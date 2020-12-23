Trabalhando com séries temporais na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 51): indicadores padrão multiperíodos multissímbolos compostos

Sumário

Hoje estaremos concluindo a criação de objetos para indicadores padrão multissímbolos multiperíodos. Acontece que, no final das contas, deixamos um exemplo muito bom para mostrar a criação do indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Para desenhá-lo, precisamos não apenas criar todos os buffers significativos que são exibidos na janela de dados do terminal, mas também adicionar dois buffers adicionais para preencher o espaço entre as linhas 'Senkou Span A' e 'Senkou Span B' com ajuda de dois histogramas desenhados entre dois valores. Além disso, cada um dos histogramas deve repetir o estilo e a cor da linha a que pertence.

A criação de tal indicador será um bom exemplo de como podemos criar nossos indicadores personalizados complexos usando esta biblioteca.

Finalmente, criaremos o último objeto do indicador multissímbolo multiperíodo a partir de todo o conjunto de indicadores padrão do terminal MetaTrader5, indicador de Bill Williams Gator Oscillator baseado em seu próprio indicador Alligator, que consideramos no último artigo.



Visto que podemos criar indicadores de qualquer complexidade possuindo diferentes tipos de linhas com seus objetos-buffer, embora todos eles pertençam a um objeto do indicador, precisamos introduzir mais uma propriedade, nomeadamente o número da linha indicadora adicional (um buffer auxiliar para desenhar linhas do indicador adicionais). Assim, pelo número desta linha, determinaremos com precisão a linha auxiliar necessária (objeto-buffer) de qualquer objeto-indicador.

Por exemplo, se quisermos que o indicador que desenha uma média móvel exiba alguns estados de sua linha principal, como o preço cruzando a linha, a interação da linha com outros indicadores, etc., podemos adicionar um ou mais objetos-buffers ao nosso indicador personalizado e exibir no gráfico através deste buffer os dados necessários nos momentos certos, como colocar setas, pintar áreas, etc.





Modificando classes e métodos de biblioteca

Em primeiro lugar, vamos adicionar uma nova mensagem de texto da biblioteca no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh.

Escrevemos o índice da nova mensagem:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_BASE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_PLOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_COLOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NUM_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_MODE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME,

e o texto correspondente ao índice recém-adicionado:

{"Индекс базового буфера данных","Index of Base data buffer"}, {"Порядковый номер рисуемого буфера","Plot buffer sequence number"}, {"Индекс буфера цвета","Color buffer index"}, {"Количество буферов данных","Number of data buffers"}, {"Индекс массива для назначения следующим индикаторным буфером","Array index for assignment as the next indicator buffer"}, {"Индекс следующего по счёту рисуемого буфера","Index of the next drawable buffer"}, {"Идентификатор буферов индикатора","Indicator Buffer Id"}, {"Линия индикатора","Indicator line"}, {"Хэндл индикатора, использующего буфер","Indicator handle that uses the buffer"}, {"Тип индикатора, использующего буфер","Indicator type that uses the buffer"}, {"Номер дополнительной линии","Additional line number"} , {"Период данных буфера (таймфрейм)","Buffer data Period (Timeframe)"},

À enumeração de tipos de linhas dos indicadores localizada no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh adicionamos novas linhas para o indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo e mais uma linha como auxiliar para gerar indicadores próprios:

enum ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE { INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN = 0 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SIGNAL = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER = 0 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MIDDLE = 2 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS = 0 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TEETH = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LIPS = 2 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS = 2 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN = 0 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA = 2 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB = 3 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN = 4 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL = 5 , };

Visto que no último artigo definimos os mesmos valores para linhas indicadoras idênticas nesta enumeração e combinamos os manipuladores de diferentes objetos de indicadores padrão num, agora, ao exibir a descrição do tipo de linha do objeto-buffer, exibimos as descrições de linha correspondentes aos primeiros valores encontrados para esta enumeração. Por exemplo, se exibirmos a descrição da linha Jaws do indicador Alligator padrão e o valor da constante INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS nesta enumeração for igual a zero, veremos a descrição da primeira constante desta enumeração cujo valor também será igual a zero, isto é, da constante INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN.

