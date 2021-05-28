Otras clases en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 67): Clase de objeto de gráfico

Contenido

Concepto

Hoy empezaremos a desarrollar la funcionalidad de la biblioteca para trabajar con gráficos de símbolos. Se trata de nuestra principal herramienta de trabajo, por lo que invertiremos varios artículos para hacer de ella un elemento muy cómodo de usar. En primer lugar, crearemos un objeto de gráfico que almacenará todas las propiedades del gráfico. Modificando estas propiedades, podremos gestionarlo fácilmente. El conjunto de propiedades del objeto de gráfico será un conjunto de parámetros de gráfico de tipo entero, real y string. Mejorando el objeto de gráfico de forma gradual y paulatina, su conjunto de parámetros cambiará: algunos parámetros se añadirán, algunos se transferirán a otros objetos, etcétera. Vamos a comenzar por lo simple.



Además de crear un objeto de gráfico, hoy modificaremos levemente la clase de objeto de señal mql5 y la clase de colección de Señales MQL5.com. Por el momento, hemos organizado el trabajo con la colección de señales de tal forma que al crear por primera vez una lista completa con todas las señales disponibles, sus propiedades ya no cambien. Incluso si intentamos actualizar la lista de colección de nuevo, como máximo, se añadirá la señal que aparezca nuevamente en la base de Señales de MQL5.com, y las señales que se han añadido previamente a la lista de colecciones permanecerán sin modificar sus propiedades. Este no es el comportamiento correcto: las señales cambian sus propiedades como resultado del comercio en la cuenta del proveedor de señales. Por consiguiente, hoy modificaremos este comportamiento: con cualquier actualización de la lista de colección de señales, las nuevas señales se añadirán a la lista, mientras que las propiedades de las ya existentes serán actualizadas.





Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

Ahora, hemos hecho posible en la clase de colección de señales de nuestra biblioteca que todos los valores de los parámetros de Señal MQL5.com se puedan introducir directamente en las propiedades correspondientes del constructor del objeto de señal mql5 al crear un nuevo objeto de señal. Necesitamos ñadir un método en el que todos los valores de los parámetros de la señal elegida encajen con las propiedades del objeto. Así, podremos actualizar las propiedades de un objeto de señal ya existente, seleccionar la señal deseada y llamar a este nuevo método. También necesitamos un método que seleccione la señal necesaria en la la base de Señales de MQL5.com según el identificador de la señal (en MQL5, la señal se selecciona solo según su índice, pero guardar el índice de la señal en las propiedades del objeto no es un método fiable, ya que los índices de la señal en la base de señales pueden cambiar con cierta certeza).

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh, añadimos los tres nuevos métodos públicos:

un método para escribir los valores de los parámetros de la Señal MQL5.com seleccionada en las propiedades correspondientes del objeto de señal,

un método que retorna el índice de la señal en la base de Señales de MQL5.com según su identificador, y

un método que selecciona la señal especificada según su identificador en la Base de Señales de MQL5.com para seguir trabajando con ella:

virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CMQLSignal* compared_obj) const ; void SetProperties( void ); int IndexBase( const long signal_id); bool SelectBase( const long signal_id); CMQLSignal(){;} CMQLSignal( const long signal_id);

Desde el constructor paramétrico de la clase, transmitimos el registro de los parámetros de la señal (a las propiedades correspondientes del objeto) al nuevo método SetProperties() :

void CMQLSignal::SetProperties( void ) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS] = (:: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_ID )== this .ID()); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_RATING ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_ROI ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER)]= :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY ); }

Como la señal debe estar preseleccionada en la Base de Señales MQL5.com, obtener los valores de los parámetros de la señal y escribirlos en las propiedades del objeto implica que la señal esté a priori seleccionada.

En el constructor de la clase, en lugar de las líneas transmitidas al nuevo método, escribimos la llamada de este método:

CMQLSignal::CMQLSignal( const long signal_id) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID] = signal_id; this .SetProperties(); }

Método que retorna el índice de la señal especificado según su identificador en la Base de Señales de MQL5.com:

int CMQLSignal::IndexBase( const long signal_id) { int total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if ( :: SignalBaseSelect (i) && :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID )==signal_id ) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Aquí: en un ciclo por el número total de señales, seleccionamos la siguiente señal y comparamos su identificador con el identificador transmitido al método. Si los identificadores coinciden, retornaremos el índice del ciclo (es el índice de la señal en la Base). Si no se encuentra una señal con este identificador, retornaremos -1 .

Después de trabajar con este método, siempre que hayamos encontrado la señal, esta permanecerá seleccionada en la Base de Señales para seguir trabajando con ella.

Con esto, podemos dar por construido el método que selecciona una señal indicada según el identificador:

bool CMQLSignal::SelectBase( const long signal_id) { return ( this .IndexBase(signal_id)!= WRONG_VALUE ); }

El método retorna una bandera que indica que la búsqueda de la señal según el identificador especificado no ha retornado -1. Es decir, si el índice de la señal ha sido encontrado (no es igual a -1), la señal será la seleccionada, y retornaremos true. Si la búsqueda de la señal ha devuelto -1, retornaremos false : no hay una señal con ese identificador, y la señal no está seleccionada, respectivamente.



