Outras classes na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 67): classe de objeto-gráfico

Hoje, estamos começando a desenvolver a funcionalidade de biblioteca para trabalhar com gráficos de símbolos. Esta é nossa ferramenta principal e tentaremos torná-la muito conveniente ao longo de alguns artigos. Em primeiro lugar, criaremos um objeto que armazenará todas as propriedades do gráfico, propriedades essas que ao serem alteradas irão permitir gerenciá-lo facilmente. O conjunto de propriedades do objeto-gráfico será um conjunto de parâmetros inteiros, reais e de string para o gráfico. Com um refinamento gradual e sequencial do objeto-gráfico, seu conjunto de parâmetros mudará - alguns parâmetros serão adicionados, alguns serão transferidos para outros objetos, etc. Mas vamos começar devagar.



Além de criar um objeto-gráfico, vamos modificá-lo um pouco hoje a classe de objeto de sinal mql5 e a classe-coleção de sinais MQL5.com. No momento, quando usamos a coleção de sinais, ao criar uma lista completa dos sinais disponíveis, suas propriedades não mudam. Mesmo se tentarmos atualizar a lista-coleção novamente, no máximo, o novo sinal que apareça no banco de dados de sinais MQL5.com será adicionado a ela; e aqueles que já foram adicionados permanecerão sem alterar suas propriedades. Esse não deveria ser o comportamento, uma vez que os sinais mudam suas propriedades como resultado da negociação na conta do provedor de sinais. Por isso, hoje vamos mudar este comportamento - com qualquer atualização da lista-coleção de sinais, novos sinais serão adicionados à lista, e as propriedades dos já presentes serão atualizadas.





Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

Agora, em nossa biblioteca, na classe-coleção de sinais, isso é feito de modo que todos os valores dos parâmetros do sinal MQL5.com são imediatamente inseridos nas propriedades correspondentes do objeto de sinal mql5 em seu construtor ao criar um novo objeto-sinal. Precisamos adicionar um método no qual todos os valores dos parâmetros do sinal selecionado se ajustem às propriedades do objeto. Assim, poderemos atualizar as propriedades de um objeto-sinal existente, selecionar o sinal desejado e chamar este novo método. Também precisamos de um método que selecione o sinal de que precisamos na banco de dados de sinais MQL5.com com base no identificador de sinal (em MQL5, o sinal é selecionado apenas por seu índice, mas armazenar o índice do sinal nas propriedades do objeto não é uma maneira confiável, já que os índices de sinal no banco de dados podem mudar com certeza).

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh inserimos três novos métodos públicos:

método para escrever valores de parâmetros do sinal MQL5.com selecionado nas propriedades correspondentes do objeto-sinal,

método que retorna o índice de sinal no banco de dados de sinais MQL5.com por seu identificador, e

método que seleciona um sinal por identificador no banco de dados de sinais MQL5.com:

virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CMQLSignal* compared_obj) const ; void SetProperties( void ); int IndexBase( const long signal_id); bool SelectBase( const long signal_id); CMQLSignal(){;} CMQLSignal( const long signal_id);

A partir do construtor paramétrico da classe, transferimos o registro dos parâmetros do sinal - para as propriedades correspondentes do objeto - para o novo método SetProperties():

void CMQLSignal::SetProperties( void ) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS] = (:: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_ID )== this .ID()); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_RATING ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_ROI ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER)]= :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY ); }

Uma vez que o sinal deve ser pré-selecionado no banco de dados de sinais MQL5.com, obter os valores dos parâmetros do sinal e gravá-los nas propriedades do objeto implica que o sinal é selecionado a priori.

No construtor da classe, em vez das linhas transferidas para o novo método escrevemos a chamada deste método:

CMQLSignal::CMQLSignal( const long signal_id) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID] = signal_id; this .SetProperties(); }

Método que retorna o índice do sinal especificado por identificador no banco de dados do sinal MQL5.com:

int CMQLSignal::IndexBase( const long signal_id) { int total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if ( :: SignalBaseSelect (i) && :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID )==signal_id ) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Aqui, num loop percorrendo o número total de sinais selecionamos o próximo sinal e comparamos seu identificador com o passado para o método. Se os identificadores corresponderem, retornamos o índice de loop (é o índice do sinal no banco de dados). Se um sinal com tal identificador não for encontrado, retornaremos -1.

Depois de usar este método, desde que o sinal tenha sido encontrado, ele permanecerá selecionado no banco de dados de sinais para trabalhar no futuro com ele.

Assim é construído o método que seleciona o sinal especificado por identificador:

bool CMQLSignal::SelectBase( const long signal_id) { return ( this .IndexBase(signal_id)!= WRONG_VALUE ); }

O método retorna um sinalizador indicando que a busca de sinal pelo identificador especificado não retornou -1. T. se o índice do sinal for encontrado (não é -1), então o sinal também é selecionado e retornará true. Se a pesquisa de sinal retornou -1, então ele retorna false - não há sinal com tal identificador e ele não está selecionado, respectivamente.



