Andere Klassen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 67): Objektklasse der Charts

Konzept

In diesem Artikel werde ich mit der Entwicklung der Bibliotheksfunktionalität beginnen, die auf die Arbeit mit Symbolcharts ausgerichtet ist. Dies ist das Hauptarbeitswerkzeug und ich werde versuchen, es sehr bequem zu machen. Dies wird ein paar Artikel in Anspruch nehmen. Zuerst werde ich ein Chartobjekt erstellen, das alle Charteigenschaften speichern soll. Wir werden in der Lage sein, einen Chart bequem zu verwalten, indem wir sie ändern. Ein Satz von Eigenschaften des Chartobjekts ist ein Reihe von Integer-, Real- und String-Parametern des Charts sein. Zusammen mit einer schrittweisen und sequenziellen Verfeinerung des Chartobjekts wird sich sein Parametersatz ändern — einige Parameter werden hinzugefügt, einige werden in andere Objekte verschoben usw. Beginnen wir mit etwas Einfachem.



Neben der Erstellung eines Chartobjekts werde ich auch die MQL5-Signal-Objektklasse und die Kollektionsklasse der MQL5.com-Signale leicht verbessern. Derzeit ist die Arbeit mit der Signalkollektion so gestaltet, dass sich die Signaleigenschaften bei der ersten Erstellung der vollständigen Liste aller verfügbaren Signale nicht mehr ändern. Selbst wenn wir versuchen, die Kollektionsliste neu zu aktualisieren, wird sie einfach ein Signal erhalten, das neu in der MQL5.com Signals-Datenbank erschienen ist. Die Signale, die zuvor zur Kollektionsliste hinzugefügt wurden, bleiben unverändert. Dieses Verhalten ist falsch, da sich die Signaleigenschaften durch den Handel auf dem Konto eines Signalanbieters ändern. Daher werde ich es so einrichten, dass neue Signale zur Liste hinzugefügt werden, während die Eigenschaften der vorhandenen Signale bei jeder Aktualisierung der Signalsammelliste aktualisiert werden.





Verbesserung der Bibliothek der Klasse

Zurzeit werden in der Kollektionsklasse der Bibliothek alle MQL5.com-Signale-Parameterwerte sofort in die entsprechenden Eigenschaften des MQL5-Signalobjekts in dessen Konstruktor eingetragen, wenn ein neues Signalobjekt erzeugt wird. Wir müssen die Methode hinzufügen, in der alle Werte der ausgewählten Signalparameter in die Objekteigenschaften eingetragen werden. So werden wir in der Lage sein, ein notwendiges Signal auszuwählen und die neue Methode aufzurufen, um die Eigenschaften des bereits vorhandenen Signalobjekts zu aktualisieren. Wir werden auch die Methode benötigen, die das notwendige Signal in der MQL5.com-Signaldatenbank durch die Signal-ID auswählt (in MQL5 wird das Signal nur durch seinen Index ausgewählt, aber das Speichern eines Signalindexes in den Objekteigenschaften ist unzuverlässig, da sich Signalindizes in der Datenbank ändern können).

Fügen wir in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh drei neue öffentliche Methoden hinzu:

die Methode zum Schreiben von Parameterwerten eines ausgewählten MQL5.com-Signals in die entsprechenden Signalobjekteigenschaften,

die Methode zur Rückgabe eines Signalindexes in der MQL5.com-Signaldatenbank anhand seiner ID und

die Methode zur Auswahl eines Signals mit einer bestimmten ID in der MQL5.com-Signaldatenbank für die weitere Arbeit:

virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CMQLSignal* compared_obj) const ; void SetProperties( void ); int IndexBase( const long signal_id); bool SelectBase( const long signal_id); CMQLSignal(){;} CMQLSignal( const long signal_id);

Wir übergeben die Eingaben der Signalparameter an die entsprechenden Objekteigenschaften in der neuen Methode SetProperties() aus dem Konstruktor der parametrischen Klasse:

void CMQLSignal::SetProperties( void ) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS] = (:: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_ID )== this .ID()); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_RATING ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_ROI ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER)]= :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY ); }

Da ein Signal vorab in der MQL5.com-Signaldatenbank ausgewählt werden sollte, impliziert das Abrufen von Signalparameterwerten und das Schreiben in die Objekteigenschaften, dass das Signal zuvor ausgewählt wird.

Führen wir im Klassenkonstruktor den Aufruf der Methode ein, anstelle von einer Zeichenkette, die an eine neue Methode übergeben werden:

CMQLSignal::CMQLSignal( const long signal_id) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID] = signal_id; this .SetProperties(); }

Die Methode gibt den Index eines Signals zurück, das durch die ID in der MQL5.com Signals-Datenbank spezifiziert wurde:

int CMQLSignal::IndexBase( const long signal_id) { int total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if ( :: SignalBaseSelect (i) && :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID )==signal_id ) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Hier, in der Schleife über die Gesamtzahl der Signale, wähle das nächste Signal und vergleiche seine ID mit der, die an die Methode übergeben wurde. Wenn die IDs übereinstimmen, wird der Schleifenindex zurückgegeben (der einem Signalindex in der Datenbank entspricht). Wenn kein Signal mit einer solchen ID gefunden wird, wird -1 zurückgegeben.

Nach der Methodenoperation bleibt das gefundene Signal in der Signaldatenbank für die weitere Arbeit ausgewählt.

Die folgende Methode wählt ein über die ID angegebenes Signal aus:

bool CMQLSignal::SelectBase( const long signal_id) { return ( this .IndexBase(signal_id)!= WRONG_VALUE ); }

Die Methode gibt das Flag zurück, das anzeigt, dass die Suche nach einem Signal mit einer bestimmten ID keine -1 zurückgegeben hat, d. h. wenn der Signalindex gefunden wird (er ist ungleich -1), wird das Signal ausgewählt (es wird true zurückgegeben). Wenn die Suche nach einem Signal -1 ergibt, wird false zurückgegeben, was bedeutet, dass es kein Signal mit dieser ID gibt und es dementsprechend nicht ausgewählt wird.



