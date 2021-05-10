Outras classes na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 66): classe-coleção de Sinais MQL5.com

Sumário

Ideia

No último artigo, criamos uma classe de um objeto-sinal que era um sinal dos muitos transmitidos no serviço Sinais MQL5.com.

Hoje vamos criar uma classe-coleção de sinais disponíveis no banco de dados de sinais e que podem ser obtidos usando a função SignalBaseSelect(), indicando o índice do sinal de que precisamos.

A coleção permitirá armazenar todos os sinais disponíveis no banco de dados numa lista conveniente para pesquisa e classificação. Poderemos encontrar e retornar listas de sinais por propriedades, por exemplo, podemos obter listas apenas de sinais gratuitos, ou vice-versa, apenas sinais pagos, também podemos classificá-los por parâmetros, por exemplo, por rentabilidade, ou obter imediatamente o índice do sinal na lista com um parâmetro igual, maior ou menor que o valor especificado. Sabendo de antemão o nome do sinal de que necessitamos, podemos localizá-lo rapidamente na coleção para usá-lo posteriormente.

Na classe-coleção, geramos o recurso para assinar um sinal selecionado na coleção ou para cancelar a assinatura de um sinal que já foi assinado na conta atual.

Além de trabalhar com objetos do serviço Sinais MQL5.com, vamos melhorar a classe do objeto-instantâneo do livro de ofertas, para isso, adicionaremos propriedades adicionais que nos permitirão calcular separadamente os volumes de ordens de compra e venda ao criar o objeto-instantâneo do livro de ofertas. Isso evitará que o usuário final realize cálculos adicionais ao trabalhar com o livro de ofertas, pois saberemos imediatamente os volumes totais de cada instantâneo do livro de ofertas - tanto para compra quanto para venda -, o que permitirá não recorrer a pesquisas adicionais de ordens de compra e venda no livro de ofertas com a soma de seus volumes ao criar estratégias.



Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

Como já aconteceu, iremos adicionar imediatamente todas as novas mensagens da biblioteca ao arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh.

Primeiro escrevemos os índices das novas mensagens:

MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_TEXT_SNAPSHOT, MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY, MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL, MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_TEXT_MBOOKSERIES, MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_ERR_ADD_TO_LIST,

...

MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL_MQL5, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADE_MODE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_PUBLISHED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_STARTED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_UPDATED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_LEVERAGE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PIPS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_RATING, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIBERS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADES, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_EQUITY, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_GAIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_MAX_DRAWDOWN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ROI, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER_SERVER, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_NAME, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_CURRENCY, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SUBSCRIBERS, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_PAID, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_FREE, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_PARAMETERS, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ID, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_NAME, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SIGNALS_PERMISSION, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_SUBSCRIBED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_UNSUBSCRIBED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS, };

Em seguida, escrevemos os textos da mensagem correspondentes aos índices recém-adicionados:

{ "Снимок стакана цен" , "Depth of Market Snapshot" }, { "Объём на покупку" , "Buy Volume" }, { "Объём на продажу" , "Sell Volume" }, { "Серия снимков стакана цен" , "Series of shots of the Depth of Market" }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить серию снимков стакана цен в список" , "Error. Failed to add a shots series of the Depth of Market to the list" }, { "Коллекция серий снимков стакана цен" , "Collection of series of the Depth of Market shot" }, { "Сигнал" , "Signal" }, { "Сигнал сервиса сигналов mql5.com" , "Signal from mql5.com signal service" }, { "Тип счета" , "Account type" }, { "Дата публикации" , "Publication date" }, { "Дата начала мониторинга" , "Monitoring starting date" }, { "Дата последнего обновления торговой статистики" , "The date of the last update of the signal's trading statistics" }, { "ID" , "ID" }, { "Плечо торгового счета" , "Account leverage" }, { "Результат торговли в пипсах" , "Profit in pips" }, { "Позиция в рейтинге сигналов" , "Position in rating" }, { "Количество подписчиков" , "Number of subscribers" }, { "Количество трейдов" , "Number of trades" }, { "Состояние подписки счёта на этот сигнал" , "Account subscription status for this signal" }, { "Средства на счете" , "Account equity" }, { "Прирост счета в процентах" , "Account gain" }, { "Максимальная просадка" , "Account maximum drawdown" }, { "Цена подписки на сигнал" , "Signal subscription price" }, { "Значение ROI (Return on Investment) сигнала в %" , "Return on Investment (%)" }, { "Логин автора" , "Author login" }, { "Наименование брокера (компании)" , "Broker name (company)" }, { "Сервер брокера" , "Broker server" }, { "Имя" , "Name" }, { "Валюта счета" , "Base currency" }, { "Прирост" , "Gain" }, { "Просадка" , "Drawdown" }, { "Подписчиков" , "Subscribers" }, { "Коллекция сигналов сервиса сигналов mql5.com" , "Collection of signals from the mql5.com signal service" }, { "Платных сигналов" , "Paid signals" }, { "Бесплатных сигналов" , "Free signals" }, { "Новый сигнал добавлен в коллекцию" , "New signal added to collection" }, { "Не удалось получить сигнал из коллекции" , "Failed to get signal from collection" }, { "Параметры копирования сигнала" , "Signal copying parameters" }, { "Процент для конвертации объема сделки" , "Equity limit" }, { "Проскальзывание, с которым выставляются рыночные ордера при синхронизации позиций и копировании сделок" , "Slippage (used when placing market orders in synchronization of positions and copying of trades)" }, { "Ограничение по средствам для сигнала" , "Maximum percent of deposit used" }, { "Разрешение синхронизации без показа диалога подтверждения" , "Allow synchronization without confirmation dialog" }, { "Копирование Stop Loss и Take Profit" , "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit" }, { "Ограничение по депозиту" , "Deposit percent" }, { "Идентификатор сигнала" , "Signal ID" }, { "Разрешение на копирование сделок по подписке" , "Permission to copy trades by subscription" }, { "Согласие с условиями использования сервиса \"Сигналы\"" , "Agree to the terms of use of the \"Signals\" service" }, { "Имя сигнала" , "Signal name" }, { "Разрешение на работу с сигналами для программы" , "Permission to work with signals for the program" }, { "Осуществлена подписка на сигнал" , "Signal subscribed" }, { "Осуществлена отписка от сигнала" , "Signal unsubscribed" }, { "Работа с сервисом сигналов для программы не разрешена" , "Work with the \"Signals\" service is not allowed for the program" }, { "Пожалуйста, проверьте настройки программы (Общие --> Разрешить изменение настроек Сигналов)" , "Please check the program settings (Common --> Allow modification of Signals settings)" }, };

