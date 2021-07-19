Outras classes na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 72): rastreamento e fixação dos parâmetros de objetos-gráficos numa coleção

Sumário

Este artigo será o último a descrever as classes de objetos-gráficos e suas coleções. Já todos nossos gráficos abertos no terminal do cliente, suas subjanelas e indicadores são armazenados na coleção de gráficos. Se as propriedades de um gráfico mudarem, processaremos alguns eventos e enviaremos, para o gráfico de um programa de controle, um evento personalizado sobre a mudança de gráfico, de janela ou de indicador ocorrida na janela do gráfico. Também poderemos alterar as propriedades de um objeto-gráfico ou sua janela, só precisaremos inserir os novos valores das propriedades alteradas nos parâmetros do objeto alterado.

Felizmente, há muito tempo criamos um objeto que confere a todos os seus descendentes a funcionalidade de evento (o objeto base estendido que compreende todos os objetos da biblioteca). E nossas classes de objetos-gráficos e janelas de gráficos já são seus herdeiros. Só precisamos acrescentar um processamento padrão das mudanças das propriedades de seu objeto-descendente, e esta classe atualizará automaticamente todas as propriedades de seu descendente e criará uma lista de eventos que ocorreram com seu objeto descendente quando as propriedades especificadas tiverem mudado.

Para que os eventos que ocorrem num objeto sejam criados e enviados ao gráfico do programa de controle, será necessário especificar todas as propriedades monitoradas que desejamos rastrear em nosso programa. O objeto base estendido permite definir o valor de mudança da propriedade especificada, o valor limite da propriedade monitorada ou uma combinação de mudanças das propriedades monitoradas.

Quaisquer mudanças feitas nas propriedades de um objeto serão automaticamente escritas em seus parâmetros, e se forem definidas permissões para rastrear as propriedades do objeto, essas propriedades "sinalizarão" as mudanças fixadas que queremos rastrear.



Quase todos os objetos da biblioteca têm a mesma estrutura - um conjunto de propriedades (inteiras, reais e string), critérios de ordenação de objetos que correspondem exclusivamente às propriedades de cada objeto, e alguns métodos de busca e classificação em listas, métodos de descrição de propriedades de objetos e uma classe que permite a busca na lista de objetos pela propriedade especificada e retorna o índice de objetos na lista com o valor máximo ou mínimo da propriedade requerida.

Todas estas longas descrições de propriedade do objeto, que estão ligadas ao próprio objeto, tornam a criação do próprio objeto um pouco complicada, mas muitas vezes simplificam o trabalho posterior. Assim, quanto à classe do objeto-gráfico, nós a tornamos incompleta (como todos os objetos básicos da biblioteca), e simplificamos a tarefa - não escrever todas as suas propriedades separadamente, e colocá-las nas propriedades do objeto-gráfico ao qual a janela pertence.

Agora, ao criar atualizações automáticas das propriedades do objeto-gráfico e suas subjanelas, teremos dificuldade ao salvar o estado anterior dessas propriedades, usando os métodos de sua classe pai. Portanto, decidimos tornar o objeto-janela um objeto completo da biblioteca, o que simplificaria muito a criação de sua atualização automática com a busca de eventos rastreados (já fizemos tudo isso ao criar a classe pai - o objeto estendido de todos os objetos da biblioteca).







Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh inserimos os índices das novas mensagens da biblioteca:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART_WND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE,

...

MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_OPENED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_CLOSED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_CHANGED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_TF_CHANGED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGED, };

e os textos que correspondem aos índices recém-adicionados:

{ "символа: " , "symbol property: " }, { "аккаунта: " , "account property: " }, { "чарта: " , "chart property: " }, { "окна чарта: " , "chart window property: " }, { "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " },

...

{ "Открыт график" , "Open chart" }, { "Закрыт график" , "Closed chart" }, { "Изменён символ графика" , "Changed chart symbol" }, { "Изменён таймфрейм графика" , "Changed chart timeframe" }, { "Изменён символ и таймфрейм графика" , "Changed the symbol and timeframe of the chart" }, };





Na seção de identificadores das listas de coleções do arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh escrevemos um novo identificador da lista de janelas do gráfico:

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ( 0x7786 ) #define COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ( 0x7787 )

Podemos usar esses identificadores para rastrear a qual coleção ou lista um determinado objeto pertence. Neste caso, precisamos deste identificador para determinar de qual objeto surgiu um evento e para criar uma descrição desse evento. Tudo isso é feito na classe de objeto base estendido de todos os objetos da biblioteca.

No último artigo criamos o processamento de alguns eventos gráficos, hoje acrescentaremos a ele a mudança do símbolo e do período gráfico.

