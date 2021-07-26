MetaTrader 5 / 示例
English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第七十四部分）：由 CCanvas 类提供强力支持的基本图形元素

DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第七十四部分）：由 CCanvas 类提供强力支持的基本图形元素

MetaTrader 5示例 |
1 529 3
Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

内容


概述

在前一篇文章中，我开始研究处理图形的大型函数库章节。 即，我着手开发交互窗对象，它基于 CCanvas 标准库类，将作为所有函数库图形对象的主对象。 我还测试了一些机制，并为进一步开发做好了准备。 然而，经过仔细分析发现，所选概念与构建函数库对象概念不同，交互窗对象比基准对象复杂得多。

我将针对画布上的基准图形对象引入“元素”概念。 这个概念将用于构建其余的图形对象。 例如，交互窗对象也是在程序中绘制图形结构的最低限度对象，但它业已能够作为一个独立的对象参与设计。 它已经拥有绘制对象框架、各种形状和文本的能力。 对比之下，元素对象作为创建函数库“图形”层次结构中所有后续对象的基础，例如：

  • 基准图形对象CObject 的衍生后代。 在终端中可用于构建的图形对象包含一些固有属性；
  • 画布上的 Element 对象所拥有的对象属性均基于画布对象；
  • Form 对象为设计元素对象外观提供了附加属性和功能；
  • Window 对象 是基于元素和交互窗对象的复合对象；
  • 诸如此类。

基于这个新概念，我将重新设计 CGBaseObj 函数库图形对象的基类，并创建一个新的“图形元素”对象，它完全重复了构建基准函数库对象的整个概念。 稍后，这种方式将令我们能够快速搜索所需的图形对象，针对它们进行排序，管理它们的行为，并渲染。


改进库类

在 MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里，加入新的消息索引:

   MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STORAGE_FOLDER,          // Failed to create folder for storing files. Error: 
   MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_ACC_OBJ_TO_LIST,            // Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list
   MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_CURR_ACC_OBJ,            // Error. Failed to create account object with current account data
   MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OPEN_FILE_FOR_WRITE,            // Could not open file for writing
   MSG_LIB_SYS_INPUT_ERROR_NO_SYMBOL,                 // Input error: no symbol
   MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_SYM_OBJ,                 // Failed to create symbol object
   MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_SYM_OBJ,                    // Failed to add symbol
   MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ,                 // Failed to create the graphical element object

以及与新添加的索引对应的文本

   {"Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка: ","Could not create file storage folder. Error: "},
   {"Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию","Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list"},
   {"Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта","Error. Failed to create account object with current account data"},
   {"Не удалось открыть для записи файл ","Could not open file for writing: "},
   {"Ошибка входных данных: нет символа ","Input error: no "},
   {"Не удалось создать объект-символ ","Failed to create symbol object "},
   {"Не удалось добавить символ ","Failed to add "},
   {"Не удалось создать объект-графический элемент ","Failed to create graphic element object "},

对于 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中的新“图形元素”对象，将其类型添加到图形对象类型的枚举列表之中，以及其整数型和字符串型属性：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The list of graphical element types                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE
  {
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,                        // Element
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,                           // Form
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW,                         // Window
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0,                          // Form ID
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,                            // Graphical element type
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,                             // Element index in the list
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,                        // Chart ID
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,                         // Chart subwindow index
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,                         // Form's X coordinate on the chart
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,                         // Form's Y coordinate on the chart
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,                           // Form width
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,                          // Form height
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT,                           // Form right border
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM,                          // Form bottom border
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,                  // Active area offset from the left edge of the form
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,                   // Active area offset from the top edge of the form
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,                 // Active area offset from the right edge of the form
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,                // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the form
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY,                         // Form opacity
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG,                        // Form background color
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,                         // Form moveability flag
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,                          // Form activity flag
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X,                     // X coordinate of the form's active area
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y,                     // Y coordinate of the form's active area
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT,                       // Right border of the form's active area
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM,                      // Bottom border of the form's active area
  };
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (23)          // Total number of integer properties
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP  (0)           // Number of integer properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Real properties of the graphical element on the canvas           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE
  {
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DUMMY = CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, // DBL stub
  };
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL  (1)           // Total number of real properties
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP   (1)           // Number of real properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| String properties of the graphical element on the canvas         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING
  {
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ = (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Form object name
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,                        // Graphical resource name
  };
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL  (2)           // Total number of string properties
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

