Trabalhando com séries temporais na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 45): buffers de indicador multiperíodo

No artigo anterior começamos a criar uma classe-coleção de buffers de indicador. Hoje vamos continuar com o desenvolvimento desta classe e pensaremos numa metodologia para criar buffers de indicador e acessar dados. Faremos a exibição de valores do buffer no gráfico com base no período/símbolo atual dependendo da propriedade do seu timeframe de dados definido no objeto-buffer. Se para o buffer for definido um valor de timeframe que não corresponde ao do gráfico atual, todos os dados deste buffer serão exibidos no gráfico corretamente. Por exemplo, se o gráfico atual tiver o período de dados M15 e o período do gráfico do objeto-buffer for definido como H1, os dados deste buffer serão exibidos em cada barra do gráfico M15 atual, cujo tempo está dentro da barra do gráfico H1. Neste exemplo, quatro barras do gráfico atual serão preenchidas com o mesmo valor correspondente ao valor solicitado da barra com o período gráfico H1.

Estas modificações nos permitirão criar confortavelmente indicadores multiperíodos — para fazer isso, só precisaremos definir para o objeto-buffer seu valor de timeframe, e a biblioteca assumirá o resto. Agora, pouco a pouco iremos fazer mais simples o processo de criação de buffers de indicador, deixando apenas uma linha de código na qual será criado um objeto-buffer de indicador com as propriedades desejadas.

O acesso a qualquer buffer de indicador será feito por meio do número do buffer com um determinado tipo de plotagem.

A ideia por trás de um "número de buffer" será a seguinte: se o buffer de setas for criado primeiro, em seguida, o de linhas e, depois, novamente o de setas, os números dos objetos-buffers irão na sequência da sua criação — cada estilo de plotagem terá sua própria sequência de números. No exemplo acima, os números serão: o primeiro buffer de seta criado será o número 0, o segundo buffer de seta será o número 1 e o buffer de linha criado imediatamente após o primeiro buffer de seta será o número 0, porque este é o primeiro dos buffers de estilo "linha", embora tenha sido criado como o segundo de acordo com a contagem.

Vamos ilustrar este conceito de números de objetos-buffers:

Criação do buffer "Setas" . Seu número = 0 , Criação do buffer "Linha" . Seu número = 0 , Criação do buffer "Setas" . Seu número = 1 , Criação do buffer "ZigZag" . Seu número = 0 , Criação do buffer "ZigZag" . Seu número = 1 , Criação do buffer "Setas" . Seu número = 2 , Criação do buffer "Setas" . Seu número = 3 , Criação do buffer "Linha" . Seu número = 1 , Criação do buffer "Vela" . Seu número = 0 , Criação do buffer "Setas" . Seu número = 4

Modificando classes para trabalhar com buffers de indicador em modo multiperíodo

Além de acessar o buffer pelo seu número ordinal, será possível fazê-lo pelo nome da série gráfica, período gráfico, índice na janela de dados ou índice na lista de coleções. Também poderemos obter o objeto-buffer que foi criado e adicionado à lista de coleção como último, tornando mais fácil definir parâmetros para o objeto-buffer recém-criado — criamos um objeto, o obtemos e definimos suas propriedades adicionais.

A partir do build 2430, o MetaTrader 5 aumentou o número de símbolos que podem estar na janela "Observação do mercado". Agora, existem 5 000 em vez de mil antes do build 2430. Para trabalhar com uma lista de símbolos vamos introduzir uma nova substituição de macro no arquivo Defines.mqh:

.... #define CLR_DEFAULT ( 0xFF000000 ) #ifdef __MQL5__ #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 2430 ? 1000 : 5000 ) #else #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( 1000 ) #endif #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 )

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh substituímos o tamanho reservado da matriz de símbolos de 1000 pelo valor da nova macro de substituição no método de definição de símbolos utilizados:

bool CSymbolsCollection::SetUsedSymbols( const string &symbol_used_array[]) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_symbols, 0 , SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ); :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_array_symbols,symbol_used_array);

Já no método de criação da lista de símbolos substituímos, na condição do ciclo, o valor de controle de 1 000 pela nova substituição de macro:

bool CSymbolsCollection::CreateSymbolsList( const bool flag) { bool res= true ; int total=:: SymbolsTotal (flag); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total && i<SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL; i++) {

Assim no método de registro de todos os símbolos e períodos gráficos no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh substituímos 1 000 pela substituição de macro:

void CEngine::WriteSymbolsPeriodsToArrays( void ) { CArrayObj *list_timeseries= this .GetListTimeSeries(); if (list_timeseries== NULL ) return ; int total_timeseries=list_timeseries.Total(); if (total_timeseries== 0 ) return ; if (:: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedSymbols,total_timeseries, SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL )!=total_timeseries || :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedTimeframes, 21 , 21 )!= 21 ) return ; :: ZeroMemory (ArrayUsedSymbols); :: ZeroMemory (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_symbols= 0 ,num_periods= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_timeseries;i++) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=list_timeseries.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL || this .IsExistSymbol(timeseries. Symbol ())) continue ; num_symbols++; ArrayUsedSymbols[num_symbols- 1 ]=timeseries. Symbol (); CArrayObj *list_series=timeseries.GetListSeries(); if (list_series== NULL ) continue ; int total_series=list_series.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_series;j++) { CSeriesDE *series=list_series.At(j); if (series== NULL || this .IsExistTimeframe(series.Timeframe())) continue ; num_periods++; ArrayUsedTimeframes[num_periods- 1 ]=series.Timeframe(); } } :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedSymbols,num_symbols, SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ); :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedTimeframes,num_periods, 21 ); }





Nas propriedades do objeto-buffer temos o parâmetro que indica o índice da matriz que será atribuído pelo seguinte buffer de indicador. Ao criar um buffer e adicionar o número necessário de matrizes a ele, é conveniente logo escrever nele o índice da próxima matriz, que será a primeira matriz (base) para o próximo buffer. Já para o índice do buffer de indicador (construção gráfica), este valor é usado ao definir valores por meio das funções PlotIndexSetDouble(), PlotIndexSetInteger() e PlotIndexSetString() para o buffer, até porque não temos uma propriedade nos parâmetros do objeto-buffer. Para o cálculo conveniente do índice da próxima construção gráfica, adicionamos uma nova propriedade à enumeração de propriedades inteiras do objeto-buffer no arquivo Defines.mqh. E também renomeamos a propriedade que armazena o índice da matriz base do seguinte objeto-buffer:



enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE , BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT , BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 20 ) #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 2 )

Respectivamente, aumentamos o número de propriedades inteiras de 19 para 20.



Na enumeração de possíveis critérios de classificação de buffers inserimos a classificação por propriedade recém-adicionada e alteramos o nome da constante de classificação por índice da matriz, para a seguinte matriz base atribuir o buffer:

#define FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BUFFER_MODE { SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , SORT_BY_BUFFER_STATUS, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_CODE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_STYLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_WIDTH, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_BEGIN, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHOW_DATA, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR_INDEXES, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_BASE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_BASE , SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT , SORT_BY_BUFFER_EMPTY_VALUE = FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SYMBOL = FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LABEL, };

Agora, ao criar qualquer objeto-buffer, iremos escrever os índices da matriz base e o índice da próxima série gráfica nos parâmetros do buffer atual. Assim, para saber que índices inserir no objeto-buffer recém-criado, bastará aceder ao anterior, que dizer, ao último objeto-buffer criado e obter os valores necessários.

Essa é a melhor e mais simples maneira de fazê-lo, afinal a cada buffer podem ser atribuídas de uma a cinco matrizes, e não precisamos recalcular todos os valores dos índices necessários das matrizes para o novo buffer de indicador, até porque tudo já está especificado diretamente nas propriedades do último objeto-buffer criado, e esses valores são recalculados a cada buffer de indicador recém-adicionado dependendo do número de matrizes que ele usar.



