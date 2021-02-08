DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第58部): 指標バッファデータの時系列

目次

概念

時系列の操作に関するトピックの結論として、指標バッファに格納されているストレージ、検索、およびデータの並べ替えを整理します。これにより、プログラムでライブラリベースで作成される指標の値に基づいて分析をさらに実行できます。指標データの時系列構築の概念は、時系列コレクション構築の概念に似ています。指標ごとに、すべてのバッファのすべてのデータを格納するリストを作成します。指標バッファリストのデータ量は、指標が計算された対応する時系列のデータ量に対応します。ライブラリのすべてのコレクションクラスの一般的な概念により、対応するコレクションで必要なデータを簡単に見つけることができます。それぞれ、今日作成されたクラスでも同じことが可能です。



さらに、ライブラリに保存されているすべてのデータを分析するためのクラスを作成します。これは、ライブラリコレクションのデータを全範囲で比較して統計調査を実行するための非常に柔軟なツールとなります。



ライブラリクラスの改善

指標バッファデータのコレクションクラスは、現在のバーで作成されたすべての指標のデータを自動的に更新します。新しいバーが表示されると、指標バッファの新しいデータが作成され、コレクションに配置されます。

NewBarObj.mqhファイルには、時系列コレクション用に作成された「新規バー」クラスがすでにあります。

これは、ライブラリディレクトリ\MQL5\Include\DoEasyPart57\Objects\Series\の時系列クラスフォルダに保存されています。

指標バッファデータのコレクションクラスの新規バーも追跡する必要があります。

したがって、ライブラリのサービス関数とクラスのフォルダ\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\に移動します。

以前の場所にあるファイルを削除します。



「Timeseries」クラスは「新規バー」クラスを使用するため、「Timeseries」クラスファイル\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqhのインクルードファイルブロックでこのクラスへの古いパスを変更する必要があります。



#include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh"

新しいパスは以下の通りです。

#include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh"

新しいメッセージインデックスを\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに追加します。

MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_PRICE_ASK, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_PRICE_BID, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_OPEN_BUY,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_BUFFER_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_IND_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, };

新しく追加したインデックスに対応するメッセージテキストも追加します。

{ "Could not get Ask price. Error " }, { "Could not get Bid price. Error " }, { "Could not get time. Error " }, { "Failed to open a Buy position. Error " },

...

{ "Indicator buffer number" }, { "Indicator buffer value" }, { "The method is not intended for working with indicator programs" }, { "Failed to get indicator data timeseries" }, { "Failed to get the current data of the indicator buffer" }, { "Failed to create indicator data object" }, { "Failed to add indicator data object to the list" }, };

今日は新しいコレクションを作成するので、コレクションIDを設定しましょう。それとは別に、指標バッファデータはタイマーで自動的に更新されるため、新しいコレクションタイマーのパラメータの定数を作成します。

新しいデータをファイル\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhに追加します。

#define COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 6 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 7 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 )

コレクション内の指標バッファデータを検索するには、さらに指標ハンドルによってデータを検索する必要があります(データはこの指標に関連付けられ、データを検索する場合、指標との関連付けの正確なIDを使用しないのは奇妙なためです)。

指標データの整数プロパティに新しいプロパティを追加し、プロパティ数を5から6に増やします。

enum ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER { IND_DATA_PROP_TIME = 0 , IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD, IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE, }; #define IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 6 ) #define IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

それぞれ、新しい整数プロパティを追加したので、可能な並べ替え条件のリストに追加して、このプロパティによって検索および並べ替えできるようにします。

#define FIRST_IND_DATA_DBL_PROP (IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_IND_DATA_STR_PROP (IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_IND_DATA_MODE { SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME = 0 , SORT_BY_IND_DATA_PERIOD, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_INDICATOR_TYPE, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_ID, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_BUFFER_VALUE = FIRST_IND_DATA_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_SYMBOL = FIRST_IND_DATA_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_NAME, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_SHORTNAME, };

