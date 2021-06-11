DoEasy 库中的其他类（第六十七部分）：图表对象类

内容

概述

在本文中，我将着手开发旨在处理品种图表的函数库功能。 这是主要的操作工具，我会尽量令其非常便捷。 这将占据若干篇幅。 首先，我将创建一个图表对象，存储所有图表属性。 我们能够通过更改它们来便捷地管理图表。 一组图表对象属性就是一套整数型、实数型和字符串型的图表参数。 随着图表对象逐渐顺序细化，它的参数集合将发生变化 — 有些参数将被添加，而有些则将被移到其他对象，等等。 但我们从简单开始。



除了创建图表对象之外，我还会稍微改进 MQL5 信号对象类 和 MQL5.com 信号的集合类。 目前，操控信号集合已布置完毕，以便在第一次创建所有可用信号的完整列表期间，信号属性不再发生变化。 即使我们尝试重新更新集合列表，它也只是获取新出现在 MQL5.com 信号数据库中的信号。 先前已添加到集合列表中的信号将保持不变。 这种行为其实不正确，因为在信号提供者的账户上进行交易会导致信号属性发生变化。 我之所以这样做，是便于将新信号添加到列表之后，在信号集合列表的任何一次更新期间，已存在信号的属性同时得到更新。





改进库类

目前，在函数库的信号集合类里，当创建新的信号对象时，所有 MQL5.com 信号参数值在其构造函数中都会立即输入到 MQL5 信号对象的相应属性之中。 我们需要添加一个方法，按对象属性设置所选信号参数的所有值。 由此，我们能够选择一个所需信号，并调用新方法来更新已存在信号对象的属性。 我们还需要依据信号 ID 在 MQL5.com 信号数据库中选择所需信号的方法（在 MQL5 中，信号仅能按其索引选择，但在对象属性中保存信号索引是不可靠的，因为数据库中的信号索引经常变化）。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh 中，添加三个新的公开方法：

将所选 MQL5.com 信号的参数值写入相应信号对象属性的方法，

该方法依据其 ID 返回 MQL5.com 信号数据库中的信号索引，以及

在 MQL5.com 信号数据库中选择具有指定 ID 的信号以便进一步操作的方法：

virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CMQLSignal* compared_obj) const ; void SetProperties( void ); int IndexBase( const long signal_id); bool SelectBase( const long signal_id); CMQLSignal(){;} CMQLSignal( const long signal_id);

将信号参数从参数化类构造函数里传递给新的 SetProperties() 方法，并填充相应的对象属性：

void CMQLSignal::SetProperties( void ) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS] = (:: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_ID )== this .ID()); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_RATING ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_ROI ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER)]= :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY ); }

鉴于信号应在 MQL5.com 信号数据库中进行初选，因此获取信号参数值并将其写入对象属性意味着信号已在事先进行了选择。

在类构造函数中，引入调用方法来替代给新方法传递字符串：

CMQLSignal::CMQLSignal( const long signal_id) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID] = signal_id; this .SetProperties(); }

在 MQL5.com 信号数据库中返回依据 ID 指定的信号索引的方法：

int CMQLSignal::IndexBase( const long signal_id) { int total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if ( :: SignalBaseSelect (i) && :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID )==signal_id ) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

于此，按信号总数循环，选择下一个信号，并将其 ID 与传递给方法的 ID 进行比较。 如果 ID 匹配，则返回循环此刻的索引（此即信号在数据库中的索引）。 如果未找到具有此类 ID 的信号，则返回 -1。

在方法操作完毕之后，找到的信号在数据库中保持选中状态，以供进一步工作。

依据指定 ID 选择信号的方法基于此：:

bool CMQLSignal::SelectBase( const long signal_id) { return ( this .IndexBase(signal_id)!= WRONG_VALUE ); }

该方法返回的标志表示依据指定 ID 搜索信号没有返回 -1，即如果找到信号索引（不等于 -1），则选择该信号（返回 true）。 如果搜索信号返回 -1，则返回 false ，意味着没有符合此 ID 的信号，相应也不会有所选择。



在 MQL5 信号集合类所在的 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh 文件中，针对集合列表更新方法略微进行了一些小修改：

void CMQLSignalsCollection::Refresh( const bool messages= true ) { this .m_signals_base_total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_signals_base_total;i++) { if (!:: SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id=:: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID); int index= this .m_list.Search(signal); if (index!= WRONG_VALUE ) { delete signal; signal= this .m_list.At(index); if (signal!= NULL ) signal.SetProperties(); continue ; } if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } else if (messages) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW), ":" ); signal.PrintShort( true ); } } }

在此，在新的代码模块中，在注释里阐述了整个逻辑。 简言之，集合中存在的对象不会略过。 取而代之，会为它们调用上述新的 SetProperties() 方法。 此方法将数据库中所选信号的参数值输入到对象的所有属性之中。