由于基于画布的对象还没有实数型属性，而构造函数库对象的概念需要它们的存在，故此我添加了实数型属性 stub，作为唯一的实数型属性。

为了能够按属性对图形元素对象进行排序，添加可能的排序标准枚举

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible sorting criteria of graphical elements on the canvas    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP  (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP  (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0,                       // Sort by form ID
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE,                         // Sort by graphical element type
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM,                          // Sort by form index in the list
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID,                     // Sort by chart ID
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM,                      // Sort by chart window index
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X,                      // Sort by the form X coordinate on the chart
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y,                      // Sort by the form Y coordinate on the chart
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH,                        // Sort by the form width
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT,                       // Sort by the form height
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT,                        // Sort by the form right border
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM,                       // Sort by the form bottom border
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,               // Sort by the active area offset from the left edge of the form
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,                // Sort by the active area offset from the top edge of the form
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,              // Sort by the active area offset from the right edge of the form
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,             // Sort by the active area offset from the bottom edge of the form
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_OPACITY,                      // Sort by the form opacity
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COLOR_BG,                     // Sort by the form background color
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE,                      // Sort by the form moveability flag
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE,                       // Sort by the form activity flag
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X,                  // Sort by X coordinate of the form active area
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y,                  // Sort by Y coordinate of the form active area
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT,                    // Sort by the right border of the form active area
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM,                   // Sort by the bottom border of the form active area
//--- Sort by real properties

//--- Sort by string properties
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP,// Sort by the form object name
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES,                     // Sort by the graphical resource name
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

所有这些列举在首发文章中都有讲述，且研究过多次，故我不会在此赘述。

在创建“图形元素”对象之前，修改 MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh 中所有函数库图形对象的基准对象类。

该对象是为了存储任意图形对象的所有公共属性，例如所创建对象类型、图表 ID、和子窗口索引，子窗口内已设置了图形对象、及其名称和名称前缀。 函数库的任意图形对象都将从该类继承。

全新创建这个类比修补现有的类更方便。 因此，简单地从文件中删除所有内容，并加入必要的内容：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     GBaseObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh"
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGBaseObj : public CObject
  {
private:
   int               m_type;                             // Object type
protected:
   string            m_name_prefix;                      // Object name prefix
   string            m_name;                             // Object name
   long              m_chart_id;                         // Chart ID
   int               m_subwindow;                        // Subwindow index
   int               m_shift_y;                          // Subwindow Y coordinate shift
   
public:
//--- Return the values of class variables
   string            Name(void)                          const { return this.m_name;      }
   long              ChartID(void)                       const { return this.m_chart_id;  }
   int               SubWindow(void)                     const { return this.m_subwindow; }
//--- The virtual method returning the object type
   virtual int       Type(void)                          const { return this.m_type;      }

//--- Constructor/destructor
                     CGBaseObj();
                    ~CGBaseObj();
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y(0), m_type(0), m_name_prefix(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_")
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGBaseObj::~CGBaseObj()
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

函数库服务函数文件标准库 CGraphic 类文件即刻包含在文件当中。 CCanvas 类文件已经包含在 CGraphic 之中。 与此同时，CGraphic 类拥有广泛的绘制各种图形的方法。 我们将来也需要这个。

该类继承自标准库的基类，允许我们将图形元素创建为 CObject 类对象，并遵照相同的方式把所有对象存储在相应图形对象的列表集合中。

m_type 私有变量存储我上面讨论的 ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE 枚举中的对象类型。
默认情况下，对象类型为零，并由标准库基类的 Type() 虚方法返回：

   //--- method of identifying the object
   virtual int       Type(void)                                    const { return(0);      }

