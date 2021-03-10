Trabalhando com séries temporais na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 58): séries temporais de dados de buffers de indicadores

Sumário

Ideia

No final do tópico sobre trabalho com séries temporais, realizaremos o armazenamento, pesquisa e classificação dos dados armazenados em buffers de indicadores, o que nos permitirá realizar análises posteriores com base nos valores dos indicadores criados assentes na biblioteca para nossos programas.

O conceito por trás da construção de séries temporais para os dados dos indicadores é semelhante ao de criação de uma coleção de séries temporais - para cada indicador, criaremos uma lista própria, que armazenará todos os dados de todos os buffers em questão. A quantidade de dados na lista de buffers de indicador refletirá a quantidade de dados nas devidas séries temporais, para as quais os indicadores são calculados. O conceito geral por trás de todas as classes-coleções da biblioteca torna mais fácil encontrar os dados necessários na coleção correspondente, assim, o mesmo será possível na classe que será criada hoje.



No futuro, criaremos classes para análise com base em todos os dados armazenados na biblioteca, o que fornecerá uma ferramenta muito flexível para a realização de pesquisas estatísticas com uma comparação abrangente de quaisquer dados das coleções da biblioteca.



Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

A classe para coleção de dados dos buffers de indicador atualizará automaticamente os dados de todos os indicadores criados na barra atual e, quando uma nova barra aparecer, criará novos dados de buffers de indicador e os colocará na coleção.

Já temos a classe "Nova Barra" no arquivo NewBarObj.mqh que criamos para a coleção de séries temporais.

Ela é armazenada na pasta contendo as classes das séries temporais no diretório da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasyPart57\Objects\Series\.

Agora também precisamos dela para rastrear uma nova barra na classe da coleção de dados dos buffers de indicador.

Por isso, vamos movê-la para a pasta de funções de serviço e classes de biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\.

Excluímos o arquivo em seu local antigo.



Como a classe TimeSeries usa a classe "Nova Barra", precisamos mudar o caminho antigo para esta classe no arquivo da classe "TimeSeries" \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh no bloco de arquivos de inclusão:



#include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh"

para o novo caminho:

#include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh"

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh terminamos de escrever os índices das novas mensagens:

MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_PRICE_ASK, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_PRICE_BID, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_OPEN_BUY,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_BUFFER_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_IND_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, };

bem como os textos das mensagens correspondentes aos índices adicionados recentemente:

{ "Не удалось получить цену Ask. Ошибка " , "Could not get Ask price. Error " }, { "Не удалось получить цену Bid. Ошибка " , "Could not get Bid price. Error " }, { "Не удалось получить время. Ошибка " , "Could not get time. Error " }, { "Не удалось открыть позицию Buy. Ошибка " , "Failed to open Buy position. Error " },

...

{ "Номер буфера индикатора" , "Indicator buffer number" }, { "Значение буфера индикатора" , "Indicator buffer value" }, { "Метод не предназначен для работы с программами-индикаторами" , "The method is not intended for working with indicator programs" }, { "Не удалось получить таймсерию индикаторных данных" , "Failed to get indicator data timeseries" }, { "Не удалось получить текущие данные буфера индикатора" , "Failed to get the current data of the indicator buffer" }, { "Не удалось создать объект индикаторных данных" , "Failed to create indicator data object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект индикаторных данных в список" , "Failed to add indicator data object to the list" }, };

Como hoje vamos criar uma nova coleção, precisamos definir para ela um identificador de coleção próprio. Além do mais, criamos constantes para os parâmetros do temporizador da nova coleção - afinal, os dados dos buffers de indicador serão atualizados automaticamente no temporizador.

Inserimos os novos dados no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh:

#define COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 6 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 7 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 )

Para pesquisar os dados dos buffers de indicador na coleção correspondente, precisaremos buscar dados adicionalmente pelo identificador do indicador (afinal, os dados pertencerão a este último, e seria estranho não usar o identificador exato que diz respeito ao indicador para pesquisa de dados).