Para fazer isso, no mesmo arquivo adicionamos estas três constantes adicionais à enumeração de possíveis eventos do gráfico:

enum ENUM_CHART_OBJ_EVENT { CHART_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT = SIGNAL_MQL5_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE, }; #define CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE+ 1 )

Excluímos o número da janela do gráfico da enumeração de propriedades inteiras:

CHART_PROP_WINDOW_NUM, };

this property belongs to the chart window object,

vamos transferir algumas propriedades comuns tanto do gráfico quanto de sua janela ao final da lista de constantes de enumeração:

enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_PROP_ID = 0 , CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME, CHART_PROP_SHOW, CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT, CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU, CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, CHART_PROP_MODE, CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_SHIFT, CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION, CHART_PROP_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11, CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC, CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID, CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS, CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE, CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK, CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST, CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM, CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE, CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE , CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX , }; #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 66 ) #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 2 )

Isto reduz em 1 o número de propriedades inteiras no gráfico, assim, escrevemos 66 em vez de 67, e especificamos que as duas últimas propriedades não devem estar envolvidas na busca e classificação, e portanto não aparecerão nas propriedades do gráfico. Estas constantes são necessárias para a classe do objeto-indicador na janela do gráfico (também é feito numa versão simplificada).



De acordo com as alterações feitas na enumeração das propriedades do gráfico, é necessário fazer alterações na enumeração dos critérios para classificar os objetos-gráficos:

#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT, SORT_BY_CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_CONTEXT_MENU, SORT_BY_CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOO, SORT_BY_CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, SORT_BY_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_CHART_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT, SORT_BY_CHART_AUTOSCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, SORT_BY_CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX_11, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TICKER, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OHLC, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, SORT_BY_CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_VOLUME, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_ASK, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_LAST, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MINIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_DOCKED, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CHART_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_POSITION, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_COMMENT = FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_EXPERT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SCRIPT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_INDICATOR_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SYMBOL, };

Se olharmos atentamente para os critérios de classificação por propriedades inteiras, veremos que as duas últimas propriedades estão faltando - porque as tornamos não utilizadas na classificação, portanto, não há necessidade de inseri-las aqui - cada critério para classificação por uma determinada propriedade corresponde estritamente ao valor numérico da constante das propriedades a partir da enumeração do objeto.



Como agora vamos tornar o objeto-janela do gráfico completo, será necessário registrar as enumerações das suas propriedades inteiras, reais e string:

enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID = 0 , CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX, }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 6 ) #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN = CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX, }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 2 ) #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_IND_NAME = (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL, }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 2 )

E, finalmente, inserimos a enumeração dos critérios possíveis para classificar os objetos-janelas do gráfico:

#define FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_DBL_PROP (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_STR_PROP (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_WINDOW_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_NUM, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_INDEX, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_PRICE_MIN = FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_PRICE_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_NAME = FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_SYMBOL, };

Voltando ao identificador da lista de objetos-janelas do gráfico, lembramo-nos de que precisamos modificar o objeto CBaseObjExt base estendido, cuja classe está escrita no arquivo de classe do objeto base \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh.



Tudo o que precisamos fazer é adicionar em seu método EventDescription() o processamento de duas novas listas às quais pertencem os objetos que serão herdeiros desta classe -objeto-gráfico e objeto-janela do gráfico:

string CBaseObjExt::EventDescription( const int property, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const int source, const string value , const string property_descr, const int digits) { string type= ( this .Type()==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART_WND) : "" ); string level= ( property< this .m_long_prop_total ? ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledLongValueLEVEL(property),digits) : ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL(property),digits) ); string res= ( reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_INC_BY)+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DEC_BY)+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MORE_THEN)+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_LESS_THEN)+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EQUAL)+level : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BASE_OBJ_UNKNOWN_EVENT)+type ); return this .m_name+ ": " +res; }

O artigo 37 fala sobre o trabalho desta classe.



Bem, corrigiremos um erro de design - modificaremos a classe do objeto da janela do gráfico para uma classe completa, como outros objetos da biblioteca principal. Precisaremos adicionar arrays para armazenar as propriedades do objeto, métodos para definir e retornar suas propriedades (vamos refazer os métodos prontos) e métodos para exibir informações sobre as propriedades do objeto.

Vamos abrir o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartWnd.mqh e fazer as correções necessárias. O mesmo arquivo contém a classe auxiliar do objeto-indicador na janela. Como alteramos algumas das propriedades desses objetos, no método Compare() da classe CWndInd escrevemos as constantes das novas enumerações:

int CWndInd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CWndInd *obj_compared=node; if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE ) return ( this .Handle()>obj_compared.Handle() ? 1 : this .Handle()<obj_compared.Handle() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX ) return ( this .Index()>obj_compared.Index() ? 1 : this .Index()<obj_compared.Index() ? - 1 : 0 ); return ( this .Name()==obj_compared.Name() ? 0 : this .Name()<obj_compared.Name() ? - 1 : 1 ); }

Anteriormente, essas constantes já foram removidas de outra enumeração CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE e CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX.