操控 MQL5.com 信号类的改进至此完毕。



我们着手开发图表对象类。



图表以及相应的图表对象拥有相当多的参数。 首先，我们需要创建与图表对象相关的新文本消息。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里，加入新的消息索引:

MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_OBJECT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_BRING_TO_TOP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CONTEXT_MENU, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_MOUSE_SCROLL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_MODE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FOREGROUND, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_AUTOSCROLL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_QUICK_NAVIGATION, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX_11, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TICKER, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OHLC, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_BID_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ASK_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_LAST_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_GRID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_VOLUMES, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_VISIBLE_BARS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_FOREGROUND, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_GRID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_VOLUME, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_UP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_ASK, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_LAST, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MAXIMIZED, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MINIMIZED, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_DOCKED, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_LEFT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_TOP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_RIGHT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_BOTTOM, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT_SIZE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_POSITION, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MAX, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MIN, MSG_CHART_OBJ_POINTS_PER_BAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN, MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COMMENT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EXPERT_NAME, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCRIPT_NAME, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_BARS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_CANDLES, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_HIDE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_TICK, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_REAL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW, };

以及与新添加的索引相对应的文本消息：

{ "Идентификатор графика" , "Chart ID" }, { "Отрисовка атрибутов ценового графика" , "Drawing attributes of a price chart" }, { "Объект \"График\"" , "Object \"Chart\"" }, { "График поверх всех других" , "Chart on top of other charts" }, { "Доступ к контекстному меню по нажатию правой клавиши мыши" , "Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button" }, { "Доступ к инструменту \"Перекрестие\" по нажатию средней клавиши мыши" , "Accessing the \"Crosshair tool\" by pressing the middle mouse button" }, { "Прокрутка графика левой кнопкой мышки по горизонтали" , "Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событиях колёсика мыши" , "Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событиях перемещения и нажатия кнопок мыши" , "Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событии создания графического объекта" , "Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событии уничтожения графического объекта" , "Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart" }, { "Тип графика" , "Chart type" }, { "Ценовой график на переднем плане" , "Price chart in the foreground" }, { "Отступ ценового графика от правого края" , "Price chart indent from the right border" }, { "Автоматический переход к правому краю графика" , "Automatic moving to the right border of the chart" }, { "Управление графиком с помощью клавиатуры" , "Managing the chart using a keyboard" }, { "Перехват графиком нажатий клавиш Space и Enter для активации строки быстрой навигации" , "Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar" }, { "Масштаб" , "Scale" }, { "Фиксированный масштаб" , "Fixed scale mode" }, { "Масштаб 1:1" , "Scale 1:1 mode" }, { "Масштаб в пунктах на бар" , "Scale to be specified in points per bar" }, { "Отображение в левом верхнем углу тикера символа" , "Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner" }, { "Отображение в левом верхнем углу значений OHLC" , "Display OHLC values in the upper left corner" }, { "Отображение значения Bid горизонтальной линией на графике" , "Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart" }, { "Отображение значения Ask горизонтальной линией на графике" , "Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart" }, { "Отображение значения Last горизонтальной линией на графике" , "Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart" }, { "Отображение вертикальных разделителей между соседними периодами" , "Display vertical separators between adjacent periods" }, { "Отображение сетки на графике" , "Display grid in the chart" }, { "Отображение объемов на графике" , "Display volume in the chart" }, { "Отображение текстовых описаний объектов" , "Display textual descriptions of objects" }, { "Количество баров на графике, доступных для отображения" , "The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed" }, { "Общее количество окон графика с подокнами индикаторов" , "The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows" }, { "Видимость подокон" , "Visibility of subwindows" }, { "Хэндл окна графика" , "Chart window handle" }, { "Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y между верхней рамкой подокна индикатора и верхней рамкой главного окна графика" , "The distance between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window" }, { "Номер первого видимого бара на графике" , "Number of the first visible bar in the chart" }, { "Ширина графика в барах" , "Chart width in bars" }, { "Ширина графика в пикселях" , "Chart width in pixels" }, { "Высота графика в пикселях" , "Chart height in pixels" }, { "Цвет фона графика" , "Chart background color" }, { "Цвет осей, шкалы и строки OHLC" , "Color of axes, scales and OHLC line" }, { "Цвет сетки" , "Grid color" }, { "Цвет объемов и уровней открытия позиций" , "Color of volumes and position opening levels" }, { "Цвет бара вверх, тени и окантовки тела бычьей свечи" , "Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks" }, { "Цвет бара вниз, тени и окантовки тела медвежьей свечи" , "Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks" }, { "Цвет линии графика и японских свечей \"Доджи\"" , "Line chart color and color of \"Doji\" Japanese candlesticks" }, { "Цвет тела бычьей свечи" , "Body color of a bull candlestick" }, { "Цвет тела медвежьей свечи" , "Body color of a bear candlestick" }, { "Цвет линии Bid-цены" , "Bid price level color" }, { "Цвет линии Ask-цены" , "Ask price level color" }, { "Цвет линии цены последней совершенной сделки (Last)" , "Line color of the last executed deal price (Last)" }, { "Цвет уровней стоп-ордеров (Stop Loss и Take Profit)" , "Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit)" }, { "Отображение на графике торговых уровней (уровни открытых позиций, Stop Loss, Take Profit и отложенных ордеров)" , "Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders)" }, { "Перетаскивание торговых уровней на графике с помощью мышки" , "Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse" }, { "Отображение на графике шкалы времени" , "Showing the time scale on a chart" }, { "Отображение на графике ценовой шкалы" , "Showing the price scale on a chart" }, { "Отображение на графике панели быстрой торговли" , "Showing the \"One click trading\" panel on a chart" }, { "Окно графика развернуто" , "Chart window is maximized" }, { "Окно графика свернуто" , "Chart window is minimized" }, { "Окно графика закреплено" , "The chart window is docked" }, { "Левая координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Верхняя координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Правая координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Нижняя координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Размер отступа нулевого бара от правого края в процентах" , "The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents" }, { "Положение фиксированной позиции графика от левого края в процентах" , "Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value" }, { "Фиксированный максимум графика" , "Fixed chart maximum" }, { "Фиксированный минимум графика" , "Fixed chart minimum " }, { "Масштаб в пунктах на бар" , "Scale in points per bar" }, { "Минимум графика" , "Chart minimum" }, { "Максимум графика" , "Chart maximum" }, { "Текст комментария на графике" , "Text of a comment in a chart" }, { "Имя эксперта, запущенного на графике" , "The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart" }, { "Имя скрипта, запущенного на графике" , "The name of the script running on the chart" }, { "Отображение в виде баров" , "Display as a sequence of bars" }, { "Отображение в виде японских свечей" , "Display as Japanese candlesticks" }, { "Отображение в виде линии, проведенной по ценам Close" , "Display as a line drawn by Close prices" }, { "Объемы не показаны" , "Volumes are not shown" }, { "Тиковые объемы" , "Tick volumes" }, { "Торговые объемы" , "Trade volumes" }, { "Окно графика" , "Chart window" }, };