Ás propriedades inteiras dos dados de indicador adicionamos uma nova propriedade e aumentamos a quantidade desses dados de 5 para 6:

enum ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER { IND_DATA_PROP_TIME = 0 , IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD, IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE, }; #define IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 6 ) #define IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Consequentemente, uma vez que adicionamos uma nova propriedade inteira, para conseguirmos pesquisar e classificar de acordo com ela vamos adicioná-la à lista de possíveis critérios de classificação:

#define FIRST_IND_DATA_DBL_PROP (IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_IND_DATA_STR_PROP (IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_IND_DATA_MODE { SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME = 0 , SORT_BY_IND_DATA_PERIOD, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_INDICATOR_TYPE, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_ID, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_BUFFER_VALUE = FIRST_IND_DATA_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_SYMBOL = FIRST_IND_DATA_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_NAME, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_SHORTNAME, };

Os dados dos buffers de indicador armazenados na coleção são apresentados com uma classe de dados dos buffers dos indicadores; nós criamos essa classe no último artigo.



Agora precisamos adicionar a ela (no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh) o método de configuração do identificador do indicador cujos dados de buffer são armazenados num objeto desta classe. Além disso ao construtor de classe adicionamos a transmissão de parâmetros do identificador do indicador e seus valores de buffer, o que permitirá especificar os valores desses parâmetros imediatamente ao criar um objeto:

void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); void SetIndicatorType( const ENUM_INDICATOR type) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE,type); } void SetBufferNum( const int num) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM,num); } void SetIndicatorID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID,id); } void SetIndicatorHandle( const int handle) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE,handle); } void SetBufferValue( const double value) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_BUFFER_VALUE,value); } void SetIndicatorName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_NAME,name); } void SetIndicatorShortname( const string shortname) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_SHORTNAME,shortname); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CDataInd* compared_data) const ; CDataInd(){;} CDataInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_handle , const int ind_id, const int buffer_num, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const double value );

Ao bloco de métodos para fácil acesso às propriedades do objeto adicionamos um método que retorne o identificador do indicador, e renomeamos o método que retorna o valor dos dados do buffer do indicador (o método era anteriormente denominado PriceValue()):

datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_TIME); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD); } ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE); } int BufferNum( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM); } int IndicatorID( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID); } int IndicatorHandle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE); } double BufferValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_BUFFER_VALUE); }

No corpo do construtor da classe, definimos os valores das novas propriedades passadas a ele ao criar um novo objeto:



CDataInd::CDataInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_handle , const int ind_id, const int buffer_num, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const double value ) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )+ 1 ; this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(timeframe); this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,time); this .SetIndicatorType(ind_type); this .SetIndicatorHandle(ind_handle); this .SetBufferNum(buffer_num); this .SetIndicatorID(ind_id); this .SetBufferValue(value); }

Ao método que retorna uma descrição de propriedades inteiras adicionamos um bloco de código para exibir a descrição do identificador do indicador:

string CDataInd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==IND_DATA_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TIMEFRAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .m_period_description ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .IndicatorTypeDescription() ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

Classe da série temporal para os dados dos buffers do indicador

Todas as classes-coleções da biblioteca são baseadas na classe uma matriz dinâmica de ponteiros para instâncias da classe CObject e seus herdeiros da Biblioteca padrão. A classe-coleção de dados de buffers de indicador não será uma exceção.



Esta classe permitirá armazenar objetos de dados do buffer de um indicador na lista de objetos CArrayObj, bem como receber dados de qualquer buffer de indicador correspondentes ao tempo de abertura da barra da série temporal. Naturalmente, a lista será capaz de atualizar, pesquisar e classificar automaticamente as propriedades dos objetos armazenados nela.

Na pasta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\ criamos a nova classe CSeriesDataInd no arquivo SeriesDataInd.mqh.

O objeto de classe deve ser herdado do objeto base de todos os objetos da biblioteca CBaseObj.

