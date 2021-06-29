Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 74): Das grafisches Basiselement, das von der Klasse CCanvas unterstützt wird

Inhalt

Konzept

Im vorigen Artikel habe ich mit der Arbeit an dem großen Bibliotheksbereich für den Umgang mit Grafiken begonnen. Nämlich habe ich mit der Entwicklung des Form-Objekts begonnen, das das Hauptobjekt aller grafischen Objekte der Bibliothek sein soll basierend auf der CCanvas-Standardbibliothek-Klasse. Ich testete auch einige Mechanismen und traf Vorbereitungen für die weitere Entwicklung. Eine sorgfältige Analyse zeigte jedoch, dass das gewählte Konzept vom Konzept der Konstruktion von Bibliotheksobjekten abweicht und das Formularobjekt viel komplexer ist als das Basisobjekt.

Ich werde das Konzept des "Elements" für das grafische Basisobjekt auf der Leinwand einführen. Dieses Konzept soll für den Aufbau der übrigen grafischen Objekte verwendet werden. Zum Beispiel ist das Formularobjekt auch ein minimal ausreichendes Objekt zum Zeichnen von grafischen Konstruktionen in einem Programm, aber es kann bereits ein eigenständiges Objekt für die Gestaltung sein. Es hat bereits die Fähigkeit, den Objektrahmen, verschiedene Formen und einen Text zu zeichnen. Im Gegensatz dazu dient das Element-Objekt als Basis für die Erstellung aller abgeleiteten Objekte in der Hierarchie der Bibliothek "graphical", z. B.:



Das grafische Basisobjekt ist abgeleitet von CObject. Es enthält die Eigenschaften, die grafischen Objekten eigen sind, die im Terminal erstellt werden können;



ist abgeleitet von CObject. Es enthält die Eigenschaften, die grafischen Objekten eigen sind, die im Terminal erstellt werden können; Elementobjekt auf der Leinwand (canvas) hat die Eigenschaften des Objekts, das auf dem Leinwandobjekt basiert;



hat die Eigenschaften des Objekts, das auf dem Leinwandobjekt basiert; Formularobjekt verfügt über zusätzliche Eigenschaften und Funktionen zur Gestaltung des Erscheinungsbildes des Elementobjekts;



verfügt über zusätzliche Eigenschaften und Funktionen zur Gestaltung des Erscheinungsbildes des Elementobjekts; Fensterobjekt ist ein zusammengesetztes Objekt, das auf Element- und Formularobjekten basiert;



ist ein zusammengesetztes Objekt, das auf Element- und Formularobjekten basiert; usw.

Auf der Grundlage des neuen Konzepts werde ich die Basisklasse der grafischen Objekte der Bibliothek CGBaseObj überarbeiten und ein neues Objekt "Grafisches Element" erstellen, das das gesamte Konzept des Aufbaus der grundlegenden Bibliotheksobjekte vollständig wiederholt. Später wird uns ein solcher Ansatz erlauben, schnell nach den notwendigen grafischen Objekten zu suchen, sowie sie zu sortieren und ihr Verhalten und Rendering zu verwalten.



Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

Fügen wir in MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh den neuen Indices der Mitteilungen hinzu:

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STORAGE_FOLDER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_ACC_OBJ_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_CURR_ACC_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OPEN_FILE_FOR_WRITE, MSG_LIB_SYS_INPUT_ERROR_NO_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_SYM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_SYM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ,

und die Texte, die den neu hinzugefügten Indices entsprechen:

{ "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка: " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error: " }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию" , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list" }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта" , "Error. Failed to create account object with current account data" }, { "Не удалось открыть для записи файл " , "Could not open file for writing: " }, { "Ошибка входных данных: нет символа " , "Input error: no " }, { "Не удалось создать объект-символ " , "Failed to create symbol object " }, { "Не удалось добавить символ " , "Failed to add " }, { "Не удалось создать объект-графический элемент " , "Failed to create graphic element object " } ,

Für das neue Objekt des "Grafischen Elements" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh fügen wir seinen Typ zur Enumerationsliste der grafischen Objekttypen hinzu, ebenso wie seine ganzzahligen und Text- Eigenschaften:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT , GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, }; enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 23 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DUMMY = CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 1 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 1 ) enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ = (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 2 )

Da die leinwandbasierten Objekte noch keine echten Eigenschaften haben, während das Konzept der Konstruktion von Bibliotheksobjekten deren Vorhandensein voraussetzt, habe ich die echte Eigenschaft stub als einzige echte Eigenschaft hinzugefügt.



