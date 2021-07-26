DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第七十四部分）：由 CCanvas 类提供强力支持的基本图形元素

内容

概述

在前一篇文章中，我开始研究处理图形的大型函数库章节。 即，我着手开发交互窗对象，它基于 CCanvas 标准库类，将作为所有函数库图形对象的主对象。 我还测试了一些机制，并为进一步开发做好了准备。 然而，经过仔细分析发现，所选概念与构建函数库对象概念不同，交互窗对象比基准对象复杂得多。

我将针对画布上的基准图形对象引入“元素”概念。 这个概念将用于构建其余的图形对象。 例如，交互窗对象也是在程序中绘制图形结构的最低限度对象，但它业已能够作为一个独立的对象参与设计。 它已经拥有绘制对象框架、各种形状和文本的能力。 对比之下，元素对象作为创建函数库“图形”层次结构中所有后续对象的基础，例如：



基准图形对象 是 CObject 的衍生后代。 在终端中可用于构建的图形对象包含一些固有属性；



是 CObject 的衍生后代。 在终端中可用于构建的图形对象包含一些固有属性； 画布上的 Element 对象 所拥有的对象属性均基于画布对象；



所拥有的对象属性均基于画布对象； Form 对象 为设计元素对象外观提供了附加属性和功能；



为设计元素对象外观提供了附加属性和功能； Window 对象 是基于元素和交互窗对象的复合对象；



是基于元素和交互窗对象的复合对象； 诸如此类。

基于这个新概念，我将重新设计 CGBaseObj 函数库图形对象的基类，并创建一个新的“图形元素”对象，它完全重复了构建基准函数库对象的整个概念。 稍后，这种方式将令我们能够快速搜索所需的图形对象，针对它们进行排序，管理它们的行为，并渲染。



改进库类

在 MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里，加入新的消息索引:

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STORAGE_FOLDER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_ACC_OBJ_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_CURR_ACC_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OPEN_FILE_FOR_WRITE, MSG_LIB_SYS_INPUT_ERROR_NO_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_SYM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_SYM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ,

以及与新添加的索引对应的文本：

{ "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка: " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error: " }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию" , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list" }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта" , "Error. Failed to create account object with current account data" }, { "Не удалось открыть для записи файл " , "Could not open file for writing: " }, { "Ошибка входных данных: нет символа " , "Input error: no " }, { "Не удалось создать объект-символ " , "Failed to create symbol object " }, { "Не удалось добавить символ " , "Failed to add " }, { "Не удалось создать объект-графический элемент " , "Failed to create graphic element object " } ,

对于 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中的新“图形元素”对象，将其类型添加到图形对象类型的枚举列表之中，以及其整数型和字符串型属性：

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT , GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, }; enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 23 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DUMMY = CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 1 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 1 ) enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ = (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 2 )

由于基于画布的对象还没有实数型属性，而构造函数库对象的概念需要它们的存在，故此我添加了实数型属性 stub，作为唯一的实数型属性。



为了能够按属性对图形元素对象进行排序，添加可能的排序标准枚举：

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COLOR_BG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };

所有这些列举在首发文章中都有讲述，且研究过多次，故我不会在此赘述。



在创建“图形元素”对象之前，修改 MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh 中所有函数库图形对象的基准对象类。



该对象是为了存储任意图形对象的所有公共属性，例如所创建对象类型、图表 ID、和子窗口索引，子窗口内已设置了图形对象、及其名称和名称前缀。 函数库的任意图形对象都将从该类继承。



全新创建这个类比修补现有的类更方便。 因此，简单地从文件中删除所有内容，并加入必要的内容：

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : int m_type; protected : string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; public : string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(); }; CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ), m_type( 0 ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ) { } CGBaseObj::~CGBaseObj() { }

函数库服务函数文件和标准库 CGraphic 类文件即刻包含在文件当中。 CCanvas 类文件已经包含在 CGraphic 之中。 与此同时，CGraphic 类拥有广泛的绘制各种图形的方法。 我们将来也需要这个。



该类继承自标准库的基类，允许我们将图形元素创建为 CObject 类对象，并遵照相同的方式把所有对象存储在相应图形对象的列表集合中。



m_type 私有变量存储我上面讨论的 ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE 枚举中的对象类型。