Isso não é um erro, é mais um mal-entendido. Para evitar isso, precisamos ter um valor exclusivo para cada constante de enumeração. Porém, nesse caso, teremos que separar os manipuladores novamente, o que será muito pior. Portanto, faremos o seguinte: adicionaremos mais uma enumeração e exibiremos a descrição da linha do objeto-buffer, verificando qual linha de qual indicador em particular o buffer exibirá, e geraremos o valor da nova enumeração correspondente ao objeto-buffer.

Vamos adicionar esta enumeração:

enum ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE { INDICATOR_LINE_MAIN, INDICATOR_LINE_SIGNAL, INDICATOR_LINE_UPPER, INDICATOR_LINE_LOWER, INDICATOR_LINE_MIDDLE, INDICATOR_LINE_JAWS, INDICATOR_LINE_TEETH, INDICATOR_LINE_LIPS, INDICATOR_LINE_DI_PLUS, INDICATOR_LINE_DI_MINUS, INDICATOR_LINE_TENKAN_SEN, INDICATOR_LINE_KIJUN_SEN, INDICATOR_LINE_SENKOU_SPANA, INDICATOR_LINE_SENKOU_SPANB, INDICATOR_LINE_CHIKOU_SPAN, INDICATOR_LINE_ADDITIONAL, };

Nessa enumeração, cada constante tem seu próprio valor exclusivo de 0 a 15. Agora podemos exibir facilmente os valores de que precisamos para cada linha específica de um indicador em particular. Faremos isso a seguir.



No mesmo arquivo adicionamos mais uma propriedade inteira do objeto-buffer e, ao mesmo tempo, aumentamos o número de propriedades inteiras do objeto de 24 para 25:

enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, BUFFER_PROP_ID, BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE, BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 25 ) #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 2 )

Para poder pesquisar e classificar objetos-buffers por nova propriedade, adicionamos esta propriedade à lista de possíveis critérios de classificação:

#define FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BUFFER_MODE { SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , SORT_BY_BUFFER_STATUS, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_CODE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_STYLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_WIDTH, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_BEGIN, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHOW_DATA, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR_INDEXES, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_BASE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ID, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_LINE_MODE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, SORT_BY_BUFFER_EMPTY_VALUE = FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SYMBOL = FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LABEL, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_NAME, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_NAME_SHORT, };

Agora precisamos modificar ligeiramente a classe do objeto de buffer abstrato no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh.

Na seção pública da classe, escrevemos os métodos para definir e retornar o número da linha adicional:



public : void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} virtual void SetArrowCode( const uchar code) { return ; } virtual void SetArrowShift( const int shift) { return ; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); } void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetDrawType( const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type); void SetDrawBegin( const int value); void SetShowData( const bool flag); void SetShift( const int shift); void SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style); void SetWidth( const int width); void SetColorNumbers( const int number); void SetColor( const color colour); void SetColor( const color colour, const uchar index); void SetColors( const color &array_colors[]); void SetEmptyValue( const double value); virtual void SetLabel( const string label); void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ID,id); } void SetIndicatorHandle( const int handle) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE,handle); } void SetIndicatorType( const ENUM_INDICATOR type) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,type); } void SetIndicatorName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME,name); } void SetIndicatorShortName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT,name); } void SetLineMode( const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE mode){ this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,mode); } void SetIndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( const int number){ this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM,number); } int IndexPlot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); } int IndexBase( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE); } int IndexColor( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR); } int IndexNextBaseBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE); } int IndexNextPlotBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE TypeBuffer( void ) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsActive( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE); } uchar ArrowCode( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE); } int ArrowShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT); } int DrawBegin( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN); } ENUM_DRAW_TYPE DrawType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE); } bool IsShowData( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA); } int Shift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE LineStyle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE); } int LineWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH); } int ColorsTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES); } color Color( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR); } int BuffersTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS); } double EmptyValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Label( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ID); } int IndicatorHandle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE); } ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE); } string IndicatorName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME); } string IndicatorShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT); } int IndicatorBarsCalculated( void ) const { return :: BarsCalculated (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE));} int IndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM); } int IndicatorLineMode( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE); }

Visto que iremos agora exibir a descrição da linha do indicador desde outra enumeração (que escrevemos acima), o método IndicatorLineMode() agora retornará um valor inteiro em vez do valor de enumeração ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE.



