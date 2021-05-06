Trabalhando com preços e sinais na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 65): coleção de livros de ofertas e classe para trabalhar com sinais MQL5.com

Sumário

Ideia

Temos a funcionalidade pronta para trabalhar com o livro de ofertas de qualquer símbolo - nos artigos anteriores criamos classes de objetos para uma ordem abstrata e seus herdeiros, uma classe de instantâneo do livro de ofertas e uma classe para uma série de instantâneos do livro de ofertas. Resta criar um armazenamento comum para os objetos-séries de instantâneos do livro de ofertas - uma classes-coleção de séries de instantâneos, onde todas essas séries serão armazenadas com acesso conveniente a qualquer instantâneo do livro de ofertas daquelas armazenadas no listas na coleção, bem como com sua atualização automática - adição de novos instantâneos e exclusão dos antigos - para manter os tamanhos de lote especificados.

Além de criar uma classes-coleção de séries de instantâneos do livro de ofertas, hoje iniciaremos uma nova seção da biblioteca - outras classes da biblioteca.

E vamos começar com a funcionalidade para trabalhar com o serviço sinais MQL5.com, nomeadamente, iremos criar uma classe do objeto-sinal, que irá armazenar todos os dados de um sinal transmitido pelo serviço sinais do recurso MQL5.com.



Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

Vamos adicionar imediatamente novas mensagens à biblioteca. No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh inserimos os índices das novas mensagens:

MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_TEXT_MBOOKSERIES, MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_ERR_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_MB_COLLECTION_TEXT_MBCOLLECTION, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL_MQL5, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADE_MODE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_PUBLISHED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_STARTED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_UPDATED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_LEVERAGE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PIPS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_RATING, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIBERS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADES, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_EQUITY, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_GAIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_MAX_DRAWDOWN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ROI, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER_SERVER, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_NAME, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_CURRENCY, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN, };

e os textos que correspondem aos índices recém-adicionados:

{ "Серия снимков стакана цен" , "Series of shots of the Depth of Market" }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить серию снимков стакана цен в список" , "Error. Failed to add a shots series of the Depth of Market to the list" }, { "Коллекция серий снимков стакана цен" , "Collection of series of the Depth of Market shot" }, { "Сигнал" , "Signal" }, { "Сигнал сервиса сигналов MQL5.com" , "Signal from MQL5.com signal service" }, { "Тип счета" , "Account type" }, { "Дата публикации" , "Publication date" }, { "Дата начала мониторинга" , "Monitoring starting date" }, { "Дата последнего обновления торговой статистики" , "The date of the last update of the signal's trading statistics" }, { "ID" , "ID" }, { "Плечо торгового счета" , "Account leverage" }, { "Результат торговли в пипсах" , "Profit in pips" }, { "Позиция в рейтинге сигналов" , "Position in rating" }, { "Количество подписчиков" , "Number of subscribers" }, { "Количество трейдов" , "Number of trades" }, { "Состояние подписки счёта на этот сигнал" , "Account subscription status for this signal" }, { "Средства на счете" , "Account equity" }, { "Прирост счета в процентах" , "Account gain" }, { "Максимальная просадка" , "Account maximum drawdown" }, { "Цена подписки на сигнал" , "Signal subscription price" }, { "Значение ROI (Return on Investment) сигнала в %" , "Return on Investment (%)" }, { "Логин автора" , "Author login" }, { "Наименование брокера (компании)" , "Broker name (company)" }, { "Сервер брокера" , "Broker server" }, { "Имя" , "Name" }, { "Валюта счета" , "Base currency" }, { "Прирост" , "Gain" }, { "Просадка" , "Drawdown" }, };

Como vamos criar uma nova coleção hoje, precisamos registrar o identificador dessa coleção. No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh no seção de identificadores inserimos o identificador da coleção de série de instantâneos de livros de ofertas:

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 )

Vamos modificar o arquivo de classe de objeto-série de instantâneos do livro de ofertas. Às vezes, precisamos exibir a descrição de um objeto uma vez e, às vezes, ao exibir a partir de um objeto-coleção, precisamos exibir as descrições de todas as séries de instantâneos dos livros de ofertas de uma só vez. Neste caso, a lista ficará mais bonita se antes da descrição de cada série for adicionado um hífen. No arquivo de classe de uma série de instantâneos do livro de ofertas \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MBookSeries.mqh vamos adicionar mudanças na definição dos métodos:

void Print ( const bool dash= false ); void PrintShort( const bool dash= false );

Apenas usamos o sinalizador de exibição de hífen antes da descrição do objeto.

Na implementação de métodos também vamos escrever essas mudanças:

void CMBookSeries:: Print ( const bool dash= false ) { string txt= ( CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_REQUIRED_HISTORY_DAYS)+( string ) this .RequiredUsedDays()+ ", " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_ACTUAL_DEPTH)+( string ) this .DataTotal() ); :: Print ( (dash ? "- " : "" ) , this .Header(), ": " ,txt); } void CMBookSeries::PrintShort( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( (dash ? "- " : "" ) , this .Header()); }

Por padrão, o sinalizador tem o valor false, e o hífen na frente da descrição do objeto não é exibido.







Classe-coleção de livros de ofertas

Criamos todos os objetos necessários para criar uma coleção de livros de ofertas. Há um objeto-ordem de livro de ofertas, que é representado no terminal pela estrutura MqlBookInfo. Quando um evento BookEvent ocorre, o manipulador OnBookEvent() para este evento é chamado, nele seu parâmetro indica o símbolo em que ocorreu o evento de alteração do livro de ofertas. Além disso, podemos obter todos os dados atuais do livro de ofertas na matriz de estruturas MqlBookInfo. A coleta desses dados em nossa biblioteca é descrita pelo objeto-instantânea do livro de ofertas - ele contém objetos-ordens - exatamente a quantidade que recebemos ao processar o evento de alteração de alteração do livro de ofertas. Cada vez que o livro de ofertas muda, criamos um novo objeto instantâneo, que adicionamos à lista. Essa lista é representada pelo objeto-série de instantâneos de livros de ofertas. Para cada símbolo usado no programa e assinado para receber eventos do livro de ofertas, criamos essas listas. Nós criamos essas listas no modo em tempo real (infelizmente, o próprio terminal não tem um histórico de mudanças do livro de ofertas para um símbolo). Como resultado, agora precisamos combinar todas as listas disponíveis num objeto-coleção dos livros de ofertas dos símbolos.

A coleção de livros de ofertas de símbolos armazenará listas de instantâneas de livros de ofertas constantemente atualizadas, o que nos permitirá criar um histórico de alterações do livro de ofertas para cada símbolo durante a execução do programa. Poderemos receber dados de qualquer instantâneo das listas de coleção, e de cada imagem podemos extrair qualquer ordem. Poderemos buscar os dados necessários, filtrar as listas por critérios e realizar estudos estatísticos com as listas disponíveis na coleção.