默认情况下，对象类型为零，并由标准库基类的 Type() 虚方法返回：

virtual int Type( void ) const { return ( 0 ); }

在此，我已重新定义了该方法，从而它可根据所创建图形对象的时间返回 m_type 变量。

受保护的类变量：

m_name_prefix — 在此，我将存储对象的名称前缀，依据它们识别图形对象与程序的从属关系。 相应地，在此我将存储基于函数库的程序名称。



— 在此，我将存储对象的名称前缀，依据它们识别图形对象与程序的从属关系。 相应地，在此我将存储基于函数库的程序名称。 m_name 存储图形对象名称。 完整的对象名称是由前缀和名称相加而创建的。 因此，在创建对象时，我们只需为新创建的对象指定唯一的一个名称，而“图形元素”对象类则会自行为名称添加前缀。 前缀允许用创建它的程序标识对象。



存储图形对象名称。 完整的对象名称是由前缀和名称相加而创建的。 因此，在创建对象时，我们只需为新创建的对象指定唯一的一个名称，而“图形元素”对象类则会自行为名称添加前缀。 前缀允许用创建它的程序标识对象。 m_chart_id — 在此，我设置要在其上创建图形对象的图表 ID。

— 在此，我设置要在其上创建图形对象的图表 ID。 m_subwindow — 构建图形对象所在的图表子窗口。



— 构建图形对象所在的图表子窗口。 m_shift_y — 在图表子窗口中创建对象的 Y 坐标偏移。

公开方法简单地返回相应类的变量值：

public : string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; }

在类构造函数的初始化清单中，设置 Y 坐标偏移量、对象类型（默认为0），以及由程序名称和下划线组成的名称前缀：

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ) , m_type( 0 ) , m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ) { }





基于画布的所有函数库图形对象的基准对象



我们开始基于 CCanvas 类开发“图形元素”对象类。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ 里，创建含 CGCnvElement 类的新文件 GCnvElement.mqh。

包含函数库基准图形对象文件，该类需继承自基类：

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GBaseObj.mqh" class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { }

在类的受保护部分，声明 CCanvas 和 CPause 类的对象，以及返回指定坐标相对于元素和其活动区域位置的两个方法：



protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); private :

在类的私密部分，声明存储对象属性的数组，并编写两个方法，在相应的数组中返回指定属性的实际索引：



private : long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public :

该类的公开部分提供了函数库类对象的标准方法，可将属性设置到数组，并从数组中返回属性值，返回对象支持指定属性标志的方法，以及比较两个对象的方法：



public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const ;

所有这些方法对于函数库对象都是标准化的。 我在第一篇文章中已研究过它们。



类的公开部分提供了在画布上创建“图形元素”对象的方法、返回指向所创建画布对象指针的方法、设置画布更新频率的方法、在图表上移动画布的方法、以及简化访问对象属性的方法：



bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); CCanvas *CanvasObj( void ) { return & this .m_canvas; } void SetFrequency( const ulong value) { this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(value); } bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvElement(){;} ~CGCnvElement(); bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); bool SetWidth( const int width); bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetOpacity( const uchar value, const bool redraw= false ); int ActiveAreaLeftShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); } int ActiveAreaRightShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); } int ActiveAreaTopShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); } int ActiveAreaBottomShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); } int ActiveAreaLeft( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordX()+ this .ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight( void ) const { return int ( this .RightEdge()- this .ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordY()+ this .ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom( void ) const { return int ( this .BottomEdge()- this .ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } uchar Opacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY); } int RightEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .m_canvas.Height(); } int CoordX( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); } int CoordY( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); } int Height( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); } bool Movable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); } bool Active( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); } string NameObj( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ); } string NameRes( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES); } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); } int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); } };

我们来详研所声明方法的实现。

参数型类构造函数：



CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY,opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG,colour); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

此处，我们首先创建一个对象名称，它是由父类中所创建对象名称前缀，和构造函数参数中传入的名称组成。 因此，唯一的对象名称看起来像 "Prefix_Object_Name"。

接下来，设置需在参数中传递至父类的图表 ID 和子窗口索引变量。 之后调用在画布上创建图形对象的方法。 如果对象创建成功，则将所有数据写入元素对象属性。 如果创建 CCanvas 类的图形对象失败，则在日志中通知。 带有前缀的名称已被创建，图表 ID 将与其子窗口一起随同设置。 因此，我们可以尝试调用 Create() 方法再次创建 CCanvas 类对象。 默认情况下，创建对象时，距活动区域每个边侧的偏移量设置为零，即对象活动区域与创建的图形元素的大小相匹配。 创建之后，活动区域的大小和位置始终可用以下研究的相应方法进行更改。