为了正常理解消息、消息索引常量和列表，请参阅第十九篇文章。 文章详细讲述了函数库消息类的开发。



为了显示所创建图表对象的某些属性说明，我需要两个函数 — 其一返回图表显示模式的说明（柱线、蜡烛图、折线图），其二返回图表上显示交易量的模式（未显示、即时报价、实际）。 将函数添加到服务函数文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh，从而始终可就手访问它们：

string ChartModeDescription( ENUM_CHART_MODE mode) { return ( mode== CHART_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_BARS) : mode== CHART_CANDLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_CANDLES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_LINE) ); } string ChartModeVolumeDescription( ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode) { return ( mode== CHART_VOLUME_TICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_TICK) : mode== CHART_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_REAL) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_HIDE) ); }

两个函数都接收相应的图表属性。 检查其是否符合枚举常量之一，并返回图表/交易量模式的字符串描述。

每个函数库对象都在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中拥有一套属性列表。 图表对象也不例外。 我们为其在三类枚举中（整数型、实数型和字符串型）设置所有必要的属性：

#define CHART_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SIGNAL_MQL5_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE+ 1 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_PROP_ID = 0 , CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME, CHART_PROP_SHOW, CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT, CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU, CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, CHART_PROP_MODE, CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_SHIFT, CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION, CHART_PROP_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11, CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC, CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID, CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS, CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE, CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK, CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST, CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM, }; #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 62 ) #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE { CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE = CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION, CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX, CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN, CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN, CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX, }; #define CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 7 ) #define CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING { CHART_PROP_COMMENT = (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME, CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME, CHART_PROP_SYMBOL, }; #define CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 )

在整数型枚举对象属性中的三个属性 暂时还不需要，所以注释掉了。 它们被加到此处是因为图表拥有这些特点，但它们不仅与图表对象（图表主窗口）相关，且也与主窗口的子窗口相关，故它们不能只属于单个图表对象。 这些属性稍后将被激活。

如同往常，在添加新的对象属性枚举后，我们需要添加可能的对象排序条件的枚举：

#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT, SORT_BY_CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_CONTEXT_MENU, SORT_BY_CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOO, SORT_BY_CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, SORT_BY_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_CHART_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT, SORT_BY_CHART_AUTOSCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, SORT_BY_CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX_11, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TICKER, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OHLC, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, SORT_BY_CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_VOLUME, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_ASK, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_LAST, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MINIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_DOCKED, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_POSITION, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_COMMENT = FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_EXPERT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SCRIPT_NAME, };

