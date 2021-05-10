DoEasyライブラリでの価格(第65部): 板情報コレクションとMQL5.comシグナル操作クラス

内容

概念

任意の銘柄のDOMを使用する機能はすでに存在します。以前の記事では、DOM抽象注文オブジェクトとその子孫クラス、DOMスナップショットクラス、DOMスナップショットシリーズクラスを作成しました。次に行うのはDOMスナップショットシリーズオブジェクトの共通ストレージであるスナップショットシリーズコレクションクラスを作成することです。このクラスは、これらすべてのシリーズを保存し、コレクションリストに保存されているDOMスナップショットへの便利なアクセスと自動更新(新しいスナップショットの追加と古いスナップショットの削除)を備えて指定されたシリーズサイズをサポートすることになります。

DOMスナップショットシリーズコレクションクラスの作成とは別に、新しいライブラリセクション(他のライブラリクラス)も作成します。

を使用する機能から始めます。すなわち、MQL5.comシグナルサービスによってブロードキャストされた単一のシグナルのすべてのデータを格納するシグナルオブジェクトクラスを作成します。



ライブラリクラスの改善

ライブラリに新しいメッセージを追加しましょう。\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに、新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_TEXT_MBOOKSERIES, MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_ERR_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_MB_COLLECTION_TEXT_MBCOLLECTION, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL_MQL5, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADE_MODE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_PUBLISHED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_STARTED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_UPDATED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_LEVERAGE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PIPS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_RATING, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIBERS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADES, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_EQUITY, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_GAIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_MAX_DRAWDOWN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ROI, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER_SERVER, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_NAME, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_CURRENCY, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN, };

また、新しく追加したインデックスに対応するメッセージテキストも追加します。

{ "Серия снимков стакана цен" , "Series of shots of the Depth of Market" }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить серию снимков стакана цен в список" , "Error. Failed to add a shots series of the Depth of Market to the list" }, { "Коллекция серий снимков стакана цен" , "Collection of series of the Depth of Market shot" }, { "Сигнал" , "Signal" }, { "Сигнал сервиса сигналов MQL5.com" , "Signal from MQL5.com signal service" }, { "Тип счета" , "Account type" }, { "Дата публикации" , "Publication date" }, { "Дата начала мониторинга" , "Monitoring starting date" }, { "Дата последнего обновления торговой статистики" , "The date of the last update of the signal's trading statistics" }, { "ID" , "ID" }, { "Плечо торгового счета" , "Account leverage" }, { "Результат торговли в пипсах" , "Profit in pips" }, { "Позиция в рейтинге сигналов" , "Position in rating" }, { "Количество подписчиков" , "Number of subscribers" }, { "Количество трейдов" , "Number of trades" }, { "Состояние подписки счёта на этот сигнал" , "Account subscription status for this signal" }, { "Средства на счете" , "Account equity" }, { "Прирост счета в процентах" , "Account gain" }, { "Максимальная просадка" , "Account maximum drawdown" }, { "Цена подписки на сигнал" , "Signal subscription price" }, { "Значение ROI (Return on Investment) сигнала в %" , "Return on Investment (%)" }, { "Логин автора" , "Author login" }, { "Наименование брокера (компании)" , "Broker name (company)" }, { "Сервер брокера" , "Broker server" }, { "Имя" , "Name" }, { "Валюта счета" , "Base currency" }, { "Прирост" , "Gain" }, { "Просадка" , "Drawdown" }, };

今日は新しいコレクションを開発するので、そのIDを設定する必要があります。\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhのIDセクションにDOMスナップショットシリーズコレクションIDを追加します。

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 )

DOMスナップショットシリーズオブジェクトクラスのファイルを改善しましょう。場合によっては、オブジェクトの説明を1回表示する必要や、すべてのDOMスナップショットシリーズの説明を一度に表示する必要があります。この場合、各シリーズの説明の前にハイフンを追加すると、リストはより視覚的に魅力的に見えます。DOMスナップショットシリーズクラスの\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MBookSeries.mqhファイルで、メソッドの説明に変更を追加します。

void Print ( const bool dash= false ); void PrintShort( const bool dash= false );

オブジェクトの説明の前にハイフンを表示する必要があることを示すフラグを使用するだけです。

メソッドの実装に同じ変更を追加します。

void CMBookSeries:: Print ( const bool dash= false ) { string txt= ( CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_REQUIRED_HISTORY_DAYS)+( string ) this .RequiredUsedDays()+ ", " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_ACTUAL_DEPTH)+( string ) this .DataTotal() ); :: Print ( (dash ? "- " : "" ) , this .Header(), ": " ,txt); } void CMBookSeries::PrintShort( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( (dash ? "- " : "" ) , this .Header()); }

デフォルトでは、フラグはfalseに設定されているため、オブジェクトの説明の前にハイフンは表示されません。







DOMコレクションクラス

DOMコレクションを作成するために必要なオブジェクトはすべてそろっています。つまり、ターミナルにはMqlBookInfo構造体で表されるDOM注文オブジェクトがあります。BookEventイベントが到着すると、OnBookEvent()ハンドラが呼び出されます。DOM変更イベントが発生した銘柄をパラメータとして指定します。現在のすべてのDOMデータをMqlBookInfo構造体配列に受け取ることができます。ライブラリ内のこのデータのコレクションは、DOM変更イベントを処理するときに取得した注文オブジェクトを特徴とするDOMスナップショットオブジェクトによって記述されます。DOMを変更するたびに、リストに追加する新しいスナップショットオブジェクトを作成します。このようなリストは、DOMスナップショットシリーズオブジェクトによって表されます。DOMイベントを受信するために、サブスクライブした銘柄ごとにこのようなリストを作成します。リストはリアルタイムで作成されます(残念ながら、ターミナルには銘柄のDOM変更履歴がありません)。その結果、既存のすべてのリストを1つのDOMコレクションオブジェクトに結合する必要があります。

銘柄DOMコレクションは、常に更新されるDOMスナップショットリストを格納することで、プログラムの実行中に各銘柄のDOM変更の履歴を作成できるようにします。コレクションリストに存在するスナップショットに関するデータの取得とともに各スナップショットからの任意の注文の取得が可能になります。必要なデータを検索し、指定された基準でリストを分類し、利用可能なコレクションリストを使用して統計調査を行うことができます。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\で、BookSeriesCollection.mqhに新しいクラスCMBookSeriesCollectionを作成します。

すべてのCBaseObjライブラリオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトのクラスを基本オブジェクトとして使用して、必要なすべてのファイルをクラスリストにインクルードします。



