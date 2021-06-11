MetaTrader 5 / 示例
DoEasy 库中的其他类（第六十七部分）：图表对象类

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

内容


概述

在本文中，我将着手开发旨在处理品种图表的函数库功能。 这是主要的操作工具，我会尽量令其非常便捷。 这将占据若干篇幅。 首先，我将创建一个图表对象，存储所有图表属性。 我们能够通过更改它们来便捷地管理图表。 一组图表对象属性就是一套整数型、实数型和字符串型的图表参数。 随着图表对象逐渐顺序细化，它的参数集合将发生变化 — 有些参数将被添加，而有些则将被移到其他对象，等等。 但我们从简单开始。

除了创建图表对象之外，我还会稍微改进 MQL5 信号对象类MQL5.com 信号的集合类。 目前，操控信号集合已布置完毕，以便在第一次创建所有可用信号的完整列表期间，信号属性不再发生变化。 即使我们尝试重新更新集合列表，它也只是获取新出现在 MQL5.com 信号数据库中的信号。 先前已添加到集合列表中的信号将保持不变。 这种行为其实不正确，因为在信号提供者的账户上进行交易会导致信号属性发生变化。 我之所以这样做，是便于将新信号添加到列表之后，在信号集合列表的任何一次更新期间，已存在信号的属性同时得到更新。


改进库类

目前，在函数库的信号集合类里，当创建新的信号对象时，所有 MQL5.com 信号参数值在其构造函数中都会立即输入到 MQL5 信号对象的相应属性之中。 我们需要添加一个方法，按对象属性设置所选信号参数的所有值。 由此，我们能够选择一个所需信号，并调用新方法来更新已存在信号对象的属性。 我们还需要依据信号 ID 在 MQL5.com 信号数据库中选择所需信号的方法（在 MQL5 中，信号仅能按其索引选择，但在对象属性中保存信号索引是不可靠的，因为数据库中的信号索引经常变化）。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh 中，添加三个新的公开方法：
将所选 MQL5.com 信号的参数值写入相应信号对象属性的方法
该方法依据其 ID 返回 MQL5.com 信号数据库中的信号索引，以及
在 MQL5.com 信号数据库中选择具有指定 ID 的信号以便进一步操作的方法：

//--- Compare CMQLSignal objects by a specified property (to sort the list by an MQL5 signal object)
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const;
//--- Compare CMQLSignal objects by all properties (to search for equal MQL5 signal objects)
   bool              IsEqual(CMQLSignal* compared_obj) const;
   
//--- Set signal object properties
   void              SetProperties(void);
//--- Look for a signal with a specified ID in the database, return the signal index
   int               IndexBase(const long signal_id);
//--- Select a signal in the signal database by its ID
   bool              SelectBase(const long signal_id);
   
//--- Constructors
                     CMQLSignal(){;}
                     CMQLSignal(const long signal_id);

将信号参数从参数化类构造函数里传递给新的 SetProperties() 方法，并填充相应的对象属性：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set object properties                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMQLSignal::SetProperties(void)
  {
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS]            = (::SignalInfoGetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_ID)==this.ID());
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE]                     = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE);
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED]                 = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED);
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED]                   = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED);
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED]                   = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED);
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE]                       = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE);
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS]                           = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS);
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING]                         = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_RATING);
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS]                    = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS);
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES]                         = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES);
   
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE)]      = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY)]       = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN)]         = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN)] = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE)]        = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI)]          = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_ROI);
   
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN)] = ::SignalBaseGetString(SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN);
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER)]       = ::SignalBaseGetString(SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER);
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER)]= ::SignalBaseGetString(SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER);
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME)]         = ::SignalBaseGetString(SIGNAL_BASE_NAME);
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY)]     = ::SignalBaseGetString(SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

鉴于信号应在 MQL5.com 信号数据库中进行初选，因此获取信号参数值并将其写入对象属性意味着信号已在事先进行了选择。

在类构造函数中，引入调用方法来替代给新方法传递字符串：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Parametric constructor                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CMQLSignal::CMQLSignal(const long signal_id)
  {
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID] = signal_id;
   this.SetProperties();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在 MQL5.com 信号数据库中返回依据 ID 指定的信号索引的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Look for a signal with a specified ID in the database,           |
//| return the index of a detected signal                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CMQLSignal::IndexBase(const long signal_id)
  {
   int total=::SignalBaseTotal();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      if(::SignalBaseSelect(i) && ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_ID)==signal_id)
         return i;
     }
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

于此，按信号总数循环，选择下一个信号并将其 ID 与传递给方法的 ID 进行比较如果 ID 匹配，则返回循环此刻的索引（此即信号在数据库中的索引）。 如果未找到具有此类 ID 的信号，则返回 -1
在方法操作完毕之后，找到的信号在数据库中保持选中状态，以供进一步工作。
依据指定 ID 选择信号的方法基于此：:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Select a signal by its ID in the signal database                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMQLSignal::SelectBase(const long signal_id)
  {
   return(this.IndexBase(signal_id)!=WRONG_VALUE);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法返回的标志表示依据指定 ID 搜索信号没有返回 -1，即如果找到信号索引（不等于 -1），则选择该信号（返回 true）。 如果搜索信号返回 -1，则返回 false ，意味着没有符合此 ID 的信号，相应也不会有所选择。

在 MQL5 信号集合类所在的 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh 文件中，针对集合列表更新方法略微进行了一些小修改：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update the collection list of MQL5 signal objects                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMQLSignalsCollection::Refresh(const bool messages=true)
  {
   this.m_signals_base_total=::SignalBaseTotal();
   //--- loop through all signals in the signal database
   for(int i=0;i<this.m_signals_base_total;i++) 
     { 
      //--- Select a signal from the signal database by the loop index
      if(!::SignalBaseSelect(i))
         continue;
      //--- Get the current signal ID and
      //--- create a new MQL5 signal object based on it
      long id=::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_ID);
      CMQLSignal *signal=new CMQLSignal(id);
      if(signal==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- Set the sorting flag for the list by signal ID
      this.m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID);
      //--- Get the index of the MQL5 signal object in the list
      int index=this.m_list.Search(signal);
      //--- If such an object exists (the index exceeds -1)
      if(index!=WRONG_VALUE)
        {
         //--- Remove the newly created object,
         delete signal;
         //--- get the pointer to such an object in the list
         signal=this.m_list.At(index);
         //--- if the pointer is received, update all signal properties
         if(signal!=NULL)
            signal.SetProperties();
         //--- move on to the next loop iteration
         continue;
        }
      //--- No such object in the collection list yet
      //--- If failed to add a new signal object to the collection list,
      //--- remove the created object and go to the next loop iteration
      if(!this.m_list.InsertSort(signal))
        {
         delete signal;
         continue;
        }
      //--- If an MQL5 signal object is successfully added to the collection
      //--- and the new object message flag is set in the parameters passed to the method,
      //--- display a message about a newly found signal
      else if(messages)
        {
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW),":");
         signal.PrintShort(true);
        }
     } 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在此，在新的代码模块中，在注释里阐述了整个逻辑。 简言之，集合中存在的对象不会略过。 取而代之，会为它们调用上述新的 SetProperties() 方法。 此方法将数据库中所选信号的参数值输入到对象的所有属性之中。

操控 MQL5.com 信号类的改进至此完毕。

我们着手开发图表对象类。

图表以及相应的图表对象拥有相当多的参数。 首先，我们需要创建与图表对象相关的新文本消息。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里，加入新的消息索引:

//--- CChartObj
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID,                                  // Chart ID
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW,                                // Draw price chart attributes
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_OBJECT,                           // Chart object
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_BRING_TO_TOP,                        // Chart above all others
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_CONTEXT_MENU,                        // Access the context menu using the right click
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,                      // Access the Crosshair tool using the middle click
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_MOUSE_SCROLL,                        // Scroll the chart horizontally using the left mouse button
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,                   // Send messages about mouse wheel events to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,                    // Send messages about mouse button click and movement events to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,                 // Send messages about the graphical object creation event to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,                 // Send messages about the graphical object destruction event to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_MODE,                                // Chart type
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_FOREGROUND,                          // Price chart in the foreground
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT,                               // Shift of the price chart from the right border
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_AUTOSCROLL,                          // Auto scroll to the right border of the chart
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,                    // Manage the chart using a keyboard
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_QUICK_NAVIGATION,                    // Allow the chart to intercept Space and Enter key strokes to activate the quick navigation bar
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE,                               // Scale
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX,                            // Fixed scale
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX_11,                         // Scale 1:1
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,                    // Scale in points per bar
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TICKER,                         // Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OHLC,                           // Display OHLC values in the upper left corner
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_BID_LINE,                       // Display Bid value as a horizontal line on the chart
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ASK_LINE,                       // Display Ask value as a horizontal line on a chart
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_LAST_LINE,                      // Display Last value as a horizontal line on a chart
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,                     // Display vertical separators between adjacent periods
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_GRID,                           // Display a grid on the chart
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_VOLUMES,                        // Display volumes on a chart
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,                   // Display text descriptions of objects
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_VISIBLE_BARS,                        // Number of bars on a chart that are available for display
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL,                       // Total number of chart windows including indicator subwindows
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,                   // Subwindow visibility
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE,                       // Chart window handle
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,                    // Distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the chart main window   
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,                   // Number of the first visible bar on the chart
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS,                       // Width of the chart in bars   
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,                     // Width of the chart in pixels   
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,                    // Height of the chart in pixels   
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND,                    // Color of background of the chart
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_FOREGROUND,                    // Color of axes, scale and OHLC line
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_GRID,                          // Grid color
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_VOLUME,                        // Color of volumes and position opening levels
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_UP,                      // Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,                    // Color of down bar, its shadow and border of body of the bullish candlestick
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_LINE,                    // Color of the chart line and the Doji candlesticks
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,                   // Color of body of a bullish candlestick
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,                   // Color of body of a bearish candlestick
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BID,                           // Color of the Bid price line
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_ASK,                           // Color of the Ask price line
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_LAST,                          // Color of the last performed deal's price line (Last)
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,                    // Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,                   // Display trade levels on the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders)
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,                   // Drag trading levels on a chart using a mouse
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,                     // Display the time scale on a chart
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,                    // Display a price scale on a chart
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,                      // Display the quick trading panel on the chart
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MAXIMIZED,                        // Chart window maximized
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MINIMIZED,                        // Chart window minimized
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_DOCKED,                           // Chart window docked
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_LEFT,                          // Left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_TOP,                           // Upper coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_RIGHT,                         // Right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_BOTTOM,                        // Bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen

   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT_SIZE,                          // Shift size of the zero bar from the right border in %
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_POSITION,                      // Chart fixed position from the left border in %   
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MAX,                           // Chart fixed maximum
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MIN,                           // Chart fixed minimum
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_POINTS_PER_BAR,                      // Scale in points per bar
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN,                           // Chart minimum
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX,                           // Chart maximum

   MSG_CHART_OBJ_COMMENT,                             // Chart comment text
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_EXPERT_NAME,                         // Name of an EA launched on the chart
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCRIPT_NAME,                         // Name of a script launched on the chart

   MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_BARS,                          // Display as bars
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_CANDLES,                       // Display as Japaneses candlesticks
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_LINE,                          // Display as a line drawn at Close prices
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_HIDE,                   // Volumes not displayed
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_TICK,                   // Tick volumes
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_REAL,                   // Trading volumes
   
   MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW,                        // Chart window
  
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

以及与新添加的索引相对应的文本消息

//--- CChartObj
   {"Идентификатор графика","Chart ID"},
   {"Отрисовка атрибутов ценового графика","Drawing attributes of a price chart"},
   {"Объект \"График\"","Object \"Chart\""},
   {"График поверх всех других","Chart on top of other charts"},
   {"Доступ к контекстному меню по нажатию правой клавиши мыши","Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button"},
   {"Доступ к инструменту \"Перекрестие\" по нажатию средней клавиши мыши","Accessing the \"Crosshair tool\" by pressing the middle mouse button"},
   {"Прокрутка графика левой кнопкой мышки по горизонтали","Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button"},
   {"Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событиях колёсика мыши","Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart"},
   {"Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событиях перемещения и нажатия кнопок мыши","Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart"},
   {"Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событии создания графического объекта","Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart"},
   {"Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событии уничтожения графического объекта","Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart"},
   {"Тип графика","Chart type"},
   {"Ценовой график на переднем плане","Price chart in the foreground"},
   {"Отступ ценового графика от правого края","Price chart indent from the right border"},
   {"Автоматический переход к правому краю графика","Automatic moving to the right border of the chart"},
   {"Управление графиком с помощью клавиатуры","Managing the chart using a keyboard"},
   {"Перехват графиком нажатий клавиш Space и Enter для активации строки быстрой навигации","Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar"},
   {"Масштаб","Scale"},
   {"Фиксированный масштаб","Fixed scale mode"},
   {"Масштаб 1:1","Scale 1:1 mode"},
   {"Масштаб в пунктах на бар","Scale to be specified in points per bar"},
   {"Отображение в левом верхнем углу тикера символа","Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner"},
   {"Отображение в левом верхнем углу значений OHLC","Display OHLC values in the upper left corner"},
   {"Отображение значения Bid горизонтальной линией на графике","Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart"},
   {"Отображение значения Ask горизонтальной линией на графике","Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart"},
   {"Отображение значения Last горизонтальной линией на графике","Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart"},
   {"Отображение вертикальных разделителей между соседними периодами","Display vertical separators between adjacent periods"},
   {"Отображение сетки на графике","Display grid in the chart"},
   {"Отображение объемов на графике","Display volume in the chart"},
   {"Отображение текстовых описаний объектов","Display textual descriptions of objects"},
   {"Количество баров на графике, доступных для отображения","The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed"},
   {"Общее количество окон графика с подокнами индикаторов","The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows"},
   {"Видимость подокон","Visibility of subwindows"},
   {"Хэндл окна графика","Chart window handle"},
   {"Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y между верхней рамкой подокна индикатора и верхней рамкой главного окна графика","The distance between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window"},
   {"Номер первого видимого бара на графике","Number of the first visible bar in the chart"},
   {"Ширина графика в барах","Chart width in bars"},
   {"Ширина графика в пикселях","Chart width in pixels"},
   {"Высота графика в пикселях","Chart height in pixels"},
   {"Цвет фона графика","Chart background color"},
   {"Цвет осей, шкалы и строки OHLC","Color of axes, scales and OHLC line"},
   {"Цвет сетки","Grid color"},
   {"Цвет объемов и уровней открытия позиций","Color of volumes and position opening levels"},
   {"Цвет бара вверх, тени и окантовки тела бычьей свечи","Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks"},
   {"Цвет бара вниз, тени и окантовки тела медвежьей свечи","Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks"},
   {"Цвет линии графика и японских свечей \"Доджи\"","Line chart color and color of \"Doji\" Japanese candlesticks"},
   {"Цвет тела бычьей свечи","Body color of a bull candlestick"},
   {"Цвет тела медвежьей свечи","Body color of a bear candlestick"},
   {"Цвет линии Bid-цены","Bid price level color"},
   {"Цвет линии Ask-цены","Ask price level color"},
   {"Цвет линии цены последней совершенной сделки (Last)","Line color of the last executed deal price (Last)"},
   {"Цвет уровней стоп-ордеров (Stop Loss и Take Profit)","Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit)"},
   {"Отображение на графике торговых уровней (уровни открытых позиций, Stop Loss, Take Profit и отложенных ордеров)","Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders)"},
   {"Перетаскивание торговых уровней на графике с помощью мышки","Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse"},
   {"Отображение на графике шкалы времени","Showing the time scale on a chart"},
   {"Отображение на графике ценовой шкалы","Showing the price scale on a chart"},
   {"Отображение на графике панели быстрой торговли","Showing the \"One click trading\" panel on a chart"},
   {"Окно графика развернуто","Chart window is maximized"},
   {"Окно графика свернуто","Chart window is minimized"},
   {"Окно графика закреплено","The chart window is docked"},
   {"Левая координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана","The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen"},
   {"Верхняя координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана","The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen"},
   {"Правая координата открепленного графика  относительно виртуального экрана","The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen"},
   {"Нижняя координата открепленного графика  относительно виртуального экрана","The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen"},

   {"Размер отступа нулевого бара от правого края в процентах","The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents"},
   {"Положение фиксированной позиции графика от левого края в процентах","Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value"},
   {"Фиксированный максимум графика","Fixed  chart maximum"},
   {"Фиксированный минимум графика","Fixed  chart minimum "},
   {"Масштаб в пунктах на бар","Scale in points per bar"},
   {"Минимум графика","Chart minimum"},
   {"Максимум графика","Chart maximum"},

   {"Текст комментария на графике","Text of a comment in a chart"},
   {"Имя эксперта, запущенного на графике","The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart"},
   {"Имя скрипта, запущенного на графике","The name of the script running on the chart"},

   {"Отображение в виде баров","Display as a sequence of bars"},
   {"Отображение в виде японских свечей","Display as Japanese candlesticks"},
   {"Отображение в виде линии, проведенной по ценам Close","Display as a line drawn by Close prices"},
   {"Объемы не показаны","Volumes are not shown"},
   {"Тиковые объемы","Tick volumes"},
   {"Торговые объемы","Trade volumes"},

   {"Окно графика","Chart window"},
   
  };
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+

为了正常理解消息、消息索引常量和列表，请参阅第十九篇文章。 文章详细讲述了函数库消息类的开发。

为了显示所创建图表对象的某些属性说明，我需要两个函数 — 其一返回图表显示模式的说明（柱线、蜡烛图、折线图），其二返回图表上显示交易量的模式（未显示、即时报价、实际）。 将函数添加到服务函数文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh，从而始终可就手访问它们：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the method of displaying a price chart |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string ChartModeDescription(ENUM_CHART_MODE mode)
  {
   return
     (
      mode==CHART_BARS     ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_BARS)      :
      mode==CHART_CANDLES  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_CANDLES)   :
      CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_LINE)
     );
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Return the description of the mode of displaying volumes on a price chart |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
string ChartModeVolumeDescription(ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode)
  {
   return
     (
      mode==CHART_VOLUME_TICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_TICK)  :
      mode==CHART_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_REAL)  :
      CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_HIDE)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