No mesmo local, na seção pública da classe, declaramos um método que retorna uma descrição da linha do indicador:

string GetStatusDescription( bool draw_type= false ) const ; string GetTypeBufferDescription( void ) const ; string GetActiveDescription( void ) const ; string GetShowDataDescription( void ) const ; string GetLineStyleDescription( void ) const ; string GetEmptyValueDescription( void ) const ; string GetDrawTypeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTimeframeDescription( void ) const ; string GetColorsDescription( void ) const ; string GetIndicatorLineModeDescription( void ) const ;

e escrever sua implementação fora do corpo da classe:

string CBuffer::GetIndicatorLineModeDescription( void ) const { uchar shift= 0 ; switch ( this .IndicatorType()) { case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : case IND_GATOR : case IND_BANDS : shift= 2 ; break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : shift= 5 ; break ; case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : shift= 8 ; break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : shift= 10 ; break ; default : shift= 0 ; break ; } return :: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE( this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE)+shift)), 10 ); }

Aqui: declaramos uma variável que armazena o valor de deslocamento necessário para aumentar os valores da constante de enumeração ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE a fim de chegar ao início da declaração das constantes de linha do indicador correspondente na enumeração ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE.

Por exemplo, se precisarmos exibir a descrição da linha Teeth do indicador Allegator, o valor de deslocamento será 5, o que aponta para a constante INDICATOR_LINE_JAWS da enumeração ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE:

enum ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE { INDICATOR_LINE_MAIN, INDICATOR_LINE_SIGNAL, INDICATOR_LINE_UPPER, INDICATOR_LINE_LOWER, INDICATOR_LINE_MIDDLE, INDICATOR_LINE_JAWS , INDICATOR_LINE_TEETH , INDICATOR_LINE_LIPS, INDICATOR_LINE_DI_PLUS, INDICATOR_LINE_DI_MINUS, INDICATOR_LINE_TENKAN_SEN, INDICATOR_LINE_KIJUN_SEN, INDICATOR_LINE_SENKOU_SPANA, INDICATOR_LINE_SENKOU_SPANB, INDICATOR_LINE_CHIKOU_SPAN, INDICATOR_LINE_ADDITIONAL, };

Visto que nosso buffer retorna o valor da linha Teeth desde o método GetProperty (BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE) e este valor é igual a um, adicionaremos o valor 5 a um, resultando num índice de constante igual a 6, o que aponta para a constante INDICATOR_LINE_TEETH.

Como resultado, o método retorna uma descrição de string da constante recebida, truncada para o valor "LINE_TEETH".



No construtor privado da classe definimos para a nova propriedade do objeto-buffer o valor padrão -1, o que não significará uma linha indicadora adicional:

CBuffer::CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS buffer_status, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const uchar total_arrays, const int width, const string label) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_total_arrays=total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ID] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE] = INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE] = INVALID_HANDLE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM] = WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= (

No método que retorna uma descrição da propriedade inteira do objeto-buffer, escrevemos um bloco de código para retornar uma descrição de uma nova propriedade, e corrijimos o bloco de código que exibe a descrição da linha do indicador (agora exibiremos a descrição pelo método recém-escrito para isso):

string CBuffer::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_PLOT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTypeBufferDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTimeframeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ACTIVE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetActiveDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetDrawTypeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_CODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetLineStyleDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH ? ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SIZE) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_WIDTH))+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_BEGIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHOW_DATA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetShowDataDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetIndicatorLineModeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(property)), 4 ) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== WRONG_VALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) : ( string ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NUM_DATAS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetColorsDescription() ) : "" ); }

Visto que adicionamos uma nova propriedade inteira, em todas as classes de objetos que herdam objetos-buffers abstratos precisamos modificar o método virtual que retorna um sinalizador de que o objeto suporta esta nova propriedade (com ajuda do exemplo do método de classe CBufferArrow):

bool CBufferArrow::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE || ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM && property!=BUFFER_PROP_ID ) ) return false ; return true ; }

Exatamente as mesmas alterações foram feitas em todos os arquivos de todos os objetos-buffers, como BufferArrow.mqh, BufferBars.mqh, BufferCandles.mqh, BufferFilling.mqh, BufferHistogram.mqh, BufferHistogram2.mqh, BufferLine.mqh, BufferSection.mqh e BufferZigZag.mqh.