No arquivo da classe-coleção de sinais mql5 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh vamos fazer pequenas melhorias no método de atualização da lista-coleção:

void CMQLSignalsCollection::Refresh( const bool messages= true ) { this .m_signals_base_total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_signals_base_total;i++) { if (!:: SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id=:: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID); int index= this .m_list.Search(signal); if (index!= WRONG_VALUE ) { delete signal; signal= this .m_list.At(index); if (signal!= NULL ) signal.SetProperties(); continue ; } if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } else if (messages) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW), ":" ); signal.PrintShort( true ); } } }

Aqui, em um novo bloco de código, toda a lógica é explicada nos comentários. Em suma, agora os objetos existentes na coleção não são pulados, em vez disso, é chamado o novo método SetProperties(), que consideramos acima, que grava em todas as propriedades do objeto os valores dos parâmetros correspondentes do sinal selecionado no banco de dados do sinal.

Assim concluímos o aprimoramento das classes para trabalhar com sinais MQL5.com.



Vamos começar a desenvolver a classe do objeto-gráfico.



O gráfico e o objeto-gráfico têm muitos parâmetros. E, antes de tudo, precisamos criar novas mensagens de texto, relacionadas ao objeto gráfico.

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh inserimos os índices das novas mensagens:

MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_OBJECT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_BRING_TO_TOP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CONTEXT_MENU, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_MOUSE_SCROLL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_MODE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FOREGROUND, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_AUTOSCROLL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_QUICK_NAVIGATION, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX_11, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TICKER, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OHLC, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_BID_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ASK_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_LAST_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_GRID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_VOLUMES, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_VISIBLE_BARS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_FOREGROUND, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_GRID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_VOLUME, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_UP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_ASK, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_LAST, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MAXIMIZED, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MINIMIZED, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_DOCKED, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_LEFT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_TOP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_RIGHT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_BOTTOM, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT_SIZE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_POSITION, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MAX, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MIN, MSG_CHART_OBJ_POINTS_PER_BAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN, MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COMMENT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EXPERT_NAME, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCRIPT_NAME, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_BARS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_CANDLES, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_HIDE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_TICK, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_REAL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW, };

e as mensagens de texto correspondentes aos índices adicionados recentemente:

{ "Идентификатор графика" , "Chart ID" }, { "Отрисовка атрибутов ценового графика" , "Drawing attributes of a price chart" }, { "Объект \"График\"" , "Object \"Chart\"" }, { "График поверх всех других" , "Chart on top of other charts" }, { "Доступ к контекстному меню по нажатию правой клавиши мыши" , "Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button" }, { "Доступ к инструменту \"Перекрестие\" по нажатию средней клавиши мыши" , "Accessing the \"Crosshair tool\" by pressing the middle mouse button" }, { "Прокрутка графика левой кнопкой мышки по горизонтали" , "Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событиях колёсика мыши" , "Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событиях перемещения и нажатия кнопок мыши" , "Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событии создания графического объекта" , "Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событии уничтожения графического объекта" , "Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart" }, { "Тип графика" , "Chart type" }, { "Ценовой график на переднем плане" , "Price chart in the foreground" }, { "Отступ ценового графика от правого края" , "Price chart indent from the right border" }, { "Автоматический переход к правому краю графика" , "Automatic moving to the right border of the chart" }, { "Управление графиком с помощью клавиатуры" , "Managing the chart using a keyboard" }, { "Перехват графиком нажатий клавиш Space и Enter для активации строки быстрой навигации" , "Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar" }, { "Масштаб" , "Scale" }, { "Фиксированный масштаб" , "Fixed scale mode" }, { "Масштаб 1:1" , "Scale 1:1 mode" }, { "Масштаб в пунктах на бар" , "Scale to be specified in points per bar" }, { "Отображение в левом верхнем углу тикера символа" , "Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner" }, { "Отображение в левом верхнем углу значений OHLC" , "Display OHLC values in the upper left corner" }, { "Отображение значения Bid горизонтальной линией на графике" , "Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart" }, { "Отображение значения Ask горизонтальной линией на графике" , "Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart" }, { "Отображение значения Last горизонтальной линией на графике" , "Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart" }, { "Отображение вертикальных разделителей между соседними периодами" , "Display vertical separators between adjacent periods" }, { "Отображение сетки на графике" , "Display grid in the chart" }, { "Отображение объемов на графике" , "Display volume in the chart" }, { "Отображение текстовых описаний объектов" , "Display textual descriptions of objects" }, { "Количество баров на графике, доступных для отображения" , "The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed" }, { "Общее количество окон графика с подокнами индикаторов" , "The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows" }, { "Видимость подокон" , "Visibility of subwindows" }, { "Хэндл окна графика" , "Chart window handle" }, { "Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y между верхней рамкой подокна индикатора и верхней рамкой главного окна графика" , "The distance between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window" }, { "Номер первого видимого бара на графике" , "Number of the first visible bar in the chart" }, { "Ширина графика в барах" , "Chart width in bars" }, { "Ширина графика в пикселях" , "Chart width in pixels" }, { "Высота графика в пикселях" , "Chart height in pixels" }, { "Цвет фона графика" , "Chart background color" }, { "Цвет осей, шкалы и строки OHLC" , "Color of axes, scales and OHLC line" }, { "Цвет сетки" , "Grid color" }, { "Цвет объемов и уровней открытия позиций" , "Color of volumes and position opening levels" }, { "Цвет бара вверх, тени и окантовки тела бычьей свечи" , "Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks" }, { "Цвет бара вниз, тени и окантовки тела медвежьей свечи" , "Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks" }, { "Цвет линии графика и японских свечей \"Доджи\"" , "Line chart color and color of \"Doji\" Japanese candlesticks" }, { "Цвет тела бычьей свечи" , "Body color of a bull candlestick" }, { "Цвет тела медвежьей свечи" , "Body color of a bear candlestick" }, { "Цвет линии Bid-цены" , "Bid price level color" }, { "Цвет линии Ask-цены" , "Ask price level color" }, { "Цвет линии цены последней совершенной сделки (Last)" , "Line color of the last executed deal price (Last)" }, { "Цвет уровней стоп-ордеров (Stop Loss и Take Profit)" , "Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit)" }, { "Отображение на графике торговых уровней (уровни открытых позиций, Stop Loss, Take Profit и отложенных ордеров)" , "Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders)" }, { "Перетаскивание торговых уровней на графике с помощью мышки" , "Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse" }, { "Отображение на графике шкалы времени" , "Showing the time scale on a chart" }, { "Отображение на графике ценовой шкалы" , "Showing the price scale on a chart" }, { "Отображение на графике панели быстрой торговли" , "Showing the \"One click trading\" panel on a chart" }, { "Окно графика развернуто" , "Chart window is maximized" }, { "Окно графика свернуто" , "Chart window is minimized" }, { "Окно графика закреплено" , "The chart window is docked" }, { "Левая координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Верхняя координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Правая координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Нижняя координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Размер отступа нулевого бара от правого края в процентах" , "The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents" }, { "Положение фиксированной позиции графика от левого края в процентах" , "Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value" }, { "Фиксированный максимум графика" , "Fixed chart maximum" }, { "Фиксированный минимум графика" , "Fixed chart minimum " }, { "Масштаб в пунктах на бар" , "Scale in points per bar" }, { "Минимум графика" , "Chart minimum" }, { "Максимум графика" , "Chart maximum" }, { "Текст комментария на графике" , "Text of a comment in a chart" }, { "Имя эксперта, запущенного на графике" , "The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart" }, { "Имя скрипта, запущенного на графике" , "The name of the script running on the chart" }, { "Отображение в виде баров" , "Display as a sequence of bars" }, { "Отображение в виде японских свечей" , "Display as Japanese candlesticks" }, { "Отображение в виде линии, проведенной по ценам Close" , "Display as a line drawn by Close prices" }, { "Объемы не показаны" , "Volumes are not shown" }, { "Тиковые объемы" , "Tick volumes" }, { "Торговые объемы" , "Trade volumes" }, { "Окно графика" , "Chart window" }, };