En el archivo de la clase de colección de señales mql5 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh, introducimos unas pequeñas mejoras en el método de actualización de la lista de colección:

void CMQLSignalsCollection::Refresh( const bool messages= true ) { this .m_signals_base_total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_signals_base_total;i++) { if (!:: SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id=:: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID); int index= this .m_list.Search(signal); if (index!= WRONG_VALUE ) { delete signal; signal= this .m_list.At(index); if (signal!= NULL ) signal.SetProperties(); continue ; } if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } else if (messages) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW), ":" ); signal.PrintShort( true ); } } }

Aquí: en el nuevo bloque de código, la lógica completa se describe en los comentarios. En definitiva, ahora los objetos existentes en la colección no se omiten, sino que para ellos se llama el nuevo método SetProperties(), analizado anteriormente, que escribe en todas las propiedades del objeto los valores de los parámetros correspondientes de la señal seleccionada en la base.

Con esto, podemos dar por finalizada la mejora de las clases para trabajar con las Señales de MQL5.com.



Vamos a empezar a desarrollar la clase del objeto de gráfico.



Al igual que el gráfico, el objeto de gráfico tiene muchos parámetros. En primer lugar, necesitamos crear los nuevos mensajes de texto que están relacionados de una u otra forma con el objeto de gráfico.

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, escribimos los índices de los nuevos mensajes:

MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_OBJECT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_BRING_TO_TOP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CONTEXT_MENU, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_MOUSE_SCROLL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_MODE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FOREGROUND, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_AUTOSCROLL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_QUICK_NAVIGATION, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX_11, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TICKER, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OHLC, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_BID_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ASK_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_LAST_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_GRID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_VOLUMES, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_VISIBLE_BARS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_FOREGROUND, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_GRID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_VOLUME, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_UP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_ASK, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_LAST, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MAXIMIZED, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MINIMIZED, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_DOCKED, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_LEFT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_TOP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_RIGHT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_BOTTOM, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT_SIZE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_POSITION, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MAX, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MIN, MSG_CHART_OBJ_POINTS_PER_BAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN, MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COMMENT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EXPERT_NAME, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCRIPT_NAME, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_BARS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_CANDLES, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_HIDE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_TICK, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_REAL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW, };

y los mensajes de texto que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:

{ "Идентификатор графика" , "Chart ID" }, { "Отрисовка атрибутов ценового графика" , "Drawing attributes of a price chart" }, { "Объект \"График\"" , "Object \"Chart\"" }, { "График поверх всех других" , "Chart on top of other charts" }, { "Доступ к контекстному меню по нажатию правой клавиши мыши" , "Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button" }, { "Доступ к инструменту \"Перекрестие\" по нажатию средней клавиши мыши" , "Accessing the \"Crosshair tool\" by pressing the middle mouse button" }, { "Прокрутка графика левой кнопкой мышки по горизонтали" , "Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событиях колёсика мыши" , "Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событиях перемещения и нажатия кнопок мыши" , "Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событии создания графического объекта" , "Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событии уничтожения графического объекта" , "Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart" }, { "Тип графика" , "Chart type" }, { "Ценовой график на переднем плане" , "Price chart in the foreground" }, { "Отступ ценового графика от правого края" , "Price chart indent from the right border" }, { "Автоматический переход к правому краю графика" , "Automatic moving to the right border of the chart" }, { "Управление графиком с помощью клавиатуры" , "Managing the chart using a keyboard" }, { "Перехват графиком нажатий клавиш Space и Enter для активации строки быстрой навигации" , "Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar" }, { "Масштаб" , "Scale" }, { "Фиксированный масштаб" , "Fixed scale mode" }, { "Масштаб 1:1" , "Scale 1:1 mode" }, { "Масштаб в пунктах на бар" , "Scale to be specified in points per bar" }, { "Отображение в левом верхнем углу тикера символа" , "Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner" }, { "Отображение в левом верхнем углу значений OHLC" , "Display OHLC values in the upper left corner" }, { "Отображение значения Bid горизонтальной линией на графике" , "Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart" }, { "Отображение значения Ask горизонтальной линией на графике" , "Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart" }, { "Отображение значения Last горизонтальной линией на графике" , "Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart" }, { "Отображение вертикальных разделителей между соседними периодами" , "Display vertical separators between adjacent periods" }, { "Отображение сетки на графике" , "Display grid in the chart" }, { "Отображение объемов на графике" , "Display volume in the chart" }, { "Отображение текстовых описаний объектов" , "Display textual descriptions of objects" }, { "Количество баров на графике, доступных для отображения" , "The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed" }, { "Общее количество окон графика с подокнами индикаторов" , "The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows" }, { "Видимость подокон" , "Visibility of subwindows" }, { "Хэндл окна графика" , "Chart window handle" }, { "Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y между верхней рамкой подокна индикатора и верхней рамкой главного окна графика" , "The distance between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window" }, { "Номер первого видимого бара на графике" , "Number of the first visible bar in the chart" }, { "Ширина графика в барах" , "Chart width in bars" }, { "Ширина графика в пикселях" , "Chart width in pixels" }, { "Высота графика в пикселях" , "Chart height in pixels" }, { "Цвет фона графика" , "Chart background color" }, { "Цвет осей, шкалы и строки OHLC" , "Color of axes, scales and OHLC line" }, { "Цвет сетки" , "Grid color" }, { "Цвет объемов и уровней открытия позиций" , "Color of volumes and position opening levels" }, { "Цвет бара вверх, тени и окантовки тела бычьей свечи" , "Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks" }, { "Цвет бара вниз, тени и окантовки тела медвежьей свечи" , "Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks" }, { "Цвет линии графика и японских свечей \"Доджи\"" , "Line chart color and color of \"Doji\" Japanese candlesticks" }, { "Цвет тела бычьей свечи" , "Body color of a bull candlestick" }, { "Цвет тела медвежьей свечи" , "Body color of a bear candlestick" }, { "Цвет линии Bid-цены" , "Bid price level color" }, { "Цвет линии Ask-цены" , "Ask price level color" }, { "Цвет линии цены последней совершенной сделки (Last)" , "Line color of the last executed deal price (Last)" }, { "Цвет уровней стоп-ордеров (Stop Loss и Take Profit)" , "Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit)" }, { "Отображение на графике торговых уровней (уровни открытых позиций, Stop Loss, Take Profit и отложенных ордеров)" , "Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders)" }, { "Перетаскивание торговых уровней на графике с помощью мышки" , "Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse" }, { "Отображение на графике шкалы времени" , "Showing the time scale on a chart" }, { "Отображение на графике ценовой шкалы" , "Showing the price scale on a chart" }, { "Отображение на графике панели быстрой торговли" , "Showing the \"One click trading\" panel on a chart" }, { "Окно графика развернуто" , "Chart window is maximized" }, { "Окно графика свернуто" , "Chart window is minimized" }, { "Окно графика закреплено" , "The chart window is docked" }, { "Левая координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Верхняя координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Правая координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Нижняя координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Размер отступа нулевого бара от правого края в процентах" , "The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents" }, { "Положение фиксированной позиции графика от левого края в процентах" , "Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value" }, { "Фиксированный максимум графика" , "Fixed chart maximum" }, { "Фиксированный минимум графика" , "Fixed chart minimum " }, { "Масштаб в пунктах на бар" , "Scale in points per bar" }, { "Минимум графика" , "Chart minimum" }, { "Максимум графика" , "Chart maximum" }, { "Текст комментария на графике" , "Text of a comment in a chart" }, { "Имя эксперта, запущенного на графике" , "The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart" }, { "Имя скрипта, запущенного на графике" , "The name of the script running on the chart" }, { "Отображение в виде баров" , "Display as a sequence of bars" }, { "Отображение в виде японских свечей" , "Display as Japanese candlesticks" }, { "Отображение в виде линии, проведенной по ценам Close" , "Display as a line drawn by Close prices" }, { "Объемы не показаны" , "Volumes are not shown" }, { "Тиковые объемы" , "Tick volumes" }, { "Торговые объемы" , "Trade volumes" }, { "Окно графика" , "Chart window" }, };