Todos os métodos para criar objetos indicadores padrão estão localizados na classe-coleção de objetos-buffers

no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh. Antes de adicionarmos dois métodos para criar objetos dos indicadores padrão Ichimoku Kinko Hyo e Gator Oscillator, vamos modificar ligeiramente o método de preparação dos dados do indicador padrão especificado para definir valores no gráfico de símbolo atual. Visto que o indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo tem cinco buffers desenhados e nosso método recebe apenas três ponteiros para objetos-buffers de indicadores padrão e, consequentemente, seis variáveis por referência (duas para cada um dos buffers) para escrever os valores das linhas do indicador, precisaremos acrescentar ao método a transferência de quatro ponteiros adicionais para objetos-buffers (dois desenhados e calculados) e passar mais quatro variáveis por referência.

No corpo da classe, adicionamos os valores necessários à declaração do método:

bool SetDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, const char color_index= WRONG_VALUE ); private : int PreparingSetDataStdInd(CBuffer *buffer_data0,CBuffer *buffer_data1,CBuffer *buffer_data2, CBuffer *buffer_data3,CBuffer *buffer_data4, CBuffer *buffer_calc0,CBuffer *buffer_calc1,CBuffer *buffer_calc2, CBuffer *buffer_calc3,CBuffer *buffer_calc4, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, int &index_period, int &num_bars, double &value00, double &value01, double &value10, double &value11, double &value20, double &value21, double &value30 , double &value31 , double &value40 , double &value41 ); public :

Na implementação do método escrito fora do corpo da classe adicionamos as mudanças necessárias:

int CBuffersCollection::PreparingSetDataStdInd(CBuffer *buffer_data0,CBuffer *buffer_data1,CBuffer *buffer_data2, CBuffer *buffer_data3,CBuffer *buffer_data4, CBuffer *buffer_calc0,CBuffer *buffer_calc1,CBuffer *buffer_calc2, CBuffer *buffer_calc3,CBuffer *buffer_calc4, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, int &index_period, int &num_bars, double &value00, double &value01, double &value10, double &value11, double &value20, double &value21, double &value30 , double &value31 , double &value40 , double &value41 ) { index_period=:: iBarShift (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time, true ); if (index_period== WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (buffer_calc0!= NULL ) value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc1!= NULL ) value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc2!= NULL ) value20=buffer_calc2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc3!= NULL ) value30=buffer_calc3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc4!= NULL ) value40=buffer_calc4.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); int series_index_start=series_index; if (buffer_calc0. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==:: Period ()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars= 1 ; } else { datetime time_period=:: iTime (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); if (time_period== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=:: iBarShift (:: Symbol (),:: Period (),time_period, true ); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return WRONG_VALUE ; num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (num_bars== 0 ) num_bars= 1 ; } if (buffer_calc0!= NULL ) value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_calc1!= NULL ) value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_calc2!= NULL ) value21=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data2.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value20 : buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_calc3!= NULL ) value31=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data3.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value30 : buffer_data3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_calc4!= NULL ) value41=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data4.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value40 : buffer_data4.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); return series_index_start; }

Em geral, acabamos de adicionar exatamente o mesmo processamento - que para os objetos-buffers já existentes no método - a dois novos objetos-buffers, cujos ponteiros são passados para o método, e o registro de valores para as variáveis correspondentes aos buffers, passados para o método por referência.

Como no indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo padrão, entre suas duas linhas é desenhada uma hachura, sendo que para cada uma delas tem seu próprio tipo de hachura e cor:





... precisamos de um método que retorne um ponteiro para o objeto-buffer do indicador padrão com base no tipo de indicador, seu identificador e linha para que possamos tirar dele todos os parâmetros definidos para desenhar suas linhas e defini-las para o objeto-buffer auxiliar usado para criar a aparência de nosso indicador personalizado.