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://MQL5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MBookSeries.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" class CMBookSeriesCollection : public CBaseObj { }

クラス本体とそのメソッドを見て、メソッドの実装とその目的を分析しましょう。

class CMBookSeriesCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list; int IndexMBookSeries( const string symbol); public : CMBookSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } CMBookSeries *GetMBookseries( const string symbol); CMBookSeries *GetMBookseries( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index);} bool CreateCollection( const CArrayObj *list_symbols, const uint required= 0 ); void SetAvailableMBookSeries( const string symbol, const bool flag= true ); void SetAvailableMBookSeries( const bool flag= true ); bool IsAvailableMBookSeries( const string symbol); bool IsAvailableMBookSeries( void ); bool SetRequiredUsedDays( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ); bool SetRequiredUsedDays( const uint required= 0 ); CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook( const string symbol, const int index); CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook( const string symbol, const long time_msc); bool Refresh( const string symbol, const long time_msc); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( void ); CMBookSeriesCollection(); };

メソッドの説明により、コレクション自体がm_listで表されていることが明確になります。これは、CMBookSeriesクラスで表されるさまざまな銘柄のDOMのスナップショットのシリーズオブジェクトを格納するためのものです。これらは、CMBookSnapshotクラスによって表されるDOMスナップショットオブジェクトを特徴とする銘柄です。

クラスメソッドの実装について詳しく見ていきましょう。

クラスコンストラクタで、コレクションリストをクリアし、並び替え済みリストフラグをリストに設定し、DOMシリーズコレクションリストIDを割り当てます。



CMBookSeriesCollection::CMBookSeriesCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID); }

デフォルトでは、すべてのシリーズリストは、コレクションリスト内でDOMスナップショットシリーズの銘柄名で並べ替えられます。

以下は、銘柄のDOMシリーズコレクションリストを作成するメソッドです。

bool CMBookSeriesCollection::CreateCollection( const CArrayObj *list_symbols, const uint required= 0 ) { if (list_symbols== NULL ) return false ; int total=list_symbols.Total(); this .m_list.Clear(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol_obj=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) continue ; CMBookSeries *bookseries= new CMBookSeries(symbol_obj.Name(),required); if (bookseries== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list.Sort(); if ( this .m_list.Search(bookseries)> WRONG_VALUE ) delete bookseries; else { if (! this .m_list.Add(bookseries)) { delete bookseries; :: Print (DFUN, "\"" ,symbol_obj.Name(), "\": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_ERR_ADD_TO_LIST)); return false ; } } } return true ; }

すべてのメソッドロジックは、そのコードに詳細に説明されています。簡単に説明すると、このメソッドは、プログラムで使用されているすべての銘柄のリストと、コレクションリストに保存できるDOMスナップショットの数を受け取ります。メソッドに渡されたリストの反復処理で、リストから次の銘柄オブジェクトを受け取り、銘柄によって新しいDOMスナップショットシリーズオブジェクトを作成してコレクションリストに追加します。その結果、さまざまな銘柄のDOMのスナップショットシリーズオブジェクトのリストが取得されます。これは、メソッドに渡されるリストに存在するオブジェクトです。作成された各スナップショットシリーズリストは、最初は空です。

リストコレクションで作成されたリストの内容は、指定された銘柄のDOMのスナップショットシリーズリストを更新するメソッドで入力されます。

bool CMBookSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol , const long time_msc ) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return false ; return bookseries.Refresh(time_msc); }

OnBookEvent()ハンドラは銘柄ごとにアクティブ化されるため、更新メソッドは、コレクション全体ではなく、コレクション内の1つの銘柄に対してのみ使用されます。このメソッドは、DOM変更イベントが発生した銘柄の名前と、DOM変更イベントを登録した時刻(ミリ秒単位)を受け取ります。さらに、メソッドに渡された銘柄によってDOMスナップショットシリーズオブジェクトを受け取り、前回の記事で検討したDOMスナップショットシリーズオブジェクトのRefresh()メソッドの結果を返します。



以下は、銘柄名でDOMシリーズインデックスを返すメソッドです。

int CMBookSeriesCollection::IndexMBookSeries( const string symbol) { const CMBookSeries *obj= new CMBookSeries(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); if (obj== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list.Sort(); int index= this .m_list.Search(obj); delete obj; return index; }

ここでは、入力で指定された銘柄を使用して新しい一時的なDOMスナップショットシリーズオブジェクトを作成します。並び替え済みリストフラグを設定(検索は並び替え済みリストでのみ実行されます)、リスト内の同じ銘柄を持つオブジェクトインデックスを取得します。必ず一時オブジェクトを削除し、取得したインデックスを返します。Search()メソッドは、指定された銘柄を持つDOMスナップショットシリーズオブジェクトがリストに存在する場合はそのインデックスを返し、それ以外の場合は-1を返します。



以下は、指定された銘柄DOMシリーズオブジェクトを返すメソッドです。

CMBookSeries *CMBookSeriesCollection::GetMBookseries( const string symbol) { int index= this .IndexMBookSeries(symbol); return this .m_list.At(index); }

ここでは、上記で指定されたメソッドを使用して、リスト内のDOMスナップショットシリーズオブジェクトのインデックスを銘柄で取得し、指定されたインデックスによってリスト内のオブジェクトへのポインタを返します。指定された銘柄を持つオブジェクトがリストに存在しない場合(インデックスは-1)、At()メソッドはNULLを返します。



DOMを使用する機能を使用するには、各銘柄のDOM変更イベントの受信にサブスクライブする必要があります。この機能は、銘柄オブジェクトクラスにすでに存在します。さらに、DOMスナップショットシリーズオブジェクトは、DOM変更イベントの処理を有効/無効にする必要があることを示すフラグを備えています。つまり、BookEventイベントへのサブスクリプションがアクティブな場合でも、フラグを使用してこの銘柄でのDOMの使用を一時的に無効にする場合があります。次のメソッドを使用して、BookEventイベントを銘柄で処理する必要があることを示すフラグを設定します。

void CMBookSeriesCollection::SetAvailableMBookSeries( const string symbol, const bool flag= true ) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return ; bookseries.SetAvailable(flag); }

ここで、指定された銘柄のDOMのシリーズオブジェクトを受け取り、そのメソッドに渡されるフラグを設定します。

デフォルトのフラグ値はtrueです。

プログラムが複数の銘柄で動作する場合、上記のDOMスナップショットシリーズフラグを管理する必要がありますが、プログラムで使用されるすべての銘柄のフラグ値を一度に定義するメソッドが役立ちます。

void CMBookSeriesCollection::SetAvailableMBookSeries( const bool flag= true ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (bookseries== NULL ) continue ; bookseries.SetAvailable(flag); } }

