Other classes in DoEasy library (Part 67): Chart object class

Contents

Concept

In this article, I will start the development of the library functionality aimed at working with symbol charts. This is the main working tool and I will try to make it very convenient. This will take a few articles. First, I will create a chart object which is to store all chart properties. We will be able to conveniently manage a chart by changing them. A set of chart object properties is to be a set of integer, real and string chart parameters. Along with a gradual and sequential chart object refinement, its set of parameters will change — some parameters will be added, some will be moved to other objects, etc. But let's start simple.



Apart from creating a chart object, I will also slightly improve the MQL5 signal object class and the collection class of MQL5.com Signals. Currently, working with the signal collection is arranged so that signal properties no longer change during the first creation of the full list of all available signals. Even if we try to update the collection list anew, it will simply obtain a signal that has newly appeared in MQL5.com Signals database. The signals previously added to the collection list will remain unchanged. This behavior is incorrect since signal properties change as a result of trading on a signal provider's account. Therefore, I will make it so that new signals are added to the list, while the properties of existing signals are updated during any update of the signal collection list.





Improving library classes

Currently, in the signal collection class of the library, all MQL5.com Signals parameter values are immediately entered into the appropriate properties of the MQL5 signal object in its constructor when creating a new signal object. We need to add the method, in which all values of selected signal parameters are set to the object properties. Thus, we will be able to select a necessary signal and call the new method to update the properties of the already existing signal object. We will also need the method selecting the necessary signal in MQL5.com signal datavase by the signal ID (in MQL5, the signal is selected only by its index but storing a signal index in the object properties is unreliable since signal indices in the database may change).

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh, add three new public methods:

the method for writing parameter values of a selected MQL5.com signal into the appropriate signal object properties,

the method returning a signal index in the MQL5.com signal database by its ID and

the method selecting a signal having a specified ID in the MQL5.com signal database for further work:

virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CMQLSignal* compared_obj) const ; void SetProperties( void ); int IndexBase( const long signal_id); bool SelectBase( const long signal_id); CMQLSignal(){;} CMQLSignal( const long signal_id);

Pass the signal parameters entry to the appropriate object properties in the new SetProperties() method from the parametric class constructor:

void CMQLSignal::SetProperties( void ) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS] = (:: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_ID )== this .ID()); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_RATING ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_ROI ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER)]= :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY ); }

Since a signal should be preliminarily selected in the MQL5.com Signals database, obtaining signal parameter values and writing them to the object properties implies that the signal is selected beforehand.

In the class constructor, introduce calling the method instead of strings passed to a new method:

CMQLSignal::CMQLSignal( const long signal_id) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID] = signal_id; this .SetProperties(); }

The method returning the index of a signal specified by ID in the MQL5.com Signals database:

int CMQLSignal::IndexBase( const long signal_id) { int total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if ( :: SignalBaseSelect (i) && :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID )==signal_id ) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Here, in the loop by the total number of signals, select the next signal and compare its ID to the one passed to the method. If IDs match, return the loop index (which is a signal index in the database). If no signal with such ID is found, return -1.

After the method operation, the found signal remains selected in the Signals database for further work.

The following method selecting a signal specified by ID is based on that:

bool CMQLSignal::SelectBase( const long signal_id) { return ( this .IndexBase(signal_id)!= WRONG_VALUE ); }

The method returns the flag indicating that the search for a signal by a specified ID has no returned -1, i.e. if the signal index is found (it is not equal to -1), the signal is selected (true is returned). If searching for a signal returns -1, false is returned meaning there is no signal with such ID and it is not selected, accordingly.



In the file of the MQL5 signal collection class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh, make some minor changes to the method of updating the collection list:

void CMQLSignalsCollection::Refresh( const bool messages= true ) { this .m_signals_base_total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_signals_base_total;i++) { if (!:: SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id=:: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID); int index= this .m_list.Search(signal); if (index!= WRONG_VALUE ) { delete signal; signal= this .m_list.At(index); if (signal!= NULL ) signal.SetProperties(); continue ; } if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } else if (messages) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW), ":" ); signal.PrintShort( true ); } } }

Here, in the new code block, the entire logic is described in the comments. In short, objects present in the collection are not skipped. Instead, the new SetProperties() method described above is called for them. This method enters the values of the appropriate parameters of a signal selected in the database to all object properties.

This concludes the improvement of the classes for working with MQL5.com Signals.



Let's start the development of the chart object class.