In der Datei der der Kollektionsklasse der MQL5-Signale \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh, sind einige kleinere Änderungen an der Methode zur Aktualisierung der Kollektionsliste vorgenommen worden:

void CMQLSignalsCollection::Refresh( const bool messages= true ) { this .m_signals_base_total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_signals_base_total;i++) { if (!:: SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id=:: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID); int index= this .m_list.Search(signal); if (index!= WRONG_VALUE ) { delete signal; signal= this .m_list.At(index); if (signal!= NULL ) signal.SetProperties(); continue ; } if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } else if (messages) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW), ":" ); signal.PrintShort( true ); } } }

Hier, im neuen Code-Block, wird die gesamte Logik in den Kommentaren beschrieben. Kurz gesagt, die in der Kollektion vorhandenen Objekte werden nicht übersprungen. Stattdessen wird für sie die oben beschriebene neue Methode SetProperties() aufgerufen. Diese Methode trägt die Werte der entsprechenden Parameter eines in der Datenbank ausgewählten Signals in alle Objekteigenschaften ein.

Damit ist die Verbesserung der Klassen für die Arbeit mit MQL5.com-Signalen abgeschlossen.



Beginnen wir nun mit der Entwicklung der Objektklasse der Charts.



Ein Chart und dementsprechend auch ein Chartobjekt verfügen über eine ganze Reihe von Parametern. Zunächst müssen wir neue Textmeldungen erstellen, die sich auf das Chart-Objekt beziehen.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh fügen wir die neue Nachrichtenindizes hinzu:

MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_OBJECT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_BRING_TO_TOP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CONTEXT_MENU, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_MOUSE_SCROLL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_MODE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FOREGROUND, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_AUTOSCROLL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_QUICK_NAVIGATION, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX_11, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TICKER, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OHLC, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_BID_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ASK_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_LAST_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_GRID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_VOLUMES, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_VISIBLE_BARS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_FOREGROUND, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_GRID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_VOLUME, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_UP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BID, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_ASK, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_LAST, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MAXIMIZED, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MINIMIZED, MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_DOCKED, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_LEFT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_TOP, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_RIGHT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_BOTTOM, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT_SIZE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_POSITION, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MAX, MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MIN, MSG_CHART_OBJ_POINTS_PER_BAR, MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN, MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COMMENT, MSG_CHART_OBJ_EXPERT_NAME, MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCRIPT_NAME, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_BARS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_CANDLES, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_LINE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_HIDE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_TICK, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_REAL, MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW, };

und die Textnachrichten, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:

{ "Идентификатор графика" , "Chart ID" }, { "Отрисовка атрибутов ценового графика" , "Drawing attributes of a price chart" }, { "Объект \"График\"" , "Object \"Chart\"" }, { "График поверх всех других" , "Chart on top of other charts" }, { "Доступ к контекстному меню по нажатию правой клавиши мыши" , "Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button" }, { "Доступ к инструменту \"Перекрестие\" по нажатию средней клавиши мыши" , "Accessing the \"Crosshair tool\" by pressing the middle mouse button" }, { "Прокрутка графика левой кнопкой мышки по горизонтали" , "Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событиях колёсика мыши" , "Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событиях перемещения и нажатия кнопок мыши" , "Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событии создания графического объекта" , "Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart" }, { "Отправка всем mql5-программам на графике сообщений о событии уничтожения графического объекта" , "Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart" }, { "Тип графика" , "Chart type" }, { "Ценовой график на переднем плане" , "Price chart in the foreground" }, { "Отступ ценового графика от правого края" , "Price chart indent from the right border" }, { "Автоматический переход к правому краю графика" , "Automatic moving to the right border of the chart" }, { "Управление графиком с помощью клавиатуры" , "Managing the chart using a keyboard" }, { "Перехват графиком нажатий клавиш Space и Enter для активации строки быстрой навигации" , "Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar" }, { "Масштаб" , "Scale" }, { "Фиксированный масштаб" , "Fixed scale mode" }, { "Масштаб 1:1" , "Scale 1:1 mode" }, { "Масштаб в пунктах на бар" , "Scale to be specified in points per bar" }, { "Отображение в левом верхнем углу тикера символа" , "Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner" }, { "Отображение в левом верхнем углу значений OHLC" , "Display OHLC values in the upper left corner" }, { "Отображение значения Bid горизонтальной линией на графике" , "Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart" }, { "Отображение значения Ask горизонтальной линией на графике" , "Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart" }, { "Отображение значения Last горизонтальной линией на графике" , "Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart" }, { "Отображение вертикальных разделителей между соседними периодами" , "Display vertical separators between adjacent periods" }, { "Отображение сетки на графике" , "Display grid in the chart" }, { "Отображение объемов на графике" , "Display volume in the chart" }, { "Отображение текстовых описаний объектов" , "Display textual descriptions of objects" }, { "Количество баров на графике, доступных для отображения" , "The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed" }, { "Общее количество окон графика с подокнами индикаторов" , "The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows" }, { "Видимость подокон" , "Visibility of subwindows" }, { "Хэндл окна графика" , "Chart window handle" }, { "Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y между верхней рамкой подокна индикатора и верхней рамкой главного окна графика" , "The distance between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the main chart window" }, { "Номер первого видимого бара на графике" , "Number of the first visible bar in the chart" }, { "Ширина графика в барах" , "Chart width in bars" }, { "Ширина графика в пикселях" , "Chart width in pixels" }, { "Высота графика в пикселях" , "Chart height in pixels" }, { "Цвет фона графика" , "Chart background color" }, { "Цвет осей, шкалы и строки OHLC" , "Color of axes, scales and OHLC line" }, { "Цвет сетки" , "Grid color" }, { "Цвет объемов и уровней открытия позиций" , "Color of volumes and position opening levels" }, { "Цвет бара вверх, тени и окантовки тела бычьей свечи" , "Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks" }, { "Цвет бара вниз, тени и окантовки тела медвежьей свечи" , "Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks" }, { "Цвет линии графика и японских свечей \"Доджи\"" , "Line chart color and color of \"Doji\" Japanese candlesticks" }, { "Цвет тела бычьей свечи" , "Body color of a bull candlestick" }, { "Цвет тела медвежьей свечи" , "Body color of a bear candlestick" }, { "Цвет линии Bid-цены" , "Bid price level color" }, { "Цвет линии Ask-цены" , "Ask price level color" }, { "Цвет линии цены последней совершенной сделки (Last)" , "Line color of the last executed deal price (Last)" }, { "Цвет уровней стоп-ордеров (Stop Loss и Take Profit)" , "Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit)" }, { "Отображение на графике торговых уровней (уровни открытых позиций, Stop Loss, Take Profit и отложенных ордеров)" , "Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders)" }, { "Перетаскивание торговых уровней на графике с помощью мышки" , "Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse" }, { "Отображение на графике шкалы времени" , "Showing the time scale on a chart" }, { "Отображение на графике ценовой шкалы" , "Showing the price scale on a chart" }, { "Отображение на графике панели быстрой торговли" , "Showing the \"One click trading\" panel on a chart" }, { "Окно графика развернуто" , "Chart window is maximized" }, { "Окно графика свернуто" , "Chart window is minimized" }, { "Окно графика закреплено" , "The chart window is docked" }, { "Левая координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Верхняя координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Правая координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Нижняя координата открепленного графика относительно виртуального экрана" , "The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen" }, { "Размер отступа нулевого бара от правого края в процентах" , "The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents" }, { "Положение фиксированной позиции графика от левого края в процентах" , "Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value" }, { "Фиксированный максимум графика" , "Fixed chart maximum" }, { "Фиксированный минимум графика" , "Fixed chart minimum " }, { "Масштаб в пунктах на бар" , "Scale in points per bar" }, { "Минимум графика" , "Chart minimum" }, { "Максимум графика" , "Chart maximum" }, { "Текст комментария на графике" , "Text of a comment in a chart" }, { "Имя эксперта, запущенного на графике" , "The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart" }, { "Имя скрипта, запущенного на графике" , "The name of the script running on the chart" }, { "Отображение в виде баров" , "Display as a sequence of bars" }, { "Отображение в виде японских свечей" , "Display as Japanese candlesticks" }, { "Отображение в виде линии, проведенной по ценам Close" , "Display as a line drawn by Close prices" }, { "Объемы не показаны" , "Volumes are not shown" }, { "Тиковые объемы" , "Tick volumes" }, { "Торговые объемы" , "Trade volumes" }, { "Окно графика" , "Chart window" }, };