Na seção pública da classe vamos declarar este método

public : CBuffer *GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label); CBuffer *GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index); CBuffer *GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list); CBuffer *GetLastCreateBuffer( void ); CBuffer *GetBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR indicator_type, const int id, const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE line_mode, const char additional_id= WRONG_VALUE );

e escrever sua implementação fora do corpo da classe:

CBuffer *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR indicator_type, const int id, const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE line_mode, const char additional_id= WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(indicator_type,id); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,line_mode,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM,additional_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; return list.At( 0 ); }

Aqui tudo é simples: primeiro, obtemos uma lista de objetos-buffers pelo tipo de indicador padrão e seu identificador, em seguida, filtramos a lista resultante pelo tipo de linha do indicador padrão e, finalmente, dos objetos restantes na lista deixamos apenas aqueles que têm um identificador de buffer auxiliar (por padrão, todos os buffers são definidos como -1, o que significa que não existe tal identificador).

Do método retornamos o primeiro objeto da lista filtrada.



Vamos complementar o método que prepara os dados do buffer calculado do indicador padrão especificado para processar os indicadores Ichimoku Kinko Hyo e Gator Oscillator.

Basicamente, só precisamos adicionar o processamento correspondente ao tipo de indicador, processamento esse que é idêntico para todos os indicadores e que já está escrito no método. Mas há uma ligeira diferença para o indicador Gator Oscillator padrão - seu segundo buffer está no índice 2, e não no 1 como o resto dos indicadores de dois buffers porque o buffer de índice 1 pertence ao buffer de cores do buffer de dados de índice 0. Não usaremos os buffers de cor do indicador padrão, uma vez que, além de podermos definir a cor desejada para cada barra nós mesmos, já criamos o processamento e a configuração da cor para as linhas do indicador, portanto, por padrão, a cor das colunas do indicador Gator Oscillator será calculada automaticamente pela biblioteca. Este cálculo já foi feito, e se desejar, o próprio usuário pode transferir a cor desejada para cada barra para os métodos de desenho desses indicadores padrão a fim de criar sua própria cor do indicador.

Para o indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, a preparação de dados é idêntica à preparação de dados de outros indicadores padrão - apenas mais dois buffers.



int CBuffersCollection::PreparingDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int total_copy) { CArrayObj *list_ind= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(std_ind,id); CArrayObj *list; list_ind=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); if (list_ind== NULL || list_ind.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ)); return 0 ; } CBufferCalculate *buffer= NULL ; int copied= WRONG_VALUE ; int idx0= 0 ,idx1= 1 ,idx2= 2 ; switch (( int )std_ind) { case IND_AC : case IND_AD : case IND_AMA : case IND_AO : case IND_ATR : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_BWMFI : case IND_CCI : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_DEMA : case IND_DEMARKER : case IND_FORCE : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_MFI : case IND_MOMENTUM : case IND_OBV : case IND_OSMA : case IND_RSI : case IND_SAR : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_TEMA : case IND_TRIX : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_VOLUMES : case IND_WPR : buffer=list_ind.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), 0 ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); return copied; case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : case IND_MACD : case IND_RVI : case IND_STOCHASTIC : case IND_GATOR : if (std_ind== IND_GATOR ) { idx0= 0 ; idx1= 2 ; } else { idx0= 0 ; idx1= 1 ; } list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; return copied; case IND_ALLIGATOR : case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : case IND_BANDS : if (std_ind== IND_BANDS ) { idx0= 1 ; idx1= 2 ; idx2= 0 ; } else { idx0= 0 ; idx1= 1 ; idx2= 2 ; } list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 2 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx2,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; return copied; case IND_ICHIMOKU : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), TENKANSEN_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), KIJUNSEN_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), SENKOUSPANA_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), SENKOUSPANB_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), CHIKOUSPAN_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; return copied; default : break ; } return 0 ; }