在第一篇 和随后的几篇文章中能了解到有关函数库对象的更多信息。

现在一切准备就绪，可以创建图表对象类了。



图表对象类

在函数库目录的新文件夹 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ 里，创建 CChartObj 类的新文件 ChartObj.mqh。



所有函数库对象的基准对象都应该是一个基准对象。 它的文件应该包含到类文件：

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CChartObj : public CBaseObj { }

在类的私密部分，添加存储函数库属性的标准数组，返回数组中实际属性索引的方法，以及存储品种 Digits() 值的类成员变量。



class CChartObj : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int m_digits; int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }

在类的公开部分，为函数库对象编写所有的标准方法：安装和返回对象属性的方法，若对象支持某个属性，返回标志的虚方法（虽然我不会实现衍生对象，方法应该是虚拟的，以便在需要时可以在衍生类中修改它们），返回属性描述的方法，在日志中显示和描述对象属性和名称的方法，比较方法和构造函数。



public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CChartObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property); void Print( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false ); virtual string Header( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CChartObj* compared_obj) const ; CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id);

这是一组标准的函数库对象方法。 它们已经被讨论和讲述过很多次了，所以我不再赘述。

创建图表对象时，假定已选择了相应的图表，并且可以调用 ChartGetInteger()、ChartGetDouble() 和 ChartGetString() 函数获取其属性。 因此，在类构造函数中，所有图表对象属性都已填充来自相应函数属性返回的值，且品种的 Digits() 值在相应变量中设置：

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID())); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, false ); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID())); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); }

品种的 Digits() 是正确显示某些图表属性值所必需的。

依据指定属性比较 CChartObj 对象的方法：

int CChartObj::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObj *obj_compared=node; if (mode<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

检查所传递属性是否属于整数型、实数型或字符串型属性。 当前对象的属性与传递给方法的属性进行比较，以便在适当的代码块中进行比较。 返回的比较结果则是：大于 (1)、小于 (-1) 或等于 (0) 。

依据所有属性比较 CChartObj 对象的方法：

bool CChartObj::IsEqual(CChartObj *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

两个对象的所有后续属性（当前对象和传递给方法的对象）会在三个循环中全部进行比较。 只要两个比较对象的对应属性里有至少一对数值不等，则返回 false — 对象不相同。 直至按所有属性数量完成循环之后，返回 true — 没有不同的属性，则意味对象相同。

返回整数型、实数型和字符串型对象属性描述的方法：

string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_OBJECT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_BRING_TO_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CONTEXT_MENU)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CROSSHAIR_TOOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_MOUSE_SCROLL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ChartModeDescription(( ENUM_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FOREGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_AUTOSCROLL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_KEYBOARD_CONTROL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_QUICK_NAVIGATION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX_11)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TICKER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OHLC)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_BID_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ASK_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_LAST_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_GRID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_VOLUMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ChartModeVolumeDescription(( ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_VISIBLE_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_FOREGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_GRID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_UP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_DOWN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_ASK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_LAST)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ONE_CLICK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MAXIMIZED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MINIMIZED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_DOCKED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_BOTTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_POSITION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MAX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_POINTS_PER_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : "" ); } string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_COMMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COMMENT)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EXPERT_NAME)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCRIPT_NAME)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CHART_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); }

检查传递给该方法的属性，并返回对应属性描述的字符串。



显示对象属性完整描述的方法：



void CChartObj:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

按所有对象属性数量的三重循环中，顺序接收每个属性的描述，并将其打印到日志中。

该方法在日志中显示对象简述：



void CChartObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ((dash ? "- " : "" ), this .Header(), " ID: " ,( string ) this .ID(), ", HWND: " ,( string ) this .Handle()); }

该方法接收必须在对象描述之前显示连字符的指示标志。 当显示图表对象集合类的简述时，需要使用连字符。 默认情况下，没有连字符。 该方法创建含有对象描述及其一些附加属性的字符串 —图表 ID 和窗口句柄。

该方法返回一个对象名称的简述：

string CChartObj::Header( void ) { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW)+ " " + this . Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe())); }

在该方法中创建了一个由标题和图表品名和时间帧组成的字符串。



所有这些方法都是函数库对象的标准方法，并形成每个对象的基础。 为了便捷使用这些方法，我通常会添加快速访问对象属性的方法。 我会实现多种方法，因为图表对象拥有多种不同的属性。

基本上，其所有属性都是代表图表参数状态的标志。 它们可以被启用或禁用，即只有两种状态。 这意味着我们需要一个为对象属性设置标志的方法。 这些应是私密方法。 启用和禁用某个属性的方法则应是公开的。 这会令它们使用起来更加方便。