À seção privada da classe adicionamos a variável m_digits para armazenar Digits() do símbolo do gráfico, matrizes para armazenar propriedades inteiras, reais e string, bem como métodos para retornar o índice real de propriedades reais e string na matriz adequada:



class CChartWnd : public CBaseObjExt { private : CArrayObj m_list_ind; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_del; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_param; long m_long_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL] ; string m_string_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL] ; int m_digits; int m_wnd_coord_x; int m_wnd_coord_y; int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }

Na seção pública da classe, escrevemos os métodos para definir e retornar as propriedades especificadas do objeto:



public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CChartWnd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; }

Todos os métodos que retornam sinalizadores de que o objeto suporta a propriedade inteira/real/string especificada retornará true, indicando que cada uma das propriedades é suportado. Os métodos que retornam descrições de propriedades do objeto serão simplesmente declarados, e sua implementação será escrita fora do corpo da classe. Assim, no momento temos este método retorna "propriedade não suportada" - moveremos sua implementação para fora do corpo da classe, uma vez que as outras duas já foram escritas:

CChartWnd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) ; string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property);

Substituímos todas as ocorrências da string "this.m_window_num" por "this.WindowNum()" (claro, sem aspas) - como removemos a variável m_window_num, e agora o número da janela está localizado nas propriedades do objeto, retornaremos o valor desta propriedade usando o método WindowNum().



Anteriormente o método WindowNum() retornava o valor da variável m_window_num:

int WindowNum( void ) const { return this .m_window_num; }

Agora, este método irá retornara propriedade do objeto:

int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ); }

Vamos adicionar dois métodos para retornar propriedades reais e consertamos os métodos existentes para retornar e definir valores de propriedades do objeto correspondente:

int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM); } int IndicatorsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_ind.Total(); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ); } double PriceMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } double PriceMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } void SetWindowNum( const int num) { this .SetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ,num); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .SetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ,symbol); }

Para implementar a atualização automática das propriedades do objeto fornecidas pela classe CBaseObjExt, que é o pai da classe editada, precisamos fazer algumas alterações nos métodos Refresh() e, para gerar a funcionalidade de evento, adicionaremos métodos adicionais para definir valores de propriedades rastreadas de objetos e valores de propriedades controlados - para encontrar os momentos em que os valores rastreados especificados interceptam os valores das propriedades dos objetos que controlamos.

Em princípio, podemos evitar fazer estes métodos - a classe CBaseObjExt já fornece a capacidade de definir valores de controle e propriedades rastreáveis, mas como a classe é universal, seus métodos são bastante abstratos e precisamos lembrar os nomes das constantes que precisamos para controlar as propriedades. E isso é inconveniente. Portanto, adicionamos esses métodos a essas classes que funcionam com base na classe do objeto estendido CBaseObjExt - eles indicam explicitamente o que definimos para o objeto com eles.

Assim, no final da listagem do corpo da classe, escreveremos dois blocos de código para definir as propriedades rastreadas para distância em pixels entre as bordas das janelas e para a altura da janela do gráfico em pixels:

void SetControlWindowYDistanceInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlWindowYDistanceDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlWindowYDistanceLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedWindowYDistance( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } bool IsIncreasedWindowYDistance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } bool IsDecreasedWindowYDistance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } };

Agora podemos definir os valores rastreados desejados para essas propriedades em nosso programa, e a biblioteca irá rastreá-los automaticamente e enviar eventos que ocorreram com essas propriedades para o gráfico do programa de controle, onde podemos processá-los. Tudo isso foi discutido em detalhes ao criar o objeto base estendido de todos os objetos da biblioteca.



O construtor paramétrico da classe sofreu alterações:

CChartWnd::CChartWnd( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string symbol,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param) : m_wnd_coord_x( 0 ),m_wnd_coord_y( 0 ) { this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_list_ind_del=list_ind_del; this .m_list_ind_param=list_ind_param; CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .m_type=COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM,wnd_num); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num)); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,wnd_num)); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble (chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN ,wnd_num)); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble (chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX ,wnd_num)); this .m_name= this .Header(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .IndicatorsListCreate(); }

Aqui: obtemos Digits() do símbolo do gráfico (para exibir informações), definimos o tipo de objeto igual ao identificador da lista de objetos-janela do gráfico.

In the block of initializing the arrays of the base object data, set the size of the current object arrays (storing the object data during the last check) for the base object arrays and reset all values to zero.

In the block setting the object properties, write all the necessary chart data to the object parameters.

In the block of filling in the current symbol data, write all the data set in the object properties to the base object arrays.

In the block of updating data in the base object and searching for changes, fill in the base object arrays with the current object data and compare them with the previous state. If the property tracking flags are set, check if this is a manageable situation. If the check is positive, create a basic event and place it to the list of base object events.