两个函数都接收相应的图表属性。 检查其是否符合枚举常量之一，并返回图表/交易量模式的字符串描述。

每个函数库对象都在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中拥有一套属性列表。 图表对象也不例外。 我们为其在三类枚举中（整数型实数型字符串型）设置所有必要的属性：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Data for working with charts                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| List of possible chart events                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define CHART_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE  (SIGNAL_MQL5_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE+1)   // The code of the next event after the last chart event code
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chart integer property                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   CHART_PROP_ID = 0,                                 // Chart ID
   CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,                              // Chart timeframe
   CHART_PROP_SHOW,                                   // Price chart drawing
   CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,                              // Chart object (OBJ_CHART) identification attribute
   CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP,                           // Show chart above all others
   CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,                           // Enable/disable access to the context menu using the right click 
   CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,                         // Enable/disable access to the Crosshair tool using the middle click
   CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,                           // Scroll the chart horizontally using the left mouse button
   CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,                      // Send messages about mouse wheel events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL) to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,                       // Send messages about mouse button click and movement events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,                    // Send messages about the graphical object creation event (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE) to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,                    // Send messages about the graphical object destruction event (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE) to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   CHART_PROP_MODE,                                   // Type of the chart (candlesticks, bars or line (ENUM_CHART_MODE))
   CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,                             // Price chart in the foreground
   CHART_PROP_SHIFT,                                  // Mode of shift of the price chart from the right border
   CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,                             // The mode of automatic shift to the right border of the chart
   CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,                       // Allow managing the chart using a keyboard
   CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,                       // Allow the chart to intercept Space and Enter key strokes to activate the quick navigation bar
   CHART_PROP_SCALE,                                  // Scale
   CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,                               // Fixed scale mode
   CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,                            // 1:1 scale mode
   CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,                       // The mode of specifying the scale in points per bar
   CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,                            // Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner
   CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,                              // Display OHLC values in the upper left corner
   CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,                          // Display Bid value as a horizontal line on the chart
   CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,                          // Display Ask value as a horizontal line on a chart
   CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,                         // Display Last value as a horizontal line on a chart
   CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,                        // Display vertical separators between adjacent periods
   CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,                              // Display a grid on the chart
   CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,                           // Display volumes on a chart
   CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,                      // Display text descriptions of objects
   CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,                           // Number of bars on a chart that are available for display
   CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,                          // The total number of chart windows including indicator subwindows
   //CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,                      // Subwindow visibility
   CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,                          // Chart window handle
   //CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,                       // Distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the chart main window
   CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,                      // Number of the first visible bar on the chart
   CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,                          // Width of the chart in bars
   CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,                        // Width of the chart in pixels
   //CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,                       // Height of the chart in pixels
   CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,                       // Color of background of the chart
   CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,                       // Color of axes, scale and OHLC line
   CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,                             // Grid color
   CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,                           // Color of volumes and position opening levels
   CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,                         // Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks
   CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,                       // Color of down bar, its shadow and border of body of the bullish candlestick
   CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,                       // Color of the chart line and the Doji candlesticks
   CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,                      // Color of body of a bullish candlestick
   CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,                      // Color of body of a bearish candlestick
   CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,                              // Color of the Bid price line
   CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,                              // Color of the Ask price line
   CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,                             // Color of the last performed deal's price line (Last)
   CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,                       // Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
   CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,                      // Display trade levels on the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders)
   CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,                      // Enable the ability to drag trading levels on a chart using mouse
   CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,                        // Display the time scale on a chart
   CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,                       // Display a price scale on a chart
   CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,                         // Display the quick trading panel on the chart
   CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,                           // Chart window maximized
   CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,                           // Chart window minimized
   CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,                              // Chart window docked
   CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,                             // Left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,                              // Upper coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,                            // Right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,                           // Bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
  };
#define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (62)                 // Total number of integer properties
#define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP  (0)                  // Number of integer DOM properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chart real properties                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE
  {
   CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE = CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,  // Shift size of the zero bar from the right border in %
   CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,                         // Chart fixed position from the left border in %
   CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,                              // Chart fixed maximum
   CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,                              // Chart fixed minimum
   CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,                         // Scale in points per bar
   CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,                              // Chart minimum
   CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,                              // Chart maximum
  };
#define CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL  (7)                  // Total number of real properties
#define CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP   (0)                  // Number of real properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chart string properties                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING
  {
   CHART_PROP_COMMENT = (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Chart comment text
   CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,                            // Name of an EA launched on the chart
   CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,                            // Name of a script launched on the chart
   CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,                                 // Chart symbol
  };
#define CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL  (4)                  // Total number of string properties
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在整数型枚举对象属性中的三个属性 暂时还不需要，所以注释掉了。 它们被加到此处是因为图表拥有这些特点，但它们不仅与图表对象（图表主窗口）相关，且也与主窗口的子窗口相关，故它们不能只属于单个图表对象。 这些属性稍后将被激活。

如同往常，在添加新的对象属性枚举后，我们需要添加可能的对象排序条件的枚举：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible chart sorting criteria                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP  (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP  (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW = 0,                            // Sort by the price chart drawing attribute
   SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT,                           // Sort by chart object (OBJ_CHART) identification attribute
   SORT_BY_CHART_BRING_TO_TOP,                        // Sort by the flag of displaying a chart above all others
   SORT_BY_CHART_CONTEXT_MENU,                        // Sort by the flag of enabling/disabling access to the context menu using the right click
   SORT_BY_CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOO,                       // Sort by the flag of enabling/disabling access to the Crosshair tool using the middle click
   SORT_BY_CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,                        // Sort by the flag of scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button
   SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,                   // Sort by the flag of sending messages about mouse wheel events to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,                    // Sort by the flag of sending messages about mouse button click and movement events to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,                 // Sort by the flag of sending messages about the graphical object creation event to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,                 // Sort by the flag of sending messages about the graphical object destruction event to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   SORT_BY_CHART_MODE,                                // Sort by chart type
   SORT_BY_CHART_FOREGROUND,                          // Sort by the "Price chart in the foreground" flag
   SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT,                               // Sort by the "Mode of shift of the price chart from the right border" flag
   SORT_BY_CHART_AUTOSCROLL,                          // Sort by the "The mode of automatic shift to the right border of the chart" flag
   SORT_BY_CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,                    // Sort by the flag allowing the chart management using a keyboard
   SORT_BY_CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION,                    // Sort by the flag allowing the chart to intercept Space and Enter key strokes to activate the quick navigation bar
   SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE,                               // Sort by scale
   SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX,                            // Sort by the fixed scale flag
   SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX_11,                         // Sort by the 1:1 scale flag
   SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,                    // Sort by the flag of specifying the scale in points per bar
   SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TICKER,                         // Sort by the flag displaying a symbol ticker in the upper left corner
   SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OHLC,                           // Sort by the flag displaying OHLC values in the upper left corner
   SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE,                       // Sort by the flag displaying Bid value as a horizontal line on the chart
   SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE,                       // Sort by the flag displaying Ask value as a horizontal line on the chart
   SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE,                      // Sort by the flag displaying Last value as a horizontal line on the chart
   SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,                     // Sort by the flag displaying vertical separators between adjacent periods
   SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_GRID,                           // Sort by the flag of displaying a grid on the chart
   SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES,                        // Sort by the mode of displaying volumes on a chart
   SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,                   // Sort by the flag of displaying object text descriptions
   SORT_BY_CHART_VISIBLE_BARS,                        // Sort by the number of bars on a chart that are available for display
   SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL,                       // Sort by the total number of chart windows including indicator subwindows
   SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,                   // Sort by the subwindow visibility flag
   SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE,                       // Sort by the chart handle
   SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,                    // Sort by the distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the chart main window
   SORT_BY_CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,                   // Sort by the number of the first visible bar on the chart
   SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS,                       // Sort by the width of the chart in bars
   SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,                     // Sort by the width of the chart in pixels
   SORT_BY_CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,                    // Sort by the height of the chart in pixels
   SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND,                    // Sort by the color of the chart background
   SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND,                    // Sort by color of axes, scale and OHLC line
   SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_GRID,                          // Sort by grid color
   SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_VOLUME,                        // Sort by the color of volumes and position opening levels
   SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP,                      // Sort by the color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks
   SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,                    // Sort by the color of down bar, its shadow and border of body of the bullish candlestick
   SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE,                    // Sort by the color of the chart line and the Doji candlesticks
   SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,                   // Sort by the color of a bullish candlestick body
   SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,                   // Sort by the color of a bearish candlestick body
   SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BID,                           // Sort by the color of the Bid price line
   SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_ASK,                           // Sort by the color of the Ask price line
   SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_LAST,                          // Sort by the color of the last performed deal's price line (Last)
   SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,                    // Sort by the color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
   SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,                   // Sort by the flag of displaying trading levels on the chart
   SORT_BY_CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,                   // Sort by the flag enabling the ability to drag trading levels on a chart using mouse
   SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,                     // Sort by the flag of displaying the time scale on the chart
   SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,                    // Sort by the flag of displaying the price scale on the chart
   SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,                      // Sort by the flag of displaying the quick trading panel on the chart
   SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED,                        // Sort by the "Chart window maximized" flag
   SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MINIMIZED,                        // Sort by the "Chart window minimized" flag
   SORT_BY_CHART_IS_DOCKED,                           // Sort by the "Chart window docked" flag
   SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_LEFT,                          // Sort by the left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_TOP,                           // Sort by the upper coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT,                         // Sort by the right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM,                        // Sort by the bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
//--- Sort by real properties
   SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP,   // Sort by the shift size of the zero bar from the right border in %
   SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_POSITION,                      // Sort by the chart fixed position from the left border in %
   SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MAX,                           // Sort by the fixed chart maximum
   SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MIN,                           // Sort by the fixed chart minimum
   SORT_BY_CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR,                      // Sort by the scale value in points per bar
   SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MIN,                           // Sort by the chart minimum
   SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MAX,                           // Sort by the chart maximum
//--- Sort by string properties
   SORT_BY_CHART_COMMENT = FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP,      // Sort by a comment text on the chart
   SORT_BY_CHART_EXPERT_NAME,                         // Sort by a name of an EA launched on the chart
   SORT_BY_CHART_SCRIPT_NAME,                         // Sort by a name of a script launched on the chart
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在第一篇 和随后的几篇文章中能了解到有关函数库对象的更多信息。

现在一切准备就绪，可以创建图表对象类了。

图表对象类

在函数库目录的新文件夹 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ 里，创建 CChartObj 类的新文件 ChartObj.mqh

所有函数库对象的基准对象都应该是一个基准对象。 它的文件应该包含到类文件

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     ChartObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chart object class                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CChartObj : public CBaseObj
  {
  }