Agora no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqh inserimos o índice da nova mensagem para a propriedade do buffer recém-adicionada e alteramos o nome da constante do índice da mensagem sobre a propriedade da seguinte matriz para o buffer de indicador:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_BASE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_PLOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_COLOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NUM_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_BASE , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME,

E adicionamos o texto da mensagem correspondendo ao índice recém-adicionado:

{"Индекс базового буфера данных","Index of Base data buffer"}, {"Порядковый номер рисуемого буфера","Plot buffer sequence number"}, {"Индекс буфера цвета","Color buffer index"}, {"Количество буферов данных","Number of data buffers"}, {"Индекс массива для назначения следующим индикаторным буфером","Array index for assignment as the next indicator buffer"}, {"Индекс следующего по счёту рисуемого буфера","Index of the next drawable buffer"} , {"Период данных буфера (таймфрейм)","Buffer data Period (Timeframe)"},

Visto que alteramos o nome da constante que armazena o índice da seguinte matriz base do objeto-buffer, agora em todos os arquivo das classes dos objetos-buffers (BufferArrow.mqh, BufferBars.mqh, BufferCandles.mqh, BufferFilling.mqh, BufferHistogram.mqh, BufferHistogram2.mqh, BufferLine.mqh, BufferArrow.mqh, BufferSection.mqh, BufferZigZag.mqh) substituiremos a ocorrência da linha BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT por BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, enquanto modificamos o método virtual que imprime no log uma descrição curta do objeto-buffer.

Vamos considerar as mudanças neste método usando o exemplo da classe CBufferArrow no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh:



void CBufferArrow::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_BUFFER), "(P" ,( string ) this .IndexPlot(), "/B" ,( string ) this .IndexBase(), "/C" ,( string ) this .IndexColor(), "): " , this .GetStatusDescription( true ), " " , this . Symbol (), " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()) ); }

O texto da mensagem é escrito de forma a ser mais informativo. Por exemplo, a descrição breve de uma classe de buffer de seta será semelhante a:

Buffer(P0/B0/C1): Drawing with arrows EURUSD H1

Aqui:

"P" significa "Plot" — número da construção gráfica,

"B" significa "Base" — índice da matriz base atribuído primeiro a este buffer (as matrizes restantes deste buffer estão em ordem crescente de índice, começando a partir do índice da matriz base),

"C" significa "Color" — índice da matriz de cores atribuída a este buffer.



Assim, se criarmos todos os objetos de buffer possíveis e imprimirmos suas descrições, veremos as seguintes entradas no log:

Buffer(P0/B0/C1): Drawing with arrows EURUSD H1 Buffer(P1/B2/C3): EURUSD H1 line Buffer(P2/B4/C5): EURUSD H1 sections Buffer(P3/B6/C7): Histogram from the zero line EURUSD H1 Buffer(P4/B8/C10): Histogram on two indicator buffers EURUSD H1 Buffer(P5/B11/C13): EURUSD H1 zigzag Buffer(P6/B14/C16): Color filling between two levels EURUSD H1 Buffer(P7/B16/C20): Display as EURUSD H1 bars Buffer(P8/B21/C25): Display as EURUSD H1 candles Buffer[P8/B26/C27]: Calculated buffer

Isto é muito mais claro, até porque é possível ver a quais buffers de indicador são atribuídas as matrizes, que índices são usados (B e C) e quais índices de séries gráficas este buffer atribui (P).

Aqui podemos observar que o índice da série gráfica atribuído ao buffer calculado é exatamente igual ao do buffer anterior. Na verdade, o buffer calculado não tem série gráfica e matriz-buffer de cores, e no momento aqui são exibidas informações de depuração — em P8 e C27 são mostrados os índices de série gráfica e de matriz-buffer de cores que deve ter o seguinte buffer criado após o calculado.

Após concluir o trabalho sobre a criação de buffers de indicador, alteramos estas informações, por exemplo, para PN, CN ou PX, CX, o que indicará a ausência de uma série gráfica e de uma matriz-buffer de cor no buffer calculado; também podemos remover essas designações, deixando apenas B, o índice do atribuído ao buffer da matriz.



Temos os objetos-herdeiros do buffer-objeto abstrato base que especificam o tipo de buffer de indicador criado com base no seu tipo de plotagem. Falta-nos um objeto-buffer calculado que servirá para realizar alguns cálculos - no indicador - que requerem de uma matriz, mas sem plotagem no gráfico. Essa matriz também é um buffer de indicador cuja distribuição é realizada pelo subsistema do terminal como com as matrizes-buffers de indicador.

Criamos um objeto-herdeiro com nome de classe CBufferCalculate. Na pasta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\ criamos o novo arquivo BufferCalculate.mqh e, logo, o preenchemos com todo o conteúdo necessário:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Buffer.mqh" class CBufferCalculate : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferCalculate( const uint index_plot, const uint index_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_NONE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,index_plot,index_array, 1 , 0 , "Calculate" ) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); void SetData( const uint series_index, const double value) { this .SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,value); } double GetData( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index); } }; bool CBufferCalculate::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if ( property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT || property==BUFFER_PROP_STATUS || property==BUFFER_PROP_TYPE || property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE || property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE ) return true ; return false ; } bool CBufferCalculate::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ; } bool CBufferCalculate::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { return false ; } void CBufferCalculate::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_BUFFER), "[P" ,( string ) this .IndexPlot(), "/B" ,( string ) this .IndexBase(), "/C" ,( string ) this .IndexColor(), "]: " , this .GetTypeBufferDescription() ); }

No artigo 43 consideramos a estrutura e o princípio de operação das classes-herdeiras do buffer abstrato de base. E aqui a estrutura e o princípio não são diferentes daqueles já descritos anteriormente.



Agora que temos um conjunto completo contendo todas as classes-herdadas do buffer-objeto base (CBuffer), também o modificaremos.



Às vezes, é necessário realizar algumas ações com o buffer de indicador uma vez mediante solicitação ou condição. Por exemplo, limpar ou atualizar dados do buffer após pressionar um botão. Para fazer isso, vamos introduzir um sinalizador indicando que ainda não foi realizada a ação necessária.

Na seção privada da classe declaramos uma variável-membro de classe para armazenar este sinalizador, já na seção pública, dois métodos para definir e obter o valor desta variável:

class CBuffer : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool m_act_state_trigger; int IndexProp(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } void SetDrawType( void ); int GetCorrectIndexBuffer( const uint buffer_index) const ; protected : struct SDataBuffer { double Array[]; }; SDataBuffer DataBuffer[]; double ColorBufferArray[]; int ArrayColors[]; public : void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CBuffer* compared_obj) const ; void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetActStateFlag( const bool flag) { this .m_act_state_trigger=flag; } bool GetActStateFlag( void ) const { return this .m_act_state_trigger; } CBuffer( void ){;}

Se, por exemplo, após pressionarmos um botão desligarmos a exibição do buffer, então, além de limpar todos os dados da matriz, também seremos capazes de definir o estilo de plotagem de dado buffer como DRAW_NONE. Para fazer isso, na seção pública da classe inserimos um método adicional que define o tipo de plotagem para o objeto-buffer:



public : void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} virtual void SetArrowCode( const uchar code) { return ; } virtual void SetArrowShift( const int shift) { return ; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); } void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetDrawType( const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type); void SetDrawBegin( const int value); void SetShowData( const bool flag); void SetShift( const int shift); void SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style); void SetWidth( const int width); void SetColorNumbers( const int number); void SetColor( const color colour); void SetColor( const color colour, const uchar index); void SetColors( const color &array_colors[]); void SetEmptyValue( const double value); virtual void SetLabel( const string label);

Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos sua implementação:

void CBuffer::SetDrawType( const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE,draw_type); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,draw_type); }

Neste caso, se o tipo de buffer for "Calculado", ele não terá plotagem e, portanto, sairemos do método.

Na propriedade do objeto definimos tanto o tipo de plotagem passada para o método, como este estilo para o buffer.

Visto que substituímos a constante BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT por BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, renomeamos o método correspondente IndexNextBuffer() por IndexNextBaseBuffer() e adicionamos mais um método que retorna o índice do seguinte buffer plotado:

int IndexPlot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); } int IndexBase( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE); } int IndexColor( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR); } int IndexNextBaseBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty( BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE ); } int IndexNextPlotBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty( BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT ); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME); }

Finalmente, ao final do corpo da classe adicionamos quatro métodos, dois para inicialização das matrizes do objeto e dois para seu preenchimento:

virtual int GetDataTotal( const uint buffer_index= 0 ) const ; double GetDataBufferValue( const uint buffer_index, const uint series_index) const ; int GetColorBufferValueIndex( const uint series_index) const ; color GetColorBufferValueColor( const uint series_index) const ; void SetBufferValue( const uint buffer_index, const uint series_index, const double value); void SetBufferColorIndex( const uint series_index, const uchar color_index); void InitializeAll( const double value, const uchar color_index); void InitializeAll( void ); void ClearData( const int series_index); void FillAsSeries( const int buffer_index,CSeriesDE *series, const ENUM_SORT_BAR_MODE property); void FillAsSeries( const int buffer_index, const double &array[]); };

Em princípio, esses são dois métodos sobrecarregados adoptando um conjunto de parâmetros diverso para diferentes situações.