A chart and, accordingly, a chart object feature quite a lot of parameters. First, we need to create new text messages related to the chart object.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add new message indices:

MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_OBJECT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_BRING_TO_TOP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CONTEXT_MENU, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_MOUSE_SCROLL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_MODE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FOREGROUND, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_AUTOSCROLL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_QUICK_NAVIGATION, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX_11, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TICKER, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OHLC, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_BID_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ASK_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_LAST_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_GRID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_VOLUMES, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_VISIBLE_BARS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_FOREGROUND, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_GRID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_VOLUME, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_UP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_ASK, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_LAST, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MAXIMIZED, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MINIMIZED, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_DOCKED, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_LEFT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_TOP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_RIGHT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_BOTTOM, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT_SIZE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_POSITION, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MAX, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MIN, MSG_CHART_OBJ_POINTS_PER_BAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN, MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COMMENT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EXPERT_NAME, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCRIPT_NAME, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_BARS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_CANDLES, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_HIDE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_TICK, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_REAL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW, };

and text messages corresponding to newly added indices:

{ "Идентификатор графика" , "Chart ID" }, { "Отрисовка атрибутов ценового графика" , "Drawing attributes of a price chart" }, { "Объект \"График\"" , "Object \"Chart\"" }, { "График поверх всех других" , "Chart on top of other charts" }, { "Доступ к контекстному меню по нажатию правой клавиши мыши" , "Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button" }, { "Доступ к инструменту \"Перекрестие\" по нажатию средней клавиши мыши" , "Accessing the \"Crosshair tool\" by pressing the middle mouse button" }, { "Прокрутка графика левой кнопкой мышки по горизонтали" , "Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событиях колёсика мыши" , "Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событиях перемещения и нажатия кнопок мыши" , "Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событии создания графического объекта" , "Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событии уничтожения графического объекта" , "Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart" }, { "Тип графика" , "Chart type" }, { "Ценовой график на переднем плане" , "Price chart in the foreground" }, { "Отступ ценового графика от правого края" , "Price chart indent from the right border" }, { "Автоматический переход к правому краю графика" , "Automatic moving to the right border of the chart" }, { "Управление графиком с помощью клавиатуры" , "Managing the chart using a keyboard" }, { "Перехват графиком нажатий клавиш Space и Enter для активации строки быстрой навигации" , "Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar" }, { "Масштаб" , "Scale" }, { "Фиксированный масштаб" , "Fixed scale mode" }, { "Масштаб 1:1" , "Scale 1:1 mode" }, { "Масштаб в пунктах на бар" , "Scale to be specified in points per bar" }, { "Отображение в левом верхнем углу тикера символа" , "Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner" }, { "Отображение в левом верхнем углу значений OHLC" , "Display OHLC values in the upper left corner" }, { "Отображение значения Bid горизонтальной линией на графике" , "Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart" }, { "Отображение значения Ask горизонтальной линией на графике" , "Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart" }, { "Отображение значения Last горизонтальной линией на графике" , "Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart" }, { "Отображение вертикальных разделителей между соседними периодами" , "Display vertical separators between adjacent periods" }, { "Отображение сетки на графике" , "Display grid in the chart" }, { "Отображение объемов на графике" , "Display volume in the chart" }, { "Отображение текстовых описаний объектов" , "Display textual descriptions of objects" }, { "Количество баров на графике, доступных для отображения" , "The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed" }, { "Общее количество окон графика с подокнами индикаторов" , "The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows" }, { "Видимость подокон" , "Visibility of subwindows" }, { "Хэндл окна графика" , "Chart window handle" }, { "Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y между верхней рамкой подокна индикатора и верхней рамкой главного окна графика" , "The distance between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window" }, { "Номер первого видимого бара на графике" , "Number of the first visible bar in the chart" }, { "Ширина графика в барах" , "Chart width in bars" }, { "Ширина графика в пикселях" , "Chart width in pixels" }, { "Высота графика в пикселях" , "Chart height in pixels" }, { "Цвет фона графика" , "Chart background color" }, { "Цвет осей, шкалы и строки OHLC" , "Color of axes, scales and OHLC line" }, { "Цвет сетки" , "Grid color" }, { "Цвет объемов и уровней открытия позиций" , "Color of volumes and position opening levels" }, { "Цвет бара вверх, тени и окантовки тела бычьей свечи" , "Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks" }, { "Цвет бара вниз, тени и окантовки тела медвежьей свечи" , "Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks" }, { "Цвет линии графика и японских свечей \"Доджи\"" , "Line chart color and color of \"Doji\" Japanese candlesticks" }, { "Цвет тела бычьей свечи" , "Body color of a bull candlestick" }, { "Цвет тела медвежьей свечи" , "Body color of a bear candlestick" }, { "Цвет линии Bid-цены" , "Bid price level color" }, { "Цвет линии Ask-цены" , "Ask price level color" }, { "Цвет линии цены последней совершенной сделки (Last)" , "Line color of the last executed deal price (Last)" }, { "Цвет уровней стоп-ордеров (Stop Loss и Take Profit)" , "Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit)" }, { "Отображение на графике торговых уровней (уровни открытых позиций, Stop Loss, Take Profit и отложенных ордеров)" , "Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders)" }, { "Перетаскивание торговых уровней на графике с помощью мышки" , "Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse" }, { "Отображение на графике шкалы времени" , "Showing the time scale on a chart" }, { "Отображение на графике ценовой шкалы" , "Showing the price scale on a chart" }, { "Отображение на графике панели быстрой торговли" , "Showing the \"One click trading\" panel on a chart" }, { "Окно графика развернуто" , "Chart window is maximized" }, { "Окно графика свернуто" , "Chart window is minimized" }, { "Окно графика закреплено" , "The chart window is docked" }, { "Левая координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Верхняя координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Правая координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Нижняя координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Размер отступа нулевого бара от правого края в процентах" , "The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents" }, { "Положение фиксированной позиции графика от левого края в процентах" , "Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value" }, { "Фиксированный максимум графика" , "Fixed chart maximum" }, { "Фиксированный минимум графика" , "Fixed chart minimum " }, { "Масштаб в пунктах на бар" , "Scale in points per bar" }, { "Минимум графика" , "Chart minimum" }, { "Максимум графика" , "Chart maximum" }, { "Текст комментария на графике" , "Text of a comment in a chart" }, { "Имя эксперта, запущенного на графике" , "The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart" }, { "Имя скрипта, запущенного на графике" , "The name of the script running on the chart" }, { "Отображение в виде баров" , "Display as a sequence of bars" }, { "Отображение в виде японских свечей" , "Display as Japanese candlesticks" }, { "Отображение в виде линии, проведенной по ценам Close" , "Display as a line drawn by Close prices" }, { "Объемы не показаны" , "Volumes are not shown" }, { "Тиковые объемы" , "Tick volumes" }, { "Торговые объемы" , "Trade volumes" }, { "Окно графика" , "Chart window" }, };

