Trabalhando com séries temporais na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 44): classe-coleção de objetos de buffers de indicador

Desde o artigo 39 começamos a analisar como usar a biblioteca para criar indicadores personalizados. Até agora foram preparados objetos das séries temporais e suas coleções, bem como objetos de buffers de indicador — buffer abstrato base e buffers de indicador baseados nele.

Neste artigo, começaremos a criar uma coleção de buffers de indicador que nos permitirá não só criar rapidamente qualquer quantidade de buffers (até 512) num programa, mas também obtê-los e acessá-los de maneira conveniente para trabalhar com seus dados.

A ligação <"coleção de séries temporais> — <coleção de buffers"> nos permitirá criar quaisquer indicadores multissímbolos e multiperíodos. Começaremos a lidar com isso no próximo artigo. Hoje criaremos e testaremos uma coleção de buffers de indicador para criar qualquer quantidade de buffers no indicador com um dos nove estilos de plotagem. No momento, o número máximo possível de buffers plotados no indicador não pode ser superior a 512. Mas isso deve ser mais do que suficiente para criar indicadores complexos com um grande número de gráficos. Com a ajuda da funcionalidade criada, a criação e manutenção de tal número de construções gráficas será simplificada para uma simples chamada aos buffers criados por seu estilo de plotagem e ordem de criação, ou pelo índice do buffer na coleção.



Preparando dados e modificando objetos-buffers

No último artigo criamos objetos "buffers de indicador" herdeiros do buffer abstrato base. Vamos complementá-los com métodos auxiliares para acesso à escrita e leitura de dados em/desde matrizes double atribuídas como buffers de indicador.

Apesar de os métodos escritos da classe abstrata base bastarem, a criação nos objeto-herdeiros de métodos próprios inerentes apenas ao seu estilo de plotagem, por um lado, será necessária para um uso mais conveniente das suas matrizes double ao acessar o buffer com base no seu status (estilo de plotagem) e, por outro lado, dará mais flexibilidade ao criar indicadores próprios.

Adicionamos novas mensagens à biblioteca. No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqh inserimos os índices das novas mensagens:

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_BUFFER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BUFFER_OBJ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INVALID_PROPERTY_BUFF, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_MAX_BUFFERS_REACHED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS_NONE,

e os textos das mensagens correspondentes aos índices recém-adicionados:

{ "Не удалось изменить размер массива цветов" , "Failed to resize color array" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект-буфер в список" , "Failed to add buffer object to list" } , { "Не удалось создать объект \"Индикаторный буфер\"" , "Failed to create object \"Indicator buffer\"" } , { "Да" , "Yes" },

...

{ "Неправильно указано количество буферов индикатора (#property indicator_buffers)" , "Number of indicator buffers incorrect (#property indicator_buffers)" }, { "Достигнуто максимально возможное количество индикаторных буферов" , "Maximum number of indicator buffers reached" } , { "Нет отрисовки" , "No drawing" },

O indicador pode usar no máximo 512 buffers.

Ao arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh adicionamos uma substituição de macros indicando este tamanho:

#define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define TOTAL_TRY ( 5 ) #define IND_COLORS_TOTAL ( 64 ) #define IND_BUFFERS_MAX ( 512 )

Certamente é possível usar "512" como valor, mas a substituição da macro é mais conveniente porque se algum dia esse valor for aumentado pelos desenvolvedores, então, para fazer alterações no código, não será preciso procurar e corrigir esse valor para um novo em todos os arquivos onde houver uma referência a este valor, mas apenas alterar o valor da substituição da macro.

Precisamos pesquisar e selecionar objetos-buffers por propriedades que identificamos anteriormente como desnecessárias quanto a pesquisa e classificação.



Todas nossas propriedades não utilizadas na classificação estão sempre localizadas no final da enumeração da lista de propriedades, enquanto a substituição de macro indicando o número de propriedades não utilizadas na classificação já está definida. Para definir uma propriedade como classificável, é preciso movê-la do final da lista de enumeração de propriedades para mais perto das propriedades atualmente permitidas para classificação, e especificar um novo número de propriedades não utilizadas na classificação.

E, claro, é necessário complementar a lista de possíveis critérios de classificação com novas propriedades, aquelas que permitimos usar para classificação. A localização das propriedades recém-adicionadas na lista de enumeração de critérios de classificação deve corresponder à localização dessas propriedades na lista de enumeração de propriedades, na qual permitimos que essas propriedades sejam usadas na classificação.

Parece confuso, mas na prática tudo é simples. Abrimos o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh e fazemos as alterações necessárias:



Anteriormente nossas propriedades inteiras do objeto-buffer estavam na seguinte ordem:

enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE , BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT , }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 19 ) #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 6 )

Aqui precisamos habilitar duas propriedades para classificação. Para fazer isso, vamos colocá-las acima e alterar de 6 para 2 a quantidade de propriedades não usadas na classificação:

enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE , BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT , BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 19 ) #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 2 )

Aqui, indicamos que apenas duas propriedades no final da lista não participarão da classificação.