在此，我已重新定义了该方法，从而它可根据所创建图形对象的时间返回 m_type 变量。

受保护的类变量：

  • m_name_prefix — 在此，我将存储对象的名称前缀，依据它们识别图形对象与程序的从属关系。 相应地，在此我将存储基于函数库的程序名称。
  • m_name 存储图形对象名称。 完整的对象名称是由前缀和名称相加而创建的。 因此，在创建对象时，我们只需为新创建的对象指定唯一的一个名称，而“图形元素”对象类则会自行为名称添加前缀。 前缀允许用创建它的程序标识对象。
  • m_chart_id — 在此，我设置要在其上创建图形对象的图表 ID。
  • m_subwindow — 构建图形对象所在的图表子窗口。
  • m_shift_y — 在图表子窗口中创建对象的 Y 坐标偏移。

公开方法简单地返回相应类的变量值：

public:
//--- Return the values of class variables
   string            Name(void)                          const { return this.m_name;      }
   long              ChartID(void)                       const { return this.m_chart_id;  }
   int               SubWindow(void)                     const { return this.m_subwindow; }
//--- The virtual method returning the object type
   virtual int       Type(void)                          const { return this.m_type;      }

类构造函数的初始化清单中，设置 Y 坐标偏移量对象类型（默认为0），以及由程序名称和下划线组成的名称前缀

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y(0), m_type(0), m_name_prefix(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_")
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


基于画布的所有函数库图形对象的基准对象

我们开始基于 CCanvas 类开发“图形元素”对象类。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ 里，创建含 CGCnvElement 类的新文件 GCnvElement.mqh

包含函数库基准图形对象文件该类需继承自基类

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  GCnvElement.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GBaseObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj
  {
  }

在类的受保护部分，声明 CCanvas 和 CPause 类的对象，以及返回指定坐标相对于元素和其活动区域位置的两个方法：

protected:
   CCanvas           m_canvas;                                 // CCanvas class object
   CPause            m_pause;                                  // Pause class object
//--- Return the cursor position relative to the (1) entire element and (2) the element's active area
   bool              CursorInsideElement(const int x,const int y);
   bool              CursorInsideActiveArea(const int x,const int y);

private:

在类的私密部分，声明存储对象属性的数组，并编写两个方法，在相应的数组中返回指定属性的实际索引：

private:
   long              m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL];    // Integer properties
   double            m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL];   // Real properties
   string            m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];   // String properties

//--- Return the index of the array the order's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)  const { return(int)property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;                                 }
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property)  const { return(int)property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;  }

public:

该类的公开部分提供了函数库类对象的标准方法，可将属性设置到数组，并从数组中返回属性值，返回对象支持指定属性标志的方法，以及比较两个对象的方法：

public:
//--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value)   { this.m_long_prop[property]=value;                      }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value)  { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;    }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property,string value)  { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;    }
//--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array
   long              GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property)        const { return this.m_long_prop[property];                     }
   double            GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)         const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];   }
   string            GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property)         const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];   }

//--- Return the flag of the object supporting this property
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property)          { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)           { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property)           { return true; }

//--- Compare CGCnvElement objects with each other by all possible properties (for sorting the lists by a specified object property)
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const;
//--- Compare CGCnvElement objects with each other by all properties (to search equal objects)
   bool              IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const;
//--- Creates the control

所有这些方法对于函数库对象都是标准化的。 我在第一篇文章中已研究过它们。

类的公开部分提供了在画布上创建“图形元素”对象的方法、返回指向所创建画布对象指针的方法、设置画布更新频率的方法、在图表上移动画布的方法、以及简化访问对象属性的方法：

//--- Creates the control
   bool              Create(const long chart_id,
                            const int wnd_num,
                            const string name,
                            const int x,
                            const int y,
                            const int w,
                            const int h,
                            const color colour,
                            const uchar opacity,
                            const bool redraw=false);
                                