Para comprender por qué necesitamos introducir las constantes-índices nombradas de los mensajes, los mensajes en sí mismos y, en general, para comprender cómo funcionan estas listas, recomendamos consultar el artículo 19, que describe con detalle el proceso de desarrollo de la clase de mensaje de la biblioteca.



Para mostrar la descripción de algunas propiedades del objeto de gráfico creado, necesitamos dos funciones: una para retornar la descripción del modo de visualización del gráfico (barras, velas, línea) y otra para retornar la descripción del modo de visualización del volumen en el gráfico (no se muestra, ticks, real). Para tener siempre estas funciones "a mano", las añadiremos al archivo de funciones de servicio \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:

string ChartModeDescription( ENUM_CHART_MODE mode) { return ( mode== CHART_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_BARS) : mode== CHART_CANDLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_CANDLES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_LINE) ); } string ChartModeVolumeDescription( ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode) { return ( mode== CHART_VOLUME_TICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_TICK) : mode== CHART_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_REAL) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_HIDE) ); }

La propiedad del gráfico correspondiente es transmitida a ambas funciones; su correspondencia con una de las constantes de enumeración se verifica en la función y luego se retorna una descripción de línea de este modo del gráfico/volúmenes.

Cada uno de los objetos de la biblioteca tiene una lista de propiedades especificadas en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh. El objeto de gráfico no es una excepción, y para él también escribiremos todas las propiedades necesarias en tres enumeraciones con las propiedades de tipo entero, real y string:

#define CHART_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SIGNAL_MQL5_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE+ 1 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_PROP_ID = 0 , CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME, CHART_PROP_SHOW, CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT, CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU, CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, CHART_PROP_MODE, CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_SHIFT, CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION, CHART_PROP_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11, CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC, CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID, CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS, CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE, CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK, CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST, CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM, }; #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 62 ) #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE { CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE = CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION, CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX, CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN, CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN, CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX, }; #define CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 7 ) #define CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING { CHART_PROP_COMMENT = (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME, CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME, CHART_PROP_SYMBOL, }; #define CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 )

Aún no necesitamos las tres propiedades comentadas en la enumeración de las propiedades de tipo entro del objeto; las incluimos aquí porque estas propiedades están presentes en el gráfico, pero se refieren no solo al objeto de gráfico (la ventana principal del gráfico), sino también a las subventanas de la ventana principal, y no pueden ser propiedades exclusivas de un solo objeto de gráfico. Introduciremos su uso un poco más tarde.

Y, como de costumbre, después de añadir las nuevas enumeraciones de las propiedades del objeto, necesitaremos añadir una enumeración con los posibles criterios de clasificación para estos objetos:

#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT, SORT_BY_CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_CONTEXT_MENU, SORT_BY_CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOO, SORT_BY_CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, SORT_BY_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_CHART_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT, SORT_BY_CHART_AUTOSCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, SORT_BY_CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX_11, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TICKER, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OHLC, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, SORT_BY_CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_VOLUME, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_ASK, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_LAST, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MINIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_DOCKED, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_POSITION, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_COMMENT = FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_EXPERT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SCRIPT_NAME, };

Podrá obtener más información sobre la estructura de los objetos de la biblioteca en el primer artículo y varios de los siguientes.

Ahora, ya estamos listos para crear la clase de objeto de gráfico propiamente dicha.



Clase de objeto de gráfico

En el directorio de la biblioteca, en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\, creamos el nuevo archivo ChartObj.mqh de la clase CChartObj.