在类的析构函数里，销毁所创建的 CCanvas 类对象:

CGCnvElement::~CGCnvElement() { this .m_canvas.Destroy(); }

该方法依据指定属性比较图形元素对象：

int CGCnvElement::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CGCnvElement *obj_compared=node; if (mode<CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

该方法是所有函数库对象的标准方法。 之前也曾研究过。 简而言之，该方法接收指定对象参数，并与当前对象的相应参数进行比较。 根据传递的参数，获取一个相似的参数，并返回两个对象参数的比较结果（1、-1 和 0 分别表示“更多”、“更少”和“相等”）。

该方法依据所有属性比较图形元素对象：

bool CGCnvElement::IsEqual(CGCnvElement *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

该方法也是所有函数库对象的标准方法。 简而言之，该方法接收对象参数，并与当前对象进行比较。 在所有对象属性的三重循环中，比较两个对象的每个新属性。 如果存在不相等的属性，则该方法返回 false — 比较的对象不相等。 直至三个循环完成后，返回 true — 所比较的两个对象所有属性都相等。

该方法创建图形元素对象：

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .m_canvas.Erase(:: ColorToARGB (colour,opacity)); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } return false ; }

该方法接收构造所需的所有参数，调用 CCanvas 类中 CreateBitmapLabel() 方法的第二种形式。 如果与图表对象绑定的图形资源创建成功，则图形元素填充颜色，并调用 Update() 方法在屏幕上显示已实现的变更。 该方法接收屏幕重绘标志。 如果我们更新一个由若干个图形元素组成的复合对象，那么应该在所有复合对象元素都进行更改之后再重新绘制图表，如此可避免单个元素变更后即刷新图表。 接下来，m_shift 父类变量接收子窗口的 Y 坐标偏移量，并返回 true。 如果没有创建 CCanvas 类对象，则返回 false。



该方法返回光标相对于元素的位置：

bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y) { return (x>= this .CoordX() && x<= this .RightEdge() && y>= this .CoordY() && y<= this .BottomEdge()); }

该方法接收光标的 X 和 Y 坐标整数值，以及所传递的相对于元素维度的坐标位置 — 仅当光标位于元素内部时才返回 true。



该方法返回光标相对于元素活动区域的位置：

bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y) { return (x>= this .ActiveAreaLeft() && x<= this .ActiveAreaRight() && y>= this .ActiveAreaTop() && y<= this .ActiveAreaBottom()); }

方法逻辑与前面的那个方法类似。 但返回的光标坐标位置是相对于元素活动区域的边界 — 只有当光标在活动区域之​​内时才返回 true 。



该方法更新元素坐标：

bool CGCnvElement::Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .Movable()) return false ; if (! this .SetCoordX(x) || ! this .SetCoordY(y)) return false ; if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); return true ; }

该方法接收需放置图形元素的左上角位置新坐标，以及图表重绘标志。 接下来，检查对象可移动标志，如果对象不可移动则离开。 如果调用下面研究的方法为对象设置新坐标失败，则返回 false。 接下来，如果设置了图表重绘标志，则更新图表.。 作为结果，返回 true。



该方法设置新的 X 坐标：

bool CGCnvElement::SetCoordX( const int coord_x) { int x=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .NameObj(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); if (coord_x==x) { if (coord_x==GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X)) return true ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,coord_x); return true ; } if ( :: ObjectSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .NameObj(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,coord_x) ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,coord_x); return true ; } return false ; }

该方法接收所需的 X 坐标值。 接着，从对象中获取此坐标。 如果传递的坐标与那个对象等于，则不应移动该对象。 但是我们需要检查对象属性中是否设置了相同的值。 如果值匹配，则返回 true，否则为对象属性设置所传递的新坐标值，并返回 true。

如果传递的坐标与对象坐标不匹配，则为对象设置新坐标。 如果设置成功，则将值写入对象属性，并返回 true。 在所有其他情况下，返回 false。



该方法设置新的 Y 坐标：

bool CGCnvElement::SetCoordY( const int coord_y) { int y=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .NameObj(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); if (coord_y==y) { if (coord_y==GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y)) return true ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,coord_y); return true ; } if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .NameObj(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,coord_y)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,coord_y); return true ; } return false ; }