//--- Return the pointer to a canvas object
   CCanvas          *CanvasObj(void)                                                   { return &this.m_canvas;               }
//--- Set the canvas update frequency
   void              SetFrequency(const ulong value)                                   { this.m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(value);   }
//--- Update the coordinates (shift the canvas)
   bool              Move(const int x,const int y,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- Constructors/Destructor
                     CGCnvElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type,
                                  const int     element_id,
                                  const int     element_num,
                                  const long    chart_id,
                                  const int     wnd_num,
                                  const string  name,
                                  const int     x,
                                  const int     y,
                                  const int     w,
                                  const int     h,
                                  const color   colour,
                                  const uchar   opacity,
                                  const bool    movable=true,
                                  const bool    activity=true,
                                  const bool    redraw=false);
                     CGCnvElement(){;}
                    ~CGCnvElement();
     
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of simplified access to object properties                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Set the (1) X, (2) Y coordinates, (3) element width and (4) height,
   bool              SetCoordX(const int coord_x);
   bool              SetCoordY(const int coord_y);
   bool              SetWidth(const int width);
   bool              SetHeight(const int height);
//--- Set the shift of the (1) left, (2) top, (3) right, (4) bottom edge of the active area relative to the element,
//--- (5) all shifts of the active area edges relative to the element and (6) the element opacity
   void              SetActiveAreaLeftShift(const int value)   { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,fabs(value));    }
   void              SetActiveAreaRightShift(const int value)  { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,fabs(value));   }
   void              SetActiveAreaTopShift(const int value)    { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,fabs(value));     }
   void              SetActiveAreaBottomShift(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,fabs(value));  }
   void              SetActiveAreaShift(const int left_shift,const int bottom_shift,const int right_shift,const int top_shift);
   void              SetOpacity(const uchar value,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- Return the shift (1) of the left, (2) right, (3) top and (4) bottom edge of the element active area
   int               ActiveAreaLeftShift(void)           const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT);    }
   int               ActiveAreaRightShift(void)          const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT);   }
   int               ActiveAreaTopShift(void)            const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP);     }
   int               ActiveAreaBottomShift(void)         const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM);  }
//--- Return the coordinate (1) of the left, (2) right, (3) top and (4) bottom edge of the element active area
   int               ActiveAreaLeft(void)                const { return int(this.CoordX()+this.ActiveAreaLeftShift());              }
   int               ActiveAreaRight(void)               const { return int(this.RightEdge()-this.ActiveAreaRightShift());          }
   int               ActiveAreaTop(void)                 const { return int(this.CoordY()+this.ActiveAreaTopShift());               }
   int               ActiveAreaBottom(void)              const { return int(this.BottomEdge()-this.ActiveAreaBottomShift());        }
//--- Return (1) the opacity, coordinate (2) of the right and (3) bottom element edge
   uchar             Opacity(void)                       const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY);         }
   int               RightEdge(void)                     const { return this.CoordX()+this.m_canvas.Width();                        }
   int               BottomEdge(void)                    const { return this.CoordY()+this.m_canvas.Height();                       }
//--- Return the (1) X, (2) Y coordinates, (3) element width and (4) height,
   int               CoordX(void)                        const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X);           }
   int               CoordY(void)                        const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y);           }
   int               Width(void)                         const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH);             }
   int               Height(void)                        const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT);            }
//--- Return the element (1) moveability and (2) activity flag
   bool              Movable(void)                       const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE);          }
   bool              Active(void)                        const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE);           }
//--- Return (1) the object name, (2) the graphical resource name, (3) the chart ID and (4) the chart subwindow index
   string            NameObj(void)                       const { return this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ);               }
   string            NameRes(void)                       const { return this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES);               }
   long              ChartID(void)                       const { return this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID);               }
   int               WindowNum(void)                     const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM);           }
                    
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

我们来详研所声明方法的实现。

参数型类构造函数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Parametric constructor                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type,
                           const int      element_id,
                           const int      element_num,
                           const long     chart_id,
                           const int      wnd_num,
                           const string   name,
                           const int      x,
                           const int      y,
                           const int      w,
                           const int      h,
                           const color    colour,
                           const uchar    opacity,
                           const bool     movable=true,
                           const bool     activity=true,
                           const bool     redraw=false)
                                          