在类的私密部分，添加存储函数库属性的标准数组，返回数组中实际属性索引的方法以及存储品种 Digits() 值的类成员变量

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chart object class                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CChartObj : public CBaseObj
  {
private:
   long              m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL];       // Integer properties
   double            m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL];      // Real properties
   string            m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];      // String properties
   int               m_digits;                                    // Symbol's Digits()
   
//--- Return the index of the array the (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property)   const { return(int)property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;                         }
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property)   const { return(int)property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }

在类的公开部分，为函数库对象编写所有的标准方法：安装返回对象属性的方法，若对象支持某个属性，返回标志的虚方法（虽然我不会实现衍生对象，方法应该是虚拟的，以便在需要时可以在衍生类中修改它们）返回属性描述的方法在日志中显示和描述对象属性和名称的方法比较方法和构造函数

public:
//--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property,long value)    { this.m_long_prop[property]=value;                      }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value)   { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;    }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property,string value)   { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;    }
//--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array
   long              GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property)         const { return this.m_long_prop[property];                     }
   double            GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property)          const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];   }
   string            GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property)          const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];   }
//--- Return itself
   CChartObj        *GetObject(void)                                             { return &this;}

//--- Return the flag of the object supporting this property
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property)           { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property)            { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property)            { return true; }

//--- Get description of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property);
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property);

//--- Display the description of object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only)
   void              Print(const bool full_prop=false);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(void);
   
//--- Compare CChartObj objects by a specified property (to sort the list by a specified chart object property)
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const;
//--- Compare CChartObj objects by all properties (to search for equal chart objects)
   bool              IsEqual(CChartObj* compared_obj) const;
   
//--- Constructors
                     CChartObj(){;}
                     CChartObj(const long chart_id);

这是一组标准的函数库对象方法。 它们已经被讨论和讲述过很多次了，所以我不再赘述。

创建图表对象时，假定已选择了相应的图表，并且可以调用 ChartGetInteger()ChartGetDouble()ChartGetString() 函数获取其属性。 因此，在类构造函数中，所有图表对象属性都已填充来自相应函数属性返回的值，且品种的 Digits() 值在相应变量中设置

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Parametric constructor                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CChartObj::CChartObj(const long chart_id)
  {
//--- Set integer properties
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id);                                                             // Chart ID
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,::ChartPeriod(this.ID()));                                      // Chart timeframe
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW));                            // Price chart drawing attribute
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_OBJECT));                  // Chart object identification attribute
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP,false);                                                      // Show chart above all others
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_CONTEXT_MENU));            // Access to the context menu using the right click
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL));        // Access the Crosshair tool by pressing the middle mouse button
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL));            // Scroll the chart horizontally using the left mouse button
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL));  // Send messages about mouse wheel events to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE));    // Send messages about mouse button click and movement events to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE)); // Send messages about the graphical object creation event to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE)); // Send messages about the graphical object destruction event to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_MODE));                            // Type of the chart (candlesticks, bars or line)
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FOREGROUND));                // Price chart in the foreground
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHIFT));                          // Mode of shift of the price chart from the right border
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_AUTOSCROLL));                // The mode of automatic shift to the right border of the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL));    // Allow managing the chart using a keyboard
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION));    // Allow the chart to intercept Space and Enter key strokes to activate the quick navigation bar
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALE));                          // Scale
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALEFIX));                    // Fixed scale mode
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALEFIX_11));              // 1:1 scale mode
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR));    // Mode for specifying the scale in points per bar
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER));              // Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_OHLC));                  // Display OHLC values in the upper left corner
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE));          // Display Bid value as a horizontal line on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE));          // Display Ask value as a horizontal line on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE));        // Display Last value as a horizontal line on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP));      // Display vertical separators between adjacent periods
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_GRID));                  // Display the chart grid
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES));            // Display volumes on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR));  // Display text descriptions of the objects
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_VISIBLE_BARS));            // Number of bars on a chart that are available for display
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL));          // The total number of chart windows including indicator subwindows
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE));          // Chart window handle
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR));  // Number of the first visible bar on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS));          // Chart width in bars
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS));      // Chart width in pixels
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND));    // Chart background color
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND));    // Color of axes, scale and OHLC line
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_GRID));                // Grid color
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_VOLUME));            // Color of volumes and position opening levels
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP));        // Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bullish candlesticks
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN));    // Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bearish candlesticks
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE));    // Color of the chart line and the Doji candlesticks
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL));  // Color of the bullish candle body
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR));  // Color of the bearish candle body
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_BID));                  // Bid price line color
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_ASK));                  // Ask price line color
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_LAST));                // Color of the last performed deal's price line (Last)
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL));    // Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS));  // Display trade levels on the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders)
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS));  // Enable the ability to drag trading levels on a chart using mouse
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE));      // Display the time scale on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE));    // Display the price scale on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK));        // Display the quick trading panel on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED));            // Chart window maximized
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_MINIMIZED));            // Chart window minimized
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_DOCKED));                  // Chart window docked
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_LEFT));                // Left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_TOP));                  // Upper coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT));              // Right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM));            // Bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
//--- Set real properties
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_SHIFT_SIZE));                 // Shift size of the zero bar from the right border in %
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_FIXED_POSITION));         // Chart fixed position from the left border in %
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_FIXED_MAX));                   // Fixed chart maximum
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_FIXED_MIN));                   // Fixed chart minimum
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR));         // Scale in points per bar
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_PRICE_MIN));                   // Chart minimum
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_PRICE_MAX));                   // Chart maximum
//--- Set string properties
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,::ChartGetString(this.ID(),CHART_COMMENT));                       // Comment text on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,::ChartGetString(this.ID(),CHART_EXPERT_NAME));               // name of an EA launched on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,::ChartGetString(this.ID(),CHART_SCRIPT_NAME));               // name of a script launched on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,::ChartSymbol(this.ID()));                                         // Chart symbol
   
   this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

品种的 Digits() 是正确显示某些图表属性值所必需的。

依据指定属性比较 CChartObj 对象的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Compare the CChartObj objects by a specified property            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CChartObj::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const
  {
   const CChartObj *obj_compared=node;
//--- compare integer properties of two objects
   if(mode<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
     {
      long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)mode);
      long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
//--- compare real properties of two objects
   else if(mode<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
     {
      double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)mode);
      double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
//--- compare string properties of two objects
   else if(mode<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL)
     {
      string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)mode);
      string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
   return 0;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

检查所传递属性是否属于整数型、实数型或字符串型属性。 当前对象的属性与传递给方法的属性进行比较，以便在适当的代码块中进行比较。 返回的比较结果则是：大于 (1)、小于 (-1) 或等于 (0) 。

依据所有属性比较 CChartObj 对象的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Compare the CChartObj objects by all properties                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::IsEqual(CChartObj *compared_obj) const
  {
   int beg=0, end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

两个对象的所有后续属性（当前对象和传递给方法的对象）会在三个循环中全部进行比较。 只要两个比较对象的对应属性里有至少一对数值不等，则返回 false — 对象不相同。 直至按所有属性数量完成循环之后，返回 true — 没有不同的属性，则意味对象相同。

返回整数型实数型字符串型对象属性描述的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's integer property                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==CHART_PROP_ID     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SHOW   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_OBJECT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_BRING_TO_TOP)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CONTEXT_MENU)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CROSSHAIR_TOOL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_MOUSE_SCROLL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_MODE           ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_MODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ChartModeDescription((ENUM_CHART_MODE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FOREGROUND)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SHIFT        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_AUTOSCROLL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_KEYBOARD_CONTROL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_QUICK_NAVIGATION)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SCALE        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX_11)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TICKER)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OHLC)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_BID_LINE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ASK_LINE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_LAST_LINE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_GRID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_VOLUMES)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ChartModeVolumeDescription((ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_VISIBLE_BARS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_FOREGROUND)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_GRID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_VOLUME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_UP)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_DOWN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_LINE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_ASK)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_LAST)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_DATE_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ONE_CLICK)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MAXIMIZED)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MINIMIZED)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_DOCKED)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_LEFT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_TOP)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_RIGHT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_BOTTOM)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's real property                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT_SIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_POSITION)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MAX)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),this.m_digits)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MIN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),this.m_digits)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_POINTS_PER_BAR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),this.m_digits)
         )  :
      property==CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),this.m_digits)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's string property                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==CHART_PROP_COMMENT     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COMMENT)+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\""     :
      property==CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EXPERT_NAME)+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" :
      property==CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCRIPT_NAME)+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" :
      property==CHART_PROP_SYMBOL      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\""       :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

检查传递给该方法的属性，并返回对应属性描述的字符串。

显示对象属性完整描述的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display object properties in the journal                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::Print(const bool full_prop=false)
  {
   ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG)," (",this.Header(),") =============");
   int beg=0, end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("------");
   beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("------");
   beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END)," (",this.Header(),") =============\n");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

按所有对象属性数量的三重循环中，顺序接收每个属性的描述，并将其打印到日志中。

该方法在日志中显示对象简述：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false)
  {
   ::Print((dash ? "- " : ""),this.Header()," ID: ",(string)this.ID(),", HWND: ",(string)this.Handle());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法接收必须在对象描述之前显示连字符的指示标志。 当显示图表对象集合类的简述时，需要使用连字符。 默认情况下，没有连字符。 该方法创建含有对象描述及其一些附加属性的字符串 —图表 ID 和窗口句柄。

该方法返回一个对象名称的简述：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CChartObj::Header(void)
  {
   return(CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW)+" "+this.Symbol()+" "+TimeframeDescription(this.Timeframe()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在该方法中创建了一个由标题和图表品名和时间帧组成的字符串。