コレクションに保存されている指標バッファデータは、前の記事で作成された指標バッファデータクラスによって表示されます。



次に、それに(ファイル\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqhで)指標ハンドルのインストールメソッドを追加します。このバッファのデータはこのクラスのオブジェクトに保存されます。また、クラスコンストラクタに、指標ハンドルパラメータの受け渡しとそのバッファの値を追加します。これにより、オブジェクトの作成中にこれらのパラメータの値を設定できるようになります。

void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); void SetIndicatorType( const ENUM_INDICATOR type) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE,type); } void SetBufferNum( const int num) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM,num); } void SetIndicatorID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID,id); } void SetIndicatorHandle( const int handle) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE,handle); } void SetBufferValue( const double value) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_BUFFER_VALUE,value); } void SetIndicatorName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_NAME,name); } void SetIndicatorShortname( const string shortname) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_SHORTNAME,shortname); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CDataInd* compared_data) const ; CDataInd(){;} CDataInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_handle , const int ind_id, const int buffer_num, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const double value );

オブジェクトプロパティへの簡単なアクセスのためのメソッドのブロックに指標ハンドルを返すメソッドを追加し、指標バッファデータの値を返すメソッドの名前を変更します(旧称PriceValue())。

datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_TIME); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD); } ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE); } int BufferNum( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM); } int IndicatorID( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID); } int IndicatorHandle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE); } double BufferValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_BUFFER_VALUE); }

クラスコンストラクタの本体で、新しいオブジェクトを作成するときに渡される新しいプロパティの値を設定します。



CDataInd::CDataInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_handle , const int ind_id, const int buffer_num, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const double value ) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )+ 1 ; this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(timeframe); this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,time); this .SetIndicatorType(ind_type); this .SetIndicatorHandle(ind_handle); this .SetBufferNum(buffer_num); this .SetIndicatorID(ind_id); this .SetBufferValue(value); }

整数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドに指標ハンドルの説明を表示するためのコードブロックを追加します。

string CDataInd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==IND_DATA_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TIMEFRAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .m_period_description ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .IndicatorTypeDescription() ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

指標バッファデータの時系列クラス

ライブラリ内のすべてのコレクションクラスは、標準ライブラリのCObjectクラスとその子孫のインスタンスへのポインタの動的配列のクラスに基づいて作成されます。指標バッファデータのコレクションクラスは除外されません。



このクラスを使用すると、CArrayObjオブジェクトのリストに1つの指標のバッファデータのオブジェクトを格納して、時系列バーの開いた時間に対応する指標バッファのデータを取得できます。当然、リストは、リストに格納されているオブジェクトのプロパティによって自動的に更新、検索、および並べ替えることができます。

フォルダ\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\で、新しいクラスCSeriesDataIndをファイルSeriesDataInd.mqhに作成します。

クラスオブジェクトは、CBaseObjライブラリのすべてのオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトから派生している必要があります。

すべての変数とメソッドを使用してクラス本体を分析します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\NewBarObj.mqh" #include "DataInd.mqh" class CSeriesDataInd : public CBaseObj { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; ENUM_INDICATOR m_ind_type; string m_symbol; string m_period_description; int m_ind_handle; int m_ind_id; int m_buffers_total; uint m_amount; uint m_required; uint m_bars; bool m_sync; CArrayObj m_list_data; CNewBarObj m_new_bar_obj; CDataInd *CreateNewDataInd( const int buffer_num, const datetime time, const double value); public : CSeriesDataInd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_data; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CDataInd *GetIndDataByTime( const int buffer_num, const datetime time); CDataInd *GetIndDataByBar( const int buffer_num, const uint shift); void SetSymbol( const string symbol); void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool SetRequiredUsedData( const uint required); void SetIndHandle( const int handle) { this .m_ind_handle=handle; } void SetIndID( const int id) { this .m_ind_id=id; } void SetIndBuffersTotal( const int total) { this .m_buffers_total=total; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } ulong AvailableUsedData( void ) const { return this .m_amount; } ulong RequiredUsedData( void ) const { return this .m_required; } ulong Bars ( void ) const { return this .m_bars; } int IndHandle( void ) const { return this .m_ind_handle; } int IndID( void ) const { return this .m_ind_id; } int IndBuffersTotal( void ) const { return this .m_buffers_total; } bool IsNewBar( const datetime time) { return this .m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBar(time); } bool IsNewBarManual( const datetime time) { return this .m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBarManual(time); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_data.Total(); } void SaveNewBarTime( const datetime time) { this .m_new_bar_obj.SaveNewBarTime(time); } int Create( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( void ); double BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const datetime time); double BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const uint shift); CSeriesDataInd( void ){;} CSeriesDataInd( const int handle, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_id, const int buffers_total, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); };