ここで、コレクション内のDOMスナップショットシリーズオブジェクトの総数によるループで、次のシリーズリストを取得し、そのメソッドに渡されるフラグを設定します。デフォルトのフラグ値はtrueです。



上記で検討したメソッドとは逆の方法で、指定した銘柄またはそれらすべてのシリーズリストを一度に操作するためのフラグの値が返されます。



以下は、指定された銘柄のDOMシリーズを使用するフラグを返すメソッドです。

bool CMBookSeriesCollection::IsAvailableMBookSeries( const string symbol) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return false ; return bookseries.IsAvailable(); }

ここで、メソッドに渡された銘柄によってDOMスナップショットのオブジェクトシリーズを取得し、オブジェクトに指定されたフラグ値を返します。



以下は、すべての銘柄のDOMシリーズを使用するフラグを返すメソッドです。

bool CMBookSeriesCollection::IsAvailableMBookSeries( void ) { bool res= true ; int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (bookseries== NULL ) continue ; res &=bookseries.IsAvailable(); } return res; }

このメソッドは、銘柄の使用の必要性を示すフラグがDOMシリーズで使用されている銘柄ごとにアクティブ化されている場合にのみtrueを返します。ここで、すべてのコレクションシリーズオブジェクトによるループで、次のシリーズを取得し、変数にシリーズフラグ値を追加します。少なくとも1つの銘柄に対してフラグがfalseに設定されている場合、メソッドはfalseを返します。



以下は、指定された銘柄のDOM履歴内のスナップショットの数を設定するメソッドです。



bool CMBookSeriesCollection::SetRequiredUsedDays( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return false ; bookseries.SetRequiredUsedDays(required); return true ; }

このメソッドは、各銘柄のDOMスナップショットの総数を制限し、古いデータに余分なメモリを費やさないようにするために使用されます。ここで、指定された銘柄のスナップショットシリーズリストを取得し、リスト内のスナップショットの最大数を設定します。スナップショットシリーズリストの取得に失敗した場合は、falseを返します。必要な数が正常に設定された場合は、trueを返します。

以下は、すべての銘柄のDOM履歴内のスナップショットの数を返すメソッドです。

bool CMBookSeriesCollection::SetRequiredUsedDays( const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (bookseries== NULL ) { res &= false ; continue ; } bookseries.SetRequiredUsedDays(required); } return res; }

このメソッドは、プログラムで使用されるすべての銘柄に対して、同じ数の必要なDOM履歴データを一度に設定します。

コレクション内のシリーズオブジェクトの総数によるループで、次のDOMスナップショットシリーズオブジェクトを受信し、指定された量のデータを設定します。シリーズの取得に失敗した場合、falseが結果に追加されます。したがって、少なくとも1つのシリーズが必要な量を設定できない場合、メソッドはfalseを返します。ループが完了すると、res変数で取得した結果を返します。



以下は、インデックスで指定された銘柄のDOMスナップショットオブジェクトを返すメソッドです。



CMBookSnapshot *CMBookSeriesCollection::GetMBook( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return NULL ; return bookseries.GetMBookByListIndex(index); }

ここでは、前の記事で説明されたCMBookSeriesクラスのGetMBookByListIndex()メソッドを使用して、指定された銘柄のDOMスナップショットシリーズオブジェクトを受け取り、指定されたインデックスによってDOMスナップショットオブジェクトへのポインタを返します。



以下は、指定された銘柄のDOMスナップショットオブジェクトをミリ秒単位の時間で返すメソッドです。

CMBookSnapshot *CMBookSeriesCollection::GetMBook( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return NULL ; return bookseries.GetMBook(time_msc); }

ここでは、前の記事で説明されたCMBookSeriesクラスのGetMBook()メソッドを使用して、指定された銘柄のDOMスナップショットシリーズオブジェクトを受け取り、指定されたインデックスによってDOMスナップショットオブジェクトへのポインタを返します。

このメソッドの際立った特徴は、DOMスナップショットオブジェクトへのポインタを取得するために、その正確な時間をミリ秒単位で知る必要があることです。

以下は、DOMスナップショットシリーズコレクションの完全な説明を操作ログに表示するメソッドです。

void CMBookSeriesCollection:: Print ( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MB_COLLECTION_TEXT_MBCOLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (bookseries== NULL ) continue ; bookseries. Print ( true ); } }

最初にヘッダーを表示し、次にループで、コレクションの後続の各DOMシリーズオブジェクトを取得し、完全な説明を表示します。スナップショットシリーズオブジェクトのPrint()メソッドでは、trueを渡して、メソッドが説明の前にハイフンを設定するようにします。



以下は、短いコレクションリストを操作ログに返すメソッドです。



void CMBookSeriesCollection::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MB_COLLECTION_TEXT_MBCOLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (bookseries== NULL ) continue ; bookseries. PrintShort( true ) ; } }

このメソッドは、DOMシリーズオブジェクトの簡単な説明を表示するメソッドがコレクションシリーズの説明を表示するために使用されることを除いて、上記のメソッドと同じです。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhにあるCEngineライブラリメインオブジェクトのクラスを改善しましょう。



DOMスナップショットシリーズコレクションクラスをファイルにインクルードします。



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://MQL5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh"

クラスオブジェクトリストで、新しいDOMスナップショットシリーズコレクションクラスオブジェクトを追加します。

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; int m_last_symbol_event; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; string m_name;

新しいBookEventイベントハンドラを追加します。銘柄コレクションで使用される銘柄のリストを設定する方法では、ティックシリーズの日数を渡す以外に、DOMスナップショットの最大数を渡すようにします。

void OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void OnTick (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ); int OnCalculate (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ); bool OnBookEvent ( const string &symbol); void OnDeinit ( void ); bool SetUsedSymbols( const string &array_symbols[], const uint required_ticks= 0 , const uint required_books= 0 );

ティックシリーズのコレクションを操作するためのメソッドのリストで、ティックシリーズコレクションを使用するための新しいメソッドを追加し、DOMシリーズコレクションを使用するためのメソッドを記述します。