所有这些方法都是函数库对象的标准方法，并形成每个对象的基础。 为了便捷使用这些方法，我通常会添加快速访问对象属性的方法。 我会实现多种方法，因为图表对象拥有多种不同的属性。
基本上，其所有属性都是代表图表参数状态的标志。 它们可以被启用或禁用，即只有两种状态。 这意味着我们需要一个为对象属性设置标志的方法。 这些应是私密方法。 启用和禁用某个属性的方法则应是公开的。 这会令它们使用起来更加方便。

在类的私密部分，声明为某些对象属性设置标志的方法为具有边界限制的属性设置边界值（3 和 6）的方法，以及仅设置图表对象属性的方法 — 对于只读图表参数 — 能够取相应图表参数值并设置在图表对象属性之中：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     ChartObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chart object class                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CChartObj : public CBaseObj
  {
private:
   long              m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL];       // Integer properties
   double            m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL];      // Real properties
   string            m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];      // String properties
   int               m_digits;                                    // Symbol's Digits()
   
//--- Return the index of the array the (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property)   const { return(int)property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;                         }
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property)   const { return(int)property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }

//--- The methods of setting parameter flags 
   bool              SetShowFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetBringToTopFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetContextMenuFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetCrosshairToolFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetMouseScrollFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetEventMouseWhellFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetEventMouseMoveFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetEventObjectCreateFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetEventObjectDeleteFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetForegroundFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetShiftFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetAutoscrollFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetKeyboardControlFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetQuickNavigationFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetScaleFixFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetScaleFix11Flag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetScalePTPerBarFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetShowTickerFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetShowOHLCFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetShowBidLineFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetShowAskLineFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetShowLastLineFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetShowGridFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetShowObjectDescriptionsFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetShowTradeLevelsFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetDragTradeLevelsFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetShowDateScaleFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetShowPriceScaleFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetShowOneClickPanelFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetDockedFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false);

//--- The methods of setting property values
   bool              SetMode(const string source,const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetScale(const string source,const int scale,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetModeVolume(const string source,const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode,const bool redraw=false);
   void              SetVisibleBars(void);
   void              SetWindowsTotal(void);
   void              SetFirstVisibleBars(void);
   void              SetWidthInBars(void);
   void              SetWidthInPixels(void);
   void              SetMaximizedFlag(void);
   void              SetMinimizedFlag(void);
   void              SetExpertName(void);
   void              SetScriptName(void);

public:

在类主体之外实现所声明的私密方法。 设置标志的方法彼此相同。
因此，我们来研究使用为绘制价格图表设置标志的方法的逻辑：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of drawing the price chart                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetShowFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

该方法接收源 (source) — 调用私密方法的来处名称、应在图表参数和图表对象属性中设置的标志值 (flag)，以及指示必须重绘图表的标志（redraw）。

操控 ChartSet* 图表的函数都是异步的。 这意味着它们只返回把命令放置到图表事件队列的结果，而非更改参数本身的结果。 通常，函数操作的结果出现在某个图表事件之后 — 改变其大小、新的价格变动、图表更新、等等。 为了立即显示参数变化，我们需要强制更新图表。 这是借助 ChartRedraw() 函数完成的。

然而，变更通常会同时影响多个图表参数，即，这经常是成批变更。 在这种情况下，我们应该首先发送所需图表参数的所有变化事件，然后调用强制图表重绘，从而避免每个参数变更命令后再重绘图表。 redraw 标志即用于此目的。 默认情况下，它设置为 false

我们在此需做的第一件事就是发送图表参数的变更命令。 如果事件尚未放置到队列中，则报错并返回 false
如果事件已成功放置到队列中，则变更图表对象属性如果重绘标志被激活，则强制重绘图表返回 true — 该方法操作成功

其余设置标志的私密方法的实现与已研究过的雷同。 我们来提供它们的完整清单：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the chart flag above all others                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetBringToTopFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_BRING_TO_TOP,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of accessing the context menu                       |
//| upon pressing the right mouse button                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetContextMenuFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_CONTEXT_MENU,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of accessing the Crosshair                          |
//| upon pressing the middle mouse button                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetCrosshairToolFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the chart scroll flag                                        |
//| horizontally using the left mouse button                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetMouseScrollFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of sending mouse wheel event messages               |
//| to all MQL5 programs on the chart                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetEventMouseWhellFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of sending mouse button movement and pressing messages  |
//| to all MQL5 programs on the chart                                    |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetEventMouseMoveFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of sending graphical object creation event messages |
//| to all MQL5 programs on the chart                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetEventObjectCreateFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of sending graphical object destruction event messages  |
//| to all MQL5 programs on the chart                                    |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetEventObjectDeleteFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the price chart flag in the foreground                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetForegroundFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FOREGROUND,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of the price chart shift from the right border      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetShiftFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHIFT,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Set the flag for automatically moving to the right chart border   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetAutoscrollFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_AUTOSCROLL,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of managing the chart using a keyboard              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetKeyboardControlFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of intercepting Space and Enter keystrokes by the chart|
//| to activate the fast navigation bar                                 |
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetQuickNavigationFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the fixed scale flag                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetScaleFixFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALEFIX,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the 1:1 scale flag                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetScaleFix11Flag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALEFIX_11,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of specifying a scale in points per bar             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetScalePTPerBarFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Set the flag displaying a symbol ticker in the upper left corner  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetShowTickerFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Set the flag displaying OHLC values in the upper left corner      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetShowOHLCFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_OHLC,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of displaying the Bid value                         |
//| using a horizontal line on the chart                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetShowBidLineFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of displaying the Ask value                         |
//| using a horizontal line on the chart                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetShowAskLineFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),flag);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of displaying the Last value                        |
//| using a horizontal line on the chart                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetShowLastLineFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of displaying vertical separators                   |
//| between adjacent periods                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of displaying a grid on the chart                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetShowGridFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_GRID,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of displaying object text descriptions              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetShowObjectDescriptionsFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of displaying trading levels on the chart           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetShowTradeLevelsFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag enabling dragging                                   |
//| trading levels on a chart using a mouse                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetDragTradeLevelsFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of displaying the time scale on the chart           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetShowDateScaleFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of displaying the price scale on the chart          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetShowPriceScaleFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Set the flag of displaying the quick trading panel on the chart   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetShowOneClickPanelFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of docking a chart window                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetDockedFlag(const string source,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_DOCKED,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,flag);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

正如我们所见，除了可编辑属性（在最后一个方法中用颜色标记）之外，所有这些方法都与上面研究过的方法雷同。

有三个私密方法用于设置图表缩放图表交易量的显示模式：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the chart type                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetMode(const string source,const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_MODE,mode))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,mode);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the chart scale                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetScale(const string source,const int scale,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   int value=(scale<0 ? 0 : scale>5 ? 5 : scale);
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALE,value))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,value);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the mode of displaying the volumes on a chart                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetModeVolume(const string source,ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES,mode))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(source,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,mode);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

除了输入，这些方法也与上面所研究的方法雷同，其中传递所需的模式来替代标志，同时在设置图表缩放的方法中需额外检查所传递的缩放值的限制 (0-5)

图表还含有不可设置的属性。 它们只能读取。 但为了令图表对象拥有与图表相同的数值，我们需要一些方法允许我们将图表的参数值输入到相应的对象属性当中。 它们是在创建图表对象时设置的，但如果它们被终端更改，那么我们需要及时针对这种变化做出反应，并对图表对象属性进行相应的编辑。
以下私密方法即用于此目的：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Set the property                                                |
//| "Number of bars on a chart that are available for display"       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::SetVisibleBars(void)
  {
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_VISIBLE_BARS));
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Set the property                                                 |
//| "The total number of chart windows including indicator subwindows"|
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::SetWindowsTotal(void)
  {
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL));
  }
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the property "The number of the first visible bar on the chart"  |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::SetFirstVisibleBars(void)
  {
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the property "Width of the chart in bars"                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::SetWidthInBars(void)
  {
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the property "Width of the chart in pixels"                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::SetWidthInPixels(void)
  {
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the property "Chart window maximized"                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::SetMaximizedFlag(void)
  {
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the property "Chart window minimized"                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::SetMinimizedFlag(void)
  {
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_MINIMIZED));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the property "Name of an EA launched on the chart"           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::SetExpertName(void)
  {
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,::ChartGetString(this.ID(),CHART_EXPERT_NAME));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the property "Name of a script launched on the chart"        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObj::SetScriptName(void)
  {
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,::ChartGetString(this.ID(),CHART_SCRIPT_NAME));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