Um die Objekte der grafischen Elemente nach Eigenschaften zu sortieren, wird die Enumeration mit den möglichen Sortierkriterien hinzugefügt:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COLOR_BG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };

Alle diese Enumerationen wurden im ersten Artikel beschrieben und vielfach berücksichtigt, so dass ich hier nicht näher darauf eingehen werde.



Bevor wir das Objekt "Grafisches Element" erstellen, überarbeiten wir die Basisobjektklasse aller grafischen Objekte der Bibliothek in MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh.



Das Objekt soll alle allgemeinen Eigenschaften beliebiger grafischer Objekte speichern, wie z. B. den erstellten Objekttyp, die Diagramm-ID und den Index des Unterfensters, in dem das grafische Objekt, sein Name und das Namenspräfix festgelegt sind. Alle grafischen Objekte der Bibliothek sollten von der Klasse abgeleitet werden.



Es ist bequemer, diese Klasse komplett neu zu erstellen, als die bestehende Klasse zu reparieren. Entfernen wir daher einfach alles aus der Datei und fügen die notwendigen Dinge hinzu:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : int m_type; protected : string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; public : string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(); }; CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ), m_type( 0 ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ) { } CGBaseObj::~CGBaseObj() { }

Die Datei der Bibliotheksdienstfunktionen und die Klassendatei der Standardbibliothek CGraphic werden sofort in die Datei eingebunden. Die Klassendatei CCanvas ist bereits in CGraphic eingebunden. Gleichzeitig verfügt die Klasse CGraphic über eine Vielzahl von Methoden zum Zeichnen verschiedener Grafiken. Diese werden wir auch in Zukunft benötigen.



Die Klasse wird von der Basisklasse der Standardbibliothek abgeleitet und erlaubt es uns, grafische Elemente als Objekte der Klasse CObject zu erzeugen und die Listen der grafischen Objekte der Bibliothek so zu speichern, wie ich bereits alle unsere Objekte in den entsprechenden Collections speichere.



Die private Variable m_type soll den Objekttyp aus der Enumeration ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE speichern, die ich oben besprochen habe.

Standardmäßig ist der Objekttyp gleich Null und wird von der virtuellen Methode Type() der Basisklasse der Standardbibliothek zurückgegeben:

virtual int Type( void ) const { return ( 0 ); }

Hier habe ich diese Methode ebenfalls umdefiniert, so dass sie die Variable m_type in Abhängigkeit von der Zeit des erzeugten grafischen Objekts zurückgibt.

Geschützte (protected) Klassenvariablen:

m_name_prefix — hier werde ich ein Namenspräfix von Objekten zur Identifizierung von grafischen Objekten durch ihre Zugehörigkeit zum Programm speichern. Dementsprechend werde ich hier den Namen des Programms basierend auf der Bibliothek speichern.



— hier werde ich ein Namenspräfix von Objekten zur Identifizierung von grafischen Objekten durch ihre Zugehörigkeit zum Programm speichern. Dementsprechend werde ich hier den Namen des Programms basierend auf der Bibliothek speichern. m_name speichert einen grafischen Objektnamen. Der vollständige Objektname wird durch die Addition von Präfix und Name gebildet. Bei der Erstellung von Objekten müssen wir also nur einen eindeutigen Namen für ein neu erstelltes Objekt angeben, während die Objektklasse "Grafisches Element" den Namen selbständig um ein Präfix ergänzt. Das Präfix ermöglicht die Identifizierung des Objekts mit dem Programm, das es erstellt hat.



speichert einen grafischen Objektnamen. Der vollständige Objektname wird durch die Addition von Präfix und Name gebildet. Bei der Erstellung von Objekten müssen wir also nur einen eindeutigen Namen für ein neu erstelltes Objekt angeben, während die Objektklasse "Grafisches Element" den Namen selbständig um ein Präfix ergänzt. Das Präfix ermöglicht die Identifizierung des Objekts mit dem Programm, das es erstellt hat. m_chart_id — hier wird eine ID des Diagramms festgelegt, auf dem das grafische Objekt erstellt werden soll.

— hier wird eine ID des Diagramms festgelegt, auf dem das grafische Objekt erstellt werden soll. m_subwindow — Unterfenster des Charts, auf dem das grafische Objekt erstellt wird.