オブジェクトには、ライブラリのすべてのオブジェクトに固有の既知のメソッドと、オブジェクトパラメータを格納するためのクラスメンバー変数のセットが表示されます。

クラスのpublicセクションで、オブジェクトプロパティへのアクセスを簡素化し、外部からインストールするためのメソッドを宣言します。

クラスメソッドの実装を見てみましょう。

パラメトリッククラスコンストラクタには、オブジェクトの作成に必要なプロパティのすべての値が渡されます。

CSeriesDataInd::CSeriesDataInd( const int handle, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_id, const int buffers_total, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) : m_bars( 0 ), m_amount( 0 ),m_required( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID; this .m_list_data.Clear(); this .m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe); this .m_sync= this .SetRequiredUsedData(required); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); this .m_ind_handle=handle; this .m_ind_type=ind_type; this .m_ind_id=ind_id; this .m_buffers_total=buffers_total; }

指標バッファデータの時系列コレクションのオブジェクトセットIDについて、CDataIndクラスのオブジェクトが格納されるリストをクリアし、並び替え済みリストのフラグをリストに設定します。これらのオブジェクトに最適な並べ替えモードは、時間による並べ替えです。これは、リスト内のオブジェクトの場所と、指標の物理バッファ内のデータの場所が確実に一致するようにします。

銘柄と時間枠を設定するメソッドにはコメントはいりません。

void CSeriesDataInd::SetSymbol( const string symbol) { if ( this .m_symbol==symbol) return ; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } void CSeriesDataInd::SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if ( this .m_timeframe==timeframe) return ; this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe); } void CSeriesDataInd::SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetTimeframe(timeframe); }

以下は、指標バッファデータの必要量を設定するメソッドです。



bool CSeriesDataInd::SetRequiredUsedData( const uint required) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return false ; } this .m_required=(required< 1 ? SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT : required); datetime array[ 1 ]; :: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,array); this .m_bars=( uint ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_BARS_COUNT ); if ( this .m_bars> 0 ) { this .m_amount=(required== 0 ? :: fmin (SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT, this .m_bars) : :: fmin (required, this .m_bars)); return true ; } return false ; }

指標内で作業するには他のクラスがすでに利用可能であるため、開始されたプログラムのタイプが一度にチェックされます。指標の場合は、そのメッセージが表示され、falseが返されます。第35部で時系列クラスが作成されたときに、同様のメソッドの作業が分析されました。



以下は、新しい指標データオブジェクトを作成するメソッドです。

CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::CreateNewDataInd( const int buffer_num, const datetime time, const double value ) { CDataInd* data_ind= new CDataInd( this .m_ind_type, this .m_ind_handle, this .m_ind_id,buffer_num, this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,time, value ); return data_ind; }