O método paramétrico que inicializa todos os buffers do objeto como parâmetros toma o valor que inicia todas as matrizes do objeto-buffer atribuídas pelo buffer de indicador, bem como o valor do índice de cor que inicia a matriz atribuída pelo buffer de cor no objeto-buffer.

O método sem parâmetros de entrada inicializa todas as matrizes com valor definido como "vazio" nas propriedades do objeto-buffer, já a matriz de cor, com zero, isto é, com a primeira das cores definidas para o objeto-buffer (ou com a única, se houver apenas uma cor).



Escrevemos a implementação destes métodos fora do corpo da classe:

void CBuffer:: InitializeAll ( const double value, const uchar color_index) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS);i++) :: ArrayInitialize ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array,value); if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING && this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) :: ArrayInitialize ( this .ColorBufferArray,(color_index> this .ColorsTotal()- 1 ? 0 : color_index)); } void CBuffer:: InitializeAll ( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS);i++) :: ArrayInitialize ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array, this .EmptyValue()); if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING && this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) :: ArrayInitialize ( this .ColorBufferArray, 0 ); }

Primeiro, num loop percorrendo o número de matrizes do objeto-buffer atribuídas pelos buffers de indicador, inicializamos cada matriz com o valor transferido ao método no primeiro método e também inicializamos com o valor definido para o buffer no segundo método. Então, desde que este objeto-buffer não seja um buffer com o estilo de plotagem "Preenchimento de cor entre dois níveis" e o objeto-buffer não seja um buffer calculado (esses buffers não têm um buffer de cor), a matriz de cores será inicializada com o valor passado para o primeiro método e com zero para o segundo.

void CBuffer:: FillAsSeries ( const int buffer_index,CSeriesDE *series, const ENUM_SORT_BAR_MODE property) { if (series== NULL || property>FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP- 1 ) return ; CArrayObj *list=series.GetList(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); int n= 0 ; for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE && !:: IsStopped ();i--) { CBar *bar=list.At(i); double value= (bar== NULL ? this .EmptyValue() : property<FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP ? bar.GetProperty((ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER)property) : property<FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP ? bar.GetProperty((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)property) : this .EmptyValue() ); n=total- 1 -i; this .SetBufferValue(buffer_index,n,value); } } void CBuffer:: FillAsSeries ( const int buffer_index, const double &array[]) { int total=:: ArraySize (array); if (total== 0 ) return ; int n= 0 ; for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE && !:: IsStopped ();i--) { n=total- 1 -i; this .SetBufferValue(buffer_index,n,array[i]); } }

Esses dois métodos são comentados na listagem de códigos. Ao primeiro método é transferido um ponteiro para o objeto-série temporal cujos dados são necessários para preencher o buffer de indicador, já ao segundo método é transferida uma matriz-double cujos dados também são necessários para isso.

Fazemos um ajuste no construtor privado da classe:

CBuffer::CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS buffer_status, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const int width, const string label) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= ( ! this .TypeBuffer() || ! this .Status() ? DRAW_NONE : this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ( this .Status()+ 8 ) ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE] = type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME] = PERIOD_CURRENT ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE] = true ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE] = 0x9F ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA] = (buffer_type>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? true : false ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE] = STYLE_SOLID ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH] = width; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES] = ( this .Status()>BUFFER_STATUS_NONE ? ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 2 ) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR] = clrRed ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS] = num_datas; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT] = index_plot; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE] = index_base_array; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+ this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR)+ ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING || this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? 0 : 1 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? index_plot+ 1 : index_plot); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? EMPTY_VALUE : 0 ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = :: Symbol (); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? label : NULL ); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .DataBuffer,( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS))== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DRAWING_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) if (:: ArrayResize ( this .ArrayColors,( int ) this .ColorsTotal())== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) { this .SetColor( clrBlue , 0 ); this .SetColor( clrRed , 1 ); } int total=:: ArraySize (DataBuffer); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int index=( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+i; :: SetIndexBuffer (index, this .DataBuffer[i].Array,( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA ? INDICATOR_DATA : INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS )); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array, true ); } if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING && this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) { :: SetIndexBuffer (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR), this .ColorBufferArray, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .ColorBufferArray, true ); } if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_STYLE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH)); this .SetColor(( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR)); :: PlotIndexSetDouble (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)); :: PlotIndexSetString (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LABEL , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)); }

Visto que a variável m_act_state_trigger foi alterada a nível de valor true, a ação realizada com o buffer ocorreu durante sua criação (e acontece que, por exemplo, ao pressionar um botão verificaremos se "foi ou não realizada a ação adequada com o objeto-buffer", se não foi, ela deverá ser realizada. O sinalizador definido não permitirá executar nenhuma ação falsa se o sinalizador tiver sido redefinido inicialmente).

As outras modificações que introduzimos têm a ver com o fato de agora termos um buffer calculado que, por um lado, não contém matriz de cores e, por outro, precisa de nós definirmos suas as propriedades de série gráfica. Portanto, ao calcular os índices das matrizes agora é levado em consideração o tipo de objeto-buffer (sendo que se for um buffer calculado, nesse cálculo serão realizados os ajustes correspondentes), e antes de definir os valores da série gráfica por meio de buffers de indicador, verificamos o tipo de objeto-buffer (com a particularidade de se for um buffer calculado, sairemos do método, uma vez que esse buffer não tem série gráfica).



Para métodos que definem as propriedades da série gráfica do objeto-buffer introduzimos uma verificação de tipo de buffer e, se for um buffer calculado, sairemos imediatamente o método:

void CBuffer::SetDrawBegin( const int value ) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, value ); ::PlotIndexSetInteger(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, value ); } void CBuffer::SetColorNumbers( const int number) { if (number>IND_COLORS_TOTAL || this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ) return ; int n=( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? number : 2 ); this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES,n); :: ArrayResize ( this .ArrayColors,n); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES ,n); }

Foram feitas verificações semelhantes em todos os métodos que o buffer calculado não necessita, elas não serão consideradas aqui.

Às vezes, ao calcular o índice de uma barra, índice esse em que é necessário definir o valor para o buffer de indicador, o valor calculado é menor que zero. Isso acontece ao fazer esse cálculo quando no gráfico atual são exibidos dados de um timeframe diferente do atual. Para não verificar o índice calculado excessivamente, basta, nos métodos encarregados de registrar os valores de acordo com o índice especificado, verificar se o índice transferido é menor que zero e sair do método se for assim:

void CBuffer::SetBufferValue( const uint buffer_index, const uint series_index, const double value) { if ( this .GetDataTotal(buffer_index)== 0 ) return ; int correct_buff_index= this .GetCorrectIndexBuffer(buffer_index); int data_total= this .GetDataTotal(buffer_index); int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); if (data_index< 0 ) return ; this .DataBuffer[correct_buff_index].Array[data_index]=value; } void CBuffer::SetBufferColorIndex( const uint series_index, const uchar color_index) { if ( this .GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 || color_index> this .ColorsTotal()- 1 || this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING || this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_NONE) return ; int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); if (:: ArraySize ( this .ColorBufferArray)== 0 ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INVALID_PROPERTY_BUFF)); if (data_index< 0 ) return ; this .ColorBufferArray[data_index]=color_index; }

Na listagem da classe, também foram feitas algumas melhorias cosméticas e alterações, o que não faz muito sentido descrever aqui, uma vez que não afetam o desempenho do código. Todas as alterações feitas podem ser visualizadas nos arquivos anexados ao final do artigo.



Agora complementamos a classe da coleção de buffers de indicador CBuffersCollection no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh.

Como agora tornamos possível trabalhar com períodos gráficos diferentes do atual, a classe-coleção de buffers deve ter acesso à classe da coleção das séries temporais. A partir da coleção das séries temporais vamos obter todas as séries temporais necessárias para o cálculo da construção de buffers do indicador no gráfico atual com base nos dados vindos de gráficos de outros períodos.

Para que a classe-coleção tenha acesso à classe-coleção das séries temporais, à coleção de buffers de indicador simplesmente transferiremos o ponteiro para a coleção das séries temporais. Com base nesse ponteiro vamos selecionar os dados e métodos que precisamos para obtê-las.