Ao método para limpar os dados do buffer do indicador padrão especificado pelo índice da série temporal

adicionamos o processamento para os buffers do indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo:

void CBuffersCollection::ClearDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int series_index) { CArrayObj *list_ind= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(std_ind,id); CArrayObj *list= NULL ; if (list_ind== NULL || list_ind.Total()== 0 ) return ; list_ind=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); if (list_ind.Total()== 0 ) return ; CBuffer *buffer= NULL ; switch (( int )std_ind) { case IND_AC : case IND_AD : case IND_AMA : case IND_AO : case IND_ATR : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_BWMFI : case IND_CCI : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_DEMA : case IND_DEMARKER : case IND_FORCE : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_MFI : case IND_MOMENTUM : case IND_OBV : case IND_OSMA : case IND_RSI : case IND_SAR : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_TEMA : case IND_TRIX : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_VOLUMES : case IND_WPR : buffer=list_ind.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : case IND_MACD : case IND_RVI : case IND_STOCHASTIC : case IND_GATOR : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : case IND_BANDS : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 2 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; default : break ; } }

Como, posteriormente, iremos criar um objeto do indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo padrão que terá dois buffers-histogramas adicionais para gerar a aparência do indicador, blocos de código já foram adicionados ao método para limpar os dados desses dois buffers auxiliares.

Todo o resto é idêntico, é limpar dados de buffers de outros indicadores padrão escritos por nós em artigos anteriores.



Vamos melhorar o método que define os valores do gráfico atual para os buffers do indicador padrão especificado pelo índice da série temporal de acordo com o símbolo/período do objeto-buffer.

Agora o método terá mais objetos-buffers, uma vez que o indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo tem cinco, mais dois buffers-histogramas auxiliares para gerar a aparência do indicador. Assim, o número de variáveis para armazenar os valores de todas as linhas de objetos-buffers aumenta:

bool CBuffersCollection::SetDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int id, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, const char color_index= WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ)); return false ; } CArrayObj *list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); CArrayObj *list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); if (list_data.Total()== 0 || list_calc.Total()== 0 ) return false ; CBuffer *buffer_data0= NULL ,*buffer_data1= NULL ,*buffer_data2= NULL , *buffer_data3= NULL ,*buffer_data4= NULL , *buffer_tmp0= NULL ,*buffer_tmp1= NULL ; CBuffer *buffer_calc0= NULL ,*buffer_calc1= NULL ,*buffer_calc2= NULL , *buffer_calc3= NULL ,*buffer_calc4= NULL ; double value00= EMPTY_VALUE , value01= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value10= EMPTY_VALUE , value11= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value20= EMPTY_VALUE , value21= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value30= EMPTY_VALUE , value31= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value40= EMPTY_VALUE , value41= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value_tmp0= EMPTY_VALUE ,value_tmp1= EMPTY_VALUE ; long vol0= 0 ,vol1= 0 ; int series_index_start=series_index,index_period= 0 , index= 0 ,num_bars= 1 ; uchar clr= 0 ;

Em cada bloco de código que processa seu próprio conjunto de indicadores padrão, ao método de preparação de dados do buffer PreparingSetDataStdInd() transferimos agora mais valores:



series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2, buffer_data3,buffer_data4 , buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2, buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4 , ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21, value30,value31,value40,value41 );

No final do método, adicionamos manipuladores de indicadores padrão Ichimoku Kinko Hyo e Gator Oscillator:

case IND_ICHIMOKU : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer_data2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer_data3=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer_data4=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_tmp0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_tmp1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer_calc2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer_calc3=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer_calc4=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc2== NULL || buffer_data2== NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc3== NULL || buffer_data3== NULL || buffer_calc3.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc4== NULL || buffer_data4== NULL || buffer_calc4.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value10); buffer_data2.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value20); buffer_data3.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value30); buffer_data4.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value40); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data3.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value30>value31 ? 0 : value30<value31 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data4.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value40>value41 ? 0 : value40<value41 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); value_tmp0=buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index); value_tmp1=buffer_data3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index); if (value_tmp0<value_tmp1) { buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,buffer_tmp0.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,buffer_tmp0.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value_tmp0); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value_tmp1); } else { buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value_tmp0); buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value_tmp1); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,buffer_tmp1.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,buffer_tmp1.EmptyValue()); } } return true ; case IND_GATOR : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value10); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10<value11 ? 0 : value10>value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); } return true ; default : break ;

O código comenta as ações que diferem exatamente dos mesmos blocos de código para processamento de outros indicadores padrão que consideramos em artigos anteriores. Isso afetou apenas o recebimento e processamento de dados para o design externo do indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Para o indicador Gator Oscillator, toda a lógica permanece a mesma que para outros indicadores padrão.

