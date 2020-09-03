Trabalhando com séries temporais na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 41): exemplo de indicador multissímbolo multiperíodo

Sumário

Ideia

Nos dois artigos anteriores, "criamos uma amizade" entre a biblioteca e os indicadores por etapas. Em particular, implementamos o carregamento correto de dados históricos e a atualização em tempo real de dados para as séries temporais da biblioteca. No artigo anterior, para exibir os dados na tela, colocamos os buffers do indicador numa estrutura de dados. Uma estrutura descreve um buffer de indicador plotado. Se planejarmos plotar muitos buffers no indicador, cada buffer será definido por uma estrutura, e cada estrutura do buffer será colocada num array.

Hoje, continuaremos a ver a ideia de trabalhar com buffers de indicador em estruturas, criaremos um indicador multissímbolo multiperíodo que desenhe numa subjanela um gráfico do par de moedas especificado para operação com o período gráfico selecionado na forma de velas japonesas e, gradualmente, compreenderemos a necessidade de criar classes de buffers de indicadores.

A biblioteca tem uma classe de mensagens que permite não só selecionar o idioma das mensagens exibidas por ela, senão também adicionar facilmente qualquer quantidade de idiomas personalizados para levar a cabo a escolha do mesmo. Mas até agora não temos uma opção para escolher o idioma para traduzir as descrições dos parâmetros de entrada. Após a compilação elas são exibidas apenas no idioma em que o usuário escreve o texto da descrição do parâmetro de entrada no programa.

Aqui, ao criar tal opção de idioma para descrever as variáveis de entrada do programa, não temos muita liberdade de escolha, uma vez que tem de ser apenas uma ou criar o mesmo conjunto de parâmetros de entrada para cada um dos idiomas de compilação exigidos.

Vamos pelo segundo caminho e criaremos um arquivo separado no qual colocaremos as enumerações necessárias que os parâmetros de entrada precisam para descrever constantes em dois idiomas, nomeadamente em russo e em inglês. Assim, para corrigir a descrição das constantes de enumeração, o usuário precisará traduzir independentemente as descrições das constantes do russo para o idioma de que precisa. Como o inglês é o mesmo idioma exigido para publicar produtos no serviço Mercado, deve permanecer sempre.



Modificando as classes e dados de biblioteca

Vamos fazer uma reestruturação da localização dos dados nos arquivos da biblioteca.

A estrutura através da qual transferimos os dados da barra atual do manipulador OnCalculate() desde os indicadores para a biblioteca

estão no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh.

struct SDataCalculate { int rates_total; int prev_calculated; int begin; double price; MqlRates rates; } rates_data;

Mas essa estrutura não se aplica a variáveis pré-definidas e valores estáticos, ela se encaixa mais na definição de "Dados". Por isso, vamos removê-la de Defines.mqh e defini-la no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #include "InpDatas.mqh" #define INPUT_SEPARATOR ( "," ) #define TOTAL_LANG ( 2 ) struct SDataCalculate { int rates_total; int prev_calculated; int begin; double price; MqlRates rates; } rates_data; string ArrayUsedSymbols[]; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ArrayUsedTimeframes[];

Acima, já falamos sobre um arquivo separado com enumerações para as variáveis de entrada dos programas. Ainda não criamos o arquivo, mas sua anexação já está escrita aqui, para não voltar a editar o arquivo Datas.mqh.

Aqui também adicionamos dois arrays no novo bloco de arrays: esses arrays estarão disponíveis num programa baseado na biblioteca e conterão listas dos símbolos e dos períodos gráficos que foram selecionados nos parâmetros de entrada do programa.

Agora vamos criar o novo arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\InpDatas.mqh para armazenar enumerações para as variáveis de entrada do programa:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #ifdef COMPILE_EN enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; #else enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; #endif

Aqui tudo é simples, definimos uma substituição de macros, e se ela existir, a compilação será realizada com enumerações cujas constantes estarão assinadas em inglês. Se a substituição de macros não existir (sua linha de declaração está comentada), a compilação será realizada com enumerações cujas constantes estarão assinadas em russo (ou em qualquer outro idioma que o usuário escolha para corrigir as descrições em russo das constantes das enumeração).



Adicionaremos novas enumerações a este arquivo conforme necessário.

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh da classe CTimeSeries corrigimos o erro no método que serve para adicionar o objeto de séries temporais à lista, erro esse de acesso a um ponteiro inexistente:

bool CTimeSeriesDE::AddSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= false ; CSeriesDE *series= new CSeriesDE( this .m_symbol,timeframe,required); if (series== NULL ) return res; this .m_list_series.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_series.Search(series)== WRONG_VALUE ) res= this .m_list_series.Add(series); if (!res) delete series; series.SetAvailable( true ); return res; }

Depois de obter o erro de adição de um objeto à lista, excluímos o objeto criado series e em seguida, tentamos acessá-lo para definir seu sinalizador de uso. Em tal situação, aparecerá um erro, porque o ponteiro para o objeto já foi excluído.

A correção é simples, basta mover a definição do sinalizador no código para a verificação do resultado da adição de objeto à lista:

if ( this .m_list_series.Search(series)== WRONG_VALUE ) res= this .m_list_series.Add(series); series.SetAvailable( true ); if (!res) delete series; return res; }

Nos métodos de atualização da lista-série temporal especificada e de todas as listas-séries temporais, nem sempre era possível colocar o evento "Nova barra" na lista de eventos com a hora correta do evento (tempo de abertura de uma nova barra). Em algumas situações, o tempo era zero.