Vejamos o corpo da classe com todas as suas variáveis e métodos:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\NewBarObj.mqh" #include "DataInd.mqh" class CSeriesDataInd : public CBaseObj { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; ENUM_INDICATOR m_ind_type; string m_symbol; string m_period_description; int m_ind_handle; int m_ind_id; int m_buffers_total; uint m_amount; uint m_required; uint m_bars; bool m_sync; CArrayObj m_list_data; CNewBarObj m_new_bar_obj; CDataInd *CreateNewDataInd( const int buffer_num, const datetime time, const double value); public : CSeriesDataInd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_data; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CDataInd *GetIndDataByTime( const int buffer_num, const datetime time); CDataInd *GetIndDataByBar( const int buffer_num, const uint shift); void SetSymbol( const string symbol); void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool SetRequiredUsedData( const uint required); void SetIndHandle( const int handle) { this .m_ind_handle=handle; } void SetIndID( const int id) { this .m_ind_id=id; } void SetIndBuffersTotal( const int total) { this .m_buffers_total=total; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } ulong AvailableUsedData( void ) const { return this .m_amount; } ulong RequiredUsedData( void ) const { return this .m_required; } ulong Bars ( void ) const { return this .m_bars; } int IndHandle( void ) const { return this .m_ind_handle; } int IndID( void ) const { return this .m_ind_id; } int IndBuffersTotal( void ) const { return this .m_buffers_total; } bool IsNewBar( const datetime time) { return this .m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBar(time); } bool IsNewBarManual( const datetime time) { return this .m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBarManual(time); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_data.Total(); } void SaveNewBarTime( const datetime time) { this .m_new_bar_obj.SaveNewBarTime(time); } int Create( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( void ); double BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const datetime time); double BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const uint shift); CSeriesDataInd( void ){;} CSeriesDataInd( const int handle, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_id, const int buffers_total, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); };

No objeto, vemos métodos já familiares que são inerentes a todos os objetos de biblioteca e um conjunto de variáveis-membros de classe para armazenar parâmetros de objeto.

Na seção pública da classe, os métodos são declarados para simplificar o acesso às propriedades do objeto e para defini-las externamente.

Consideremos a implementação de métodos de classe.

Ao construtor de classe paramétrico são passados todos seus valores de propriedades necessários para criar um objeto:

CSeriesDataInd::CSeriesDataInd( const int handle, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_id, const int buffers_total, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) : m_bars( 0 ), m_amount( 0 ),m_required( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID; this .m_list_data.Clear(); this .m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe); this .m_sync= this .SetRequiredUsedData(required); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); this .m_ind_handle=handle; this .m_ind_type=ind_type; this .m_ind_id=ind_id; this .m_buffers_total=buffers_total; }

Para o objeto é definido o identificador da coleção das séries temporais dos dados dos buffers de indicador, é apagada a lista na qual serão armazenados os objetos da classe CDataInd, e para a lista é definido o sinalizador de lista classificada. O melhor modo de classificação para esses objetos é classificar por tempo - para cotejar sua localização na lista com a dos dados no buffer físico do indicador.

Eu acho que os métodos para definir símbolo e período gráfico não precisam de explicações:

void CSeriesDataInd::SetSymbol( const string symbol) { if ( this .m_symbol==symbol) return ; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } void CSeriesDataInd::SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if ( this .m_timeframe==timeframe) return ; this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe); } void CSeriesDataInd::SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetTimeframe(timeframe); }

Método para definir a quantidade necessária de dados de buffers de indicador:



bool CSeriesDataInd::SetRequiredUsedData( const uint required) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return false ; } this .m_required=(required< 1 ? SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT : required); datetime array[ 1 ]; :: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,array); this .m_bars=( uint ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_BARS_COUNT ); if ( this .m_bars> 0 ) { this .m_amount=(required== 0 ? :: fmin (SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT, this .m_bars) : :: fmin (required, this .m_bars)); return true ; } return false ; }

Para funcionar como parte de indicadores, já temos outras classes, por isso, aqui é verificado imediatamente o tipo de programa em execução, e se for um indicador, uma mensagem sobre isso será exibida e será retornado false. Consideramos a operação de um método semelhante quando criamos as classes das séries temporais no artigo 35.



Método que cria um novo objeto de dados de indicador:

CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::CreateNewDataInd( const int buffer_num, const datetime time, const double value ) { CDataInd* data_ind= new CDataInd( this .m_ind_type, this .m_ind_handle, this .m_ind_id,buffer_num, this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,time, value ); return data_ind; }

Cria um novo objeto da classe CDataInd e retorna um ponteiro para o objeto recém-criado, ou devolve NULL caso o objeto não tenha sido criado.