CTickSeriesCollection *GetTickSeriesCollection( void ) { return & this .m_tick_series; } CArrayObj *GetListTickSeries( void ) { return this .m_tick_series.GetList(); } bool TickSeriesCreate( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_tick_series.CreateTickSeries(symbol,required); } bool TickSeriesCreateAll( const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_tick_series.CreateTickSeriesAll(required); } void TickSeriesRefresh( const string symbol) { this .m_tick_series.Refresh(symbol); } void TickSeriesRefreshAll( void ) { this .m_tick_series.Refresh(); } void TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent( void ) { this .m_tick_series.RefreshExpectCurrent(); } CMBookSeriesCollection *GetMBookSeriesCollection( void ) { return & this .m_book_series; } CArrayObj *GetListMBookSeries( void ) { return this .m_book_series.GetList(); } void MBookSeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { this .m_book_series.Refresh(symbol,time_msc); } CMBookSeries *GetMBookSeries( const string symbol) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBookseries(symbol); }

これらのメソッドはすべて、同じ名前の対応するコレクションのメソッドを呼び出すだけです。

クラス本体の外部にライブラリのOnBookEvent()ハンドラを実装します。

bool CEngine:: OnBookEvent ( const string &symbol ) { CSymbol *sym= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (sym== NULL || !sym.BookdepthSubscription()) return false ; return this .m_book_series.Refresh( sym.Name() , sym.Time() ); }

OnBookEvent()ハンドラは、単一の銘柄でのみDOM変更イベント中に常にアクティブ化されるため、ハンドラ自体の内部で銘柄を定義できます。

メソッドは、DOM変更イベントが発生した銘柄の名前を受け取ります。次に、銘柄コレクションクラスから適切な銘柄オブジェクトを受け取り、DOMスナップショットの適切なシリーズを更新するためのメソッドの結果を返します。さらに、Refresh()メソッドで新しく作成されたDOMスナップショットに設定する時間をミリ秒単位で指定します。



銘柄コレクションで使用される銘柄のリストを設定するメソッドを改善しましょう。

bool CEngine::SetUsedSymbols( const string &array_symbols[], const uint required_ticks= 0 , const uint required_books= 0 ) { bool res= this .m_symbols.SetUsedSymbols(array_symbols); CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; res&= this .m_time_series.CreateCollection(list); res&= this .m_tick_series.CreateCollection(list, required_ticks ); res&= this .m_book_series.CreateCollection(list, required_books ); return res; }

これで、メソッドはティックシリーズの日数とシリーズ内のDOMスナップショットの最大数を受け取ります。

ここでは、すべての銘柄のDOMスナップショットシリーズコレクションの作成を追加しました。



これで、DOMシリーズを操作するためのクラスの改善は終わりです。

将来、さらに改善するためにこのトピックに戻る可能性がありますが、それでは他の必要なライブラリ機能を扱いましょう。



a0> MQL5.comシグナルサービス はコピー取引サービスで、プロバイダの取引を取引口座に自動的にコピーできます。

ここで、MQL5シグナルオブジェクトは、取引操作が公に送信されるように監視される取引口座、つまりシグナルソースです。

シグナルソースには、SignalBaseGetInteger()、SignalBaseGetDouble()、SignalBaseGetString()各関数を使用して取得できる独自のパラメータがあります。さらに、サブスクリプションパラメータ(特定の口座のシグナルコピー)があります。これらのパラメータは、SignalInfoGetDouble()、SignalInfoGetInteger()、SignalInfoGetString()各関数を使用して取得できます。

MQL5シグナルオブジェクトは、サブスクリプション用にターミナルで使用可能な1つのシグナルソースを記述します。1つの口座から1つのシグナルのみをサブスクライブすることは可能ですが、サブスクリプションに使用できるすべてのシグナル(MQL5シグナルオブジェクト)の完全なリストを、任意のプロパティで並べ替えたり、選択したシグナルを比較してサブスクライブしたりすることができます。これは、MQL5.comシグナルサービスの恩恵を受けたいと考えている人にとって非常に便利で便利な機能です。



MQL5シグナルオブジェクトクラス

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhファイルに、MQL5シグナルオブジェクトの整数、実数、文字列プロパティの列挙を追加します。

#define SIGNAL_MQL5_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (MBOOK_ORD_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE+ 1 ) enum ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER { SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE = 0 , SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS, }; #define SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 11 ) #define SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE { SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE = SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI, }; #define SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 6 ) #define SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING { SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN = (SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY, }; #define SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 5 )

可能なmql5シグナルイベントのリストについてはまだ紹介しませんが、代わりに、MQL5シグナルイベントコードの次のイベントのコードを指定する定数のみを紹介します。これはおそらくさらに変更します。



MQL5シグナルのプロパティで検索および並び替えできるようにするには、可能なすべての並び替え基準の列挙を定義します。



#define FIRST_SIGNAL_MQL5_DBL_PROP (SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SIGNAL_MQL5_STR_PROP (SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SIGNAL_MQL5_MODE { SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADE_MODE = 0 , SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_PUBLISHED, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_STARTED, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_UPDATED, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_LEVERAGE, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PIPS, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_RATING, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIBERS, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADES, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_BALANCE = FIRST_SIGNAL_MQL5_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_EQUITY, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_GAIN, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_MAX_DRAWDOWN, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ROI, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN = FIRST_SIGNAL_MQL5_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER_SERVER, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_NAME, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_CURRENCY, };

これは、新しいライブラリオブジェクトの新しいクラスを作成するために最も必要なパラメータのセットです。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\に、CMQLSignalクラスの新しいファイルMQLSignal.mqhを特徴とする新しいフォルダMQLSignalBase\を作成します。

すべてのCBaseObjライブラリオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトのクラスを基本クラスとして使用します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://MQL5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CMQLSignal : public CBaseObj { }

クラスの構成とそのメソッドの実装について考えてみましょう。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://MQL5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CMQLSignal : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public : void SetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CMQLSignal *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property); void Print( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual string Header( const bool shrt= false ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CMQLSignal* compared_obj) const ; CMQLSignal(){;} CMQLSignal( const long signal_id); public : datetime DatePublished( void ) const { return (datetime) this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED); } datetime DateStarted( void ) const { return (datetime) this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED); } datetime DateUpdated( void ) const { return (datetime) this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED); } long ID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID); } long Leverage( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE); } long Pips( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS); } long Rating( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING); } long Subscribers( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS); } long Trades( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES); } long TradeMode( void ) const { return ( long ) this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } bool SubscriptionStatus( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS); } double Balance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE); } double Equity( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY); } double Gain( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN); } double MaxDrawdown( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN); } double Price( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE); } double ROI( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI); } string AuthorLogin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN); } string Broker( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER); } string BrokerServer( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME); } string Currency( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY); } void SetDatePublished( const datetime date) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED,date); } void SetDateStarted( const datetime date) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED,date); } void SetDateUpdated( const datetime date) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED,date); } void SetID( const long id) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID,id); } void SetLeverage( const long value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE, value ); } void SetPips( const long value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS, value ); } void SetRating( const long value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING, value ); } void SetSubscribers( const long value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS, value ); } void SetTrades( const long value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES, value ); } void SetTradeMode( const long mode) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE,mode); } void SetSubscriptionStatus( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS,flag); } void SetBalance( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE, value ); } void SetEquity( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY, value ); } void SetGain( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN, value ); } void SetMaxDrawdown( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN, value ); } void SetPrice( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, value ); } void SetROI( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI, value ); } void SetAuthorLogin( const string value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN, value ); } void SetBroker( const string value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER, value ); } void SetBrokerServer( const string value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER, value ); } void SetName( const string value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME, value ); } void SetCurrency( const string value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY, value ); } string TradeModeDescription( void ); };