在此，图表参数对应的对象属性值设置。 操控这些方法将在接下来的文章中实现。

现在，我们需要在类的公开部分加入简化访问图表对象属性的方法。 这些方法将是启用/禁用图表参数、设置颜色、大小和操控图表所必须的其他功能。

方法相当多。 所以，我们把它们分成几组。

为属性设置/返回启用/禁用状态的方法：

//--- Constructors
                     CChartObj(){;}
                     CChartObj(const long chart_id);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Methods of simplified access to chart object properties          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable drawing a price chart 
   bool              IsShow(void)                                    const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW);              }
   bool              SetShowON(const bool redraw=false)                    { return this.SetShowFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);                   }
   bool              SetShowOFF(const bool redraw=false)                   { return this.SetShowFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);                   }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable access to the context menu using the right click
   bool              IsAllowedContextMenu(void)                      const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU);      }
   bool              SetContextMenuON(const bool redraw=false)             { return this.SetContextMenuFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);            }
   bool              SetContextMenuOFF(const bool redraw=false)            { return this.SetContextMenuFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);           }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable access to the Crosshair using the middle click
   bool              IsCrosshairTool(void)                           const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL);    }
   bool              SetCrosshairToolON(const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetCrosshairToolOFF(const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable scrolling the chart horizontally using the left click
   bool              IsMouseScroll(void)                             const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL);      }
   bool              SetMouseScrollON(const bool redraw=false)             { return this.SetMouseScrollFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);            }
   bool              SetMouseScrollOFF(const bool redraw=false)            { return this.SetMouseScrollFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);           }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable sending messages about mouse wheel events to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   bool              IsEventMouseWhell(void)                         const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL); }
   bool              SetEventMouseWhellON(const bool redraw=false)         { return this.SetEventMouseWhellFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);        }
   bool              SetEventMouseWhellOFF(const bool redraw=false)        { return this.SetEventMouseWhellFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);       }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable sending messages about mouse button movement and click events to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   bool              IsEventMouseMove(void)                          const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE);  }
   bool              SetEventMouseMoveON(const bool redraw=false)          { return this.SetEventMouseMoveFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);         }
   bool              SetEventMouseMoveOFF(const bool redraw=false)         { return this.SetEventMouseMoveFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);        }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable sending messages about the graphical object creation event to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   bool              IsEventObjectCreate(void)                       const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE);}
   bool              SetEventObjectCreateON(const bool redraw=false)       { return this.SetEventObjectCreateFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);      }
   bool              SetEventObjectCreateOFF(const bool redraw=false)      { return this.SetEventObjectCreateFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);     }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable sending messages about the graphical object destruction event to all MQL5 programs on a chart
   bool              IsEventObjectDelete(void)                       const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE);}
   bool              SetEventObjectDeleteON(const bool redraw=false)       { return this.SetEventObjectDeleteFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);      }
   bool              SetEventObjectDeleteOFF(const bool redraw=false)      { return this.SetEventObjectDeleteFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);     }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable price chart in the foreground
   bool              IsForeground(void)                              const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND);        }
   bool              SetForegroundON(const bool redraw=false)              { return this.SetForegroundFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);             }
   bool              SetForegroundOFF(const bool redraw=false)             { return this.SetForegroundFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);            }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable shift of the price chart from the right border
   bool              IsShift(void)                                   const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT);             }
   bool              SetShiftON(const bool redraw=false)                   { return this.SetShiftFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);                  }
   bool              SetShiftOFF(const bool redraw=false)                  { return this.SetShiftFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);                 }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable auto scroll to the right border of the chart
   bool              IsAutoscroll(void)                              const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL);        }
   bool              SetAutoscrollON(const bool redraw=false)              { return this.SetAutoscrollFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);             }
   bool              SetAutoscrollOFF(const bool redraw=false)             { return this.SetAutoscrollFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);            }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable the permission to manage the chart using a keyboard
   bool              IsKeyboardControl(void)                         const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL);  }
   bool              SetKeyboardControlON(const bool redraw=false)         { return this.SetKeyboardControlFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);        }
   bool              SetKeyboardControlOFF(const bool redraw=false)        { return this.SetKeyboardControlFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);       }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable the permission for the chart to intercept Space and Enter key strokes to activate the quick navigation bar
   bool              IsQuickNavigation(void)                         const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION);  }
   bool              SetQuickNavigationON(const bool redraw=false)         { return this.SetQuickNavigationFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);        }
   bool              SetQuickNavigationOFF(const bool redraw=false)        { return this.SetQuickNavigationFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);       }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable a fixed scale
   bool              IsScaleFix(void)                                const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX);          }
   bool              SetScaleFixON(const bool redraw=false)                { return this.SetScaleFixFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);               }
   bool              SetScaleFixOFF(const bool redraw=false)               { return this.SetScaleFixFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);              }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable the 1:1 scale
   bool              IsScaleFix11(void)                              const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11);       }
   bool              SetScaleFix11ON(const bool redraw=false)              { return this.SetScaleFix11Flag(DFUN,true,redraw);             }
   bool              SetScaleFix11OFF(const bool redraw=false)             { return this.SetScaleFix11Flag(DFUN,false,redraw);            }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable the mode of specifying the chart scale in points per bar
   bool              IsScalePTPerBar(void)                           const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR);  }
   bool              SetScalePTPerBarON(const bool redraw=false)           { return this.SetScalePTPerBarFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);          }
   bool              SetScalePTPerBarOFF(const bool redraw=false)          { return this.SetScalePTPerBarFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);         }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable a display of a symbol ticker in the upper left corner
   bool              IsShowTicker(void)                              const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER);       }
   bool              SetShowTickerON(const bool redraw=false)              { return this.SetShowTickerFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);             }
   bool              SetShowTickerOFF(const bool redraw=false)             { return this.SetShowTickerFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);            }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable a display of OHLC values in the upper left corner
   bool              IsShowOHLC(void)                                const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC);         }
   bool              SetShowOHLCON(const bool redraw=false)                { return this.SetShowOHLCFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);               }
   bool              SetShowOHLCOFF(const bool redraw=false)               { return this.SetShowOHLCFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);              }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable the display of a Bid value as a horizontal line on the chart
   bool              IsShowBidLine(void)                             const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE);     }
   bool              SetShowBidLineON(const bool redraw=false)             { return this.SetShowBidLineFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);            }
   bool              SetShowBidLineOFF(const bool redraw=false)            { return this.SetShowBidLineFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);           }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable the display of a Ask value as a horizontal line on the chart
   bool              IsShowAskLine(void)                             const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE);     }
   bool              SetShowAskLineON(const bool redraw=false)             { return this.SetShowAskLineFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);            }
   bool              SetShowAskLineOFF(const bool redraw=false)            { return this.SetShowAskLineFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);           }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable the display of a Last value as a horizontal line on the chart
   bool              IsShowLastLine(void)                            const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE);    }
   bool              SetShowLastLineON(const bool redraw=false)            { return this.SetShowLastLineFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);           }
   bool              SetShowLastLineOFF(const bool redraw=false)           { return this.SetShowLastLineFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);          }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable the display of vertical separators between adjacent periods
   bool              IsShowPeriodSeparators(void)                    const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP);   }
   bool              SetShowPeriodSeparatorsON(const bool redraw=false)    { return this.SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);   }
   bool              SetShowPeriodSeparatorsOFF(const bool redraw=false)   { return this.SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);  }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable the display of the chart grid
   bool              IsShowGrid(void)                                const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID);         }
   bool              SetShowGridON(const bool redraw=false)                { return this.SetShowGridFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);               }
   bool              SetShowGridOFF(const bool redraw=false)               { return this.SetShowGridFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);              }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable the display of text descriptions of objects
   bool              IsShowObjectDescriptions(void)   const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR);                }
   bool              SetShowObjectDescriptionsON(const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetShowObjectDescriptionsOFF(const bool redraw=false);
 
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable the display of trade levels on the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders)
   bool              IsShowTradeLevels(void)                         const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS); }
   bool              SetShowTradeLevelsON(const bool redraw=false)         { return this.SetShowTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);        }
   bool              SetShowTradeLevelsOFF(const bool redraw=false)        { return this.SetShowTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);       }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable the ability to drag trading levels on a chart using mouse
   bool              IsDragTradeLevels(void)                         const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS); }
   bool              SetDragTradeLevelsON(const bool redraw=false)         { return this.SetDragTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);        }
   bool              SetDragTradeLevelsOFF(const bool redraw=false)        { return this.SetDragTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);       }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable the display of the time scale on the chart
   bool              IsShowDateScale(void)                           const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE);   }
   bool              SetShowDateScaleON(const bool redraw=false)           { return this.SetShowDateScaleFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);          }
   bool              SetShowDateScaleOFF(const bool redraw=false)          { return this.SetShowDateScaleFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);         }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable the display of the price scale on the chart
   bool              IsShowPriceScale(void)                          const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE);  }
   bool              SetShowPriceScaleON(const bool redraw=false)          { return this.SetShowPriceScaleFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);         }
   bool              SetShowPriceScaleOFF(const bool redraw=false)         { return this.SetShowPriceScaleFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);        }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable the display of the quick trading panel on the chart
   bool              IsShowOneClickPanel(void)                       const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK);    }
   bool              SetShowOneClickPanelON(const bool redraw=false)       { return this.SetShowOneClickPanelFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);      }
   bool              SetShowOneClickPanelOFF(const bool redraw=false)      { return this.SetShowOneClickPanelFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);     }
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable docking the chart window
   bool              IsDocked(void)                                  const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED);         }
   bool              SetDockedON(const bool redraw=false)                  { return this.SetDockedFlag(DFUN,true,redraw); }
   bool              SetDockedOFF(const bool redraw=false)                 { return this.SetDockedFlag(DFUN,false,redraw); }
   
//--- (1) Enable and (2) disable the display of the chart above all others
   bool              SetBringToTopON(const bool redraw=false)              { return this.SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN,true,redraw);             }
   bool              SetBringToTopOFF(const bool redraw=false)             { return this.SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN,false,redraw);            }
  

所有设置标志的方法都雷同，并返回上面所讨论的设置标志的相应私密方法的结果。 返回属性的方法会返回在相应对象属性中所设置的值。 最后两个方法仅设置标志，因为无法使用 ChartGetInteger() 函数返回带有 CHART_BRING_TO_TOP ID 的 “Above all others” 图表属性，因为该图表属性仅可写入。

返回/设置图表显示图表缩放图表交易量模式的方法：

//--- (1) Return, set the chart type (2) bars, (3) candles, (4) line 
   ENUM_CHART_MODE   Mode(void)                                      const { return (ENUM_CHART_MODE)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE);   }
   bool              SetModeBars(const bool redraw=false)                  { return this.SetMode(DFUN,CHART_BARS,redraw);                 }
   bool              SetModeCandles(const bool redraw=false)               { return this.SetMode(DFUN,CHART_CANDLES,redraw);              }
   bool              SetModeLine(const bool redraw=false)                  { return this.SetMode(DFUN,CHART_LINE,redraw);                 }