Para corrigir isso, criamos uma nova variável para armazenar o tempo, e se o programa for um indicador e o trabalho for no símbolo e período gráfico atuais, escreveremos o tempo numa variável a partir da estrutura de preço obtida em OnCalculate(), caso contrário, obtemos o tempo a partir do valor retornado pelo método LastBarDate() do objeto-série temporal. Usamos o tempo obtido ao adicionar um evento à lista de eventos do objeto das séries temporais do símbolo:

void CTimeSeriesDE::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, SDataCalculate &data_calculate ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 || !series_obj.IsAvailable()) return ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); datetime time = ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && series_obj. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && series_obj.Timeframe()==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () ? data_calculate.rates.time : series_obj.LastBarDate() ); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, time ,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ()) ) this .m_is_event= true ; } } void CTimeSeriesDE::RefreshAll( SDataCalculate &data_calculate ) { bool upd= false ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); int total= this .m_list_series.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || !series_obj.IsAvailable() || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); datetime time = ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && series_obj. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && series_obj.Timeframe()==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () ? data_calculate.rates.time : series_obj.LastBarDate() ); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); upd= true ; if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, time ,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ()) ) this .m_is_event= true ; } } if (upd) this .SetTerminalServerDate(); }

Para atualizar todas as séries temporais, precisamos separar o local de onde é chamada a atualização da série temporal para o símbolo atual e os restantes. Atualizamos qualquer outra série temporal no temporizador, enquanto a do símbolo atual, em OnCalculate(). Isso é feito para não manipular as séries temporais do símbolo atual no temporizador em busca de um novo tick, quando em OnCalculate() é chamada uma atualização das séries temporais do símbolo atual ao entrar um novo tick.

Para trabalho com o temporizador declaramos mais um método no arquivo da classe da coleção das séries temporais \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh:

void Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void RefreshAllExceptCurrent(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); bool SetEvents(CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries);

O método chamará os métodos de atualização de todas as séries temporais exceto para o símbolo atual (implementação do método):

void CTimeSeriesCollection::RefreshAllExceptCurrent(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (timeseries. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () || !timeseries.IsNewTick()) continue ; timeseries.RefreshAll(data_calculate); if (timeseries.IsEvent()) this .m_is_event= this .SetEvents(timeseries); } }

Ao arquivo de funções de serviço da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh adicionamos uma função que retorna o número de barras do segundo período especificado dentro de uma barra do primeiro período especificado do gráfico:

int NumberBarsInTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { return PeriodSeconds (timeframe)/ PeriodSeconds (period== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period () : period); }

Como a função PeriodSeconds() retorna o número de segundos num período, então, para determinar o número de barras de um período (menor) numa barra de outro período (maior), basta dividir o número de segundos de um período maior pelo número de segundos de um período menor. É o que estamos fazendo aqui.



Em nossos programas, podemos definir a lista de símbolos usados. Definimos essa lista para a biblioteca no método SetUsedSymbols() da classe-coleção de símbolos no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh. Se especificarmos a lista de símbolos usados sem o símbolo atual, a biblioteca criará todos os símbolos especificados nas configurações da coleção de séries temporais, mas dispensando o símbolo atual. Porém, ele é constantemente acessado para calcular o posicionamento dos dados na tela. Por conseguinte, precisamos corrigir tal situação em que não se especifica o símbolo atual.

adicionamos o símbolo atual à lista

bool CSymbolsCollection::SetUsedSymbols( const string &symbol_used_array[]) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_symbols, 0 , 1000 ); :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_array_symbols,symbol_used_array); this .m_mode_list= this .TypeSymbolsList( this .m_array_symbols); this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT) { string name=:: Symbol (); ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); return this .CreateNewSymbol(status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name)); } else { bool res= true ; if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES) { int total=:: ArraySize ( this .m_array_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_array_symbols[i]; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); bool add= this .CreateNewSymbol(status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name)); res &=add; if (!add) continue ; } res &= this .CreateNewSymbol( this .SymbolStatus( NULL ), NULL , this .SymbolIndexInMW( NULL )); return res; } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { return this .CreateSymbolsList( false ); } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) { this .MarketWatchEventsControl( false ); return true ; } } return false ; }

Para fazer isso, no métododa classe de coleção de símbolos. Desde que o nome do símbolo atual não esteja na lista de símbolos de trabalho especificada pelo usuário nas configurações do programa, o símbolo será adicionado à lista. Se já estiver, um novo símbolo com este nome não será adicionado:

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh do objeto principal da biblioteca CEngine adicionamos três métodos privados:

bool SetUsedSymbols( const string &array_symbols[]); private : void WriteSymbolsPeriodsToArrays( void ); bool IsExistSymbol( const string symbol); bool IsExistTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); public :

Os métodos são necessários para gravar uma lista de símbolos e períodos gráficos nas matrizes declaradas anteriormente no arquivo Datas.mqh, bem como para retornar o sinalizador que indica a existência do símbolo na matriz de nomes de símbolos usados e o sinalizador que indica a existência do período gráfico na matriz de timeframes usados.