在类的私密部分，声明为某些对象属性设置标志的方法，为具有边界限制的属性设置边界值（3 和 6）的方法，以及仅设置图表对象属性的方法 — 对于只读图表参数 — 能够取相应图表参数值并设置在图表对象属性之中：

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CChartObj : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int m_digits; int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } bool SetShowFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetBringToTopFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetContextMenuFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetCrosshairToolFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetMouseScrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventMouseWhellFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventMouseMoveFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventObjectCreateFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventObjectDeleteFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetForegroundFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShiftFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetAutoscrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetKeyboardControlFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetQuickNavigationFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScaleFixFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScaleFix11Flag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScalePTPerBarFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowTickerFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowOHLCFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowBidLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowAskLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowLastLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowGridFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowObjectDescriptionsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetDragTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowDateScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowPriceScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowOneClickPanelFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetDockedFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void ); public :

在类主体之外实现所声明的私密方法。 设置标志的方法彼此相同。

因此，我们来研究使用为绘制价格图表设置标志的方法的逻辑：



bool CChartObj::SetShowFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( !:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW ,flag) ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; }

该方法接收源 (source) — 调用私密方法的来处名称、应在图表参数和图表对象属性中设置的标志值 (flag)，以及指示必须重绘图表的标志（redraw）。

操控 ChartSet* 图表的函数都是异步的。 这意味着它们只返回把命令放置到图表事件队列的结果，而非更改参数本身的结果。 通常，函数操作的结果出现在某个图表事件之后 — 改变其大小、新的价格变动、图表更新、等等。 为了立即显示参数变化，我们需要强制更新图表。 这是借助 ChartRedraw() 函数完成的。

然而，变更通常会同时影响多个图表参数，即，这经常是成批变更。 在这种情况下，我们应该首先发送所需图表参数的所有变化事件，然后调用强制图表重绘，从而避免每个参数变更命令后再重绘图表。 redraw 标志即用于此目的。 默认情况下，它设置为 false。

我们在此需做的第一件事就是发送图表参数的变更命令。 如果事件尚未放置到队列中，则报错并返回 false。

如果事件已成功放置到队列中，则变更图表对象属性。 如果重绘标志被激活，则强制重绘图表。 返回 true — 该方法操作成功。



其余设置标志的私密方法的实现与已研究过的雷同。 我们来提供它们的完整清单：

bool CChartObj::SetBringToTopFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_BRING_TO_TOP ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetContextMenuFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetCrosshairToolFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetMouseScrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventMouseWhellFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventMouseMoveFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventObjectCreateFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventObjectDeleteFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetForegroundFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShiftFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetAutoscrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetKeyboardControlFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetQuickNavigationFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScaleFixFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScaleFix11Flag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScalePTPerBarFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowTickerFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowOHLCFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowBidLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowAskLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (),flag); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowLastLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowGridFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowObjectDescriptionsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetDragTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowDateScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowPriceScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowOneClickPanelFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetDockedFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty( CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED ,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; }

正如我们所见，除了可编辑属性（在最后一个方法中用颜色标记）之外，所有这些方法都与上面研究过的方法雷同。

有三个私密方法用于设置图表、缩放和图表交易量的显示模式：



bool CChartObj::SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE ,mode)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,mode); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ) { int value=(scale< 0 ? 0 : scale> 5 ? 5 : scale); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetModeVolume( const string source, ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES ,mode)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,mode); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; }

除了输入，这些方法也与上面所研究的方法雷同，其中传递所需的模式来替代标志，同时在设置图表缩放的方法中需额外检查所传递的缩放值的限制 (0-5) 。



图表还含有不可设置的属性。 它们只能读取。 但为了令图表对象拥有与图表相同的数值，我们需要一些方法允许我们将图表的参数值输入到相应的对象属性当中。 它们是在创建图表对象时设置的，但如果它们被终端更改，那么我们需要及时针对这种变化做出反应，并对图表对象属性进行相应的编辑。

以下私密方法即用于此目的：

void CChartObj::SetVisibleBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); } void CChartObj::SetWindowsTotal( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); } void CChartObj::SetFirstVisibleBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); } void CChartObj::SetWidthInBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); } void CChartObj::SetWidthInPixels( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); } void CChartObj::SetMaximizedFlag( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); } void CChartObj::SetMinimizedFlag( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); } void CChartObj::SetExpertName( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); } void CChartObj::SetScriptName( void ) { this . SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME , :: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME ) ); }