Método para criar uma lista-séries temporais de dados de indicador:

int CSeriesDataInd::Create( const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return false ; } if ( this .m_amount== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return 0 ; } else if (required> 0 && this .m_amount!=required && required< this .m_bars) { if (! this .SetRequiredUsedData(required)) return 0 ; } double data[]; :: ArraySetAsSeries (data, true ); this .m_list_data.Clear(); this .m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); :: ResetLastError (); int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_buffers_total;i++) { int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_ind_handle,i, 0 , this .m_amount,data); if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return 0 ; } for ( int j= 0 ;j<( int ) this .m_amount;j++) { :: ResetLastError (); datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,j); if (time== 0 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME),CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); continue ; } CDataInd* data_ind=CreateNewDataInd(i,time,data[j]); if (data_ind== NULL ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_IND_DATA_OBJ), " " ,:: TimeToString (time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err) ); continue ; } if (! this .m_list_data.Add(data_ind)) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST), " " ,:: TimeToString (time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err) ); delete data_ind; continue ; } } } return this .m_list_data.Total(); }

Toda a lógica do método é descrita em detalhes em sua listagem. O método copia os dados a partir de todos os buffers do indicador para uma matriz, com base nesses dados cria novos objetos de dados de indicador CDataInd e os coloca numa lista-coleção.



Método para atualizar a lista-coleção de dados do indicador:

void CSeriesDataInd::Refresh( void ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return ; } if (! this .m_available) return ; double data[ 1 ]; int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; :: ResetLastError (); datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 ); if (time== 0 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME),CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return ; } this .m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); if ( this .IsNewBarManual(time)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_buffers_total;i++) { int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_ind_handle,i, 0 , 1 ,data); if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return ; } CDataInd* data_ind=CreateNewDataInd(i,time,data[ 0 ]); if (data_ind== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_data.InsertSort(data_ind)) { delete data_ind; return ; } } if ( this .m_list_data.Total()>( int ) this .m_required) this .m_list_data.Delete( 0 ); this .SaveNewBarTime(time); } CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),IND_DATA_PROP_TIME,time,EQUAL); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_buffers_total;i++) { CDataInd *data_ind= this .GetIndDataByTime(i,time); if (data_ind== NULL ) return ; int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_ind_handle,i, 0 , 1 ,data); if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return ; } data_ind.SetBufferValue(data[ 0 ]); } }

A lógica do método é detalhada em sua listagem. O método atualiza os dados de todos os buffers do indicador na barra atual e cria novos objetos para a barra atual numa nova barra e os adiciona à lista-coleção. Quando o tamanho da lista-coleção excede o tamanho necessário, os objetos mais antigos são removidos da lista.



Método que retorna um objeto de dados de indicador por tempo e número de buffer:

CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::GetIndDataByTime( const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(IND_DATA_PROP_TIME,time,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty(list,IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM,buffer_num,EQUAL); return list.At( 0 ); }

Aqui, obtemos uma lista contendo objetos de dados de indicador correspondentes ao tempo especificado,

em seguida filtramos a lista resultante para que apenas o objeto do buffer de indicador especificado permaneça nela.

Retornamos o único objeto que permanece na lista.



Método que retorna um objeto de dados de indicador por barra e número de buffer:

CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::GetIndDataByBar( const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,( int )shift); if (time== 0 ) return NULL ; return this .GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); }

Aqui: obtemos o tempo de abertura da barra com base no índice especificado, em seguida, retornamos o objeto obtido usando o método acima.



Método que retorna dados do buffer especificado do indicador de acordo com o tempo:

double CSeriesDataInd::BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CDataInd *data_ind= this .GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); return (data_ind== NULL ? EMPTY_VALUE : data_ind.BufferValue()); }

Aqui, obtemos um objeto de dados usando o método GetIndDataByTime() e retornamos o valor do buffer registrado no objeto, ou "valor vazio" se o objeto não foi recebido.