— Unterfenster des Charts, auf dem das grafische Objekt erstellt wird. m_shift_y — Offset der Y-Koordinate eines Objekts, das in einem Diagramm-Unterfenster erstellt wird.

Öffentliche Methoden geben einfach die Werte der entsprechenden Klassenvariablen zurück:

public : string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; }

In der Initialisierungsliste des Klassenkonstruktors setzen wir den Y-Koordinatenoffset, den Objekttyp (die Voreinstellung ist 0) und den Namenspräfix, bestehend aus dem Programmnamen und einem Unterstrich:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ) , m_type( 0 ) , m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ) { }





Das Basisobjekt aller grafischen Objekte der Bibliothek, die auf Canvas basieren



Beginnen wir mit der Entwicklung der Objektklasse "Grafisches Element" auf Basis der Klasse CCanvas.

Wir erstellen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ die neue Datei GCnvElement.mqh der Klasse CGCnvElement.

Wir binden die Datei des grafischen Basisobjekts der Bibliothek von dem die Klasse geerbt werden soll in die Klassendatei ein:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GBaseObj.mqh" class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { }

Im geschützten Bereich der Klasse deklarieren wir die Objekte der Klassen CCanvas und CPause sowie zwei Methoden, die die Position der angegebenen Koordinaten relativ zum Element und dessen aktiven Bereich zurückgeben:



protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); private :

Im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren wir die Arrays zur Speicherung der Objekteigenschaften und schreiben zwei Methoden, die reale Indizes der angegebenen Eigenschaften in den entsprechenden Arrays zurückgeben:



private : long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public :

Der öffentliche Teil der Klasse enthält die Standardmethoden der Bibliotheksklassen-Objekte zum Setzen der Eigenschaften in die Arrays und zum Zurückgeben der Eigenschaften aus den Arrays, die Methoden zum Zurückgeben der Flags des Objekts, das die angegebene Eigenschaft unterstützt, und die Methoden zum Vergleichen zweier Objekte:



public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const ;

Alle diese Methoden sind Standard für Bibliotheksobjekte. Ich habe sie im ersten Artikel besprochen.



Der öffentliche Teil der Klasse enthält die Methode zum Erzeugen des Objekts "Grafisches Element" auf der Leinwand, die Methode, die den Zeiger auf das erzeugte Leinwandobjekt zurückgibt, die Methode zum Einstellen der Aktualisierungsfrequenz der Leinwand, die Methode zum Verschieben der Leinwand auf dem Diagramm und die Methoden für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Objekteigenschaften:



bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); CCanvas *CanvasObj( void ) { return & this .m_canvas; } void SetFrequency( const ulong value) { this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(value); } bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvElement(){;} ~CGCnvElement(); bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); bool SetWidth( const int width); bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetOpacity( const uchar value, const bool redraw= false ); int ActiveAreaLeftShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); } int ActiveAreaRightShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); } int ActiveAreaTopShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); } int ActiveAreaBottomShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); } int ActiveAreaLeft( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordX()+ this .ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight( void ) const { return int ( this .RightEdge()- this .ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordY()+ this .ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom( void ) const { return int ( this .BottomEdge()- this .ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } uchar Opacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY); } int RightEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .m_canvas.Height(); } int CoordX( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); } int CoordY( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); } int Height( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); } bool Movable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); } bool Active( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); } string NameObj( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ); } string NameRes( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES); } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); } int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); } };

Schauen wir uns die Implementierung der deklarierten Methoden im Detail an.

Der parametrische Konstruktor der Klasse:



CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY,opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG,colour); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

Hier wird zunächst ein Objektname erzeugt, der sich aus dem in der Elternklasse erzeugten Objektnamenspräfix und dem in den Konstruktorparametern übergebenen Namen zusammensetzt. Der eindeutige Objektname sieht also aus wie "Präfix_Objekt_Name".

Als Nächstes setzen wir die Chart-ID und den Index des Subfensters, die in den Parametern übergeben wurden, auf die Variablen der Elternklasse.