Assim, na pasta da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ criamos a nova classe CMBookSeriesCollection no arquivo BookSeriesCollection.mqh.

A classe base deve ser a classe do objeto base de todos os objetos da biblioteca CBaseObj, e todos os arquivos necessários devem ser incluídos na lista de classes:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://MQL5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MBookSeries.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" class CMBookSeriesCollection : public CBaseObj { }

Vejamos o corpo da classe, seus métodos e, em seguida, analisemos sua implementação e finalidade:

class CMBookSeriesCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list; int IndexMBookSeries( const string symbol); public : CMBookSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } CMBookSeries *GetMBookseries( const string symbol); CMBookSeries *GetMBookseries( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index);} bool CreateCollection( const CArrayObj *list_symbols, const uint required= 0 ); void SetAvailableMBookSeries( const string symbol, const bool flag= true ); void SetAvailableMBookSeries( const bool flag= true ); bool IsAvailableMBookSeries( const string symbol); bool IsAvailableMBookSeries( void ); bool SetRequiredUsedDays( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ); bool SetRequiredUsedDays( const uint required= 0 ); CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook( const string symbol, const int index); CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook( const string symbol, const long time_msc); bool Refresh( const string symbol, const long time_msc); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( void ); CMBookSeriesCollection(); };

A partir das descrições dos métodos, fica claro que a coleção em si é representada por uma lista m_list, que armazenará objetos-séries de instantâneos de livro de ofertas de diferentes símbolos representados pela classe CMBookSeries, que, por sua vez, contêm objetos-instantâneas do livro de ofertas representados pela classe CMBookSnapshot.

Vamos dar uma olhada mais de perto na implementação dos métodos de classe.

No construtor da classe é limpa a lista de coleção, é definido o sinalizador de lista classificada e o é atribuído identificador da lista da coleção de séries do livro de ofertas:



CMBookSeriesCollection::CMBookSeriesCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID); }

Por padrão, todas as listas de série são classificadas na lista-coleção pelo nome dos símbolos da série de instantâneas dos livros de ofertas.

Método para criar uma lista-coleção de séries de livros de ofertas para símbolos:

bool CMBookSeriesCollection::CreateCollection( const CArrayObj *list_symbols, const uint required= 0 ) { if (list_symbols== NULL ) return false ; int total=list_symbols.Total(); this .m_list.Clear(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol_obj=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) continue ; CMBookSeries *bookseries= new CMBookSeries(symbol_obj.Name(),required); if (bookseries== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list.Sort(); if ( this .m_list.Search(bookseries)> WRONG_VALUE ) delete bookseries; else { if (! this .m_list.Add(bookseries)) { delete bookseries; :: Print (DFUN, "\"" ,symbol_obj.Name(), "\": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_ERR_ADD_TO_LIST)); return false ; } } } return true ; }

Toda a lógica do método é descrita em detalhes em sua listagem. Resumidamente: ao método é passada uma lista de todos os símbolos usados no programa e o número de instantâneas do livro de ofertas que podem ser armazenadas nas listas de coleção. No loop através da lista passada para o método, obtemos o próximo objeto-símbolo da lista, criamos um novo objeto-série de instantâneas do livro de ofertas para este símbolo e o adicionamos à lista-coleção. Como resultado, obtemos uma lista de objetos-séries de instantâneos do livro de ofertas de diferentes símbolos - aqueles que estão presentes na lista passada para o método. Cada lista criada de séries de instantâneos está inicialmente vazia.

As listas criadas na coleção serão preenchidas no método de atualização da série de listas dos instantâneos do livro de ofertas do símbolo especificado:

bool CMBookSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol , const long time_msc ) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return false ; return bookseries.Refresh(time_msc); }

Como o manipulador OnBookEvent() é acionado para cada símbolo, usamos o método de atualização não para a coleção inteira, mas apenas para um dos símbolos da coleção. Ao método são passados o nome do símbolo, em que ocorreu o evento de mudança no livro de ofertas, e o tempo de registro do evento de alteração do livro de ofertas em milissegundos. Em seguida, obtemos uma série de instantâneos do livro de ofertas para o símbolo passado para o método e retornamos o resultado do método Refresh() da classe da objeto-série de instantâneos do livro de ofertas, considerado por nós no artigo anterior.



Método que retorna o índice da série do livro de ofertas pelo nome do símbolo:

int CMBookSeriesCollection::IndexMBookSeries( const string symbol) { const CMBookSeries *obj= new CMBookSeries(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); if (obj== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list.Sort(); int index= this .m_list.Search(obj); delete obj; return index; }

Aqui: criamos uma nova objeto-série temporária de instantâneos do livro de ofertas com o símbolo especificado nos parâmetros de entrada. Definimos o sinalizador de lista classificada (apenas pesquisa em lista classificada) e obtemos o índice do objeto com o mesmo símbolo da lista. Sempre excluímos o objeto temporário criado e retornamos o índice resultante. Se o objeto-série de instantâneos do livro de ofertas com o símbolo especificado estiver na lista, o método Search() retornará seu índice, caso contrário, o método retornará -1.



Método que retorna um objeto da série do livro de ofertas do símbolo especificado:

CMBookSeries *CMBookSeriesCollection::GetMBookseries( const string symbol) { int index= this .IndexMBookSeries(symbol); return this .m_list.At(index); }

Aqui: usando o método acima obtemos o índice do objeto-série de instantâneos do livro de ofertas na lista por símbolo e retornamos um ponteiro para um objeto na lista com base no índice especificado. Se o objeto com o símbolo especificado não estiver na lista (índice -1), o método At() retornará NULL.



Para usar a funcionalidade que permite trabalhar com o livro de ofertas, devemos gerar o acompanhamento (assinatura) de eventos de mudanças no livro de ofertas para cada símbolo. Isso já está pronto para nós e funciona - já fizemos essa funcionalidade na classe do objeto-símbolo. Além disso, na classe do objeto-série dos instantâneos do livro de ofertas, temos um sinalizador que nos indica a necessidade de habilitar/desabilitar o processamento de eventos para alterações no livro de ofertas. Quer dizer, mesmo se um símbolo já tiver sido assinado para receber os eventos BookEvent, podemos desativar temporariamente o símbolo, controlando este sinalizador. Para definir o sinalizador que indica a necessidade de manipular eventos BookEvent por símbolo, temos um método:

void CMBookSeriesCollection::SetAvailableMBookSeries( const string symbol, const bool flag= true ) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return ; bookseries.SetAvailable(flag); }

Aqui: obtemos um objeto-série de livros de ofertas do símbolo especificado e definimos o sinalizador passado para o método.

