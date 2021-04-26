Preise und Signale in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 65): Kollektion der Markttiefe und die Klasse für die Arbeit mit MQL5.com- Signalen

Inhalt

Konzept

Wir haben bereits die Funktionalität für die Arbeit mit einem DOM eines beliebigen Symbols — in den vorangegangenen Artikeln habe ich die Klassen der abstrakten Orderobjekte für DOM (Depth of Market, Markttiefe) und ihre Nachkommen, die Schnappschussklasse für DOM und die Reihenklasse der DOM-Schnappschüsse erstellt. Jetzt bleibt noch, einen gemeinsamen Speicher für DOM-Snapshot-Serien-Objekte zu schaffen — die Kollektionsklasse der Schnappschuss-Reihen, die alle diese Reihen mit einem bequemen Zugriff auf jeden DOM-Schnappschuss, der in den Kollektionslisten gespeichert ist, und mit automatischer Aktualisierung (Hinzufügen neuer und Entfernen alter Schnappschüsse) zur Unterstützung der angegebenen Reihengröße speichern soll.

Neben dem Erstellen der Kollektionsklasse für die DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen werde ich auch den neuen Bibliotheksabschnitt — andere Bibliotheksklassen — beginnen.

Ich beginne mit der Funktion für die Arbeit mit dem MQL5.com-Signaldienst, und zwar erstelle ich die Signalobjektklasse, die alle Daten eines einzelnen Signals speichert, das vom MQL5.com-Signaldienst gesendet wird.



Verbesserung der Bibliothek der Klasse

Fügen wir gleich die neuen Nachrichten zur Bibliothek hinzu. In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh fügen wir die neue Nachrichtenindizes hinzu:

MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_TEXT_MBOOKSERIES, MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_ERR_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_MB_COLLECTION_TEXT_MBCOLLECTION, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL_MQL5, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADE_MODE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_PUBLISHED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_STARTED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_UPDATED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_LEVERAGE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PIPS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_RATING, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIBERS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADES, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_EQUITY, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_GAIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_MAX_DRAWDOWN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ROI, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER_SERVER, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_NAME, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_CURRENCY, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN, };

und Nachrichtentexte, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:

{ "Серия снимков стакана цен" , "Series of shots of the Depth of Market" }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить серию снимков стакана цен в список" , "Error. Failed to add a shots series of the Depth of Market to the list" }, { "Коллекция серий снимков стакана цен" , "Collection of series of the Depth of Market shot" }, { "Сигнал" , "Signal" }, { "Сигнал сервиса сигналов MQL5.com" , "Signal from MQL5.com signal service" }, { "Тип счета" , "Account type" }, { "Дата публикации" , "Publication date" }, { "Дата начала мониторинга" , "Monitoring starting date" }, { "Дата последнего обновления торговой статистики" , "The date of the last update of the signal's trading statistics" }, { "ID" , "ID" }, { "Плечо торгового счета" , "Account leverage" }, { "Результат торговли в пипсах" , "Profit in pips" }, { "Позиция в рейтинге сигналов" , "Position in rating" }, { "Количество подписчиков" , "Number of subscribers" }, { "Количество трейдов" , "Number of trades" }, { "Состояние подписки счёта на этот сигнал" , "Account subscription status for this signal" }, { "Средства на счете" , "Account equity" }, { "Прирост счета в процентах" , "Account gain" }, { "Максимальная просадка" , "Account maximum drawdown" }, { "Цена подписки на сигнал" , "Signal subscription price" }, { "Значение ROI (Return on Investment) сигнала в %" , "Return on Investment (%)" }, { "Логин автора" , "Author login" }, { "Наименование брокера (компании)" , "Broker name (company)" }, { "Сервер брокера" , "Broker server" }, { "Имя" , "Name" }, { "Валюта счета" , "Base currency" }, { "Прирост" , "Gain" }, { "Просадка" , "Drawdown" }, };

Da ich heute eine neue Kollektion entwickeln werde, müssen wir ihre ID festlegen. Fügen wir sie im Abschnitt ID in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh die ID der Kollektion der DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen ein:

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 )

Verbessern wir die Datei der Objektklasse "DOM Schnappschuss-Reihe". In manchen Fällen sollte die Objektbeschreibung nur einmal angezeigt werden, während wir manchmal die Beschreibungen aller DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen auf einmal anzeigen müssen. In diesem Fall sieht die Liste optisch ansprechender aus, wenn vor der Beschreibung der einzelnen Reihen ein Bindestrich eingefügt wird. Fügen wir in der Klassendatei der DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MBookSeries.mqh die Änderungen in der Beschreibung der Methoden hinzu:

void Print ( const bool dash= false ); void PrintShort( const bool dash= false );

Wir verwenden einfach das Flag, das die Notwendigkeit der Anzeige eines Bindestrichs vor der Objektbeschreibung anzeigt.

Fügen wir die gleichen Änderungen in der Implementierung der Methoden hinzu:

void CMBookSeries:: Print ( const bool dash= false ) { string txt= ( CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_REQUIRED_HISTORY_DAYS)+( string ) this .RequiredUsedDays()+ ", " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_ACTUAL_DEPTH)+( string ) this .DataTotal() ); :: Print ( (dash ? "- " : "" ) , this .Header(), ": " ,txt); } void CMBookSeries::PrintShort( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( (dash ? "- " : "" ) , this .Header()); }

Standardmäßig ist das Flag auf false gesetzt, sodass kein Bindestrich vor der Objektbeschreibung angezeigt wird.







Die Kollektionsklasse für DOM

Wir haben alle notwendigen Objekte für die Erstellung der DOM Kollektion. Und zwar haben wir das DOM-Orderobjekt, das durch die Struktur MqlBookInfo im Terminal repräsentiert wird. Wenn ein Ereignis von BookEvent auftritt, wird der OnBookEvent() aufgerufen. Als dessen Parameter wird ein Symbol angegeben, für das DOM-Änderungsereignis eingetreten ist. Wir sind in der Lage, alle aktuellen DOM-Daten in das Array der Struktur MqlBookInfo zu übernehmen. Die Kollektion dieser Daten in der Bibliothek wird durch das DOM-Schnappschuss-Objekt mit den Orderobjekten beschrieben, die wir bei der Behandlung des DOM-Änderungsereignisses erhalten haben. Bei jeder DOM-Änderung erstellen wir ein neues Schnappschuss-Objekt, das wir der Liste hinzufügen. Eine solche Liste wird durch das DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen-Objekt dargestellt. Wir erstellen solche Listen für jedes Symbol, das wir abonniert haben, um DOM-Ereignisse zu empfangen. Die Listen werden in Echtzeit erstellt (leider hat das Terminal keine DOM-Änderungshistorie für ein Symbol). Daher müssen wir nun alle vorhandenen Listen in einem einzigen DOM-Kollektionsobjekt zusammenfassen.

Die Symbol-DOM-Kollektion soll ständig aktualisierte DOM-Schnappschuss-Listen speichern, die es uns ermöglichen, die Historie der DOM-Änderungen für jedes Symbol zu erstellen, während das Programm läuft. Wir werden in der Lage sein, Daten über jeden Schnappschuss zu erhalten, der in den Listen der Kollektion vorhanden ist. Außerdem werden wir eine beliebige Reihenfolge aus jedem Schnappschuss abrufen können. Wir werden in der Lage sein, nach den benötigten Daten zu suchen, die Listen nach bestimmten Kriterien zu sortieren und statistische Studien mit den verfügbaren Kollektionen durchzuführen.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ legen wir die neue Klasse CMBookSeriesCollection in BookSeriesCollection.mqh an.