Agora vamos escrever métodos para criar objetos dos indicadores padrão Ichimoku Kinko Hyo e Gator Oscillator.



Método para criar Gator Oscillator:

int CBuffersCollection::CreateGator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, const int jaw_shift, const int teeth_period, const int teeth_shift, const int lips_period, const int lips_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (timeframe)/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); int shift= ::fmin (jaw_shift,teeth_shift); int handle=:: iGator (symbol,timeframe,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift,ma_method,applied_price); int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_GATOR : id); color array_colors[ 3 ]={ clrGreen , clrRed , clrGreen }; CBuffer *buff= NULL ; if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateHistogram(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(shift*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_GATOR ); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Gator Oscillator" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ ")" ); buff.SetLabel( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ "," + ") Up" ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateHistogram(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(shift*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_GATOR ); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Gator Oscillator" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ ")" ); buff.SetLabel( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ "," + ") Down" ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(shift); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_GATOR ); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Gator Oscillator" ); buff.SetLabel( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ "," + ") Up" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(shift); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_GATOR ); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Gator Oscillator" ); buff.SetLabel( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ "," + ") Down" ); } return handle; }

Ao criar o identificador do indicador transferimos a ele os dados sobre o deslocamento das linhas do indicador Alligator cujos dados são usados para calcular o Gator, pois eles estão nos parâmetros de entrada, independentemente do fato de que o indicador pode ser desenhado num timeframe não nativo - todos esses dados são necessários para o cálculo interno do indicador. O deslocamento visual das linhas do indicador Gator padrão é calculado como o valor mínimo dos valores do deslocamento das linhas Jaw e Teeth do indicador Alligator, valor esse para o cálculo do Gator. Precisamos multiplicar este deslocamento visual pelo número de barras que precisam ser exibidas no timeframe atual, o que fazemos definindo o tamanho do deslocamento para os objetos-buffers do indicador desenhado. Definimos o deslocamento para os objetos-buffers calculados sem multiplicar pelo número de barras...

Método para criar o Ichimoku Kinko Hyo:

int CBuffersCollection::CreateIchimoku( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int tenkan_sen, const int kijun_sen, const int senkou_span_b, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (timeframe)/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); int handle=:: iIchimoku (symbol,timeframe,tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b); int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_ICHIMOKU : id); color array_colors[ 1 ]={ clrRed }; CBuffer *buff= NULL ; if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Tenkan-Sen(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )tenkan_sen+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Kijun-Sen(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )kijun_sen+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrBlue ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span A(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrSandyBrown ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetStyle( STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span B(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )senkou_span_b+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrThistle ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetStyle( STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Chikou Span(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrLime ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateHistogram2(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode( INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL ); buff.SetShowData( false ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span A(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( 0 ); CBuffer *tmp=GetBufferStdInd( IND_ICHIMOKU ,identifier,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA); array_colors[ 0 ]=(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.Color() : clrSandyBrown ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetWidth(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.LineWidth() : 1 ); buff.SetStyle(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.LineStyle() : STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateHistogram2(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode( INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL ); buff.SetShowData( false ) ; buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span B(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )senkou_span_b+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( 1 ); tmp=GetBufferStdInd( IND_ICHIMOKU ,identifier,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB); array_colors[ 0 ]=(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.Color() : clrThistle ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetWidth(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.LineWidth() : 1 ); buff.SetStyle(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.LineStyle() : STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Tenkan-Sen(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )tenkan_sen+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Kijun-Sen(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )kijun_sen+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span A(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span B(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )senkou_span_b+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Chikou Span(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); } return handle; }

Aqui fazemos exatamente o mesmo que com a criação de um objeto do indicador Gator padrão, durante a criação do identificador transferimos a ele os parâmetros de entrada sem alterações, já durante a criação dos objetos-buffers para exibir as linhas Senkou Span A e Senkou Span B e buffers adicionais para criar o espaço entre estas duas linhas como um histograma, multiplicamos o deslocamento pelo número necessário de barras a ser exibido no gráfico atual. Ao criar objetos de buffers calculados, definimos o deslocamento sem multiplicar pelo número de barras no gráfico atual.