No método de comparação de dois objetos-janelas do gráfico substituímos todas as constantes de enumeração excluídas por novas:

int CChartWnd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartWnd *obj_compared=node; if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE ) return ( this .YDistance()>obj_compared.YDistance() ? 1 : this .YDistance()<obj_compared.YDistance() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ) return ( this .HeightInPixels()>obj_compared.HeightInPixels() ? 1 : this .HeightInPixels()<obj_compared.HeightInPixels() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ) return ( this .WindowNum()>obj_compared.WindowNum() ? 1 : this .WindowNum()<obj_compared.WindowNum() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ) return ( this . Symbol ()==obj_compared. Symbol () ? 0 : this . Symbol ()>obj_compared. Symbol () ? 1 : - 1 ); return - 1 ; }

No método que retorna uma descrição da propriedade inteira de um objeto, também substituímos as constantes de enumeração por novas e adicionamos o retorno da descrição das novas propriedades:

string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )CBaseObj::GetChartID() ) : property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_N)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .WindowNum() ) : property== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .YDistance() ) : property== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .HeightInPixels() ) : "" ); }

Vamos escrever a implementação do método que retorna uma descrição de uma propriedade real de um objeto:

string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceMin(), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceMax(), this .m_digits) ) : "" ); }

No método que retorna uma descrição da propriedade string de um objeto, também substituímos as constantes de enumeração por novas:

string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this . Symbol () ) : "" ); }

No método que registra propriedades do objeto, também foram feitas correções para constantes de enumeração e foram removidas as marcas de comentário do bloco de código responsável por exibir as propriedades reais do objeto (anteriormente, este bloco de código era comentado dentro do loop, mas não removido do método):

void CChartWnd:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end= CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER prop=( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER )i; if (prop== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE || prop== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX ) continue ; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+= CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE prop=( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE )i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } beg=end; end+= CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING prop=( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING )i; if (prop==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_IND_NAME) { this .PrintIndicators(); continue ; } if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

No método que registra a descrição dos parâmetros da janela, adicionamos a saída de novos parâmetros e mudamos as constantes para novas:



void CChartWnd::PrintParameters( const bool dash= false ) { string header= ( this .WindowNum()== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOW)+ " " +( string ) this .WindowNum() ); :: Print ((dash ? " " : "" ),header, ":" ); string pref=(dash ? " - " : "" ); if ( this .WindowNum()> 0 ) :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE )); :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS )); :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX)); :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN)); }

Modificamos o método de atualização dos dados do gráfico. Precisamos adicionar a inicialização de dados de evento (variáveis) e um bloco de código que processa a alteração dos parâmetros de um objeto no caso de não haver outras alterações (outras alterações são a adição à janela ou remoção do indicador da janela).

void CChartWnd::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; int change=:: ChartIndicatorsTotal ( this .m_chart_id, this .WindowNum())- this .m_list_ind.Total(); if (change== 0 ) { this .IndicatorsChangeCheck(); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .WindowNum())); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , this .WindowNum())); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN , this .WindowNum())); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX , this .WindowNum())); string symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); if (symbol!= NULL ) this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); return ; } if (change> 0 ) { this .IndicatorsAdd(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<change;i++) { int index= this .m_list_ind.Total()-( 1 +i); CWndInd *ind= this .m_list_ind.At(index); if (ind== NULL ) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD); } } if (change< 0 ) { this .IndicatorsDelete(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<-change;i++) { int index= this .m_list_ind_del.Total()-( 1 +i); CWndInd *ind= this .m_list_ind_del.At(index); if (ind== NULL ) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL); } } }

Tudo é descrito aqui nos comentários do bloco do código. Já consideramos isso com mais detalhes na descrição do refinamento do construtor paramétrico - quase a mesma coisa.

Assim concluímos a conversão da classe do objeto da janela do gráfico num objeto de biblioteca completo.

Agora vamos modificar a classe do objeto-gráfico no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh.

À seção privada da classe adicionamos novas variáveis (para armazenar o símbolo anterior e o período gráfico) e uma variável para armazenar o último evento:



class CChartObj : public CBaseObjExt { private : CArrayObj m_list_wnd; CArrayObj *m_list_wnd_del; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_del; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_param; long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; string m_symbol_prev; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe_prev; int m_digits; int m_last_event; datetime m_wnd_time_x; double m_wnd_price_y;

Precisaremos preencher os dados do gráfico no seu método de atualização. Eles também serão preenchidos no construtor de classe. O objeto de gráfico tem muitas propriedades, por isso, para não escrever o mesmo tipo de código em métodos diferentes, vamos movê-lo para métodos separados e onde for necessário preencher as propriedades do objeto com dados de gráfico, vamos chamar esses métodos . Vamos declará-los na seção privada da classe:

bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void ); bool SetIntegerParameters( void ); void SetDoubleParameters( void ); bool SetStringParameters( void ); void CreateWindowsList( void ); void RecreateWindowsList( const int change); string FileNameWithExtention( const string filename); public :

All methods returning the flags indicating the object supports a certain property should return true:

CWndInd *GetIndicator( const int win_num, const int ind_index); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property);

Anteriormente, o método que retornava um sinalizador sobre o suporte de propriedade inteira retornava false se esta propriedade era a distância em pixels entre as bordas das janelas do gráfico.