方法逻辑与上面研究过的设置 X 坐标类似。

该方法设置新对象的宽度：

bool CGCnvElement::SetWidth( const int width ) { return this .m_canvas.Resize( width , this .m_canvas.Height() ); }

该方法接收对象的新宽度 ，和调用 Resize() 方法调整图形资源大小的结果。

Resize() 方法传递对象的新宽度和当前高度。

该方法设置对象新高度：

bool CGCnvElement::SetHeight( const int height ) { return this .m_canvas.Resize( this .m_canvas.Width() , height ); }

该方法接收对象的新高度 ，和调用 Resize() 方法调整图形资源大小的结果。

Resize() 方法传递对象的当前高度和新宽度。

请注意，在调整资源大小时，会覆盖画布上先前已绘制的图像。

因此，这些方法会在稍后细化。



该方法设置活动区域相对于元素的所有偏移：

void CGCnvElement::SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift) { this .SetActiveAreaLeftShift(left_shift); this .SetActiveAreaBottomShift(bottom_shift); this .SetActiveAreaRightShift(right_shift); this .SetActiveAreaTopShift(top_shift); }

该方法接收距“图形元素”对象边缘的所有必要的向内偏移值。 所有四个偏移值都是通过调用相应方法逐一设置的。

的方法该置元素不透明度：

void CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.TransparentLevelSet( value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY, value ); this .m_canvas.Update( redraw ); }

该方法接收所需的对象不透明度值（0 — 完全透明，255 — 完全不透明），和图表重绘标志。

接下来，调用 CCanvas 类的 TransparentLevelSet() 方法，将新的属性值写入对象属性，并依据所传递重绘标志刷新对象。

“图形元素”对象已准备就绪。 现在，我们需要在存储它们的列表中针对这些对象进行排序。 为达此目的，我们需要 CSelect 类，在该类中我们设置针对所有函数库对象进行排序和搜索的方法。

打开 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh，并包含“图形元素”对象类文件，以及在类主体末尾声明依据其属性对“图形元素”对象进行排序和搜索的方法：

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh"

static CArrayObj *ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property); };

在文件清单的末尾，添加新声明方法的实现：

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

这些方法在第三篇文章中我们讨论创建 CSelect 类时已进行了讲述。



我们测试一下结果。







测试

为了执行测试，我们借用上一篇文章中的 EA 并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part74\ 里，命名为 TestDoEasyPart74.mq5。



包含指向 CObject 类及其后代实例的动态指针数组的类的文件、标准库、 CSelect 和 CGCnvElement 库类文件，指定创建的“图形元素”对象的数量，并声明存储所创建图形元素的列表：



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 2 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; CArrayObj list_elements;

在 EA 的 OnInit() 处理程序中，把所有必要的参数传递给类构造函数来创建新的图形元素对象：

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); int total=FORMS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGCnvElement *element= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,i, 0 , ChartID (), 0 , "Element_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 , 40 +(i* 80 ), 100 , 70 , clrSilver , 200 ,InpMovable, true , true ); if (element== NULL ) continue ; if (!list_elements.Add(element)) { delete element; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

在 OnDeinit() 处理程序中，删除图表中的所有注释：

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); Comment ( "" ); }

在 OnChartEvent() 处理程序中，捕获对象单击事件，获取名称与处理程序 sparam 参数中设置的对象名称对应的元素对象，并将其不透明度级别加 5。 在图表注释中显示含有已处理的对象名称和不透明度级别的消息：

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { CArrayObj *obj_list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( GetPointer (list_elements),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,sparam,EQUAL); if (obj_list!= NULL && obj_list.Total()> 0 ) { CGCnvElement *obj=obj_list.At( 0 ); uchar opasity=obj.Opacity(); if ((opasity+ 5 )> 255 ) opasity= 0 ; else opasity+= 5 ; obj.SetOpacity(opasity); Comment (DFUN, "Object name: " ,obj.NameObj(), ", opasity=" ,opasity); } } }

编译 EA，并在品种图表上启动它。 单击任何“图形元素”对象时，其不透明度增加到 255，然后在达到最大值 (255) 时，它轮回从 0 增加到 255，同时在图表注释中显示单击对象的名称，及其不透明度：









下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将继续开发“图形元素”对象，并开始在其上添加显示图形基元和文本的方法。



以下是该函数库当前版本的所有文件，以及 MQL5 的测试 EA 文件，供您测试和下载。

请您在评论中留下问题和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:

DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第七十三部分）：图形元素的交互窗对象