//--- (1) Return, (2 - 7) set the chart scale
   int               Scale(void)                                     const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE);              }
   bool              SetScale0(const bool redraw=false)                    { return this.SetScale(DFUN,0,redraw);                         }
   bool              SetScale1(const bool redraw=false)                    { return this.SetScale(DFUN,1,redraw);                         }
   bool              SetScale2(const bool redraw=false)                    { return this.SetScale(DFUN,2,redraw);                         }
   bool              SetScale3(const bool redraw=false)                    { return this.SetScale(DFUN,3,redraw);                         }
   bool              SetScale4(const bool redraw=false)                    { return this.SetScale(DFUN,4,redraw);                         }
   bool              SetScale5(const bool redraw=false)                    { return this.SetScale(DFUN,5,redraw);                         }
   
//--- (1) Return, set the volume display modes (2) disabled, (3) tick volumes, (4) real volumes 
   ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE  ModeVolume(void)                          const { return (ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES);}
   bool              SetModeVolumeHide(const bool redraw=false)            { return this.SetModeVolume(DFUN,CHART_VOLUME_HIDE,redraw);    }
   bool              SetModeVolumeTick(const bool redraw=false)            { return this.SetModeVolume(DFUN,CHART_VOLUME_TICK,redraw);    }
   bool              SetModeVolumeReal(const bool redraw=false)            { return this.SetModeVolume(DFUN,CHART_VOLUME_REAL,redraw);    }

此处返回属性值的方法与返回标志的方法雷同 — 返回在相应对象属性中所设置的值。 设置数值的方法返回按指定值为对象和图表属性设置数值的私密方法的结果。

返回/设置显示各种图表元素显示颜色，和其他可编辑图表参数的方法：

//--- Return, (2) set the chart background color
   color             ColorBackground(void)                           const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND); }
   bool              SetColorBackground(const color colour,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return, (2) set the color of axes, scale and OHLC line
   color             ColorForeground(void)                           const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND); }
   bool              SetColorForeground(const color colour,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the grid color
   color             ColorGrid(void)                                 const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID);       }
   bool              SetColorGrid(const color colour,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the volume color and position opening levels
   color             ColorVolume(void)                               const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME);     }
   bool              SetColorVolume(const color colour,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the color of up bar, its shadow and border of bullish candle body
   color             ColorUp(void)                                   const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP);   }
   bool              SetColorUp(const color colour,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the color of down bar, its shadow and border of bearish candle body
   color             ColorDown(void)                                 const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN); }
   bool              SetColorDown(const color colour,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the color of the chart line and Doji candles
   color             ColorLine(void)                                 const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE); }
   bool              SetColorLine(const color colour,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the color of the bullish candle body
   color             ColorCandleBull(void)                           const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL);}
   bool              SetColorCandleBull(const color colour,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the color of the bearish candle body
   color             ColorCandleBear(void)                           const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR);}
   bool              SetColorCandleBear(const color colour,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the Bid price line color
   color             ColorBid(void)                                  const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID);        }
   bool              SetColorBid(const color colour,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the Ask price line color
   color             ColorAsk(void)                                  const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK);        }
   bool              SetColorAsk(const color colour,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the color of the price line of the last performed deal (Last)
   color             ColorLast(void)                                 const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST);       }
   bool              SetColorLast(const color colour,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
   color             ColorStops(void)                                const { return (color)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL); }
   bool              SetColorStops(const color colour,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   int               FloatLeft(void)                                 const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT);         }
   bool              SetFloatLeft(const int value,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   int               FloatTop(void)                                  const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP);          }
   bool              SetFloatTop(const int value,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   int               FloatRight(void)                                const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT);        }
   bool              SetFloatRight(const int value,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen
   int               FloatBottom(void)                               const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM);       }
   bool              SetFloatBottom(const int value,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the shift size of the zero bar from the right border in %
   double            ShiftSize(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE);              }
   bool              SetShiftSize(const double value,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the chart fixed position from the left border in %
   double            FixedPosition(void)                             const { return this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION);          }
   bool              SetFixedPosition(const double value,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the fixed chart maximum
   double            FixedMaximum(void)                              const { return this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX);               }
   bool              SetFixedMaximum(const double value,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the fixed chart minimum
   double            FixedMinimum(void)                              const { return this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN);               }
   bool              SetFixedMinimum(const double value,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the value of the scale in points per bar
   double            PointsPerBar(void)                              const { return this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR);          }
   bool              SetPointsPerBar(const double value,const bool redraw=false);
  
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the comment on the chart
   string            Comment(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT);                 }
   bool              SetComment(const string comment,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the chart symbol
   string            Symbol(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL);                  }
   bool              SetSymbol(const string symbol);
   
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the chart period
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   Timeframe(void)                                 const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); }
   bool              SetTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);

该方法返回在相应对象属性中设置的值。 在此仅声明该设置方法。 稍后再研究它们的实现。

该方法返回与只读图表参数对应的图表对象属性：

//--- (1) Return the Chart object identification attribute
   bool              IsObject(void)                                  const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT);         }

//--- Return the chart ID
   long              ID(void)                                        const { return this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID);                      }

//--- Return the number of bars on a chart that are available for display
   int               VisibleBars(void)                               const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS);       }

//--- Return the total number of chart windows including indicator subwindows
   int               WindowsTotal(void)                              const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL);      }

//--- Return the chart window handle
   int               Handle(void)                                    const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE);      } 

//--- Return the number of the first visible bar on the chart
   int               FirstVisibleBars(void)                          const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR);  }

//--- Return the chart width in bars
   int               WidthInBars(void)                               const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS);      }

//--- Return the chart width in pixels
   int               WidthInPixels(void)                             const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS);    }

//--- Return the "Chart window maximized" property
   bool              IsMaximized(void)                               const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED);      }

//--- Return the "Chart window minimized" property
   bool              IsMinimized(void)                               const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED);      }

//--- Return the name of an EA launched on the chart
   string            ExpertName(void)                                const { return this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME);             }

//--- Return the name of a script launched on the chart
   string            ScriptName(void)                                const { return this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME);             }

这些方法返回设置在相应图表对象属性里的数值。

该方法依据指定的子窗口索引返回/设置图表参数值：

//--- (1) Return and (2) set the height of the specified chart in pixels
   int               WindowHeightInPixels(const int sub_window)      const { return (int)::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,sub_window);       }
   bool              SetWindowHeightInPixels(const int height,const int sub_window,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- Return the distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the chart main window
   int               WindowYDistance(const int sub_window)           const { return (int)::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,sub_window);       }
   
//--- Return the specified subwindow visibility
   bool              IsVisibleWindow(const int sub_window)           const { return (bool)::ChartGetInteger(this.Handle(),CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,sub_window); }
   
//--- Return the minimum of the specified chart
   double            PriceMinimum(const int sub_window)              const { return ::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_PRICE_MIN,sub_window);  }

//--- Return the maximum of the specified chart
   double            PriceMaximum(const int sub_window)              const { return ::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_PRICE_MAX,sub_window);  }

这些方法暂时在此处设置。 稍后，图表对象将拥有属于图表的指标子窗口列表。 这些子窗口的数量需要在设置/返回数值的函数中指定，故这些方法有待修订。 因此，这些值直接从图表对象对应的图表中返回，而非从对象属性中返回。

即时报价模拟的方法：

//--- Emulate a tick (chart updates - similar to the terminal Refresh command)
   void              EmulateTick(void)                                     { ::ChartSetSymbolPeriod(this.ID(),this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe());}

  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Parametric constructor                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

调用 ChartSetSymbolPeriod() 函数，同时指定品种和时间帧，类似于刷新当前图表所用的（类似于终端中的 Refresh 命令）。 轮到它是，图表更新会触发对其附加指标的重新计算。 因此，即使没有价格变动（例如周末），也可以在图表上计算指标。

在类主体外实现方法模块中声明的方法，从而简化访问对象属性。

设置图表元素颜色和其他自定义图表参数的方法：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the chart background color                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetColorBackground(const color colour,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND,colour))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,colour);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the color of axes, scale and OHLC line                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetColorForeground(const color colour,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND,colour))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,colour);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the grid color                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetColorGrid(const color colour,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_GRID,colour))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,colour);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the volume color and position opening levels                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetColorVolume(const color colour,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_VOLUME,colour))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,colour);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Set the color of up bar, its shadow and border of bullish candle body |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetColorUp(const color colour,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP,colour))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,colour);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Set the color of down bar, its shadow and border of bearish candle body|
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetColorDown(const color colour,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,colour))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,colour);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the color of the chart line and Doji candles                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetColorLine(const color colour,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE,colour))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,colour);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the color of bullish candle body                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetColorCandleBull(const color colour,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,colour))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,colour);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the color of bearish candle body                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetColorCandleBear(const color colour,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,colour))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,colour);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the Bid price line color                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetColorBid(const color colour,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_BID,colour))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,colour);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the Ask price line color                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetColorAsk(const color colour,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_ASK,colour))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,colour);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Set the color of the price line of the last performed deal (Last) |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetColorLast(const color colour,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_LAST,colour))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,colour);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Set the color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit)    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetColorStops(const color colour,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,colour))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,colour);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the left coordinate of the undocked chart                    |
//| relative to the virtual screen                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetFloatLeft(const int value,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_LEFT,value))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,value);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the top coordinate of the undocked chart                     |
//| relative to the virtual screen                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetFloatTop(const int value,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_TOP,value))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,value);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the right coordinate of the undocked chart                   |
//| relative to the virtual screen                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetFloatRight(const int value,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT,value))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,value);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the bottom coordinate of the undocked chart                  |
//| relative to the virtual screen                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetFloatBottom(const int value,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM,value))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,value);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the value of zeroth bar shift                                |
//| from the right edge in %                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetShiftSize(const double value,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   double size=(value<10.0 ? 10.0 : value>50.0 ? 50.0 : value);
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_SHIFT_SIZE,size))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,size);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the location of the chart fixed position                     |
//| from the left edge in %                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetFixedPosition(const double value,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   double pos=(value<0 ? 0 : value>100.0 ? 100.0 : value);
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_FIXED_POSITION,pos))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,pos);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the fixed chart maximum                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetFixedMaximum(const double value,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_FIXED_MAX,value))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,value);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the fixed chart minimum                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetFixedMinimum(const double value,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_FIXED_MIN,value))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,value);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the value of the scale in points per bar                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetPointsPerBar(const double value,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR,value))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,value);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the comment on the chart                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetComment(const string comment,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetString(this.ID(),CHART_COMMENT,comment))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,comment);
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the height of the specified chart in pixels                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetWindowHeightInPixels(const int height,const int sub_window,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,sub_window,height))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ID());
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the chart symbol                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetSymbol(const string symbol)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetSymbolPeriod(this.ID(),symbol,this.Timeframe()))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol);
   this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the chart period                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartObj::SetTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartSetSymbolPeriod(this.ID(),this.Symbol(),timeframe))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe);
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