Método que retorna os dados do buffer do indicador especificado de acordo com o índice da barra:



double CSeriesDataInd::BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { CDataInd *data_ind= this .GetIndDataByBar(buffer_num,shift); return (data_ind== NULL ? EMPTY_VALUE : data_ind.BufferValue()); }

Aqui, obtemos o objeto de dados usando o método GetIndDataByBar() e retornamos o valor do buffer registrado no objeto, ou "valor vazio" se o objeto não foi recebido.



Todos os indicadores criados no programa são colocados na coleção de objetos-indicadores criados por nós no artigo 54. Cada um desses objetos contém todos os dados de um indicador padrão ou personalizado. Mas ainda precisamos complementar alguns dados. Para que possamos sempre saber quantos buffers um indicador descrito por um objeto desta classe possui, precisamos adicionar uma variável a ele para armazenar o número de buffers do indicador. Isso é especialmente relevante para indicadores personalizados, onde não podemos saber com antecedência seu número de buffers desenhados. Também precisamos adicionar uma lista-coleção de dados de buffers de indicador, cuja classe acabamos de criar - assim, o objeto do indicador irá armazenar imediatamente as listas de dados de todos os seus buffers, de onde podemos receber dados para cada barra de cada buffer do indicador.

Abrimos o arquivo da classe do objeto-indicador \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh e inserimos nele todas as modificações necessárias:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\Indicators\SeriesDataInd.mqh" class CIndicatorDE : public CBaseObj { protected : MqlParam m_mql_param[]; CSeriesDataInd m_series_data; private : long m_long_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; string m_ind_type_description; int m_buffers_total; int IndexProp(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} bool IsEqualMqlParams( MqlParam &struct1, MqlParam &struct2) const ; bool IsEqualMqlParamArrays( MqlParam &compared_struct[]) const ; protected : CIndicatorDE( ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS status, ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, string name, string shortname, MqlParam &mql_params[]); public : CIndicatorDE( void ){;} ~CIndicatorDE( void ); void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property, string value) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CIndicatorDE* compared_obj) const ; void SetGroup( const ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_GROUP,group); } void SetEmptyValue( const double value) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE,value); } void SetName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_NAME,name); } void SetShortName( const string shortname) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SHORTNAME,shortname); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_ID,id); } void SetBuffersTotal( const int buffers_total) { this .m_buffers_total=buffers_total; } ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_STATUS);} ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP Group( void ) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_GROUP); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } ENUM_INDICATOR TypeIndicator( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_TYPE); } int Handle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_HANDLE); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_ID); } double EmptyValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_NAME); } string ShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SHORTNAME); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SYMBOL); } int BuffersTotal( void ) const { return this .m_buffers_total; } string GetTypeDescription( void ) const { return m_ind_type_description; } string GetStatusDescription( void ) const ; string GetGroupDescription( void ) const ; string GetTimeframeDescription( void ) const ; string GetEmptyValueDescription( void ) const ; string GetMqlParamDescription( const int index) const ; CSeriesDataInd *GetSeriesData( void ) { return & this .m_series_data; } void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} virtual void PrintParameters( void ) {;} double GetDataBuffer( const int buffer_num, const int index); double GetDataBuffer( const int buffer_num, const datetime time); };

Para que a classe veja o objeto da classe-coleção de dados de indicador, anexamos seu arquivo SeriesDataInd.mqh na seção de arquivos de inclusão.

No escopo privado da classe, declaramos um objeto da classe-coleção de dados de indicador m_series_data.

A variável m_buffers_total armazenará o número total de buffers de indicador desenhados. Os objetos de dados de todos esses buffers serão armazenados na coleção de dados dos buffers do indicador.



Os métodos SetBuffersTotal() e BuffersTotal() definem/retornam o número total de buffers desenhados do indicador.



O método GetSeriesData() retorna um ponteiro para a coleção de dados dos buffers de indicador.







Agora abrimos o arquivo da classe da coleção dos indicadores \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh e fazemos as melhorias necessárias.



Durante a criação do indicador, um objeto da classe abstrata do indicador é criado com a especificação de todos os dados de acordo com o tipo do indicador criado. Este objeto indicador é então adicionado à lista-coleção. É no momento de adicionar o objeto-indicador criado à coleção usando o método AddIndicatorToList() que definimos adicionalmente os parâmetros do indicador necessários para sua identificação exata.