Da mesma forma como substituímos o nome de todas as constantes em todos arquivos das classes dos objetos-buffers, aqui já foram substituídos todas as ocorrências da linha "BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT" pela nova constante BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, enquanto o acesso ao método IndexNextBuffer() foi substituído pela sua versão renomeada IndexNextBaseBuffer().

Ao arquivo da classe da coleção de buffers de indicador anexamos o arquivo da classe do objeto do buffer calculado e o arquivo da classe do objeto das séries temporais e definimos uma variável-membro privada de classe para armazenar um ponteiro para um objeto da classe-coleção das séries temporais:

#include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferLine.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferSection.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram2.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferZigZag.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferFilling.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferBars.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferCandles.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferCalculate.mqh" #include "TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" class CBuffersCollection : public CObject { private : CListObj m_list; CTimeSeriesCollection *m_timeseries;

Visto que foram adicionados muitos métodos que executam as mesmas funções para diferentes objetos-buffers, para não descrever cada método (ainda por cima porque estão todos assinados nos comentários), declaramos todos os métodos novos no corpo da classe, e depois os analisamos seletivamente sua estrutura e princípios:

class CBuffersCollection : public CObject { private : CListObj m_list; CTimeSeriesCollection *m_timeseries; int GetIndexLastPlot( void ); int GetIndexNextPlot( void ); int GetIndexNextBase( void ); bool CreateBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS status); int GetBarsData(CBuffer *buffer, const int series_index, int &index_bar_period); public : CBuffersCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } int PropertyPlotsTotal( void ); int PropertyBuffersTotal( void ); bool CreateArrow( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW); } bool CreateLine( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_LINE); } bool CreateSection( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION); } bool CreateHistogram( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM); } bool CreateHistogram2( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2); } bool CreateZigZag( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG); } bool CreateFilling( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING); } bool CreateBars( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_BARS); } bool CreateCandles( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES); } bool CreateCalculate( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_NONE); } CBuffer *GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label); CBuffer *GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index); CBuffer *GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list); CBufferArrow *GetBufferArrow( const int number); CBufferLine *GetBufferLine( const int number); CBufferSection *GetBufferSection( const int number); CBufferHistogram *GetBufferHistogram( const int number); CBufferHistogram2 *GetBufferHistogram2( const int number); CBufferZigZag *GetBufferZigZag( const int number); CBufferFilling *GetBufferFilling( const int number); CBufferBars *GetBufferBars( const int number); CBufferCandles *GetBufferCandles( const int number); CBufferCalculate *GetBufferCalculate( const int number); void InitializePlots( const double value, const uchar color_index); void InitializePlots( void ); void InitializeCalculates( const double value); void InitializeCalculates( void ); void SetColors( const color &array_colors[]); void SetBufferArrowValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double value, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferLineValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double value, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferSectionValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double value, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferHistogramValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double value, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferHistogram2Value( const int number, const int series_index, const double value1, const double value2, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferZigZagValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double value1, const double value2, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferFillingValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double value1, const double value2, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferBarsValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferCandlesValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferCalculateValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void SetBufferArrowColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void SetBufferLineColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void SetBufferSectionColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void SetBufferHistogramColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void SetBufferHistogram2ColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void SetBufferZigZagColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void SetBufferFillingColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void SetBufferBarsColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void SetBufferCandlesColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void Clear( const int buffer_list_index, const int series_index); void ClearBufferArrow( const int number, const int series_index); void ClearBufferLine( const int number, const int series_index); void ClearBufferSection( const int number, const int series_index); void ClearBufferHistogram( const int number, const int series_index); void ClearBufferHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index); void ClearBufferZigZag( const int number, const int series_index); void ClearBufferFilling( const int number, const int series_index); void ClearBufferBars( const int number, const int series_index); void ClearBufferCandles( const int number, const int series_index); CBuffersCollection(); void OnInit (CTimeSeriesCollection *timeseries) { this .m_timeseries=timeseries; } };

Vejamos o propósito dos métodos recém-adicionados. Após descrever o propósito dos métodos, veremos sua implementação, que, como a maioria dos métodos das classes da biblioteca, é realizada fora do corpo da classe.



GetIndexLastPlot() retorna o índice da série gráfica do último objeto-buffer criado:

int CBuffersCollection::GetIndexLastPlot( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax(list,BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return 0 ; CBuffer *buffer= this .m_list.At(index); if (buffer== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; return buffer.IndexPlot(); }

O método é bastante específico e se destina mais ao método para o método de criação de novo buffer, uma vez que o valor que ele retorna está vinculado ao tamanho da lista de buffers (se a lista estiver vazia, será retornado zero, em vez de -1). Porém, se no futuro for encontrada outra finalidade para este método, vamos modificá-lo ligeiramente. Se não for mais necessário, exceto para a única implementação vista hoje, tornaremos o método privado.



O método privado GetBarsData() serve para receber dados de outras séries temporais, que não são nativas para o objeto-buffer das séries temporais, e retorna a quantidade de barras do timeframe atual incluída numa barra do período gráfico do objeto-buffer:

int CBuffersCollection::GetBarsData(CBuffer *buffer, const int series_index, int &index_bar_period) { CSeriesDE *series_current= this .m_timeseries.GetSeries(buffer. Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); CSeriesDE *series_period= this .m_timeseries.GetSeries(buffer. Symbol (),buffer.Timeframe()); if (series_current== NULL || series_period== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar_current=series_current.GetBar(series_index); if (bar_current== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar_period=m_timeseries.GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_current.Time(), NULL ,series_period.Timeframe()); if (bar_period== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; index_bar_period=bar_period.Index( PERIOD_CURRENT ); int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (bar_period.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds (bar_current.Timeframe()); return (num_bars> 0 ? num_bars : 1 ); }

Este método será amplamente utilizado para calcular barras do gráfico atual que devem seu usadas para gravar os valores do buffer do indicador contendo os dados vindos de um período gráfico diferente do atual.



Os métodos PropertyPlotsTotal() e PropertyBuffersTotal() são os antigos métodos PlotsTotal() e BuffersTotal() renomeados; eles retornam os valores corretos a serem especificados como propriedades do programa-indicador em #property indicator_plots и #property indicator_buffers respectivamente.

O método PropertyBuffersTotal() apenas foi renomeado, e suas constantes também foram renomeadas (BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT para BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE).

O método PropertyPlotsTotal() foi reescrito novamente por causa do surgimento de um novo buffer calculado, e agora os dados devem ser obtidos de uma maneira diferente da usada anteriormente:



int CBuffersCollection::PropertyPlotsTotal( void ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.Total() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Obtemos uma lista de apenas objetos-buffer plotados e retornamos seu tamanho. Se a lista estiver vazia, será retornado -1.



CreateCalculate() serve para criar um objeto do buffer calculado (não plotado).

O método é implementado diretamente no corpo da classe e retorna o resultado do método de criação de novo buffer, que vimos no artigo anterior, ao qual é transferido o status do buffer calculado:

bool CreateCalculate( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_NONE); }

O método GetBufferByLabel() retorna o ponteiro para o objeto-buffer de acordo com seu nome de série gráfica:

CBuffer *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_LABEL,plot_label,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(list.Total()- 1 ) : NULL ); }

Obtemos a lista de objetos-buffers cuja propriedade "Nome da série gráfica" corresponde ao valor transferido ao método, e retornamos o ponteiro para o último objeto da lista. Se a lista estiver vazia, será retornado NULL. Se houver vários objetos-buffers com o mesmo nome da série gráfica, o método retornará o último objeto-buffer criado com tal nome.



O método GetBufferByTimeframe() retorna o ponteiro para o objeto-buffer de acordo com o valor do período gráfico definido para ele:

CBuffer *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(list.Total()- 1 ) : NULL ); }

Obtemos a lista de objetos-buffers cuja propriedade "Período gráfico" corresponde ao valor transferido ao método, e retornamos o ponteiro para o último objeto da lista. Se a lista estiver vazia, será retornado NULL. Se houver vários objetos-buffers com o mesmo período gráfico, o método retornará o último objeto-buffer criado com tal período gráfico.

O método GetBufferByListIndex() retorna o ponteiro para o objeto-buffer de acordo com o índice na lista-coleção:

CBuffer *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list) { return this .m_list.At(index_list); }

Simplesmente retornamos um ponteiro para o objeto mais recente na lista-coleção de buffers. Se a lista estiver vazia, o método At() retornará NULL.