See the article 19 for general understanding of messages, message index constants and lists. The article describes the development of the library message class in detail.



To display a description of some properties of a created chart object, I will need two functions — for returning the description of the chart display mode (bars, candles, line) and for returning the mode of displaying volumes on the chart (not displayed, tick, real). Add the functions to the service functions file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh, so that they always remain at hand:

string ChartModeDescription( ENUM_CHART_MODE mode) { return ( mode== CHART_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_BARS) : mode== CHART_CANDLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_CANDLES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_LINE) ); } string ChartModeVolumeDescription( ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode) { return ( mode== CHART_VOLUME_TICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_TICK) : mode== CHART_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_REAL) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_HIDE) ); }

Both functions receive the appropriate chart property. Its compliance with one of the enumeration constants is checked and the string description of the chart/volume mode is returned.

Each of the library objects features the list of properties set in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh. The chart object is no exception. Let's set all the necessary properties for it in three enumerations of integer, real and string properties:

#define CHART_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SIGNAL_MQL5_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE+ 1 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_PROP_ID = 0 , CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME, CHART_PROP_SHOW, CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT, CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU, CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, CHART_PROP_MODE, CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_SHIFT, CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION, CHART_PROP_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11, CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC, CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID, CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS, CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE, CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK, CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST, CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM, }; #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 62 ) #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE { CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE = CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION, CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX, CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN, CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN, CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX, }; #define CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 7 ) #define CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING { CHART_PROP_COMMENT = (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME, CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME, CHART_PROP_SYMBOL, }; #define CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 )

Three properties in the enumeration of integer object properties are not needed yet, so they are commented out. They have been added here because the chart features them but they are related not only to the chart object (chart main window) but also to the main window subwindows, so they cannot belong exclusively to a single chart object. These properties will be activated later.

As usual, after adding new object property enumerations, we need to add the enumeration of possible object sorting criteria:

#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT, SORT_BY_CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_CONTEXT_MENU, SORT_BY_CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOO, SORT_BY_CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, SORT_BY_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_CHART_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT, SORT_BY_CHART_AUTOSCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, SORT_BY_CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX_11, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TICKER, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OHLC, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, SORT_BY_CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_VOLUME, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_ASK, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_LAST, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MINIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_DOCKED, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_POSITION, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_COMMENT = FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_EXPERT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SCRIPT_NAME, };

Learn more about the library objects in the first and several subsequent articles.

Now everything is ready for creating the chart object class.