整数、実数、文字列のオブジェクトプロパティを格納するための配列と、オブジェクトの実数インデックスと文字列プロパティを返すメソッドは、privateセクションで宣言されています。

クラスのpublicセクションには、オブジェクトプロパティの設定と受信、検索と並べ替え、オブジェクトの説明とクラスコンストラクターの表示の標準的なメソッドがあります。



publicセクションには、オブジェクトプロパティへの簡単なアクセスのためのメソッドもあります。メソッドにはわかりやすい名前が付いているため、ライブラリユーザーはすべてのオブジェクト列挙の名前を覚えなくても任意のプロパティにアクセスできます。



オブジェクトクラスの構成は、第1部で詳細に検討されました。クラスメソッドの実装を見てみましょう。

パラメトリッククラスコンストラクタはシグナルIDを受けとります。次に、すべてのオブジェクトプロパティに、適切な関数から取得した値が入力されます(このシグナルが選択されていることを考慮)。



CMQLSignal::CMQLSignal( const long signal_id ) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID] = signal_id; this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS] = false ; this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_RATING ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_ROI ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER)]= :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY ); }

シグナルサブスクリプションフラグがfalseに設定されていると、選択したシグナルへのサブスクリプションが別のクラスから実行されます。



以下は、指定されたプロパティによってMQL5シグナルオブジェクトを比較するメソッドです。

int CMQLSignal::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CMQLSignal *obj_compared=node; if (mode<SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

簡単に言うと、このメソッドは、比較対象のオブジェクトと、2つのオブジェクトを比較するためのプロパティを受け取ります。渡されたプロパティに応じて、2つのオブジェクトの整数、実数、または文字列のプロパティが比較されます。-1、1、0(より小さい、より大きい、等しい)のいずれか比較結果が返されます。

以下は、MQL5シグナルオブジェクトをすべてのプロパティで比較するメソッドです。



bool CMQLSignal::IsEqual(CMQLSignal *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

3つのオブジェクトプロパティによる3つのループで、2つのオブジェクトの後続の各プロパティを比較し、2つのオブジェクトのプロパティが等しくない場合は、falseを返します。3つの配列内の2つのオブジェクトのすべてのプロパティを比較した後、等しくないプロパティが見つからない場合はtrueを返します。

以下は、指定された整数、実数、文字列オブジェクトプロパティの説明を返すメソッドです。

string CMQLSignal::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADE_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TradeModeDescription() ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_PUBLISHED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .DatePublished()) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_STARTED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .DateStarted()) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_UPDATED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .DateUpdated()) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_LEVERAGE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PIPS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_RATING)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIBERS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : "" ); } string CMQLSignal::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_PROP_BALANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_EQUITY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_GAIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_MAX_DRAWDOWN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ROI)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : "" ); } string CMQLSignal::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER_SERVER)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_NAME)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_CURRENCY)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); }

メソッドに渡されたプロパティに応じて、説明と値を含む文字列が作成されて返されます。



以下は、操作ログにすべてのMQL5シグナルオブジェクトプロパティを表示するメソッドです。

void CMQLSignal:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

後続の各オブジェクトプロパティの説明は、適切なGetPropertyDescription()メソッドを使用して、整数、実数、文字列のプロパティごとに3つのループで表示されます。



以下は、MQL5シグナルオブジェクトの短い名前を返すメソッドです。

string CMQLSignal::Header( const bool shrt= false ) { return ( shrt ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL) : CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL_MQL5) ); }

メソッドは、shortまたはlongの説明を指定するフラグを受け取ります。長い説明はデフォルトで表示されます。

MQL5.comシグナルサービスのシグナル

フラグがtrueの場合、簡単な説明が表示されます。

シグナル

以下は、操作ログに短いオブジェクトの説明を表示するメソッドです。

void CMQLSignal::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .Header( true ), " \"" , this .Name(), "\". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN), ": " , this .AuthorLogin(), ", ID " , this .ID(), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .Gain(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .MaxDrawdown(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), 2 ) ); }

短いSignalヘッダーが最初に作成されます。ターミナル操作ログに表示されるいくつかのパラメータがそれに追加されます。

たとえば、次のようになります。

Signal "DemoForArticle" . Author login: login, ID XXXXXX , Growth: XX.XX , Drawdown: XX.XX , Price: XX.XX

以下は、口座タイプ名を返すメソッドです。

string CMQLSignal::TradeModeDescription( void ) { return ( this .TradeMode()== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_REAL) : this .TradeMode()== 1 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_DEMO) : this .TradeMode()== 2 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST) : CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_UNKNOWN) ); }

シグナルソース口座に応じて、口座タイプ(リアル、デモ、コンテスト)の文字列が返されます。



これで、MQL5シグナルオブジェクトの作成は完了です。







検証

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part65\にTestDoEasyPart65.mq5として保存します。



DOMスナップショットシリーズコレクションクラスがメインライブラリオブジェクトから利用できるようになりましたが、MQL5シグナルオブジェクトはまだCEngineに接続されていません。したがって、DOMスナップショットシリーズオブジェクトクラスをインクルードする文字列



#include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MBookSeries.mqh>

をMQL5シグナルオブジェクトのインクルードで置き換えましょう。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://MQL5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh>

EAグローバル変数のリストからDOMスナップショットシリーズオブジェクトの宣言を削除します。

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; bool pressed_pending_delete_all; bool pressed_pending_close_all; bool pressed_pending_sl; bool pressed_pending_tp; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; double g_point; int g_digits; CMBookSeries book_series;