O método GetBufferCalculate() retorna um ponteiro para um objeto-buffer de acordo com seu número de sequência (na ordem de criação de buffers calculados):

CBufferCalculate *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferCalculate( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); }

A partir da lista-coleção de objetos-buffers obtemos apenas aqueles buffers cujo tipo é "Buffer calculado", e da lista obtida retornamos o ponteiro para o objeto de acordo com o índice transferido ao método. Se a lista filtrada resultante estiver vazia ou o índice do objeto desejado ficar fora da lista resultante, o método At() retornará NULL.



Os métodos sobrecarregados InitializePlots() servem para inicializar todos os buffers plotados na coleção:

void CBuffersCollection::InitializePlots( const double value, const uchar color_index) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; buff.InitializeAll(value,color_index); } }

Todos os buffers plotados da coleção são inicializados pelo método através do valor do buffer e o valor do índice de cor transferidos aos parâmetros.



Primeiro, na lista são selecionados apenas buffers plotados, em seguida, num ciclo percorrendo a lista resultante obtemos o seguinte objeto-buffer e inicializamos todas suas matrizes com ajuda do método da classe do objeto-buffer InitializeAll() e transferimos para ele os valores de entrada do método.

void CBuffersCollection::InitializePlots( void ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; buff.InitializeAll(); } }

Todos os buffers plotados da coleção são inicializados pelo método através do valor do buffer definido para cada objeto-buffer e através do valor do índice de cor como zero.



Primeiro, na lista são selecionados apenas buffers plotados, em seguida, num ciclo percorrendo a lista resultante obtemos o seguinte objeto-buffer e inicializamos todas suas matrizes com ajuda do método da classe do objeto-buffer InitializeAll() sem parâmetros.

Os métodos sobrecarregados InitializeCalculates() servem para inicializar todos os buffers calculados na coleção:

void CBuffersCollection::InitializeCalculates( const double value ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); if (list==NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff==NULL) continue ; buff.InitializeAll( value , 0 ); } }

Todos os buffers calculados da coleção são inicializados pelo método através do valor do buffer transferido aos parâmetros.



Primeiro, na lista são selecionados apenas buffers calculados, em seguida, num ciclo percorrendo a lista resultante obtemos o seguinte objeto-buffer e inicializamos suas matrizes com ajuda do método da classe do objeto-buffer InitializeAll() e transferimos para ele o valor de entrada do método.

void CBuffersCollection::InitializeCalculates( void ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; buff.InitializeAll(); } }

Todos os buffers calculados da coleção são inicializados pelo método através do valor do buffer definido para ele.



Primeiro, na lista são selecionados apenas buffers calculados, em seguida, num ciclo percorrendo a lista resultante obtemos o seguinte objeto-buffer e inicializamos sua matriz com ajuda do método da classe do objeto-buffer InitializeAll() sem parâmetros.

O método SetColors() define, para todos os buffers plotados da coleção, os valores de cor a partir da matriz de cores.



void CBuffersCollection::SetColors( const color &array_colors[]) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); } }

O método define, para todos os buffers plotados da coleção, os valores de cor passados como parâmetros na matriz.



Primeiro, na lista são selecionados apenas buffers plotados, em seguida, num ciclo percorrendo a lista resultante obtemos o seguinte objeto-buffer e definimos um conjunto de cores para ele usando o método SetColors() e transferimos para ele a matriz passada nos parâmetros de entrada do método.

O método Clear() limpa os dados do buffer segundo seu índice na lista-coleção na barra especificada da série temporal:

void CBuffersCollection::Clear( const int buffer_list_index, const int series_index) { CBuffer *buff= this .GetBufferByListIndex(buffer_list_index); if (buff== NULL ) return ; buff.ClearData(series_index); }

Primeiro, obtemos o ponteiro para o objeto-buffer segundo seu índice na lista com ajuda do método GetBufferByListIndex() considerado acima, em seguida, usamos o método do objeto-buffer obtido ClearData() para limpar todas suas matrizes.

Para podermos calcular os dados necessários dos índices das barras ao plotar as linhas dos buffers de indicador no gráfico atual e, ao mesmo tempo, usar os dados vindos de outros períodos gráficos, precisamos transferir, à classe-coleção dos buffers, o ponteiro para a lista-coleção das séries temporais usadas localizadas na classe-coleção das séries temporais.

A maneira mais fácil de fazer isso é durante a inicialização do programa, quando todos os objetos das classes da biblioteca já estão criados.

O método da classe OnInit() atribui à variável m_timeseries o ponteiro, transferido a ela, para a classe-coleção das séries temporais:

void OnInit (CTimeSeriesCollection *timeseries) { this .m_timeseries=timeseries; }

Além disso, vamos chamar esse método na função de inicialização da biblioteca nos programas. Como há muito tempo já temos tudo pronto para isso, um pouco mais abaixo simplesmente acabaremos de escrever a chamada deste método no método necessário da classe CEngine.

A classe já contém métodos para definir valores por meio dos buffers de indicador com base no tipo de buffer (setas, linhas, etc.), para definir o índice de cor para esses buffers e para limpar todas as matrizes desses buffers. No total, foram adicionados 28 métodos. Não vamos ver cada um deles, porque todos os métodos já estão nos arquivos anexados ao final do artigo, a lógica de cada um deles é idêntica, a única diferença está apenas no número de matrizes para buffers de diferente tipo. Por isso, aqui consideraremos apenas métodos para o buffer de setas.

Método que define o valor segundo o índice da série temporal para o buffer de setas:

void CBuffersCollection::SetBufferArrowValue( const int number , const int series_index , const double value , const uchar color_index , bool as_current= false ) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .GetBufferArrow(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; if (as_current) { buff.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index, value ); return ; } int index_bar_period=series_index; int num_bars= this .GetBarsData(buff,series_index,index_bar_period); if (num_bars==WRONG_VALUE) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { int index=index_bar_period-i; if (index< 0 ) break ; buff.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index, value ); buff.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index); } }

A lógica do método é descrita nos comentários no código. Vou explicar alguns pontos.

Ao método é transferido o número do objeto do buffers de setas. O número indica o número de sequência de todos os buffers de setas criados. O primeiro buffer de setas que criamos em nosso programa terá o número 0, o segundo, 1, o terceiro, 2, etc. Não se deve confundir os números dos objetos-buffers criados com os índices dos objetos-buffers na lista-coleção. Os índices de buffers recém-adicionados sempre vão em ordem crescente e não dependem do tipo de objeto-buffer. O número de objetos-buffers depende do tipo de buffer. Examinamos esse conceito em detalhes no início do artigo.



Ao método é transferido o índice da barra da série temporal onde é necessário inserir o valor que também é transferido pelo seguinte parâmetro, o índice de cor que será usado para colorir a linha de buffer de indicador segundo o índice especificado da série temporal, e o parâmetro adicional "como para a série temporal atual".

Os métodos estão definidos de forma que, se o objeto-buffer tiver um valor de propriedade "período gráfico" diferente do período gráfico atual, independentemente do índice da série temporal transferido ao método, a linha do indicador será plotada no gráfico atual levando em consideração os dados do período gráfico do objeto-buffer. Ou seja, o método exibirá corretamente os dados de outros períodos gráficos no atual. Desde que o sinalizador as_current tenha o valor false (por padrão). Se este sinalizador for definido como true, o método funcionará apenas com os dados do período gráfico atual, independentemente de se o objeto-buffer tem outro período gráfico em suas propriedades.



Método que define, para objeto-buffer de setas segundo seu número de sequência, o índice de cor na matriz-buffer de cor:

void CBuffersCollection::SetBufferArrowColorIndex( const int number , const int series_index , const uchar color_index ) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .GetBufferArrow(number); if (buff== NULL ) return ; buff.SetBufferColorIndex(series_index,color_index); }

Neste caso, tudo é bem simples, porque obtemos o objeto-buffer de setas segundo seu número e definimos, no índice transferido da série temporal, o índice de cor especificado.



Método que limpa os dados segundo o índice da série temporal para o buffer de setas segundo seu número:

void CBuffersCollection::ClearBufferArrow( const int number , const int series_index ) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .GetBufferArrow(number); if (buff== NULL ) return ; buff.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index, buff.EmptyValue() ); }

Neste caso, obtemos o objeto-buffer de setas segundo seu número e definimos, no índice transferido da série temporal, o valor "vazio" definido para o objeto-buffer.