Vamos escrever três métodos públicos necessários para trabalhar com a funcionalidade de evento da classe pai:

bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } int GetLastEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id,CArrayObj *list_wnd_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param);

No bloco de métodos de acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto escrevemos um método que retorne um sinalizador de que a janela do gráfico está em primeiro plano:

bool IsDocked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED); } bool SetDockedON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetDockedOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsBringTop( void ) { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP); } bool SetBringToTopON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetBringToTopOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } ENUM_CHART_MODE Mode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool SetModeBars( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_BARS ,redraw); } bool SetModeCandles( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_CANDLES ,redraw); } bool SetModeLine( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_LINE ,redraw); }

O método retorna o sinalizador CHART_BRING_TO_TOP.

É importante ressaltar que a ajuda lista esta propriedade como "somente gravação" (w/o), e o exemplo mostra que só é possível definir o gráfico necessário como ativo, ou seja, não permite ler o seu estado, mas apenas configurá-lo. No entanto, na verdade, essa propriedade também é lida e é através dela que podemos descobrir qual gráfico está ativo no momento. Isso é um erro na ajuda ou é um recurso não documentado (o que é altamente indesejável), mas na verdade ainda funciona. Se esta propriedade do gráfico parar repentinamente de ser lida (ela será exibida de acordo com a ajuda), haverá problemas para obter rapidamente o gráfico ativo no momento e teremos que inventar algo por si mesmos.



No final da lista da classe vamos escrever métodos para definir os valores monitorados das propriedades monitoradas do objeto para a classe pai.

Vamos escrever todas as propriedades - inteiras e reais -, mas não para cada uma delas, vamos escrever métodos para controlar seu estado. Vamos apenas considerar a viabilidade de controlar algumas propriedades do objeto. Em qualquer caso, todas as propriedades são escritas nos comentários e sempre podemos adicionar novas:

void SetControlTimeframeInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlTimeframeDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlTimeframeLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedTimeframe( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } bool IsIncreasedTimeframe( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } bool IsDecreasedTimeframe( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } void SetControlChartModeInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_MODE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlChartModeDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_MODE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlChartModeLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_MODE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedChartMode( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool IsIncreasedChartMode( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool IsDecreasedChartMode( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_MODE); } void SetControlWidthInBarsInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInBarsDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInBarsLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedWidthInBars( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } bool IsIncreasedWidthInBars( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } bool IsDecreasedWidthInBars( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } void SetControlWidthInPixelsInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInPixelsDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInPixelsLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedWidthInPixels( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedWidthInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedWidthInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } void SetControlFloatLeftInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatLeftDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatLeftLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatLeft( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } bool IsIncreasedFloatLeft( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } bool IsDecreasedFloatLeft( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } void SetControlFloatTopInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatTopDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatTopLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatTop( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } bool IsIncreasedFloatTop( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } bool IsDecreasedFloatTop( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } void SetControlFloatRightInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatRightDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatRightLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatRight( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } bool IsIncreasedFloatRight( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } bool IsDecreasedFloatRight( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } void SetControlFloatBottomInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatBottomDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatBottomLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatBottom( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } bool IsIncreasedFloatBottom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } bool IsDecreasedFloatBottom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } void SetControlShiftSizeInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlShiftSizeDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlShiftSizeLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedShiftSize( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } bool IsIncreasedShiftSize( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } bool IsDecreasedShiftSize( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } void SetControlFixedPositionInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedPositionDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedPositionLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedPosition( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } bool IsIncreasedFixedPosition( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } bool IsDecreasedFixedPosition( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } void SetControlFixedMaxInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMaxDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMaxLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedMax( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } bool IsIncreasedFixedMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } bool IsDecreasedFixedMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } void SetControlFixedMinInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMinDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMinLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedMin( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } bool IsIncreasedFixedMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } bool IsDecreasedFixedMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } void SetControlPriceMinInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMinDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMinLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedPriceMin( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } bool IsIncreasedPriceMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } bool IsDecreasedPriceMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } void SetControlPriceMaxInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMaxDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMaxLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedPriceMax( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } bool IsIncreasedPriceMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } bool IsDecreasedPriceMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } };

Os métodos permitem definir rapidamente aquelas propriedades do objeto cujo valor deve ser monitorado e enviar eventos para o gráfico do programa de controle quando são excedidos os valores controlados de aumento/diminuição da propriedade.