Para entender por que precisamos inserir índices-constantes com nomes para as mensagens, as próprias mensagens e, em geral, para entender como essas listas funcionam, recomendo entrar em ler o artigo 19, que detalha o processo de desenvolvimento da classe de mensagens da biblioteca.



Para exibir uma descrição de algumas das propriedades do objeto gráfico criado, precisamos de duas funções - uma para retornar uma descrição do modo de exibição do gráfico (barras, candles, linha) e outra para retornar uma descrição do modo de exibição dos volumes no gráfico (não mostrado, ticks, reais). Para ter sempre essas funções à mão, iremos adicioná-las ao arquivo de funções de serviço \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:

string ChartModeDescription( ENUM_CHART_MODE mode) { return ( mode== CHART_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_BARS) : mode== CHART_CANDLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_CANDLES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_LINE) ); } string ChartModeVolumeDescription( ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode) { return ( mode== CHART_VOLUME_TICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_TICK) : mode== CHART_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_REAL) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_HIDE) ); }

A propriedade correspondente do gráfico é passada para ambas as funções, a função verifica se corresponde a uma das constantes enumerados e retorna a descrição de string deste modo de gráfico/volume.

Cada um dos objetos da biblioteca possui uma lista de propriedades especificadas no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh. O objeto-gráfico não é exceção. Também escreveremos todas suas propriedades em três enumerações de propriedades inteiras, reais e de string:

#define CHART_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SIGNAL_MQL5_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE+ 1 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_PROP_ID = 0 , CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME, CHART_PROP_SHOW, CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT, CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU, CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, CHART_PROP_MODE, CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_SHIFT, CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION, CHART_PROP_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11, CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC, CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID, CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS, CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE, CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK, CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST, CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM, }; #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 62 ) #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE { CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE = CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION, CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX, CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN, CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN, CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX, }; #define CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 7 ) #define CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING { CHART_PROP_COMMENT = (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME, CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME, CHART_PROP_SYMBOL, }; #define CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 )

Ainda não precisamos das três propriedades comentadas na enumeração de propriedades inteiras do objeto - elas estão inseridas porque essas propriedades estão presentes no gráfico, mas se referem não apenas ao objeto gráfico (a janela principal do gráfico), mas também ás subjanelas e não podem ser propriedades exclusivas de apenas um objeto-gráfico. Apresentaremos seu uso um pouco mais tarde.

E, como de costume, após adicionar novas enumerações de propriedades de objeto, precisamos adicionar uma enumeração de possíveis critérios de classificação para esses objetos:

#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT, SORT_BY_CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_CONTEXT_MENU, SORT_BY_CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOO, SORT_BY_CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, SORT_BY_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_CHART_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT, SORT_BY_CHART_AUTOSCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, SORT_BY_CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX_11, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TICKER, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OHLC, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, SORT_BY_CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_VOLUME, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_ASK, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_LAST, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MINIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_DOCKED, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_POSITION, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_COMMENT = FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_EXPERT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SCRIPT_NAME, };

Você pode aprender mais sobre a estrutura dos objetos da biblioteca no primeiro artigo e nos seguintes.

Agora estamos prontos para criar a classe do objeto-gráfico diretamente.