Por padrão, o valor do sinalizador é true.

Se nosso programa trabalha com muitos símbolos, e precisamos controlar simultaneamente os sinalizadores descritos acima da série de instantâneas de livros de ofertas, então para isso temos um método que permite definir o valor do sinalizador para todos os símbolos usados no programa de uma vez:

void CMBookSeriesCollection::SetAvailableMBookSeries( const bool flag= true ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (bookseries== NULL ) continue ; bookseries.SetAvailable(flag); } }

Aqui: num loop pelo número total de objetos-séries de instantâneas de livros de ofertas na coleção temos a próxima lista-série e definimos o sinalizador passado para o método. Por padrão, o valor do sinalizador é true.



Métodos opostos aos considerados acima, que retornam valores de sinalizadores para trabalhar com uma série-lista do símbolo especificado, ou de todos de uma vez.



Um método que retorna o sinalizador de uso de uma série de livro de ofertas do símbolo especificado:

bool CMBookSeriesCollection::IsAvailableMBookSeries( const string symbol) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return false ; return bookseries.IsAvailable(); }

Aqui: obtemos um objeto-série de instantâneas de livro de ofertas para o símbolo passado para o método e retornamos o valor do sinalizador definido para este objeto.



Método que retorna o sinalizador de uso da série de livros de ofetas de todos os símbolos:

bool CMBookSeriesCollection::IsAvailableMBookSeries( void ) { bool res= true ; int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (bookseries== NULL ) continue ; res &=bookseries.IsAvailable(); } return res; }

Este método retorna true somente se o sinalizador de necessidade de uso for definida para cada um dos símbolos usados em sua série de livros de ofertas. Aqui num loop por todos os objetos-séries da coleção pegamos outro lote e adicionamos o valor do sinalizador à variável desta série. Se pelo menos um dos símbolos tiver um sinalizador false, o método retornará false.



Método que define o número de instantâneos no histórico do livro de ofertas do símbolo especificado:



bool CMBookSeriesCollection::SetRequiredUsedDays( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return false ; bookseries.SetRequiredUsedDays(required); return true ; }

Este método é usado para limitar o número total de instantâneos de livro de ofertas para cada símbolo, a fim de não desperdiçar memória extra com dados desatualizados. Aqui: obtemos uma lista-série de instantâneos do símbolo especificado e definimos o número máximo de instantâneos na lista. Se a lista-série de instantâneas não puder ser obtida, retornamos false. Após a instalação bem-sucedida da quantidade necessária, devolvemos true.

Método que define o número de instantâneos no histórico de livros de ofertas para todos os símbolos:

bool CMBookSeriesCollection::SetRequiredUsedDays( const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (bookseries== NULL ) { res &= false ; continue ; } bookseries.SetRequiredUsedDays(required); } return res; }

Este método define a mesma quantidade de dados de histórico de livro de ofertas necessários para todos os símbolos usados no programa de uma só vez.

Num loop sobre o número total de objetos-séries na coleção obtemos outro objeto-série de instantâneos de livros de ofertas e definimos a quantidade especificada de dados para ele. Se a série não puder ser obtida, ao resultado é adicionado o valor false. Assim, caso não tenha sido possível definir a quantidade necessária para pelo menos uma série, o método retornará false. No final do ciclo, retornamos a variável resultante res.



Método que retorna um objeto-instantâneo de livro de ofertas do símbolo especificado por índice:



CMBookSnapshot *CMBookSeriesCollection::GetMBook( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return NULL ; return bookseries.GetMBookByListIndex(index); }

Aqui: obtemos um objeto-série de instantâneos do livro de ofertas do símbolo especificado e retornamos um ponteiro para o objeto-instantâneo livro de ofertas com base no índice especificado pelo método GetMBookByListIndex() da classe CMBookSeries, descrito no artigo anterior.



Um método que retorna um objeto-instantâneo de livro de ofertas do símbolo especificado por tempo em milissegundos:

CMBookSnapshot *CMBookSeriesCollection::GetMBook( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return NULL ; return bookseries.GetMBook(time_msc); }

Aqui: obtemos uma série-objeto de instantâneos de livro de ofertas do símbolo especificado e retornamos um ponteiro para o objeto-instantâneo de livro de ofertas com base no índice especificado pelo método GetMBook() da classe CMBookSeries, descrito no artigo anterior.

O método é específico porque, para obter um ponteiro garantido para o objeto-instantâneo de livro de ofertas, precisamos saber exatamente e com antecedência seu tempo em milissegundos.

Método que exibe uma descrição completa de uma coleção de séries de instantâneos de livros de ofertas no log:

void CMBookSeriesCollection:: Print ( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MB_COLLECTION_TEXT_MBCOLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (bookseries== NULL ) continue ; bookseries. Print ( true ); } }

Primeiro, imprimimos o cabeçalho, e depois num loop obtemos cada objeto-série do livro de ofertas da coleção e imprimimos sua descrição completa. Neste caso, para o método Print() do objeto-série de instantâneos passamos true, de forma que o método preceda a descrição da série com um hífen.



O método que registra no log uma breve descrição da coleção:



void CMBookSeriesCollection::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MB_COLLECTION_TEXT_MBCOLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (bookseries== NULL ) continue ; bookseries. PrintShort( true ) ; } }

O método é idêntico ao anterior, exceto que para exibir a descrição das séries da coleção, usamos o método para exibir uma breve descrição do objeto-série de livro de ofertas.

Alteramos a classe de objeto base de biblioteca CEngine no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.



Anexamos ao arquivo a classe-coleção de séries de instantâneos de livros de ofertas:



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://MQL5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh"

Na lista de objetos de classe adicionamos um novo objeto - um objeto da coleção-classe de séries de instantâneos dos livros de ofertas:

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; int m_last_symbol_event; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; string m_name;

Adicionamos um novo manipulador para o evento BookEvent, e no método que define a lista de símbolos usados na coleção de símbolos, além de transferir o número de dias para a série de ticks, adicionamos a transmissão do número máximo de instantâneos de livros de ofertas:

void OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void OnTick (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ); int OnCalculate (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ); bool OnBookEvent ( const string &symbol); void OnDeinit ( void ); bool SetUsedSymbols( const string &array_symbols[], const uint required_ticks= 0 , const uint required_books= 0 );

Na lista de métodos para trabalhar com uma coleção de séries de ticks adicionamos novos métodos para facilitar o uso da coleção de séries de ticks, e escrevemos métodos para trabalhar com uma coleção de séries de livros de ofertas:



CTickSeriesCollection *GetTickSeriesCollection( void ) { return & this .m_tick_series; } CArrayObj *GetListTickSeries( void ) { return this .m_tick_series.GetList(); } bool TickSeriesCreate( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_tick_series.CreateTickSeries(symbol,required); } bool TickSeriesCreateAll( const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_tick_series.CreateTickSeriesAll(required); } void TickSeriesRefresh( const string symbol) { this .m_tick_series.Refresh(symbol); } void TickSeriesRefreshAll( void ) { this .m_tick_series.Refresh(); } void TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent( void ) { this .m_tick_series.RefreshExpectCurrent(); } CMBookSeriesCollection *GetMBookSeriesCollection( void ) { return & this .m_book_series; } CArrayObj *GetListMBookSeries( void ) { return this .m_book_series.GetList(); } void MBookSeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { this .m_book_series.Refresh(symbol,time_msc); } CMBookSeries *GetMBookSeries( const string symbol) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBookseries(symbol); }

Todos esses métodos simplesmente chamam os métodos de coleção correspondentes com o mesmo nome.