O construtor da classe foi alterado da mesma forma que na classe discutida anteriormente do objeto-janela do gráfico:

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id,CArrayObj *list_wnd_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param) : m_wnd_time_x( 0 ),m_wnd_price_y( 0 ) { this .m_list_wnd_del=list_wnd_del; this .m_list_ind_del=list_ind_del; this .m_list_ind_param=list_ind_param; CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .m_type=COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetIntegerParameters(); this .SetDoubleParameters(); this .SetStringParameters(); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_list_wnd_del.Sort(SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_NUM); this .CreateWindowsList(); this .m_symbol_prev= this . Symbol (); this .m_timeframe_prev= this .Timeframe(); this .m_name= this .Header(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); }

Aqui, a escrita dos valores dos parâmetros do gráfico nas propriedades do objeto é realizada por três métodos:

Método que preenche as propriedades inteiras de um objeto:

bool CChartObj::SetIntegerParameters( void ) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID()); if (timeframe== 0 ) return false ; this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_BRING_TO_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 )); return true ; }

Método que preenche as propriedades reais do objeto:



void CChartObj::SetDoubleParameters( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); }

Método que preenche as propriedades de string de um objeto:



bool CChartObj::SetStringParameters( void ) { string symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID()); if (symbol== NULL ) return false ; this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); return true ; }

Métodos que preenchem propriedades inteiras e strings retornam valores bool porque dentro dos métodos obtemos o período gráfico e o símbolo do gráfico através do identificador usando as funções ChartPeriod() e ChartSymbol(). Essas funções podem retornar zero ou uma string vazia. Nestes casos, os métodos retornarão false.



No método que retorna uma descrição da propriedade inteira de um objeto, nos blocos de código que retornam a distância em pixels entre as bordas das janelas e a altura do gráfico em pixels, vamos retornar a propriedade diretamente desde o gráfico, em vez de desde o objeto:

property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) :

Simplesmente porque, embora o gráfico tenha essas propriedades, elas pertencem à sua janela (neste caso, ao zero), e não ao gráfico em si, e obtemos essas propriedades desde os objetos-janelas do gráfico.



O método que atualiza o objeto-gráfico e a lista de janelas também sofreu alterações:

void CChartObj::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_wnd.Total();i++) { CChartWnd *wnd= this .m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.Refresh(); if (!wnd.IsEvent()) continue ; CArrayObj *list=wnd.GetListEvents(); if (list== NULL ) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; this .m_event_code=wnd.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; ushort event_id=event.ID(); this .m_last_event=event_id; string sparam=( string ) this .GetChartID()+ "_" +( string )wnd.WindowNum(); if (:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_BRING_TO_TOP ) && this .EventAdd(( ushort )event.ID(),event.LParam(),event.DParam(),sparam)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort )event_id,event.LParam(),event.DParam(),sparam); } } } int change=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )- this .WindowsTotal(); if (change== 0 ) { string symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID()); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID()); if (symbol!= NULL && timeframe!= 0 ) { bool symb=symbol!= this .m_symbol_prev; bool tf=timeframe!= this .m_timeframe_prev; if (symb || tf) { if (symb && tf) { this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE); this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetTimeframe(timeframe); this .m_symbol_prev= this . Symbol (); this .m_timeframe_prev= this .Timeframe(); } else if (symb) { this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE); this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .m_symbol_prev= this . Symbol (); } else if (tf) { this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE); this .SetTimeframe(timeframe); this .m_timeframe_prev= this .Timeframe(); } } } if ( this .SetIntegerParameters()) { this .SetDoubleParameters(); this .SetStringParameters(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); } else { this .RecreateWindowsList(change); } }

Na listagem do método, tudo é comentado detalhadamente. In short:

Depois de atualizar os objetos-janelas do gráfico, precisamos verificar o sinalizador de evento de cada janela. Se a janela possuir eventos, cada um deles deve ser enviado para o gráfico do programa de controle. After updating chart windows and checking their events, we need to check a chart symbol and/or period change in case there are no more changes involving the chart.



Ao método para criar e enviar um evento de gráfico para o gráfico do programa de controle adicionamos o processamento do símbolo e/ou evento de mudança de período gráfico:

void CChartObj::SendEvent(ENUM_CHART_OBJ_EVENT event ) { if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD) { CChartWnd *wnd= this .GetLastAddedWindow(); if (wnd==NULL) return ; ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id,wnd.WindowNum(), this .Symbol()); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL) { CChartWnd *wnd= this .GetLastDeletedWindow(); if (wnd==NULL) return ; ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id,wnd.WindowNum(), this .Symbol()); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id, this .m_timeframe_prev, this .m_symbol_prev); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id, this .Timeframe(), this .m_symbol_prev); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id, this .m_timeframe_prev, this .Symbol()); } }

Aqui tudo está detalhado nos comentários e espero que não surjam dúvidas. Em qualquer caso, você pode colocar qualquer questão na discussão do artigo.

Agora modificamos a classe-coleção de objetos-gráficos no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ChartObjCollection.mqh.



