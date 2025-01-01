DocumentationSections
ShowScaleLeft

Définit la visibilité de l'échelle de gauche (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_LEFT).                            

 void  ShowScaleLeft(
   const bool  flag,  // valeur du flag 
   )

Paramètres

flag

[in] Valeur du flag :

  • true – l'échelle de gauche devient visible.
  • false – l'échelle de gauche devient invisible.