Siehe den Artikel 19 zum allgemeinen Verständnis von Nachrichten, Nachrichtenindexkonstanten und Listen. Der Artikel beschreibt die Entwicklung der Nachrichtenklasse der Bibliothek im Detail.



Um eine Beschreibung einiger Eigenschaften eines erstellten Chart-Objekts anzuzeigen, benötige ich zwei Funktionen — für die Rückgabe der Beschreibung des Chart-Anzeigemodus (Balken, Kerzen, Linie) und für die Rückgabe des Modus der Anzeige von Volumina im Chart (nicht angezeigt, Tick, Real). Fügen wir die Funktionen in die Service-Funktionen-Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh ein, so dass sie immer zur Hand sind:

string ChartModeDescription( ENUM_CHART_MODE mode) { return ( mode== CHART_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_BARS) : mode== CHART_CANDLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_CANDLES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_LINE) ); } string ChartModeVolumeDescription( ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode) { return ( mode== CHART_VOLUME_TICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_TICK) : mode== CHART_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_REAL) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_VOLUME_HIDE) ); }

Beide Funktionen erhalten die entsprechende Chart-Eigenschaft. Deren Übereinstimmung mit einer der Enumerationskonstanten wird geprüft und die Text-Beschreibung des Chart-/Volumenmodus wird zurückgegeben.

Jedes der Bibliotheksobjekte verfügt über die Liste der in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh festgelegten Eigenschaften. Das Chart-Objekt ist da keine Ausnahme. Stellen wir alle notwendigen Eigenschaften dafür in drei Aufzählungen von integer, real und string Eigenschaften ein:

#define CHART_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SIGNAL_MQL5_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE+ 1 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_PROP_ID = 0 , CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME, CHART_PROP_SHOW, CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT, CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU, CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, CHART_PROP_MODE, CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_SHIFT, CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION, CHART_PROP_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11, CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC, CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID, CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS, CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE, CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK, CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST, CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM, }; #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 62 ) #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE { CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE = CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION, CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX, CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN, CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN, CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX, }; #define CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 7 ) #define CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING { CHART_PROP_COMMENT = (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME, CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME, CHART_PROP_SYMBOL, }; #define CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 )

Drei Eigenschaften in der Enumeration der Integer-Objekteigenschaften werden noch nicht benötigt, daher sind sie auskommentiert. Sie wurden hier hinzugefügt, weil sie im Chart vorhanden sind, sich aber nicht nur auf das Chartobjekt (Chart-Hauptfenster), sondern auch auf die Unterfenster des Hauptfensters beziehen, also nicht ausschließlich zu einem einzelnen Chartobjekt gehören können. Diese Eigenschaften werden später aktiviert.

Wie üblich müssen wir nach dem Hinzufügen neuer Objekteigenschaftsaufzählungen die Aufzählung der möglichen Objektsortierkriterien hinzufügen:

#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT, SORT_BY_CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_CONTEXT_MENU, SORT_BY_CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOO, SORT_BY_CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, SORT_BY_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_CHART_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT, SORT_BY_CHART_AUTOSCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, SORT_BY_CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX_11, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TICKER, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OHLC, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, SORT_BY_CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_VOLUME, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_ASK, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_LAST, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MINIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_DOCKED, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_POSITION, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_COMMENT = FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_EXPERT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SCRIPT_NAME, };

Erfahren Sie mehr über die Bibliotheksobjekte im ersten und mehreren nachfolgenden Artikeln.

Jetzt ist alles bereit für die Erstellung der Objektklasse der Charts.



Objektklasse der Charts

Wir legen im neuen Ordner des Bibliotheksverzeichnisses \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ die neue Datei ChartObj.mqh der Klasse CChartObj an.