在此，图表参数以对应的对象属性值设置。 操控这些方法将在接下来的文章中实现。



现在，我们需要在类的公开部分加入简化访问图表对象属性的方法。 这些方法将是启用/禁用图表参数、设置颜色、大小和操控图表所必须的其他功能。

方法相当多。 所以，我们把它们分成几组。

为属性设置/返回启用/禁用状态的方法：

CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id); bool IsShow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW); } bool SetShowON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool IsAllowedContextMenu( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU); } bool SetContextMenuON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetContextMenuFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetContextMenuOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetContextMenuFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsCrosshairTool( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL); } bool SetCrosshairToolON( const bool redraw= false ); bool SetCrosshairToolOFF( const bool redraw= false ); bool IsMouseScroll( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL); } bool SetMouseScrollON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMouseScrollFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetMouseScrollOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMouseScrollFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventMouseWhell( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL); } bool SetEventMouseWhellON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseWhellFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventMouseWhellOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseWhellFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventMouseMove( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE); } bool SetEventMouseMoveON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseMoveFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventMouseMoveOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseMoveFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventObjectCreate( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE);} bool SetEventObjectCreateON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectCreateFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventObjectCreateOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectCreateFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventObjectDelete( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE);} bool SetEventObjectDeleteON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectDeleteFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventObjectDeleteOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectDeleteFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsForeground( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND); } bool SetForegroundON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetForegroundFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetForegroundOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetForegroundFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShift( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT); } bool SetShiftON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShiftFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShiftOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShiftFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsAutoscroll( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL); } bool SetAutoscrollON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetAutoscrollFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetAutoscrollOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetAutoscrollFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsKeyboardControl( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL); } bool SetKeyboardControlON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetKeyboardControlFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetKeyboardControlOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetKeyboardControlFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsQuickNavigation( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION); } bool SetQuickNavigationON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetQuickNavigationFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetQuickNavigationOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetQuickNavigationFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsScaleFix( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX); } bool SetScaleFixON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFixFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetScaleFixOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFixFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsScaleFix11( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11); } bool SetScaleFix11ON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFix11Flag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetScaleFix11OFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFix11Flag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsScalePTPerBar( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR); } bool SetScalePTPerBarON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScalePTPerBarFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetScalePTPerBarOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScalePTPerBarFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowTicker( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER); } bool SetShowTickerON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTickerFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowTickerOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTickerFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowOHLC( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC); } bool SetShowOHLCON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOHLCFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowOHLCOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOHLCFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowBidLine( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE); } bool SetShowBidLineON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowBidLineFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowBidLineOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowBidLineFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowAskLine( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE); } bool SetShowAskLineON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowAskLineFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowAskLineOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowAskLineFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowLastLine( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE); } bool SetShowLastLineON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowLastLineFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowLastLineOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowLastLineFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowPeriodSeparators( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP); } bool SetShowPeriodSeparatorsON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowPeriodSeparatorsOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowGrid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID); } bool SetShowGridON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowGridFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowGridOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowGridFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowObjectDescriptions( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR); } bool SetShowObjectDescriptionsON( const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowObjectDescriptionsOFF( const bool redraw= false ); bool IsShowTradeLevels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS); } bool SetShowTradeLevelsON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowTradeLevelsOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsDragTradeLevels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS); } bool SetDragTradeLevelsON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDragTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetDragTradeLevelsOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDragTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowDateScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE); } bool SetShowDateScaleON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowDateScaleFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowDateScaleOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowDateScaleFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowPriceScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE); } bool SetShowPriceScaleON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPriceScaleFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowPriceScaleOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPriceScaleFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowOneClickPanel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK); } bool SetShowOneClickPanelON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOneClickPanelFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowOneClickPanelOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOneClickPanelFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsDocked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED); } bool SetDockedON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetDockedOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool SetBringToTopON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetBringToTopOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); }

所有设置标志的方法都雷同，并返回上面所讨论的设置标志的相应私密方法的结果。 返回属性的方法会返回在相应对象属性中所设置的值。 最后两个方法仅设置标志，因为无法使用 ChartGetInteger() 函数返回带有 CHART_BRING_TO_TOP ID 的 “Above all others” 图表属性，因为该图表属性仅可写入。



返回/设置图表显示、图表缩放和图表交易量模式的方法：



ENUM_CHART_MODE Mode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool SetModeBars( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_BARS ,redraw); } bool SetModeCandles( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_CANDLES ,redraw); } bool SetModeLine( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_LINE ,redraw); } int Scale( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE); } bool SetScale0( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 0 ,redraw); } bool SetScale1( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 1 ,redraw); } bool SetScale2( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 2 ,redraw); } bool SetScale3( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 3 ,redraw); } bool SetScale4( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 4 ,redraw); } bool SetScale5( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 5 ,redraw); } ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ModeVolume( void ) const { return ( ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES);} bool SetModeVolumeHide( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetModeVolume(DFUN, CHART_VOLUME_HIDE ,redraw); } bool SetModeVolumeTick( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetModeVolume(DFUN, CHART_VOLUME_TICK ,redraw); } bool SetModeVolumeReal( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetModeVolume(DFUN, CHART_VOLUME_REAL ,redraw); }