MQL5ヘルプには、サブスクライバーの数がゼロ以外の収益性の高い無料シグナルのリストを受信する例があります。

void OnStart () { int total= SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if ( SignalBaseSelect (i)) { long id = SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); long pips = SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS ); long subscr= SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS ); string name = SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_NAME ); double price = SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE ); string curr = SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY ); if (price== 0.0 && pips> 0 && subscr> 0 ) PrintFormat ( "id=%d, name=\"%s\", currency=%s, pips=%d, subscribers=%d" ,id,name,curr,pips,subscr); } else PrintFormat ( "Signal selection error. Error code=%d" , GetLastError ()); } }

新しいMQL5シグナルオブジェクトを使用して同じことを行いましょう。EAのOnInit()ハンドラに次のコードブロックを追加します。

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq< 5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq< 1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); g_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); g_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" , false ); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" , false ); } engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total= SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id= SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; if (!list.Add(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } } Print ( "" ); static bool done= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal=list.At(i); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; if (signal.Price()> 0 || signal.Subscribers()== 0 ) continue ; if (!done) { signal. Print (); done= true ; } else signal.PrintShort(); } delete list; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

一見すると、結果として得られるコードの量は、ヘルプのコードよりも多くなります。しかし、これは一時的な現象です... シグナルコレクションクラスの準備が整うとすぐに、はるかに簡潔になります。それまでの間、コードを使用して、MQL5シグナルオブジェクトが正しく機能するかどうかを確認します。

メインライブラリオブジェクトからDOMスナップショットシリーズコレクションクラスにアクセスできるようになったため、OnBookEvent()ハンドラにいくつかの変更が加えられました。次のようになります。

void OnBookEvent ( const string & symbol) { static bool first= true ; if (!engine. OnBookEvent (symbol)) return ; if (symbol== Symbol ()) { CMBookSeries *book_series=engine.GetMBookSeries(symbol); if (book_series== NULL ) return ; CMBookSnapshot *book=book_series.GetLastMBook(); if (book== NULL ) return ; CMarketBookOrd *ord_0=book.GetMBookByListIndex( 0 ); CMarketBookOrd *ord_N=book.GetMBookByListIndex(book.DataTotal()- 1 ); if (ord_0== NULL || ord_N== NULL ) return ; Comment ( DFUN,book. Symbol (), ": " ,TimeMSCtoString(book.Time()), ", last book data total: " ,book.DataTotal(), ", series books total: " ,book_series.DataTotal(), "

Max: " ,ord_N.Header(), "

Min: " ,ord_0.Header() ); if (first) { book_series. Print (); book. Print (); first= false ; } } }

OnInitDoEasy()関数にもいくつか修正を加えましょう。現在、使用されているすべての銘柄のティックシリーズの作成は、ライブラリメインオブジェクトの適切なメソッドへの直接アクセスとして実装されています。さらに、作成したDOMシリーズのチェックを追加しました。

engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); engine.TickSeriesCreateAll(); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection(). Print (); engine.GetMBookSeriesCollection(). Print ();

EAをコンパイルし、2つの銘柄の使用法と現在のチャート期間を設定で事前に設定して起動します。





作成されたDOMスナップショットコレクションのデータ、最初の適切なシグナルの完全なデータ、すべての有益な無料シグナルの短いデータは操作ログに表示されます。リストの最後には、スナップショットシリーズのデータと、現在のグラフで最初に取得されたDOMスナップショットが表示されます。