Classe de objeto-gráfico

No diretório da biblioteca na nova pasta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ criamos o novo arquivo ChartObj.mqh da classe CChartObj.



O objeto base deve ser o objeto base de todos os objetos da biblioteca, e seu arquivo deve estar vinculado ao arquivo da classe:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CChartObj : public CBaseObj { }

Na seção privada da classe, iremos escrever as matrizes para armazenar propriedades, os métodos que retornam o índice real da propriedade e a variável-membro para armazenar o valor Digits() do símbolo.



class CChartObj : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int m_digits; int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }

Na seção pública da classe, também escreveremos todos os métodos padrão para objetos de biblioteca: métodos de instalação e retorno de propriedades do objeto, métodos virtuais que retornam sinalizadores indicando que o objeto mantém esta ou aquela propriedade (embora não façamos objetos herdados, mas os métodos devem ser virtuais para que possam ser alterados nas classes herdadas se forem necessários), métodos que retornam descrições de propriedades, métodos de registro e descrições de propriedades e nomes de objeto, métodos de comparação e construtores.



public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CChartObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property); void Print( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false ); virtual string Header( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CChartObj* compared_obj) const ; CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id);

Este é um conjunto padrão de métodos para objetos de biblioteca, cujo propósito foi discutido e descrito muitas vezes. Não vamos nos deter neles.

Uma vez que ao criar um objeto gráfico, é assumido que o gráfico apropriado está selecionado, e você pode obter suas propriedades usando as funções ChartGetInteger(), ChartGetDouble() e ChartGetString(), então no construtor da classe são preenchidas todas as propriedades do objeto-gráfico com valores retornados pelas funções correspondentes às propriedades e finalmente o valor de Digits() do símbolo é inserido na variável destinada a armazená-lo:

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID())); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, false ); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID())); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); }

Digits() do símbolo é necessário para a exibição correta de alguns valores das propriedades do gráfico.

Método que compara a propriedade de objetos CChartObj:

int CChartObj::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObj *obj_compared=node; if (mode<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

Verifica-se que as propriedades inteiras, reais ou string da propriedade passada, e no bloco de código correspondente, a propriedade do objeto atual é comparada com a propriedade passada ao método. Retorna o resultado de uma comparação maior que (1), menor que (-1) ou igual a (0).

Método que compara todas as propriedades de objetos CChartObj:

bool CChartObj::IsEqual(CChartObj *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

Em três loops para todas as propriedades do objeto, todas as propriedades de dois objetos são comparadas - a atual e a passada para o método. Se pelo menos uma das propriedades de dois objetos comparados não forem iguais, ele retorna imediatamente false - os objetos não são idênticos. Após a conclusão de todos os loops em todas as propriedades, ele retorna true, o que indica que não existem propriedades diferentes - os objetos são idênticos.

Métodos que retornam a descrição de propriedades inteiras, reais e de string do objeto:

string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_OBJECT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_BRING_TO_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CONTEXT_MENU)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CROSSHAIR_TOOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_MOUSE_SCROLL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ChartModeDescription(( ENUM_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FOREGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_AUTOSCROLL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_KEYBOARD_CONTROL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_QUICK_NAVIGATION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX_11)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TICKER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OHLC)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_BID_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ASK_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_LAST_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_GRID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_VOLUMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ChartModeVolumeDescription(( ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_VISIBLE_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_FOREGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_GRID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_UP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_DOWN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_ASK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_LAST)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ONE_CLICK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MAXIMIZED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MINIMIZED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_DOCKED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_BOTTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_POSITION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MAX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_POINTS_PER_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : "" ); } string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_COMMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COMMENT)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EXPERT_NAME)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCRIPT_NAME)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CHART_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); }

Nos métodos, é verificada a propriedade passada, e de acordo com o valor, uma string com uma descrição é criada e retornada.



Um método que imprime a descrição completa das propriedades do objeto no log:



void CChartObj:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

Em três loops para todas as propriedades do objeto, obtemos uma descrição de cada propriedade e a imprimimos no log.

Método que imprime uma breve descrição do objeto no log:



void CChartObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ((dash ? "- " : "" ), this .Header(), " ID: " ,( string ) this .ID(), ", HWND: " ,( string ) this .Handle()); }

Ao método é passado o sinalizador de que é necessário imprimir um hífen antes da descrição do objeto. O hífen será necessário na classe-coleção de objetos-gráficos para exibir uma breve descrição de toda a coleção. Por padrão, não há hífen. O método cria uma string com uma descrição do objeto e algumas de suas propriedades adicionais - identificadores de gráfico e identificador de janela.

Método que retorna o nome abreviado do objeto:

string CChartObj::Header( void ) { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW)+ " " + this . Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe())); }

O método cria e retorna uma string que consiste no título e nomes do símbolo e período do gráfico.



Todos esses métodos são padrão para objetos de biblioteca e formam a base de cada um deles. Mas, para o uso conveniente desses métodos, geralmente adicionamos métodos para acessar rapidamente as propriedades do objeto. E teremos muitos métodos assim, uma vez que existem muitas e diferentes propriedades do objeto-gráfico.

Basicamente, todas as suas propriedades são sinalizadores que indicam o estado de um ou outro parâmetro do gráfico. Eles podem ser ligados e desligados - tem apenas dois estados. Portanto, precisamos de métodos para definir sinalizadores de tais propriedades de objeto. E esses serão métodos privados. Faremos com que os métodos para habilitar e desabilitar a propriedade sejam públicos. Isso será mais fácil de usar.