Als Basis sollte die Klasse des Basisobjekts aller CBaseObj-Bibliotheksobjekte verwendet werden, während alle notwendigen Dateien in das Klassenverzeichnis aufgenommen werden sollten:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://MQL5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MBookSeries.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" class CMBookSeriesCollection : public CBaseObj { }

Schauen wir uns den Klassenkörper und seine Methoden an und analysieren wir die Implementierung der Methoden und ihren Zweck:

class CMBookSeriesCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list; int IndexMBookSeries( const string symbol); public : CMBookSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } CMBookSeries *GetMBookseries( const string symbol); CMBookSeries *GetMBookseries( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index);} bool CreateCollection( const CArrayObj *list_symbols, const uint required= 0 ); void SetAvailableMBookSeries( const string symbol, const bool flag= true ); void SetAvailableMBookSeries( const bool flag= true ); bool IsAvailableMBookSeries( const string symbol); bool IsAvailableMBookSeries( void ); bool SetRequiredUsedDays( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ); bool SetRequiredUsedDays( const uint required= 0 ); CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook( const string symbol, const int index); CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook( const string symbol, const long time_msc); bool Refresh( const string symbol, const long time_msc); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( void ); CMBookSeriesCollection(); };

Die Methodenbeschreibungen machen deutlich, dass die Kollektion selbst durch m_list repräsentiert wird, die die Reihen-Objekte von DOM-Schnappschüssen für verschiedene Symbole speichern soll, die durch die Klasse CMBookSeries repräsentiert werden. Dies sind die Symbole mit DOM-Schnappschuss-Objekten, die durch die Klasse CMBookSnapshot repräsentiert werden.

Betrachten wir die Implementierung der Methoden der Klasse im Detail.

Im Klassenkonstruktor, löschen wir die Kollektionsliste, setzen das Flag für die sortierte Liste auf die Liste und weisen die ID der Kollektionsliste der DOM-Reihen zu:



CMBookSeriesCollection::CMBookSeriesCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID); }

Standardmäßig werden alle Reihen in der Kollektionsliste nach dem Symbolnamen der DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihe sortiert.

Die Methode zum Erstellen der Kollektionsliste der Symbol-DOM-Reihen:

bool CMBookSeriesCollection::CreateCollection( const CArrayObj *list_symbols, const uint required= 0 ) { if (list_symbols== NULL ) return false ; int total=list_symbols.Total(); this .m_list.Clear(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol_obj=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) continue ; CMBookSeries *bookseries= new CMBookSeries(symbol_obj.Name(),required); if (bookseries== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list.Sort(); if ( this .m_list.Search(bookseries)> WRONG_VALUE ) delete bookseries; else { if (! this .m_list.Add(bookseries)) { delete bookseries; :: Print (DFUN, "\"" ,symbol_obj.Name(), "\": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_ERR_ADD_TO_LIST)); return false ; } } } return true ; }

Die gesamte Logik der Methode ist in ihrem Listing detailliert beschrieben. Kurz gesagt, erhält die Methode die Liste aller im Programm verwendeten Symbole und die Anzahl der DOM-Schnappschüsse, die in den Kollektionslisten gespeichert werden können. In der Schleife durch die Liste an die Methode übergeben, erhalten wir das nächste Symbol-Objekt aus der Liste, erstellen ein neues DOM Schnappschuss-Reihen-Objekt durch das Symbol und fügen es in die Kollektionsliste. Als Ergebnis erhalten wir die Liste der Schnappschuss-Reihen-Objekte von DOMs für verschiedene Symbole — die in der an die Methode übergebenen Liste vorhanden sind. Jede erzeugte Liste von Schnappschuss-Reihen ist zunächst leer.

Die in der Kollektionsliste erstellten Listen werden in der Methode zum Aktualisieren der Schnappschuss-Reihen-Liste eines DOMs für ein bestimmtes Symbol gefüllt:

bool CMBookSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol , const long time_msc ) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return false ; return bookseries.Refresh(time_msc); }

Da OnBookEvent() für jedes Symbol aktiviert wird, wird die Aktualisierungsmethode nur für ein Symbol aus der Kollektion verwendet und nicht für die gesamte Kollektion. Die Methode erhält den Namen eines Symbols, das das DOM-Änderungsereignis hervorgerufen hat, und die Zeit der Registrierung eines DOM-Änderungsereignisses in Millisekunden. Weiterhin erhalten wir das DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen-Objekt durch ein an die Methode übergebenes Symbol und geben das Ergebnis der Methode Refresh() des DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen-Objekts zurück, das wir im vorherigen Artikel betrachtet haben.



Die Methode zur Rückgabe des DOM-Reihen-Index nach Symbolname:

int CMBookSeriesCollection::IndexMBookSeries( const string symbol) { const CMBookSeries *obj= new CMBookSeries(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); if (obj== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list.Sort(); int index= this .m_list.Search(obj); delete obj; return index; }

Hier erzeugen wir ein neues temporäres DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen-Objekt mit einem in den Eingängen angegebenen Symbol. Wir setzen das Flag für eine sortierte Liste (die Suche wird nur in der sortierten Liste durchgeführt) und erhalten den Objektindex mit dem gleichen Symbol in der Liste. Achten Sie darauf, das temporäre Objekt zu entfernen und den erhaltenen Index zurückzugeben. Wenn das DOM Schnappschuss-Reihen-Objekt mit einem angegebenen Symbol in der Liste vorhanden ist, gibt die Methode Search() seinen Index zurück, andernfalls gibt die Methode -1 zurück.



Die Methode gibt das angegebene Symbol DOM-Reihen-Objekt zurück:

CMBookSeries *CMBookSeriesCollection::GetMBookseries( const string symbol) { int index= this .IndexMBookSeries(symbol); return this .m_list.At(index); }

Hier verwenden wir die oben angegebene Methode, um den Index des DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen-Objekts in der Liste für das Symbol zu erhalten und um den Zeiger auf das Objekt in der Liste per angegebenem Index zurückzugeben. Wenn das Objekt mit dem angegebenen Symbol nicht in der Liste vorhanden ist (der Index ist -1), gibt die Methode NULL zurück.



Um die Funktionalität der Arbeit mit DOMs zu nutzen, müssen wir uns für jedes Symbol auf den Empfang von DOM-Änderungsereignissen abonnieren. Diese Funktion ist bereits in der Symbol-Objektklasse vorhanden. Außerdem verfügt das Objekt "DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihe" über ein Flag, das anzeigt, dass die Behandlung von DOM-Änderungsereignissen aktiviert/deaktiviert werden muss. Mit anderen Worten: Selbst wenn das Abonnement für BookEvent-Ereignisse aktiv ist, können wir die Arbeit mit dem DOM für dieses Symbol mithilfe des Flags vorübergehend deaktivieren. Wir verwenden die folgende Methode, um das Flag zu setzen, das die Notwendigkeit der Behandlung von BookEvent-Ereignissen des Symbols anzeigt:

void CMBookSeriesCollection::SetAvailableMBookSeries( const string symbol, const bool flag= true ) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return ; bookseries.SetAvailable(flag); }

Hier erhalten wir das Reihen-Objekt eines DOMs für ein angegebenes Symbol und setzen das an die Methode übergebene Flag dafür.