CDataIndクラスの新しいオブジェクトを作成し、新しく作成されたオブジェクトへのポインタ、または、オブジェクトが作成されていない場合はNULLを返します。



以下は、指標データの時系列リストを作成するメソッドです。

int CSeriesDataInd::Create( const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return false ; } if ( this .m_amount== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return 0 ; } else if (required> 0 && this .m_amount!=required && required< this .m_bars) { if (! this .SetRequiredUsedData(required)) return 0 ; } double data[]; :: ArraySetAsSeries (data, true ); this .m_list_data.Clear(); this .m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); :: ResetLastError (); int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_buffers_total;i++) { int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_ind_handle,i, 0 , this .m_amount,data); if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return 0 ; } for ( int j= 0 ;j<( int ) this .m_amount;j++) { :: ResetLastError (); datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,j); if (time== 0 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME),CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); continue ; } CDataInd* data_ind=CreateNewDataInd(i,time,data[j]); if (data_ind== NULL ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_IND_DATA_OBJ), " " ,:: TimeToString (time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err) ); continue ; } if (! this .m_list_data.Add(data_ind)) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST), " " ,:: TimeToString (time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err) ); delete data_ind; continue ; } } } return this .m_list_data.Total(); }

すべてのメソッドロジックは、そのコードに詳細に説明されています。メソッドは、すべての指標バッファからのデータを配列にコピーします。これらのデータで新しい指標データオブジェクトCDataIndを作成し、コレクションリストに配置します。



以下は、指標データコレクションリストを更新するメソッドです。

void CSeriesDataInd::Refresh( void ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return ; } if (! this .m_available) return ; double data[ 1 ]; int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; :: ResetLastError (); datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 ); if (time== 0 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME),CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return ; } this .m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); if ( this .IsNewBarManual(time)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_buffers_total;i++) { int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_ind_handle,i, 0 , 1 ,data); if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return ; } CDataInd* data_ind=CreateNewDataInd(i,time,data[ 0 ]); if (data_ind== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_data.InsertSort(data_ind)) { delete data_ind; return ; } } if ( this .m_list_data.Total()>( int ) this .m_required) this .m_list_data.Delete( 0 ); this .SaveNewBarTime(time); } CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),IND_DATA_PROP_TIME,time,EQUAL); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_buffers_total;i++) { CDataInd *data_ind= this .GetIndDataByTime(i,time); if (data_ind== NULL ) return ; int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_ind_handle,i, 0 , 1 ,data); if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return ; } data_ind.SetBufferValue(data[ 0 ]); } }

メソッド操作のロジックは、そのコードに詳細に説明されています。メソッドは、現在のバーのすべての指標バッファのデータを更新します。新しいバーでは現在のバーの新しいオブジェクトを作成し、コレクションリストに追加します。コレクションリストのサイズが必要な値を超えると、最も古いオブジェクトがリストから削除されます。



以下は、時間とバッファ番号によって指標データオブジェクトを返すメソッドです。

CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::GetIndDataByTime( const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(IND_DATA_PROP_TIME,time,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty(list,IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM,buffer_num,EQUAL); return list.At( 0 ); }

ここでは、指定された時間に対応する指標データオブジェクトを含むリストを取得して、

受信したリストをフィルターして、指定した指標バッファのオブジェクトのみがそこに残るようにします。

リストには1つのオブジェクトのみが含まれます。それを返します。



以下は、バーとバッファ番号によって指標データオブジェクトを返すメソッドです。

CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::GetIndDataByBar( const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,( int )shift); if (time== 0 ) return NULL ; return this .GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); }

ここでは、指定されたインデックスでバーの開く時間を取得してから、上記のメソッドを使用して受け取ったオブジェクトを返します。



以下は、指定された指標バッファのデータを時間によって返すメソッドです。

double CSeriesDataInd::BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CDataInd *data_ind= this .GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); return (data_ind== NULL ? EMPTY_VALUE : data_ind.BufferValue()); }

ここでは、GetIndDataByTime()メソッドを使用してデータオブジェクトを取得し、オブジェクトに書き込まれたバッファ値を返すか、オブジェクトが受信されなかった場合は「空の値」を返します。



以下は、指定された指標バッファのデータをバーインデックスによって返すメソッドです。



double CSeriesDataInd::BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { CDataInd *data_ind= this .GetIndDataByBar(buffer_num,shift); return (data_ind== NULL ? EMPTY_VALUE : data_ind.BufferValue()); }

ここでは、GetIndDataByBar()メソッドを使用してデータオブジェクトを取得し、オブジェクトに書き込まれたバッファ値を返すか、オブジェクトが受信されなかった場合は「空の値」を返します。