Frequentemente, ao enviar mensagens para o log, especialmente mensagens de depuração, no início da mensagem indicamos o nome do método a partir do qual essa mensagem foi enviada. No artigo 19, criamos uma classe de mensagens de biblioteca. Mas por enquanto não o estamos usando ativamente - apenas indicamos os índices de mensagens que precisam ser enviados para o log usando a função padrão Print(). Como em breve iniciaremos uma nova seção da biblioteca para trabalhar com gráficos, passaremos gradualmente a trabalhar com essa classe para exibir mensagens da biblioteca. Hoje vamos adicionar uma sobrecarga do método ToLog(), para que possamos transferir adicionalmente a mensagem "fonte" ao método - o método da classe ou a função do programa a partir do qual esse método é chamado. Assim, teremos duas variantes do método ToLog() que nos permitem exibir mensagens com e sem indicação de função ou método original.

Abrimos o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Message.mqh e escrevemos a declaração do método sobrecarregado:

static void ToLog( const int msg_id, const bool code= false ); static void ToLog( const string source, const int msg_id, const bool code= false ); static bool ToMail( const string message, const string subject= NULL ); static bool Push( const string message); static bool ToFTP( const string filename, const string ftp_path= NULL ); static int GetError( void ) { return CMessage::m_global_error; }

Fora do corpo da classe escrevemos sua implementação:

void CMessage::ToLog ( const int msg_id, const bool code= false ) { CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id); :: Print (m_text,(!code || msg_id> ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST - 1 ? "" : " " +CMessage::Retcode(msg_id))); } void CMessage::ToLog( const string source , const int msg_id, const bool code= false ) { CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id); :: Print ( source ,m_text,(!code || msg_id> ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST - 1 ? "" : " " +CMessage::Retcode(msg_id))); }

Como podemos ver, ao contrário da primeira forma de chamada de método, em sua segunda forma, é adicionado outro um parâmetro de entrada ao qual será transferidoo nome do método ou da função a partir do qual o método ToLog() é chamado, e que será registrado no log antes da mensagem.



Voltaremos a esta classe em artigos futuros para fazer melhorias ao transferir todas as classes da biblioteca que permitem exibir mensagens usando esta classe.

Modificamos a classe CMBookSnapshot no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSnapshot.mqh.

Na seção privada da classe escrevemos as variáveis-membros da classe para armazenar os volumes cumulativos do instantâneo do livro de ofertas para compra e para venda:

class CMBookSnapshot : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; long m_time; int m_digits; long m_volume_buy; long m_volume_sell; double m_volume_buy_real; double m_volume_sell_real; CArrayObj m_list; public :

Na seção de métodos para acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto-instantâneo do livro de ofertas da seção pública da classe vamos escrever os métodos que retornam essas propriedades recém-adicionadas da classe, e os métodos para exibir sua descrição:

void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } void SetTime( const long time_msc) { this .m_time=time_msc; } void SetTimeToOrders( const long time_msc); string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } long Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } long VolumeBuy( void ) const { return this .m_volume_buy; } long VolumeSell( void ) const { return this .m_volume_sell; } double VolumeBuyReal( void ) const { return this .m_volume_buy_real; } double VolumeSellReal( void ) const { return this .m_volume_sell_real; } string VolumeBuyDescription( void ); string VolumeSellDescription( void ); };

Ao criar um novo objeto-instantâneo do livro de ofertas, examinamos todas suas ordens num loop, criamos os objetos dessas ordens e os adicionamos à lista. Agora precisamos levar em consideração os tipos de ordens no construtor da classe e imediatamente adicionar ao valor das variáveis, que armazenam o volume total das ordens de compra e venda, o volume da ordem atual, dependendo do tipo. Assim, cada variável armazenará o volume total das ordens de compra ou venda imediatamente após a criação do objeto-instantâneo do livro de ofertas.