Chart object class

In the library directory's new folder \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\, create the new file ChartObj.mqh of the CChartObj class.



The base object of all library objects should be a base object. Its file should be connected to the class file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CChartObj : public CBaseObj { }

In the private class section, add the standard arrays for storing the library properties, the methods returning the actual property index in the array and the class member variable for storing the Digits() value of a symbol.



class CChartObj : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int m_digits; int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }

In the public class section, write all methods that are standard for the library objects: the methods of installing and returning the object properties, the virtual methods returning the flags of supporting a property by the object (although I will not implement descendant objects, the methods should be virtual so that they can be changed in the descendant classes if needed), the methods returning the property descriptions, the methods of displaying in the journal and describing the object properties and names, the comparison methods and constructors.



public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CChartObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property); void Print( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false ); virtual string Header( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CChartObj* compared_obj) const ; CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id);

This is a standard set of library object methods. They were discussed and described many times already, so I will not dwell on them.

When creating a chart object, it is assumed that the appropriate chart is selected and its properties can be obtained using the ChartGetInteger(), ChartGetDouble() and ChartGetString() functions. Therefore, in the class constructor, all chart object properties are simply filled with the values returned by the appropriate function properties and the symbol's Digits() value is set in the appropriate variable:

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID())); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, false ); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID())); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); }

Symbol's Digits() is required for the correct display of some chart property values.

The method comparing the CChartObj objects by a specified property:

int CChartObj::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObj *obj_compared=node; if (mode<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

The passed property is checked for its belonging to integer, real or string properties. The property of the current object is compared to the property of the one passed to the method for comparison in the appropriate code block. The result of a comparison that is greater than (1), less than (-1), or equal to (0) is returned.

The method comparing the CChartObj objects by all properties:

bool CChartObj::IsEqual(CChartObj *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

All subsequent properties of two objects (the current one and the one passed to the method) are compared in three loops by all object properties. If at least one pair of the same properties of two compared objects is not identical, false is returned — the objects are not identical. Upon completion of all loops by all properties, true is returned — no different properties, meaning the objects are identical.

The methods returning the descriptions of integer, real and string object properties:

string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_OBJECT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_BRING_TO_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CONTEXT_MENU)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CROSSHAIR_TOOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_MOUSE_SCROLL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ChartModeDescription(( ENUM_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FOREGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_AUTOSCROLL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_KEYBOARD_CONTROL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_QUICK_NAVIGATION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX_11)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TICKER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OHLC)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_BID_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ASK_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_LAST_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_GRID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_VOLUMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ChartModeVolumeDescription(( ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_VISIBLE_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_FOREGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_GRID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_UP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_DOWN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_ASK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_LAST)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ONE_CLICK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MAXIMIZED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MINIMIZED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_DOCKED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_BOTTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_POSITION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MAX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_POINTS_PER_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : "" ); } string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_COMMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COMMENT)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EXPERT_NAME)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCRIPT_NAME)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CHART_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); }

A property passed to the method is checked and the string with the appropriate property description is returned.



The method displaying the full description of the object properties:



void CChartObj:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

In three loops by all object properties, receive the description of each subsequent property and print it to the journal.

The method displaying the short object description in the journal:



void CChartObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ((dash ? "- " : "" ), this .Header(), " ID: " ,( string ) this .ID(), ", HWND: " ,( string ) this .Handle()); }

The method receives the flag indicating the necessity to display a hyphen before an object description. The hyphen is needed in the chart object collection class to display a short description of the entire collection. By default, there is no hyphen. The method creates the string featuring the object description and some of its additional properties — chart ID and window handle.

The method returning a short object name:

string CChartObj::Header( void ) { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW)+ " " + this . Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe())); }

A string consisting of a header and names of a chart symbol and timeframe is created in the method.



All these methods are standard for library objects and form the basis of each object. For the convenient use of these methods, I usually add methods for quick access to the object properties. I will have multiple methods since the chart object features many different properties.

Basically, all its properties are flags indicating the status of a chart parameter. They can be enabled or disabled, i.e. there are only two states. This means we need the methods for setting the flags of such object properties. These will be private methods. The methods enabling and disabling a property will be made public. This makes them more convenient to use.

In the private section of the class, declare the methods for setting the flags of some object properties, the methods for setting the properties having a boundary number of values (3 and 6), as well as the methods for setting only the chart object properties — for read-only chart parameters — to be able to set a value of an appropriate chart parameter to the chart object property:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CChartObj : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int m_digits; int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } bool SetShowFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetBringToTopFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetContextMenuFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetCrosshairToolFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetMouseScrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventMouseWhellFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventMouseMoveFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventObjectCreateFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventObjectDeleteFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetForegroundFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShiftFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetAutoscrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetKeyboardControlFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetQuickNavigationFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScaleFixFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScaleFix11Flag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScalePTPerBarFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowTickerFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowOHLCFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowBidLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowAskLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowLastLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowGridFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowObjectDescriptionsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetDragTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowDateScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowPriceScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowOneClickPanelFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetDockedFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void ); public :

Implement the declared private methods outside the class body.