Em primeiro lugar, vamos torná-lo herdeiro da classe de objeto base estendido, e à seção privada da classe adicionamos uma variável para armazenar o último evento:

class CChartObjCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private : CListObj m_list; CListObj m_list_del; CArrayObj m_list_wnd_del; CArrayObj m_list_ind_del; CArrayObj m_list_ind_param; int m_charts_total_prev; int m_last_event; int ChartsTotal( void ) const ; bool IsPresentChartObj( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChart( const long chart_id); bool CreateNewChartObj( const long chart_id, const string source); bool FindAndCreateMissingChartObj( void ); void FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj( void ); public :

Na seção pública da classe vamos escrever três métodos para trabalhar com a funcionalidade de evento do objeto base estendido e declaramos um método que retorna o objeto-janela especificado pelo índice por meio do identificador do gráfico:

bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } int GetLastEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } CChartObjCollection(); CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const string symbol) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe,EQUAL);} CChartObj *GetChart( const long id); CChartObj *GetChart( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } CChartObj *GetLastAddedChart( void ) { return this .m_list.At( this .m_list.Total()- 1 ); } CChartObj *GetLastDeletedChart( void ) { return this .m_list_del.At( this .m_list_del.Total()- 1 ); } CChartWnd *GetLastAddedChartWindow( const long chart_id); CChartWnd *GetLastDeletedChartWindow( void ) { return this .m_list_wnd_del.At( this .m_list_wnd_del.Total()- 1 );} CChartWnd *GetChartWindow( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num);

No método que atualiza a lista-coleção de objetos-gráficos, vamos escrever o processamento de eventos de objetos-gráficos:

void CChartObjCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart==NULL) continue ; chart.Refresh(); if (!chart.IsEvent()) continue ; CArrayObj *list=chart.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; this .m_event_code=chart.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(j); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; ushort event_id= event .ID(); this .m_last_event=event_id; string sparam=( string ) this .GetChartID(); if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(),sparam)) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort )event_id, event .LParam(), event .DParam(),sparam); } } } int charts_total= this .ChartsTotal(); int change=charts_total- this .m_list.Total(); if (change== 0 ) return ; if (change> 0 ) { this .FindAndCreateMissingChartObj(); CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(GetMainChartID()); if (chart!=NULL) chart.SetBringToTopON( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<change;i++) { chart=m_list.At(m_list.Total()-( 1 +i)); if (chart==NULL) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN); } } else if (change< 0 ) { this .FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<-change;i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list_del.At( this .m_list_del.Total()-( 1 +i)); if (chart==NULL) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE); } } }

Aqui é aplicada a mesma lógica que nos métodos de atualização de objetos-gráficos e objetos-janelas do gráfico que vimos anteriormente, e tudo é comentado em detalhes.

Método que retorna o objeto-janela especificado pelo índic por meio do identificador do gráfico:

CChartWnd* CChartObjCollection::GetChartWindow( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num) { CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return NULL ; return chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); }

Here we get the chart object by its ID and return the window belonging to the chart obtained by the specified window index.

If any of the objects is not received, the method returns NULL.



Next, add the same method to the CEngine library main class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh:



CChartWnd *ChartGetLastAddedChartWindow( const long chart_id) { return this .m_charts.GetLastAddedChartWindow(chart_id);} CChartWnd *ChartGetLastDeletedChartWindow( void ) { return this .m_charts.GetLastDeletedChartWindow(); } CChartWnd *ChartGetChartWindow( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num) { return this .m_charts.GetChartWindow(chart_id,wnd_num);}

O método simplesmente retorna o resultado da chamada do método GetChartWindow() da classe-coleção de objetos-gráficos que consideramos acima.



Essas são todas as mudanças e melhorias para hoje. Vamos testar e ver o resultado.







Teste

Para o teste, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e o salvamos na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part72\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart72.mq5.



No Expert Advisor, precisaremos definir algumas propriedades dos objetos-janelas do gráfico para rastrear e adicionar o processamento de todos os novos eventos recebidos desde a coleção de objetos-gráficos.

No final da função OnInitDoEasy() do EA escrevemos um bloco de código para definirmos as propriedades das janelas do gráfico necessárias para o rastreamento (não vou dar o código completo da função, pois é muito grande):

CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } CArrayObj *list_charts=engine.GetListCharts(); if (list_charts!= NULL && list_charts.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_charts.Total();i++) { CChartObj* chart=list_charts.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; int total_wnd=chart.WindowsTotal(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_wnd;j++) { CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetChartWindow(chart.ID(),j); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.SetControlHeightInPixelsInc( 20 ); wnd.SetControlHeightInPixelsDec( 20 ); wnd.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, 50 ); } } } ulong end= GetTickCount (); Print (TextByLanguage( "Время инициализации библиотеки: " , "Library initialization time: " ),TimeMSCtoString(end-begin, TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); }

Aqui, definimos os parâmetros:

Se a altura da janela for aumentada em mais de 20 pixels, será gerado o evento correspondente,

Se a altura da janela for reduzida em mais de 20 pixels, será gerado o evento correspondente,



Se a altura da janela se tornou maior, menor ou igual a 50 pixels, será gerado o evento correspondente.