Vamos adicionar essas alterações ao construtor paramétrico da classe:

CMBookSnapshot::CMBookSnapshot( const string symbol, const long time, MqlBookInfo &book_array[]) : m_time(time) { this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .m_list.Clear(); int total=:: ArraySize (book_array); this .m_volume_buy= this .m_volume_sell= 0 ; this .m_volume_buy_real= this .m_volume_sell_real= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CMarketBookOrd *mbook_ord= NULL ; switch (book_array[i].type) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuy( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSell( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuyMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSellMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; default : break ; } if (mbook_ord== NULL ) continue ; mbook_ord.SetTime( this .m_time); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(mbook_ord)) delete mbook_ord; else { switch (mbook_ord.TypeOrd()) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : this .m_volume_sell+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_sell_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; default : break ; } } } }

Aqui: primeiro, inicializamos as variáveis que armazenam os volumes totais de todas as ordens para o instantâneo do livro de ofertas para compra e venda. Em seguida, no corpo do loop percorrendo todas as ordens do livro de ofertas, dependendo do tipo de ordem, adicionamos o volume do pedido atual às variáveis, que armazenam os volumes totais e que correspondem ao tipo de ordem. Assim, no final do loop, os volumes cumulativos de compra e venda serão armazenados em todas as variáveis para todas as ordens do instantâneo do livro de ofertas.



Nos métodos, que exibem no log uma breve descrição de objeto e todas as propriedades do objeto, adicionamos a saída dos volumes totais de compra e venda:

void CMBookSnapshot::PrintShort( void ) { string vol_buy= "Buy vol: " +( this .VolumeBuyReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeBuyReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeBuy()); string vol_sell= "Sell vol: " +( this .VolumeSellReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeSellReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeSell()); :: Print ( this .Header() , " " ,vol_buy, ", " ,vol_sell , " (" +TimeMSCtoString( this .m_time), ")" ); } void CMBookSnapshot:: Print ( void ) { string vol_buy=CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY)+ ": " +( this .VolumeBuyReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeBuyReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeBuy()); string vol_sell=CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL)+ ": " +( this .VolumeSellReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeSellReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeSell()); :: Print ( this .Header(), ": " ,vol_buy, ", " ,vol_sell, " (" +TimeMSCtoString( this .m_time), "):" ); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); for ( int i= this .m_list.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CMarketBookOrd *ord= this .m_list.At(i); if (ord== NULL ) continue ; :: Print ( "- " ,ord.Header()); } }

Fora do corpo da classe, vamos escrever a implementação de dois novos métodos que retornam descrições de volumes do livro de ofertas para compra e para venda:



string CMBookSnapshot::VolumeBuyDescription( void ) { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY)+ ": " +( this .VolumeBuyReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeBuyReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeBuy())); } string CMBookSnapshot::VolumeSellDescription( void ) { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL)+ ": " +( this .VolumeSellReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeSellReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeSell())); }

Em ambos os métodos, o valor do volume é verificado com maior precisão, e, se o valor for maior que zero, o cabeçalho + este valor do volume (real) será retornado, caso contrário, um valor inteiro.



À classe-coleção das séries de instantâneos dos livros de ofertas CMBookSeriesCollection no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh,

à sua seção pública adicionamos métodos que retornam listas de acordo com os critérios especificados quanto a propriedades de objetos de lista:

public : CMBookSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); }

Na classe de objeto-ordem do livro de ofertas CMQLSignal no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh modificamos o método PrintShort() através do valor-sinalizador que indica a necessidade de exibir um hífen antes da descrição do objeto:

void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false ); virtual string Header( const bool shrt= false );

E vamos editar o corpo do método:

void CMQLSignal::PrintShort( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( (dash ? "- " : "" ) , this .Header( true ), " \"" , this .Name(), "\". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN), ": " , this .AuthorLogin(), ", ID " , this .ID(), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .Gain(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .MaxDrawdown(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SUBSCRIBERS), ": " , this .Subscribers() ); }

Aqui: dependendo do valor passado, um hífen é exibido na frente da descrição do objeto, ou não exibido, e no final da descrição o valor sobre o número de assinantes por sinal é adicionado.