プログラムで作成されたすべての指標は、第54部で作成された指標オブジェクトコレクションに移動されます。このような各オブジェクトは、標準またはカスタム指標のすべてのデータを備えています。ただし、一部のデータの補足が必要です。このクラスのオブジェクトによって記述される指標が所有するバッファの数が常にわかるように、指標バッファの数を格納するための変数を追加する必要があります。これは、描画するバッファの数が事前にわからないカスタム指標に特に関係があります。また、クラスを作成したばかりの指標バッファデータコレクションリストを追加する必要があります。このような場合、指標オブジェクトはそのすべてのバッファのデータリストも保存します。それらから、各指標バッファの各バーのデータを受信することができます。

指標オブジェクトクラスファイル\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqhを開き、必要なすべての改善を行います。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\Indicators\SeriesDataInd.mqh" class CIndicatorDE : public CBaseObj { protected : MqlParam m_mql_param[]; CSeriesDataInd m_series_data; private : long m_long_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; string m_ind_type_description; int m_buffers_total; int IndexProp(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} bool IsEqualMqlParams( MqlParam &struct1, MqlParam &struct2) const ; bool IsEqualMqlParamArrays( MqlParam &compared_struct[]) const ; protected : CIndicatorDE( ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS status, ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, string name, string shortname, MqlParam &mql_params[]); public : CIndicatorDE( void ){;} ~CIndicatorDE( void ); void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property, string value) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CIndicatorDE* compared_obj) const ; void SetGroup( const ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_GROUP,group); } void SetEmptyValue( const double value) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE,value); } void SetName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_NAME,name); } void SetShortName( const string shortname) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SHORTNAME,shortname); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_ID,id); } void SetBuffersTotal( const int buffers_total) { this .m_buffers_total=buffers_total; } ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_STATUS);} ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP Group( void ) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_GROUP); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } ENUM_INDICATOR TypeIndicator( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_TYPE); } int Handle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_HANDLE); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_ID); } double EmptyValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_NAME); } string ShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SHORTNAME); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SYMBOL); } int BuffersTotal( void ) const { return this .m_buffers_total; } string GetTypeDescription( void ) const { return m_ind_type_description; } string GetStatusDescription( void ) const ; string GetGroupDescription( void ) const ; string GetTimeframeDescription( void ) const ; string GetEmptyValueDescription( void ) const ; string GetMqlParamDescription( const int index) const ; CSeriesDataInd *GetSeriesData( void ) { return & this .m_series_data; } void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} virtual void PrintParameters( void ) {;} double GetDataBuffer( const int buffer_num, const int index); double GetDataBuffer( const int buffer_num, const datetime time); };

クラスに指標データコレクションクラスのオブジェクトを提示するために、インクルードファイルのセクションにそのファイルSeriesDataInd.mqhをインクルードしました。

クラスのprotectedセクションで、指標データコレクションクラスm_series_dataのオブジェクトを宣言します。

m_buffers_total変数は、描画された指標バッファの総数を格納します。これらすべてのバッファのデータオブジェクトは、指標バッファのデータコレクションに保存されます。



メソッドSetBuffersTotal()およびBuffersTotal()は、描画された指標バッファの総数を設定/返します。



メソッドGetSeriesData()は、指標バッファデータコレクションへのポインタを返します。







ここで、指標コレクションクラスファイル\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqhを開き、必要な改善を追加します。



指標の作成時に、作成された指標のタイプに対応するすべてのデータを明確にして、抽象指標クラスのオブジェクトが作成されます。次に、この指標オブジェクトがコレクションリストに追加されます。作成された指標オブジェクトがAddIndicatorToList()メソッドを使用してコレクションに追加されると、さらに、指標の必要なパラメータがその正確な識別のために設定されます。

このメソッドに、描画される指標バッファの数と必要なバッファデータの量の仕様を追加します。

CIndicatorDE *CreateIndicator( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, MqlParam &mql_param[], const string symbol_name= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period= PERIOD_CURRENT ); int AddIndicatorToList(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const int id, const int buffers_total , const uint required= 0 );