The methods of setting flags are identical to each other.

Therefore, let's consider the logic using the method setting the flag of drawing a price chart:



bool CChartObj::SetShowFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( !:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW ,flag) ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; }

The method receives the source (source) — name of the method the private method was called from, the flag value (flag) that should be set in the chart parameters and the chart object property, as well as the flag indicating the necessity to redraw the chart (redraw).

The functions of working with ChartSet* charts are asynchronous. This means they return only the result of placing the command to the chart event queue rather than the result of changing the parameter itself. Usually, the result of the function operation appears after a certain chart event — changing its size, new tick arrival, chart update, etc. To display the parameter change immediately, we need to forcibly update the chart. This is done by the ChartRedraw() function.

However, the change usually affects several chart parameters at once, i.e. most often this is a batch change. In this case, we should first send all events of changes in all the necessary chart parameters and call the forced chart redraw afterwards to avoid redrawing the chart after each parameter change command. The redraw flag is used for that. By default, it is set to false.

The first thing we do here is send a chart parameter change command. If the event is not set to the queue, report an error and return false.

If the event has been successfully set into the queue, change the chart object property. If the redraw flag is activated, forcibly redraw the chart. Return true — the method operation is successful.



Implementation of the remaining private methods for setting the flags is identical to the considered one. Let's provide their full listing:

bool CChartObj::SetBringToTopFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_BRING_TO_TOP ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetContextMenuFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetCrosshairToolFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetMouseScrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventMouseWhellFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventMouseMoveFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventObjectCreateFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventObjectDeleteFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetForegroundFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShiftFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetAutoscrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetKeyboardControlFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetQuickNavigationFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScaleFixFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScaleFix11Flag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScalePTPerBarFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowTickerFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowOHLCFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowBidLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowAskLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (),flag); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowLastLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowGridFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowObjectDescriptionsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetDragTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowDateScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowPriceScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowOneClickPanelFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetDockedFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty( CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED ,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; }

As we can see, all these methods are identical to the one considered above except for the editable property (marked with color in the last method).

Three private methods for setting chart, scale and chart volumes display modes:



bool CChartObj::SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE ,mode)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,mode); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ) { int value=(scale< 0 ? 0 : scale> 5 ? 5 : scale); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetModeVolume( const string source, ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES ,mode)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,mode); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; }

The methods are also identical to the ones considered above except for the inputs, in which the required modes are passed instead of the flags, while the limits of the passed scale value (0-5) are additionally checked in the method of setting the chart scale.



The charts feature the properties that are impossible to set. They can only be obtained. But in order for the chart object to have the same values as the chart, we need methods allowing us to enter the values of the chart parameters into the corresponding object properties. They are set when creating the chart object, but if they are changed by the terminal, then we will need to react to this change in time and make the appropriate edits to the chart object properties.

The following private methods are meant for that:

void CChartObj::SetVisibleBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); } void CChartObj::SetWindowsTotal( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); } void CChartObj::SetFirstVisibleBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); } void CChartObj::SetWidthInBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); } void CChartObj::SetWidthInPixels( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); } void CChartObj::SetMaximizedFlag( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); } void CChartObj::SetMinimizedFlag( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); } void CChartObj::SetExpertName( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); } void CChartObj::SetScriptName( void ) { this . SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME , :: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME ) ); }

The chart parameter is set to the appropriate object property here. Working with these methods will be implemented in the coming articles.



Now we need to add the methods for a simplified access to the chart object properties into the public class section. These will be the methods for enabling/disabling the chart parameters, setting the color, size and other functionality that is necessary for working with the chart.

The methods are quite numerous. So let's divide them into groups.