No final do corpo da classe, escrevemos um novo método para assinar um sinal descrito por este objeto:

string TradeModeDescription( void ); bool Subscribe( void ) { return :: SignalSubscribe ( this .ID()); } };

No construtor da classe consertamos a inicialização da variável armazenando o status da assinatura do sinal:

CMQLSignal::CMQLSignal( const long signal_id) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID] = signal_id; this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS] = (:: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_ID ) ==signal_id ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_RATING ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_ROI ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER)]= :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY ); }

Anteriormente, ele era inicializado com o valor false. Agora vamos inicializá-lo usando o resultado da comparação do identificador do objeto-sinal com o identificador do sinal assinado atual. Se houver uma assinatura para qualquer sinal, então este sinal será "atualmente assinado" e terá um identificador de sinal do banco de dados de Sinais MQL5.com, que comparamos. Se eles forem iguais, este sinal está assinado - o resultado da comparação será true, caso contrário, false.



Como estamos criando uma nova coleção hoje, precisamos definir nosso próprio identificador para ela. No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh escrevemos o identificador da coleção de sinais do serviço Sinais MQL5.com:

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 )

Para trabalhar plenamente com a coleção de sinais do serviço Sinais MQL5.com, precisamos criar métodos para pesquisar e classificar por propriedades de objetos-sinais. Para cada coleção, criamos nossos próprios métodos de pesquisa e classificação. Eles são todos idênticos e nós os descrevemos em detalhes no terceiro artigo sobre a biblioteca.

No arquivo da classe CSelect para pesquisa e classificação, localizado em \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh,

anexamos o arquivo de classe do objeto-sinal mql5 e declararemos novos métodos para trabalhar com uma coleção de objetos-sinais:



#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property); static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property); };

Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos sua implementação:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

Como já foi mencionado mais de uma vez, todos esses métodos, que são idênticos para cada uma das classes de objetos da biblioteca, e você pode mais uma vez saber sobre eles no artigo 3.



Estamos prontos para criar uma classe-coleção de objetos-sinais do serviço Sinais MQL5.com.



Classe-coleção de objetos-sinais mql5

No diretório da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ criamos uma nova classe CMQLSignalsCollection no arquivo MQLSignalsCollection.mqh.

Ao arquivo da classe anexamos todos os arquivos de classe necessários para sua operação:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh"

A classe deve ser herdada do objeto base de todos os objetos da biblioteca:

class CMQLSignalsCollection : public CBaseObj { }

Vamos examinar todo o corpo da classe e, em seguida, analisar seus métodos constituintes:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" class CMQLSignalsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list; int m_signals_base_total; bool Subscribe( const long signal_id); bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( const bool flag); bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( const bool flag); bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( const bool flag); public : CMQLSignalsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal( const long id); CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal( const string name); CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } bool CreateCollection( void ); void Refresh( const bool messages= true ); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ); CMQLSignalsCollection(); bool SubscribeByID( const long signal_id); bool SubscribeByName( const string signal_name); bool ProgramIsAllowed( void ) { return ( bool ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_SIGNALS_ALLOWED ); } bool CurrentUnsubscribe( void ); bool CurrentSetEquityLimit( const double value); bool CurrentSetSlippage( const double value); bool CurrentSetDepositPercent( const int value); double CurrentEquityLimit( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT ); } double CurrentSlippage( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE ); } bool CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED ); } bool CurrentSLTPCopyFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP ); } int CurrentDepositPercent( void ) { return ( int ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT ); } bool CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED ); } double CurrentVolumePercent( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT ); } long CurrentID( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_ID ); } bool CurrentTermsAgreeFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE ); } string CurrentName( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetString ( SIGNAL_INFO_NAME ); } bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON( void ) { return this .CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( true ); } bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF( void ){ return this .CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( false ); } bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyON( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( true ); } bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( false ); } bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( true ); } bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( false ); } string ProgramIsAllowedDescription( void ); string CurrentEquityLimitDescription( void ); string CurrentSlippageDescription( void ); string CurrentVolumePercentDescription( void ); string CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentDepositPercentDescription( void ); string CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentIDDescription( void ); string CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentNameDescription( void ); void CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ); };

A seção privada da classe contém um objeto de lista na qual armazenaremos objetos-sinais mql5 e variáveis e métodos auxiliares.

A seção pública da classe contém métodos de trabalho com a coleção de lista de objetos padrão para todos os objetos da biblioteca e dois métodos para assinar um sinal selecionado por identificador e nome. Também na seção pública da classe estão localizados os métodos para trabalhar com o sinal atual assinado.



Vamos analisar a implementação de alguns dos métodos.

No construtor da classe limpamos a lista-coleção, definimos o sinalizador de lista classificada para ele, definimos a lista para o identificador da coleção de objetos-sinais mql5, escrevemos o número total de sinais no banco de dados de Sinais MQL5.com e chamamos o método de criação de coleção.