Implementação de métodos que retornam sinalizadores que indicam a presença de um símbolo e período gráfico nas matrizes correspondentes:

bool CEngine::IsExistSymbol( const string symbol) { int total=:: ArraySize (ArrayUsedSymbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (ArrayUsedSymbols[i]==symbol) return true ; return false ; } bool CEngine::IsExistTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { int total=:: ArraySize (ArrayUsedTimeframes); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (ArrayUsedTimeframes[i]==timeframe) return true ; return false ; }

Simplesmente num loop pelo devido array, obtemos o próximo elemento do array e o comparamos com o valor passado ao método. Se o valor do seguinte elemento da matriz corresponder ao passado para o método, retornamos true. No final de todo o loop, retornamos false , uma vez que nenhuma correspondência foi encontrada entre os valores dos elementos na matriz e aqueles passados para o método.



Implementação do método de gravação em matrizes de símbolos e períodos gráficos usados:

void CEngine::WriteSymbolsPeriodsToArrays( void ) { CArrayObj *list_timeseries= this .GetListTimeSeries(); if (list_timeseries== NULL ) return ; int total_timeseries=list_timeseries.Total(); if (total_timeseries== 0 ) return ; if (:: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedSymbols,total_timeseries, 1000 )!=total_timeseries || :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedTimeframes, 21 , 21 )!= 21 ) return ; :: ZeroMemory (ArrayUsedSymbols); :: ZeroMemory (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_symbols= 0 ,num_periods= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_timeseries;i++) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=list_timeseries.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL || this .IsExistSymbol(timeseries. Symbol ())) continue ; num_symbols++; ArrayUsedSymbols[num_symbols- 1 ]=timeseries. Symbol (); CArrayObj *list_series=timeseries.GetListSeries(); if (list_series== NULL ) continue ; int total_series=list_series.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_series;j++) { CSeriesDE *series=list_series.At(j); if (series== NULL || this .IsExistTimeframe(series.Timeframe())) continue ; num_periods++; ArrayUsedTimeframes[num_periods- 1 ]=series.Timeframe(); } } :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedSymbols,num_symbols, 1000 ); :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedTimeframes,num_periods, 21 ); }

O método examina todas as séries temporais criadas para cada símbolo usado no programa e preenche as matrizes de símbolos e períodos gráficos usados com dados a partir da coleção de séries temporais. Todas as linhas da listagem do método são comentadas em detalhes e, espero, não dificultem o entendimento da lógica. Em qualquer caso, todas as perguntas podem ser feitas na discussão do artigo.



No bloco de métodos para atualizar séries temporais adicionamos um método protegido para atualizar todas as séries temporais exceto as do símbolo atual:

void SeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,timeframe,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(data_calculate); } protected : void SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.GetObject().RefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } public :

Já vimos anteriormente qual a necessidade de ter tal método. Aqui, ele simplesmente chama o método da classe-coleção das séries temporais de mesmo nome, que consideramos acima.



No temporizador da classe no bloco de processamento de coleção de séries temporais vamos chamar este método para atualizar todas as séries temporais, exceto a atual:

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate) ; } } else { } }

No manipulador de eventos Calculate, no método OnCalculate() do objeto principal da biblioteca CEngine, retornaremos zero se ainda não foram criadas todas as séries temporais, caso contrário, rates_total, isto é, se já foram criadas todas as séries do tempo usadas:

int CEngine:: OnCalculate ( SDataCalculate &data_calculate , const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) return 0 ; if (! this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required)) return 0 ; if (! this .IsTester()) this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); return ( this .SeriesGetSeriesEmpty()== NULL ? data_calculate.rates_total : 0 ); }

Anteriormente, retornávamos imediatamente rates_total, passado para o método por meio da estrutura de preços da barra atual. Mas, para o tratamento correto da sincronização das séries temporais, precisamos controlar o valor retornado desde o método. Zero é retornado para iniciar o recálculo de todo o histórico, e rates_total, apenas para calcular dados que ainda não foram calculados (geralmente 0 quando o cálculo é da barra atual ou 1 quando é de barras anteriores e atuais no momento da abertura de uma nova barra).



No método de criação de todas séries temporais para todos os símbolos usados adicionamos uma entrada às matrizes de todos os símbolos e séries temporais usados:



bool CEngine::SeriesCreateAll( const string &array_periods[], const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; CArrayObj* list_symbols= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list_symbols== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_SYMBOLS_ARRAY)); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_symbols.Total();i++) { CSymbol *symbol=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN, "index " ,i, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); continue ; } int total_periods=:: ArraySize (array_periods); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_periods;j++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription(array_periods[j]); res &= this .SeriesCreate(symbol.Name(),timeframe,rates_total,required); } } this .WriteSymbolsPeriodsToArrays(); return res; }

Depois de chamar esse método a partir da função de inicialização da biblioteca no programa, serão preparadas, se necessário, duas matrizes para uso em programas, nomeadamente uma matriz de todos os símbolos usados e uma matriz de todos os períodos gráficos usados. O método foi discutido por nós acima.



Assim fica concluída a modificação das classes da biblioteca.

Hoje criaremos um indicador de teste, no qual verificaremos o funcionamento da biblioteca em indicadores nos modos multissímbolo e multiperíodo.