此处返回属性值的方法与返回标志的方法雷同 — 返回在相应对象属性中所设置的值。 设置数值的方法返回按指定值为对象和图表属性设置数值的私密方法的结果。

返回/设置显示各种图表元素显示颜色，和其他可编辑图表参数的方法：

color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND); } bool SetColorBackground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorForeground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND); } bool SetColorForeground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorGrid( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID); } bool SetColorGrid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorVolume( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME); } bool SetColorVolume( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorUp( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP); } bool SetColorUp( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN); } bool SetColorDown( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorLine( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE); } bool SetColorLine( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorCandleBull( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL);} bool SetColorCandleBull( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorCandleBear( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR);} bool SetColorCandleBear( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorBid( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID); } bool SetColorBid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorAsk( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK); } bool SetColorAsk( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorLast( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST); } bool SetColorLast( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorStops( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL); } bool SetColorStops( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatLeft( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } bool SetFloatLeft( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatTop( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } bool SetFloatTop( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } bool SetFloatRight( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } bool SetFloatBottom( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); double ShiftSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } bool SetShiftSize( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double FixedPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } bool SetFixedPosition( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double FixedMaximum( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } bool SetFixedMaximum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double FixedMinimum( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } bool SetFixedMinimum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double PointsPerBar( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR); } bool SetPointsPerBar( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); string Comment ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT); } bool SetComment( const string comment, const bool redraw= false ); string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL); } bool SetSymbol( const string symbol); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } bool SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);

该方法返回在相应对象属性中设置的值。 在此仅声明该设置方法。 稍后再研究它们的实现。

该方法返回与只读图表参数对应的图表对象属性：

bool IsObject( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT); } long ID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID); } int VisibleBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS); } int WindowsTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL); } int Handle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE); } int FirstVisibleBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); } int WidthInBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } int WidthInPixels( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsMaximized( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED); } bool IsMinimized( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED); } string ExpertName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME); } string ScriptName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME); }

这些方法返回设置在相应图表对象属性里的数值。

该方法依据指定的子窗口索引返回/设置图表参数值：

int WindowHeightInPixels( const int sub_window) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,sub_window); } bool SetWindowHeightInPixels( const int height, const int sub_window, const bool redraw= false ); int WindowYDistance( const int sub_window) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,sub_window); } bool IsVisibleWindow( const int sub_window) const { return ( bool ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .Handle(), CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE ,sub_window); } double PriceMinimum( const int sub_window) const { return :: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN ,sub_window); } double PriceMaximum( const int sub_window) const { return :: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX ,sub_window); }

这些方法暂时在此处设置。 稍后，图表对象将拥有属于图表的指标子窗口列表。 这些子窗口的数量需要在设置/返回数值的函数中指定，故这些方法有待修订。 因此，这些值直接从图表对象对应的图表中返回，而非从对象属性中返回。



即时报价模拟的方法：

void EmulateTick( void ) { :: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(), this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe());} };

调用 ChartSetSymbolPeriod() 函数，同时指定品种和时间帧，类似于刷新当前图表所用的（类似于终端中的 Refresh 命令）。 轮到它是，图表更新会触发对其附加指标的重新计算。 因此，即使没有价格变动（例如周末），也可以在图表上计算指标。



在类主体外实现方法模块中声明的方法，从而简化访问对象属性。

设置图表元素颜色和其他自定义图表参数的方法：

bool CChartObj::SetColorBackground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorForeground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorGrid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorVolume( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorUp( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorDown( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorLine( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorCandleBull( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorCandleBear( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorBid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorAsk( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorLast( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorStops( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatLeft( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatTop( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatRight( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatBottom( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShiftSize( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { double size=(value< 10.0 ? 10.0 : value> 50.0 ? 50.0 : value); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE ,size)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,size); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFixedPosition( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { double pos=(value< 0 ? 0 : value> 100.0 ? 100.0 : value); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION ,pos)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,pos); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFixedMaximum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFixedMinimum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetPointsPerBar( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetComment( const string comment, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT ,comment)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,comment); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetWindowHeightInPixels( const int height, const int sub_window, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,sub_window,height)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetSymbol( const string symbol) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(),symbol, this .Timeframe())) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(), this . Symbol (),timeframe)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); return true ; }

这些方法与上面所研究的私密方法雷同，拥有相同的逻辑，因此我将它们留给您自研。 如果您有任何疑问，请随时在下面的评论中提问。

图表对象的创建至此完毕。 在下面附加的函数库文件中能找到它的完整清单。







测试

为了执行测试，我将借用来自上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其作为 TestDoEasyPart67.mq5，保存在新文件夹 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part67\ 之内。