Vamos adicionar a este método a indicação do número de buffers desenhados do indicador e a quantidade necessária de dados dos buffers:

CIndicatorDE *CreateIndicator( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, MqlParam &mql_param[], const string symbol_name= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period= PERIOD_CURRENT ); int AddIndicatorToList(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const int id, const int buffers_total , const uint required= 0 );

No método de criação de um indicador personalizado, passaremos adicionalmente seu número total de buffers desenhados:

int CreateCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id, const int buffers_total , ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, MqlParam &mql_param[]);

Declaramos um método, que retorna um ponteiro para o objeto de dados da série temporal do buffer do indicador com base na hora especificada, bem como os métodos para criar, atualizar e retornar dados da coleção de dados de buffers de indicador:



CIndicatorDE *GetIndByID( const uint id); CDataInd *GetDataIndObj( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( void ); bool SeriesCreate(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const uint required= 0 ); bool SeriesCreateAll( const uint required= 0 ); void SeriesRefreshAll( void ); void SeriesRefresh( const int ind_id); double GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time); double GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const uint shift); CIndicatorsCollection(); };

Na implementação do método AddIndicatorToList() adicionamos a configuração do número de buffers do indicador e a criação de sua série temporal:



int CIndicatorsCollection::AddIndicatorToList(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const int id, const int buffers_total, const uint required= 0 ) { if (indicator== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; int index= this .Index(indicator); if (index!= WRONG_VALUE ) { delete indicator; indicator= this .m_list.At(index); } else { if (! this .m_list.Add(indicator)) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_IND_TO_LIST)); delete indicator; return INVALID_HANDLE ; } } if (id> WRONG_VALUE && ! this .CheckID(id)) indicator.SetID(id); indicator.SetBuffersTotal(buffers_total); this .SeriesCreate(indicator,required); return indicator.Handle(); }

Como agora o número total de buffers do indicador também é passado para o método AddIndicatorToList(), é necessário adicionar a transferência do valor do número de buffers em todos os métodos de criação de objetos-indicadores. Para indicadores padrão, sabemos seu número exato, já para um indicador personalizado, passamos esse valor no seu método de criação.

Todos esses métodos de classe já tiveram essas alterações. Vamos considerar apenas alguns.

Método para criar o indicador Accelerator Oscillator:

int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_mql_param, 0 ); CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_AC , this .m_mql_param,symbol,timeframe); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id , 1 ) ; }

Ao chamar o método para adicionar um objeto-indicador a uma lista-coleção, indicamos que este indicador tem um buffer desenhado.



Método para criar o indicador Average Directional Movement Index:



int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateADX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id, const int adx_period= 14 ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_mql_param, 1 ); this .m_mql_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_mql_param[ 0 ].integer_value=adx_period; CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_ADX , this .m_mql_param,symbol,timeframe); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id , 3 ) ; }

Ao chamar o método para adicionar um objeto-indicador a uma lista-coleção, indicamos que este indicador tem três buffers desenhados.



Método para criar um indicador personalizado:



int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id, const int buffers_total , ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, MqlParam &mql_param[]) { CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_CUSTOM ,mql_param,symbol,timeframe); if (indicator== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; indicator.SetGroup(group); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id, buffers_total ); }

Nas variáveis de entrada do método passamos o valor do número de buffers desenhados do indicador, e ao chamar o método para adicionar um objeto-indicador a uma lista-coleção especificamos o número de buffers a serem desenhados e passados para o método.



Método que retorna um ponteiro para o objeto de dados da série temporal do buffer do indicador de acordo com o tempo:

CDataInd *CIndicatorsCollection::GetDataIndObj( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return NULL ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data== NULL ) return NULL ; return buffers_data.GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); }

Aqui, obtemos o objeto-indicador a partir da coleção por seu identificador,

a partir do objeto obtemos um ponteiro para sua lista-coleção de dados de buffers,

devolvemos os dados do buffer especificado pela hora de abertura da barra da série temporal.