The methods of returning/setting properties to Enabled/Disabled status:

CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id); bool IsShow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW); } bool SetShowON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool IsAllowedContextMenu( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU); } bool SetContextMenuON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetContextMenuFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetContextMenuOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetContextMenuFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsCrosshairTool( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL); } bool SetCrosshairToolON( const bool redraw= false ); bool SetCrosshairToolOFF( const bool redraw= false ); bool IsMouseScroll( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL); } bool SetMouseScrollON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMouseScrollFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetMouseScrollOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMouseScrollFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventMouseWhell( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL); } bool SetEventMouseWhellON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseWhellFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventMouseWhellOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseWhellFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventMouseMove( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE); } bool SetEventMouseMoveON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseMoveFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventMouseMoveOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseMoveFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventObjectCreate( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE);} bool SetEventObjectCreateON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectCreateFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventObjectCreateOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectCreateFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventObjectDelete( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE);} bool SetEventObjectDeleteON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectDeleteFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventObjectDeleteOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectDeleteFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsForeground( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND); } bool SetForegroundON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetForegroundFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetForegroundOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetForegroundFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShift( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT); } bool SetShiftON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShiftFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShiftOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShiftFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsAutoscroll( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL); } bool SetAutoscrollON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetAutoscrollFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetAutoscrollOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetAutoscrollFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsKeyboardControl( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL); } bool SetKeyboardControlON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetKeyboardControlFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetKeyboardControlOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetKeyboardControlFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsQuickNavigation( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION); } bool SetQuickNavigationON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetQuickNavigationFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetQuickNavigationOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetQuickNavigationFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsScaleFix( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX); } bool SetScaleFixON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFixFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetScaleFixOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFixFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsScaleFix11( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11); } bool SetScaleFix11ON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFix11Flag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetScaleFix11OFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFix11Flag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsScalePTPerBar( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR); } bool SetScalePTPerBarON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScalePTPerBarFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetScalePTPerBarOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScalePTPerBarFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowTicker( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER); } bool SetShowTickerON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTickerFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowTickerOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTickerFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowOHLC( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC); } bool SetShowOHLCON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOHLCFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowOHLCOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOHLCFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowBidLine( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE); } bool SetShowBidLineON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowBidLineFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowBidLineOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowBidLineFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowAskLine( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE); } bool SetShowAskLineON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowAskLineFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowAskLineOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowAskLineFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowLastLine( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE); } bool SetShowLastLineON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowLastLineFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowLastLineOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowLastLineFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowPeriodSeparators( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP); } bool SetShowPeriodSeparatorsON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowPeriodSeparatorsOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowGrid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID); } bool SetShowGridON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowGridFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowGridOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowGridFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowObjectDescriptions( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR); } bool SetShowObjectDescriptionsON( const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowObjectDescriptionsOFF( const bool redraw= false ); bool IsShowTradeLevels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS); } bool SetShowTradeLevelsON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowTradeLevelsOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsDragTradeLevels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS); } bool SetDragTradeLevelsON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDragTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetDragTradeLevelsOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDragTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowDateScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE); } bool SetShowDateScaleON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowDateScaleFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowDateScaleOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowDateScaleFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowPriceScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE); } bool SetShowPriceScaleON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPriceScaleFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowPriceScaleOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPriceScaleFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowOneClickPanel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK); } bool SetShowOneClickPanelON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOneClickPanelFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowOneClickPanelOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOneClickPanelFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsDocked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED); } bool SetDockedON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetDockedOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool SetBringToTopON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetBringToTopOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); }

All methods of setting flags are identical and return the result of the appropriate private methods of setting flags discussed above. The methods of returning the properties return the value set in the appropriate object property. The last two methods only set flags since there is no way to return the "Above all others" chart property using the ChartGetInteger() function with the CHART_BRING_TO_TOP ID since this chart property is meant only for writing the values.



The methods of returning/setting the modes of the chart display, chart scale and chart volumes:



ENUM_CHART_MODE Mode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool SetModeBars( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_BARS ,redraw); } bool SetModeCandles( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_CANDLES ,redraw); } bool SetModeLine( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_LINE ,redraw); } int Scale( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE); } bool SetScale0( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 0 ,redraw); } bool SetScale1( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 1 ,redraw); } bool SetScale2( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 2 ,redraw); } bool SetScale3( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 3 ,redraw); } bool SetScale4( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 4 ,redraw); } bool SetScale5( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 5 ,redraw); } ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ModeVolume( void ) const { return ( ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES);} bool SetModeVolumeHide( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetModeVolume(DFUN, CHART_VOLUME_HIDE ,redraw); } bool SetModeVolumeTick( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetModeVolume(DFUN, CHART_VOLUME_TICK ,redraw); } bool SetModeVolumeReal( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetModeVolume(DFUN, CHART_VOLUME_REAL ,redraw); }

The methods of returning the property values here are identical to the methods of returning flags — the value set in the appropriate object property is returned. The methods of setting values return the result of private methods with the specified value that is to be set to the object and chart property.