打开三个不同金融产品的图表。 EA 将操控第一个，而其他两个将保持打开状态。 在第一次启动期间，EA 读取所有图表，创建相应的图表对象，将它们添加到临时创建的列表中，并从已创建列表中读取要显示的图表对象简述。 显示 EA 操作所在的第一个图表的完整图表对象描述。



由于类信号现在包含 CEngine 库的主要对象，替代了包含 MQL5 信号对象类的字符串

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh>

包含图表对象类文件：

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh>

在 OnTick() 处理程序中，替代操控信号的代码模块

static bool done= false ; if (InpUseMqlSignals && !done) { Print ( "" ); engine.GetSignalsMQL5Collection().PrintShort( true , false , true ); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListSignalsMQL5Free(); if (list!= NULL ) { int index_max_gain=CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(list,SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN); CMQLSignal *signal_max_gain=list.At(index_max_gain); if (signal_max_gain!= NULL ) { signal_max_gain. Print (); if (engine.SignalsMQL5Subscribe(signal_max_gain.ID())) { engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage( 2 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit( 50 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent( 70 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters(); } } } done= true ; return ; } if (engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentID()> 0 ) { engine.SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe(); }

添加操控图表对象的代码模块：

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (!done) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return ; long currChart,prevChart= ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; CChartObj *chart_first= new CChartObj(prevChart); list.Add(chart_first); while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { currChart= ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; CChartObj *chart= new CChartObj(currChart); list.Add(chart); prevChart=currChart; i++; } Print ( "" ); int total=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j); chart_obj.PrintShort(); } Print ( "" ); chart_first=list.At( 0 ); chart_first. Print (); delete list; done= true ; } }

整个逻辑在代码中都有讲述，故无需额外解释。 如果您有任何疑问，请随时在下面的评论中提问。

这些就是我在本文中想要做的所有事情。

编译 EA，在终端中打开三个图表，并在其中第一个上启动 EA，同时在参数中初步指定“仅使用当前品种和时间帧”：





在第一次即时报价期间，EA 创建三个图表对象，并显示三个所创建图表对象的简述，以及有关各种函数库类初始化的消息：

Chart window EURUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938630 , HWND: 918600 Chart window AUDUSD H1 ID: 131733844391938632 , HWND: 1182638 Chart window GBPUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938633 , HWND: 1705036

接下来，显示第一个终端图表的所有图表对象属性的完整描述：

============= The beginning of the parameter list (Chart window EURUSD H4) ============= Chart ID: 131733844391938630 Timeframe: H4 Drawing attributes of a price chart: Yes Object "Chart" : No Chart on top of other charts: No Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button: Yes Accessing the "Crosshair tool" by pressing the middle mouse button: Yes Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button: Yes Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Chart type: Display as Japanese candlesticks Price chart in the foreground: No Price chart indent from the right border: Yes Automatic moving to the right border of the chart: Yes Managing the chart using a keyboard: Yes Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar: Yes Scale: 2 Fixed scale mode: No Scale 1 : 1 mode: No Scale to be specified in points per bar: No Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner: Yes Display OHLC values in the upper left corner: Yes Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart: No Display vertical separators between adjacent periods: No Display grid in the chart: No Display volume in the chart: Tick volumes Display textual descriptions of objects: Yes The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed: 96 The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows: 1 Chart window handle: 918600 Number of the first visible bar in the chart: 95 Chart width in bars: 117 Chart width in pixels: 466 Chart background color: clrWhite Color of axes, scales and OHLC line: clrBlack Grid color: clrSilver Color of volumes and position opening levels: clrGreen Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks: clrBlack Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks: clrBlack Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks: clrBlack Body color of a bull candlestick: clrWhite Body color of a bear candlestick: clrBlack Bid price level color: clrLightSkyBlue Ask price level color: clrCoral Line color of the last executed deal price (Last): clrSilver Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit): clrOrangeRed Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders): Yes Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse: Yes Showing the time scale on a chart: Yes Showing the price scale on a chart: Yes Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart: No Chart window is maximized: No Chart window is minimized: No The chart window is docked: Yes The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 ------ The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents: 18.63 Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value : 0.00 Fixed chart maximum: 1.22650 Fixed chart minimum : 1.17770 Scale in points per bar: 1.00 Chart minimum: 1.17770 Chart maximum: 1.22650 ------ Text of a comment in a chart: "" The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart: "TestDoEasyPart67" The name of the script running on the chart: "" Symbol: "EURUSD" ============= End of the parameter list (Chart window EURUSD H4) =============





下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将为其创建子窗口对象，并创建图表对象集合来扩展图表对象的功能。



以下是该函数库当前版本的所有文件，以及 MQL5 的测试 EA 文件，供您测试和下载。

我不建议在您的实际操作中运用当前状态的图表对象，因为它们会得到进一步修改。

请您在评论中留下问题和建议。