Das Basisobjekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte sollte ein Basisobjekt sein. Seine Datei sollte mit der Klassendatei verbunden sein:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CChartObj : public CBaseObj { }

Wir fügen im privaten Klassenabschnitt die Standard-Arrays zum Speichern der Bibliothekseigenschaften, die Methoden, die den aktuellen Eigenschaftsindex im Array zurückgeben und die Klassenvariable zum Speichern des Wertes Digits() eines Symbols hinzu.



class CChartObj : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int m_digits; int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }

Wir schreiben in den öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse alle Methoden, die Standard für die Bibliotheksobjekte sind: die Methoden zum Installieren und zurückgeben der Objekteigenschaften, die virtuellen Methoden, die die Flags der Unterstützung einer Eigenschaft durch das Objekt zurückgeben (obwohl ich keine Nachkommenschaft implementieren werde, die Methoden sollten virtuell sein, damit sie bei Bedarf in den Nachfolgeklassen geändert werden können), die Methoden, die die Eigenschaftsbeschreibungen zurückgeben, die Methoden zur Anzeige im Journal und zur Beschreibung der Objekteigenschaften und -namen, die Vergleichsmethoden und Konstruktoren.<Segment 0105>



public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CChartObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property); void Print( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false ); virtual string Header( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CChartObj* compared_obj) const ; CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id);

Dies ist ein Standardsatz von Objektmethoden der Bibliothek. Sie wurden bereits mehrfach besprochen und beschrieben, daher werde ich nicht weiter darauf eingehen.

Beim Anlegen eines Chart-Objekts wird davon ausgegangen, dass das entsprechende Chart ausgewählt ist und seine Eigenschaften über die Funktionen ChartGetInteger(), ChartGetDouble() und ChartGetString() abgerufen werden können. Daher werden im Klassenkonstruktor alle Eigenschaften des Chart-Objekts einfach mit den Werten gefüllt, die von den entsprechenden Funktionseigenschaften zurückgegeben werden, und der Wert des Symbols Digits() wird in der entsprechenden Variablen gesetzt:

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID())); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, false ); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID())); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); }

Die Methode Digits() des Symbols wird für die korrekte Anzeige einiger Werte von Chart-Eigenschaften benötigt.

Die Methode vergleicht die Objekte CChartObj anhand einer angegebenen Eigenschaft:

int CChartObj::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObj *obj_compared=node; if (mode<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

Die übergebene Eigenschaft wird auf ihre Zugehörigkeit zu Integer-, Real- oder String-Eigenschaften geprüft. Die Eigenschaft des aktuellen Objekts wird mit der Eigenschaft desjenigen verglichen, das in dem entsprechenden Codeblock an die Methode zum Vergleich übergeben wurde. Das Ergebnis des Vergleichs, das größer (1), kleiner (-1) oder gleich (0) ist, wird zurückgegeben.

Die Methode vergleicht die Objekte CChartObj anhand aller Eigenschaften:

bool CChartObj::IsEqual(CChartObj *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

Alle nachfolgenden Eigenschaften von zwei Objekten (das aktuelle und das an die Methode übergebene) werden in drei Schleifen über alle Objekteigenschaften verglichen. Wenn mindestens ein Paar der gleichen Eigenschaften zweier verglichener Objekte nicht identisch ist, wird false zurückgegeben — die Objekte sind nicht identisch. Nach Beendigung aller Schleifen über alle Eigenschaften wird true zurückgegeben — keine unterschiedlichen Eigenschaften, d. h. die Objekte sind identisch.

Die Methoden geben die Beschreibungen der Objekteigenschaften integer, real und string zurück:

string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_OBJECT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_BRING_TO_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CONTEXT_MENU)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CROSSHAIR_TOOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_MOUSE_SCROLL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ChartModeDescription(( ENUM_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FOREGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_AUTOSCROLL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_KEYBOARD_CONTROL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_QUICK_NAVIGATION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALEFIX_11)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TICKER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OHLC)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_BID_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ASK_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_LAST_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_GRID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_VOLUMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ChartModeVolumeDescription(( ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_VISIBLE_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOWS_TOTAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_FOREGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_GRID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_UP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_DOWN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CHART_LINE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_ASK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_LAST)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHOW_ONE_CLICK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MAXIMIZED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_MINIMIZED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_IS_DOCKED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FLOAT_BOTTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SHIFT_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_POSITION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MAX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIXED_MIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_POINTS_PER_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits) ) : "" ); } string CChartObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==CHART_PROP_COMMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COMMENT)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_EXPERT_NAME)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_SCRIPT_NAME)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==CHART_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); }

Eine an die Methode übergebene Eigenschaft wird geprüft und die Zeichenkette mit der entsprechenden Eigenschaftsbeschreibung wird zurückgegeben.



Die Methode, die die vollständige Beschreibung der Objekteigenschaften anzeigt:



void CChartObj:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

Wir erhalten in den drei Schleifen über alle Objekteigenschaften die Beschreibung jeder nachfolgenden Eigenschaft und drucken diese in das Journal aus.

Die Methode zeigt die kurze Objektbeschreibung im Journal an:



void CChartObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ((dash ? "- " : "" ), this .Header(), " ID: " ,( string ) this .ID(), ", HWND: " ,( string ) this .Handle()); }

Die Methode empfängt das Flag, das die Notwendigkeit anzeigt, einen Bindestrich vor einer Objektbeschreibung anzuzeigen. Der Bindestrich wird in der Objektklasse der Charts-Kollektion benötigt, um eine Kurzbeschreibung der gesamten Kollektion anzuzeigen. Standardmäßig ist kein Bindestrich vorhanden. Die Methode erstellt die Zeichenkette mit der Objektbeschreibung und einigen ihrer zusätzlichen Eigenschaften — Chart-ID und dem Handle des Fensters.

Die Methode gibt einen kurzen Objektnamen zurück:

string CChartObj::Header( void ) { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW)+ " " + this . Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe())); }

In der Methode wird ein String erzeugt, der aus einem Header und den Namen eines Chart-Symbols und eines Zeitrahmens besteht.



Alle diese Methoden sind Standard für Bibliotheksobjekte und bilden die Grundlage jedes Objekts. Für die komfortable Nutzung dieser Methoden füge ich in der Regel Methoden für den schnellen Zugriff auf die Objekteigenschaften hinzu. Da das Chartobjekt über viele verschiedene Eigenschaften verfügt, werde ich mehrere Methoden haben.

Im Grunde sind alle seine Eigenschaften Flags, die den Status eines Chart-Parameters anzeigen. Sie können aktiviert oder deaktiviert werden, d. h. es gibt nur zwei Zustände. Das heißt, wir brauchen die Methoden zum Setzen der Flags solcher Objekteigenschaften. Dies werden private Methoden sein. Die Methoden zum Aktivieren und Deaktivieren einer Eigenschaft werden öffentlich gemacht. Das macht sie bequemer in der Anwendung.