Na seção privada da classe iremos declarar métodos para definir sinalizadores de algumas propriedades de objeto, e no mesmo lugar declaramos métodos para definir propriedades que têm um número limite de valores (3 e 6), assim como métodos para definir apenas propriedades do objeto-gráfico - para os parâmetros do gráfico somente leitura - para inserir o valor do parâmetro do gráfico correspondente na propriedade do objeto-gráfico:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CChartObj : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int m_digits; int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } bool SetShowFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetBringToTopFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetContextMenuFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetCrosshairToolFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetMouseScrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventMouseWhellFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventMouseMoveFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventObjectCreateFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventObjectDeleteFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetForegroundFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShiftFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetAutoscrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetKeyboardControlFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetQuickNavigationFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScaleFixFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScaleFix11Flag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScalePTPerBarFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowTickerFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowOHLCFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowBidLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowAskLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowLastLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowGridFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowObjectDescriptionsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetDragTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowDateScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowPriceScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowOneClickPanelFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetDockedFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void ); public :

Fora do corpo da classe, escreveremos a implementação dos métodos privados declarados.

Os métodos para definir sinalizadores são idênticos.

Portanto, veremos a lógica usando o exemplo do método que define o sinalizador para desenhar o gráfico de preços:



bool CChartObj::SetShowFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( !:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW ,flag) ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; }

Ao método é passada a fonte (source) - o nome do método a partir do qual este método privado é chamado, o valor do sinalizador (flag), que deve ser definido nos parâmetros do gráfico e na propriedade do objeto gráfico, e o sinalizador que indica a necessidade de redesenhar o gráfico (redraw)

As funções para trabalhar com gráficos ChartSet * são assíncronas, ou seja, retornam apenas o resultado de colocar o comando na fila de eventos do gráfico, mas não o resultado da alteração do próprio parâmetro Normalmente, o resultado da função aparece após um determinado evento no gráfico - alteração de seu tamanho, a chegada de um novo tick, atualização do gráfico, etc. Para exibir imediatamente a mudança no parâmetro, precisamos forçar a atualização do gráfico, que é o que a função ChartRedraw() faz.

Existe um "MAS" aqui - normalmente vários valores dos parâmetros do gráfico mudam. Neste caso, deve-se primeiro enviar todos os eventos de alteração de todos os parâmetros do gráfico necessários, e só então chamar o redesenho forçado do gráfico para que após cada comando de alteração dos parâmetros, o gráfico não seja redesenhado. É para isso que serve o sinalizador redraw definido por padrão como false.

Aqui, primeiro, enviamos um comando para alterar o parâmetro do gráfico e, se o evento não foi enfileirado, reportamos um erro e retornamos false.

Se o evento foi colocado na fila com sucesso, mudamos a propriedade do objeto-gráfico e, se o sinalizador de redesenho estiver definido, redesenhamos o gráfico à força. Retornamos true, o que significa que o método funcionou corretamente.



Implementação dos métodos privados restantes para definir sinalizadores idêntico ao considerado; nós daremos sua lista completa:

bool CChartObj::SetBringToTopFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_BRING_TO_TOP ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetContextMenuFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetCrosshairToolFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetMouseScrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventMouseWhellFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventMouseMoveFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventObjectCreateFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventObjectDeleteFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetForegroundFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShiftFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetAutoscrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetKeyboardControlFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetQuickNavigationFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScaleFixFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScaleFix11Flag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScalePTPerBarFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowTickerFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowOHLCFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowBidLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowAskLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (),flag); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowLastLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowGridFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowObjectDescriptionsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetDragTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowDateScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowPriceScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowOneClickPanelFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetDockedFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty( CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED ,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; }

Como podemos ver, todos esses métodos são idênticos aos anteriores, com exceção da propriedade mutável (marcada com cor no último método)

Três métodos privados para definir os modos de exibição do gráfico, escala e volumes no gráfico:



bool CChartObj::SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE ,mode)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,mode); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ) { int value=(scale< 0 ? 0 : scale> 5 ? 5 : scale); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetModeVolume( const string source, ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES ,mode)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,mode); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; }

Os métodos também são idênticos aos considerados acima, exceto para os parâmetros de entrada, para os que os modos necessários são passados em vez de sinalizadores, e no método para definir a escala do gráfico, adicionalmente são verificados os limites do valor de escala transmitido - de 0 a 5.



Os gráficos têm propriedades que não podem ser definidas - podem apenas ser obtidas. Mas para que o objeto do gráfico tenha os mesmos valores do gráfico, precisamos de métodos que nos permitam inserir os valores dos parâmetros do gráfico nas propriedades do objeto correspondente. Eles são definidos no momento da criação do objeto de gráfico, mas se forem alterados pelo terminal, precisaremos reagir a essa mudança e fazer as edições apropriadas nas propriedades do objeto-gráfico.

Para isso, são usados os seguintes métodos privados:

void CChartObj::SetVisibleBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); } void CChartObj::SetWindowsTotal( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); } void CChartObj::SetFirstVisibleBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); } void CChartObj::SetWidthInBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); } void CChartObj::SetWidthInPixels( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); } void CChartObj::SetMaximizedFlag( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); } void CChartObj::SetMinimizedFlag( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); } void CChartObj::SetExpertName( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); } void CChartObj::SetScriptName( void ) { this . SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME , :: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME ) ); }

Somente aqui é registrado o parâmetro do gráfico na sua propriedade de objeto correspondente. A implementação do trabalho com esses métodos será feita em artigos futuros.