The methods of returning and setting the colors of displaying various chart elements and other editable chart parameters:

color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND); } bool SetColorBackground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorForeground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND); } bool SetColorForeground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorGrid( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID); } bool SetColorGrid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorVolume( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME); } bool SetColorVolume( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorUp( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP); } bool SetColorUp( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN); } bool SetColorDown( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorLine( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE); } bool SetColorLine( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorCandleBull( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL);} bool SetColorCandleBull( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorCandleBear( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR);} bool SetColorCandleBear( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorBid( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID); } bool SetColorBid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorAsk( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK); } bool SetColorAsk( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorLast( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST); } bool SetColorLast( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorStops( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL); } bool SetColorStops( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatLeft( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } bool SetFloatLeft( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatTop( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } bool SetFloatTop( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } bool SetFloatRight( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } bool SetFloatBottom( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); double ShiftSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } bool SetShiftSize( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double FixedPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } bool SetFixedPosition( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double FixedMaximum( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } bool SetFixedMaximum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double FixedMinimum( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } bool SetFixedMinimum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double PointsPerBar( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR); } bool SetPointsPerBar( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); string Comment ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT); } bool SetComment( const string comment, const bool redraw= false ); string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL); } bool SetSymbol( const string symbol); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } bool SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);

The methods of returning the properties return the values set in the appropriate object property. The setting methods are only declared here. Their implementation will be considered later.

The methods returning the chart object properties corresponding to the read-only chart parameters:

bool IsObject( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT); } long ID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID); } int VisibleBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS); } int WindowsTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL); } int Handle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE); } int FirstVisibleBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); } int WidthInBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } int WidthInPixels( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsMaximized( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED); } bool IsMinimized( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED); } string ExpertName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME); } string ScriptName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME); }

The methods return the value set to the appropriate chart object property.

The methods returning/setting chart parameter values the subwindow index should be specified for:

int WindowHeightInPixels( const int sub_window) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,sub_window); } bool SetWindowHeightInPixels( const int height, const int sub_window, const bool redraw= false ); int WindowYDistance( const int sub_window) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,sub_window); } bool IsVisibleWindow( const int sub_window) const { return ( bool ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .Handle(), CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE ,sub_window); } double PriceMinimum( const int sub_window) const { return :: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN ,sub_window); } double PriceMaximum( const int sub_window) const { return :: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX ,sub_window); }

These methods are set here temporarily. Later, the chart object will have the list of indicator subwindows belonging to the chart. The numbers of these subwindows should be specified in the functions of setting/returning the values, so the methods are to be revised. Therefore, the values are returned directly from the chart described by the chart object, rather than from the object properties.



The method for tick emulation:

void EmulateTick( void ) { :: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(), this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe());} };

The call of the ChartSetSymbolPeriod() function while specifying the symbol and timeframe similar to that of the current chart can be used for updating the chart (similar to the Refresh command in the terminal). In its turn, the chart update triggers re-calculation of the indicators attached to it. Thus, it is possible to calculate an indicator on the chart even if there are no ticks (e.g., on weekends).



Implement declared methods in the block of methods for a simplified access to the object properties outside the class body.

The methods for setting the chart element color and other customized chart parameters:

bool CChartObj::SetColorBackground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorForeground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorGrid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorVolume( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorUp( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorDown( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorLine( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorCandleBull( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorCandleBear( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorBid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorAsk( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorLast( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorStops( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatLeft( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatTop( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatRight( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatBottom( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShiftSize( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { double size=(value< 10.0 ? 10.0 : value> 50.0 ? 50.0 : value); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE ,size)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,size); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFixedPosition( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { double pos=(value< 0 ? 0 : value> 100.0 ? 100.0 : value); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION ,pos)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,pos); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFixedMaximum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFixedMinimum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetPointsPerBar( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetComment( const string comment, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT ,comment)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,comment); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetWindowHeightInPixels( const int height, const int sub_window, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,sub_window,height)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetSymbol( const string symbol) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(),symbol, this .Timeframe())) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(), this . Symbol (),timeframe)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); return true ; }

The methods are identical to the private methods considered above and have the same logic, so I will leave them for you to study. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.

This completes the creation of the chart object. Find its full listing in the library files attached below.







Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in the new folder \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part67\ as TestDoEasyPart67.mq5.

Open three charts of different instruments. The EA is to work on the first one, while two others will simply remain open. During the first launch, the EA reads all charts, creates the appropriate chart objects, adds them to the temporarily created list and reads the created list displaying the short descriptions of chart objects from it. Display the full chart object description for the very first chart the EA works on.