El objeto básico debe ser el objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca, y su archivo deberá estar vinculado al archivo de clase:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CChartObj : public CBaseObj { }

En la sección privada de la clase, escribiremos las matrices estándar para almacenar las propiedades de la biblioteca, los métodos que retornan el índice real de una propiedad en la matriz y una variable de miembro de clase para almacenar el valor digits() del símbolo.



class CChartObj : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int m_digits; int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }

En la sección pública de la clase, también escribiremos todos los métodos estándar para los objetos de la biblioteca: los métodos de establecimiento y retorno de las propiedades del objeto, los métodos virtuales que retornan las banderas de soporte de esta o aquella propiedad por parte del objeto (aunque nosotros no vayamos a crear objetos herederos, los métodos deberán ser virtuales para que resulte posible modificarlos en las clases herederas, en caso de que sea necesario), los métodos que retornan las descripciones de las propiedades, los métodos para mostrar en el diario de registro y escribir las propiedades y nombres del objeto, los métodos de comparación y los constructores.



public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CChartObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property); void Print( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false ); virtual string Header( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CChartObj* compared_obj) const ; CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id);

Este es el conjunto estándar de métodos de los objetos de la biblioteca, cuyo propósito ya hemos analizado y descrito repetidas veces. No nos detendremos en ellos.

Como al crear el objeto de gráfico, se presupone que el gráfico que le corresponde ha sido elegido, y podemos obtener sus propiedades usando las funciones ChartGetInteger(), ChartGetDouble() y ChartGetString(), entonces, en el constructor de la clase simplemente rellenaremos todas las propiedades del objeto de gráfico con los valores retornados por las funciones que se corresponden con las propiedades y, finalmente, insertaremos el valor Digits() del símbolo en la variable pensada para su almacenamiento:

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID())); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, false ); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID())); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); }

Digits() del símbolo se usa para mostrar correctamente algunos valores de las propiedades del gráfico.

Método que compara los objetos CChartObj entre sí según la propiedad indicada:

int CChartObj::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObj *obj_compared=node; if (mode<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

La propiedad transmitida se comprueba para verificar su pertenencia a las propiedades enteras, reales o string, y en el bloque de código correspondiente, la propiedad del objeto actual es comparada con la propiedad transmitida al método para su comparación. Se retorna el resultado de la comparación: mayor que (1), menor que (-1) o igual a (0).

Método que compara los objetos CChartObj entre sí según todas las propiedades:

bool CChartObj::IsEqual(CChartObj *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

En tres ciclos por todas las propiedades del objeto, comparamos todas las propiedades sucesivas posteriores de los dos objetos: el actual y el transmitido al método. Si aunque sea una de las propiedades de los dos objetos comparados no resulta igual entre los dos, inmediatamente retornaremos false: los objetos no son idénticos. Tras completar todos los ciclos para todas las propiedades, retornamos true; no hay propiedades diferentes, lo cual significa que los objetos son idénticos entre sí.

Métodos que retornan las descripciones de las propiedades de tipo entero, real y string del objeto:

string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_OBJECT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_BRING_TO_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CONTEXT_MENU)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CROSSHAIR_TOOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_MOUSE_SCROLL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ChartModeDescription(( ENUM_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FOREGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_AUTOSCROLL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_KEYBOARD_CONTROL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_QUICK_NAVIGATION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX_11)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TICKER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OHLC)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_BID_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ASK_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_LAST_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_GRID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_VOLUMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ChartModeVolumeDescription(( ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_VISIBLE_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_FOREGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_GRID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_UP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_DOWN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_ASK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_LAST)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ONE_CLICK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MAXIMIZED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MINIMIZED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_DOCKED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_BOTTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_POSITION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MAX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_POINTS_PER_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : "" ); } string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_COMMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COMMENT)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EXPERT_NAME)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCRIPT_NAME)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CHART_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); }

En los métodos, verificamos la propiedad transmitida y, según el valor de la propiedad, creamos y retornamos una línea con su descripción.



Método que muestra en el diario la descripción completa de las propiedades del objeto:



void CChartObj:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

En tres ciclos por todas las propiedades del objeto, obtenemos la descripción de cada propiedad subsiguiente y la imprimimos en el diario.

Método que muestra en el diario la descripción breve del objeto:



void CChartObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ((dash ? "- " : "" ), this .Header(), " ID: " ,( string ) this .ID(), ", HWND: " ,( string ) this .Handle()); }

Transmitimos al método la bandera que indica que es necesario mostrar un guión antes de la descripción del objeto. Necesitaremos el guión en la clase de colección de objetos de gráfico para mostrar la descripción breve de toda la colección. Por defecto, no se pone guión. El método crea una línea con la descripción del objeto y algunas de sus propiedades adicionales: los identificadores del gráfico y el identificador de la ventana.

Método que retorna el nombre breve del objeto:

string CChartObj::Header( void ) { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW)+ " " + this . Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe())); }

El método crea y retorna una línea que consta del encabezado y los nombres del símbolo y el marco temporal del gráfico.



Todos estos métodos son estándar para los objetos de biblioteca y forman la base de cada objeto. Pero, para usar con mayor comodidad estos métodos, generalmente añadimos los métodos necesarios para acceder rápidamente a las propiedades del objeto. Y tendremos muchos de estos métodos, ya que existen muchas propiedades diferentes del objeto de gráfico.