Método que cria uma série temporal de dados para o indicador especificado:

bool CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesCreate( CIndicatorDE *indicator , const uint required= 0 ) { if (indicator== NULL ) return false ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data!= NULL ) { buffers_data.SetSymbolPeriod(indicator. Symbol (),indicator.Timeframe()); buffers_data.SetIndHandle(indicator.Handle()); buffers_data.SetIndID(indicator.ID()); buffers_data.SetIndBuffersTotal(indicator.BuffersTotal()); buffers_data.SetRequiredUsedData(required); } return (buffers_data!= NULL ? buffers_data.Create(required)> 0 : false ); }

Aqui, ao método é passado um ponteiro para o objeto-indicador e o número necessário de barras criadas de dados de buffers do indicador.

Do objeto-indicador obtemos um ponteiro para sua coleção de dados de buffers,

definimos todos os parâmetros necessários da coleção de dados e

retornamos o resultado da criação da quantidade solicitada de dados de buffers do indicador.



Método que cria todas as séries temporais usadas de todos os indicadores da coleção:

bool CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesCreateAll( const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<m_list.Total();i++) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=m_list.At(i); if (! this .SeriesCreate(indicator,required)) res&= false ; } return res; }

Aqui, num loop sobre o número total de objetos-indicadores na coleção obtém um ponteiro para o próximo objeto-indicador e para a variável res adicionamos seu resultado da criação de uma série temporal de dados dos buffers usando o método acima. No final do loop, retornamos o valor da variável res. Se pelo menos uma série temporal desses buffers não tiver sido criada, esta variável terá o valor false.



Método de atualização dos dados dos buffers de todos os indicadores da coleção:

void CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesRefreshAll( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<m_list.Total();i++) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=m_list.At(i); if (indicator== NULL ) continue ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data== NULL ) continue ; buffers_data.Refresh(); } }

Aqui, num loop percorrendo o número total de objetos-indicadores na coleção obtemos um ponteiro para o próximo objeto indicador, obtemos um ponteiro para o objeto de dados da série temporal dos buffers e atualize a série temporal com o método Refresh().



Método para atualizar dados de buffers do indicador especificado:

void CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesRefresh( const int ind_id ) { CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data== NULL ) return ; buffers_data.Refresh(); }

O identificador do indicador necessário é passado para o método. Usando o método GetIndByID() obtemos um ponteiro para o indicador necessário, obtemos sue objeto-série temporal de dados de buffers e atualizamos a série temporal com o método Refresh().



Métodos que retornam o valor do buffer especificado do indicador especificado segundo o tempo ou índice de barra:



double CIndicatorsCollection::GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return EMPTY_VALUE ; CSeriesDataInd *series=indicator.GetSeriesData(); return (series!= NULL && series.DataTotal()> 0 ? series.BufferValue(buffer_num,time) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CIndicatorsCollection::GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return EMPTY_VALUE ; CSeriesDataInd *series=indicator.GetSeriesData(); return (series!= NULL && series.DataTotal()> 0 ? series.BufferValue(buffer_num,shift) : EMPTY_VALUE ); }

Os métodos são idênticos, exceto que o primeiro contém o tempo de abertura da barra e o segundo, o índice da barra.

Obtemos um ponteiro para o indicador necessário na coleção, obtemos um ponteiro para seu objeto da coleção de dados dos buffers e retornamos o valor do buffer especificado usando o método BufferValue() sobrecarregado.



A classe principal da biblioteca CEngine no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh serve para vincular as classes da biblioteca ao "mundo externo"; ela contém métodos de acesso a todos os métodos da biblioteca a partir de programas.

adicionamos métodos para trabalhar com coleções de dados de buffers de indicador

CIndicatorsCollection *GetIndicatorsCollection( void ) { return & this .m_indicators; } CArrayObj *GetListIndicators( void ) { return this .m_indicators.GetList(); } bool IndicatorSeriesCreateAll( void ) { return this .m_indicators.SeriesCreateAll();} void IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll( void ) { this .m_indicators.SeriesRefreshAll(); } void IndicatorSeriesRefresh( const int ind_id) { this .m_indicators.SeriesRefresh(ind_id);} double IndicatorGetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { return this .m_indicators.GetBufferValue(ind_id,buffer_num,time); } double IndicatorGetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { return this .m_indicators.GetBufferValue(ind_id,buffer_num,shift); }

Na seção pública da classe

Todos esses métodos chamam os devidos métodos que adicionamos à classe da coleção dos indicadores acima.