Wir deklarieren im privaten Teil der Klasse die Methoden zum Setzen der Flags einiger Objekteigenschaften, die Methoden zum Setzen der Eigenschaften mit einer begrenzten Anzahl von Werten (3 und 6), sowie die Methoden zum Setzen nur der Chart-Objekteigenschaften — für schreibgeschützte Chart-Parameter — um einen Wert eines entsprechenden Chart-Parameters auf die Chart-Objekteigenschaft setzen zu können:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CChartObj : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int m_digits; int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } bool SetShowFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetBringToTopFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetContextMenuFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetCrosshairToolFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetMouseScrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventMouseWhellFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventMouseMoveFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventObjectCreateFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetEventObjectDeleteFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetForegroundFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShiftFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetAutoscrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetKeyboardControlFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetQuickNavigationFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScaleFixFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScaleFix11Flag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScalePTPerBarFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowTickerFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowOHLCFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowBidLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowAskLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowLastLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowGridFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowObjectDescriptionsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetDragTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowDateScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowPriceScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowOneClickPanelFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetDockedFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void ); public :

Implementieren wir die deklarierten privaten Methoden außerhalb des Hauptteils der Klasse.

Die Methoden zum Setzen von Flags sind identisch zueinander.

Betrachten wir daher die Logik mit der Methode zum Setzen des Flags zum Zeichnen eines Kurs-Charts:



bool CChartObj::SetShowFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( !:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW ,flag) ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; }

Die Methode empfängt die Quelle (Quelle) — Name der Methode, aus der die private Methode aufgerufen wurde, den Flag-Wert (Flag), der in den Chart-Parametern und der Chart-Objekt-Eigenschaft gesetzt werden soll, sowie das Flag, das die Notwendigkeit anzeigt, das Chart neu zu zeichnen (Redraw).

Die Funktionen zur Arbeit mit ChartSet*-Charts sind asynchron. Das bedeutet, dass sie nur das Ergebnis der Platzierung des Befehls in der Chart-Ereignis-Warteschlange zurückgeben und nicht das Ergebnis der Änderung des Parameters selbst. Normalerweise erscheint das Ergebnis der Funktionsoperation nach einem bestimmten Chart-Ereignis — Änderung der Größe, Ankunft eines neuen Ticks, Aktualisierung des Charts, usw. Um die Parameteränderung sofort anzuzeigen, müssen wir den Chart zwangsweise aktualisieren. Dies geschieht mit der Funktion ChartRedraw().

In der Regel betrifft die Änderung jedoch mehrere Chart-Parameter auf einmal, d. h. meist handelt es sich um eine Batch-Änderung. In diesem Fall sollten wir zuerst alle Ereignisse von Änderungen in allen notwendigen Chart-Parametern senden und danach den erzwungenen Chart-Redraw aufrufen, um zu vermeiden, dass der Chart nach jedem Befehl zur Parameteränderung neu gezeichnet wird. Dazu wird das Flag Redraw verwendet. Standardmäßig ist es auf false gesetzt.

Das erste, was wir hier tun, ist einen Befehl zur Änderung der Chart-Parameter zu senden. Wenn das Ereignis nicht in die Warteschlange gesetzt wird, wird ein Fehler gemeldet und false zurückgegeben.

Wenn das Ereignis erfolgreich in die Warteschlange gesetzt wurde, ändern wir die Eigenschaft des Chartobjekts. Wenn das Flag für das Neuzeichnen aktiviert ist, wird das Chart zwangsweise neu gezeichnet. Zurückgegeben wird true — die Methodenoperation war erfolgreich.



Die Implementierung der übrigen privaten Methoden zum Setzen der Flags ist identisch mit der betrachteten. Lassen Sie uns ihre vollständige Auflistung bereitstellen:

bool CChartObj::SetBringToTopFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_BRING_TO_TOP ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetContextMenuFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetCrosshairToolFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetMouseScrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventMouseWhellFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventMouseMoveFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventObjectCreateFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetEventObjectDeleteFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetForegroundFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShiftFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetAutoscrollFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetKeyboardControlFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetQuickNavigationFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScaleFixFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScaleFix11Flag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScalePTPerBarFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowTickerFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowOHLCFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowBidLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowAskLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (),flag); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowLastLineFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowGridFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowObjectDescriptionsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetDragTradeLevelsFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowDateScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowPriceScaleFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShowOneClickPanelFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetDockedFlag( const string source, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty( CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED ,flag); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; }

Wie wir sehen können, sind alle diese Methoden identisch mit der oben betrachteten, bis auf die editierbare Eigenschaft (in der letzten Methode mit Farbe markiert).

Drei private Methoden zum Einstellen der Anzeigemodi Chart, Skala und Chart-Volumen:



bool CChartObj::SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE ,mode)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,mode); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ) { int value=(scale< 0 ? 0 : scale> 5 ? 5 : scale); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetModeVolume( const string source, ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES ,mode)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,mode); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; }

Die Methoden sind ebenfalls identisch mit den oben betrachteten, bis auf die Eingänge, bei denen anstelle der Flags die gewünschten Modi übergeben werden, während bei der Methode zum Setzen der Chart-Skala zusätzlich die Grenzen des übergebenen Skalenwertes (0-5) geprüft werden.



Die Charts verfügen über die Eigenschaften, die nicht eingestellt werden können. Sie können nur erhalten werden. Damit das Chartobjekt aber die gleichen Werte wie der Chart hat, brauchen wir Methoden, die es uns erlauben, die Werte der Chartparameter in die entsprechenden Objekteigenschaften einzutragen. Diese werden beim Erstellen des Chart-Objekts gesetzt, aber wenn sie vom Terminal geändert werden, dann müssen wir rechtzeitig auf diese Änderung reagieren und die entsprechenden Änderungen an den Eigenschaften des Chart-Objekts vornehmen.