Básicamente, sus propiedades son banderas que indican el estado de este o aquel parámetro del gráfico. Podemos activarlas y desactivarlas, es decir, solo tienen dos estados. Por lo tanto, necesitamos métodos para establecer indicadores de tales propiedades de objeto. Y estos serán métodos privados. Como métodos públicos, crearemos métodos para habilitar y deshabilitar la propiedad. Será más fácil de usar.

En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos los métodos para establecer las banderas de algunas propiedades del objeto, y en ese mismo lugar, declaramos los métodos para establecer las propiedades con un número límite de valores (3 y 6), así como los métodos para configurar solo las propiedades del objeto de gráfico (para los parámetros de gráfico read only), de forma que podamos introducir en la propiedad del objeto de gráfico el valor del parámetro correspondiente del gráfico:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CChartObj : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int m_digits; int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } bool SetShowFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetBringToTopFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetContextMenuFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetCrosshairToolFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetMouseScrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventMouseWhellFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventMouseMoveFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventObjectCreateFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventObjectDeleteFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetForegroundFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShiftFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetAutoscrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetKeyboardControlFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetQuickNavigationFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScaleFixFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScaleFix11Flag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScalePTPerBarFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowTickerFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowOHLCFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowBidLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowAskLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowLastLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowGridFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowObjectDescriptionsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetDragTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowDateScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowPriceScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowOneClickPanelFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetDockedFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void ); public :

Implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase los métodos privados declarados.

Los métodos para colocar las banderas son idénticos entre sí.

Por eso, vamos a analizar la lógica usando el ejemplo del método que establece la bandera de dibujado del gráfico de precios:



bool CChartObj::SetShowFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( !:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW ,flag) ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; }

Transmitimos al método la fuente (source), es decir, el nombre del método desde el que se ha llamado este método privado, así como el valor de la bandera (flag) que debemos establecer en los parámetros del gráfico y en la propiedad del objeto de gráfico, y la bandera que indica la necesidad de redibujar el gráfico (redraw).

Las funciones para trabajar con los gráficos ChartSet* son asíncronas, es decir, retorna solo el resultado de colocar el comando en la cola de eventos del gráfico, pero no el resultado de la modificación del parámetro en sí. Normalmente, el resultado de la función aparece después de un determinado evento en el gráfico: la modificación de su tamaño, la llegada de un nuevo tick, la actualización del gráfico, etc. etcétera. Para mostrar de inmediato el cambio en el parámetro, deberemos actualizar el gráfico a la fuerza; de ello se encarga la función ChartRedraw().

No obstante, hay un "PERO" aquí: normalmente son varios los valores que cambian en los parámetros del gráfico, es decir, su cambio se da por paquetes. En este caso, primero debemos enviar todos los eventos de cambio de todos los parámetros necesarios del gráfico, y solo luego llamar al redibujado forzoso del gráfico, de manera que después de cada comando de cambio de parámetros, el gráfico no se dibuje de nuevo. Precisamente de eso se encarga el indicador redraw, establecido en false por defecto.

Aquí: en primer lugar, enviamos un comando para cambiar el parámetro del gráfico y, si el evento no estaba en la cola, notificamos el error y retornamos false.

Si el evento se ha puesto en la cola con éxito, cambiaremos la propiedad del objeto de gráfico y, si la bandera de redibujado está activada, dibujaremos de nuevo el gráfico forzosamente. Retornamos true: el método ha funcionado correctamente.



La implementación de los otros métodos privados para establecer banderas es idéntica a la analizada; aquí tenemos su lista completa:

bool CChartObj::SetBringToTopFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_BRING_TO_TOP ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetContextMenuFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetCrosshairToolFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetMouseScrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventMouseWhellFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventMouseMoveFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventObjectCreateFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventObjectDeleteFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetForegroundFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShiftFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetAutoscrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetKeyboardControlFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetQuickNavigationFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScaleFixFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScaleFix11Flag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScalePTPerBarFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowTickerFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowOHLCFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowBidLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowAskLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (),flag); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowLastLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowGridFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowObjectDescriptionsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetDragTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowDateScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowPriceScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowOneClickPanelFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetDockedFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty( CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED ,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; }

Como podemos ver, todos estos métodos resultan idénticos a los anteriores, con la excepción de la propiedad a modificar (marcada a color en el último método).

Aquí tenemos los tres métodos privados encargados de configurar los modos de representación del gráfico, la escala y los volúmenes en el gráfico:



bool CChartObj::SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE ,mode)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,mode); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ) { int value=(scale< 0 ? 0 : scale> 5 ? 5 : scale); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetModeVolume( const string source, ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES ,mode)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,mode); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; }

Los métodos también son idénticos a los analizados anteriormente, salvo por los parámetros de entrada en los que se transmiten los modos requeridos en lugar de las banderas, y en el método de configuración de la escala del gráfico; además, se comprueban los límites del valor de escala transmitido, de 0 a 5.



Los gráficos tienen propiedades que no se pueden configurar: solo podemos obtenerlas. Pero para que el objeto de gráfico tenga los mismos valores que el gráfico, necesitaremos métodos que nos permitan escribir los valores de los parámetros del gráfico en las propiedades del objeto correspondientes. Estas se establecen al crear el objeto de gráfico, pero si el terminal las cambia, deberemos reaccionar a tiempo a este cambio y realizar las modificaciones adecuadas en las propiedades del objeto de gráfico.

Precisamente para ello se han pensado los siguientes métodos privados:

void CChartObj::SetVisibleBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); } void CChartObj::SetWindowsTotal( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); } void CChartObj::SetFirstVisibleBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); } void CChartObj::SetWidthInBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); } void CChartObj::SetWidthInPixels( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); } void CChartObj::SetMaximizedFlag( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); } void CChartObj::SetMinimizedFlag( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); } void CChartObj::SetExpertName( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); } void CChartObj::SetScriptName( void ) { this . SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME , :: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME ) ); }

Aquí, solo se registra el parámetro del gráfico en la propiedad de objeto correspondiente al mismo. Implementaremos el trabajo con estos métodos en artículos posteriores.