Agora precisamos adicionar métodos à seção pública da classe para acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto-gráfico. Estes serão métodos para definir os parâmetros do gráfico no estado On/Off, a cor, o tamanho e outras funcionalidades necessárias para trabalhar com o gráfico.

Existem muitos métodos, vamos considerá-los em grupos.

Métodos para retornar/definir propriedades de valor On/Off:

CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id); bool IsShow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW); } bool SetShowON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool IsAllowedContextMenu( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU); } bool SetContextMenuON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetContextMenuFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetContextMenuOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetContextMenuFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsCrosshairTool( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL); } bool SetCrosshairToolON( const bool redraw= false ); bool SetCrosshairToolOFF( const bool redraw= false ); bool IsMouseScroll( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL); } bool SetMouseScrollON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMouseScrollFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetMouseScrollOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMouseScrollFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventMouseWhell( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL); } bool SetEventMouseWhellON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseWhellFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventMouseWhellOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseWhellFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventMouseMove( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE); } bool SetEventMouseMoveON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseMoveFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventMouseMoveOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseMoveFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventObjectCreate( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE);} bool SetEventObjectCreateON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectCreateFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventObjectCreateOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectCreateFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventObjectDelete( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE);} bool SetEventObjectDeleteON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectDeleteFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventObjectDeleteOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectDeleteFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsForeground( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND); } bool SetForegroundON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetForegroundFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetForegroundOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetForegroundFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShift( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT); } bool SetShiftON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShiftFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShiftOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShiftFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsAutoscroll( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL); } bool SetAutoscrollON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetAutoscrollFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetAutoscrollOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetAutoscrollFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsKeyboardControl( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL); } bool SetKeyboardControlON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetKeyboardControlFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetKeyboardControlOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetKeyboardControlFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsQuickNavigation( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION); } bool SetQuickNavigationON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetQuickNavigationFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetQuickNavigationOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetQuickNavigationFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsScaleFix( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX); } bool SetScaleFixON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFixFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetScaleFixOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFixFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsScaleFix11( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11); } bool SetScaleFix11ON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFix11Flag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetScaleFix11OFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFix11Flag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsScalePTPerBar( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR); } bool SetScalePTPerBarON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScalePTPerBarFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetScalePTPerBarOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScalePTPerBarFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowTicker( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER); } bool SetShowTickerON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTickerFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowTickerOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTickerFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowOHLC( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC); } bool SetShowOHLCON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOHLCFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowOHLCOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOHLCFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowBidLine( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE); } bool SetShowBidLineON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowBidLineFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowBidLineOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowBidLineFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowAskLine( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE); } bool SetShowAskLineON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowAskLineFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowAskLineOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowAskLineFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowLastLine( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE); } bool SetShowLastLineON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowLastLineFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowLastLineOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowLastLineFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowPeriodSeparators( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP); } bool SetShowPeriodSeparatorsON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowPeriodSeparatorsOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowGrid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID); } bool SetShowGridON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowGridFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowGridOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowGridFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowObjectDescriptions( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR); } bool SetShowObjectDescriptionsON( const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowObjectDescriptionsOFF( const bool redraw= false ); bool IsShowTradeLevels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS); } bool SetShowTradeLevelsON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowTradeLevelsOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsDragTradeLevels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS); } bool SetDragTradeLevelsON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDragTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetDragTradeLevelsOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDragTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowDateScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE); } bool SetShowDateScaleON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowDateScaleFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowDateScaleOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowDateScaleFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowPriceScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE); } bool SetShowPriceScaleON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPriceScaleFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowPriceScaleOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPriceScaleFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowOneClickPanel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK); } bool SetShowOneClickPanelON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOneClickPanelFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowOneClickPanelOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOneClickPanelFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsDocked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED); } bool SetDockedON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetDockedOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool SetBringToTopON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetBringToTopOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); }

Todos os métodos de sinalização são idênticos e retornam a saída dos métodos de sinalização privados correspondentes discutidos acima. Os métodos de retorno de propriedade retornam o valor escrito na propriedade correspondente do objeto. Os dois últimos métodos apenas definem sinalizadores, já que não há como retornar a propriedade do gráfico "Acima de todos os outros" usando a função ChartGetInteger() com o identificador CHART_BRING_TO_TOP - esta é uma propriedade do gráfico apenas para escrever valores.



Métodos de configuração/retorno de modos de exibição de gráfico, escala do gráfico e volumes no gráfico:



ENUM_CHART_MODE Mode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool SetModeBars( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_BARS ,redraw); } bool SetModeCandles( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_CANDLES ,redraw); } bool SetModeLine( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_LINE ,redraw); } int Scale( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE); } bool SetScale0( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 0 ,redraw); } bool SetScale1( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 1 ,redraw); } bool SetScale2( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 2 ,redraw); } bool SetScale3( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 3 ,redraw); } bool SetScale4( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 4 ,redraw); } bool SetScale5( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 5 ,redraw); } ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ModeVolume( void ) const { return ( ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES);} bool SetModeVolumeHide( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetModeVolume(DFUN, CHART_VOLUME_HIDE ,redraw); } bool SetModeVolumeTick( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetModeVolume(DFUN, CHART_VOLUME_TICK ,redraw); } bool SetModeVolumeReal( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetModeVolume(DFUN, CHART_VOLUME_REAL ,redraw); }

Aqui, os métodos de retorno para valores de propriedade são idênticos aos métodos de retorno para sinalizadores - é retornado valor definido na propriedade correspondente do objeto. Os métodos de definição de valores retornam o resultado do funcionamento dos métodos privados com o valor especificado que deve ser definido para a propriedade do objeto e do gráfico.