Adicionamos essas novas propriedades aos critérios de classificação:

#define FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BUFFER_MODE { SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , SORT_BY_BUFFER_STATUS, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_CODE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_STYLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_WIDTH, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_BEGIN, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHOW_DATA, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR_INDEXES, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_BASE , SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT , SORT_BY_BUFFER_EMPTY_VALUE = FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SYMBOL = FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LABEL, };

Como podemos ver, sua localização na lista de enumeração de critérios de classificação coincide com a localização na enumeração de propriedades inteiras. Essa condição deve ser atendida (enumeração de critérios) ao mesmo tempo que a ordem das suas propriedades de classificação deve coincidir com a das propriedades na enumeração das propriedades do objeto. Discutimos isso ainda na terceira parte da descrição da biblioteca.



Como já começamos a falar sobre a classificação de objetos-buffers por suas propriedades, significa que é hora de preparar um conjunto de ferramentas para rea lizar a busca de objetos-buffers, o que é realizado com base nas suas propriedades. Já tornamos isso possível para todos os objetos de biblioteca armazenados em coleções. Agora escrevemos os métodos para encontrar os objetos-buffers.

Abrimos o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh e anexamos a ele o arquivo da classe-buffer:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh"

Na parte inferior do corpo da classe, após o bloco com a declaração de métodos para trabalhar com barras de séries temporais, escrevemos um bloco declarando métodos para trabalhar com buffers de indicador:

static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); static int FindBufferMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBufferMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBufferMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); };

E bem no final do arquivo vamos escrever todos os métodos declarados no corpo da classe:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CBuffer *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CBuffer *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CBuffer *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBufferMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CBuffer *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBufferMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CBuffer *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBufferMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CBuffer *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

Analisamos o trabalho da classe CSelect no terceiro artigo que descrevia a criação da biblioteca.



Vamos modificar ligeiramente as classes do buffer abstrato e seus herdeiros.

Como estamos fazendo pesquisa e classificação por propriedades de objetos-buffers,

anexamos o arquivo da classe CSelect ao arquivo da classe de buffer abstrato \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh"

Agora a classe CSelect será visível na classe CBuffer em todos seus herdeiros.



Na seção pública da classe, escrevemos um método que define o nome personalizado para o objeto-buffer:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CBuffer* compared_obj) const ; void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } CBuffer( void ){;} protected :

Atribuir um nome personalizado ao buffer permite nomear o buffer para sua posterior pesquisa na lista-coleção.



Temos um método que retorna o valor do buffer do índice da série temporal especificado, temos um método que retorna a cor definida para o buffer no índice da série temporal especificado, mas não temos nenhum método que retorne o índice de tal cor. Afinal, em essência, não definimos assim o valor de cor para o buffer. No buffer definimos o índice de cor, um número que indica qual das cores atribuídas ao buffer de cores deve ser usada para pintar a linha na posição especificada da série temporal.

Vamos corrigir esse descuido e, para tal, declaramos mais um método que retorna o índice da cor definida para o buffer na posição da série temporal especificada, e renomeamos o método que retorna a cor de buffer na posição especificada da série temporal de GetColorBufferValue() para GetColorBufferValueColor():



virtual int GetDataTotal( const uint buffer_index= 0 ) const ; double GetDataBufferValue( const uint buffer_index, const uint series_index) const ; int GetColorBufferValueIndex( const uint series_index) const ; color GetColorBufferValueColor( const uint series_index) const ;

Agora temos dois métodos declarados que trabalham com a cor do buffer. Um retorna a cor, o outro, o índice da cor.



Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos a implementação do método que retorna o índice de cor e corrigimos a implementação do método que retorna a cor do buffer:

int CBuffer::GetColorBufferValueIndex( const uint series_index) const { int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); if (data_total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); return ( this .ColorsTotal()== 1 ? 0 : ( int ) this .ColorBufferArray[data_index]); } color CBuffer::GetColorBufferValueColor( const uint series_index) const { int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); if (data_total== 0 ) return clrNONE ; int color_index= this .GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index); return (color_index> WRONG_VALUE ? ( color ) this .ArrayColors[color_index] : clrNONE ); }

Antes, tínhamos apenas um método e recebíamos o índice da cor diretamente dentro dele:

color CBuffer::GetColorBufferValue( const uint series_index) const { int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); if (data_total== 0 ) return clrNONE ; int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); int color_index=( this .ColorsTotal()== 1 ? 0 : ( int ) this .ColorBufferArray[data_index]); return ( color ) this .ArrayColors[color_index]; }

Agora, este cálculo foi movido para um método GetColorBufferValueIndex() separado, e no método de retorno da cor da barra, em vez de calcular o índice, usamos a chamada deste novo método.



Ao criar a classe do objeto de buffer de seta, que (como todas as outras classes de buffer) é herdeira do buffer abstrato, tive um descuido, quer dizer, na classe CBuffer foram declarados métodos virtual para definir o código das setas e seus deslocamentos, mas esqueci sua implementação na classe herdada. Vamos consertar a situação.

