Trabalhando com séries temporais na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 38): coleção de séries temporais - atualização em tempo real e acesso aos dados do programa

Em artigos anteriores sobre a criação de séries temporais de qualquer período e de qualquer símbolo, criamos uma classe-coleção completa de séries temporais de todos os símbolos usados no programa e aprendemos a preencher uma série temporal com dados históricos para encontrar e classificar rapidamente esses dados.

Com essa ferramenta, no futuro, poderemos pesquisar e comparar várias combinações de dados de preços no histórico. Mas é necessário pensar em atualizar os dados atuais, o que deve ser feito em cada nova tick para cada símbolo usado.

Em princípio, na variação mais simples, podemos atualizar todas as séries temporais num manipulador de milissegundos OnTimer(). Mas aqui surge a pergunta de se é sempre necessário atualizar os dados da série temporal exatamente pelo contador do temporizador. Afinal, como os dados mudam no programa após a chegada de um novo tick, não é correto atualizá-los simplesmente independentemente desse fato, pois isso seria irracional em termos de desempenho.

Se considerarmos que no símbolo atual sempre conseguimos saber sobre a chegada de um novo tick nos manipuladores OnTick() do EA ou OnCalculate() do indicador, para saber se há um novo tick em qualquer símbolo diferente a ser rastreado pelo programa executado num símbolo diferente, precisaremos rastrear os eventos necessários no EA ou indicador.

Neste caso, o mais simples é fazer uma simples comparação entre o tempo do tick anterior e o do atual. Se o tempo do tick anterior for diferente do atual, é porque no símbolo terá chegado um novo tick, tick esse rastreado pelo programa, mas, não "nativo" para ele, uma vez que o programa não é executado no gráfico deste símbolo.

Antes de criarmos, primeiro, a classe “Novo Tick” e, em seguida, a atualização em tempo real de todas as séries temporais usadas no programa, corrigiremos levemente as classes já criadas.



Modificando classes de séries temporais

Primeiro de tudo, como já aconteceu, adicionamos ao arquivo Datas.mqh o índice da nova mensagem da biblioteca:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRST_SET_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE , MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_UNKNOWN_TIMEFRAME,

bem como o texto da mensagem correspondente ao índice recém-adicionado:

{ "Сначала нужно установить символ при помощи SetSymbol()" , "First you need to set Symbol using SetSymbol()" }, { "Таймсерия не используется. Нужно установить флаг использования при помощи SetAvailable()" , "Timeseries not used. Need to set usage flag using SetAvailable()" } , { "Неизвестный таймфрейм" , "Unknown timeframe" },

A classe de objeto base de todos os objetos de biblioteca CBaseObj incorpora duas variáveis:

class CBaseObj : public CObject { protected : ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; bool m_first_start; bool m_use_sound; bool m_available; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id_main; long m_chart_id; string m_name; string m_folder_name; string m_sound_name; int m_type; public :

A variável m_chart_id_main armazena o identificador do gráfico do programa de controle (gráfico do símbolo no qual está sendo executado o programa). A biblioteca deve enviar para esse gráfico todos os eventos registrados nas coleções e objetos da biblioteca.

A variável m_chart_id serve para armazenar o identificador do gráfico com o qual está relacionado o objeto que é descendente da classe CBaseObj. Embora essa propriedade não seja usada, no futuro será necessária.

Porém, como adicionaremos a variável m_chart_id_main um pouco mais tarde à variável m_chart_id, todas as mensagens serão enviadas para o identificador gráfico registrado na variável m_chart_id. Essa discrepância foi corrigida, agora todos os identificadores do gráfico atual são gravados na variável m_chart_id_main como deveria ser e foram corrigidas todas as classes que têm envio de mensagens a partir da biblioteca para o gráfico do programa de controle, além disso, todas as ocorrências do texto "m_chart_id" são substituídas por "m_chart_id_main "

Essas alterações foram feitas em todas as classes de eventos a partir do diretório \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\ e nos arquivos de classes de coleções AccountsCollection.mqh, EventsCollection.mqh e SymbolsCollection.mqh.

Para economizar espaço no artigo, não descreveremos essas alterações aqui, uma vez que elas podem ser visualizadas nos arquivos anexados ao artigo.



Para poder gerar os dados da barra especificada a partir da coleção das séries temporais, adicionaremos uma descrição dos parâmetros da barra de classes CBar

no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh.