Der Standardwert für das Flag ist true.

Wenn unser Programm mit mehreren Symbolen arbeitet, während wir die oben erwähnten DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen-Flags verwalten müssen, dann kann die Methode, die den Flag-Wert für alle im Programm verwendeten Symbole auf einmal definiert, hilfreich sein:

void CMBookSeriesCollection::SetAvailableMBookSeries( const bool flag= true ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (bookseries== NULL ) continue ; bookseries.SetAvailable(flag); } }

Hier wird in der Schleife durch die Gesamtzahl der DOM Schnappschuss-Serien-Objekte in der Kollektion, die nächste Reihen-Liste geholt und das dafür an die Methode übergebene Flag gesetzt. Der Standardwert für das Flag ist true.



Die Methoden, die den oben betrachteten gegenüberliegen, geben die Werte von Flags für die Arbeit mit der Reihen-Liste entweder eines bestimmten Symbols oder aller auf einmal zurück.



Die Methode, die das Flag für die Verwendung der DOM-Reihe eines bestimmten Symbols zurückgibt:

bool CMBookSeriesCollection::IsAvailableMBookSeries( const string symbol) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return false ; return bookseries.IsAvailable(); }

Hier erhalten wir die Objektreihe der DOM-Schnappschüsse durch ein an die Methode übergebenes Symbol und geben den für das Objekt angegebenen Flag-Wert zurück.



Die Methode gibt das Flag der Verwendung der DOM-Reihe aller Symbole zurück:

bool CMBookSeriesCollection::IsAvailableMBookSeries( void ) { bool res= true ; int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (bookseries== NULL ) continue ; res &=bookseries.IsAvailable(); } return res; }

Die Methode gibt true nur dann zurück, wenn das Flag, das die Notwendigkeit der Symbolverwendung anzeigt, für jedes der verwendeten Symbole in deren DOM-Reihe aktiviert ist. Hier, in der Schleife durch alle Objekte der Kollektion Reihen, erhalten wir die nächste Reihe und fügen den Wert des Reihen-Flags in die Variable ein. Wenn das Flag für mindestens eines der Symbole auf false gesetzt ist, gibt die Methode false zurück.



Die Methode setzt die Anzahl der Schnappschüsse in der DOM-Historie des angegebenen Symbols:



bool CMBookSeriesCollection::SetRequiredUsedDays( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return false ; bookseries.SetRequiredUsedDays(required); return true ; }

Die Methode wird verwendet, um die Gesamtzahl der DOM-Schnappschüsse für jedes der Symbole zu begrenzen und zu vermeiden, dass zusätzlicher Speicher für veraltete Daten verwendet wird. Hier erhalten wir die Schnappschuss-Reihen-Liste eines angegebenen Symbols und setzen die maximale Anzahl von Schnappschüssen in der Liste für dieses Symbol. Wenn wir die Liste der Schnappschuss-Reihen nicht erhalten haben, wird false zurückgegeben. Wenn die angeforderte Zahl erfolgreich gesetzt wurde, wird true zurückgegeben.

Die Methode gibt die Anzahl der Schnappschüsse in der DOM-Historie aller Symbole zurück:

bool CMBookSeriesCollection::SetRequiredUsedDays( const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (bookseries== NULL ) { res &= false ; continue ; } bookseries.SetRequiredUsedDays(required); } return res; }

Die Methode setzt eine vergleichbare Zahl für die benötigten DOM-Historiendaten für alle im Programm verwendeten Symbole auf einmal.

In der Schleife durch die Gesamtzahl der Reihen-Objekte in der Kollektion, erhalten wir das nächste DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen-Objekt und setzen die angegebene Menge an Daten dafür. Wenn es nicht gelingt, die Reihe zu erhalten, wird false zum Ergebnis hinzugefügt. Wenn also für mindestens eine Reihe die erforderliche Menge nicht ermittelt werden konnte, gibt die Methode false zurück. Nach Beendigung der Schleife wird das erhaltene Ergebnis in der resVariablen zurückgegeben.



Die Methode gibt das DOM-Schnappschuss-Objekt eines angegebenen Symbols per Index zurück:



CMBookSnapshot *CMBookSeriesCollection::GetMBook( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return NULL ; return bookseries.GetMBookByListIndex(index); }

Hier erhalten wir das DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen-Objekt eines angegebenen Symbols und geben den Zeiger auf das DOM-Schnappschuss-Objekt mit einem angegebenen Index zurück, indem wir die Methode GetMBookByListIndex() der Klasse CMBookSeries verwenden, die im vorherigen Artikel beschrieben wurde.



Die Methode gibt das DOM-Schnappschuss-Objekt eines angegebenen Symbols nach Zeit in Millisekunden zurück:

CMBookSnapshot *CMBookSeriesCollection::GetMBook( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .GetMBookseries(symbol); if (bookseries== NULL ) return NULL ; return bookseries.GetMBook(time_msc); }

Hier erhalten wir das DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen-Objekt eines angegebenen Symbols und geben den Zeiger auf das DOM-Schnappschuss-Objekt mit einem angegebenen Index zurück, indem wir die Methode GetMBook() der Klasse CMBookSeries verwenden, die im vorherigen Artikel beschrieben wurde.

Die Besonderheit der Methode besteht darin, dass wir, um den Zeiger auf das DOM-Schnappschuss-Objekt zu erhalten, seine genaue Zeit in Millisekunden kennen müssen.

Die Methode, die die vollständige Beschreibung der DOM Schnappschuss Reihen Kollektion in der Zeitschrift anzeigt:

void CMBookSeriesCollection:: Print ( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MB_COLLECTION_TEXT_MBCOLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (bookseries== NULL ) continue ; bookseries. Print ( true ); } }

Zuerst die Kopfzeile anzeigen, dann in der Schleife, jedes nachfolgende DOM-Serien-Objekt der Kollektion abrufen und die vollständige Beschreibung anzeigen. In der Methode Print() des Schnappschuss-Reihen-Objekts übergeben wir true, damit die Methode einen Bindestrich vor die Beschreibung setzt.



Die Methode, die die kurze Kollektionsliste in das Journal schreibt:



void CMBookSeriesCollection::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MB_COLLECTION_TEXT_MBCOLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (bookseries== NULL ) continue ; bookseries. PrintShort( true ) ; } }

Die Methode ist identisch mit der oben beschriebenen, mit dem Unterschied, dass die Methode der Anzeige einer Kurzbeschreibung des DOM-Serien-Objekts zur Anzeige der Beschreibung der Kollektion-Reihe verwendet wird.

Verbessern wir nun die Klasse des Hauptobjekts der Bibliothek CEngine in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.