这些方法与上面所研究的私密方法雷同，拥有相同的逻辑，因此我将它们留给您自研。 如果您有任何疑问，请随时在下面的评论中提问。

图表对象的创建至此完毕。 在下面附加的函数库文件中能找到它的完整清单。


测试

为了执行测试，我将借用来自上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其作为 TestDoEasyPart67.mq5，保存在新文件夹 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part67\ 之内。

打开三个不同金融产品的图表。 EA 将操控第一个，而其他两个将保持打开状态。 在第一次启动期间，EA 读取所有图表，创建相应的图表对象，将它们添加到临时创建的列表中，并从已创建列表中读取要显示的图表对象简述。 显示 EA 操作所在的第一个图表的完整图表对象描述。

由于类信号现在包含 CEngine 库的主要对象，替代了包含 MQL5 信号对象类的字符串

//|                                             TestDoEasyPart66.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh>
#include <DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh>
//--- enums

包含图表对象类文件

//|                                             TestDoEasyPart67.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh>
#include <DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh>
//--- enums

在 OnTick() 处理程序中，替代操控信号的代码模块

//--- Search for available signals in the database and check the ability to subscribe to a signal by its name
   static bool done=false;
   //--- If the first launch and working with signals is enabled in EA custom settings
   if(InpUseMqlSignals && !done)
     {
      //--- Display the list of all free signals in the journal
      Print("");
      engine.GetSignalsMQL5Collection().PrintShort(true,false,true);
      //--- Get the list of free signals
      CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListSignalsMQL5Free();
      //--- If the list is obtained
      if(list!=NULL)
        {
         //--- Find a signal with the maximum growth in % in the list
         int index_max_gain=CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(list,SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN);
         CMQLSignal *signal_max_gain=list.At(index_max_gain);
         //--- If the signal is found
         if(signal_max_gain!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Display the full signal description in the journal
            signal_max_gain.Print();
            //--- If managed to subscribe to a signal
            if(engine.SignalsMQL5Subscribe(signal_max_gain.ID()))
              {
               //--- Set subscription parameters
               //--- Enable copying deals by subscription
               engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON();
               //--- Set synchronization without the confirmation dialog
               engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF();
               //--- Set copying Stop Loss and Take Profit
               engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON();
               //--- Set the market order slippage used when synchronizing positions and copying deals
               engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage(2);
               //--- Set the percentage for converting deal volume
               engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit(50);
               //--- Set deposit limitations (in %)
               engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent(70);
               //--- Display subscription parameters in the journal
               engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters();
              }
           }
        }
      done=true;
      return;
     }
   //--- If a signal subscription is active,  unsubscribe
   if(engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentID()>0)
     {
      engine.SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe();
     }
//---

添加操控图表对象的代码模块

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- Handle the NewTick event in the library
   engine.OnTick(rates_data);

//--- If working in the tester
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
     {
      engine.OnTimer(rates_data);   // Working in the timer
      PressButtonsControl();        // Button pressing control
      engine.EventsHandling();      // Working with events
     }

//--- If the trailing flag is set
   if(trailing_on)
     {
      TrailingPositions();          // Trailing positions
      TrailingOrders();             // Trailing pending orders
     }
   
//--- If it is the first launch
   static bool done=false;
   if(!done)
     {
      //--- Create the list object for storing chart objects
      CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
      if(list==NULL)
         return;
      //--- Declare the variables and get the first chart ID
      long currChart,prevChart=ChartFirst(); 
      int i=0; 
      //--- Create the chart object and add it to the list
      CChartObj *chart_first=new CChartObj(prevChart);
      list.Add(chart_first);
      //--- In the loop by the total number of terminal charts (not more than 100)
      while(i<CHARTS_MAX)
        { 
         //--- based on the previous one, get the new chart
         currChart=ChartNext(prevChart);
         //--- When reaching the end of the chart list, complete the loop
         if(currChart<0) break;
         //--- Create the chart object based on the current chart ID in the loop and add it to the list
         CChartObj *chart=new CChartObj(currChart);
         list.Add(chart);
         //--- remember the current chart ID for ChartNext() and increase the loop counter
         prevChart=currChart;
         i++;
        }
      Print("");
      //--- From the filled list in the loop, receive the next chart object and display its short description
      int total=list.Total();
      for(int j=0;j<total;j++)
        {
         CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j);
         chart_obj.PrintShort();
        }
      Print("");
      //--- Display the full description of the very first chart
      chart_first=list.At(0);
      chart_first.Print();
      //--- Destroy the list of chart objects
      delete list;
      done=true;
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

整个逻辑在代码中都有讲述，故无需额外解释。 如果您有任何疑问，请随时在下面的评论中提问。

这些就是我在本文中想要做的所有事情。

编译 EA，在终端中打开三个图表，并在其中第一个上启动 EA，同时在参数中初步指定“仅使用当前品种和时间帧”：


在第一次即时报价期间，EA 创建三个图表对象，并显示三个所创建图表对象的简述，以及有关各种函数库类初始化的消息：

Chart window EURUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938630, HWND: 918600
Chart window AUDUSD H1 ID: 131733844391938632, HWND: 1182638
Chart window GBPUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938633, HWND: 1705036

接下来，显示第一个终端图表的所有图表对象属性的完整描述：

============= The beginning of the parameter list (Chart window EURUSD H4) =============
Chart ID: 131733844391938630
Timeframe: H4
Drawing attributes of a price chart: Yes
Object "Chart": No
Chart on top of other charts: No
Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button: Yes
Accessing the "Crosshair tool" by pressing the middle mouse button: Yes
Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button: Yes
Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No
Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No
Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart: No
Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart: No
Chart type: Display as Japanese candlesticks
Price chart in the foreground: No
Price chart indent from the right border: Yes
Automatic moving to the right border of the chart: Yes
Managing the chart using a keyboard: Yes
Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar: Yes
Scale: 2
Fixed scale mode: No
Scale 1:1 mode: No
Scale to be specified in points per bar: No
Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner: Yes
Display OHLC values in the upper left corner: Yes
Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes
Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes
Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart: No
Display vertical separators between adjacent periods: No
Display grid in the chart: No
Display volume in the chart: Tick volumes
Display textual descriptions of objects: Yes
The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed: 96
The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows: 1
Chart window handle: 918600
Number of the first visible bar in the chart: 95
Chart width in bars: 117
Chart width in pixels: 466
Chart background color: clrWhite
Color of axes, scales and OHLC line: clrBlack
Grid color: clrSilver
Color of volumes and position opening levels: clrGreen
Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks: clrBlack
Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks: clrBlack
Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks: clrBlack
Body color of a bull candlestick: clrWhite
Body color of a bear candlestick: clrBlack
Bid price level color: clrLightSkyBlue
Ask price level color: clrCoral
Line color of the last executed deal price (Last): clrSilver
Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit): clrOrangeRed
Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders): Yes
Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse: Yes
Showing the time scale on a chart: Yes
Showing the price scale on a chart: Yes
Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart: No
Chart window is maximized: No
Chart window is minimized: No
The chart window is docked: Yes
The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0
The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0
The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0
The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0
------
The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents: 18.63
Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value: 0.00
Fixed  chart maximum: 1.22650
Fixed  chart minimum : 1.17770
Scale in points per bar: 1.00
Chart minimum: 1.17770
Chart maximum: 1.22650
------
Text of a comment in a chart: ""
The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart: "TestDoEasyPart67"
The name of the script running on the chart: ""
Symbol: "EURUSD"
============= End of the parameter list (Chart window EURUSD H4) =============


下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将为其创建子窗口对象，并创建图表对象集合来扩展图表对象的功能。

以下是该函数库当前版本的所有文件，以及 MQL5 的测试 EA 文件，供您测试和下载。
我不建议在您的实际操作中运用当前状态的图表对象，因为它们会得到进一步修改。
请您在评论中留下问题和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:

DoEasy 函数库中的价格（第六十二部分）：实时更新即时报价序列，为操控市场深度做准备
DoEasy 函数库中的价格（第六十三部分）：市场深度及其抽象请求类
DoEasy 函数库中的价格（第六十四部分）：市场深度，DOM 快照类和快照序列对象
DoEasy 函数库中的价格（第六十五部分）：市场深度集合并操控 MQL5.com 信号的类
DoEasy 函数库中的其他类（第六十六部分）：MQL5.com 信号集合类