No construtor da classe criamos um novo temporizador para atualizar as coleções de dados dos buffers de indicador:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

No temporizador da classe adicionamos blocos de código para trabalhar com séries temporais de dados de buffers de indicador segundo temporizador e tick (no testador):

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt7!= NULL ) { if (cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } }

Todas essas são as melhorias para hoje.







Teste

Para realizar o teste, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e

e o armazenamos na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part58\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart58.mq5.



Testaremos da mesma forma que no Expert Advisor anterior - quatro indicadores, dois dos quais são padrão e dois são personalizados.



A diferença é que no Expert Advisor anterior, criamos objetos de todas as classes diretamente nele, e hoje vamos usar os objetos de classes-coleções de dados dos buffers para os indicadores criados por nós na biblioteca.

Do escopo global removemos ponteiros para objetos de dados de indicadores:



CDataInd *data_ma1_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma1_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma2_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma2_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama1_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama1_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama2_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama2_1= NULL ;

No manipulador OnInit() do Expert Advisor adicionamos o número de buffers dos indicadores personalizados criados:

ArrayResize (param_ma1, 4 ); param_ma1[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; param_ma1[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5" ; param_ma1[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 1 ].integer_value= 13 ; param_ma1[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 2 ].integer_value= 0 ; param_ma1[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 3 ].integer_value= MODE_SMA ; engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,MA1 , 1 , INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma1); ArrayResize (param_ma2, 5 ); param_ma2[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; param_ma2[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5" ; param_ma2[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 1 ].integer_value= 13 ; param_ma2[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 2 ].integer_value= 0 ; param_ma2[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 3 ].integer_value= MODE_SMA ; param_ma2[ 4 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 4 ].integer_value= PRICE_OPEN ; engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,MA2 , 1 , INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma2);

No manipulador OnDeinit() do Expert Advisor removemos a exclusão de objetos criados de indicadores:



void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); if ( CheckPointer (data_ma1_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma1_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma1_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma1_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma2_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma2_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma2_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma2_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama1_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama1_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama1_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama1_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama2_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama2_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama2_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama2_1; engine. OnDeinit (); }

Comparado ao Expert Advisor anterior, agora o manipulador OnTick() se tornou muito mais conciso:

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } double ma1_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA1, 0 , 0 ), ma1_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA1, 0 , 1 ); double ma2_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA2, 0 , 0 ), ma2_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA2, 0 , 1 ); double ama1_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA1, 0 , 0 ), ama1_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA1, 0 , 1 ); double ama2_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA2, 0 , 0 ), ama2_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA2, 0 , 1 ); Comment ( "ma1(1)=" , DoubleToString (ma1_value1, 6 ), ", ma1(0)=" , DoubleToString (ma1_value0, 6 ), " " , "ma2(1)=" , DoubleToString (ma2_value1, 6 ), ", ma2(0)=" , DoubleToString (ma2_value0, 6 ), ",

" , "ama1(1)=" , DoubleToString (ama1_value1, 6 ), ", ama1(0)=" , DoubleToString (ama1_value0, 6 ), " " , "ama1(1)=" , DoubleToString (ama2_value1, 6 ), ", ama1(0)=" , DoubleToString (ama2_value0, 6 ) ); if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Vamos compilar o Expert Advisor e executá-lo no gráfico, especificando nas configurações usar apenas o símbolo atual e o período gráfico atual. Os comentários no gráfico exibirão os dados da primeira e da barra zero (atual) de todos os indicadores criados:





Para maior clareza, os mesmos indicadores com exatamente as mesmas configurações são plotados no gráfico - os dados do indicador nos comentários no gráfico e na janela de dados (Ctrl+D) coincidem e os valores na barra atual são atualizados.



O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, começaremos a nos preparar para a criação de classes para trabalhar com ticks e livro de ofertas.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e o arquivo do EA de teste para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