Fora do corpo da classe, vamos escrever a implementação do manipulador OnBookEvent() da biblioteca:

bool CEngine:: OnBookEvent ( const string &symbol ) { CSymbol *sym= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (sym== NULL || !sym.BookdepthSubscription()) return false ; return this .m_book_series.Refresh( sym.Name() , sym.Time() ); }

Como o manipulador OnBookEvent() sempre é ativado quando alterado o livro de ofertas de um símbolo, podemos reconhecer esse símbolo dentro do próprio manipulador.

Respectivamente, para este método passamos o nome do símbolo onde foi registrado o evento de mudança de livro de ofertas, e depois obtemos o objeto-símbolo correspondente da classe-coleção de símbolos e retornamos o resultado do método de atualização da série correspondente de instantâneos do livro de ofertas , ao mesmo tempo que especificamos o tempo em milissegundos, que será definido para o instantâneo recém-criado no método Refresh().



Vamos modificar o método que define a lista de símbolos usados na coleção de símbolos:

bool CEngine::SetUsedSymbols( const string &array_symbols[], const uint required_ticks= 0 , const uint required_books= 0 ) { bool res= this .m_symbols.SetUsedSymbols(array_symbols); CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; res&= this .m_time_series.CreateCollection(list); res&= this .m_tick_series.CreateCollection(list, required_ticks ); res&= this .m_book_series.CreateCollection(list, required_books ); return res; }

Agora ao método são passados o número de dias das séries de tick e o número máximo de instantâneos de livros de ofertas em sua série.

Aqui nós adicionamos adequadamente a criação de uma coleção de séries de instantâneos de livros de ofertas de todos os símbolos.



Assim concluímos o desenvolvimento de classes para trabalhar com séries de livros de ofertas.

No futuro, podemos retornar a este tópico para fazer melhorias, mas por enquanto abordaremos outras funcionalidades necessárias da biblioteca.



Sinais MQL5.com é um serviço que permite que as transações de traders sejam ão copiadas para a sua conta de negociação.

Aqui, consideraremos uma conta de negociação como um objeto de um sinal mql5, no qual as operações de negociação são rastreadas para a transmissão pública de trades - fonte do sinal.

A fonte do sinal possui seus próprios parâmetros, que podem ser obtidos por meio das funções SignalBaseGetInteger(), SignalBaseGetDouble() e SignalBaseGetString(). Também há opções de assinatura - configurações para copiar um sinal para uma conta específica. Esses parâmetros podem ser obtidos através das funções SignalInfoGetDouble(), SignalInfoGetInteger() e SignalInfoGetString().

O objeto-sinal mql5 descreverá uma fonte de sinal disponível no terminal para ser assinada. Você pode assinar apenas um sinal de uma conta, mas dispor de uma lista completa de todos os sinais disponíveis para assinatura - objetos-sinais mql5, com a capacidade de classificá-los por propriedades, filtrar, comparar e assinar o sinal selecionado - esta é uma funcionalidade muito conveniente e útil para quem deseja usar o serviço de sinal do recurso MQL5.com.



Classe de objeto-sinal mql5

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh escrevemos a enumeração de propriedades do objeto-sinal mql5 inteiras, reais e de string:

#define SIGNAL_MQL5_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (MBOOK_ORD_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE+ 1 ) enum ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER { SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE = 0 , SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS, }; #define SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 11 ) #define SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE { SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE = SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI, }; #define SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 6 ) #define SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING { SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN = (SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY, }; #define SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 5 )

Por enquanto, não faremos a lista de possíveis eventos de sinal mql5, mas nos restringiremos a uma constante indicando o código do próximo evento após os códigos de evento dos sinais mql5 e, então, muito provavelmente, iremos mudar isso.



Para conseguir pesquisar e classificar pelas propriedades dos sinais mql5, definimos a enumeração de todos os critérios de classificação possíveis:



#define FIRST_SIGNAL_MQL5_DBL_PROP (SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SIGNAL_MQL5_STR_PROP (SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SIGNAL_MQL5_MODE { SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADE_MODE = 0 , SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_PUBLISHED, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_STARTED, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_UPDATED, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_LEVERAGE, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PIPS, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_RATING, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIBERS, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADES, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_BALANCE = FIRST_SIGNAL_MQL5_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_EQUITY, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_GAIN, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_MAX_DRAWDOWN, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ROI, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN = FIRST_SIGNAL_MQL5_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER_SERVER, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_NAME, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_CURRENCY, };

Este é o mínimo necessário para criar uma nova classe para um novo objeto de biblioteca.

No diretório da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\ criamos a pasta MQLSignalBase\, e nesta, o novo arquivo MQLSignal.mqh da classe CMQLSignal.

A classe base deve ser a classe do objeto base de todos os objetos da biblioteca CBaseObj:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://MQL5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CMQLSignal : public CBaseObj { }