Ahora, necesitaremos añadir a la sección pública de la clase los métodos de acceso simplificado a las propiedades del objeto de gráfico. Estos serán los métodos encargados de establecer los parámetros del gráfico en el estado Activado/Desactivado, así como de configurar el color, el tamaño y otras funcionalidades necesarias para trabajar con el gráfico.

Hay muchos métodos, así que los analizaremos por grupos.

Métodos de retorno/establecimiento de propiedades con los valores Activado/Desactivado:

CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id); bool IsShow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW); } bool SetShowON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool IsAllowedContextMenu( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU); } bool SetContextMenuON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetContextMenuFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetContextMenuOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetContextMenuFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsCrosshairTool( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL); } bool SetCrosshairToolON( const bool redraw= false ); bool SetCrosshairToolOFF( const bool redraw= false ); bool IsMouseScroll( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL); } bool SetMouseScrollON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMouseScrollFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetMouseScrollOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMouseScrollFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventMouseWhell( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL); } bool SetEventMouseWhellON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseWhellFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventMouseWhellOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseWhellFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventMouseMove( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE); } bool SetEventMouseMoveON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseMoveFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventMouseMoveOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseMoveFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventObjectCreate( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE);} bool SetEventObjectCreateON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectCreateFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventObjectCreateOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectCreateFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventObjectDelete( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE);} bool SetEventObjectDeleteON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectDeleteFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventObjectDeleteOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectDeleteFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsForeground( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND); } bool SetForegroundON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetForegroundFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetForegroundOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetForegroundFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShift( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT); } bool SetShiftON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShiftFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShiftOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShiftFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsAutoscroll( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL); } bool SetAutoscrollON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetAutoscrollFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetAutoscrollOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetAutoscrollFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsKeyboardControl( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL); } bool SetKeyboardControlON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetKeyboardControlFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetKeyboardControlOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetKeyboardControlFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsQuickNavigation( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION); } bool SetQuickNavigationON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetQuickNavigationFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetQuickNavigationOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetQuickNavigationFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsScaleFix( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX); } bool SetScaleFixON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFixFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetScaleFixOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFixFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsScaleFix11( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11); } bool SetScaleFix11ON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFix11Flag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetScaleFix11OFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFix11Flag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsScalePTPerBar( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR); } bool SetScalePTPerBarON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScalePTPerBarFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetScalePTPerBarOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScalePTPerBarFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowTicker( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER); } bool SetShowTickerON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTickerFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowTickerOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTickerFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowOHLC( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC); } bool SetShowOHLCON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOHLCFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowOHLCOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOHLCFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowBidLine( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE); } bool SetShowBidLineON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowBidLineFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowBidLineOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowBidLineFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowAskLine( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE); } bool SetShowAskLineON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowAskLineFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowAskLineOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowAskLineFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowLastLine( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE); } bool SetShowLastLineON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowLastLineFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowLastLineOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowLastLineFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowPeriodSeparators( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP); } bool SetShowPeriodSeparatorsON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowPeriodSeparatorsOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowGrid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID); } bool SetShowGridON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowGridFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowGridOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowGridFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowObjectDescriptions( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR); } bool SetShowObjectDescriptionsON( const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowObjectDescriptionsOFF( const bool redraw= false ); bool IsShowTradeLevels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS); } bool SetShowTradeLevelsON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowTradeLevelsOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsDragTradeLevels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS); } bool SetDragTradeLevelsON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDragTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetDragTradeLevelsOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDragTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowDateScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE); } bool SetShowDateScaleON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowDateScaleFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowDateScaleOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowDateScaleFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowPriceScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE); } bool SetShowPriceScaleON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPriceScaleFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowPriceScaleOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPriceScaleFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowOneClickPanel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK); } bool SetShowOneClickPanelON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOneClickPanelFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowOneClickPanelOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOneClickPanelFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsDocked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED); } bool SetDockedON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetDockedOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool SetBringToTopON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetBringToTopOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); }

Todos los métodos de establecimiento de banderas son idénticos, y retornan el resultado del funcionamiento de los métodos privados correspondientes de establecimiento de banderas que hemos descrito anteriormente. Los métodos que retornan los valores de las propiedades devuelven el valor escrito en la propiedad correspondiente del objeto. Los dos últimos métodos solo establecen banderas, ya que no hay forma de retornar una propiedad del gráfico "por encima de todas las demás" usando la función ChartGetInteger() con el identificador CHART_BRING_TO_TOP; esta es una propiedad del gráfico solo para escribir valores.