Dafür sind die folgenden privaten Methoden gedacht:

void CChartObj::SetVisibleBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); } void CChartObj::SetWindowsTotal( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); } void CChartObj::SetFirstVisibleBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); } void CChartObj::SetWidthInBars( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); } void CChartObj::SetWidthInPixels( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); } void CChartObj::SetMaximizedFlag( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); } void CChartObj::SetMinimizedFlag( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); } void CChartObj::SetExpertName( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); } void CChartObj::SetScriptName( void ) { this . SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME , :: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME ) ); }

Der Chart-Parameter wird hier auf die entsprechende Objekteigenschaft gesetzt. Die Arbeit mit diesen Methoden werden wir in den kommenden Artikeln implementieren.



Nun müssen wir die Methoden für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Eigenschaften des Chart-Objekts in den öffentlichen Klassenbereich einfügen. Dies werden die Methoden zum Aktivieren/Deaktivieren der Chart-Parameter, zum Einstellen der Farbe, der Größe und anderer Funktionen sein, die für die Arbeit mit dem Chart notwendig sind.

Die Methoden sind recht zahlreich. Lassen Sie sie uns daher in Gruppen einteilen.

Die Methoden zum Zurückgeben/Einstellen von Eigenschaften in den Status Aktiviert/Deaktiviert:

CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id); bool IsShow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW); } bool SetShowON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool IsAllowedContextMenu( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU); } bool SetContextMenuON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetContextMenuFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetContextMenuOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetContextMenuFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsCrosshairTool( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL); } bool SetCrosshairToolON( const bool redraw= false ); bool SetCrosshairToolOFF( const bool redraw= false ); bool IsMouseScroll( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL); } bool SetMouseScrollON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMouseScrollFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetMouseScrollOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMouseScrollFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventMouseWhell( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL); } bool SetEventMouseWhellON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseWhellFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventMouseWhellOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseWhellFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventMouseMove( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE); } bool SetEventMouseMoveON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseMoveFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventMouseMoveOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventMouseMoveFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventObjectCreate( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE);} bool SetEventObjectCreateON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectCreateFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventObjectCreateOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectCreateFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsEventObjectDelete( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE);} bool SetEventObjectDeleteON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectDeleteFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetEventObjectDeleteOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetEventObjectDeleteFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsForeground( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND); } bool SetForegroundON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetForegroundFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetForegroundOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetForegroundFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShift( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT); } bool SetShiftON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShiftFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShiftOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShiftFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsAutoscroll( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL); } bool SetAutoscrollON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetAutoscrollFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetAutoscrollOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetAutoscrollFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsKeyboardControl( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL); } bool SetKeyboardControlON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetKeyboardControlFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetKeyboardControlOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetKeyboardControlFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsQuickNavigation( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION); } bool SetQuickNavigationON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetQuickNavigationFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetQuickNavigationOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetQuickNavigationFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsScaleFix( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX); } bool SetScaleFixON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFixFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetScaleFixOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFixFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsScaleFix11( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11); } bool SetScaleFix11ON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFix11Flag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetScaleFix11OFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScaleFix11Flag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsScalePTPerBar( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR); } bool SetScalePTPerBarON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScalePTPerBarFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetScalePTPerBarOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScalePTPerBarFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowTicker( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER); } bool SetShowTickerON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTickerFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowTickerOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTickerFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowOHLC( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC); } bool SetShowOHLCON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOHLCFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowOHLCOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOHLCFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowBidLine( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE); } bool SetShowBidLineON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowBidLineFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowBidLineOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowBidLineFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowAskLine( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE); } bool SetShowAskLineON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowAskLineFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowAskLineOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowAskLineFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowLastLine( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE); } bool SetShowLastLineON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowLastLineFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowLastLineOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowLastLineFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowPeriodSeparators( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP); } bool SetShowPeriodSeparatorsON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowPeriodSeparatorsOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPeriodSeparatorsFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowGrid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID); } bool SetShowGridON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowGridFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowGridOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowGridFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowObjectDescriptions( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR); } bool SetShowObjectDescriptionsON( const bool redraw= false ); bool SetShowObjectDescriptionsOFF( const bool redraw= false ); bool IsShowTradeLevels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS); } bool SetShowTradeLevelsON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowTradeLevelsOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsDragTradeLevels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS); } bool SetDragTradeLevelsON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDragTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetDragTradeLevelsOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDragTradeLevelsFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowDateScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE); } bool SetShowDateScaleON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowDateScaleFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowDateScaleOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowDateScaleFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowPriceScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE); } bool SetShowPriceScaleON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPriceScaleFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowPriceScaleOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowPriceScaleFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsShowOneClickPanel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK); } bool SetShowOneClickPanelON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOneClickPanelFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetShowOneClickPanelOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetShowOneClickPanelFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsDocked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED); } bool SetDockedON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetDockedOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool SetBringToTopON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetBringToTopOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); }

Alle Methoden zum Setzen von Flags sind identisch und geben das Ergebnis der oben besprochenen entsprechenden privaten Methoden zum Setzen von Flags zurück. Die Methoden zur Rückgabe der Eigenschaften geben den in der entsprechenden Objekteigenschaft gesetzten Wert zurück. Die letzten beiden Methoden setzen nur Flags, da es keine Möglichkeit gibt, die Chart-Eigenschaft "Über allem anderem" über die Funktion ChartGetInteger() mit der ID CHART_BRING_TO_TOP zurückzugeben, da diese Chart-Eigenschaft nur zum Schreiben der Werte gedacht ist.



Die Methoden zum Zurückgeben/Einstellen der Modi der Darstellung des Charts, Skala des Charts und Volumen des Charts:



ENUM_CHART_MODE Mode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool SetModeBars( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_BARS ,redraw); } bool SetModeCandles( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_CANDLES ,redraw); } bool SetModeLine( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_LINE ,redraw); } int Scale( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE); } bool SetScale0( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 0 ,redraw); } bool SetScale1( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 1 ,redraw); } bool SetScale2( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 2 ,redraw); } bool SetScale3( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 3 ,redraw); } bool SetScale4( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 4 ,redraw); } bool SetScale5( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetScale(DFUN, 5 ,redraw); } ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ModeVolume( void ) const { return ( ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES);} bool SetModeVolumeHide( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetModeVolume(DFUN, CHART_VOLUME_HIDE ,redraw); } bool SetModeVolumeTick( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetModeVolume(DFUN, CHART_VOLUME_TICK ,redraw); } bool SetModeVolumeReal( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetModeVolume(DFUN, CHART_VOLUME_REAL ,redraw); }

Die Methoden zur Rückgabe der Eigenschaftswerte sind hier identisch mit den Methoden zur Rückgabe von Flags — der in der entsprechenden Objekteigenschaft gesetzte Wert wird zurückgegeben. Die Methoden zum Setzen von Werten geben das Ergebnis der privaten Methoden mit dem angegebenen Wert zurück, der in der Objekt- und Chart-Eigenschaft gesetzt werden soll.