No indicador será possível definir os quatro símbolos a serem usados e todas as séries temporais possíveis. A escolha do símbolo e do período gráfico, com os quais funciona o indicador num determinado momento, será feita por meio dos botões. No gráfico serão exibidos até quatro botões com os nomes dos símbolos especificados nas configurações, e já ao lado do símbolo cujo botão está pressionado, exibiremos uma lista de botões com os períodos disponíveis.

Apenas um botão do símbolo e um botão do período gráfico podem ser pressionados por vez.

Assim, podemos selecionar o símbolo com o qual trabalham o indicador e o período gráfico, símbolo esse cujos dados serão exibidos numa subjanela do indicador. Olhando para o futuro, direi que acabou sendo bastante inconveniente para mim escrever trabalhos com botões num estilo procedimental. O código para controlar o estado dos botões resultou abaixo do ideal. Mas, para testar o funcionamento das séries temporais num indicador multissímbolo multiperíodo, deixaremos o código para trabalhar com botões em segundo plano. Ainda por cima, este é apenas um indicador de teste.



Criando um indicador de teste

O propósito do indicador de teste anterior e o do que vamos fazer hoje não é apenas testar e mostrar o trabalho em indicadores com séries temporais de biblioteca, mas também testar a estrutura do buffer do indicador - com base no conhecimento adquirido sobre o uso dessa estrutura, faremos um conjunto de classes-buffers de indicadores. Hoje vamos complementar a estrutura do buffer, implementando o estilo "Vela japonesa".

Para criar um indicador de teste, pegamos o indicador do artigo anterior e o salvamos numa nova pasta \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part41\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart41.mq5.

Para iniciar especificamos o desenho do indicador numa janela separada, descrevemos todos os buffers de indicador necessários e adicionamos mais uma substituição de macros indicando o número máximo de símbolos usados (e consequentemente, o número de buffers de indicador plotados):

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 21 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_label1 "Pair 1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color1 clrLimeGreen , clrRed , clrDarkGray #property indicator_label2 "Pair 2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color2 clrDeepSkyBlue , clrFireBrick , clrDarkGray #property indicator_label3 "Pair 3" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color3 clrMediumPurple , clrDarkSalmon , clrGainsboro #property indicator_label4 "Pair 4" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color4 clrMediumAquamarine , clrMediumVioletRed , clrGainsboro #define PERIODS_TOTAL ( 21 ) #define SYMBOLS_TOTAL ( 4 )

Bem, por que obtivemos um número de buffers de indicador igual a 21?

A resposta é simples, o estilo de plotagem DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES implica que existem cinco matrizes associadas a ele:

array de preços Open array de preços High array de preços Low array de preços Close array de preços (Color)

Como número máximo de símbolos no indicador usaremos 4. Por tanto, quatro buffers plotados de cinco matrizes associadas eles já somam 20 buffers de indicadores, e mais um buffer que é necessário para armazenar o tempo de barra que iremos transferir para a função. No total, temos 21 buffers de indicador, quatro dos quais são plotados.

Vamos escrever a estrutura do buffer Vela japonesa:

struct SDataBuffer { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_buff_timeframe; string m_buff_symbol; int m_buff_open_index; int m_buff_high_index; int m_buff_low_index; int m_buff_close_index; int m_buff_color_index; int m_buff_next_index; bool m_used; bool m_show_data; public : double Open[]; double High[]; double Low[]; double Close[]; double Color[]; void SetIndexes( const int index_first) { this .m_buff_open_index=index_first; this .m_buff_high_index=index_first+ 1 ; this .m_buff_low_index=index_first+ 2 ; this .m_buff_close_index=index_first+ 3 ; this .m_buff_color_index=index_first+ 4 ; this .m_buff_next_index=index_first+ 5 ; } void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .m_buff_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_buff_symbol=symbol; } void SetUsed( const bool flag) { this .m_used=flag; } void SetShowDataFlag( const bool flag) { this .m_show_data=flag; } int IndexOpenBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_open_index; } int IndexHighBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_high_index; } int IndexLowBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_low_index; } int IndexCloseBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_close_index; } int IndexColorBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_color_index; } int IndexNextBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_next_index; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_buff_timeframe; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_buff_symbol; } bool IsUsed( void ) const { return this .m_used; } bool GetShowDataFlag( void ) const { return this .m_show_data; } void Print ( void ); }; void SDataBuffer:: Print ( void ) { string array[ 8 ]; array[ 0 ]= "Buffer " + this . Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe())+ ":" ; array[ 1 ]= " Open buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexOpenBuffer(); array[ 2 ]= " High buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexHighBuffer(); array[ 3 ]= " Low buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexLowBuffer(); array[ 4 ]= " Close buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexCloseBuffer(); array[ 5 ]= " Color buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexColorBuffer(); array[ 6 ]= " Next buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexNextBuffer(); array[ 7 ]= " Used: " +( string )( bool ) this .IsUsed(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (array);i++) :: Print (array[i]); }

A estrutura possui variáveis para armazenar os valores dos índices dos buffers associados aos arrays correspondentes OHLC e Color; sempre podemos usar o índice para acessar o buffer desejado. Outro índice livre para vincular um novo buffer de indicador a matrizes de estrutura pode sempre ser obtido de uma variável m_buff_next_index usando o método IndexNextBuffer(), que retorna o índice que vem depois do buffer de cor na estrutura atual.