Aquí tenemos los métodos encargados de retornar/establecer los modos de representación del gráfico, la escala y los volúmenes en el gráfico:



ENUM_CHART_MODE Mode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool SetModeBars( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_BARS ,redraw); } bool SetModeCandles( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_CANDLES ,redraw); } bool SetModeLine( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_LINE ,redraw); } int Scale( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE); } bool SetScale0( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 0 ,redraw); } bool SetScale1( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 1 ,redraw); } bool SetScale2( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 2 ,redraw); } bool SetScale3( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 3 ,redraw); } bool SetScale4( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 4 ,redraw); } bool SetScale5( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 5 ,redraw); } ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ModeVolume( void ) const { return ( ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES);} bool SetModeVolumeHide( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetModeVolume(DFUN, CHART_VOLUME_HIDE ,redraw); } bool SetModeVolumeTick( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetModeVolume(DFUN, CHART_VOLUME_TICK ,redraw); } bool SetModeVolumeReal( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetModeVolume(DFUN, CHART_VOLUME_REAL ,redraw); }

Aquí, los métodos para retornar los valores de las propiedades son idénticos a los métodos para retornar las banderas: se retorna el valor establecido en la propiedad correspondiente del objeto. Y los métodos de configuración de valores retornan el resultado del funcionamiento de los métodos privados con el valor indicado, que debemos asignar a la propiedad del objeto y al gráfico.

Métodos para retornar y configurar los colores de representación de varios elementos en el gráfico y otros parámetros modificables del gráfico:

color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND); } bool SetColorBackground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorForeground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND); } bool SetColorForeground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorGrid( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID); } bool SetColorGrid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorVolume( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME); } bool SetColorVolume( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorUp( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP); } bool SetColorUp( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN); } bool SetColorDown( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorLine( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE); } bool SetColorLine( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorCandleBull( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL);} bool SetColorCandleBull( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorCandleBear( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR);} bool SetColorCandleBear( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorBid( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID); } bool SetColorBid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorAsk( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK); } bool SetColorAsk( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorLast( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST); } bool SetColorLast( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorStops( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL); } bool SetColorStops( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatLeft( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } bool SetFloatLeft( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatTop( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } bool SetFloatTop( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } bool SetFloatRight( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } bool SetFloatBottom( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); double ShiftSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } bool SetShiftSize( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double FixedPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } bool SetFixedPosition( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double FixedMaximum( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } bool SetFixedMaximum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double FixedMinimum( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } bool SetFixedMinimum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double PointsPerBar( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR); } bool SetPointsPerBar( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); string Comment ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT); } bool SetComment( const string comment, const bool redraw= false ); string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL); } bool SetSymbol( const string symbol); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } bool SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);

Los métodos para retornar los valores de las propiedades devuelven los valores escritos en la propiedad correspondiente del objeto, mientras que los métodos de establecimiento aquí solo son declarados;analizaremos su implementación más adelante.

Métodos que retornan las propiedades del objeto de gráfico correspondientes a los parámetros del gráfico solo para la lectura:

bool IsObject( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT); } long ID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID); } int VisibleBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS); } int WindowsTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL); } int Handle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE); } int FirstVisibleBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); } int WidthInBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } int WidthInPixels( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsMaximized( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED); } bool IsMinimized( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED); } string ExpertName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME); } string ScriptName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME); }

Los métodos retornan el valor escrito en la propiedad correspondiente del objeto de gráfico.

Métodos que retornan/establecen los valores de los parámetros del gráfico para los cuales se debe especificar el número de subventana:

int WindowHeightInPixels( const int sub_window) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,sub_window); } bool SetWindowHeightInPixels( const int height, const int sub_window, const bool redraw= false ); int WindowYDistance( const int sub_window) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,sub_window); } bool IsVisibleWindow( const int sub_window) const { return ( bool ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .Handle(), CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE ,sub_window); } double PriceMinimum( const int sub_window) const { return :: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN ,sub_window); } double PriceMaximum( const int sub_window) const { return :: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX ,sub_window); }

Estos métodos todavía están aquí temporalmente, ya que más adelante, en el objeto de gráfico existirá una lista de subventanas de indicadores pertenecientes al gráfico cuyos números deberemos especificar en las funciones para establecer/retornar los valores, y estos métodos serán rediseñados. Por consiguiente, los valores se retornan no desde las propiedades del objeto, sino directamente desde el gráfico que se describe en este objeto de gráfico.



Método para emular un tick:

void EmulateTick( void ) { :: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(), this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe());} };

Podemos utilizar la llamada de la función ChartSetSymbolPeriod() con indicación del mismo símbolo y marco temporal que en el gráfico actual para actualizar el gráfico (similar al comando Refresh en la terminal). La actualización del gráfico, a su vez, inicia el recálculo de los indicadores adjuntos al mismo. Por ello, podemos calcular el indicador en el gráfico incluso si no hay ticks (por ejemplo, los fines de semana).



Implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase los métodos declarados en el bloque de métodos de acceso simplificado a las propiedades del objeto.

Métodos para establecer el color de los elementos del gráfico y otros parámetros personalizados del mismo:

bool CChartObj::SetColorBackground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorForeground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorGrid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorVolume( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorUp( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorDown( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorLine( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorCandleBull( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorCandleBear( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorBid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorAsk( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorLast( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorStops( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatLeft( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatTop( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatRight( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatBottom( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShiftSize( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { double size=(value< 10.0 ? 10.0 : value> 50.0 ? 50.0 : value); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE ,size)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,size); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFixedPosition( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { double pos=(value< 0 ? 0 : value> 100.0 ? 100.0 : value); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION ,pos)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,pos); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFixedMaximum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFixedMinimum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetPointsPerBar( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetComment( const string comment, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT ,comment)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,comment); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetWindowHeightInPixels( const int height, const int sub_window, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,sub_window,height)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetSymbol( const string symbol) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(),symbol, this .Timeframe())) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(), this . Symbol (),timeframe)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); return true ; }

Los métodos son idénticos a los métodos privados analizados anteriormente y tienen la misma lógica, así que el lector podrá estudiarlos por su cuenta. En cualquier caso, siempre podrá escribir cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo.