CMQLSignalsCollection::CMQLSignalsCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID); this .m_signals_base_total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); this .CreateCollection(); }

Como não iremos atualizar e controlar automaticamente a lista de sinais por meio da biblioteca, então, em princípio, basta criarmos apenas um método de atualização da lista, e nele todos os sinais disponíveis no banco de dados serão lidos e escritos na lista de coleção. O próprio usuário precisará chamar o método de atualização Refresh() antes de receber quaisquer dados da coleção e, se desejado, ter uma lista atualizada de sinais do banco de dados de Sinais MQL5.com. Mas também teremos um método para criar uma coleção, só que como compatibilidade com um conjunto de métodos típicos de coleção de biblioteca. No próprio método, a lista será simplesmente apagada e o método de atualização da coleção será chamado. Após a primeira chamada do método Refresh() do método de criação da coleção, a lista-coleção será preenchido e então poderemos trabalhar com esta lista. Se precisarmos atualizar a lista-coleção em busca de possíveis novos sinais, só precisamos chamar o método Refresh() antes de acessar a lista-coleção.

Método de criação de coleção:

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CreateCollection( void ) { this .m_list.Clear(); this .Refresh( false ); if (m_list.Total()> 0 ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION), " " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_CREATED_OK)); return true ; } return false ; }

Aqui: limpamos a lista-coleção de sinais, preenchemos a lista com sinais do banco de dados de Sinais MQL5.com e, se o número de sinais na lista-coleção for maior que zero, ou seja, a lista está preenchida, então exibiremos uma mensagem sobre a criação bem-sucedida da lista-coleção e retornaremos true.

Caso contrário, devolveremos false.



Método de atualização da lista-coleção:

void CMQLSignalsCollection::Refresh( const bool messages= true ) { this .m_signals_base_total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_signals_base_total;i++) { if (!:: SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id=:: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID); if ( this .m_list.Search(signal)!= WRONG_VALUE ) { delete signal; continue ; } if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } else if (messages) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW), ":" ); signal.PrintShort( true ); } } }

A lógica do método é descrita em detalhes nos comentários ao código. Resumindo: o sinalizador indicando necessidade de relatar um novo sinal encontrado é passado para o método. Visto que o método não limpa a lista-coleção, apenas um sinal recém-encontrado pode ser adicionado a ele. Se o sinalizador de mensagem for definido, após a adição bem-sucedida de um novo objeto-sinal à lista, uma mensagem sobre o novo sinal encontrado será exibida no log.

No momento, este é o método mais simples que não implementa a atualização dos parâmetros dos sinais existentes - eles podem ser atualizados de forma independente acessando o objeto-sinal por identificador e configurando novos valores nas propriedades. Posteriormente adicionaremos uma atualização automática dos parâmetros dos sinais existentes por tempo e, se a classe-coleção de Sinais MQL5.com estiver em demanda, criaremos para ela o envio de eventos sobre novos sinais e sobre alterações nos parâmetros dos sinais monitorados.

Método que retorna um ponteiro para um objeto-sinal mql5 pelo identificador de sinal:

CMQLSignal *CMQLSignalsCollection::GetMQLSignal( const long id) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID,id,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Obtemos uma lista de objetos-sinais mql5 por identificador de sinal e retornamos ou o único objeto da lista resultante, ou NULL.



Método que retorna um ponteiro para um objeto-sinal mql5 pelo nome do sinal:



CMQLSignal *CMQLSignalsCollection::GetMQLSignal( const string name) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME,name,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Obtemos uma lista de objetos-sinais mql5 por nome de sinal e retornamos ou o único objeto da lista resultante, ou NULL.

O método que registra no log uma descrição completa da coleção:

void CMQLSignalsCollection:: Print ( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal= this .m_list.At(i); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; signal. Print (); } }

Primeiro, será exibido o cabeçalho e, depois, num loop através da lista-coleção obtemos o próximo objeto-sinal mql5 e exibimos sua descrição completa.



O método que registra no log uma breve descrição da coleção:



void CMQLSignalsCollection::PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION), ":" ); if (list) for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal= this .m_list.At(i); if (signal== NULL || (signal.Price()> 0 && !paid) || (signal.Price()== 0 && !free) ) continue ; signal.PrintShort( true ); } else { this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE); CArrayObj *list_free= this .GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,EQUAL); int num_free=(list_free== NULL ? 0 : list_free.Total()); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE); CArrayObj *list_paid= this .GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,MORE); int num_paid=(list_paid== NULL ? 0 : list_paid.Total()); :: Print ( "- " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_FREE), ": " ,( string )num_free, ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_PAID), ": " ,( string )num_paid ); } }

Este método imprime mensagens e listas diferentes no log, dependendo dos sinalizadores passados.

Primeiro, será exibido o cabeçalho e, depois, se o sinalizador da lista estiver definido, no log serão impressas breves descrições dos sinais na coleção. Isso leva em consideração os sinalizadores pagos e sinais gratuitos. Dependendo do seu estado, todos os sinais, os pagos ou apenas os gratuitos são exibidos no log.

Se precisarmos exibir a descrição, não como uma lista , então, após o cabeçalho, será exibido o número total de sinais gratuitos e pagos na lista-coleção.