Na listagem, pode ser visto que a estrutura possui todos os métodos para definir e retornar todos os valores definidos na sua seção privada, e também que há um método para imprimir todos os dados da estrutura no log: a uma matriz são adicionados os dados de índices de buffers OHLC e cores, o próximo índice livre para vinculação de uma nova matriz e um sinalizador que indica o uso deste buffer. Em seguida, todos esses dados no loop são exibidos desde a matriz para o log.

Por exemplo, é assim que os dados dos quatro buffers plotados especificados nas configurações do indicador serão exibidos no log (o buffer AUDUSD é exibido no gráfico):

2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Buffer EURUSD H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Open buffer index: 0 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 High buffer index: 1 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Low buffer index: 2 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Close buffer index: 3 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Color buffer index: 4 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Next buffer index: 5 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Used: false 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Buffer AUDUSD H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Open buffer index: 5 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 High buffer index: 6 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Low buffer index: 7 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Close buffer index: 8 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Color buffer index: 9 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Next buffer index: 10 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Used: true 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Buffer EURAUD H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Open buffer index: 10 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 High buffer index: 11 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Low buffer index: 12 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Close buffer index: 13 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Color buffer index: 14 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Next buffer index: 15 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Used: false 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Buffer EURGBP H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Open buffer index: 15 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 High buffer index: 16 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Low buffer index: 17 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Close buffer index: 18 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Color buffer index: 19 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Next buffer index: 20 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Used: false

Vemos que o índice do buffer Open de cada buffer consecutivo "Vela japonesa" coincide com o índice "Next buffer index" do buffer anterior "Vela japonesa". Pode-se de ver que o próximo buffer livre tem um índice de 20, a este índice pode ser atribuído, por exemplo, o próximo buffer do indicador calculado, que, a propósito, será feito para o buffer calculado que armazena o tempo das barras do gráfico atual.



Adicionamos o bloco de parâmetros de entrada do indicador:

ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURGBP ,EURCAD,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

Uma vez que a enumeração para selecionar o modo de uso dos símbolos ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE localizados no arquivo Defines.mqh contém dois modos que não precisamos aqui, "Trabalhar com símbolos da janela Observação do mercado" e "Trabalhar com a lista completa de símbolos":

enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL };

... assim, para evitar a escolha desses dois modos nas configurações, faremos a variável InpModeUsedSymbols não seja externa, comentando seu modificador sinput. Assim, o modo de trabalho com os símbolos no indicador será sempre "Trabalhar com uma determinada lista de símbolos", e serão usados os primeiros quatro símbolos da lista especificada pela variável de entrada InpUsedSymbols.

Vamos escrever a definição dos buffers do indicador e o bloco de variáveis globais:

SDataBuffer Buffers[]; double BufferTime[]; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

Como buffers plotados do indicador declaramos a matriz de estruturas do buffer "Velas japonesas", isso é muito mais conveniente do que definir quatro buffers idênticos, e é mais fácil acessar cada buffer pelo seu índice de localização na matriz correspondente ao botão, basta selecionar o buffer do primeiro botão, selecionamos o buffer que é o primeiro na matriz, precisamos selecionar o buffer atribuído ao último botão, selecionamos o último buffer na matriz, etc.

Precisamos de um buffer de cálculo - buffer de tempo - para transferir à função o indicador de tempo das barras desde a matriz predefinida time[] do manipulador OnCalculate() do indicador.

Já estamos familiarizados com o bloco de variáveis globais graças aos EAs de teste e indicadores de quase todos os artigos que descrevem a biblioteca, todas as variáveis são assinadas e não iremos analisá-las completamente aqui.

Precisamos do número mínimo de barras para calcular o indicador para determinar se há suficientes as barras para calcular a série temporal, para exibir corretamente os dados do indicador do período gráfico mais alto no mais baixo atual.

Por exemplo, se estamos no período gráfico M15 e pegamos os dados para exibição do gráfico H1, então, para a exibição correta de todas as barras, precisamos ter pelo menos 4 barras disponíveis, afinal, uma barra horária contém 4 barras de quinze minutos.

O cálculo do número de barras necessário no gráfico atual, dependendo do período usado para os cálculos, será realizado pela função NumberBarsInTimeframe(), que escrevemos anteriormente no arquivo de funções de serviço da biblioteca DELib.mqh e discutida acima.



Acima, já escrevi que tive dificuldades para escrever um indicador usando um estilo procedural, até porque tive que criar funções auxiliares adicionais para encontrar, definir e monitorar os estados de botões e buffers. Se os botões e buffers fossem escritos como objetos, seria muito mais fácil acessar suas propriedades e definir seus modos. Até agora fizemos como tem sido feito embora parecesse que seria mais rápido escrever um teste com um estilo procedural, já para o indicador de teste não há necessidade de criar objetos temporários que não serão úteis mais tarde.

Vejamos as funções auxiliares escritas.

Função para definir os estados dos buffers plotados do indicador:



void SetPlotBufferState( const int buffer_index, const bool state) { PlotIndexSetInteger (buffer_index, PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,state); string params=Buffers[buffer_index]. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(Buffers[buffer_index].Timeframe()); string label=params+ " Open;" +params+ " High;" +params+ " Low;" +params+ " Close" ; PlotIndexSetString (buffer_index, PLOT_LABEL ,(state ? label : NULL )); if (state) IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,engine.Name()+ " " +Buffers[buffer_index]. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(Buffers[buffer_index].Timeframe())); }

A função recebe o índice do buffer para o qual precisa ser definido o estado que também passado pelo parâmetro de entrada.