Métodos para retornar e definir cores de exibição de vários elementos do gráfico e outros parâmetros do gráfico alteráveis:

color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND); } bool SetColorBackground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorForeground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND); } bool SetColorForeground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorGrid( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID); } bool SetColorGrid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorVolume( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME); } bool SetColorVolume( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorUp( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP); } bool SetColorUp( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN); } bool SetColorDown( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorLine( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE); } bool SetColorLine( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorCandleBull( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL);} bool SetColorCandleBull( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorCandleBear( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR);} bool SetColorCandleBear( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorBid( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID); } bool SetColorBid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorAsk( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK); } bool SetColorAsk( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorLast( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST); } bool SetColorLast( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorStops( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL); } bool SetColorStops( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatLeft( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } bool SetFloatLeft( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatTop( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } bool SetFloatTop( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } bool SetFloatRight( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } bool SetFloatBottom( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); double ShiftSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } bool SetShiftSize( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double FixedPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } bool SetFixedPosition( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double FixedMaximum( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } bool SetFixedMaximum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double FixedMinimum( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } bool SetFixedMinimum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double PointsPerBar( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR); } bool SetPointsPerBar( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); string Comment ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT); } bool SetComment( const string comment, const bool redraw= false ); string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL); } bool SetSymbol( const string symbol); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } bool SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);

Os métodos de retorno de valores de propriedade retornam os valores escritos na propriedade correspondente do objeto, e os métodos de definição são declarados apenas aqui, e veremos sua implementação mais tarde.

Métodos que retornam as propriedades do objeto-gráfico correspondente aos parâmetros de gráfico somente para leitura:

bool IsObject( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT); } long ID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID); } int VisibleBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS); } int WindowsTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL); } int Handle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE); } int FirstVisibleBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); } int WidthInBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } int WidthInPixels( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsMaximized( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED); } bool IsMinimized( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED); } string ExpertName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME); } string ScriptName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME); }

Os métodos retornam o valor escrito na propriedade correspondente do objeto-gráfico.

Métodos que retornam/definem os valores dos parâmetros do gráfico, para os quais o número da subjanela deve ser especificado:

int WindowHeightInPixels( const int sub_window) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,sub_window); } bool SetWindowHeightInPixels( const int height, const int sub_window, const bool redraw= false ); int WindowYDistance( const int sub_window) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,sub_window); } bool IsVisibleWindow( const int sub_window) const { return ( bool ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .Handle(), CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE ,sub_window); } double PriceMinimum( const int sub_window) const { return :: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN ,sub_window); } double PriceMaximum( const int sub_window) const { return :: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX ,sub_window); }

Esses métodos ainda estão aqui temporariamente, pois mais tarde no objeto de gráfico haverá uma lista de subjanelas de indicadores pertencentes ao gráfico, cujos números devem ser especificados nas funções de configuração/retorno de valores, e esses métodos serão retrabalhados. Portanto, os valores são retornados não das propriedades do objeto, mas diretamente do gráfico, que é descrito por este objeto-gráfico.



Método para emular um tick:

void EmulateTick( void ) { :: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(), this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe());} };

Chamada de função ChartSetSymbolPeriod() indicando o mesmo símbolo e período do gráfico atual pode ser usada para atualizar o gráfico (semelhante ao comando Refresh no terminal). A atualização do gráfico, por sua vez, inicia o recálculo dos indicadores a ele anexados. Assim, é possível calcular o indicador no gráfico mesmo na ausência de ticks (por exemplo, nos finais de semana).



Fora do corpo da classe, escreveremos a implementação dos métodos declarados no bloco de métodos para acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto.

Métodos para definir a cor dos elementos do gráfico e outros parâmetros personalizados:

bool CChartObj::SetColorBackground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorForeground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorGrid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorVolume( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorUp( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorDown( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorLine( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorCandleBull( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorCandleBear( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorBid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorAsk( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorLast( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorStops( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatLeft( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatTop( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatRight( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatBottom( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShiftSize( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { double size=(value< 10.0 ? 10.0 : value> 50.0 ? 50.0 : value); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE ,size)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,size); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFixedPosition( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { double pos=(value< 0 ? 0 : value> 100.0 ? 100.0 : value); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION ,pos)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,pos); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFixedMaximum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFixedMinimum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetPointsPerBar( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetComment( const string comment, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT ,comment)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,comment); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetWindowHeightInPixels( const int height, const int sub_window, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,sub_window,height)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetSymbol( const string symbol) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(),symbol, this .Timeframe())) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(), this . Symbol (),timeframe)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); return true ; }

Os métodos são idênticos aos métodos privados acima e têm a mesma lógica, portanto, vamos deixá-los para um estudo independente. De qualquer forma, na discussão do artigo podem ser feitas todas as perguntas.

Assim concluímos a criação do objeto-gráfico. Sua lista completa pode ser encontrada nos arquivos da biblioteca anexados ao artigo.







Teste

Para testar, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior

e o salvamos na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part67\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart67.mq5.