Na função OnDoEasyEvent() do Expert Advisor vamos escrever o processamento de todos os novos eventos da biblioteca (é fornecido apenas o bloco completo de código para o processamento de todos os eventos das coleções-gráficos, incluindo as novas):

else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Новый бар на " , "New Bar on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam), ": " , TimeToString (lparam)); } } if (source==COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID) { int pos= StringFind (sparam, "_" ); long chart_id= StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (sparam, 0 ,pos)); int wnd_num=( int ) StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (sparam,pos+ 1 )); CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return ; CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(chart. Symbol ()); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); if (wnd== NULL ) return ; int digits=(idx<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol. Digits ()); string id_descr=(idx<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? wnd.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : wnd.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } if (source==COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID) { long chart_id= StringToInteger (sparam); CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return ; Print (DFUN, "chart_id=" ,chart_id, ", chart.Symbol()=" ,chart. Symbol ()); int digits= int (idx<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : SymbolInfoInteger (chart. Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); string id_descr=(idx<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? chart.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : chart.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>CHART_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastOpenedChart(); if (chart!= NULL ) { string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_OPENED), ": " ,header); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastClosedChart(); if (chart!= NULL ) { string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_CLOSED), ": " ,header); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE) { long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string symbol_prev=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { string header=chart. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_CHANGED), ": " ,header, ": " ,symbol_prev, " >>> " ,chart. Symbol ()); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE) { long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_prev=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string symbol=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { string header=chart. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe())+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_TF_CHANGED), ": " ,header, ": " , TimeframeDescription(timeframe_prev), " >>> " ,TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe()) ); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE) { long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_prev=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string symbol_prev=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { string header=chart. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe())+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGED), ": " ,header, ": " , symbol_prev, " >>> " ,chart. Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe_prev), " >>> " ,TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe()) ); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name= "" ; string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id+ ": " ; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastOpenedChart(); if (chart!= NULL ) { timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetLastAddedChartWindow(chart.ID()); if (wnd!= NULL ) { CWndInd *ind=wnd.GetLastAddedIndicator(); if (ind!= NULL ) ind_name=ind.Name(); } } Print (DFUN,header,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_ADDED), " " ,( string )win_num, " " ,ind_name); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL) { CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetLastDeletedChartWindow(); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id+ ": " ; Print (DFUN,header,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_REMOVED), " " ,( string )win_num); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol= NULL ; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header= NULL ; CWndInd *ind=engine.ChartGetLastAddedIndicator(chart_id,win_num); if (ind!= NULL ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { symbol=chart. Symbol (); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if (wnd!= NULL ) header=wnd.Header(); } } Print (DFUN,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), ", ID " ,chart_id, ", " ,header, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_ADDED), " " ,ind_name); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol= NULL ; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header= NULL ; CWndInd *ind=engine.ChartGetLastDeletedIndicator(); if (ind!= NULL ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { symbol=chart. Symbol (); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if (wnd!= NULL ) header=wnd.Header(); } } Print (DFUN,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), ", ID " ,chart_id, ", " ,header, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_REMOVED), " " ,ind_name); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol= NULL ; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header= NULL ; CWndInd *ind= NULL ; CWndInd *ind_changed=engine.ChartGetLastChangedIndicator(); if (ind_changed!= NULL ) { ind=engine.ChartGetIndicator(chart_id,win_num,ind_changed.Index()); if (ind!= NULL ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { symbol=chart. Symbol (); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if (wnd!= NULL ) header=wnd.Header(); } } } Print (DFUN,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), ", ID " ,chart_id, ", " ,header, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_CHANGED), " " ,ind_name, " >>> " ,ind.Name()); } }

Essas são todas as mudanças necessárias para testar a funcionalidade gerada automaticamente.



Vamos compilar o Expert Advisor e iniciá-lo no gráfico EURUSD, tendo previamente definido as configurações para usar dois símbolos EURUSD e GBPUSD, e o período de tempo atual:

Ambos os gráficos devem ser abertos com antecedência. Vamos iniciar um EA em EURUSD, enquanto GBPUSD deve ter uma subjanela com um indicador-oscilador que será usada para controlar a funcionalidade de evento da classe-coleção de gráficos.

Vamos verificar a operação dos eventos de mudança de período gráfico:



Agora verificamos a mudança do símbolo do gráfico:



Verificamos o controle da mudança na altura dos gráficos (dois gráficos serão alterados - a subjanela e a janela do gráfico principal):





Como podemos ver, vários critérios funcionaram: a altura da janela é igual ao tamanho especificado, a altura da janela é maior/menor que o tamanho especificado e a altura da janela é aumentada/diminuída em mais do que o número especificado de pixels.



O que vem agora?

A partir do próximo artigo, iniciaremos uma nova etapa na criação da biblioteca - objetos gráficos e gráficos personalizados.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e o arquivo do EA de teste para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode expressá-los nos comentários ao artigo.

Complementos