Abrimos o arquivo da classe do objeto do buffer de setas \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh e declaramos estes métodos. Ao mesmo tempo, adicionamos mais dois métodos para definir e retornar os valores para/desde a matriz atribuída pelo buffer do indicador:

class CBufferArrow : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferArrow( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 1 , "Arrows" ) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SetArrowCode( const uchar code); virtual void SetArrowShift( const int shift); void SetData ( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index, value ); } double GetData ( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index); } };

Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos uma implementação dos métodos para definir o código das setas e seu deslocamento:

void CBufferArrow:: SetArrowCode ( const uchar code) { this . SetProperty (BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE,code); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW ,code); } void CBufferArrow:: SetArrowShift ( const int shift) { this . SetProperty (BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT,shift); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,shift); }

O métodos registram o valor passado para eles de acordo com a propriedade do objeto-buffer e

definem esta propriedade para o buffer plotado do objeto-buffer.



Nos arquivos dos objetos-buffers com um buffer para plotagem, isto é: linhas (BufferLine.mqh), segmentos (BufferSection.mqh) histogramas de zero (BufferHistogram.mqh), também inserimos dois métodos para definir/retornar os valores em/desde a matriz do buffer de dados do objeto-buffer:



void SetData( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index, value ); } double GetData( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index); }

Aos arquivos dos objetos-buffers com dois buffers para plotagem, isto é: histogramas em duas matrizes de dados (BufferHistogram2.mqh), zigzag (BufferZigZag.mqh) e preenchimento entre duas matrizes de dados(BufferFilling.mqh), inserimos quatro métodos para definir/retornar valores em/desde matrizes de buffers de dados do objeto-buffer:

void SetData0( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index, value ); } void SetData1( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 1 ,series_index, value ); } double GetData0( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index); } double GetData1( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 1 ,series_index); }

Aos arquivos dos objetos-buffers com quatro buffers para plotagem, isto é: barras (BufferBars.mqh) e velas (BufferCandlts.mqh), inserimos oito métodos para definir/retornar valores OHLC em/desde matrizes de buffers de dados do objeto-buffer:

void SetDataOpen( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index, value ); } void SetDataHigh( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 1 ,series_index, value ); } void SetDataLow( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 2 ,series_index, value ); } void SetDataClose( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 3 ,series_index, value ); } double GetDataOpen( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index); } double GetDataHigh( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 1 ,series_index); } double GetDataLow( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 2 ,series_index); } double GetDataClose( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 3 ,series_index); }

Talvez os métodos de buffer-objeto abstrato base SetBufferValue() e GetBufferValue() bastariam, mas esses métodos requerem especificação do número do buffer necessário. Porém, fazemos o possível para facilitar o trabalho do usuário final. Portanto, teremos uma escolha de qual método usar a partir dos propostos.



Estamos prontos para criar uma classe-coleção de objetos de buffer de indicador.

Essa classe terá uma lista contendo todos os objetos de buffer criados e fornecerá a capacidade de criar e receber qualquer buffer para trabalhar com ele no programa. Ao contrário das classes da coleção anterior, aqui, ao adicionar outro objeto buffer, não precisaremos verificar a presença do mesmo objeto com exatamente as mesmas propriedades, pois podemos usar buffers absolutamente idênticos no indicador para visualizar eventos diferentes.



Classe-coleção de objetos-buffers

Na pasta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ criamos um novo arquivo BuffersCollection.mqh com classe base CObject da biblioteca padrão, e imediatamente anexamos a ela os arquivos das classes da lista base da biblioteca e dos objetos-buffers:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferLine.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferSection.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram2.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferZigZag.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferFilling.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferBars.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferCandles.mqh" class CBuffersCollection : public CObject {

Preencheremos o corpo da classe com todo o conteúdo necessário (felizmente, não há muito), e log consideraremos o propósito de tudo que é necessário:

class CBuffersCollection : public CObject { private : CListObj m_list; int GetIndexNextPlot( void ); int GetIndexNextBase( void ); bool CreateBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS status); public : CBuffersCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } int PlotsTotal( void ); int BuffersTotal( void ); bool CreateArrow( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW); } bool CreateLine( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_LINE); } bool CreateSection( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION); } bool CreateHistogram( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM); } bool CreateHistogram2( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2); } bool CreateZigZag( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG); } bool CreateFilling( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING); } bool CreateBars( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_BARS); } bool CreateCandles( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES); } CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index); CBufferArrow *GetBufferArrow( const int number); CBufferLine *GetBufferLine( const int number); CBufferSection *GetBufferSection( const int number); CBufferHistogram *GetBufferHistogram( const int number); CBufferHistogram2 *GetBufferHistogram2( const int number); CBufferZigZag *GetBufferZigZag( const int number); CBufferFilling *GetBufferFilling( const int number); CBufferBars *GetBufferBars( const int number); CBufferCandles *GetBufferCandles( const int number); CBuffersCollection(); };

Bem, m_list é uma lista na qual iremos "reunir" e armazenar todos os objetos-buffers criados. É uma herdeira de uma classe de matriz dinâmica de ponteiros para instâncias da classe CObject.