Faremos isso... Vamos abrir três gráficos de instrumentos diferentes, ou seja, no primeiro será executado o Expert Advisor, e os outros dois serão simplesmente abertos. Ao iniciar pela primeira vez, o EA irá ler todos os gráficos, criar objetos gráficos correspondentes, adicioná-los à lista criada temporariamente para teste e, em seguida, ler a lista criada e exibir breves descrições dos objetos-gráficos localizados nela. Para o primeiro gráfico - no qual o Expert Advisor opera - exibiremos uma descrição completa do objeto-gráfico.



Visto que as classes de sinais agora estão conectadas através do objeto principal da biblioteca CEngine, então

em vez da string de conexão da classe do objeto-sinal-mql5

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh>

anexamos o arquivo de classe do objeto-gráfico:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh>

No manipulador OnTick()em vez de um bloco de código para trabalhar com sinais

static bool done= false ; if (InpUseMqlSignals && !done) { Print ( "" ); engine.GetSignalsMQL5Collection().PrintShort( true , false , true ); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListSignalsMQL5Free(); if (list!= NULL ) { int index_max_gain=CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(list,SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN); CMQLSignal *signal_max_gain=list.At(index_max_gain); if (signal_max_gain!= NULL ) { signal_max_gain. Print (); if (engine.SignalsMQL5Subscribe(signal_max_gain.ID())) { engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage( 2 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit( 50 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent( 70 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters(); } } } done= true ; return ; } if (engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentID()> 0 ) { engine.SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe(); }

escrevemos um bloco de código para trabalhar com objetos-gráficos:

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (!done) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return ; long currChart,prevChart= ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; CChartObj *chart_first= new CChartObj(prevChart); list.Add(chart_first); while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { currChart= ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; CChartObj *chart= new CChartObj(currChart); list.Add(chart); prevChart=currChart; i++; } Print ( "" ); int total=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j); chart_obj.PrintShort(); } Print ( "" ); chart_first=list.At( 0 ); chart_first. Print (); delete list; done= true ; } }

Toda a lógica é detalhada no código e não precisa de explicações adicionais. Em qualquer caso, todas as perguntas podem ser feitas na discussão do artigo.

Isso é tudo que queríamos fazer hoje.

Vamos compilar o Expert Advisor, abrir três gráficos no terminal e iniciar o Expert Advisor no primeiro deles, tendo especificado anteriormente nos parâmetros "trabalhar apenas com o símbolo atual e período gráfico":





Quando aparece o primeiro tick, o EA irá criar três objetos-gráficos e exibir no log, além de mensagens sobre a inicialização de várias classes da biblioteca, bem como breves descrições dos três objetos-gráficos criados:

Chart window EURUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938630 , HWND: 918600 Chart window AUDUSD H1 ID: 131733844391938632 , HWND: 1182638 Chart window GBPUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938633 , HWND: 1705036

Em seguida, ele exibirá uma descrição completa de todas as propriedades do objeto-gráfico, descrevendo o primeiro gráfico do terminal:

============= The beginning of the parameter list (Chart window EURUSD H4) ============= Chart ID: 131733844391938630 Timeframe: H4 Drawing attributes of a price chart: Yes Object "Chart" : No Chart on top of other charts: No Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button: Yes Accessing the "Crosshair tool" by pressing the middle mouse button: Yes Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button: Yes Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Chart type: Display as Japanese candlesticks Price chart in the foreground: No Price chart indent from the right border: Yes Automatic moving to the right border of the chart: Yes Managing the chart using a keyboard: Yes Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar: Yes Scale: 2 Fixed scale mode: No Scale 1 : 1 mode: No Scale to be specified in points per bar: No Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner: Yes Display OHLC values in the upper left corner: Yes Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart: No Display vertical separators between adjacent periods: No Display grid in the chart: No Display volume in the chart: Tick volumes Display textual descriptions of objects: Yes The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed: 96 The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows: 1 Chart window handle: 918600 Number of the first visible bar in the chart: 95 Chart width in bars: 117 Chart width in pixels: 466 Chart background color: clrWhite Color of axes, scales and OHLC line: clrBlack Grid color: clrSilver Color of volumes and position opening levels: clrGreen Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks: clrBlack Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks: clrBlack Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks: clrBlack Body color of a bull candlestick: clrWhite Body color of a bear candlestick: clrBlack Bid price level color: clrLightSkyBlue Ask price level color: clrCoral Line color of the last executed deal price (Last): clrSilver Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit): clrOrangeRed Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders): Yes Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse: Yes Showing the time scale on a chart: Yes Showing the price scale on a chart: Yes Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart: No Chart window is maximized: No Chart window is minimized: No The chart window is docked: Yes The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 ------ The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents: 18.63 Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value : 0.00 Fixed chart maximum: 1.22650 Fixed chart minimum : 1.17770 Scale in points per bar: 1.00 Chart minimum: 1.17770 Chart maximum: 1.22650 ------ Text of a comment in a chart: "" The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart: "TestDoEasyPart67" The name of the script running on the chart: "" Symbol: "EURUSD" ============= End of the parameter list (Chart window EURUSD H4) =============





O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, expandiremos os recursos do objeto-gráfico criando objetos de subjanela e uma coleção de objetos-gráficos



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e o arquivo do EA de teste para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Gostaria de ressaltar que não é recomendado usar os objetos-gráficos como estão agora atual devido a que posteriormente serão alterados.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Complementos