Wir binden die Klasse des DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen-Kollektion in die Datei ein:



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://MQL5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh"

In die Objektliste der Klasse fügen wir ein neues Objekt hinzu — die DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen-Kollektion-Klasse:

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; int m_last_symbol_event; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; string m_name;

Fügen wir die neue Ereignisbehandlung von BookEvent hinzu. In der Methode, die die Liste der verwendeten Symbole in der Symbol-Kollektion setzt, neben der Übergabe der Anzahl der Tage für die Tick-Reihe, hinzufügen, dass die maximale Anzahl der DOM Schnappschüsse übergeben wird:

void OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void OnTick (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ); int OnCalculate (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ); bool OnBookEvent ( const string &symbol); void OnDeinit ( void ); bool SetUsedSymbols( const string &array_symbols[], const uint required_ticks= 0 , const uint required_books= 0 );

Fügen wir in der Liste der Methoden für die Arbeit mit der Sammlung von Tick-Serien die neuen Methoden zur Vereinfachung der Arbeit mit der Sammlung von Tick-Serien hinzu und schreiben die Methoden für die Arbeit mit der Sammlung von DOM-Serien:



CTickSeriesCollection *GetTickSeriesCollection( void ) { return & this .m_tick_series; } CArrayObj *GetListTickSeries( void ) { return this .m_tick_series.GetList(); } bool TickSeriesCreate( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_tick_series.CreateTickSeries(symbol,required); } bool TickSeriesCreateAll( const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_tick_series.CreateTickSeriesAll(required); } void TickSeriesRefresh( const string symbol) { this .m_tick_series.Refresh(symbol); } void TickSeriesRefreshAll( void ) { this .m_tick_series.Refresh(); } void TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent( void ) { this .m_tick_series.RefreshExpectCurrent(); } CMBookSeriesCollection *GetMBookSeriesCollection( void ) { return & this .m_book_series; } CArrayObj *GetListMBookSeries( void ) { return this .m_book_series.GetList(); } void MBookSeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { this .m_book_series.Refresh(symbol,time_msc); } CMBookSeries *GetMBookSeries( const string symbol) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBookseries(symbol); }

Alle diese Methoden rufen einfach die Methoden der entsprechenden gleichnamigen Kollektionen auf.

Implementieren wir OnBookEvent() der Bibliothek außerhalb des Klassenkörpers:

bool CEngine:: OnBookEvent ( const string &symbol ) { CSymbol *sym= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (sym== NULL || !sym.BookdepthSubscription()) return false ; return this .m_book_series.Refresh( sym.Name() , sym.Time() ); }

Da der OnBookEvent() immer nur während des DOM-Änderungsereignisses auf einem einzelnen Symbol aktiviert wird, können wir das Symbol innerhalb des Handlers selbst definieren.

Die Methode erhält den Namen eines Symbols, bei dem das DOM-Änderungsereignis aufgetreten ist. Als Nächstes erhalten wir das entsprechende Symbol-Objekt aus der Klasse der Symbol-Kollektion und geben das Ergebnis der Methode zum Aktualisieren der entsprechenden Reihe von DOM-Schnappschüssen zurück. Außerdem geben wir in der Methode Refresh() die Zeit in Millisekunden an, die für einen neu erzeugten DOM-Schnappschuss gesetzt werden soll.



Verbessern wir nun die Methode, die die Liste der verwendeten Symbole in der Kollektion setzt:

bool CEngine::SetUsedSymbols( const string &array_symbols[], const uint required_ticks= 0 , const uint required_books= 0 ) { bool res= this .m_symbols.SetUsedSymbols(array_symbols); CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; res&= this .m_time_series.CreateCollection(list); res&= this .m_tick_series.CreateCollection(list, required_ticks ); res&= this .m_book_series.CreateCollection(list, required_books ); return res; }

Nun erhält die Methode die Anzahl der Tage der Tick-Reihe und die maximale Anzahl der DOM-Schnappschüsse in ihrer Reihe.

Hier haben wir die Erstellung der DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen-Kollektion für alle Symbole hinzugefügt.



Damit ist die Verbesserung der Klassen für die Arbeit mit DOM-Reihen abgeschlossen.

In der Zukunft werde ich vielleicht auf dieses Thema zurückkommen, um weitere Verbesserungen vorzunehmen, aber jetzt wollen wir uns mit anderen notwendigen Bibliotheksfunktionen beschäftigen.



MQL5.com Signals Service ist ein Kopierhandelsdienst, der es Ihnen ermöglicht, den Handel des Anbieters automatisch auf Ihrem Handelskonto zu kopieren.

Dabei ist das MQL5-Signalobjekt das Handelskonto, auf dem der Handel kontrolliert wird, um sie öffentlich zu übertragen — eine Signalquelle.

Eine Signalquelle hat ihre eigenen Parameter, die mit den Funktionen SignalBaseGetInteger(), SignalBaseGetDouble() und SignalBaseGetString() ermittelt werden können. Außerdem gibt es Abonnement-Parameter — das Kopieren von Signalen für ein bestimmtes Konto. Diese Parameter können mit den Funktionen SignalInfoGetDouble(), SignalInfoGetInteger() und SignalInfoGetString() ermittelt werden.

Ein MQL5-Signalobjekt soll eine Signalquelle beschreiben, die im Terminal zum Abonnieren verfügbar ist. Es ist möglich, nur ein Signal von einem Konto zu abonnieren, aber wir können trotzdem die vollständige Liste aller Signale (MQL5-Signalobjekte) haben, die für die Subskription verfügbar sind, mit der Möglichkeit, sie nach jeder Eigenschaft zu sortieren, zu vergleichen und ein ausgewähltes Signal zu abonnieren. Dies ist eine sehr bequeme und nützliche Funktionalität für diejenigen, die vom MQL5.com Signalservice profitieren möchten.



Die Objektklasse für MQL5-Signale

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh fügen wir die Enumeration der Eigenschaften integer, real und string des MQL5-Signal-Objekts hinzu:

#define SIGNAL_MQL5_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (MBOOK_ORD_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE+ 1 ) enum ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER { SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE = 0 , SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS, }; #define SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 11 ) #define SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE { SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE = SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI, }; #define SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 6 ) #define SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING { SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN = (SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME, SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY, }; #define SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 5 )

Wir werden jetzt keine Liste der möglichen mql5-Signal-Ereignisse erstellen, sondern uns auf die Konstante beschränken, die den Code des nächsten Ereignisses nach den Ereigniscodes von mql5-Signalen angibt, aber das werden wir höchstwahrscheinlich im weiteren Verlauf noch ändern.



Um nach Eigenschaften von mql5-Signalen suchen und sortieren zu können, definieren wir die Enumeration aller möglichen Sortierkriterien:



#define FIRST_SIGNAL_MQL5_DBL_PROP (SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SIGNAL_MQL5_STR_PROP (SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SIGNAL_MQL5_MODE { SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADE_MODE = 0 , SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_PUBLISHED, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_STARTED, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_UPDATED, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_LEVERAGE, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PIPS, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_RATING, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIBERS, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADES, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_BALANCE = FIRST_SIGNAL_MQL5_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_EQUITY, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_GAIN, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_MAX_DRAWDOWN, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ROI, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN = FIRST_SIGNAL_MQL5_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER_SERVER, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_NAME, SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_CURRENCY, };

Dies ist ein Satz der notwendigsten Parameter für die Erstellung einer neuen Klasse des neuen Bibliotheksobjekts.

Wir kreieren in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\ einen neuen Ordner MQLSignalBase\ mit einer neuen Datei MQLSignal.mqh der Klasse CMQLSignal.