Consideremos a composição da classe e, em seguida, a implementação de seus métodos:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://MQL5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CMQLSignal : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public : void SetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CMQLSignal *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property); void Print( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual string Header( const bool shrt= false ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CMQLSignal* compared_obj) const ; CMQLSignal(){;} CMQLSignal( const long signal_id); public : datetime DatePublished( void ) const { return (datetime) this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED); } datetime DateStarted( void ) const { return (datetime) this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED); } datetime DateUpdated( void ) const { return (datetime) this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED); } long ID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID); } long Leverage( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE); } long Pips( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS); } long Rating( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING); } long Subscribers( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS); } long Trades( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES); } long TradeMode( void ) const { return ( long ) this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } bool SubscriptionStatus( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS); } double Balance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE); } double Equity( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY); } double Gain( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN); } double MaxDrawdown( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN); } double Price( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE); } double ROI( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI); } string AuthorLogin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN); } string Broker( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER); } string BrokerServer( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME); } string Currency( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY); } void SetDatePublished( const datetime date) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED,date); } void SetDateStarted( const datetime date) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED,date); } void SetDateUpdated( const datetime date) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED,date); } void SetID( const long id) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID,id); } void SetLeverage( const long value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE, value ); } void SetPips( const long value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS, value ); } void SetRating( const long value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING, value ); } void SetSubscribers( const long value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS, value ); } void SetTrades( const long value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES, value ); } void SetTradeMode( const long mode) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE,mode); } void SetSubscriptionStatus( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS,flag); } void SetBalance( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE, value ); } void SetEquity( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY, value ); } void SetGain( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN, value ); } void SetMaxDrawdown( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN, value ); } void SetPrice( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, value ); } void SetROI( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI, value ); } void SetAuthorLogin( const string value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN, value ); } void SetBroker( const string value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER, value ); } void SetBrokerServer( const string value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER, value ); } void SetName( const string value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME, value ); } void SetCurrency( const string value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY, value ); } string TradeModeDescription( void ); };

A seção privada declara matrizes para armazenar propriedades inteiras, reais e de string do objeto e métodos que retornam o índice real das propriedades reais e de string do objeto.

Na seção pública da classe, vemos os métodos padrão para objetos de biblioteca para definir e obter propriedades de objeto, métodos para pesquisar e classificar, exibir descrições de objeto e construtores de classe.



Também na seção pública são escritos métodos para fácil acesso às propriedades do objeto - os métodos simplesmente têm nomes "reveladores" - de forma que o usuário da biblioteca não se lembre de cor os nomes de todas as enumerações de um objeto para acessar uma propriedade particular.



Consideramos a composição das classes de objetos em detalhes na primeira parte da descrição da biblioteca. Consideremos a implementação de métodos de classe.

Num construtor de classe paramétrica é transmitido o identificador de sinal, e em seguida (levando em consideração que este sinal está selecionado) todas as propriedades do objeto são preenchidas com os valores obtidos nas funções correspondentes:



CMQLSignal::CMQLSignal( const long signal_id ) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID] = signal_id; this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS] = false ; this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_RATING ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_ROI ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER)]= :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY ); }

Definimos o sinalizador de assinatura deste sinal como false - a assinatura do sinal selecionado será realizada a partir de uma classe diferente.



Método para comparar a propriedade especificada para objetos-sinais mql5:

int CMQLSignal::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CMQLSignal *obj_compared=node; if (mode<SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

Resumindo: um objeto para comparar e uma propriedade para comparar dois objetos são passados para o método. Dependendo da propriedade passada, é comparada a propriedade inteira, real ou string de dois objetos. O resultado da comparação é -1, 1 ou 0 (menor que, maior que, igual)

Método para comparar todas as propriedades de objetos-sinais mql5:



bool CMQLSignal::IsEqual(CMQLSignal *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

Em três loops percorrendo três matrizes de propriedades de objeto, comparamos cada propriedade de dois objetos e, se as propriedades não forem iguais, retornamos false. Após comparar todas as propriedades de dois objetos em três matrizes, e se nenhumas propriedades desiguais forem encontradas, retornas true - os objetos são completamente idênticos.

Métodos que retornam uma descrição da propriedade inteira, real e de string do objeto:

string CMQLSignal::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADE_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TradeModeDescription() ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_PUBLISHED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .DatePublished()) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_STARTED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .DateStarted()) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_UPDATED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .DateUpdated()) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_LEVERAGE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PIPS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_RATING)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIBERS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : "" ); } string CMQLSignal::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_PROP_BALANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_EQUITY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_GAIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_MAX_DRAWDOWN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ROI)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : "" ); } string CMQLSignal::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER_SERVER)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_NAME)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_CURRENCY)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); }

Dependendo da propriedade passada ao método, é criada e retornada uma string com sua descrição e valor.



Método que registra todas as propriedades do objeto-sinal mql5:

void CMQLSignal:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

Em três loops percorrendo propriedades inteiras, reais e de string, exibimos a descrição de cada propriedade do objeto usando o método GetPropertyDescription() correspondente.



Método que retorna o nome abreviado do objeto sinal mql5:

string CMQLSignal::Header( const bool shrt= false ) { return ( shrt ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL) : CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL_MQL5) ); }

Ao método é passado o sinalizador que indica a exibição de descrição breve ou longa. Por padrão, é exibida uma descrição longa:

The signal of the MQL5.com Signal service

Quando o sinalizador é definido como true, é exibida uma breve descrição:

Signal

Método que imprime uma breve descrição do objeto no log:

void CMQLSignal::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .Header( true ), " \"" , this .Name(), "\". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN), ": " , this .AuthorLogin(), ", ID " , this .ID(), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .Gain(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .MaxDrawdown(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), 2 ) ); }

Primeiro, é criado um pequeno cabeçalho "Sinal" e, em seguida, a este são adicionados alguns parâmetros, que são impressos no log do terminal.

Por exemplo:

Signal "DemoForArticle" . Author login: login, ID XXXXXX , Growth: XX.XX , Drawdown: XX.XX , Price: XX.XX

Método que retorna o nome do tipo de conta:

string CMQLSignal::TradeModeDescription( void ) { return ( this .TradeMode()== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_REAL) : this .TradeMode()== 1 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_DEMO) : this .TradeMode()== 2 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST) : CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_UNKNOWN) ); }

Dependendo da conta da qual o sinal é transmitido, é retornada uma string com o tipo de conta (real, demo e por aí fora).



Assim concluímos a criação do objeto-sinal mql5.







Teste

Para testar, vamos pegar um Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e o salvamos na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part65\ com o nome TestDoEasyPart65.mq5.



A classe-coleção de séries de instantâneos de livros de ofertas agora está disponível no objeto da biblioteca principal, mas ainda não anexamos o objeto de sinal mql5 ao CEngine. Por isso, no Expert Advisor, iremos substituir a string de conexão da classe do objeto-série de instantâneos do livro de ofertas.