O deslocamento para as linhas Senkou Span A e Senkou Span B é o período de cálculo para a linha Kijun-Sen.

Ao criar buffers-histogramas adicionais, primeiro, devemos definir para eles os parâmetros padrão do indicador, em seguida, obtemos o objeto-buffer da linha que corresponde ao histograma e definimos os parâmetros de desenho para o histograma exatamente da mesma forma que para a linha do indicador, recebendo valores do buffer de linha obtido.



Para objetos-buffers de histogramas, definimos a propriedade não exibir sua linha na janela de dados, ja que esses buffers são necessários apenas para o registro, e seus valores correspondem totalmente às linhas do indicador de onde recebem seus dados.

Assim concluímos o refinamento das classes e métodos da biblioteca para a criação de indicadores padrão multissímbolos e multiperíodos. Agora temos um conjunto completo de métodos para a criação de qualquer multi-indicadores padrão e personalizados em nossos programas. Claro, ainda existem algumas desvantagens, que iremos corrigir gradualmente no futuro desenvolvimento da funcionalidade da biblioteca.



Teste

Para teste, vamos pegar um indicador do artigo anterior e criamos dois novos indicadores na nova pasta \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part51\

usando os nomes TestDoEasyPart51_1.mq5 e TestDoEasyPart51_2.mq5.



A única diferença entre eles estará apenas no parâmetro #property indicator_chart_window ou #property indicator_separate_window, já que um deles será desenhado no gráfico principal e o segundo, na subjanela. Bem, num caso, criaremos o indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo e, no outro caso, o Gator Oscillator.

Remover dos parâmetros de entrada as linhas para especificar o tipo de indicadores e seu deslocamento de linhas:

sinput ENUM_INDICATOR InpIndType = IND_AC ; sinput int InpShift = 0 ;

No manipulador OnInit() do arquivo TestDoEasyPart51_1.mq5 criamos um objeto do indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo:

int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(InpPeriod); min_bars=(num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); if (!engine.BufferCreateIchimoku(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 9 , 26 , 52 , 1 )) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Индикатор не создан" , "Error. Indicator not created" )); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); engine.BuffersPrintShort(); string label=engine.BufferGetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID( IND_ICHIMOKU , 1 ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,label); SetIndicatorLevels(InpUsedSymbols, IND_ICHIMOKU ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Já no manipulador OnCalculate() vamos processar apenas um indicador criado:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyDataAsSeries(rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. OnCalculate (rates_data)== 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); engine.EventsHandling(); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; engine.BuffersInitPlots(); engine.BuffersInitCalculates(); } int bars_total=engine.SeriesGetBarsTotal(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod); int total_copy=(limit<min_bars ? min_bars : fmin (limit,bars_total)); if (!engine.BufferPreparingDataAllBuffersStdInd()) return 0 ; for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { engine.GetBuffersCollection().SetDataBufferStdInd( IND_ICHIMOKU , 1 ,i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

No arquivo TestDoEasyPart51_2.mq5 faremos exatamente as mesmas alterações, mas em vez de criar e processar o indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, criaremos e processaremos o indicador Gator Oscillator. Instruiremos o pré-processador a criar um indicador que funcione numa subjanela:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 2

Vamos iniciar ambos os indicadores no gráfico EURUSD H1, especificando nas configurações do indicador o uso dos dados EURUSD H4 para o cálculo, e comparando-os com os indicadores padrão:





Como podemos ver, os dados de ambos os indicadores coincidem com os dados dos indicadores padrão.

Os códigos completos de ambos os indicadores podem ser encontrados nos arquivos anexados ao artigo.



O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, começaremos a trabalhar com a compatibilidade de classes de objetos de indicadores padrão com MQL4.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e arquivos dos indicadores de teste estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Gostaria de chamar sua atenção para o fato de que neste artigo fizemos indicadores de teste em MQL5 para o MetaTrader 5.

Os arquivos anexados estão destinados apenas ao MetaTrader 5 e a versão atual da biblioteca ainda não foi testada no MetaTrader 4.



Complementos