  {
   this.m_name=this.m_name_prefix+name;
   this.m_chart_id=chart_id;
   this.m_subwindow=wnd_num;
   if(this.Create(chart_id,wnd_num,this.m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw))
     {
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,this.m_canvas.ResourceName()); // Graphical resource name
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj::ChartID());         // Chart ID
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow());        // Chart subwindow index
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name());            // Element object name
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type);                     // Graphical element type
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id);                         // Element ID
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num);                       // Element index in the list
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x);                             // Element's X coordinate on the chart
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y);                             // Element's Y coordinate on the chart
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w);                               // Element width
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h);                              // Element height
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,0);                      // Active area offset from the left edge of the element
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,0);                       // Active area offset from the upper edge of the element
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,0);                     // Active area offset from the right edge of the element
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,0);                    // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY,opacity);                       // Element opacity
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG,colour);                       // Element color
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable);                       // Element moveability flag
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity);                       // Element activity flag
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT,this.RightEdge());                // Element right border
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM,this.BottomEdge());              // Element bottom border
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X,this.ActiveAreaLeft());     // X coordinate of the element active area
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y,this.ActiveAreaTop());      // Y coordinate of the element active area
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT,this.ActiveAreaRight());      // Right border of the element active area
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM,this.ActiveAreaBottom());    // Bottom border of the element active area
     }
   else
     {
      ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.m_name);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

此处，我们首先创建一个对象名称，它是由父类中所创建对象名称前缀，和构造函数参数中传入的名称组成。 因此，唯一的对象名称看起来像 "Prefix_Object_Name"。
接下来，设置需在参数中传递至父类的图表 ID子窗口索引变量。 之后调用在画布上创建图形对象的方法。 如果对象创建成功，则将所有数据写入元素对象属性。 如果创建 CCanvas 类的图形对象失败，则在日志中通知。 带有前缀的名称已被创建，图表 ID 将与其子窗口一起随同设置。 因此，我们可以尝试调用 Create() 方法再次创建 CCanvas 类对象。 默认情况下，创建对象时，距活动区域每个边侧的偏移量设置为零，即对象活动区域与创建的图形元素的大小相匹配。 创建之后，活动区域的大小和位置始终可用以下研究的相应方法进行更改。

在类的析构函数里，销毁所创建的 CCanvas 类对象:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGCnvElement::~CGCnvElement()
  {
   this.m_canvas.Destroy();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法依据指定属性比较图形元素对象：

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Compare CGCnvElement objects with each other by the specified property|
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CGCnvElement::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const
  {
   const CGCnvElement *obj_compared=node;
//--- compare integer properties of two objects
   if(mode<CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
     {
      long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode);
      long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
//--- compare real properties of two objects
   else if(mode<CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
     {
      double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode);
      double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
//--- compare string properties of two objects
   else if(mode<ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL)
     {
      string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING)mode);
      string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
   return 0;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法是所有函数库对象的标准方法。 之前也曾研究过。 简而言之，该方法接收指定对象参数，并与当前对象的相应参数进行比较。 根据传递的参数，获取一个相似的参数，并返回两个对象参数的比较结果（1、-1 和 0 分别表示“更多”、“更少”和“相等”）。

该方法依据所有属性比较图形元素对象：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Compare CGCnvElement objects with each other by all properties   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::IsEqual(CGCnvElement *compared_obj) const
  {
   int beg=0, end=CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   beg=end; end+=CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   beg=end; end+=CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法也是所有函数库对象的标准方法。 简而言之，该方法接收对象参数，并与当前对象进行比较。 在所有对象属性的三重循环中，比较两个对象的每个新属性。 如果存在不相等的属性，则该方法返回 false — 比较的对象不相等。 直至三个循环完成后，返回 true — 所比较的两个对象所有属性都相等。

该方法创建图形元素对象：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the graphical element object                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::Create(const long chart_id,     // Chart ID
                          const int wnd_num,       // Chart subwindow
                          const string name,       // Element name
                          const int x,             // X coordinate
                          const int y,             // Y coordinate
                          const int w,             // Width
                          const int h,             // Height
                          const color colour,      // Background color
                          const uchar opacity,     // Opacity
                          const bool redraw=false) // Flag indicating the need to redraw
                         