カスタム指標作成メソッドでは、描画されたバッファの総数を追加で渡します。

int CreateCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id, const int buffers_total , ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, MqlParam &mql_param[]);

指標バッファ時系列のデータオブジェクトへのポインタを指定された時間によって返すメソッドと、指標バッファデータコレクションからデータを作成、更新、および返すメソッドを宣言します。



CIndicatorDE *GetIndByID( const uint id); CDataInd *GetDataIndObj( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( void ); bool SeriesCreate(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const uint required= 0 ); bool SeriesCreateAll( const uint required= 0 ); void SeriesRefreshAll( void ); void SeriesRefresh( const int ind_id); double GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time); double GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const uint shift); CIndicatorsCollection(); };

AddIndicatorToList()メソッドの実装では、指標バッファの数の設定とその時系列の作成を追加します。



int CIndicatorsCollection::AddIndicatorToList(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const int id, const int buffers_total, const uint required= 0 ) { if (indicator== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; int index= this .Index(indicator); if (index!= WRONG_VALUE ) { delete indicator; indicator= this .m_list.At(index); } else { if (! this .m_list.Add(indicator)) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_IND_TO_LIST)); delete indicator; return INVALID_HANDLE ; } } if (id> WRONG_VALUE && ! this .CheckID(id)) indicator.SetID(id); indicator.SetBuffersTotal(buffers_total); this .SeriesCreate(indicator,required); return indicator.Handle(); }

指標バッファの総数もAddIndicatorToList()メソッドに渡されるため、指標オブジェクトを作成するすべてのメソッドで、バッファ数の値の受け渡しを追加する必要があります。標準指標の場合、それらの正確な数はわかっていますが、カスタム指標の場合、この数はその作成メソッドで渡されます。

このようなすべてのクラスメソッドには、すでに変更が加えられています。それらのうちいくつかを見てみましょう。

以下は、Accelerator Oscillator指標の作成メソッドです。

int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_mql_param, 0 ); CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_AC , this .m_mql_param,symbol,timeframe); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id , 1 ) ; }

指標オブジェクトをコレクションリストに追加するメソッドを呼び出す際に、さらにこの指標には1つの描画バッファがあることを指定します。



以下は、平均方向移動指数(Average Directional Movement Index)指標の作成メソッドです。



int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateADX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id, const int adx_period= 14 ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_mql_param, 1 ); this .m_mql_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_mql_param[ 0 ].integer_value=adx_period; CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_ADX , this .m_mql_param,symbol,timeframe); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id , 3 ) ; }

指標オブジェクトをコレクションリストに追加するメソッドを呼び出す際に、さらにこの指標には3つの描画バッファがあることを指定します。



以下は、カスタム指標の作成メソッドです。



int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id, const int buffers_total , ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, MqlParam &mql_param[]) { CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_CUSTOM ,mql_param,symbol,timeframe); if (indicator== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; indicator.SetGroup(group); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id, buffers_total ); }

メソッドの入力変数で指標の描画バッファの数の値を渡し、指標オブジェクトをコレクションリストに追加するメソッドを呼び出す際にメソッドに渡された描画バッファの数を指定します 。



以下は、指標バッファ時系列のデータオブジェクトへのポインタを時間によって返すメソッドです。

CDataInd *CIndicatorsCollection::GetDataIndObj( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return NULL ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data== NULL ) return NULL ; return buffers_data.GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); }

ここでは、IDによってコレクションから指標オブジェクトを取得し、

バッファデータのコレクションリストへのポインタを取得し、

指定されたバッファのデータを時系列バーの開いた時間によって返します。



以下は、指定された指標のデータ時系列を作成するメソッドです。

bool CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesCreate( CIndicatorDE *indicator , const uint required= 0 ) { if (indicator== NULL ) return false ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data!= NULL ) { buffers_data.SetSymbolPeriod(indicator. Symbol (),indicator.Timeframe()); buffers_data.SetIndHandle(indicator.Handle()); buffers_data.SetIndID(indicator.ID()); buffers_data.SetIndBuffersTotal(indicator.BuffersTotal()); buffers_data.SetRequiredUsedData(required); } return (buffers_data!= NULL ? buffers_data.Create(required)> 0 : false ); }