Die Methoden zur Rückgabe und Einstellung der Farben für die Anzeige von verschiedenen Chartelementen und anderen editierbaren Chart-Parametern:

color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND); } bool SetColorBackground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorForeground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND); } bool SetColorForeground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorGrid( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID); } bool SetColorGrid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorVolume( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME); } bool SetColorVolume( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorUp( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP); } bool SetColorUp( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorDown( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN); } bool SetColorDown( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorLine( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE); } bool SetColorLine( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorCandleBull( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL);} bool SetColorCandleBull( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorCandleBear( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR);} bool SetColorCandleBear( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorBid( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID); } bool SetColorBid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorAsk( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK); } bool SetColorAsk( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorLast( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST); } bool SetColorLast( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); color ColorStops( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL); } bool SetColorStops( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatLeft( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } bool SetFloatLeft( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatTop( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } bool SetFloatTop( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } bool SetFloatRight( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); int FloatBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } bool SetFloatBottom( const int value, const bool redraw= false ); double ShiftSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } bool SetShiftSize( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double FixedPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } bool SetFixedPosition( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double FixedMaximum( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } bool SetFixedMaximum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double FixedMinimum( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } bool SetFixedMinimum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); double PointsPerBar( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR); } bool SetPointsPerBar( const double value, const bool redraw= false ); string Comment ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT); } bool SetComment( const string comment, const bool redraw= false ); string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL); } bool SetSymbol( const string symbol); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } bool SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);

Die Methoden zur Rückgabe der Eigenschaften geben die in der entsprechenden Objekteigenschaft eingestellten Werte zurück. Die Setzmethoden werden hier nur deklariert. Ihre Implementierung wird später besprochen.

Die Methoden, die die Eigenschaften des Chart-Objekts zurückgeben, entsprechen den schreibgeschützten Chart-Parametern:

bool IsObject( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT); } long ID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID); } int VisibleBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS); } int WindowsTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL); } int Handle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE); } int FirstVisibleBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); } int WidthInBars( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } int WidthInPixels( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsMaximized( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED); } bool IsMinimized( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED); } string ExpertName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME); } string ScriptName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME); }

Die Methoden geben den Wert zurück, der auf die entsprechende Eigenschaft des Chartobjekts gesetzt wurde.

Die Methoden, die Chart-Parameterwerte zurückgeben/einstellen, für die der Subfenster-Index angegeben werden sollte:

int WindowHeightInPixels( const int sub_window) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,sub_window); } bool SetWindowHeightInPixels( const int height, const int sub_window, const bool redraw= false ); int WindowYDistance( const int sub_window) const { return ( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,sub_window); } bool IsVisibleWindow( const int sub_window) const { return ( bool ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .Handle(), CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE ,sub_window); } double PriceMinimum( const int sub_window) const { return :: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN ,sub_window); } double PriceMaximum( const int sub_window) const { return :: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX ,sub_window); }

Diese Methoden werden hier temporär gesetzt. Später wird das Chartobjekt die Liste der zum Chart gehörenden Indikator-Unterfenster enthalten. Die Nummern dieser Unterfenster sollen in den Funktionen zum Setzen/Rückgeben der Werte angegeben werden, so dass die Methoden zu überarbeiten sind. Daher werden die Werte direkt aus dem Chart zurückgegeben, der durch das Chartobjekt beschrieben wird, und nicht aus den Objekteigenschaften.



Die Methode für die Tick-Emulation:

void EmulateTick( void ) { :: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(), this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe());} };

Der Aufruf der Funktion ChartSetSymbolPeriod() unter Angabe des Symbols und eines Zeitrahmens, der dem des aktuellen Charts entspricht, kann zur Aktualisierung des Charts verwendet werden (ähnlich wie der Befehl Aktualisieren im Terminal). Ein Update des Charts wiederum löst eine Neuberechnung der mit ihm verbundenen Indikatoren aus. So ist es möglich, einen Indikator im Chart auch dann zu berechnen, wenn es keine Ticks gibt (z. B. am Wochenende).



Implementieren wir die deklarierte Methoden im Methodenblock für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Objekteigenschaften außerhalb des Klassenkörpers.

Die Methoden zum Einstellen der Farbe des Chartelements und anderer benutzerdefinierter Chart-Parameter:

bool CChartObj::SetColorBackground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorForeground( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorGrid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorVolume( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorUp( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorDown( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorLine( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorCandleBull( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorCandleBear( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorBid( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorAsk( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorLast( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetColorStops( const color colour, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ,colour)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,colour); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatLeft( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatTop( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatRight( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFloatBottom( const int value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetShiftSize( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { double size=(value< 10.0 ? 10.0 : value> 50.0 ? 50.0 : value); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE ,size)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,size); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFixedPosition( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { double pos=(value< 0 ? 0 : value> 100.0 ? 100.0 : value); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION ,pos)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,pos); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFixedMaximum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetFixedMinimum( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetPointsPerBar( const double value, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,value); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetComment( const string comment, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT ,comment)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,comment); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetWindowHeightInPixels( const int height, const int sub_window, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,sub_window,height)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .ID()); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetSymbol( const string symbol) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(),symbol, this .Timeframe())) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); return true ; } bool CChartObj::SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( this .ID(), this . Symbol (),timeframe)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); return true ; }

Die Methoden sind identisch mit den oben betrachteten privaten Methoden und haben die gleiche Logik, daher überlasse ich sie Ihnen zum Studium. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne in den Kommentaren unten stellen.

Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne in den Kommentaren unten stellen. Damit ist die Erstellung des Chart-Objekts abgeschlossen.







Test

Für den Test verwende ich den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichere ihn im neuen Ordner \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part67\ als TestDoEasyPart67.mq5.