  {
   if(this.m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))
     {
      this.m_canvas.Erase(::ColorToARGB(colour,opacity));
      this.m_canvas.Update(redraw);
      this.m_shift_y=(int)::ChartGetInteger(chart_id,CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,wnd_num);
      return true;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法接收构造所需的所有参数，调用 CCanvas 类中 CreateBitmapLabel() 方法的第二种形式。 如果与图表对象绑定的图形资源创建成功，则图形元素填充颜色，并调用 Update() 方法在屏幕上显示已实现的变更。 该方法接收屏幕重绘标志。 如果我们更新一个由若干个图形元素组成的复合对象，那么应该在所有复合对象元素都进行更改之后再重新绘制图表，如此可避免单个元素变更后即刷新图表。 接下来，m_shift 父类变量接收子窗口的 Y 坐标偏移量，并返回 true。 如果没有创建 CCanvas 类对象，则返回 false

该方法返回光标相对于元素的位置：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the cursor position relative to the element               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(const int x,const int y)
  {
   return(x>=this.CoordX() && x<=this.RightEdge() && y>=this.CoordY() && y<=this.BottomEdge());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法接收光标的 X 和 Y 坐标整数值，以及所传递的相对于元素维度的坐标位置 — 仅当光标位于元素内部时才返回 true

该方法返回光标相对于元素活动区域的位置：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the cursor position relative to the element active area   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(const int x,const int y)
  {
   return(x>=this.ActiveAreaLeft() && x<=this.ActiveAreaRight() && y>=this.ActiveAreaTop() && y<=this.ActiveAreaBottom());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

方法逻辑与前面的那个方法类似。 但返回的光标坐标位置是相对于元素活动区域的边界 — 只有当光标在活动区域之​​内时才返回 true

该方法更新元素坐标：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update the coordinate elements                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::Move(const int x,const int y,const bool redraw=false)
  {
//--- Leave if the element is not movable or inactive
   if(!this.Movable())
      return false;
//--- If failed to set new values into graphical object properties, return 'false'
   if(!this.SetCoordX(x) || !this.SetCoordY(y))
      return false;
   //--- If the update flag is activated, redraw the chart.
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ChartID());
   //--- Return 'true'
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法接收需放置图形元素的左上角位置新坐标，以及图表重绘标志。 接下来，检查对象可移动标志，如果对象不可移动则离开。 如果调用下面研究的方法为对象设置新坐标失败则返回 false。 接下来，如果设置了图表重绘标志，则更新图表.。 作为结果，返回 true

该方法设置新的 X 坐标：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the new  X coordinate                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::SetCoordX(const int coord_x)
  {
   int x=(int)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.NameObj(),OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);
   if(coord_x==x)
     {
      if(coord_x==GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X))
         return true;
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,coord_x);
      return true;
     }
   if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.NameObj(),OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,coord_x))
     {
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,coord_x);
      return true;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法接收所需的 X 坐标值。 接着，从对象中获取此坐标如果传递的坐标与那个对象等于，则不应移动该对象。 但是我们需要检查对象属性中是否设置了相同的值。 如果值匹配，则返回 true，否则为对象属性设置所传递的新坐标值，并返回 true
如果传递的坐标与对象坐标不匹配，则为对象设置新坐标如果设置成功，则将值写入对象属性，并返回 true在所有其他情况下，返回 false

该方法设置新的 Y 坐标：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the new Y coordinate                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::SetCoordY(const int coord_y)
  {
   int y=(int)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.NameObj(),OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);
   if(coord_y==y)
     {
      if(coord_y==GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y))
         return true;
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,coord_y);
      return true;
     }
   if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.NameObj(),OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,coord_y))
     {
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,coord_y);
      return true;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

方法逻辑与上面研究过的设置 X 坐标类似。

该方法设置新对象的宽度：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the new width                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::SetWidth(const int width)
  {
   return this.m_canvas.Resize(width,this.m_canvas.Height());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法接收对象的新宽度 ，和调用 Resize() 方法调整图形资源大小的结果。
Resize() 方法传递对象的新宽度当前高度