Als Basisklasse soll die Klasse des Basisobjekts aller CBaseObj-Bibliotheksobjekte verwendet werden:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://MQL5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CMQLSignal : public CBaseObj { }

Betrachten wir nun die Zusammensetzung der Klasse und die Implementierung ihrer Methoden:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://MQL5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CMQLSignal : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public : void SetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CMQLSignal *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property); void Print( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual string Header( const bool shrt= false ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CMQLSignal* compared_obj) const ; CMQLSignal(){;} CMQLSignal( const long signal_id); public : datetime DatePublished( void ) const { return (datetime) this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED); } datetime DateStarted( void ) const { return (datetime) this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED); } datetime DateUpdated( void ) const { return (datetime) this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED); } long ID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID); } long Leverage( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE); } long Pips( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS); } long Rating( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING); } long Subscribers( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS); } long Trades( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES); } long TradeMode( void ) const { return ( long ) this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } bool SubscriptionStatus( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS); } double Balance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE); } double Equity( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY); } double Gain( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN); } double MaxDrawdown( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN); } double Price( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE); } double ROI( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI); } string AuthorLogin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN); } string Broker( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER); } string BrokerServer( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME); } string Currency( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY); } void SetDatePublished( const datetime date) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED,date); } void SetDateStarted( const datetime date) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED,date); } void SetDateUpdated( const datetime date) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED,date); } void SetID( const long id) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID,id); } void SetLeverage( const long value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE, value ); } void SetPips( const long value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS, value ); } void SetRating( const long value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING, value ); } void SetSubscribers( const long value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS, value ); } void SetTrades( const long value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES, value ); } void SetTradeMode( const long mode) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE,mode); } void SetSubscriptionStatus( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS,flag); } void SetBalance( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE, value ); } void SetEquity( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY, value ); } void SetGain( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN, value ); } void SetMaxDrawdown( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN, value ); } void SetPrice( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, value ); } void SetROI( const double value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI, value ); } void SetAuthorLogin( const string value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN, value ); } void SetBroker( const string value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER, value ); } void SetBrokerServer( const string value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER, value ); } void SetName( const string value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME, value ); } void SetCurrency( const string value ) { this .SetProperty(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY, value ); } string TradeModeDescription( void ); };

Die Arrays zum Speichern von integer-, real- und string-Objekteigenschaften und Methoden, die den Real-Index der Objekt-Real- und String-Eigenschaften zurückgeben, werden im privaten Abschnitt deklariert.

Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse sehen wir die Standardmethoden zum Setzen und Empfangen von Objekteigenschaften, Suchen und Sortieren, Anzeigen von Objektbeschreibungen und Klassenkonstruktoren.



Im öffentlichen Abschnitt befinden sich auch die Methoden für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf Objekteigenschaften — die Methoden haben einfach selbsterklärende Namen, so dass Bibliotheksbenutzer in der Lage sind, auf jede Eigenschaft zuzugreifen, ohne sich die Namen aller Objektenumerationen merken zu müssen.



Die Zusammensetzung der Objektklassen wurde im ersten Teil der Bibliotheksbeschreibung ausführlich betrachtet. Werfen wir einen Blick auf die Implementierung der Klassenmethoden.

Der parametrische Klassenkonstruktor erhält die Signal-ID. Alle Objekteigenschaften werden dann mit Werten gefüllt, die von den entsprechenden Funktionen bezogen werden (unter Berücksichtigung, dass dieses Signal ausgewählt ist):



CMQLSignal::CMQLSignal( const long signal_id ) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID] = signal_id; this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS] = false ; this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_RATING ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_ROI ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER)]= :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY ); }

Das Signalabonnement-Flag ist auf false gesetzt — das Abonnement eines ausgewählten Signals wird von einer anderen Klasse durchgeführt.



Die Methode zum Vergleichen von MQL5-Signalobjekten anhand einer angegebenen Eigenschaft:

int CMQLSignal::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CMQLSignal *obj_compared=node; if (mode<SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

Kurz gesagt, die Methode empfängt ein zu vergleichendes Objekt sowie eine Eigenschaft, mit der zwei Objekte verglichen werden sollen. Je nach übergebener Eigenschaft werden integer-, real- oder string-Eigenschaften von zwei Objekten verglichen. Zurückgegeben wird das Vergleichsergebnis -1, 1 oder 0 (kleiner als, größer als, gleich).

Die Methode zum Vergleich von MQL5-Signalobjekten anhand aller Eigenschaften:



bool CMQLSignal::IsEqual(CMQLSignal *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

Vergleichen wir in drei Schleifen durch drei Objekteigenschaften jede nachfolgende Eigenschaft von zwei Objekten und geben Sie false zurück, wenn die Eigenschaften von zwei Objekten nicht gleich sind. Nach dem Vergleich aller Eigenschaften von zwei Objekten in drei Arrays wird true zurückgegeben, wenn keine nicht übereinstimmende Eigenschaften gefunden werden.

Die Methoden geben die Beschreibung der angegebenen integer-, real- und string-Objekteigenschaft zurück:

string CMQLSignal::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADE_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TradeModeDescription() ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_PUBLISHED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .DatePublished()) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_STARTED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .DateStarted()) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_UPDATED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .DateUpdated()) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_LEVERAGE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PIPS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_RATING)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIBERS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : "" ); } string CMQLSignal::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_PROP_BALANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_EQUITY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_GAIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_MAX_DRAWDOWN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ROI)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : "" ); } string CMQLSignal::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER_SERVER)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_NAME)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_CURRENCY)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); }

Abhängig von der an die Methode übergebenen Eigenschaft wird die Zeichenkette mit ihrer Beschreibung und ihrem Wert erstellt und zurückgegeben.



Die Methode zeigt alle MQL5-Signalobjekteigenschaften im Journal an:

void CMQLSignal:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

Eine Beschreibung jeder nachfolgenden Objekteigenschaft wird in drei Schleifen nach integer-, real- und string-Eigenschaften mit der entsprechenden Methode GetPropertyDescription() angezeigt.



Die Methode gibt den Kurznamen des MQL5-Signalobjekts zurück:

string CMQLSignal::Header( const bool shrt= false ) { return ( shrt ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL) : CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL_MQL5) ); }

Die Methode erhält das Flag, das entweder die kurze oder die lange Beschreibung angibt. Die lange Beschreibung wird standardmäßig angezeigt:

The signal of the MQL5.com Signal service

Wenn das Flag true ist, wird eine kurze Beschreibung angezeigt:

Signal

Die Methode zeigt die kurze Objektbeschreibung im Journal an:

void CMQLSignal::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .Header( true ), " \"" , this .Name(), "\". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN), ": " , this .AuthorLogin(), ", ID " , this .ID(), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .Gain(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .MaxDrawdown(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), 2 ) ); }

Der Kurzname des Signals wird zuerst erstellt. Ihm werden einige im Journal des Terminal angezeigte Parameter hinzugefügt.

Er könnte zum Beispiel so aussehen:

Signal "DemoForArticle" . Author login: login, ID XXXXXX , Growth: XX.XX , Drawdown: XX.XX , Price: XX.XX

Die Methode gibt den Namen des Kontotyps zurück:

string CMQLSignal::TradeModeDescription( void ) { return ( this .TradeMode()== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_REAL) : this .TradeMode()== 1 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_DEMO) : this .TradeMode()== 2 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST) : CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_TRADE_MODE_UNKNOWN) ); }

Abhängig vom Konto einer Signalquelle wird eine Zeichenkette mit einem Kontotyp (Real, Demo oder Wettbewerb) zurückgegeben.