Wir öffnen drei Charts mit unterschiedlichen Instrumenten. Der EA soll auf dem ersten arbeiten, während die beiden anderen einfach geöffnet bleiben. Beim ersten Start liest der EA alle Charts ein, erstellt die entsprechenden Chart-Objekte, fügt sie der temporär erstellten Liste hinzu und liest die erstellte Liste, die die Kurzbeschreibungen der Chart-Objekte anzeigt, aus. Für den allerersten Chart, auf dem der EA arbeitet, wird die vollständige Beschreibung des Chartobjekts angezeigt.



Die Klasse der Signale ja jetzt über das Hauptobjekt der CEngine-Bibliothek eingebunden, anstelle einer Zeile, die die MQL5-Signalobjektklasse einbindet.

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh>

include the chart object class file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh>

Im OnTick(), anstelle des Codeblocks für die Arbeit mit Signalen

static bool done= false ; if (InpUseMqlSignals && !done) { Print ( "" ); engine.GetSignalsMQL5Collection().PrintShort( true , false , true ); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListSignalsMQL5Free(); if (list!= NULL ) { int index_max_gain=CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(list,SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN); CMQLSignal *signal_max_gain=list.At(index_max_gain); if (signal_max_gain!= NULL ) { signal_max_gain. Print (); if (engine.SignalsMQL5Subscribe(signal_max_gain.ID())) { engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage( 2 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit( 50 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent( 70 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters(); } } } done= true ; return ; } if (engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentID()> 0 ) { engine.SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe(); }

ergänzen wir den Codeblock für die Arbeit mit Chart-Objekten:

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (!done) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return ; long currChart,prevChart= ChartFirst (); int i= 0 ; CChartObj *chart_first= new CChartObj(prevChart); list.Add(chart_first); while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { currChart= ChartNext (prevChart); if (currChart< 0 ) break ; CChartObj *chart= new CChartObj(currChart); list.Add(chart); prevChart=currChart; i++; } Print ( "" ); int total=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CChartObj *chart_obj=list.At(j); chart_obj.PrintShort(); } Print ( "" ); chart_first=list.At( 0 ); chart_first. Print (); delete list; done= true ; } }

Die gesamte Logik ist im Code beschrieben und bedarf keiner weiteren Erklärungen. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne in den Kommentaren unten stellen.

Das ist alles, was ich im aktuellen Artikel tun wollte.

Kompilieren Sie den EA, öffnen Sie drei Charts im Terminal und starten Sie den EA auf dem ersten von ihnen, während Sie in den Parametern vorsorglich "Nur mit dem aktuellen Symbol und Zeitrahmen arbeiten" angeben:





Während des ersten Ticks erzeugt der EA drei Chart-Objekte und zeigt neben den Meldungen über die Initialisierung verschiedener Bibliotheksklassen auch kurze Beschreibungen der drei erzeugten Chart-Objekte an:

Chart window EURUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938630 , HWND: 918600 Chart window AUDUSD H1 ID: 131733844391938632 , HWND: 1182638 Chart window GBPUSD H4 ID: 131733844391938633 , HWND: 1705036

Anschließend die vollständige Beschreibung aller Eigenschaften des Chart-Objekts, das das erste Terminal-Chart beschreibt:

============= The beginning of the parameter list (Chart window EURUSD H4) ============= Chart ID: 131733844391938630 Timeframe: H4 Drawing attributes of a price chart: Yes Object "Chart" : No Chart on top of other charts: No Accessing the context menu by pressing the right mouse button: Yes Accessing the "Crosshair tool" by pressing the middle mouse button: Yes Scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button: Yes Sending messages about mouse wheel events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send notifications of mouse move and mouse click events to all mql5 programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of new object creation to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Send a notification of an event of object deletion to all mql5-programs on a chart: No Chart type: Display as Japanese candlesticks Price chart in the foreground: No Price chart indent from the right border: Yes Automatic moving to the right border of the chart: Yes Managing the chart using a keyboard: Yes Allowed to intercept Space and Enter key presses on the chart to activate the quick navigation bar: Yes Scale: 2 Fixed scale mode: No Scale 1 : 1 mode: No Scale to be specified in points per bar: No Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner: Yes Display OHLC values in the upper left corner: Yes Display Bid values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Ask values as a horizontal line in a chart: Yes Display Last values as a horizontal line in a chart: No Display vertical separators between adjacent periods: No Display grid in the chart: No Display volume in the chart: Tick volumes Display textual descriptions of objects: Yes The number of bars on the chart that can be displayed: 96 The total number of chart windows, including indicator subwindows: 1 Chart window handle: 918600 Number of the first visible bar in the chart: 95 Chart width in bars: 117 Chart width in pixels: 466 Chart background color: clrWhite Color of axes, scales and OHLC line: clrBlack Grid color: clrSilver Color of volumes and position opening levels: clrGreen Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks: clrBlack Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks: clrBlack Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks: clrBlack Body color of a bull candlestick: clrWhite Body color of a bear candlestick: clrBlack Bid price level color: clrLightSkyBlue Ask price level color: clrCoral Line color of the last executed deal price (Last): clrSilver Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit): clrOrangeRed Displaying trade levels in the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders): Yes Permission to drag trading levels on a chart with a mouse: Yes Showing the time scale on a chart: Yes Showing the price scale on a chart: Yes Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart: No Chart window is maximized: No Chart window is minimized: No The chart window is docked: Yes The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The top coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen: 0 ------ The size of the zero bar indent from the right border in percents: 18.63 Chart fixed position from the left border in percent value : 0.00 Fixed chart maximum: 1.22650 Fixed chart minimum : 1.17770 Scale in points per bar: 1.00 Chart minimum: 1.17770 Chart maximum: 1.22650 ------ Text of a comment in a chart: "" The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart: "TestDoEasyPart67" The name of the script running on the chart: "" Symbol: "EURUSD" ============= End of the parameter list (Chart window EURUSD H4) =============





Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich die Funktionen des Chart-Objekts erweitern, indem ich Unterfenster-Objekte dafür anlege und die Chart-Objekt-Kollektion erstelle.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt.

Ich empfehle nicht, Chart-Objekte in ihrem aktuellen Zustand in Ihrer Arbeit zu verwenden, da sie weiter verändert werden sollen.

Ihre Fragen und Vorschläge schreiben Sie bitte in den Kommentarteil.