Anschließend wird die Methode zum Erzeugen des grafischen Objekts auf der Leinwand aufgerufen. Wenn das Objekt erfolgreich erstellt wurde, werden alle Daten in die Eigenschaften des Elementobjekts geschrieben. Wenn die Erstellung des grafischen Objekts der Klasse CCanvas fehlgeschlagen ist, steht das im Journal. Der Name mit dem Präfix wird bereits erstellt worden sein und die ID des Charts wird zusammen mit seinem Unterfenster gesetzt worden sein. Wir können also versuchen, das Objekt der Klasse CCanvas erneut durch einen erneuten Aufruf der Methode Create() zu erzeugen. Standardmäßig wird bei der Erstellung eines Objekts der Offset der aktiven Fläche von jeder Seite auf Null gesetzt, d. h. die aktive Fläche des Objekts entspricht der Größe des erstellten grafischen Elements. Nach der Erstellung kann die Größe und Position des aktiven Bereichs jederzeit mit den unten betrachteten entsprechenden Methoden geändert werden.

Im Destruktor der Klasse, zerstören wir das erstellte Objekt der Klasse CCanvas:

CGCnvElement::~CGCnvElement() { this .m_canvas.Destroy(); }

Die Methode vergleicht die grafischen Elementobjekte anhand einer bestimmten Eigenschaft:

int CGCnvElement::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CGCnvElement *obj_compared=node; if (mode<CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

Die Methode ist Standard für alle Bibliotheksobjekte. Sie wurde bereits früher betrachtet. Kurz gesagt, die Methode empfängt das Objekt, dessen angegebener Parameter mit dem entsprechenden Parameter des aktuellen Objekts verglichen werden soll. Abhängig von dem übergebenen Parameter wird ein ähnlicher geholt und das Ergebnis des Vergleichs der Parameter zweier Objekte zurückgegeben (1, -1 und 0 für 'mehr', 'weniger' und 'gleich', entsprechend).

Die Methode vergleicht die grafischen Elementobjekte anhand aller Eigenschaften:

bool CGCnvElement::IsEqual(CGCnvElement *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

Die Methode ist ebenfalls Standard für alle Bibliotheksobjekte. Kurz gesagt, die Methode erhält das Objekt, dessen Parameter mit denen des aktuellen Objekts verglichen werden sollen. In drei Schleifen durch alle Objekteigenschaften, vergleichen wir jede neue Eigenschaft von zwei Objekten. Gibt es ungleiche Eigenschaften, gibt die Methode false zurück — die verglichenen Objekte sind nicht gleich. Nach Abschluss von drei Schleifen wird true zurückgegeben — alle Eigenschaften der beiden verglichenen Objekte sind gleich.

Die Methode erzeugt das grafische Elementobjekt:

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .m_canvas.Erase(:: ColorToARGB (colour,opacity)); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } return false ; }

Die Methode erhält alle für die Konstruktion notwendigen Parameter, und es wird das zweite Formular der Methode CreateBitmapLabel() der Klasse CCanvas aufgerufen. Ist die an das Chart-Objekt gebundene grafische Ressource erfolgreich erstellt, wird das grafische Element mit Farbe ausgefüllt und die Methode Update() aufgerufen, um die implementierten Änderungen auf dem Bildschirm darzustellen. Die Methode erhält das Flag zum Neuzeichnen des Bildschirms. Wenn wir ein zusammengesetztes Objekt aktualisieren, das aus mehreren grafischen Elementen besteht, sollte das Chart neu gezeichnet werden, nachdem wir Änderungen in allen Elementen des zusammengesetzten Objekts vorgenommen haben, um zu vermeiden, dass das Chart mehrfach aktualisiert wird, nachdem jedes Element geändert wurde. Als Nächstes erhält die abgeleitete Klassenvariable m_shift den Offset der Y-Koordinate für das Teilfenster und es wird true zurückgegeben. Wenn kein CCanvas-Klassenobjekt erzeugt wird, wird false zurückgegeben.



Die Methode, die die Cursorposition relativ zum Element zurückgibt:

bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y) { return (x>= this .CoordX() && x<= this .RightEdge() && y>= this .CoordY() && y<= this .BottomEdge()); }

Die Methode erhält die ganzzahligen Koordinaten der X- und Y-Cursor-Koordinaten und die Position der übergebenen Koordinaten relativ zu den Elementabmessungen — true wird nur zurückgegeben, wenn sich der Cursor innerhalb des Elements befindet.