Observe que existe um recurso que deve ser levado em consideração ao trabalhar com buffers de indicadores que exigem vários arrays vinculados para exibição.

Por exemplo, se o buffer do indicador requer 2 arrays, os índices dos arrays vinculados a esses buffers terão os valores 0 e 1. Esses valores são definidos usando a função SetIndexBuffer(). Ao usar um buffer plotado usando duas matrizes de dados, não há problemas especiais em entender o acesso ao buffer plotado, porque apenas especificamos o buffer com índice 0 para acessar suas propriedades.

Mas se precisarmos de dois ou mais buffers plotados usando duas matrizes, pode haver um mal-entendido sobre qual índice usar para acessar segundo, terceiro e subsequente buffer plotado.

Buffer plotado №1 — índice do buffer plotado 0

Matriz №1 — índice de buffer 0



Matriz №2 — índice de buffer 1

Buffer plotado №2 — índice de buffer plotado 1

Matriz №1 — índice de buffer 2



Matriz №2 — índice de buffer 3

Buffer plotado №3 — índice de buffer plotado 2

Matriz №1 — índice de buffer plotado 4



Matriz №2 — índice de buffer 5

Consideremos um exemplo de três buffers plotados com duas matrizes cada, e o números dos índices dos buffers plotados e suas matrizes:

Aparentemente existem seis matrizes para três buffers plotados, sendo que para acessar a segunda matriz plotada é necessário clicar no índice 2 (afinal, 0 e 1 são ocupados pelas matrizes do primeiro buffer). Mas não é bem assim. Para acessar o segundo buffer plotado, precisamos acessar os índices precisamente dos buffers plotados, no entanto, nem todas as matrizes são atribuídas como buffers para cada buffer plotado, isto él, para o índice 1.

Assim, para vincular uma matriz a um buffer através a função SetIndexBuffer(), precisamos especificar o número de sequência de todas as matrizes destinadas a serem usadas como buffers de indicador, mas para receber dados do buffer plotado pela função PlotIndexGetInteger() ou definir dados para o buffer plotado por meio das funções PlotIndexSetDouble(), PlotIndexSetInteger(), PlotIndexSetString(), precisamos especificar o índice do buffer plotado desejado, não o número da matriz. Neste exemplo, o índice para o primeiro buffer plotado será 0, para o segundo, 1 e para o terceiro, 2. Isso deve ser sabido e levado em consideração.



Função que retorna o sinalizador que indica o uso do símbolo especificado nas configurações:



bool IsUsedSymbolByInput( const string symbol) { int total= ArraySize (array_used_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (array_used_symbols[i]==symbol) return true ; return false ; }

Se o símbolo estiver presente na matriz de símbolos usados, a função retornará true, caso contrário, false. Às vezes, podemos não indicar o símbolo atual na lista de símbolos usados, mas ele estará sempre nela, pois seus dados são necessários para realizar cálculos internos da biblioteca. Esta função retorna um sinalizador de que o símbolo atual não está especificado nas configurações e deve ser ignorado.

Função que retorna o índice do buffer plotado do símbolo:



int IndexBuffer( const string symbol) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (Buffers[i]. Symbol ()==symbol) return i; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

O nome do símbolo é passado para a função, cujo índice do buffer deve ser retornado. Num loop percorrendo todos os buffers, procuramos um buffer com tal símbolo e retornamos o índice do loop se ele corresponder. Se não houver buffer com este símbolo, retornaremos -1.

Função que retorna o número do primeiro índice livre, ao qual pode ser atribuído o próximo buffer de indicador plotado:

int FirstFreePlotBufferIndex( void ) { int num= WRONG_VALUE ,total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (Buffers[i].IndexNextBuffer()>num) num=Buffers[i].IndexNextBuffer(); return num; }

Num loop percorrendo todos os buffers plotados desde a matriz de estruturas de buffers, verificamos o valor do próximo buffer livre.

Se for maior que o anterior, lembramos o novo valor. No final do loop, retornamos o valor escrito desde a variável num.



Funções escritas para realizar ações auxiliares para definir e encontrar os estados dos botões e buffers:

bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } void SetButtonState( const string button_name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); if (!engine.IsTester()) GlobalVariableSet (( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +button_name,state); } void SetButtonSymbolState( const string button_symbol_name, const bool state) { SetButtonState(button_symbol_name,state); if ( StringFind (button_symbol_name, "PERIOD_CURRENT" )== WRONG_VALUE ) GlobalVariableSet (( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +button_symbol_name,state); SetButtonPeriodVisible(button_symbol_name,state); } void SetButtonPeriodState( const string button_period_name, const bool state) { SetButtonState(button_period_name,state); GlobalVariableSet (( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +button_period_name,state); } void SetButtonPeriodVisible( const string button_symbol_name, const bool state_symbol) { int total= ArraySize (array_used_periods); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { string butt_name_period=button_symbol_name+ "_" + EnumToString (ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,butt_name_period, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,(engine.IsTester() ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : (state_symbol ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ))); } } void ResetButtonSymbolState( const string button_symbol_name) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ); if (name==button_symbol_name || StringFind (name,prefix)== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name, "_PERIOD_" )> 0 ) continue ; SetButtonSymbolState(name, false ); } } void ResetButtonPeriodState( const string button_period_name, const string symbol) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ); if (name==button_period_name || StringFind (name,prefix)== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name,symbol)== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; SetButtonPeriodState(name, false ); } } string GetNamePressedTimeframe( const string button_symbol_name, const string symbol) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ); if (name==button_symbol_name || StringFind (name,prefix)== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name,symbol)== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; if (ButtonState(name)) return name; } return NULL ; } void SetAllBuffersState( const string symbol) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); int index=IndexBuffer(symbol); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { Buffers[i].SetUsed(i!=index ? false : true ); Buffers[i].SetShowDataFlag( false ); } }