Métodos de implementação de assinatura de sinal (método privado) e cancelação de assinatura de sinal existente (método público):



bool CMQLSignalsCollection::Subscribe( const long signal_id) { if (! this .ProgramIsAllowed()) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED)); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS)); return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalSubscribe (signal_id)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_SUBSCRIBED), " ID " ,( string ) this .CurrentID(), " \"" ,CurrentName(), "\"" ); return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentUnsubscribe( void ) { if (! this .ProgramIsAllowed()) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED)); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS)); return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); long id= this .CurrentID(); string name= this .CurrentName(); if (id== 0 ) return true ; if (!:: SignalUnsubscribe ()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_UNSUBSCRIBED), " ID " ,( string )id, " \"" ,name, "\"" ); return true ; }

A lógica dos métodos é comentada em detalhes na lista de métodos.



Método público que assina um sinal por identificador de sinal:

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::SubscribeByID( const long signal_id) { CMQLSignal *signal=GetMQLSignal(signal_id); if (signal== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL), ": " ,signal_id); return false ; } return this .Subscribe(signal.ID()); }

Aqui: obtemos um ponteiro para o objeto-sinal mql5 na lista-coleção pelo identificador passado para o método e retornamos o resultado do método privado de assinatura do sinal discutido acima.



Método público que assina um sinal pelo nome do sinal:

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::SubscribeByName( const string signal_name) { CMQLSignal *signal=GetMQLSignal(signal_name); if (signal== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL), ": \"" ,signal_name, "\"" ); return false ; } return this .Subscribe(signal.ID()); }

Aqui: obtemos um ponteiro para o objeto-sinal mql5 na lista-coleção pelo nome do sinal passado para o método (o nome deve ser conhecido com antecedência) e retornamos o resultado do método privado de assinatura do sinal discutido acima.



Métodos para definir valores para copiar sinais de negociação:

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetEquityLimit( const double value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSlippage( const double value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetDepositPercent( const int value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; }

Aqui, todos os métodos usam funções de definição de valor SignalInfoSetDouble() e SignalInfoSetInteger(). Se o valor for definido sem sucesso, os métodos exibirão uma descrição do erro e retornarão false. Se o valor for definido com sucesso, os métodos retornarão true.



Métodos que retornam descrições das configurações para copiar sinais de negociação:

string CMQLSignalsCollection::ProgramIsAllowedDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SIGNALS_PERMISSION)+ ": " + ( this .ProgramIsAllowed() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentEquityLimitDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT)+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .CurrentEquityLimit(), 2 )+ "%" ; } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSlippageDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE)+ ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD)+ " * " +:: DoubleToString ( this .CurrentSlippage(), 2 ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentVolumePercentDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT)+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .CurrentVolumePercent(), 2 )+ "%" ; } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentSLTPCopyFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentDepositPercentDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT)+ ": " +( string ) this .CurrentDepositPercent()+ "%" ; } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentIDDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ID)+ ": " +( this .CurrentID()> 0 ? ( string ) this .CurrentID() : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentTermsAgreeFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentNameDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_NAME)+ ": " +( this .CurrentName()!= "" ? this .CurrentName() : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)); }

Cada método cria e retorna uma string com o título da descrição do parâmetro e seu valor atual.

Método que exibe no log os parâmetros das configurações para copiar os sinais de negociação:



void CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_PARAMETERS), " =============" ); :: Print ( this .ProgramIsAllowedDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentSlippageDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentEquityLimitDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentDepositPercentDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentVolumePercentDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentIDDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentNameDescription()); :: Print ( "" ); }

Primeiro, o cabeçalho é exibido e, em seguida, um por um, são impressas todas as configurações para copiar os sinais de negociação retornados pelos métodos correspondentes descritos acima.

Assim concluímos a criação da classe-coleção de objetos-sinais mql5.

No futuro, podemos voltar a vê-lo para fazer alterações, mas, por enquanto, não há como saber se vais ser relevante e vamos deixá-lo assim.



Para conectar a coleção de classes de sinais de negociação com o "mundo externo", precisamos adicionar métodos para trabalhar com ela na classe do objeto da biblioteca principal CEngine no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.

Vamos anexar o arquivo da classe-coleção de sinais de negociação ao arquivo de classe do objeto CEngine e declaramos um objeto da classe-coleção de sinais mql5:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh" class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; CMQLSignalsCollection m_signals_mql5; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters;