#include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MBookSeries.mqh>

por linha de conexão de objeto-sinal mql5:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://MQL5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh>

Da lista de variáveis globais do Expert Advisor removemos o anúncio do objeto-série do instantâneo do livro de ofertas:

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; bool pressed_pending_delete_all; bool pressed_pending_close_all; bool pressed_pending_sl; bool pressed_pending_tp; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; double g_point; int g_digits; CMBookSeries book_series;

Na Ajuda do MQL5 há um exemplo de como obter uma lista de sinais gratuitos lucrativos com um número diferente de zero de assinantes:

void OnStart () { int total= SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if ( SignalBaseSelect (i)) { long id = SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); long pips = SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS ); long subscr= SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS ); string name = SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_NAME ); double price = SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE ); string curr = SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY ); if (price== 0.0 && pips> 0 && subscr> 0 ) PrintFormat ( "id=%d, name=\"%s\", currency=%s, pips=%d, subscribers=%d" ,id,name,curr,pips,subscr); } else PrintFormat ( "Signal selection error. Error code=%d" , GetLastError ()); } }

Vamos fazer o mesmo, mas com a ajuda de um novo objeto-sinal mql5. Para fazer isso, vamos escrever no manipulador OnInit() do Expert Advisor esse bloco de código:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq< 5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq< 1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); g_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); g_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" , false ); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" , false ); } engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total= SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id= SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; if (!list.Add(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } } Print ( "" ); static bool done= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal=list.At(i); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; if (signal.Price()> 0 || signal.Subscribers()== 0 ) continue ; if (!done) { signal. Print (); done= true ; } else signal.PrintShort(); } delete list; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

À primeira vista, o código ficou mais volumoso do que o código da ajuda. Mas esse é um fenômeno temporário. Assim que a classe-coleção de sinais estiver pronta, tudo será muito mais conciso. Nesse ínterim, com este código, vamos verificar a operação do objeto de sinal mql5.

Visto que agora temos acesso à classe-coleção de séries de instantâneos de livros de ofertas a partir do objeto principal da biblioteca, o manipulador OnBookEvent() sofreu algumas alterações. Agora fica assim:

void OnBookEvent ( const string & symbol) { static bool first= true ; if (!engine. OnBookEvent (symbol)) return ; if (symbol== Symbol ()) { CMBookSeries *book_series=engine.GetMBookSeries(symbol); if (book_series== NULL ) return ; CMBookSnapshot *book=book_series.GetLastMBook(); if (book== NULL ) return ; CMarketBookOrd *ord_0=book.GetMBookByListIndex( 0 ); CMarketBookOrd *ord_N=book.GetMBookByListIndex(book.DataTotal()- 1 ); if (ord_0== NULL || ord_N== NULL ) return ; Comment ( DFUN,book. Symbol (), ": " ,TimeMSCtoString(book.Time()), ", last book data total: " ,book.DataTotal(), ", series books total: " ,book_series.DataTotal(), "

Max: " ,ord_N.Header(), "

Min: " ,ord_0.Header() ); if (first) { book_series. Print (); book. Print (); first= false ; } } }

Na função OnInitDoEasy(), também faremos algumas pequenas alterações. Agora a criação de séries de ticks de todos os símbolos usados é feita por referência direta ao método correspondente do objeto da biblioteca principal, e a verificação das séries criadas do livro de ofertas é adicionada:

engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); engine.TickSeriesCreateAll(); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection(). Print (); engine.GetMBookSeriesCollection(). Print ();

Vamos compilar o Expert Advisor e iniciá-lo, tendo previamente definido nas configurações usar dois símbolos e o período gráfico atual:





O log irá mostrar os dados sobre a coleção criada de instantâneos de livros de ofertas, dados completos no primeiro sinal apropriado e dados ressumidos de todos os sinais gratuitos lucrativos. No final da lista serão exibidas informações sobre uma série de instantâneos e o primeiro instantâneo do livro de ofertas no gráfico atual:

Account 8550475 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10428.13 USD, 1 : 100 , Hedge, MetaTrader 5 demo --- Initializing "DoEasy" library --- Working with predefined symbol list. The number of used symbols: 2 "AUDUSD" "EURUSD" Working with the current timeframe only: H1 AUDUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "AUDUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5385 EURUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "EURUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 6310 Tick series "AUDUSD" : Requested number of days: 1 , Historical data created: 294221 Tick series "EURUSD" : Requested number of days: 1 , Historical data created: 216048 DOM snapshot series collection: - "AUDUSD" DOM snapshot series: Requested number of days: 1 , Actual history depth: 0 "EURUSD" DOM snapshot series: Requested number of days: 1 , Actual history depth: 0 Subscribed to Depth of Market AUDUSD Subscribed to Depth of Market EURUSD Library initialization time: 00 : 00 : 25.015 ============= Beginning of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Account type: Demo Publication date: 2018.06 . 04 16 : 45 Monitoring start date: 2018.06 . 04 16 : 45 Date of the latest update of the trading statistics: 2021.02 . 20 02 : 01 ID: 435626 Trading account leverage: 200 Trading result in pips: - 72124 Position in the Rating of Signals: 12 Number of subscribers: 132 Number of trades: 7866 Status of account subscription to a signal: No ------ Account balance: 43144.27 Account equity: 43150.55 Account growth in %: 331.44 Maximum drawdown: 43.93 Signal subscription price: 0.00 Signal ROI (Return on Investment) in %: 331.51 ------ Author login: "robots4forex" Broker (company) name: "MetaQuotes Software Corp." Broker server: "MetaQuotes-Demo" Name: "Prospector Scalper EA" Account currency: "GBP" ============= End of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Signal "ADS MT5" . Author login: vluxus, ID 478235 , Growth: 251.84 , Drawdown: 40.26 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Sparrow USD ForexClub c 01012019" . Author login: Tradotrade, ID 519975 , Growth: 12.45 , Drawdown: 14.98 , Price: 0.00 Signal "RAZRED v03" . Author login: joaoluiz_sa, ID 545382 , Growth: 96.17 , Drawdown: 28.18 , Price: 0.00 Signal "NRDemo" . Author login: v3sare, ID 655353 , Growth: 2.94 , Drawdown: 25.37 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Amega 1000085182" . Author login: AmegaTrust, ID 722001 , Growth: 1.92 , Drawdown: 5.13 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Wns My strategy" . Author login: WaldeliN, ID 727851 , Growth: 103.69 , Drawdown: 47.01 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Bk EA" . Author login: worknet, ID 749557 , Growth: 506.88 , Drawdown: 59.78 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ROBIN 24" . Author login: juanca034, ID 752873 , Growth: 926.29 , Drawdown: 30.25 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Deny Forex" . Author login: deny.mendonca, ID 759729 , Growth: 149.06 , Drawdown: 39.24 , Price: 0.00 Signal "T Strategy" . Author login: tonarino210, ID 760343 , Growth: 28.87 , Drawdown: 20.37 , Price: 0.00 Signal "IC MT5 Demo" . Author login: InvestForce, ID 760539 , Growth: 67.01 , Drawdown: 35.99 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Gridingale" . Author login: Myxx, ID 766073 , Growth: 21.10 , Drawdown: 15.55 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Marcos Monteiro" . Author login: slovenwill, ID 783988 , Growth: 85.08 , Drawdown: 17.59 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Multi currency trend" . Author login: mj2019, ID 785447 , Growth: 54.42 , Drawdown: 18.52 , Price: 0.00 Signal "W7 901074879 Campeonato MT5" . Author login: dramos236, ID 787269 , Growth: 91.99 , Drawdown: 21.20 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Ramon Fx" . Author login: viniciusramon18, ID 788732 , Growth: 54.31 , Drawdown: 9.46 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Douglas demo w7" . Author login: douglas.o.carne, ID 792392 , Growth: 219.94 , Drawdown: 43.61 , Price: 0.00 "Suelen" signal. Author login: suelenacca, ID 794655 , Growth: 67.40 , Drawdown: 20.97 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Conquers" . Author login: borgesti, ID 795133 , Growth: 37.23 , Drawdown: 11.09 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Conta demo torneio" . Author login: Tiagoximenes, ID 798798 , Growth: 42.36 , Drawdown: 17.94 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Conta demo de mil" . Author login: Tiagoximenes, ID 798802 , Growth: 132.02 , Drawdown: 27.87 , Price: 0.00 Signal "The art of Forex" . Author login: Myxx, ID 801685 , Growth: 170.29 , Drawdown: 40.95 , Price: 0.00 Signal "BB29 ICM" . Author login: desmondpylow, ID 806971 , Growth: 2.28 , Drawdown: 41.60 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Prometheus" . Author login: g0079, ID 808538 , Growth: 91.44 , Drawdown: 22.98 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Prueba robot 2 0 automatico" . Author login: richwolfcompany, ID 809986 , Growth: 76.76 , Drawdown: 44.45 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Deep Takeover Hedge StressTest 5M Candle" . Author login: johnnypasado, ID 811819 , Growth: 10.08 , Drawdown: 13.58 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Campeonato" . Author login: AndreAutotecnic, ID 812233 , Growth: 87.47 , Drawdown: 13.79 , Price: 0.00 Signal "OPM PRO" . Author login: herinata, ID 812856 , Growth: 38.55 , Drawdown: 32.35 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Slowly but surely 2" . Author login: gyurmanz, ID 815467 , Growth: 53.73 , Drawdown: 13.08 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Beef Waves" . Author login: vladimir0005, ID 819055 , Growth: 50.46 , Drawdown: 32.69 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Adriano Garcia" . Author login: agarcia_ag, ID 823082 , Growth: 111.62 , Drawdown: 36.00 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Max ScalperSpeed MT5" . Author login: paran1615, ID 824333 , Growth: 74.51 , Drawdown: 40.62 , Price: 0.00 Signal "SyH" . Author login: gtrader2017, ID 826520 , Growth: 42.78 , Drawdown: 36.81 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ECmp5s free" . Author login: VallaLorenzo, ID 830456 , Growth: 146.90 , Drawdown: 27.64 , Price: 0.00 Signal "MaxScalperSpeed MT5" . Author login: paran1615, ID 835890 , Growth: 64.33 , Drawdown: 35.14 , Price: 0.00 Signal "YEARNSIGNALS" . Author login: yearnsignal2k19, ID 837512 , Growth: 11.10 , Drawdown: 2.54 , Price: 0.00 Signal "AGS test 2" . Author login: alireza.akbari, ID 838427 , Growth: 7.93 , Drawdown: 10.89 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Waldeli003" . Author login: WaldeliN, ID 838605 , Growth: 32.98 , Drawdown: 5.54 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Michele" . Author login: michele-m-r, ID 843351 , Growth: 49.27 , Drawdown: 13.90 , Price: 0.00 Signal "SNAILER" . Author login: 8 F117EE2, ID 843458 , Growth: 83.65 , Drawdown: 11.86 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Juniornicks" . Author login: juniornicks, ID 845611 , Growth: 100.25 , Drawdown: 43.93 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Black Hunter" . Author login: christianlara, ID 845761 , Growth: 51.94 , Drawdown: 24.44 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Master dizicheh1" . Author login: awdtghuoilp, ID 857594 , Growth: 5.04 , Drawdown: 37.93 , Price: 0.00 Signal "EUROS" . Author login: Marketsystem, ID 858449 , Growth: 5.31 , Drawdown: 2.94 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Scalpers risk10 pairs7 leverage100" . Author login: leron34, ID 861750 , Growth: 27.98 , Drawdown: 20.53 , Price: 0.00 Signal "EUREKA" . Author login: Edmed933, ID 861927 , Growth: 59.89 , Drawdown: 7.32 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Nadando Com Tubaroes" . Author login: jun152, ID 862191 , Growth: 21.18 , Drawdown: 5.45 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Demo using a grid system" . Author login: RyanAfriansyah, ID 865900 , Growth: 20.56 , Drawdown: 8.38 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Pilares" . Author