O método privado que retorna o índice do próximo buffer plotado GetIndexNextPlot() é necessário para especificar o índice do próximo buffer de indicador a ser criado, e o método (também privado) que retorna o índice do próximo buffer base GetIndexNextBase() é necessário para indicar o índice de uma matriz real, que pode ser atribuída como um buffer de indicador para um objeto de buffer recém-criado.



Deixe-me explicar. Ao criar um buffer para o indicador, atribuímos a ele um número na janela de dados (o número do buffer plotado) e o associamos com a matriz double (índice do array base do buffer). Por que "base"? É que apenas um buffer para plotagem pode usar várias matrizes. A primeira matriz atribuída como indicador será a base. As matrizes restantes usadas para renderização terão o índice "matriz base"+N.

Assim, para três buffers coloridos construídos em duas matrizes, os índices do plotado e do base ficará assim:

Primeiro buffer:

Buffer plotado — índice 0

Buffer base — índice 0



Segundo buffer — índice 1



Matriz de cor — índice 2

Segundo buffer:

Buffer plotado — índice 1

Matriz base — índice 3



Segunda matriz — índice 4



Matriz de cor — índice 5

Terceiro buffer:

Buffer plotado — índice 2

Matriz base — índice 6



Segunda matriz — índice 7



Matriz de cor — índice 8

Como podemos ver, a indexação do buffer plotado e da matriz base é diferente para cada buffer, portanto, com um número suficientemente grande de buffers usados no indicador, podemos facilmente ficar confusos sobre o que se refere a quê. A classe-coleção atribuirá automaticamente os índices corretos para buffers plotados e suas matrizes. Consequentemente, sempre podemos acessá-los a partir do nosso programa.

O método CreateBuffer() cria um novo buffer e o coloca na lista de coleção.

Os métodos GetObject() e GetList() retornam ponteiros para o objeto da classe-coleção e para a lista de objetos-buffers da classe-coleção, respectivamente .

Os métodos PlotsTotal() e BuffersTotal() retornam o número de buffers plotados criados na coleção e o número total de matrizes usadas para construir todos os buffers plotados, respectivamente.



Métodos públicos para criar objetos-buffers com um estilo de plotagem específico:

bool CreateArrow( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW ); } bool CreateLine( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_LINE ); } bool CreateSection( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION ); } bool CreateHistogram( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM ); } bool CreateHistogram2( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2 ); } bool CreateZigZag( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG ); } bool CreateFilling( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ); } bool CreateBars( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_BARS ); } bool CreateCandles( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES ); }

Os métodos retornam o resultado do método privado para criar um objeto-buffer CreateBuffer() com um estilo de plotagem específico.



O método GetBufferByPlot() retorna um ponteiro para o buffer com base em seu índice de buffer plotado.



Métodos que retornam ponteiros para objetos-buffers por seu número ordinal:

CBufferArrow *GetBufferArrow( const int number); CBufferLine *GetBufferLine( const int number); CBufferSection *GetBufferSection( const int number); CBufferHistogram *GetBufferHistogram( const int number); CBufferHistogram2 *GetBufferHistogram2( const int number); CBufferZigZag *GetBufferZigZag( const int number); CBufferFilling *GetBufferFilling( const int number); CBufferBars *GetBufferBars( const int number); CBufferCandles *GetBufferCandles( const int number);

Retornam um objeto com um estilo de plotagem específico por seu número na ordem de criação.

Vou explicar com um exemplo:

Criamos quatro buffers de seta BufferArrow() com índices de buffer plotado 0, 1, 2 e 3.

Em seguida, criamos cinco buffers de linha BufferLine() com índices de buffer plotado 4, 5, 6, 7 e 8.

Agora precisamos trabalhar com o terceiro buffer de seta (que está no índice 2) e o quarto buffer de linha (no índice 7).

Para obter um ponteiro para o terceiro buffer de seta, basta obtê-lo pelo ordinal (não pelo índice, mas, sim, pelo número). O número deve ser calculado desde zero. Ou seja, para obter o terceiro buffer de setas, devemos obtê-lo assim:

CBufferArrow *buffer_arrow=GetBufferArrow( 2 );

Para obter um ponteiro para o quarto buffer de linha, devemos obtê-lo assim:

CBufferLine *buffer_line=GetBufferLine(3);





Agora, vamos examinar a implementação de todos os métodos declarados.

Construtor de classe:

CBuffersCollection::CBuffersCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID); }

Limpamos a lista, definimos o sinalizador de lista classificada para a lista e definimos o tipo de coleção para o identificador de lista da coleção de buffers de indicador.

Método que retorna o índice do próximo buffer plotado e método que retorna o índice do próximo buffer base:

int CBuffersCollection::GetIndexNextPlot( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax(list,BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) index= 0 ; else { CBuffer *buffer= this .m_list.At(index); if (buffer== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; index=buffer.IndexPlot()+ 1 ; } return index; } int CBuffersCollection::GetIndexNextBase( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax(list,BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) index= 0 ; else { CBuffer *buffer= this .m_list.At(index); if (buffer== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; index=buffer.IndexNextBuffer(); } return index; }

A lógica desses dois métodos é idêntica e eu a descrevi nos comentários às linhas de código.