No bloco de código que descreve as propriedades do objeto declaramos um método para criar uma descrição de texto dos parâmetros da barra:

string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); string BodyTypeDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual string Header( void ); string ParameterDescription( void ); };

Fora do corpo da classe escrevemos uma implementação do método para criar uma descrição de texto dos parâmetros da barra e alteramos a implementação do método que registra uma breve descrição de barra:

string CBar::ParameterDescription( void ) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( :: TimeToString ( this .Time(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ ", " + "O: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Open(),dg)+ ", " + "H: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .High(),dg)+ ", " + "L: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Low(),dg)+ ", " + "C: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Close(),dg)+ ", " + "V: " +( string ) this .VolumeTick()+ ", " + ( this .VolumeReal()> 0 ? "R: " +( string ) this .VolumeReal()+ ", " : "" )+ this .BodyTypeDescription() ); } void CBar::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .Header() , ": " , this .ParameterDescription() ); }

Aqui, simplesmente do método que exibe no log os parâmetros da barra removemos o código para construir uma descrição dos parâmetros e o colocamos no novo método que retorna a mensagem criada, já ao exibir no log os parâmetro da barra imprimimos uma mensagem composta pelo nome abreviado do objeto-barra e seus parâmetros, cuja descrição agora é criada no novo método ParameterDescription().



Para atualizar os dados das séries temporais "alheias" (que não são aquelas em que o programa está sendo executado), decidimos criar a classe "Novo Tick" e atualizar os dados desses símbolos somente após a chegada do evento "Novo Tick" para cada símbolo usado no programa.



Classe "Novo Tick" e atualização de dados

Criaremos no diretório da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\ a nova pasta Ticks\, e nela geramos o novo arquivo NewTickObj.mqh da classe CNewTickObj, herdada a partir da classe do objeto base de todos os objetos da biblioteca CBaseObj, cujo arquivo é anexado ao arquivo da classe, e preenchemos imediatamente com os dados necessários:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CNewTickObj : public CBaseObj { private : MqlTick m_tick; MqlTick m_tick_prev; string m_symbol; bool m_new_tick; public : void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } bool IsNewTick( void ); void Refresh( void ) { this .m_new_tick= this .IsNewTick(); } CNewTickObj( void ){;} CNewTickObj( const string symbol); };

Na variável m_tick armazenaremos os dados de preço do último tick recebido.

Na variável m_tick_prev armazenaremos os dados de preço do último tick.

Na variável m_symbol armazenaremos o símbolo cujo novo tick iremos rastrear.

O sinalizador de novo tick na variável m_new_tick será usado mais tarde.

Para as necessidades atuais da biblioteca, no momento vamos determinar o evento "Novo Tick" no símbolo com ajuda do método IsNewTick():

bool CNewTickObj::IsNewTick( void ) { if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) return false ; if ( this .m_first_start) { this .m_tick_prev= this .m_tick; this .m_first_start= false ; return false ; } if ( this .m_tick.time_msc!= this .m_tick_prev.time_msc) { this .m_tick_prev= this .m_tick; return true ; } return false ; }

Na classe são definidos dois construtores:

um construtor padrão (sem parâmetros) que serve para definir o objeto "Novo Tick" como parte de outra classe. Neste caso, é necessário definir o símbolo para o objeto da classe CNewTickObj com ajuda do método SetSymbol(), para o qual serão determinados os eventos "Novo Tick".

um construtor paramétrico que serve para criar um objeto da classe através do operador new. Neste caso, ao criar um objeto, é possível especificar imediatamente o símbolo para o qual esse objeto é criado.



CNewTickObj::CNewTickObj( const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick_prev); if (:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_tick_prev= this .m_tick; this .m_first_start= false ; } }

Essa é toda a classe do objeto-tick novo. A ideia é simples: obtemos os preços na estrutura do tick e comparamos o tempo de tick entrante com o tempo tick anterior.

Se esses tempos não forem iguais, significa que um novo tick terá chegado.

Nos consultores, os ticks podem ser ignorados, mas isso não é importante aqui. É importante que, dessa maneira, no temporizador possamos rastrear o fato de um novo tick num símbolo "alheio", para atualizar os dados apenas quando um novo tick chegar, e não constantemente no temporizador.

Relativamente aos indicadores onde os ticks são rastreados e podem vir em pacotes, para o símbolo em que executado o indicador, os dados da série temporal atual devem ser atualizados no manipulador OnCalculate(), enquanto no temporizador os novos ticks são acompanhados apenas para símbolos "alheios" (é impossível obter os eventos de novo tick para símbolos "alheios" em OnOnCalculate()) — por isso, nos indicadores basta acompanharmos a diferença de tempo entre os ticks novos e os anteriores de símbolos "alheios" para atualizar os dados destas séries temporais a tempo.