Na seção pública da classe declaramos e implementamos novos métodos para trabalhar com a classe-coleção de instantâneos do livro de ofertas e métodos para trabalhar com uma coleção de sinais de negociação:

void MBookSeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { this .m_book_series.Refresh(symbol,time_msc); } CMBookSeries *GetMBookSeries( const string symbol) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBookseries(symbol); } CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook( const string symbol, const int index) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBook(symbol,index); } CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBook(symbol,time_msc);} long MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const int index); long MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const int index); double MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const int index); double MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const int index); long MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const long time_msc); long MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const long time_msc); double MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc); double MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc); CMQLSignalsCollection *GetSignalsMQL5Collection( void ) { return & this .m_signals_mql5; } CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.GetList(); } CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5Paid( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,MORE); } CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5Free( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,EQUAL);} bool SignalsMQL5Create( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CreateCollection(); } void SignalsMQL5Refresh( void ) { this .m_signals_mql5.Refresh(); } bool SignalsMQL5Subscribe( const long signal_id) { return this .m_signals_mql5.SubscribeByID(signal_id);} bool SignalsMQL5Subscribe( const string signal_name) { return this .m_signals_mql5.SubscribeByName(signal_name);} bool SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentUnsubscribe(); } long SignalsMQL5CurrentID( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentID(); } string SignalsMQL5CurrentName( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentName(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit( const double value ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetEquityLimit( value ); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage( const double value ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSlippage( value ); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent( const int value ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetDepositPercent( value ); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON();} bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF();} bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF();} void SignalsMQL5Print( void ) { m_signals_mql5.Print(); } void SignalsMQL5PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ) { m_signals_mql5.PrintShort(list,paid,free); } void SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ) { this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSubscriptionParameters();}

Os métodos implementados retornam o resultado da chamada dos métodos com o mesmo nome das coleções correspondentes.

Vamos considerar a implementação dos métodos que retornam os volumes especificados dos instantâneos dos livros de ofertas especificados:

long CEngine::MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuy() : 0 ); } long CEngine::MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSell() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuyReal() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSellReal() : 0 ); } long CEngine::MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuy() : 0 ); } long CEngine::MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSell() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuyReal() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSellReal() : 0 ); }

Tudo é simples. A lógica de todos os métodos é idêntica: primeiro obtemos o objeto-instantâneo do livro de ofertas da lista-coleção segundo símbolo e índice ou tempo em milissegundos usando os métodos GetMBook() implementados anteriormente, depois, retornamos o volume do livro de ofertas que corresponde ao objeto-instantâneo do livro de ofertas obtido, ou zero se o objeto não puder ser obtido.



Todas essas são melhorias e mudanças para hoje.



Teste

Testamos a criação da coleção de Sinais MQL5.com. Vamos testar assim:

Receberemos uma lista completa do banco de dados de Sinais, exibiremos apenas a lista de sinais gratuitos e, em seguida, encontraremos o sinal mais lucrativo e o assinaremos. Se a assinatura for bem-sucedida, exibiremos os parâmetros do sinal assinado e os parâmetros para copiar os sinais de negociação que foram definidos durante a assinatura do sinal. No próximo tick, vamos cancelar a assinatura do sinal assinado.

Para testar, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior

e o salvamos na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part66\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart66.mq5.

À lista de parâmetros de entrada do Expert Advisor adicionamos um parâmetro de configuração que permite escolher se desejamos trabalhar com o serviço Sinais MQL5.com no Expert Advisor:

input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES;

No último artigo, fizemos todas as verificações para trabalhar com sinais no manipulador OnInit() do Expert Advisor. Hoje vamos trabalhar em OnTick().

Por isso, removemos o bloco de código de teste anterior no manipulador OnInit() pois já é desnecessário:

CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total= SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id= SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; if (!list.Add(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } } Print ( "" ); static bool done= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal=list.At(i); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; if (signal.Price()> 0 || signal.Subscribers()== 0 ) continue ; if (!done) { signal. Print (); done= true ; } else signal.PrintShort(); } delete list; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

No manipulador OnTick() escrevemos um novo bloco de código de teste, em que todas as condições de teste especificadas por nós no início desta seção são atendidas:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); engine. OnDeinit (); } void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (InpUseMqlSignals && !done) { Print ( "" ); engine.GetSignalsMQL5Collection().PrintShort( true , false , true ); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListSignalsMQL5Free(); if (list!= NULL ) { int index_max_gain=CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(list,SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN); CMQLSignal *signal_max_gain=list.At(index_max_gain); if (signal_max_gain!= NULL ) { signal_max_gain. Print (); if (engine.SignalsMQL5Subscribe(signal_max_gain.ID())) { engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage( 2 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit( 50 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent( 70 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters(); } } } done= true ; return ; } if (engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentID()> 0 ) { engine.SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe(); } }

Todo o novo bloco de código foi comentado em detalhes. Se você tiver alguma dúvida, pode perguntar na discussão do artigo.



Na função de inicialização da biblioteca OnInitDoEasy() escrevemos um bloco de código, em que uma coleção de lista de sinais de negociação é criada e o sinalizador para permitir a cópia de sinais de negociação por assinatura é definido:

engine.TickSeriesCreateAll(); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection(). Print (); engine.GetMBookSeriesCollection(). Print (); if (InpUseMqlSignals && engine.SignalsMQL5Create()) { engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); engine.SignalsMQL5PrintShort(); } else engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF();

Vamos compilar o Expert Advisor e iniciá-lo no gráfico do símbolo, após configurá-lo para o símbolo/timeframe atual e definir o sinalizador indicando necessidade de trabalhar com sinais de negociação do serviço Sinais MQL5.com:





Na guia "Geral" da janela de configurações do Expert Advisor, certifique-se de marcar a caixa "Permitir a alteração das configurações de sinais":







Sem isso, o EA não poderá trabalhar com o serviço Sinais MQL5.com.