Damit ist die Erstellung des MQL5-Signalobjekts abgeschlossen.







Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part65\ als TestDoEasyPart65.mq5.



Die Klasse der DOM Schnappschuss Reihen Kollektion ist jetzt vom Hauptbibliotheksobjekt verfügbar, während das MQL5 Signalobjekt noch nicht mit CEngine verbunden ist. Ersetzen wir daher die Einschlusszeichenfolge der Objektklasse DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihe



#include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MBookSeries.mqh>

mit der für die Einbeziehung des MQL5-Signalobjekts:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://MQL5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh>

Entfernen wir die Deklaration des Objekts der DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihe aus der Liste der globalen EA-Variablen:

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; bool pressed_pending_delete_all; bool pressed_pending_close_all; bool pressed_pending_sl; bool pressed_pending_tp; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; double g_point; int g_digits; CMBookSeries book_series;

In der MQL5-Hilfe finden Sie ein Beispiel für den Empfang der Liste der profitablen kostenlosen Signale mit einer Anzahl von Abonnenten, die nicht Null ist:

void OnStart () { int total= SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if ( SignalBaseSelect (i)) { long id = SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); long pips = SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS ); long subscr= SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS ); string name = SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_NAME ); double price = SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE ); string curr = SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY ); if (price== 0.0 && pips> 0 && subscr> 0 ) PrintFormat ( "id=%d, name=\"%s\", currency=%s, pips=%d, subscribers=%d" ,id,name,curr,pips,subscr); } else PrintFormat ( "Signal selection error. Error code=%d" , GetLastError ()); } }

Machen wir das Gleiche mit Hilfe des neuen MQL5-Signalobjekts. Wir schreiben den folgenden Codeblock in OnInit() des EA:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq< 5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq< 1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); g_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); g_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" , false ); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" , false ); } engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total= SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id= SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; if (!list.Add(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } } Print ( "" ); static bool done= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal=list.At(i); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; if (signal.Price()> 0 || signal.Subscribers()== 0 ) continue ; if (!done) { signal. Print (); done= true ; } else signal.PrintShort(); } delete list; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Auf den ersten Blick ist der resultierende Umfang des Codes größer als der Code aus der Hilfe. Aber das ist eine vorübergehende Erscheinung... Sobald die Klasse der Signalkollektion fertig ist, wird sie viel prägnanter sein. In der Zwischenzeit werde ich den Code verwenden, um zu prüfen, ob das MQL5-Signalobjekt korrekt funktioniert.

Da wir jetzt vom Hauptbibliotheksobjekt aus Zugriff auf die Klasse der Schnappschuss-Reihe der DOM-Kollektion haben, hat OnBookEvent() einige Änderungen erfahren. Jetzt sieht er wie folgt aus:

void OnBookEvent ( const string & symbol) { static bool first= true ; if (!engine. OnBookEvent (symbol)) return ; if (symbol== Symbol ()) { CMBookSeries *book_series=engine.GetMBookSeries(symbol); if (book_series== NULL ) return ; CMBookSnapshot *book=book_series.GetLastMBook(); if (book== NULL ) return ; CMarketBookOrd *ord_0=book.GetMBookByListIndex( 0 ); CMarketBookOrd *ord_N=book.GetMBookByListIndex(book.DataTotal()- 1 ); if (ord_0== NULL || ord_N== NULL ) return ; Comment ( DFUN,book. Symbol (), ": " ,TimeMSCtoString(book.Time()), ", last book data total: " ,book.DataTotal(), ", series books total: " ,book_series.DataTotal(), "

Max: " ,ord_N.Header(), "

Min: " ,ord_0.Header() ); if (first) { book_series. Print (); book. Print (); first= false ; } } }

Nehmen wir auch in der Funktion OnInitDoEasy() einige Korrekturen vor. Die Erzeugung der Tick-Reihen aller verwendeten Symbole ist jetzt als direkter Zugriff auf die entsprechende Methode des Hauptobjekts der Bibliothek implementiert. Außerdem habe ich die Überprüfung der erstellten DOM-Reihen hinzugefügt:

engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); engine.TickSeriesCreateAll(); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection(). Print (); engine.GetMBookSeriesCollection(). Print ();

Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn, nachdem Sie zuvor in den Einstellungen die Verwendung von zwei Symbolen und der aktuellen Chartperiode festgelegt haben:





Im Journal sollen die Daten der erstellten DOM-Schnappschuss-Kollektion, die gesamten Daten zum ersten passenden Signal und die Kurzdaten zu allen profitablen freien Signalen angezeigt werden. Am Ende der Liste stehen die Daten der Schnappschuss-Reihe und der erste erhaltene DOM-Schnappschuss des aktuellen Charts:

Account 8550475 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10428.13 USD, 1 : 100 , Hedge, MetaTrader 5 demo --- Initializing "DoEasy" library --- Working with predefined symbol list. The number of used symbols: 2 "AUDUSD" "EURUSD" Working with the current timeframe only: H1 AUDUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "AUDUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5385 EURUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "EURUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 6310 Tick series "AUDUSD" : Requested number of days: 1 , Historical data created: 294221 Tick series "EURUSD" : Requested number of days: 1 , Historical data created: 216048 DOM snapshot series collection: - "AUDUSD" DOM snapshot series: Requested number of days: 1 , Actual history depth: 0 "EURUSD" DOM snapshot series: Requested number of days: 1 , Actual history depth: 0 Subscribed to Depth of Market AUDUSD Subscribed to Depth of Market EURUSD Library initialization time: 00 : 00 : 25.015 ============= Beginning of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Account type: Demo Publication date: 2018.06 . 04 16 : 45 Monitoring start date: 2018.06 . 04 16 : 45 Date of the latest update of the trading statistics: 2021.02 . 20 02 : 01 ID: 435626 Trading account leverage: 200 Trading result in pips: - 72124 Position in the Rating of Signals: 12 Number of subscribers: 132 Number of trades: 7866 Status of account subscription to a signal: No ------ Account balance: 43144.27 Account equity: 43150.55 Account growth in %: 331.44 Maximum drawdown: 43.93 Signal subscription price: 0.00 Signal ROI (Return on Investment) in %: 331.51 ------ Author login: "robots4forex" Broker (company) name: "MetaQuotes Software Corp." Broker server: "MetaQuotes-Demo" Name: "Prospector Scalper EA" Account currency: "GBP" ============= End of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Signal "ADS MT5" . Author login: vluxus, ID 478235 , Growth: 251.84 , Drawdown: 40.26 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Sparrow USD ForexClub c 01012019" . Author login: Tradotrade, ID 519975 , Growth: 12.45 , Drawdown: 14.98 , Price: 0.00 Signal "RAZRED v03" . Author login: joaoluiz_sa, ID 545382 , Growth: 96.17 , Drawdown: 28.18 , Price: 0.00 Signal "NRDemo" . Author login: v3sare, ID 655353 , Growth: 2.94 , Drawdown: 25.37 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Amega 1000085182" . Author login: AmegaTrust, ID 722001 , Growth: 1.92 , Drawdown: 5.13 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Wns My strategy" . Author login: WaldeliN, ID 727851 , Growth: 103.69 , Drawdown: 47.01 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Bk EA" . Author login: worknet, ID 749557 , Growth: 506.88 , Drawdown: 59.78 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ROBIN 24" . Author login: juanca034, ID 752873 , Growth: 926.29 , Drawdown: 30.25 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Deny Forex" . Author login: deny.mendonca, ID 759729 , Growth: 149.06 , Drawdown: 39.24 , Price: 0.00 Signal "T Strategy" . Author login: tonarino210, ID 760343 , Growth: 28.87 , Drawdown: 20.37 , Price: 0.00 Signal "IC MT5 Demo" . Author login: InvestForce, ID 760539 , Growth: 67.01 , Drawdown: 35.99 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Gridingale" . Author login: Myxx, ID 766073 , Growth: 21.10 , Drawdown: 15.55 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Marcos Monteiro" . Author login: slovenwill, ID 783988 , Growth: 85.08 , Drawdown: 17.59 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Multi currency trend" . Author login: mj2019, ID 785447 , Growth: 54.42 , Drawdown: 18.52 , Price: 0.00 Signal "W7 901074879 Campeonato MT5" . Author login: dramos236, ID 787269 , Growth: 91.99 , Drawdown: 21.20 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Ramon Fx" . Author login: viniciusramon18, ID 788732 , Growth: 54.31 , Drawdown: 9.46 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Douglas demo w7" . Author login: douglas.o.carne, ID 792392 , Growth: 219.94 , Drawdown: 43.61 , Price: 0.00 "Suelen" signal. Author login: suelenacca, ID 794655 , Growth: 67.40 , Drawdown: 20.97 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Conquers" . Author login: borgesti, ID 795133 , Growth: 37.23 , Drawdown: 11.09 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Conta demo torneio" . Author login: Tiagoximenes, ID 798798 , Growth: 42.36 , Drawdown: 17.94 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Conta demo de mil" . Author login: Tiagoximenes, ID 798802 , Growth: 132.02 , Drawdown: 27.87 , Price: 0.00 Signal "The art of Forex" . Author login: Myxx, ID 801685 , Growth: 170.29 , Drawdown: 40.95 , Price: 0.00 Signal "BB29 ICM" . Author login: desmondpylow, ID 806971 , Growth: 2.28 , Drawdown: 41.60 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Prometheus" . Author login: g0079, ID 808538 , Growth: 91.44 , Drawdown: 22.98 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Prueba robot 2 0 automatico" . Author login: richwolfcompany, ID 809986 , Growth: 76.76 , Drawdown: 44.45 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Deep Takeover Hedge StressTest 5M Candle" . Author login: johnnypasado, ID 811819 , Growth: 10.08 , Drawdown: 13.58 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Campeonato" . Author login: AndreAutotecnic, ID 812233 , Growth: 87.47 , Drawdown: 13.79 , Price: 0.00 Signal "OPM PRO" . Author login: herinata, ID 812856 , Growth: 38.55 , Drawdown: 32.35 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Slowly but surely 2" . Author login: gyurmanz, ID 815467 , Growth: 53.73 , Drawdown: 13.08 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Beef Waves" . Author login: vladimir0005, ID 819055 , Growth: 50.46 , Drawdown: 32.69 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Adriano Garcia" . Author login: agarcia_ag, ID 823082 , Growth: 111.62 , Drawdown: 36.00 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Max ScalperSpeed MT5" . Author login: paran1615, ID 824333 , Growth: 74.51 , Drawdown: 40.62 , Price: 0.00 Signal "SyH" . Author login: gtrader2017, ID 826520 , Growth: 42.78 , Drawdown: 36.81 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ECmp5s free" . Author login: VallaLorenzo, ID 830456 , Growth: 146.90 , Drawdown: 27.64 , Price: 0.00 Signal "MaxScalperSpeed MT5" . Author login: paran1615, ID 835890 , Growth: 64.33 , Drawdown: 35.14 , Price: 0.00 Signal "YEARNSIGNALS" . Author login: yearnsignal2k19, ID 837512 , Growth: 11.10 , Drawdown: 2.54 , Price: 0.00 Signal "AGS test 2" . Author login: alireza.akbari, ID 838427 , Growth: 7.93 , Drawdown: 10.89 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Waldeli003" . Author login: WaldeliN, ID 838605 , Growth: 32.98 , Drawdown: 5.54 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Michele" . Author login: michele-m-r, ID 843351 , Growth: 49.27 , Drawdown: 13.90 , Price: 0.00 Signal "SNAILER" . Author login: 8 F117EE2, ID 843458 , Growth: 83.65 , Drawdown: 11.86 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Juniornicks" . Author login: juniornicks, ID 845611 , Growth: 100.25 , Drawdown: 43.93 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Black Hunter" . Author login: christianlara, ID 845761 , Growth: 51.94 , Drawdown: 24.44 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Master dizicheh1" . Author login: awdtghuoilp, ID 857594 , Growth: 5.04 , Drawdown: 37.93 , Price: 0.00 Signal "EUROS" . Author login: Marketsystem, ID 858449 , Growth: 5.31 , Drawdown: 2.94 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Scalpers risk10 pairs7 leverage100" . Author login: leron34, ID 861750 , Growth: 27.98 , Drawdown: 20.53 , Price: 0.00 Signal "EUREKA" . Author login: Edmed933, ID 861927 , Growth: 59.89 , Drawdown: 7.32 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Nadando Com Tubaroes" . Author login: jun152, ID 862191 , Growth: 21.18 , Drawdown: 5.45 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Demo using a grid system" . Author login: RyanAfriansyah, ID 865900 , Growth: 20.56 , Drawdown: 8.38 