Função de manipulação de clique de botão foi ligeiramente refeita, pois aqui só podemos ter um botão de símbolo pressionado e um botão de período em conformidade com este último:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); int index= StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" ); string symbol= StringSubstr (button, 5 ,index- 5 ); int buffer_index=IndexBuffer(symbol); string name_gv=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +prefix+button; bool state=ButtonState(button_name); if (!engine.IsTester()) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv,state); if ( StringFind (button_name, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE ) { SetButtonSymbolState(button_name,state); ResetButtonSymbolState(button_name); } else { SetButtonPeriodState(button_name,state); ResetButtonPeriodState(button_name,symbol); } string pressed_period=GetNamePressedTimeframe(button_name,symbol); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= ( StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE ? TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (pressed_period, StringFind (pressed_period, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) : TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (button, StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) ); SetAllBuffersState(symbol); Buffers[buffer_index].SetTimeframe(timeframe); if (Buffers[buffer_index].GetShowDataFlag()!=state) { InitBuffersAll(); if (state) BufferFill(buffer_index); Buffers[buffer_index].SetShowDataFlag(state); } if (state) { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } else if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } else { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } ChartRedraw (); }

Função para criar uma barra de botões:

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 20 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int total_symbols= ArraySize (array_used_symbols); int total_periods= ArraySize (ArrayUsedTimeframes); uint ws= 48 ,hs= 18 ,w= 26 ,h= 16 ,shift_h= 2 ,x=InpButtShiftX+ 1 , y=InpButtShiftY+h+ 1 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOLS_TOTAL;i++) { string butt_name_symbol=prefix+ "BUTT_" +array_used_symbols[i]; uint ys=y+(hs+shift_h)*i; if (ButtonCreate(butt_name_symbol,x,ys,ws,hs,array_used_symbols[i], clrGray )) { bool state_symbol=(engine.IsTester() && i== 0 ? true : false ); if (!engine.IsTester()) { string name_gv_symbol=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +butt_name_symbol; if (! GlobalVariableCheck (name_gv_symbol)) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv_symbol, false ); state_symbol= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv_symbol); } SetButtonState(butt_name_symbol,state_symbol); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_periods;j++) { string butt_name_period=butt_name_symbol+ "_" + EnumToString (ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]); uint yp=ys-(hs-h)/ 2 ; if (ButtonCreate(butt_name_period,x+ws+ 2 +(w+ 1 )*j,yp,w,h,TimeframeDescription(ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]), clrGray )) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,butt_name_period, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,(engine.IsTester() ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS )); else { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_name_period, "\"" ); return false ; } bool state_period=(engine.IsTester() && ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]== Period () ? true : false ); if (!engine.IsTester()) { string name_gv_period=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +butt_name_period; if (! GlobalVariableCheck (name_gv_period)) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv_period, false ); state_period= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv_period); } SetButtonState(butt_name_period,state_period); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,butt_name_period, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,(engine.IsTester() ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : (state_symbol ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ))); } } else { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_name_symbol, "\"" ); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

Funções para inicializar os buffers plotados do indicador:

bool InitBuffer( const int buffer_index) { if (buffer_index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Open, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].High, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Low, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Close, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Color, 0 ); SetPlotBufferState(buffer_index,Buffers[buffer_index].IsUsed()); return true ; } void InitBuffersAll( void ) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) InitBuffer(i); }

Função para calcular a barra de todos os buffers de indicador ativos:



void CalculateSeries( const int index, const datetime time) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (!Buffers[i].IsUsed()) { SetBufferData(i,index, NULL ); continue ; } CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries(Buffers[i]. Symbol (),( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )Buffers[i].Timeframe()); if (series== NULL || index>series.GetList().Total()- 1 ) continue ; CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,time,Buffers[i]. Symbol (),Buffers[i].Timeframe()); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; SetBufferData(i,index,bar); } }

Função que grava os valores do objeto-barra passado para o buffer plotado especificado:



void SetBufferData( const int buffer_index, const int index, const CBar *bar) { int n=(bar!= NULL ? iBarShift ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar.Time()) : index); if (index<n) while (n> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped ()) { Buffers[buffer_index].Open[n]=(bar.Open()> 0 ? bar.Open() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].High[n]=(bar.High()> 0 ? bar.High() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Low[n]=(bar.Low()> 0 ? bar.Low() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Close[n]=(bar.Close()> 0 ? bar.Close() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Color[n]=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); n--; } else { if (bar!= NULL ) { Buffers[buffer_index].Open[index]=(bar.Open()> 0 ? bar.Open() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].High[index]=(bar.High()> 0 ? bar.High() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Low[index]=(bar.Low()> 0 ? bar.Low() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Close[index]=(bar.Close()> 0 ? bar.Close() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Color[index]=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); } else { Buffers[buffer_index].Open[index]=Buffers[buffer_index].High[index]=Buffers[buffer_index].Low[index]=Buffers[buffer_index].Close[index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; Buffers[buffer_index].Color[index]= 2 ; } } }