Após iniciar o Expert Advisor, uma mensagem sobre a criação bem-sucedida de uma coleção de sinais e sua breve descrição será exibida no log:

Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals created successfully Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals: - Free signals: 195 , Paid signals: 805

A seguir, uma lista completa de sinais gratuitos será exibida. Como são muitos, mostrarei apenas uma parte como exemplo:

Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals: - Signal "GBPUSD EXPERT 23233" . Author login: mbt_trader, ID 919099 , Growth: 3.30 , Drawdown: 11.92 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Willian" . Author login: Desg, ID 917396 , Growth: 12.69 , Drawdown: 15.50 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "VahidVHZ1366" . Author login: 39085485 , ID 921427 , Growth: 34.36 , Drawdown: 12.84 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Vikings" . Author login: Myxx, ID 921040 , Growth: 7.05 , Drawdown: 2.22 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "VantageFX Sunphone Dragon" . Author login: sunphone, ID 916421 , Growth: 537.89 , Drawdown: 39.06 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 21 - Signal "Forex money maker free" . Author login: Yggdrasills, ID 916328 , Growth: 44.66 , Drawdown: 61.15 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 ... ... ... - Signal "Nine Pairs ST" . Author login: ebi.pilehvar, ID 935603 , Growth: 25.92 , Drawdown: 26.41 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "FBS140" . Author login: mohammeeeedali, ID 949720 , Growth: 42.14 , Drawdown: 23.11 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "StopTheFourthAddition" . Author login: pinheirodps, ID 934990 , Growth: 41.78 , Drawdown: 28.03 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "The art of Forex" . Author login: Myxx, ID 801685 , Growth: 196.39 , Drawdown: 40.95 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 59 - Signal "Bongsanmaskdance1803" . Author login: kim25801863, ID 936062 , Growth: 12.53 , Drawdown: 10.31 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Prospector Scalper EA" . Author login: robots4forex, ID 435626 , Growth: 334.76 , Drawdown: 43.93 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 215 - Signal "ADS MT5" . Author login: vluxus, ID 478235 , Growth: 295.68 , Drawdown: 40.26 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 92

Em seguida, exibiremos uma descrição completa do sinal encontrado com o aumento máximo em porcentagem e mensagem sobre a assinatura bem-sucedida:

============= Beginning of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Account type: Demo Publication date: 2020.07 . 02 16 : 29 Monitoring start date: 2020.07 . 02 16 : 29 Date of the latest update of the trading statistics: 2021.03 . 07 15 : 11 ID: 784584 Trading account leverage: 33 Trading result in pips: - 19248988 Position in the Rating of Signals: 872 Number of subscribers: 6 Number of trades: 1825 Status of account subscription to a signal: No ------ Account balance: 12061.98 Account equity: 12590.32 Account growth in %: 1115.93 Maximum drawdown: 70.62 Signal subscription price: 0.00 Signal ROI (Return on Investment) in %: 1169.19 ------ Author login: "tradewai.com" Broker (company) name: "MetaQuotes Software Corp." Broker server: "MetaQuotes-Demo" Name: "Tradewai" Account currency: "USD" ============= End of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Subscribed to signal ID 784584 "Tradewai"

Depois disso, os parâmetros de assinatura serão exibidos:

============= Signal copying parameters ============= Allow using signals for program: Yes Agree to the terms of use of the Signals service: Yes Enable copying deals by subscription: Yes Enable synchronization without confirmation dialog: No Copying Stop Loss and Take Profit: Yes Market order slippage when synchronizing positions and copying deals: Spread * 2.00 Percentage for converting deal volume: 50.00 % Limit by deposit: 70 % Limitation on signal equity: 7.00 % Signal ID: 784584 Signal name: Tradewai

e quando chegar o próximo tick, receberemos uma mensagem sobre um cancelamento bem-sucedido do sinal.



Unsubscribed from the signal ID 784584 "Tradewai"





O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, começaremos a desenvolver a funcionalidade de biblioteca para trabalhar com gráficos - gráficos de símbolos.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e o arquivo do EA de teste para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Gostaria de ressaltar que o teste para trabalhar com sinais num Expert Advisor de teste é precisamente um teste para trabalhar com sinais e não é apropriado para ser usado na forma em que é implementado no Expert Advisor anexo. Veja que este é apenas um exemplo sem nenhuma carga útil.

O exemplo dado no Expert Advisor apenas permite compreender o que deve ser feito ao implementar seus próprios desenvolvimentos com base na biblioteca e suas classes para trabalhar com o serviço Sinais MQL5.com.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