login: ValterCezar, ID 866672 , Growth: 29.87 , Drawdown: 18.96 , Price: 0.00 Signal "EUROUSD" . Author login: fxtrader036, ID 866719 , Growth: 303.28 , Drawdown: 40.70 , Price: 0.00 Signal "LanzPower 25 S" . Author login: sirlanz, ID 868027 , Growth: 36.64 , Drawdown: 45.53 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Amadeu Volpato Desafio Internacional" . Author login: Amadeu1971, ID 868928 , Growth: 19.79 , Drawdown: 12.57 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Fernando correia W7" . Author login: nandooo_123-hotmail, ID 870169 , Growth: 41.70 , Drawdown: 25.16 , Price: 0.00 Signal "MAK GO" . Author login: 9489631 , ID 870413 , Growth: 469.22 , Drawdown: 36.31 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Adriano Garcia W7bt 4 Pilares" . Author login: agarcia_ag, ID 871868 , Growth: 42.84 , Drawdown: 13.19 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Albertofxsemstop" . Author login: albertosuga, ID 871969 , Growth: 27.84 , Drawdown: 19.36 , Price: 0.00 Signal "BetoSTCDemo" . Author login: betoabcsp, ID 872141 , Growth: 29.03 , Drawdown: 18.07 , Price: 0.00 Signal "DESAFIOSEMSTOPLOSSCDS" . Author login: cdsantos42, ID 873575 , Growth: 19.47 , Drawdown: 13.24 , Price: 0.00 Signal "MrGeek7421" . Author login: KamranAhmadi, ID 873583 , Growth: 86.74 , Drawdown: 16.33 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Douglastorneio2w7" . Author login: douglas.o.carne, ID 876302 , Growth: 18.13 , Drawdown: 15.34 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Douglasw7demo1" . Author login: douglas.o.carne, ID 876303 , Growth: 148.80 , Drawdown: 26.47 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Douglastorneio1w7" . Author login: douglas.o.carne, ID 876932 , Growth: 136.86 , Drawdown: 41.86 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Campeonato mundial sem stop" . Author login: Lpontes835, ID 878082 , Growth: 23.52 , Drawdown: 14.93 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ALPHA IA v3" . Author login: avaalpha, ID 878517 , Growth: 2.77 , Drawdown: 0.77 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Gold x10" . Author login: DynamixFX, ID 878540 , Growth: 6.47 , Drawdown: 8.87 , Price: 0.00 Signal "MultiBolbandsRealM5" . Author login: 11 BREATH11, ID 879072 , Growth: 83.18 , Drawdown: 20.09 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Ticols Stable profit" . Author login: ticols, ID 879609 , Growth: - 56.37 , Drawdown: 68.68 , Price: 0.00 Signal "EA SkyBot MultiPares CENT" . Author login: 4 PerformanceFx, ID 882222 , Growth: 248.38 , Drawdown: 41.29 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Trader Unity M15 100 rec" . Author login: crifalo, ID 882268 , Growth: 24.36 , Drawdown: 26.11 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Mad Piper Bill Millin" . Author login: DiXOVERS, ID 882495 , Growth: 251.06 , Drawdown: 38.78 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ProfitGuy STAR M Demo" . Author login: justbond, ID 882847 , Growth: 27.45 , Drawdown: 24.89 , Price: 0.00 Signal "EA GrayRock" . Author login: serggray, ID 883235 , Growth: 49.42 , Drawdown: 28.68 , Price: 0.00 Signal "FX FLASH" . Author login: tradedeal, ID 883322 , Growth: 9.17 , Drawdown: 2.88 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Optimizer" . Author login: alama1, ID 884765 , Growth: 73.53 , Drawdown: 28.58 , Price: 0.00 Signal "NnaFX Demo 02" . Author login: 12259468 , ID 886070 , Growth: 136.64 , Drawdown: 30.54 , Pric: 0.00 Signal "Phantom5000 DEMO" . Author login: JosephSmith, ID 887046 , Growth: 43.41 , Drawdown: 17.73 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Art of Forex MadCat The G" . Author login: The_G, ID 888018 , Growth: 215.67 , Drawdown: 40.86 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ICMarkets MT5 AK 05" . Author login: A.Klimkovsky, ID 889370 , Growth: 13.03 , Drawdown: 8.55 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ProfitGuy STAR G Demo" . Author login: justbond, ID 890551 , Growth: 58.84 , Drawdown: 58.80 , Price: 0.00 Signal "BetoSemStopDM" . Author login: betoabcsp, ID 892251 , Growth: 94.96 , Drawdown: 6.30 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Smart Grid 26980 Demo" . Author login: tm3912, ID 892313 , Growth: 86.30 , Drawdown: 37.19 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Rel Vigor PSar n Red Dragon n mad max" . Author login: DynamixFX, ID 892523 , Growth: 73.74 , Drawdown: 38.55 , Price: 0.00 Signal "SolangeL" . Author login: Mulherdeletras1, ID 894019 , Growth: 108.40 , Drawdown: 20.84 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Paulotbone 1" . Author login: paulotbone, ID 894062 , Growth: 35.14 , Drawdown: 23.93 , Price: 0.00 Signal "GOLD MASTER" . Author login: THEICD, ID 894983 , Growth: 218.90 , Drawdown: 22.80 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Fxfrance" . Author login: fxfrance, ID 895838 , Growth: 369.48 , Drawdown: 41.48 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Marcos Paulo Serigatti" . Author login: mpm4rcos, ID 895960 , Growth: 45.62 , Drawdown: 18.21 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Roma Forex Desafio 4 Pilares" . Author login: Jhonesroma, ID 896016 , Growth: 29.60 , Drawdown: 43.45 , Price: 0.00 Signal "BOSBM OTC Test 5W" . Author login: houli, ID 896563 , Growth: 144.65 , Drawdown: 22.94 , Price: 0.00 Signal "FSTickTrade" . Author login: onlyforsignup, ID 897751 , Growth: 24.68 , Drawdown: 16.20 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Sun AI" . Author login: Myxx, ID 899179 , Growth: 16.82 , Drawdown: 21.07 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Equinox Demo" . Author login: Kratoner, ID 905773 , Growth: 44.46 , Drawdown: 20.55 , Price: 0.00 Signal "STRAGA Tornado VM1" . Author login: stragapede, ID 906398 , Growth: 36.70 , Drawdown: 26.00 , Price: 0.00 Signal "DiegoT" . Author login: DiegoTT, ID 910230 , Growth: 28.20 , Drawdown: 11.49 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Breaking Bad" . Author login: Myxx, ID 911569 , Growth: 7.63 , Drawdown: 8.42 , Price: 0.00 Signal "TradesaovivoBr" . Author login: dhyegorodrigo1988, ID 913924 , Growth: 16.77 , Drawdown: 5.60 , Price: 0.00 Signal "VantageFX Sunphone Dragon" . Author login: sunphone, ID 916421 , Growth: 345.56 , Drawdown: 36.04 , Price: 0.00 Signal "BYQS121" . Author login: kadirryildiz, ID 916600 , Growth: 32.85 , Drawdown: 4.18 , Price: 0.00 Signal "FBSLevelUP" . Author login: manoj, ID 919106 , Growth: 15.29 , Drawdown: 10.49 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Omega" . Author login: zyntherius74, ID 922043 , Growth: 70.18 , Drawdown: 25.42 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Best Bingo" . Author login: kalnov-an, ID 926010 , Growth: 59.90 , Drawdown: 20.63 , Price: 0.00 Signal "LCF 1" . Author login: yosuf, ID 931735 , Growth: 22.42 , Drawdown: 36.26 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Bao365" . Author login: bao365, ID 933208 , Growth: 28.41 , Drawdown: 11.49 , Price: 0.00 The "EURUSD" DOM snapshot series: Requested number of days: 1 , Actual history depth: 1 "EURUSD" DOM snapshot ( 2021.02 . 24 22 : 22 : 54.654 ): - Sell order: 1.21576 [ 250.00 ] - Sell order: 1.21567 [ 100.00 ] - Sell order: 1.21566 [ 50.00 ] - Sell order: 1.21565 [ 36.00 ] - Buy order: 1.21563 [ 36.00 ] - Buy order: 1.21561 [ 50.00 ] - Buy order: 1.21559 [ 100.00 ] - Buy order: 1.21555 [ 250.00 ]





O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, criaremos uma coleção de sinais mql5.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e o arquivo do EA de teste para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Complementos

*Artigos desta série:

Trabalhando com preços na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 62): atualização em tempo real da série de ticks, preparação para trabalhar com o livro de ofertas Trabalhando preços na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 63): livro de ofertas, classe de ordem abstrata do livro de ofertas

Trabalhando com preços na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 64): livro de ofertas, classes do objeto-instantâneo e objeto-série de instantâneos do livro de ofertas