Since the class signals are now included using the main object of the CEngine library, instead of the string for including the MQL5 signal object class

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh>

include the chart object class file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh>

In the OnTick() handler, instead of the code block for working with signals

static bool done= false ; if (InpUseMqlSignals && !done) { Print ( "" ); engine.GetSignalsMQL5Collection().PrintShort( true , false , true ); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListSignalsMQL5Free(); if (list!= NULL ) { int index_max_gain=CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(list,SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN); CMQLSignal *signal_max_gain=list.At(index_max_gain); if (signal_max_gain!= NULL ) { signal_max_gain. Print (); if (engine.SignalsMQL5Subscribe(signal_max_gain.ID())) { engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage( 2 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit( 50 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent( 70 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters(); } } } done= true ; return ; } if (engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentID()> 0 ) { engine.SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe(); }

add the code block for working with chart objects:

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (!done) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return ; long currChart,prevChart= ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; CChartObj *chart_first= new CChartObj(prevChart); list.Add(chart_first); while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { currChart= ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; CChartObj *chart= new CChartObj(currChart); list.Add(chart); prevChart=currChart; i++; } Print ( "" ); int total=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j); chart_obj.PrintShort(); } Print ( "" ); chart_first=list.At( 0 ); chart_first. Print (); delete list; done= true ; } }

The entire logic is described in the code and requires no additional explanations. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.

This is all I wanted to do in the current article.

Compile the EA, open three charts in the terminal and launch the EA on the first of them, while preliminarily specifying "Work only with the current symbol and timeframe" in the parameters:





During the first tick, the EA creates three chart objects and displays short descriptions of the three created chart objects in addition to the messages about the initialization of various library classes:

Chart window EURUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938630 , HWND: 918600 Chart window AUDUSD H1 ID: 131733844391938632 , HWND: 1182638 Chart window GBPUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938633 , HWND: 1705036

Next, display the full description of all properties of the chart object describing the first terminal chart:

============= The beginning of the parameter list (Chart window EURUSD H4) ============= Chart ID: 131733844391938630 Timeframe: H4 Drawing attributes of a price chart: Yes Object "Chart" : No Chart on top of other charts: No Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button: Yes Accessing the "Crosshair tool" by pressing the middle mouse button: Yes Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button: Yes Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Chart type: Display as Japanese candlesticks Price chart in the foreground: No Price chart indent from the right border: Yes Automatic moving to the right border of the chart: Yes Managing the chart using a keyboard: Yes Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar: Yes Scale: 2 Fixed scale mode: No Scale 1 : 1 mode: No Scale to be specified in points per bar: No Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner: Yes Display OHLC values in the upper left corner: Yes Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart: No Display vertical separators between adjacent periods: No Display grid in the chart: No Display volume in the chart: Tick volumes Display textual descriptions of objects: Yes The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed: 96 The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows: 1 Chart window handle: 918600 Number of the first visible bar in the chart: 95 Chart width in bars: 117 Chart width in pixels: 466 Chart background color: clrWhite Color of axes, scales and OHLC line: clrBlack Grid color: clrSilver Color of volumes and position opening levels: clrGreen Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks: clrBlack Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks: clrBlack Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks: clrBlack Body color of a bull candlestick: clrWhite Body color of a bear candlestick: clrBlack Bid price level color: clrLightSkyBlue Ask price level color: clrCoral Line color of the last executed deal price (Last): clrSilver Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit): clrOrangeRed Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders): Yes Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse: Yes Showing the time scale on a chart: Yes Showing the price scale on a chart: Yes Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart: No Chart window is maximized: No Chart window is minimized: No The chart window is docked: Yes The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 ------ The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents: 18.63 Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value : 0.00 Fixed chart maximum: 1.22650 Fixed chart minimum : 1.17770 Scale in points per bar: 1.00 Chart minimum: 1.17770 Chart maximum: 1.22650 ------ Text of a comment in a chart: "" The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart: "TestDoEasyPart67" The name of the script running on the chart: "" Symbol: "EURUSD" ============= End of the parameter list (Chart window EURUSD H4) =============





What's next?

In the next article, I will expand the features of the chart object by creating subwindow objects for it and create the chart object collection.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download.

I do not recommend using chart objects in your work in their current state since they are to be changed further.

Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:

Prices in DoEasy library (Part 62): Updating tick series in real time, preparation for working with Depth of Market

Prices in DoEasy library (Part 63): Depth of Market and its abstract request class

Prices in DoEasy library (Part 64): Depth of Market, classes of DOM snapshot and snapshot series objects

Prices and Signals in DoEasy library (Part 65): Depth of Market collection and the class for working with MQL5.com Signals

Other classes in DoEasy library (Part 66): MQL5.com Signals collection class