Todos os outros métodos para trabalhar com outros tipos de objetos-buffers não diferem fundamentalmente daqueles discutidos acima, com exceção do número de matrizes e do tipo de objeto-buffer. Eles podem ser estudados individualmente



Por hoje essas são todas as modificações da classe-coleção dos objetos-buffers.

A listagem completa com todas as alterações está nos arquivos anexados ao artigo.

Agora complementamos e corrigimos a classe do objeto da biblioteca CEngine no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh. Vamos proceder da mesma forma que ao analisar as modificações da classe-coleção dos buffers: primeiro, vamos ver as adições e alterações feitas no corpo da classe e, em seguida, analisaremos cada um dos métodos.

Não vamos exibir a listagem completa do corpo da classe, uma vez que é bastante grande, e mostraremos apenas os locais com alterações e adições:

class CEngine { private : public : ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE SeriesBarType( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE SeriesBarType( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); bool SeriesCopyToBufferAsSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { return this .m_time_series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(symbol,timeframe,property,array,empty);} CBuffersCollection *GetBuffersCollection( void ) { return & this .m_buffers; } CArrayObj *GetListBuffers( void ) { return this .m_buffers.GetList(); } CBuffer *GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByLabel(plot_label); } CBuffer *GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByTimeframe(timeframe);} CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByPlot(plot_index); } CBuffer *GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByListIndex(index_list);} CBuffer *GetLastBuffer( void ); CBufferArrow *GetBufferArrow( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); } CBufferLine *GetBufferLine( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); } CBufferSection *GetBufferSection( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); } CBufferHistogram *GetBufferHistogram( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); } CBufferHistogram2 *GetBufferHistogram2( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); } CBufferZigZag *GetBufferZigZag( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); } CBufferFilling *GetBufferFilling( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); } CBufferBars *GetBufferBars( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); } CBufferCandles *GetBufferCandles( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); } CBufferCalculate *GetBufferCalculate( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferCalculate(number); } int BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal( void ) { return this .m_buffers.PropertyPlotsTotal(); } int BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal( void ) { return this .m_buffers.PropertyBuffersTotal(); } bool BufferCreateArrow( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateArrow(); } bool BufferCreateLine( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateLine(); } bool BufferCreateSection( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateSection(); } bool BufferCreateHistogram( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateHistogram(); } bool BufferCreateHistogram2( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateHistogram2(); } bool BufferCreateZigZag( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateZigZag(); } bool BufferCreateFilling( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateFilling(); } bool BufferCreateBars( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateBars(); } bool BufferCreateCandles( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateCandles(); } bool BufferCreateCalculate( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateCalculate(); } void BuffersInitPlots( const double value, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.InitializePlots(value,color_index); } void BuffersInitPlots( void ) { this .m_buffers.InitializePlots(); } void BuffersInitCalculates( const double value) { this .m_buffers.InitializeCalculates(value); } void BuffersInitCalculates( void ) { this .m_buffers.InitializeCalculates(); } double BufferDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataLine( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataSection( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataHistogram20( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataHistogram21( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataZigZag0( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataZigZag1( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataFilling0( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataFilling1( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsOpen( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsHigh( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsLow( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsClose( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesOpen( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesHigh( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesLow( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesClose( const int number, const int series_index); void BufferSetDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void BufferSetDataLine( const int number, const int series_index, const double value, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void BufferSetDataSection( const int number, const int series_index, const double value, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void BufferSetDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index, const double value, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void BufferSetDataCalculate( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataHistogram20( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataHistogram21( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void BufferSetDataZigZag0( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataZigZag1( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataZigZag( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void BufferSetDataFilling0( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataFilling1( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataFilling( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1, bool as_current= false ); void BufferSetDataBarsOpen( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataBarsHigh( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataBarsLow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataBarsClose( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataBars( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void BufferSetDataCandlesOpen( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataCandlesHigh( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataCandlesLow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataCandlesClose( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataCandles( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); color BufferArrowColor( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferLineColor( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferSectionColor( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferHistogramColor( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferHistogram2Color( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferZigZagColor( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferFillingColor( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferBarsColor( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferCandlesColor( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferArrowColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferLineColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferSectionColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferHistogramColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferHistogram2ColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferZigZagColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferFillingColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferBarsColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferCandlesColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); void BuffersSetColors( const color &array_colors[]) { this .m_buffers.SetColors(array_colors); } void BufferArrowSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferArrowColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferLineSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferLineColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferSectionSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferSectionColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferHistogramSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferHistogramColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferHistogram2SetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferHistogram2ColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferZigZagSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferZigZagColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferFillingSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferFillingColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferBarsSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferBarsColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferCandlesSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferCandlesColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferClear( const int buffer_list_index, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.Clear(buffer_list_index,series_index); } void BufferArrowClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferArrow(number,series_index); } void BufferLineClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferLine(number,series_index); } void BufferSectionClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferSection(number,series_index); } void BufferHistogramClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferHistogram(number,series_index); } void BufferHistogram2Clear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferHistogram2(number,series_index);} void BufferZigZagClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferZigZag(number,series_index); } void BufferFillingClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferFilling(number,series_index); } void BufferBarsClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferBars(number,series_index); } void BufferCandlesClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferCandles(number,series_index); } void BuffersPrintShort( void ); void TradingSetCorrectTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetCorrectTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetMagic( const uint magic, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetComment( const string comment, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetDeviation( const ulong deviation, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetVolume( const double volume= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetExpiration( const datetime expiration= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetAsyncMode( const bool async_mode= false , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetTotalTry( const uchar attempts) { this .m_trading.SetTotalTry(attempts); } ENUM_LOG_LEVEL TradingGetLogLevel( const string symbol_name) { return this .m_trading.GetTradeObjLogLevel(symbol_name); } void SetSoundsStandart( const string symbol= NULL ) { this .m_trading.SetSoundsStandart(symbol); } void SetUseSounds( const bool flag) { this .m_trading.SetUseSounds(flag); } void SetSound( const ENUM_MODE_SET_SOUND mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const string sound, const string symbol= NULL ) { this .m_trading.SetSound(mode,action,sound,symbol); } bool PlaySoundByDescription( const string sound_description); void CollectionOnInit( void ) { this .m_trading. OnInit ( this .GetAccountCurrent(),m_symbols.GetObject(),m_market.GetObject(),m_history.GetObject(),m_events.GetObject()); this .m_buffers. OnInit ( this .m_time_series.GetObject()); }

O método sobrecarregado SeriesBarType() retorna o tipo da barra especificada com base no símbolo e período gráfico

de acordo com o índice definido da série temporal respectiva:



ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE CEngine::SeriesBarType( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.TypeBody() : (ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE) WRONG_VALUE ); }

A partir da coleção das séries temporais segundo o índice especificado da série temporal obtemos o objeto-barra necessário e retornamos seu tipo (altista/baixista/zero/com corpo zero). Se houver um erro ao obter a barra, será retornado -1.



segundo o tempo:

ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE CEngine::SeriesBarType( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.TypeBody() : (ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE) WRONG_VALUE ); }

A partir da coleção das séries temporais segundo o tempo especificado obtemos o objeto-barra necessário e retornamos seu tipo (altista/baixista/zero/com corpo zero).

Se houver um erro ao obter a barra, será retornado -1.

Os métodos podem ser facilmente usados nos indicadores para determinar a cor da barra necessária (ou das barras necessárias ao desenhar dados de outras séries temporais).

O método GetBufferByLabel() retorna o ponteiro para o objeto-buffer segundo o nome da sua série gráfica:

CBuffer *GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByLabel(plot_label); }

Retorna o resultado de operação do método de mesmo nome da classe-coleção de buffers discutida acima.

O método GetBufferByTimeframe() retorna o ponteiro para o objeto-buffer de acordo com sua propriedade "timeframe":

CBuffer *GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByTimeframe(timeframe);}

Retorna o resultado de operação do método de mesmo nome da classe-coleção de buffers discutida acima.