Método que cria um novo objeto-buffer e o coloca numa lista-coleção:



bool CBuffersCollection::CreateBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS status) { int index_plot= this .GetIndexNextPlot(); int index_base= this .GetIndexNextBase(); if (index_plot== WRONG_VALUE || index_base== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; if ( this .m_list.Total()==IND_BUFFERS_MAX) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_MAX_BUFFERS_REACHED)); return false ; } string descript=:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (status), 14 ); CBuffer *buffer= NULL ; switch (status) { case BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW : buffer= new CBufferArrow(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_LINE : buffer= new CBufferLine(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION : buffer= new CBufferSection(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM : buffer= new CBufferHistogram(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2 : buffer= new CBufferHistogram2(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG : buffer= new CBufferZigZag(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING : buffer= new CBufferFilling(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_BARS : buffer= new CBufferBars(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES : buffer= new CBufferCandles(index_plot,index_base); break ; default : break ; } if (buffer== NULL ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BUFFER_OBJ), " " ,descript); return false ; } if (! this .m_list.Add(buffer)) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_BUFFER)); delete buffer; return false ; } buffer.SetName( "Buffer" +descript+ "(" +( string )buffer.IndexPlot()+ ")" ); return true ; }

Aqui, também, nos comentários é descrita a lógica. Observe que estamos declarando um objeto do buffer abstrato CBuffer, mas criamos um novo objeto com o tipo de plotagem passado para o método pelo status (nosso status apenas descreve o estilo de plotagem). Acontece que todos os objetos-buffer são herdeiros de um objeto-buffer abstrato, por isso, tal declaração e criação de objeto é permissível e conveniente.



Método que retorna o buffer pelo seu índice Plot (pelo índice na janela DataWindow):



CBuffer *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT,plot_index,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()== 1 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Com ajuda da classe CSelect, obtemos uma lista contendo apenas o objeto-buffer com o índice especificado (haverá apenas um objeto na lista), e retornamos um objeto-buffer da lista resultante, se encontrado, ou NULL , se não houver tal objeto na lista-coleção.



Métodos que retornam objetos-buffers de um tipo específico:

CBufferArrow *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferArrow( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferLine *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferLine( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_LINE,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferSection *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferSection( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferHistogram *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferHistogram( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferHistogram2 *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferHistogram2( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferZigZag *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferZigZag( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferFilling *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferFilling( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferBars *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferBars( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_BARS,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferCandles *CBuffersCollection::GetBuffer Candles ( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES ,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); }

Todos os métodos são idênticos entre si, por isso, vamos considerar um.

Obtemos uma lista contendo apenas objetos-buffers com o estilo de plotagem desejado.

Se a lista for recebida e não estiver vazia, retornamos um objeto desde a lista resultante com base no índice especificado.

Os objetos na lista são organizados em ordem crescente de índice, portanto, não é necessário nenhum ajuste de índice.

Se o índice estiver fora da lista, o método At() da classe CArrayObj retornará NULL.

Se a lista não for recebida ou estiver vazia, retornamos NULL.



Métodos que retornam o número de buffers plotados e o número de todas as matrizes de indicador:

int CBuffersCollection::PlotsTotal( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); CBuffer *buffer= this .m_list.At(index); return (buffer!= NULL ? buffer.IndexPlot()+ 1 : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CBuffersCollection::BuffersTotal( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT); CBuffer *buffer= this .m_list.At(index); return ( buffer!= NULL ? buffer.IndexNextBuffer() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

A lógica dos métodos é a mesma: obtemos o índice com o maior valor da propriedade desejada, e com base no índice recebido, obtemos um objeto-buffer desde a lista-coleção. Se o buffer for recebido, retornamos sua propriedade, em conformidade com o método, caso contrário, retornamos -1.

Assim fica concluída a criação da classe-coleção de buffers de indicador.

Agora precisamos fornecer acesso aos métodos de classe para programas baseados na biblioteca. Isso é feito em nossa classe do objeto base da biblioteca CEngine.

Abrimos o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh e fazemos as alterações necessárias: Aqui, praticamente só precisamos duplicar os métodos já criados da classe da coleção de buffers de indicador e adicionar métodos auxiliares para facilitar o trabalho.