ここでは、メソッドは指標オブジェクトへのポインタおよび指標バッファデータの作成されたバーの必要な数を受け取ります。

指標オブジェクトからそのバッファデータコレクションへのポインタを取得し、

データコレクションに必要なすべてのパラメータを設定し、

要求された数の指標バッファデータの作成結果を返します。



以下は、すべてのコレクション指標で使用されるすべての時系列を作成するメソッドです。

bool CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesCreateAll( const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<m_list.Total();i++) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=m_list.At(i); if (! this .SeriesCreate(indicator,required)) res&= false ; } return res; }

ここでは、コレクション内の指標オブジェクトの総数によるループで、さらに指標オブジェクトへのポインターを取得し、上記で検討した方法を使用してバッファデータの時系列を作成した結果をres変数に追加します。 ループが完了したら、変数resの値を返します。少なくとも1つのバッファデータ時系列が作成されなかった場合、この変数はfalse値になります。



以下は、すべてのコレクション指標のバッファデータの更新メソッドです。

void CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesRefreshAll( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<m_list.Total();i++) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=m_list.At(i); if (indicator== NULL ) continue ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data== NULL ) continue ; buffers_data.Refresh(); } }

ここでは、コレクション内の指標オブジェクトの総数によるループで、さらに指標オブジェクトへのポインターを取得し、バッファ時系列のデータオブジェクトへのポインタを取得し、Refresh()メソッドを使用して時系列を更新します。



以下は、指定された指標のバッファデータの更新メソッドです。

void CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesRefresh( const int ind_id ) { CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data== NULL ) return ; buffers_data.Refresh(); }

メソッドは必要な指標のIDを受け取ります。GetIndByID()メソッドを使用して必要な指標へのポインタを取得し、バッファデータの時系列オブジェクトを取得し、Refresh()メソッドを使用して時系列を更新します。



以下は、指定された指標の指定されたバッファの値を時間またはバーインデックスによって返すメソッドです。



double CIndicatorsCollection::GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return EMPTY_VALUE ; CSeriesDataInd *series=indicator.GetSeriesData(); return (series!= NULL && series.DataTotal()> 0 ? series.BufferValue(buffer_num,time) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CIndicatorsCollection::GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return EMPTY_VALUE ; CSeriesDataInd *series=indicator.GetSeriesData(); return (series!= NULL && series.DataTotal()> 0 ? series.BufferValue(buffer_num,shift) : EMPTY_VALUE ); }

これらのメソッドは、最初のメソッドにはバーの開いた時間が渡される一方2番目のメソッドにはバーのインデックスが渡されることを除いて同じです。

コレクション内の必要な指標へのポインタを取得し、バッファデータのコレクションオブジェクトへのポインタを取得し、オーバーロードされたメソッドBufferValue()を使用して指定されたバッファの値を返します 。



ライブラリクラスを「外部世界」に接続するには、メインライブラリクラスCEngineを使用します。これはプログラムからすべてのライブラリメソッドにアクセスするメソッドが配置されている\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhにあります。

指標バッファデータのコレクションを処理するためのメソッドを追加します

CIndicatorsCollection *GetIndicatorsCollection( void ) { return & this .m_indicators; } CArrayObj *GetListIndicators( void ) { return this .m_indicators.GetList(); } bool IndicatorSeriesCreateAll( void ) { return this .m_indicators.SeriesCreateAll();} void IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll( void ) { this .m_indicators.SeriesRefreshAll(); } void IndicatorSeriesRefresh( const int ind_id) { this .m_indicators.SeriesRefresh(ind_id);} double IndicatorGetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { return this .m_indicators.GetBufferValue(ind_id,buffer_num,time); } double IndicatorGetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { return this .m_indicators.GetBufferValue(ind_id,buffer_num,shift); }