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Pilares" . Author login: ValterCezar, ID 866672 , Growth: 29.87 , Drawdown: 18.96 , Price: 0.00 Signal "EUROUSD" . Author login: fxtrader036, ID 866719 , Growth: 303.28 , Drawdown: 40.70 , Price: 0.00 Signal "LanzPower 25 S" . Author login: sirlanz, ID 868027 , Growth: 36.64 , Drawdown: 45.53 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Amadeu Volpato Desafio Internacional" . Author login: Amadeu1971, ID 868928 , Growth: 19.79 , Drawdown: 12.57 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Fernando correia W7" . Author login: nandooo_123-hotmail, ID 870169 , Growth: 41.70 , Drawdown: 25.16 , Price: 0.00 Signal "MAK GO" . Author login: 9489631 , ID 870413 , Growth: 469.22 , Drawdown: 36.31 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Adriano Garcia W7bt 4 Pilares" . Author login: agarcia_ag, ID 871868 , Growth: 42.84 , Drawdown: 13.19 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Albertofxsemstop" . Author login: albertosuga, ID 871969 , Growth: 27.84 , Drawdown: 19.36 , Price: 0.00 Signal "BetoSTCDemo" . Author login: betoabcsp, ID 872141 , Growth: 29.03 , Drawdown: 18.07 , Price: 0.00 Signal "DESAFIOSEMSTOPLOSSCDS" . Author login: cdsantos42, ID 873575 , Growth: 19.47 , Drawdown: 13.24 , Price: 0.00 Signal "MrGeek7421" . Author login: KamranAhmadi, ID 873583 , Growth: 86.74 , Drawdown: 16.33 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Douglastorneio2w7" . Author login: douglas.o.carne, ID 876302 , Growth: 18.13 , Drawdown: 15.34 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Douglasw7demo1" . Author login: douglas.o.carne, ID 876303 , Growth: 148.80 , Drawdown: 26.47 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Douglastorneio1w7" . Author login: douglas.o.carne, ID 876932 , Growth: 136.86 , Drawdown: 41.86 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Campeonato mundial sem stop" . Author login: Lpontes835, ID 878082 , Growth: 23.52 , Drawdown: 14.93 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ALPHA IA v3" . Author login: avaalpha, ID 878517 , Growth: 2.77 , Drawdown: 0.77 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Gold x10" . Author login: DynamixFX, ID 878540 , Growth: 6.47 , Drawdown: 8.87 , Price: 0.00 Signal "MultiBolbandsRealM5" . Author login: 11 BREATH11, ID 879072 , Growth: 83.18 , Drawdown: 20.09 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Ticols Stable profit" . Author login: ticols, ID 879609 , Growth: - 56.37 , Drawdown: 68.68 , Price: 0.00 Signal "EA SkyBot MultiPares CENT" . Author login: 4 PerformanceFx, ID 882222 , Growth: 248.38 , Drawdown: 41.29 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Trader Unity M15 100 rec" . Author login: crifalo, ID 882268 , Growth: 24.36 , Drawdown: 26.11 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Mad Piper Bill Millin" . Author login: DiXOVERS, ID 882495 , Growth: 251.06 , Drawdown: 38.78 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ProfitGuy STAR M Demo" . Author login: justbond, ID 882847 , Growth: 27.45 , Drawdown: 24.89 , Price: 0.00 Signal "EA GrayRock" . Author login: serggray, ID 883235 , Growth: 49.42 , Drawdown: 28.68 , Price: 0.00 Signal "FX FLASH" . Author login: tradedeal, ID 883322 , Growth: 9.17 , Drawdown: 2.88 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Optimizer" . Author login: alama1, ID 884765 , Growth: 73.53 , Drawdown: 28.58 , Price: 0.00 Signal "NnaFX Demo 02" . Author login: 12259468 , ID 886070 , Growth: 136.64 , Drawdown: 30.54 , Pric: 0.00 Signal "Phantom5000 DEMO" . Author login: JosephSmith, ID 887046 , Growth: 43.41 , Drawdown: 17.73 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Art of Forex MadCat The G" . Author login: The_G, ID 888018 , Growth: 215.67 , Drawdown: 40.86 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ICMarkets MT5 AK 05" . Author login: A.Klimkovsky, ID 889370 , Growth: 13.03 , Drawdown: 8.55 , Price: 0.00 Signal "ProfitGuy STAR G Demo" . Author login: justbond, ID 890551 , Growth: 58.84 , Drawdown: 58.80 , Price: 0.00 Signal "BetoSemStopDM" . Author login: betoabcsp, ID 892251 , Growth: 94.96 , Drawdown: 6.30 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Smart Grid 26980 Demo" . Author login: tm3912, ID 892313 , Growth: 86.30 , Drawdown: 37.19 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Rel Vigor PSar n Red Dragon n mad max" . Author login: DynamixFX, ID 892523 , Growth: 73.74 , Drawdown: 38.55 , Price: 0.00 Signal "SolangeL" . Author login: Mulherdeletras1, ID 894019 , Growth: 108.40 , Drawdown: 20.84 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Paulotbone 1" . Author login: paulotbone, ID 894062 , Growth: 35.14 , Drawdown: 23.93 , Price: 0.00 Signal "GOLD MASTER" . Author login: THEICD, ID 894983 , Growth: 218.90 , Drawdown: 22.80 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Fxfrance" . Author login: fxfrance, ID 895838 , Growth: 369.48 , Drawdown: 41.48 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Marcos Paulo Serigatti" . Author login: mpm4rcos, ID 895960 , Growth: 45.62 , Drawdown: 18.21 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Roma Forex Desafio 4 Pilares" . Author login: Jhonesroma, ID 896016 , Growth: 29.60 , Drawdown: 43.45 , Price: 0.00 Signal "BOSBM OTC Test 5W" . Author login: houli, ID 896563 , Growth: 144.65 , Drawdown: 22.94 , Price: 0.00 Signal "FSTickTrade" . Author login: onlyforsignup, ID 897751 , Growth: 24.68 , Drawdown: 16.20 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Sun AI" . Author login: Myxx, ID 899179 , Growth: 16.82 , Drawdown: 21.07 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Equinox Demo" . Author login: Kratoner, ID 905773 , Growth: 44.46 , Drawdown: 20.55 , Price: 0.00 Signal "STRAGA Tornado VM1" . Author login: stragapede, ID 906398 , Growth: 36.70 , Drawdown: 26.00 , Price: 0.00 Signal "DiegoT" . Author login: DiegoTT, ID 910230 , Growth: 28.20 , Drawdown: 11.49 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Breaking Bad" . Author login: Myxx, ID 911569 , Growth: 7.63 , Drawdown: 8.42 , Price: 0.00 Signal "TradesaovivoBr" . Author login: dhyegorodrigo1988, ID 913924 , Growth: 16.77 , Drawdown: 5.60 , Price: 0.00 Signal "VantageFX Sunphone Dragon" . Author login: sunphone, ID 916421 , Growth: 345.56 , Drawdown: 36.04 , Price: 0.00 Signal "BYQS121" . Author login: kadirryildiz, ID 916600 , Growth: 32.85 , Drawdown: 4.18 , Price: 0.00 Signal "FBSLevelUP" . Author login: manoj, ID 919106 , Growth: 15.29 , Drawdown: 10.49 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Omega" . Author login: zyntherius74, ID 922043 , Growth: 70.18 , Drawdown: 25.42 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Best Bingo" . Author login: kalnov-an, ID 926010 , Growth: 59.90 , Drawdown: 20.63 , Price: 0.00 Signal "LCF 1" . Author login: yosuf, ID 931735 , Growth: 22.42 , Drawdown: 36.26 , Price: 0.00 Signal "Bao365" . Author login: bao365, ID 933208 , Growth: 28.41 , Drawdown: 11.49 , Price: 0.00 The "EURUSD" DOM snapshot series: Requested number of days: 1 , Actual history depth: 1 "EURUSD" DOM snapshot ( 2021.02 . 24 22 : 22 : 54.654 ): - Sell order: 1.21576 [ 250.00 ] - Sell order: 1.21567 [ 100.00 ] - Sell order: 1.21566 [ 50.00 ] - Sell order: 1.21565 [ 36.00 ] - Buy order: 1.21563 [ 36.00 ] - Buy order: 1.21561 [ 50.00 ] - Buy order: 1.21559 [ 100.00 ] - Buy order: 1.21555 [ 250.00 ]





Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich eine Kollektion von MQL5-Signalen erstellen.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt.

Schreiben Sie Ihre Fragen und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.

Zurück zum Inhalt

*Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:

Preise in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 62): Aktualisieren der Tick-Serien in Echtzeit, Vorbereitung für die Arbeit mit Markttiefe

Preise in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 63): Markttiefe und deren abstrakte Anforderungsklasse

Preise in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 64): Markttiefe, Klassenobjekte für Schnappschüsse der Markttiefe und der Schnappschuss-Reihen