Primeiramente anexamos o arquivo da classe e declaramos um objeto da classe-coleção de buffers:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh" class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters;

Na seção pública da classe escrevemos métodos que chamam e retornam o resultado do trabalho dos métodos com o mesmo nome da classe-coleção de buffers,

e declaramos métodos adicionais para trabalhar com a classe de coleção de buffers:

bool SeriesCopyToBufferAsSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty=EMPTY_VALUE) { return this .m_time_series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(symbol,timeframe,property,array,empty);} CBuffersCollection *GetBuffersCollection( void ) { return & this .m_buffers; } CArrayObj *GetListBuffers( void ) { return this .m_buffers.GetList(); } CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByPlot(plot_index); } CBufferArrow *GetBufferArrow( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); } CBufferLine *GetBufferLine( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); } CBufferSection *GetBufferSection( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); } CBufferHistogram *GetBufferHistogram( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); } CBufferHistogram2 *GetBufferHistogram2( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); } CBufferZigZag *GetBufferZigZag( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); } CBufferFilling *GetBufferFilling( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); } CBufferBars *GetBufferBars( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); } CBufferCandles *GetBufferCandles( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); } int BufferPlotsTotal( void ) { return this .m_buffers.PlotsTotal(); } int BuffersTotal( void ) { return this .m_buffers.BuffersTotal(); } bool BufferCreateArrow( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateArrow(); } bool BufferCreateLine( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateLine(); } bool BufferCreateSection( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateSection(); } bool BufferCreateHistogram( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateHistogram(); } bool BufferCreateHistogram2( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateHistogram2(); } bool BufferCreateZigZag( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateZigZag(); } bool BufferCreateFilling( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateFilling(); } bool BufferCreateBars( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateBars(); } bool BufferCreateCandles( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateCandles(); } double BufferDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataLine( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataSection( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataHistogram20( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataHistogram21( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataZigZag0( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataZigZag1( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataFilling0( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataFilling1( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsOpen( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsHigh( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsLow( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsClose( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesOpen( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesHigh( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesLow( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesClose( const int number, const int series_index); void BufferSetDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataLine( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataSection( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataHistogram20( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataHistogram21( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1); void BufferSetDataZigZag0( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataZigZag1( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataZigZag( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1); void BufferSetDataFilling0( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataFilling1( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataFilling( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1); void BufferSetDataBarsOpen( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataBarsHigh( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataBarsLow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataBarsClose( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataBars( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close); void BufferSetDataCandlesOpen( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataCandlesHigh( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataCandlesLow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataCandlesClose( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataCandles( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close); color BufferColorArrow( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorLine( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorSection( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorHistogram( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorZigZag( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorFilling( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorBars( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorCandles( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexArrow( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexLine( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexSection( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexHistogram( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexZigZag( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexFilling( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexBars( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexCandles( const int number, const int series_index); void BufferSetColorIndexArrow( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexLine( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexSection( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexHistogram( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexZigZag( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexFilling( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexBars( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexCandles( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index);

Métodos que retornam dados para um buffer específico com base no seu estilo de plotagem e número ordinal do buffer com o seguinte estilo plotagem:



double CEngine::BufferDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataLine( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferLine *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataSection( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferSection *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataHistogram20( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData0(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataHistogram21( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData1(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataZigZag0( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData0(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataZigZag1( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData1(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataFilling0( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData0(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataFilling1( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData1(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataBarsOpen( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataOpen(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataBarsHigh( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataHigh(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataBarsLow( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataLow(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataBarsClose( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataClose(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataCandlesOpen( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataOpen(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataCandlesHigh( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataHigh(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataCandlesLow( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataLow(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataCandlesClose( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return ( buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataClose(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); }

Todos os métodos são idênticos. Consideremos um método que retorna o valor do buffer Close de um objeto-buffer com estilo de plotagem "Vela".

Ao método é passado o número ordinal do buffer com o estilo Candles a partir de todos os buffers criados com o estilo Candles (acima, examinamos em detalhes o que significa o número do buffer com um estilo de plotagem específico), o índice da série temporal a partir do qual devem ser obtidos os dados do buffer Close da vela.



Com ajuda do método GetBufferCandles() da classe-coleção de buffers obtemos o ponteiro para o buffer necessário, e se o buffer for obtido, retornamos os dados desde seu buffer Close com base no índice de série temporal especificado. Caso contrário, retornamos "Valor vazio".



Métodos, opostos aos que acabamos de discutir, que definem valores para o índice de série temporal especificado para um buffer específico do objeto-buffer correspondente de acordo com seu estilo de plotagem e seu número ordinal:

void CEngine::BufferSetDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataLine( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferLine *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataSection( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferSection *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferHistogram *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram20( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram21( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData1(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index,value0); buff.SetData1(series_index,value1); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataZigZag0( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataZigZag1( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData1(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataZigZag( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index,value0); buff.SetData1(series_index,value1); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataFilling0( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataFilling1( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData1(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataFilling( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index,value0); buff.SetData1(series_index,value1); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataBarsOpen( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataOpen(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataBarsHigh( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataHigh(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataBarsLow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataLow(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataBarsClose( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataClose(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandlesOpen( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataOpen(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandlesHigh( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataHigh(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandlesLow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataLow(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandlesClose( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataClose(series_index, value ); }

Todos os métodos são idênticos. Consideremos o método que define o valor pelo índice da série temporal para o buffer Close do objeto-buffer com estilo de plotagem "Vela" com base no seu número ordinal.