O método GetBufferByListIndex() retorna um ponteiro para o objeto-buffer de acordo com seu índice na lista-coleção dos objetos-buffers da classe da coleção de buffers:

CBuffer *GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByListIndex(index_list);}

Retorna o resultado de operação do método de mesmo nome da classe-coleção de buffers discutida acima.

O método GetLastBuffer() retorna o ponteiro para o último objeto-buffer criado:

CBuffer *CEngine::GetLastBuffer( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBuffers(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; return list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); }

Obtemos um ponteiro para a lista-coleção de buffers e retornamos desde a lista o último objeto-buffer.

O método GetBufferCalculate() retorna o resultado de operação do método de mesmo nome da classe-coleção de buffers discutida acima.

CBufferCalculate *GetBufferCalculate( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferCalculate(number); }

Os métodos BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal() e BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal() foram renomeados a partir dos que antigamente se chamavam BufferPlotsTotal() e BuffersTotal() respectivamente. Eles retornam os resultados de trabalho dos métodos PropertyPlotsTotal() e PropertyBuffersTotal() da classe-coleção de buffers que consideramos acima:

int BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal( void ) { return this .m_buffers.PropertyPlotsTotal(); } int BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal( void ) { return this .m_buffers.PropertyBuffersTotal(); }

O método BufferCreateCalculate() retorna o resultado de operação do método CreateCalculate() da classe-coleção de buffers discutido acima:

bool BufferCreateCalculate( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateCalculate(); }

Quanto ao método de criação de buffer calculado, quero esclarecer que, no momento, o seu uso é bastante limitado, uma vez que todos os buffers calculados devem ser gerados após criar todos os buffers plotados necessários. Se criarmos um buffer calculado entre vários buffers plotados, a sequência de definição de matrizes não será atendida para os buffers de indicador, e todos os buffers de indicador plotados criados após o buffer calculado não serão exibidos. Ainda não descobri por que motivo isso acontece, mas "localizar e consertar" faz parte da nossa na próxima tarefa.



O método sobrecarregado BuffersInitPlots() inicializa todos os buffers plotados com ajuda do método InitializePlots() da classe-coleção de buffers discutida acima:

void BuffersInitPlots( const double value , const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.InitializePlots( value ,color_index); } void BuffersInitPlots( void ) { this .m_buffers.InitializePlots(); }

O método sobrecarregado BuffersInitCalculates() inicializa todos os buffers calculados com ajuda do método InitializeCalculates() da classe-coleção de buffers discutida acima:

void BuffersInitCalculates( const double value ) { this .m_buffers.InitializeCalculates( value ); } void BuffersInitCalculates( void ) { this .m_buffers.InitializeCalculates(); }

O método BufferSetDataCalculate() define os dados para o buffer calculado com ajuda do método SetBufferCalculateValue() da classe-coleção dos objetos-buffers que consideramos acima:



void CEngine::BufferSetDataCalculate( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferCalculateValue(number,series_index, value ); }

Os métodos BufferSetDataArrow(), BufferSetDataLine(), BufferSetDataSection(), BufferSetDataHistogram(), BufferSetDataHistogram2(), BufferSetDataZigZag(), BufferSetDataFilling(), BufferSetDataBars() e BufferSetDataCandles() foram alterados, e definem os dados dos buffers correspondentes usando os métodos da coleção de objetos-buffers que discutimos acima:

void CEngine::BufferSetDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value , const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferArrowValue(number,series_index, value ,color_index,as_current); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataLine( const int number, const int series_index, const double value , const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferLineValue(number,series_index, value ,color_index,as_current); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataSection( const int number, const int series_index, const double value , const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferSectionValue(number,series_index, value ,color_index,as_current); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index, const double value , const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferHistogramValue(number,series_index, value ,color_index,as_current); }

...

void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index, const double value1, const double value2, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferHistogram2Value(number,series_index,value1,value2,color_index,as_current); }

...

void CEngine::BufferSetDataZigZag( const int number, const int series_index, const double value1, const double value2, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferZigZagValue(number,series_index,value1,value2,color_index,as_current); }

...

void CEngine::BufferSetDataFilling( const int number, const int series_index, const double value1, const double value2, bool as_current= false ) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferFillingValue(number,series_index,value1,value2,as_current); }

...

void CEngine::BufferSetDataBars( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if (buff== NULL ) return ; this .m_buffers.SetBufferBarsValue(number,series_index,open,high,low,close,color_index,as_current); }

...

void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandles( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if (buff== NULL ) return ; this .m_buffers.SetBufferCandlesValue(number,series_index,open,high,low,close,color_index,as_current); }

Todos esses métodos são multiperíodo e permitem, numa chamada, transferir corretamente ao buffer de indicador os dados solicitados a partir de outros períodos para o gráfico atual.



Os métodos BufferArrowColor(), BufferLineColor(), BufferSectionColor(), BufferHistogramColor(), BufferHistogram2Color(), BufferZigZagColor(), BufferFillingColor(), BufferBarsColor(), BufferCandlesColor(),

BufferArrowColorIndex(), BufferLineColorIndex(), BufferSectionColorIndex(), BufferHistogramColorIndex(), BufferHistogram2ColorIndex(), BufferZigZagColorIndex(), BufferFillingColorIndex(), BufferBarsColorIndex() e BufferCandlesColorIndex() foram simplesmente renomeados para melhor legibilidade do código.



Por exemplo, antigamente o método BufferArrowColor() era chamado de BufferColorArrow(), o que poderia causar confução ao tentar definir seu propósito, pelo menos me pareceu confuso "cor do buffer de setas". Agora, todos esses métodos primeiro descrevem o tipo de buffer e, depois, o que eles retornam, o que me parece mais visual e certo.

O método BuffersSetColors() define, para todos os buffers de indicador da coleção, os valores de cor a partir da matriz de cores transferida por meio do método SetColors() da classe-coleção dos objetos-buffers que consideramos acima:

void BuffersSetColors( const color &array_colors[]) { this .m_buffers.SetColors(array_colors); }

Agora os métodos que servem para definir o índice da cor para objetos-buffers específicos estão modificados e chamam os respectivos métodos da classe-coleção dos objetos-buffers que discutimos acima:



void BufferArrowSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferArrowColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferLineSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferLineColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferSectionSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferSectionColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferHistogramSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferHistogramColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferHistogram2SetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferHistogram2ColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferZigZagSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferZigZagColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferFillingSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferFillingColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferBarsSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferBarsColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferCandlesSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferCandlesColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); }

O método BufferClear() limpa os dados do buffer com base no seu índice de lista na barra especificada da série temporal com ajuda da chamada do método Clear() da classe-coleção dos objetos-buffers:

void BufferClear( const int buffer_list_index, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.Clear(buffer_list_index,series_index); }

Os métodos para limpar objetos-buffers específicos limpam os dados de todas as matrizes do buffer em questão com ajuda dos respectivos métodosda classe-coleção dos objetos-buffers discutidos acima:

void BufferArrowClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferArrow (number,series_index); } void BufferLineClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferLine (number,series_index); } void BufferSectionClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferSection (number,series_index); } void BufferHistogramClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferHistogram (number,series_index); } void BufferHistogram2Clear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferHistogram2 (number,series_index);} void BufferZigZagClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferZigZag (number,series_index); } void BufferFillingClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferFilling (number,series_index); } void BufferBarsClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferBars (number,series_index); } void BufferCandlesClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferCandles (number,series_index); }

O método BuffersPrintShort() exibe uma breve descrição de todos os buffers de indicador criados no programa e armazenados na coleção de objetos-buffers:

void CEngine::BuffersPrintShort( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBuffers(); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; buff.PrintShort(); } }

A lógica do método é descrita nos comentários ao código e é simples: num ciclo percorrendo a lista de objetos-buffers da coleção, obtemos o próximo buffer e imprimimos sua breve descrição no log com ajuda do método PrintShort() da classe do objeto-buffer.

Acima, dissemos que precisávamos passar para a classe-coleção dos objetos-buffers um ponteiro para um objeto da classe-coleção da série temporal.

Já temos o método CollectionOnInit(), sua chamada nos permite passar para a biblioteca todas as coleções necessárias, resta-nos adicionar a ele a transferência do ponteiro necessário, fazemos isso por meio da chamada do método OnInit() considerado anteriormente da classe da coleção de objetos-buffers:

void CollectionOnInit( void ) { this .m_trading. OnInit ( this .GetAccountCurrent(),m_symbols.GetObject(),m_market.GetObject(),m_history.GetObject(),m_events.GetObject()); this .m_buffers. OnInit ( this .m_time_series.GetObject()); }

Este método é chamado em OnInit() de programas que funcionam com base na biblioteca.