该方法设置对象新高度：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the new height                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::SetHeight(const int height)
  {
   return this.m_canvas.Resize(this.m_canvas.Width(),height);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法接收对象的新高度 ，和调用 Resize() 方法调整图形资源大小的结果。
Resize() 方法传递对象的当前高度新宽度

请注意，在调整资源大小时，会覆盖画布上先前已绘制的图像。
因此，这些方法会在稍后细化。

该方法设置活动区域相对于元素的所有偏移：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set all shifts of the active area relative to the element        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGCnvElement::SetActiveAreaShift(const int left_shift,const int bottom_shift,const int right_shift,const int top_shift)
  {
   this.SetActiveAreaLeftShift(left_shift);
   this.SetActiveAreaBottomShift(bottom_shift);
   this.SetActiveAreaRightShift(right_shift);
   this.SetActiveAreaTopShift(top_shift);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法接收距“图形元素”对象边缘的所有必要的向内偏移值。 所有四个偏移值都是通过调用相应方法逐一设置的。

的方法该置元素不透明度：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the element opacity                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGCnvElement::SetOpacity(const uchar value,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   this.m_canvas.TransparentLevelSet(value);
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY,value);
   this.m_canvas.Update(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法接收所需的对象不透明度值（0 — 完全透明，255 — 完全不透明），和图表重绘标志
接下来，调用 CCanvas 类的 TransparentLevelSet() 方法，将新的属性值写入对象属性，并依据所传递重绘标志刷新对象

“图形元素”对象已准备就绪。 现在，我们需要在存储它们的列表中针对这些对象进行排序。 为达此目的，我们需要 CSelect 类，在该类中我们设置针对所有函数库对象进行排序和搜索的方法。

打开 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh，并包含“图形元素”对象类文件，以及在类主体末尾声明依据其属性对“图形元素”对象进行排序和搜索的方法

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       Select.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh>
#include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

...

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The methods of working with data of the graphical elements on the canvas |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //--- Return the list of objects with one of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion
   static CArrayObj *ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   //--- Return the chart index with the maximum value of the (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property);
   //--- Return the chart index with the minimum value of the (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property);
//---
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在文件清单的末尾，添加新声明方法的实现：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The methods of working with data of the graphical elements on the canvas  |
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of objects with one integer                      |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   int total=list_source.Total();
   for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of objects with one real                         |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of objects with one string                       |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object index in the list                              |
//| with the maximum integer property value                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CGCnvElement *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object index in the list                              |
//| with the maximum real property value                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CGCnvElement *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object index in the list                              |
//| with the maximum string property value                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CGCnvElement *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object index in the list                              |
//| with the minimum integer property value                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CGCnvElement *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object index in the list                              |
//| with the minimum real property value                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CGCnvElement *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total== 0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object index in the list                              |
//| with the minimum string property value                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CGCnvElement *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

这些方法在第三篇文章中我们讨论创建 CSelect 类时已进行了讲述。

我们测试一下结果。


测试

为了执行测试，我们借用上一篇文章中的 EA 并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part74\ 里，命名为 TestDoEasyPart74.mq5

包含指向 CObject 类及其后代实例的动态指针数组的类的文件、标准库、 CSelectCGCnvElement 库类文件指定创建的“图形元素”对象的数量，并声明存储所创建图形元素的列表

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             TestDoEasyPart74.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh>
#include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh>
#include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh>
//--- defines
#define        FORMS_TOTAL (2)
//--- input parameters
sinput   bool  InpMovable  = true;  // Movable flag
//--- global variables
CArrayObj      list_elements;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在 EA 的 OnInit() 处理程序中，把所有必要的参数传递给类构造函数来创建新的图形元素对象：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Set the permissions to send cursor movement and mouse scroll events
   ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,true);
   ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,true);
//--- Set EA global variables

//--- Create the specified number of graphical elements on the canvas
   int total=FORMS_TOTAL;
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- When creating an object, pass all the required parameters to it
      CGCnvElement *element=new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,i,0,ChartID(),0,"Element_0"+(string)(i+1),300,40+(i*80),100,70,clrSilver,200,InpMovable,true,true);
      if(element==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- Add objects to the list
      if(!list_elements.Add(element))
        {
         delete element;
         continue;
        }
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