Con esto, damos por finalizada la creación del objeto de gráfico. Encontrará su listado completo en los archivos de la biblioteca adjuntos al artículo.







Simulación

Para la prueba, tomaremos el asesor del artículo anterior

y lo guardaremos en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part67\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart67.mq5.

Hacemos eso... Abrimos tres gráficos de diferentes instrumentos: en el primero funcionará el asesor, mietras que los dos otros simplemente estarán abiertos. En el primer inicio, el asesor leerá todos los gráficos, creará los objetos de gráfico correspondientes, los añadirá a la lista creada temporalmente para la prueba y luego leerá la lista creada y mostrará las descripciones breves de los objetos de gráfico ubicados en ella. Para el primer gráfico (en el que opera el asesor experto), mostraremos una descripción completa del objeto de gráfico.



Como las clases de las señales ahora están conectadas a través del objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine, entonces,

en lugar de la línea para conectar la clase de objeto de señal mql5

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh>

incluiremos el archivo de la clase de objeto de gráfico:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh>

En el manejador OnTick(), en lugar del bloque de código para trabajar con las señales

static bool done= false ; if (InpUseMqlSignals && !done) { Print ( "" ); engine.GetSignalsMQL5Collection().PrintShort( true , false , true ); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListSignalsMQL5Free(); if (list!= NULL ) { int index_max_gain=CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(list,SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN); CMQLSignal *signal_max_gain=list.At(index_max_gain); if (signal_max_gain!= NULL ) { signal_max_gain. Print (); if (engine.SignalsMQL5Subscribe(signal_max_gain.ID())) { engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage( 2 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit( 50 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent( 70 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters(); } } } done= true ; return ; } if (engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentID()> 0 ) { engine.SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe(); }

incluiremos el bloque de código para trabajar con los objetos de gráfico:

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (!done) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return ; long currChart,prevChart= ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; CChartObj *chart_first= new CChartObj(prevChart); list.Add(chart_first); while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { currChart= ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; CChartObj *chart= new CChartObj(currChart); list.Add(chart); prevChart=currChart; i++; } Print ( "" ); int total=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j); chart_obj.PrintShort(); } Print ( "" ); chart_first=list.At( 0 ); chart_first. Print (); delete list; done= true ; } }

La lógica al completo se describe con detalle en el código, por lo que no requerirá de explicaciones adicionales. En cualquier caso, podrán escribir cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo.

Esto es todo lo que queríamos hacer hoy.

Compilamos el asesor, abrimos los tres gráficos en el terminal e iniciamos el asesor en el primero de ellos, especificando previamente en los parámetros "trabajar solo con el símbolo y el marco temporal actuales":





Cuando llegue el primer tick, el asesor creará tres objetos de gráfico y los mostrará en el diario, además de los mensajes correspondientes sobre la inicialización de varias clases de la biblioteca y las descripciones breves de los tres objetos de gráfico creados:

Chart window EURUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938630 , HWND: 918600 Chart window AUDUSD H1 ID: 131733844391938632 , HWND: 1182638 Chart window GBPUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938633 , HWND: 1705036

A continuación, mostrará la descripción completa de todas las propiedades del objeto de gráfico que describe el primer gráfico del terminal:

============= The beginning of the parameter list (Chart window EURUSD H4) ============= Chart ID: 131733844391938630 Timeframe: H4 Drawing attributes of a price chart: Yes Object "Chart" : No Chart on top of other charts: No Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button: Yes Accessing the "Crosshair tool" by pressing the middle mouse button: Yes Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button: Yes Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Chart type: Display as Japanese candlesticks Price chart in the foreground: No Price chart indent from the right border: Yes Automatic moving to the right border of the chart: Yes Managing the chart using a keyboard: Yes Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar: Yes Scale: 2 Fixed scale mode: No Scale 1 : 1 mode: No Scale to be specified in points per bar: No Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner: Yes Display OHLC values in the upper left corner: Yes Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart: No Display vertical separators between adjacent periods: No Display grid in the chart: No Display volume in the chart: Tick volumes Display textual descriptions of objects: Yes The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed: 96 The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows: 1 Chart window handle: 918600 Number of the first visible bar in the chart: 95 Chart width in bars: 117 Chart width in pixels: 466 Chart background color: clrWhite Color of axes, scales and OHLC line: clrBlack Grid color: clrSilver Color of volumes and position opening levels: clrGreen Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks: clrBlack Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks: clrBlack Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks: clrBlack Body color of a bull candlestick: clrWhite Body color of a bear candlestick: clrBlack Bid price level color: clrLightSkyBlue Ask price level color: clrCoral Line color of the last executed deal price (Last): clrSilver Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit): clrOrangeRed Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders): Yes Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse: Yes Showing the time scale on a chart: Yes Showing the price scale on a chart: Yes Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart: No Chart window is maximized: No Chart window is minimized: No The chart window is docked: Yes The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 ------ The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents: 18.63 Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value : 0.00 Fixed chart maximum: 1.22650 Fixed chart minimum : 1.17770 Scale in points per bar: 1.00 Chart minimum: 1.17770 Chart maximum: 1.22650 ------ Text of a comment in a chart: "" The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart: "TestDoEasyPart67" The name of the script running on the chart: "" Symbol: "EURUSD" ============= End of the parameter list (Chart window EURUSD H4) =============





¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, ampliaremos las capacidades del objeto de gráfico creando objetos de subventana para él, y también crearemos una colección de objetos de gráfico.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y el archivo del asesor de prueba para MQL5. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Querríamos señalar que no resulta recomendable usar los objetos de gráfico en desarrollos propios en su estado actual, debido a los cambios adicionales que sufrirán más adelante.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