Agora vamos considerar o manipulador do indicador OnInit(), no qual são criados os botões e são preparados todos os buffers do indicador:

int OnInit () { OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int index= ArrayMaximum (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(ArrayUsedTimeframes[index]); min_bars=(index> WRONG_VALUE ? (num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ) : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); int total_symbols= ArraySize (array_used_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOLS_TOTAL;i++) { string symbol=(i<total_symbols ? array_used_symbols[i] : "EMPTY " + string (i+ 1 )); ArrayResize (Buffers, ArraySize (Buffers)+ 1 ,SYMBOLS_TOTAL); Buffers[i].SetSymbol(symbol); int index_first=(i== 0 ? i : Buffers[i- 1 ].IndexNextBuffer()); Buffers[i].SetIndexes(index_first); bool state_symbol=(engine.IsTester() && i== 0 ? true : false ); string name_butt_symbol=prefix+ "BUTT_" +Buffers[i]. Symbol (); string name_butt_period=name_butt_symbol+ "_PERIOD_" +TimeframeDescription(Buffers[i].Timeframe()); if (!engine.IsTester() && ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name_butt_symbol)== 0 ) { string name_gv_symbol=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +name_butt_symbol; string name_gv_period=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +name_butt_period; state_symbol= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv_symbol); } string pressed_period=GetNamePressedTimeframe(name_butt_symbol,symbol); string button= StringSubstr (name_butt_symbol, StringLen (prefix)); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= ( StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE ? TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (pressed_period, StringFind (pressed_period, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) : TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (button, StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) ); Buffers[i].SetTimeframe(timeframe); Buffers[i].SetUsed(state_symbol); Buffers[i].SetShowDataFlag(state_symbol); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexOpenBuffer(),Buffers[i].Open, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexHighBuffer(),Buffers[i].High, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexLowBuffer(),Buffers[i].Low, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexCloseBuffer(),Buffers[i].Close, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexColorBuffer(),Buffers[i].Color, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexOpenBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexHighBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexLowBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexCloseBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexColorBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0 ); PlotIndexSetInteger (i, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES ); SetPlotBufferState(i,state_symbol); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].High, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Color, true ); } int buffer_temp_index=FirstFreePlotBufferIndex(); SetIndexBuffer (buffer_temp_index,BufferTime, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferTime, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Vejamos o manipulador OnCalculate() do indicador:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyData(rates_data,rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; InitBuffersAll(); } for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { BufferTime[i]=( double )time[i]; CalculateSeries(i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

Em geral, tentei descrever tudo o que fazemos em todas as funções nos comentários da listagem de todas as funções apresentadas.

Espero que não surjam dúvidas. Em qualquer caso, você pode perguntar na discussão do artigo, eu, pela minha parte, ficarei feliz em responder.



Todas as outras funções herdadas pelo indicador de sua versão anterior permanecem sem mudanças significativas.

O código completo do indicador pode ser encontrado nos arquivos anexados ao final do artigo.

Vamos compilar o indicador e executá-lo no gráfico EURUSD M15:





O que vemos é que são exibidos quatro botões com os primeiros quatro símbolos. Até que qualquer um dos botões seja pressionado, eles não exibem os botões de seleção de período. Vale a pena clicar no botão de símbolo, para ele é aberta uma lista desde os botões de seleção de período. Selecionamos o período e vemos como as velas do símbolo e o período selecionados são exibidas no gráfico. Agora o estado dos botões selecionados é escrito nas variáveis globais do terminal. Após reiniciar o indicador ou pressionar o botão de outro símbolo e, em seguida, retornar ao anterior, os botões dos períodos com o botão selecionado do período usado anteriormente já serão exibidos para este último.



Testamos a ideia de construir buffers de indicadores, armazenando-os em estruturas. Porém, trabalhar com eles a partir do indicador ainda não é muito conveniente. Por isso, a partir do próximo artigo, começaremos a criar classes de buffers de indicadores, que permitirão que criemos nossos próprios indicadores de forma mais conveniente e fácil, com menos esforço.



Bem, ao longo dos últimos dois artigos, nos familiarizamos com as maneiras de criar facilmente indicadores multissímbolos multiperíodos usando as séries temporais da biblioteca.



O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, começaremos a desenvolver classes de buffers de indicadores.



Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Gostaria de chamar sua atenção para o fato de que neste artigo fizemos um indicador de teste em MQL5 para MetaTrader 5.

Os arquivos anexados estão destinados apenas ao MetaTrader 5 e a versão atual da biblioteca ainda não foi testada no MetaTrader 4.

Para a quarta versão, o tipo de buffer de plotagem usado hoje (DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES) não é suportado, mas ao criar classes de buffers de indicadores, tentaremos implementar algumas coisas do MQL5 para MetaTrader 4.