Die Methode, die die Position des Cursors relativ zum aktiven Bereich des Elements zurückgibt:

bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y) { return (x>= this .ActiveAreaLeft() && x<= this .ActiveAreaRight() && y>= this .ActiveAreaTop() && y<= this .ActiveAreaBottom()); }

Die Logik der Methode ist ähnlich wie bei der vorherigen Methode. Aber die Position der Cursor-Koordinaten wird relativ zu den Grenzen des aktiven Bereichs des Elements zurückgegeben — true wird nur zurückgegeben, wenn der Cursor innerhalb des aktiven Bereichs ist.



Die Methode aktualisiert die Elementkoordinaten:

bool CGCnvElement::Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .Movable()) return false ; if (! this .SetCoordX(x) || ! this .SetCoordY(y)) return false ; if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); return true ; }

Die Methode erhält die neuen Koordinaten der linken oberen Ecke des grafischen Elements, auf dem es platziert werden soll, sowie das Flag für das Neuzeichnen des Chart. Als Nächstes wird das Flag für die Verschiebbarkeit des Objekts geprüft und verlassen, wenn das Objekt nicht verschiebbar ist. Wenn es nicht gelingt, die neuen Koordinaten des Objekts mit den unten betrachteten Methoden zu setzen, Rückgabe von false. Als Nächstes aktualisieren wir das Chart, wenn das Flag zum Neuzeichnen des Charts gesetzt ist. Es wird als Ergebnis true zurückgegeben.



Die Methode setzt die neue X-Koordinate:

bool CGCnvElement::SetCoordX( const int coord_x) { int x=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .NameObj(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); if (coord_x==x) { if (coord_x==GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X)) return true ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,coord_x); return true ; } if ( :: ObjectSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .NameObj(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,coord_x) ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,coord_x); return true ; } return false ; }

Die Methode erhält den gewünschten X-Koordinatenwert. Als Nächstes holen wir uns diese Koordinate aus dem Objekt. Wenn die übergebene Koordinate gleich der des Objekts ist, sollte das Objekt nicht verschoben werden. Wir müssen aber prüfen, ob in den Objekteigenschaften der gleiche Wert eingestellt ist. Wenn die Werte übereinstimmen, wird true zurückgegeben, andernfalls wird der übergebene neue Koordinatenwert auf die Objekteigenschaft gesetzt und true zurückgegeben.

Wenn die übergebenen und die Objektkoordinaten nicht übereinstimmen, setzen wir die neue Koordinate des Objekts. Wenn das Setzen erfolgreich ist, schreiben wir den Wert in die Objekteigenschaft und geben true zurück. In allen anderen Fällen geben wir false zurück.



Die Methode, die die neue Y-Koordinate setzt:

bool CGCnvElement::SetCoordY( const int coord_y) { int y=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .NameObj(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); if (coord_y==y) { if (coord_y==GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y)) return true ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,coord_y); return true ; } if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .NameObj(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,coord_y)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,coord_y); return true ; } return false ; }

Die Logik der Methode ist ähnlich wie die oben betrachtete Einstellung der X-Koordinate.

Die Methode setzt die neue Objektbreite:

bool CGCnvElement::SetWidth( const int width ) { return this .m_canvas.Resize( width , this .m_canvas.Height() ); }

Die Methode empfängt die neue Breite des Objekts und das Ergebnis des Aufrufs der Methode Resize() zur Größenänderung der grafischen Ressource.

Die Methode Resize() übergibt die neue Breite und die aktuelle Höhe des Objekts.



Die Methode setzt die neue Höhe des Objekts:

bool CGCnvElement::SetHeight( const int height ) { return this .m_canvas.Resize( this .m_canvas.Width() , height ); }

Die Methode erhält die neue Höhe des Objekts und das Ergebnis des Aufrufs der Methode Resize() zur Größenänderung der grafischen Ressource.

Die Methode Resize() übergibt die aktuelle Breite und die neue Höhe des Objekts.

Vergessen wir nicht, dass beim Ändern der Größe der Ressource das zuvor auf dem Canvas gezeichnete Bild überschrieben wird.

Daher werden diese Methoden später noch verfeinert.



Die Methode setzt alle Verschiebungen der aktiven Fläche relativ zum Element:

void CGCnvElement::SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift) { this .SetActiveAreaLeftShift(left_shift); this .SetActiveAreaBottomShift(bottom_shift); this .SetActiveAreaRightShift(right_shift); this .SetActiveAreaTopShift(top_shift); }

Die Methode erhält alle Werte der notwendigen Verschiebungen nach innen von den Kanten des Objekts "Grafisches Element". Alle vier Verschiebungen werden nacheinander durch Aufruf der entsprechenden Methoden gesetzt.