Account 8550475 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10428.13 USD, 1 : 100 , Hedge, MetaTrader 5 demo --- Initializing "DoEasy" library --- Working with predefined symbol list. The number of used symbols: 2 "AUDUSD" "EURUSD" Working with the current timeframe only: H1 AUDUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "AUDUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5385 EURUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "EURUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 6310 Tick series "AUDUSD" : Requested number of days: 1 , Historical data created: 294221 Tick series "EURUSD" : Requested number of days: 1 , Historical data created: 216048 DOM snapshot series collection: - "AUDUSD" DOM snapshot series: Requested number of days: 1 , Actual history depth: 0 "EURUSD" DOM snapshot series: Requested number of days: 1 , Actual history depth: 0 Subscribed to Depth of Market AUDUSD Subscribed to Depth of Market EURUSD Library initialization time: 00 : 00 : 25.015 ============= Beginning of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Account type: Demo Publication date: 2018.06 . 04 16 : 45 Monitoring start date: 2018.06 . 04 16 : 45 Date of the latest update of the trading statistics: 2021.02 . 20 02 : 01 ID: 435626 Trading account leverage: 200 Trading result in pips: - 72124 Position in the Rating of Signals: 12 Number of subscribers: 132 Number of trades: 7866 Status of account subscription to a signal: No ------ Account balance: 43144.27 Account equity: 43150.55 Account growth in %: 331.44 Maximum drawdown: 43.93 Signal subscription price: 0.00 Signal ROI (Return on Investment) in %: 331.51 ------ Author login: "robots4forex" Broker (company) name: "MetaQuotes Software Corp." Broker server: "MetaQuotes-Demo" Name: "Prospector Scalper EA" Account currency: "GBP" ============= End of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Signal "ADS MT5" . Author login: vluxus, ID 478235 , Growth: 251.84 , Drawdown: 40.26 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Sparrow USD ForexClub c 01012019" . Author login: Tradotrade, ID 519975 , Growth: 12.45 , Drawdown: 14.98 , Price: 0.00 Signal "RAZRED v03" . Author login: joaoluiz_sa, ID 545382 , Growth: 96.17 , Drawdown: 28.18 , Price: 0.00 Signal "NRDemo" . Author login: v3sare, ID 655353 , Growth: 2.94 , Drawdown: 25.37 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Amega 1000085182" . Author login: AmegaTrust, ID 722001 , Growth: 1.92 , Drawdown: 5.13 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Wns My strategy" . Author login: WaldeliN, ID 727851 , Growth: 103.69 , Drawdown: 47.01 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Bk EA" . Author login: worknet, ID 749557 , Growth: 506.88 , Drawdown: 59.78 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ROBIN 24" . Author login: juanca034, ID 752873 , Growth: 926.29 , Drawdown: 30.25 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Deny Forex" . Author login: deny.mendonca, ID 759729 , Growth: 149.06 , Drawdown: 39.24 , Price: 0.00 Signal "T Strategy" . Author login: tonarino210, ID 760343 , Growth: 28.87 , Drawdown: 20.37 , Price: 0.00 Signal "IC MT5 Demo" . Author login: InvestForce, ID 760539 , Growth: 67.01 , Drawdown: 35.99 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Gridingale" . Author login: Myxx, ID 766073 , Growth: 21.10 , Drawdown: 15.55 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Marcos Monteiro" . Author login: slovenwill, ID 783988 , Growth: 85.08 , Drawdown: 17.59 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Multi currency trend" . Author login: mj2019, ID 785447 , Growth: 54.42 , Drawdown: 18.52 , Price: 0.00 Signal "W7 901074879 Campeonato MT5" . Author login: dramos236, ID 787269 , Growth: 91.99 , Drawdown: 21.20 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Ramon Fx" . Author login: viniciusramon18, ID 788732 , Growth: 54.31 , Drawdown: 9.46 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Douglas demo w7" . Author login: douglas.o.carne, ID 792392 , Growth: 219.94 , Drawdown: 43.61 , Price: 0.00 "Suelen" signal. Author login: suelenacca, ID 794655 , Growth: 67.40 , Drawdown: 20.97 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Conquers" . Author login: borgesti, ID 795133 , Growth: 37.23 , Drawdown: 11.09 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Conta demo torneio" . Author login: Tiagoximenes, ID 798798 , Growth: 42.36 , Drawdown: 17.94 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Conta demo de mil" . Author login: Tiagoximenes, ID 798802 , Growth: 132.02 , Drawdown: 27.87 , Price: 0.00 Signal "The art of Forex" . Author login: Myxx, ID 801685 , Growth: 170.29 , Drawdown: 40.95 , Price: 0.00 Signal "BB29 ICM" . Author login: desmondpylow, ID 806971 , Growth: 2.28 , Drawdown: 41.60 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Prometheus" . Author login: g0079, ID 808538 , Growth: 91.44 , Drawdown: 22.98 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Prueba robot 2 0 automatico" . Author login: richwolfcompany, ID 809986 , Growth: 76.76 , Drawdown: 44.45 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Deep Takeover Hedge StressTest 5M Candle" . Author login: johnnypasado, ID 811819 , Growth: 10.08 , Drawdown: 13.58 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Campeonato" . Author login: AndreAutotecnic, ID 812233 , Growth: 87.47 , Drawdown: 13.79 , Price: 0.00 Signal "OPM PRO" . Author login: herinata, ID 812856 , Growth: 38.55 , Drawdown: 32.35 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Slowly but surely 2" . Author login: gyurmanz, ID 815467 , Growth: 53.73 , Drawdown: 13.08 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Beef Waves" . Author login: vladimir0005, ID 819055 , Growth: 50.46 , Drawdown: 32.69 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Adriano Garcia" . Author login: agarcia_ag, ID 823082 , Growth: 111.62 , Drawdown: 36.00 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Max ScalperSpeed MT5" . Author login: paran1615, ID 824333 , Growth: 74.51 , Drawdown: 40.62 , Price: 0.00 Signal "SyH" . Author login: gtrader2017, ID 826520 , Growth: 42.78 , Drawdown: 36.81 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ECmp5s free" . Author login: VallaLorenzo, ID 830456 , Growth: 146.90 , Drawdown: 27.64 , Price: 0.00 Signal "MaxScalperSpeed MT5" . Author login: paran1615, ID 835890 , Growth: 64.33 , Drawdown: 35.14 , Price: 0.00 Signal "YEARNSIGNALS" . Author login: yearnsignal2k19, ID 837512 , Growth: 11.10 , Drawdown: 2.54 , Price: 0.00 Signal "AGS test 2" . Author login: alireza.akbari, ID 838427 , Growth: 7.93 , Drawdown: 10.89 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Waldeli003" . Author login: WaldeliN, ID 838605 , Growth: 32.98 , Drawdown: 5.54 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Michele" . Author login: michele-m-r, ID 843351 , Growth: 49.27 , Drawdown: 13.90 , Price: 0.00 Signal "SNAILER" . Author login: 8 F117EE2, ID 843458 , Growth: 83.65 , Drawdown: 11.86 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Juniornicks" . Author login: juniornicks, ID 845611 , Growth: 100.25 , Drawdown: 43.93 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Black Hunter" . Author login: christianlara, ID 845761 , Growth: 51.94 , Drawdown: 24.44 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Master dizicheh1" . Author login: awdtghuoilp, ID 857594 , Growth: 5.04 , Drawdown: 37.93 , Price: 0.00 Signal "EUROS" . Author login: Marketsystem, ID 858449 , Growth: 5.31 , Drawdown: 2.94 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Scalpers risk10 pairs7 leverage100" . Author login: leron34, ID 861750 , Growth: 27.98 , Drawdown: 20.53 , Price: 0.00 Signal "EUREKA" . Author login: Edmed933, ID 861927 , Growth: 59.89 , Drawdown: 7.32 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Nadando