Com ajuda do método GetBufferCandles() da classe-coleção de buffers obtemos o objeto-buffer com estilo de plotagem "Vela" com base no seu número ordinal.

Se o objeto não for obtido, saímos do método. Definimos com base no índice da série temporal o valor passado para o método no buffer Close do objeto-buffer necessário recebido.

Existem mais dois métodos separados que definem simultaneamente para todos os buffers dos objetos-buffer "Barras" e "Velas" os valores OHLC com base no índice da série temporal especificado:

void CEngine::BufferSetDataBars( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if (buff== NULL ) return ; buff.SetDataOpen(series_index,open); buff.SetDataHigh(series_index,high); buff.SetDataLow(series_index,low); buff.SetDataClose(series_index,close); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandles( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if (buff== NULL ) return ; buff.SetDataOpen(series_index,open); buff.SetDataHigh(series_index,high); buff.SetDataLow(series_index,low); buff.SetDataClose(series_index,close); }

Aqui tudo é exatamente igual ao descrito acima, mas aos métodos são transferidos todos os valores para todos os quatro buffers de objetos-buffers e são configurados.



Métodos que retornam a cor definida para o índice da série temporal especificada do buffer de cor de um objeto-buffer específico com base no seu estilo de plotagem e número de sequência:

color CEngine::BufferColorArrow( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorLine( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferLine *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorSection( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferSection *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorHistogram( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorZigZag( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorFilling( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorBars( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorCandles( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return ( buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); }

Aqui tudo é igual: obtemos o objeto-buffer necessário com base no seu número, se conseguirmos obter o objeto, retornamos a cor definida no seu buffer de cor pelo índice de série temporal especificado. Caso contrário, retornamos "Cor não definida".



Como realmente o que é escrito no buffer de cor não é o valor de cor, mas, sim, seu índice a partir das cores definidas para o buffer, temos

os métodos correspondente que retornam o índice de cor de um objeto-buffer específico a partir de seu buffer de cor no índice de série temporal especificado:

int CEngine::BufferColorIndexArrow( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexLine( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferLine *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexSection( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferSection *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexHistogram( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexZigZag( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexFilling( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexBars( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexCandles( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Tudo aqui é idêntico aos métodos que retornam cor, exceto que os métodos retornam o índice de cor.

Essas são todas as modificações da classe CEngine necessárias para testar a classe-coleção de buffers de indicador.







Testando a criação de um indicador com uso da coleção de buffers

Para testar a classe-coleção de buffers criada, usamos o indicador do último artigo

e o salvamos na nova pasta \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part44\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart44.mq5.

Todo o nosso cabeçalho ficará assim:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 28 #property indicator_plots 10 ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURGBP,EURCAD,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT; string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawArrow = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawLine = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawSection = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawHistogram = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawHistogram2 = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawZigZag = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawFilling = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawBars = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawCandles = INPUT_YES; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; CArrayObj *list_buffers; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

Do bloco includes removemos o anexo de arquivo de todos os objetos-buffers - agora eles já estão anexados à biblioteca e não há necessidade de fazer isso aqui:



#include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferLine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferSection.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram2.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferZigZag.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferFilling.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferBars.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCandles.mqh>

Dizendo ao compilador quantos buffers plotados e de indicador estão planejados:

#property indicator_buffers 28 #property indicator_plots 10

Aqui, se for assumido uma grande quantidade de buffers no indicador, então, na etapa inicial poderemos, em vez de contar com os dedos, apresentar quaisquer valores, assim, em seguida, na primeira inicialização sugiram alertas indicando o valor certo de buffers plotados e de indicador, caso nos enganemos ao escrever sua quantidade.

A biblioteca assume o acesso aos buffers de indicadores criados por seus estilos de desenho e números na ordem de criação. Até agora não fizemos um acesso desde o programa diretamente às propriedades do buffer (apenas às suas matrizes), porém, hoje vamos pular essa parte, após obter a lista de objetos-buffers desde a coleção e acessar os buffers diretamente desde a lista; isso pode ser feito para qualquer um dos objetos da coleção, trabalhar diretamente com os objetos criados. Por isso, como "buffer de indicador" vamos usar uma matriz dinâmica de ponteiros para o objeto CObject.







No manipulador OnInit() preparamos os buffers necessários para teste e verificamos o acesso de duas maneiras diferentes:

int OnInit () { OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int index= ArrayMaximum (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(ArrayUsedTimeframes[index]); min_bars=(index> WRONG_VALUE ? (num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ) : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); engine.BufferCreateArrow(); engine.BufferCreateLine(); engine.BufferCreateSection(); engine.BufferCreateHistogram(); engine.BufferCreateHistogram2(); engine.BufferCreateZigZag(); engine.BufferCreateFilling(); engine.BufferCreateBars(); engine.BufferCreateCandles(); engine.BufferCreateArrow(); if (engine.BufferPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BufferPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersTotal()); color array_colors[]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray }; list_buffers=engine.GetListBuffers(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_buffers.Total();i++) { CBuffer *buff=list_buffers.At(i); buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff. Print (); } CBuffer *buff_zz=engine.GetBufferByPlot( 5 ); if (buff_zz!= NULL ) { buff_zz.SetWidth( 2 ); } CBuffer *buff=engine.GetBufferArrow( 1 ); if (buff!= NULL ) { buff.SetWidth( 2 ); buff.SetArrowCode( 161 ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Agora a criação de buffers acontece de maneira simples — usamos os métodos da biblioteca projetados para criar um buffer de indicador de determinado tipo. A biblioteca é responsável por todas as atribuições das matrizes, já só podemos alterar as propriedades dos buffers criados após sua criação. Imediatamente verificamos o número especificado de buffers em #property no cabeçalho do indicador, e se cometermos um erro ao especificar o número de buffers, receberemos um aviso sobre isso. Essa verificação é conveniente ao criar o indicador e, depois dela, pode ser removida do código.

Para verificar o acesso ao buffer, usaremos dois métodos:

primeiro acessamos o buffer do zigzag pelo seu índice de buffer plotado com ajuda do método GetBufferByPlot(), em que é necessário especificar o índice de buffer plotado (neste caso, é o índice 5 para o zigzag),

em seguida acessamos o último buffer de setas, que foi criado no final, e que é o segundo buffer de setas. Iremos acessá-lo usando o método GetBufferArrow(), em que é necessário especificar o número de sequência do buffer de setas desejado (neste caso, número 1, já que a contagem começa do zero)



No manipulador OnCalculate() tudo permanece praticamente inalterado, exceto que nos buffers das velas e barras gravaremos os dados com ajuda dos métodos do objeto-buffer de velas (alternativamente escrevemos os dados e Open, High, Low e Close), já nas matrizes do buffer de barras escrevemos todos os valores OHLC de uma vez. Assim, verificamos o funcionamento de todos os métodos criados para trabalhar com objetos-buffers:

for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CBuffer *buff=list_buffers.At(j); buff.ClearData( 0 ); if (!IsUse(buff.Status())) continue ; if (buff.BuffersTotal()== 1 ) buff.SetBufferValue( 0 ,i,close[i]); else if (buff.BuffersTotal()== 2 ) { buff.SetBufferValue( 0 ,i,open[i]); buff.SetBufferValue( 1 ,i,close[i]); } else if (buff.BuffersTotal()== 4 ) { if (buff.Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES) { CBufferCandles *candle=buff; candle.SetDataOpen(i,open[i]); candle.SetDataHigh(i,high[i]); candle.SetDataLow(i,low[i]); candle.SetDataClose(i,close[i]); } else { engine.BufferSetDataBars( 0 ,i,open[i],high[i],low[i],close[i]); } } if (open[i]<close[i]) buff.SetBufferColorIndex(i, 0 ); else if (open[i]>close[i]) buff.SetBufferColorIndex(i, 1 ); else buff.SetBufferColorIndex(i, 2 ); } }

O código completo do indicador pode ser encontrado nos arquivos anexados ao artigo.

Vamos compilar o indicador e executá-lo no gráfico do símbolo. Vamos configurá-lo para exibir apenas um buffer de seta. Este buffer deve ser exibido como pontos no gráfico. Mas também temos um segundo buffer de setas criado mais recentemente, e acessamos o segundo buffer de setas em OnInit() para alterar seu código e tamanho de ícone:

CBuffer *buff=engine.GetBufferArrow( 1 ); if (buff!= NULL ) { buff.SetWidth( 2 ); buff.SetArrowCode( 161 ); }

Se a obtenção de um objeto acessando um tipo específico de buffer por seu número funcionar, nosso gráfico deverá exibir dois buffers de setas, o primeiro com pontos e o segundo com círculos de tamanho 2.

Definimos a largura da linha zagzag após receber o buffer do zigzag usando o método que retorna o objeto-buffer por seu índice Plot. Anexamos a exibição de zigzag e certificamo-nos de que a espessura de sua linha corresponda àquela configurada em OnInit():

CBuffer *buff_zz=engine.GetBufferByPlot( 5 ); if (buff_zz!= NULL ) { buff_zz.SetWidth( 2 ); }

E, finalmente, vamos ver como são exibidas as barras e velas, se os métodos para escrever valores de preços em matrizes de buffer funcionarem, as barras e velas deveram ser exibidas corretamente no gráfico.



Vamos checar:





Como podemos ver, tudo que foi concebido e feito funciona conforme o esperado.







O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos o desenvolvimento da classe-coleção de buffers de indicador do ponto de vista da organização da operação do indicador nos modos multissímbolo e multiperíodo.



Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Gostaria de chamar sua atenção para o fato de que neste artigo fizemos um indicador de teste em MQL5 para MetaTrader 5.

Os arquivos anexados estão destinados apenas ao MetaTrader 5 e a versão atual da biblioteca ainda não foi testada no MetaTrader 4.

Depois de criar uma coleção de buffers de indicador e testá-la, tentaremos implementar algumas coisas do MQL5 para MetaTrader 4.