OnDeinit() 处理程序中，删除图表中的所有注释

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   Comment("");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

OnChartEvent() 处理程序中，捕获对象单击事件，获取名称与处理程序 sparam 参数中设置的对象名称对应的元素对象，并将其不透明度级别加 5。 在图表注释中显示含有已处理的对象名称和不透明度级别的消息：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- If clicking on an object
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- In the new list, get the element object with the name corresponding to the sparam string parameter value of the OnChartEvent() handler
      CArrayObj *obj_list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetPointer(list_elements),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,sparam,EQUAL);
      if(obj_list!=NULL && obj_list.Total()>0)
        {
         //--- Get the pointer to the object in the list
         CGCnvElement *obj=obj_list.At(0);
         //--- and set the new opacity level for it
         uchar opasity=obj.Opacity();
         if((opasity+5)>255)
            opasity=0;
         else 
            opasity+=5;
         //--- Set the new opacity to the object and display the object name and opacity level in the journal
         obj.SetOpacity(opasity);
         Comment(DFUN,"Object name: ",obj.NameObj(),", opasity=",opasity);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

编译 EA，并在品种图表上启动它。 单击任何“图形元素”对象时，其不透明度增加到 255，然后在达到最大值 (255) 时，它轮回从 0 增加到 255，同时在图表注释中显示单击对象的名称，及其不透明度：



下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将继续开发“图形元素”对象，并开始在其上添加显示图形基元和文本的方法。

以下是该函数库当前版本的所有文件，以及 MQL5 的测试 EA 文件，供您测试和下载。
请您在评论中留下问题和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:

DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第七十三部分）：图形元素的交互窗对象

本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/9493

附加的文件 |
下载ZIP
MQL5.zip (3957.08 KB)

注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。

本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。

该作者的其他文章

最近评论 | 前往讨论 (3)
Jagg
Jagg | 28 6月 2021 在 13:49
我很期待下一篇 CCanvas 文章 - 很棒的系列 - 谢谢你的报道
Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin | 28 6月 2021 在 14:32
Jagg :
我很期待下一篇 CCanvas 文章 - 很棒的系列 - 谢谢你的报道

MQL5.com 的俄语部分已有 77 篇文章。文章首先在资源的俄语部分发布，然后翻译成其他语言。

75,76,77.

这些文章尚未在 EN 部分发布，您可以使用翻译器熟悉一下。
Jagg
Jagg | 19 7月 2021 在 08:37
Artyom Trishkin:

MQL5.com 的俄语版块已有 77 篇文章。文章首先在俄语资源中发布，然后翻译成其他语言。

75,76,77.

这些文章尚未在 EN 部分发布，您可以使用翻译器熟悉一下。

感谢您提供信息！

DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第七十五部分）：处理基本图形元素图元和文本的方法 DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第七十五部分）：处理基本图形元素图元和文本的方法
在本文中，我将继续开发由 CCanvas 标准库类提供强力支持的所有函数库图形对象的基准图形元素类。 我将创建绘制图元和在图形元素对象上显示文本的方法。
DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第七十三部分）：图形元素的交互窗对象 DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第七十三部分）：图形元素的交互窗对象
这篇文章开辟了函数库一个新的操控图形的大章节。 在本文中，我将创建鼠标状态对象、所有图形元素的基准对象、以及函数库图形元素的交互窗对象类。
聚类分析（第一部分）：精通指标线的斜率 聚类分析（第一部分）：精通指标线的斜率
聚类分析是人工智能最重要的元素之一。 在本文中，我尝试应用指标斜率的聚类分析来获得阈值，据其判定行情是横盘、亦或跟随趋势。
DoEasy 库中的其他类（第七十二部分）：跟踪并记录集合中的图表对象参数 DoEasy 库中的其他类（第七十二部分）：跟踪并记录集合中的图表对象参数
在本文中，我将完成图表对象类及其集合的操控。 我还将实现图表属性及其窗口变化的自动跟踪，以及把新参数保存到对象属性。 如此修订允许在未来实现整个图表集合的事件功能。