Em OnInit() é chamada a função de inicialização da biblioteca OnInitDoEasy(), na qual, junto com outras ações de configuração, também está escrita a chamada desse método.



Assim fica concluída a modificação das classes da biblioteca.

Agora testemos a criação de um indicador multiperíodo.



Teste

Para teste, vamos pegar o indicador do artigo anterior e salvá-lo numa nova pasta \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part45\

com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart45.mq5.

Vamos fazer o seguinte, o indicador terá nas configurações um período gráfico com o qual deve funcionar, e adicionaremos uma seleção de diferentes tipos de plotagem para os buffers que serão desenhados no gráfico.



A linha do indicador do artigo

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT;

deve ser alterada para uma nova:

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST ;

Aqui alteramos o trabalho do indicador como período gráfico atual para o trabalho com a lista de períodos gráficos. Agora o indicador irá aguardar a lista de períodos gráficos para trabalhar, lista essa localizadas na matriz de armazenamento.

Em seguida, adicionamos à configurações uma variável de entrada em que será definido o período gráfico necessário para trabalhar (por padrão, o atual), e em seguida só tal período selecionado será registrado na matriz no manipulador OnInit(). Assim, especificamos, para o indicador, o período gráfico necessário que deve usar para pegar os dados de exibição no atual.

sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod = PERIOD_CURRENT ; int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod);

Após registrar o período gráfico na matriz, biblioteca usará este valor para criar as séries temporais necessárias.

Depois, simplesmente criamos os buffers com todos os tipos de plotagens e definimos, para eles, os sinalizadores de exibição na janela de dados dependendo das respectivas configurações dos parâmetros de entrada e especificamos para eles o período gráfico indicado nas configurações:

engine.BufferCreateArrow(); engine.BufferCreateLine(); engine.BufferCreateSection(); engine.BufferCreateHistogram(); engine.BufferCreateHistogram2(); engine.BufferCreateZigZag(); engine.BufferCreateFilling(); engine.BufferCreateBars(); engine.BufferCreateCandles(); engine.BufferCreateCalculate(); if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); color array_colors[]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray }; engine.BuffersSetColors(array_colors); CBuffer *buff_zz=engine.GetBufferByPlot( 5 ); if (buff_zz!= NULL ) { buff_zz.SetWidth( 2 ); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<engine.GetListBuffers().Total();i++) { CBuffer *buff=engine.GetListBuffers().At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; buff.SetShowData(IsUse(buff.Status())); buff.SetTimeframe(InpPeriod); }

Como sempre usaremos a direção de indexação nos indicadores como nas séries temporais (por causa de como é feito o armazenamento de séries temporais na biblioteca), criaremos mais uma função para transferir todas as matrizes de dados de OnCalculate() à biblioteca. Anteriormente, a função CopyData() fazia isso definindo, para as matrizes, o sinalizador "como nas séries temporais", e, após isso, era retornado seu estado anterior:

void CopyData( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { bool as_series_time= ArrayGetAsSeries (time); if (!as_series_time) ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); bool as_series_open= ArrayGetAsSeries (open); if (!as_series_open) ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); bool as_series_high= ArrayGetAsSeries (high); if (!as_series_high) ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); bool as_series_low= ArrayGetAsSeries (low); if (!as_series_low) ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); bool as_series_close= ArrayGetAsSeries (close); if (!as_series_close) ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); bool as_series_tick_volume= ArrayGetAsSeries (tick_volume); if (!as_series_tick_volume) ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); bool as_series_volume= ArrayGetAsSeries (volume); if (!as_series_volume) ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); bool as_series_spread= ArrayGetAsSeries (spread); if (!as_series_spread) ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); rates_data.rates_total=rates_total; rates_data.prev_calculated=prev_calculated; rates_data.rates.time=time[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.open=open[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.high=high[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.low=low[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.close=close[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.tick_volume=tick_volume[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.real_volume=( #ifdef __MQL5__ volume[ 0 ] #else 0 #endif); rates_data.rates.spread=( #ifdef __MQL5__ spread[ 0 ] #else 0 #endif); if (!as_series_time) ArraySetAsSeries (time, false ); if (!as_series_open) ArraySetAsSeries (open, false ); if (!as_series_high) ArraySetAsSeries (high, false ); if (!as_series_low) ArraySetAsSeries (low, false ); if (!as_series_close) ArraySetAsSeries (close, false ); if (!as_series_tick_volume) ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, false ); if (!as_series_volume) ArraySetAsSeries (volume, false ); if (!as_series_spread) ArraySetAsSeries (spread, false ); }

A seguir, nós novamente "viramos" estas matrizes para que trabalhassem corretamente com as séries temporais da biblioteca em OnCalculate():

ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true );

Para evitar o trabalho desnecessário, no arquivo de funções de serviço da biblioteca criamos mais uma função, na qual as matrizes transferidas a ela irão receber a direção de indexação com nas séries temporais. Abrimos o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh e inserimos nele a nova função:

void CopyDataAsSeries( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); rates_data.rates_total=rates_total; rates_data.prev_calculated=prev_calculated; rates_data.rates.time=time[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.open=open[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.high=high[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.low=low[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.close=close[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.tick_volume=tick_volume[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.real_volume=( #ifdef __MQL5__ volume[ 0 ] #else 0 #endif); rates_data.rates.spread=( #ifdef __MQL5__ spread[ 0 ] #else 0 #endif); }

Esta função faz o mesmo que a anterior, mas não retorna as matrizes à sua indexação original. Agora, em vez de chamar a função CopyData() desde o indicador, chamaremos CopyDataAsSeries(), o que nos evitará de redefinir a indexação de matriz desejada:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyDataAsSeries(rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); EventsHandling(); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; engine.BuffersInitPlots(); engine.BuffersInitCalculates(); } CBar *bar= NULL ; uchar color_index= 0 ; for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { engine.BufferArrowClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferLineClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferSectionClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferHistogramClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferHistogram2Clear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferZigZagClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferFillingClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferBarsClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferCandlesClear( 0 , 0 ); bar=engine.SeriesGetBar( NULL ,InpPeriod,time[i]); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; color_index=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW)) engine.BufferSetDataArrow( 0 ,i,bar.Close(),color_index); if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_LINE)) engine.BufferSetDataLine( 0 ,i,bar.Open(),color_index); if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION)) engine.BufferSetDataSection( 0 ,i,bar.Close(),color_index); if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM)) engine.BufferSetDataHistogram( 0 ,i,open[i],color_index); if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2)) engine.BufferSetDataHistogram2( 0 ,i,bar.Open(),bar.Close(),color_index); if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG)) { double value1=bar.Low(); double value2=value1; if (color_index== 1 ) { value1=value2=bar.High(); } engine.BufferSetDataZigZag( 0 ,i,value1,value2,color_index); } if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING)) { double value1=bar.High(); double value2=bar.Low(); if (color_index== 1 ) { value1=bar.Low(); value2=bar.High(); } engine.BufferSetDataFilling( 0 ,i,value1,value2,color_index); } if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_BARS)) engine.BufferSetDataBars( 0 ,i,bar.Open(),bar.High(),bar.Low(),bar.Close(),color_index); if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES)) engine.BufferSetDataCandles( 0 ,i,bar.Open(),bar.High(),bar.Low(),bar.Close(),color_index); } return (rates_total); }

Todas as outras ações e lógica do manipulador OnCalculate() são descritas em detalhes nos comentários do código. Podemos ver que trabalhar com o indicador multiperíodo é fácil, uma vez que não precisamos calcular nada, basta gravar os dados no buffer, e a própria biblioteca calculará onde inseri-los e como exibi-los:









O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos a desenvolver uma classe-coleção de buffers de indicador e a organizar a operação dos indicadores em modo multissímbolo.



Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Gostaria de chamar sua atenção para o fato de que neste artigo fizemos um indicador de teste em MQL5 para MetaTrader 5.

Os arquivos anexados estão destinados apenas ao MetaTrader 5 e a versão atual da biblioteca ainda não foi testada no MetaTrader 4.

Depois de criar uma coleção de buffers de indicador e testá-la, tentaremos implementar algumas coisas do MQL5 para MetaTrader 4.