Die Methode setzt die Deckkraft des Elements:

void CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.TransparentLevelSet( value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY, value ); this .m_canvas.Update( redraw ); }

Die Methode erhält den gewünschten Opazitätswert des Objekts (0 — komplett transparent, 255 — komplett undurchsichtig) und das Neuzeichnen-Flag des Charts.

Als Nächstes rufen wir die Methode TransparentLevelSet() der Klasse CCanvas auf, schreiben den neuen Eigenschaftswert in die Objekteigenschaften und aktualisieren das Objekt mit dem übergebenen Redrawing-Flag.

Das Objekt "Grafisches Element" ist fertig. Nun brauchen wir noch die Möglichkeit, diese Objekte in den Listen, in denen sie gespeichert werden sollen, zu sortieren. Dazu benötigen wir die Klasse CSelect, in der wir die Methoden zum Sortieren und Suchen aller Bibliotheksobjekte einstellen.

Wir öffnen \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh und fügen die Einbindung der Klassendatei des Objekts "Grafisches Element" hinzu, sowie das Festlegen der Methoden zum Sortieren und Suchen von Objekten des "Grafischen Elements" anhand ihrer Eigenschaften am Ende des Klassenkörpers:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh"

...

static CArrayObj *ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property); };

Am Ende der Codedatei fügen wir die Implementierung der neu deklarierten Methoden hinzu:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

Die Methoden sind im dritten Artikel beschrieben, in dem wir die Erstellung der Klasse CSelect besprochen haben.



Lassen Sie uns die Ergebnisse testen.







Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part74\ als TestDoEasyPart74.mq5.



Wir binden die Datei mit der Klasse des dynamischen Arrays von Zeigern auf die Instanzen der Klasse CObject und deren Ableitungen, der Standardbibliothek, CSelect und CGCnvElement Bibliotheksklassendateien ein, geben die Anzahl der erzeugten "grafischen Element"-Objekte an und deklarieren die Liste zum Speichern der erzeugten grafischen Elemente:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 2 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; CArrayObj list_elements;

In OnInit() des EA erzeugen wir neue Grafikelement-Objekte, indem wir alle notwendigen Parameter an den Klassenkonstruktor übergeben:

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); int total=FORMS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGCnvElement *element= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,i, 0 , ChartID (), 0 , "Element_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 , 40 +(i* 80 ), 100 , 70 , clrSilver , 200 ,InpMovable, true , true ); if (element== NULL ) continue ; if (!list_elements.Add(element)) { delete element; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Dann löschen wir in OnDeinit() alle Kommentare auf dem Chart:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); Comment ( "" ); }

In OnChartEvent() erfassen wir den Klick auf das Objekt, holen uns das Element-Objekt mit dem Namen, der dem Namen des angeklickten Objekts entspricht, das im Parameter des sparam eingetragen ist, und erhöhen dessen Deckkraftstufe um 5. Die Meldung mit dem Namen des behandelten Objekts und der Deckkraftstufe im Chart-Kommentar wird angezeigt an:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { CArrayObj *obj_list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( GetPointer (list_elements),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,sparam,EQUAL); if (obj_list!= NULL && obj_list.Total()> 0 ) { CGCnvElement *obj=obj_list.At( 0 ); uchar opasity=obj.Opacity(); if ((opasity+ 5 )> 255 ) opasity= 0 ; else opasity+= 5 ; obj.SetOpacity(opasity); Comment (DFUN, "Object name: " ,obj.NameObj(), ", opasity=" ,opasity); } } }

Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf dem Chart. Wenn Sie auf ein beliebiges Objekt "Grafisches Element" klicken, wird dessen Deckkraft bis zu 255 erhöht, bei Erreichen des Maximalwertes (255) wird sie von 0 auf 255 erhöht, während der Name des angeklickten Objekts und dessen Deckkraftstufe im Chart-Kommentar angezeigt werden:









Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich die Entwicklung des Objekts "Grafisches Element" fortsetzen und damit beginnen, Methoden für die Anzeige von grafischen Primitiven und Text darauf hinzuzufügen.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt.

Ihre Fragen und Vorschläge schreiben Sie bitte in den Kommentarteil.

Zurück zum Inhalt

*Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:

Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 73): Das Formularobjekt eines grafischen Elements