クラスのpublicセクションに

これらのメソッドはすべて、上記の指標のコレクションクラスに追加された対応するメソッドを呼び出します。

クラスコンストラクタで、指標バッファデータのコレクションを更新するための新しいタイマーを作成します。

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

クラスタイマーで、タイマーおよびティックごとに指標バッファデータの時系列を処理するためのコードブロックを追加します(テスター内)。

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt7!= NULL ) { if (cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } }

改善は今のところこれですべてです。







テスト

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、新しいフォルダ\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part58\で新しくTestDoEasyPart58.mq5として保存します。



以前のEAで行ったのと同じ方法でテストを実行します。4つの指標(2つは標準で、2つはカスタム)があります。



違いは、以前のEAではすべてのクラスのオブジェクトをすぐに作成した一方、今度は作成された指標のバッファデータコレクションクラスのオブジェクトとライブラリで作成されたオブジェクトを使用するということです。

グローバルセクションから指標オブジェクトへのポインタを削除します。



CDataInd *data_ma1_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma1_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma2_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma2_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama1_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama1_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama2_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama2_1= NULL ;

EAのOnInit()ハンドラで作成されたカスタム指標のバッファ数を追加します。

ArrayResize (param_ma1, 4 ); param_ma1[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; param_ma1[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5" ; param_ma1[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 1 ].integer_value= 13 ; param_ma1[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 2 ].integer_value= 0 ; param_ma1[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 3 ].integer_value= MODE_SMA ; engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,MA1 , 1 , INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma1); ArrayResize (param_ma2, 5 ); param_ma2[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; param_ma2[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5" ; param_ma2[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 1 ].integer_value= 13 ; param_ma2[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 2 ].integer_value= 0 ; param_ma2[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 3 ].integer_value= MODE_SMA ; param_ma2[ 4 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 4 ].integer_value= PRICE_OPEN ; engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,MA2 , 1 , INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma2);

EAのOnDeinit()ハンドラで作成された指標オブジェクトを削除します。



void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); if ( CheckPointer (data_ma1_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma1_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma1_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma1_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma2_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma2_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma2_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma2_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama1_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama1_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama1_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama1_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama2_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama2_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama2_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama2_1; engine. OnDeinit (); }

以前のEAと比較して、OnTick()ハンドラがはるかに短くなりました。

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } double ma1_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA1, 0 , 0 ), ma1_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA1, 0 , 1 ); double ma2_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA2, 0 , 0 ), ma2_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA2, 0 , 1 ); double ama1_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA1, 0 , 0 ), ama1_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA1, 0 , 1 ); double ama2_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA2, 0 , 0 ), ama2_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA2, 0 , 1 ); Comment ( "ma1(1)=" , DoubleToString (ma1_value1, 6 ), ", ma1(0)=" , DoubleToString (ma1_value0, 6 ), " " , "ma2(1)=" , DoubleToString (ma2_value1, 6 ), ", ma2(0)=" , DoubleToString (ma2_value0, 6 ), ",

" , "ama1(1)=" , DoubleToString (ama1_value1, 6 ), ", ama1(0)=" , DoubleToString (ama1_value0, 6 ), " " , "ama1(1)=" , DoubleToString (ama2_value1, 6 ), ", ama1(0)=" , DoubleToString (ama2_value0, 6 ) ); if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

EAをコンパイルし、現在の銘柄と時間枠のみを使用するように事前に設定されているチャートで起動します。チャートのコメントには、作成されたすべての指標の最初とゼロ(現在)バーのデータが表示されます。





より明確にするために、同じ設定の同じ指標がチャートにプロットされます。チャートのコメントとデータウィンドウ(Ctrl + D)の指標データは、現在のバーの更新の値と一致します。



次の段階

次の記事では、ティックと板情報を処理するクラスを作成するための準備を開始します。



現在のライブラリバージョンのすべてのファイルは、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。ダウンロードし、すべてを検証することが可能です。

質問や提案は記事のコメント欄にお願いします。