Com Tubaroes" . Author login: jun152, ID 862191 , Growth: 21.18 , Drawdown: 5.45 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Demo using a grid system" . Author login: RyanAfriansyah, ID 865900 , Growth: 20.56 , Drawdown: 8.38 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Pilares" . Author login: ValterCezar, ID 866672 , Growth: 29.87 , Drawdown: 18.96 , Price: 0.00 Signal "EUROUSD" . Author login: fxtrader036, ID 866719 , Growth: 303.28 , Drawdown: 40.70 , Price: 0.00 Signal "LanzPower 25 S" . Author login: sirlanz, ID 868027 , Growth: 36.64 , Drawdown: 45.53 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Amadeu Volpato Desafio Internacional" . Author login: Amadeu1971, ID 868928 , Growth: 19.79 , Drawdown: 12.57 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Fernando correia W7" . Author login: nandooo_123-hotmail, ID 870169 , Growth: 41.70 , Drawdown: 25.16 , Price: 0.00 Signal "MAK GO" . Author login: 9489631 , ID 870413 , Growth: 469.22 , Drawdown: 36.31 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Adriano Garcia W7bt 4 Pilares" . Author login: agarcia_ag, ID 871868 , Growth: 42.84 , Drawdown: 13.19 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Albertofxsemstop" . Author login: albertosuga, ID 871969 , Growth: 27.84 , Drawdown: 19.36 , Price: 0.00 Signal "BetoSTCDemo" . Author login: betoabcsp, ID 872141 , Growth: 29.03 , Drawdown: 18.07 , Price: 0.00 Signal "DESAFIOSEMSTOPLOSSCDS" . Author login: cdsantos42, ID 873575 , Growth: 19.47 , Drawdown: 13.24 , Price: 0.00 Signal "MrGeek7421" . Author login: KamranAhmadi, ID 873583 , Growth: 86.74 , Drawdown: 16.33 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Douglastorneio2w7" . Author login: douglas.o.carne, ID 876302 , Growth: 18.13 , Drawdown: 15.34 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Douglasw7demo1" . Author login: douglas.o.carne, ID 876303 , Growth: 148.80 , Drawdown: 26.47 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Douglastorneio1w7" . Author login: douglas.o.carne, ID 876932 , Growth: 136.86 , Drawdown: 41.86 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Campeonato mundial sem stop" . Author login: Lpontes835, ID 878082 , Growth: 23.52 , Drawdown: 14.93 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ALPHA IA v3" . Author login: avaalpha, ID 878517 , Growth: 2.77 , Drawdown: 0.77 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Gold x10" . Author login: DynamixFX, ID 878540 , Growth: 6.47 , Drawdown: 8.87 , Price: 0.00 Signal "MultiBolbandsRealM5" . Author login: 11 BREATH11, ID 879072 , Growth: 83.18 , Drawdown: 20.09 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Ticols Stable profit" . Author login: ticols, ID 879609 , Growth: - 56.37 , Drawdown: 68.68 , Price: 0.00 Signal "EA SkyBot MultiPares CENT" . Author login: 4 PerformanceFx, ID 882222 , Growth: 248.38 , Drawdown: 41.29 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Trader Unity M15 100 rec" . Author login: crifalo, ID 882268 , Growth: 24.36 , Drawdown: 26.11 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Mad Piper Bill Millin" . Author login: DiXOVERS, ID 882495 , Growth: 251.06 , Drawdown: 38.78 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ProfitGuy STAR M Demo" . Author login: justbond, ID 882847 , Growth: 27.45 , Drawdown: 24.89 , Price: 0.00 Signal "EA GrayRock" . Author login: serggray, ID 883235 , Growth: 49.42 , Drawdown: 28.68 , Price: 0.00 Signal "FX FLASH" . Author login: tradedeal, ID 883322 , Growth: 9.17 , Drawdown: 2.88 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Optimizer" . Author login: alama1, ID 884765 , Growth: 73.53 , Drawdown: 28.58 , Price: 0.00 Signal "NnaFX Demo 02" . Author login: 12259468 , ID 886070 , Growth: 136.64 , Drawdown: 30.54 , Pric: 0.00 Signal "Phantom5000 DEMO" . Author login: JosephSmith, ID 887046 , Growth: 43.41 , Drawdown: 17.73 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Art of Forex MadCat The G" . Author login: The_G, ID 888018 , Growth: 215.67 , Drawdown: 40.86 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ICMarkets MT5 AK 05" . Author login: A.Klimkovsky, ID 889370 , Growth: 13.03 , Drawdown: 8.55 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ProfitGuy STAR G Demo" . Author login: justbond, ID 890551 , Growth: 58.84 , Drawdown: 58.80 , Price: 0.00 Signal "BetoSemStopDM" . Author login: betoabcsp, ID 892251 , Growth: 94.96 , Drawdown: 6.30 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Smart Grid 26980 Demo" . Author login: tm3912, ID 892313 , Growth: 86.30 , Drawdown: 37.19 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Rel Vigor PSar n Red Dragon n mad max" . Author login: DynamixFX, ID 892523 , Growth: 73.74 , Drawdown: 38.55 , Price: 0.00 Signal "SolangeL" . Author login: Mulherdeletras1, ID 894019 , Growth: 108.40 , Drawdown: 20.84 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Paulotbone 1" . Author login: paulotbone, ID 894062 , Growth: 35.14 , Drawdown: 23.93 , Price: 0.00 Signal "GOLD MASTER" . Author login: THEICD, ID 894983 , Growth: 218.90 , Drawdown: 22.80 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Fxfrance" . Author login: fxfrance, ID 895838 , Growth: 369.48 , Drawdown: 41.48 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Marcos Paulo Serigatti" . Author login: mpm4rcos, ID 895960 , Growth: 45.62 , Drawdown: 18.21 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Roma Forex Desafio 4 Pilares" . Author login: Jhonesroma, ID 896016 , Growth: 29.60 , Drawdown: 43.45 , Price: 0.00 Signal "BOSBM OTC Test 5W" . Author login: houli, ID 896563 , Growth: 144.65 , Drawdown: 22.94 , Price: 0.00 Signal "FSTickTrade" . Author login: onlyforsignup, ID 897751 , Growth: 24.68 , Drawdown: 16.20 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Sun AI" . Author login: Myxx, ID 899179 , Growth: 16.82 , Drawdown: 21.07 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Equinox Demo" . Author login: Kratoner, ID 905773 , Growth: 44.46 , Drawdown: 20.55 , Price: 0.00 Signal "STRAGA Tornado VM1" . Author login: stragapede, ID 906398 , Growth: 36.70 , Drawdown: 26.00 , Price: 0.00 Signal "DiegoT" . Author login: DiegoTT, ID 910230 , Growth: 28.20 , Drawdown: 11.49 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Breaking Bad" . Author login: Myxx, ID 911569 , Growth: 7.63 , Drawdown: 8.42 , Price: 0.00 Signal "TradesaovivoBr" . Author login: dhyegorodrigo1988, ID 913924 , Growth: 16.77 , Drawdown: 5.60 , Price: 0.00 Signal "VantageFX Sunphone Dragon" . Author login: sunphone, ID 916421 , Growth: 345.56 , Drawdown: 36.04 , Price: 0.00 Signal "BYQS121" . Author login: kadirryildiz, ID 916600 , Growth: 32.85 , Drawdown: 4.18 , Price: 0.00 Signal "FBSLevelUP" . Author login: manoj, ID 919106 , Growth: 15.29 , Drawdown: 10.49 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Omega" . Author login: zyntherius74, ID 922043 , Growth: 70.18 , Drawdown: 25.42 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Best Bingo" . Author login: kalnov-an, ID 926010 , Growth: 59.90 , Drawdown: 20.63 , Price: 0.00 Signal "LCF 1" . Author login: yosuf, ID 931735 , Growth: 22.42 , Drawdown: 36.26 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Bao365" . Author login: bao365, ID 933208 , Growth: 28.41 , Drawdown: 11.49 , Price: 0.00 The "EURUSD" DOM snapshot series: Requested number of days: 1 , Actual history depth: 1 "EURUSD" DOM snapshot ( 2021.02 . 24 22 : 22 : 54.654 ): - Sell order: 1.21576 [ 250.00 ] - Sell order: 1.21567 [ 100.00 ] - Sell order: 1.21566 [ 50.00 ] - Sell order: 1.21565 [ 36.00 ] - Buy order: 1.21563 [ 36.00 ] - Buy order: 1.21561 [ 50.00 ] - Buy order: 1.21559 [ 100.00 ] - Buy order: 1.21555 [ 250.00 ]





次の段階

次の記事では、MQL5シグナルのコレクションを作成します。



ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。

質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