Fazemos com que o objeto-série temporal CSeries possa enviar ao programa de controle seu evento "Nova Barra", pois isso permitirá obter no programa tais eventos a partir de qualquer série temporal e responder a eles.

Adicionamos ao final da listagem do arquivo Defines.mqh nova enumeração com uma lista de possíveis eventos do objeto-série temporal:

enum ENUM_SERIES_EVENT { SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT = SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, }; #define SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR+ 1 )

Até o momento, existem apenas dois estados dos eventos da série temporal: "Nenhum evento" e o evento "Nova Barra". Vamos precisar das constantes dessa enumeração para procurar segundo as propriedades especificadas do objeto-barra na lista-coleção de barras (na série temporal CSeries).



Como os objetos das séries temporais serão atualizados no temporizador da biblioteca, adicionaremos à listagem do arquivo Defines.mqh os parâmetros do temporizador de atualização da coleção de objetos-séries temporais e o identificador da lista de coleção de séries temporais:

#define COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE ( 300 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID ( 5 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE ( 32 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 6 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F )

Já analisamos os parâmetros do temporizador das coleções ao criar o objeto base da biblioteca CEngine, bem como o objetivo dos identificadores das coleções ao reorganizar a estrutura da biblioteca.

E imediatamente atribuímos ao objeto-barra o identificador da coleção das séries temporais, porque o objeto-série temporal é uma lista que contém ponteiros para os objetos-barras pertencentes a essa lista.

Mais uma vez, abrimos o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh e especificamos o tipo do objeto nos dois construtores:

CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; MqlRates rates_array[ 1 ]; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,index); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyRates (symbol,timeframe,index, 1 ,rates_array)< 1 || !:: TimeToStruct (rates_array[ 0 ].time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " ,CMessage::Retcode(err_code)); MqlRates err={ 0 }; rates_array[ 0 ]=err; } this .SetProperties(rates_array[ 0 ]); } CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const MqlRates &rates) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,index); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates.time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " ,CMessage::Retcode(err_code)); MqlRates err={ 0 }; this .SetProperties(err); return ; } this .SetProperties(rates); }





Agora vamos modificar a classe do objeto-série temporal CSeries, localizado em \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Series.mqh.

Na seção pública da classe, declaramos um novo método para enviar eventos para o gráfico do programa de controle:

int Create( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); void SendEvent( void ); string Header( void ); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( void ); CSeries( void ); CSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); };

No final da listagem da classe, escrevemos a implementação do método declarado:

void CSeries::SendEvent( void ) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main , SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR , this .Time( 0 ) , this .Timeframe() , this . Symbol () ); }

Aqui, criamos e enviamos para o gráfico do programa de controle o evento que consiste em:

ID do gráfico-destinatário do evento,

identificador do evento (Nova Barra),

como parâmetro long de evento enviamos o tempo de abertura de nova barra,

como parâmetro double de evento enviamos o período gráfico, em que ocorre o evento, e

como parâmetro string enviamos o nome do símbolo, em cuja série temporal ocorre o evento.

Ao método de sincronização de dados da série temporal adicionamos uma verificação de sinalizador de uso de série temporal no programa:

bool CSeries::SyncData( const uint required, const uint rates_total) { if (! this .m_available) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE)); return false ; }

Ou seja, se para a série temporal não estiver definido o sinalizador indicando seu uso no programa, não será necessário sincronizá-lo. Porém, pode acontecer que seja necessária uma série temporal e, ao mesmo tempo, nos esqueçamos de definir o sinalizador para usá-la em algum lugar do nosso programa, o que fará com que uma mensagem seja exibida no log indicando que tal séries temporal não é usada.

Escrevemos a mesma verificação no método de criação das séries temporais:

int CSeries::Create( const uint required= 0 ) { if (! this .m_available) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE)); return 0 ; }

Além disso, à classe foi retornado um método que retorna um objeto-barra pelo índice da série temporal. Anteriormente, o método era assim:

CBar *CSeries::GetBarBySeriesIndex( const uint index) { CArrayObj *list = this .GetList(BAR_PROP_INDEX,index); return (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ? NULL : list.At( 0 )); }

Ou seja, foi criada uma nova lista contendo uma cópia da barra solicitada e foi devolvida essa cópia. Isso é suficiente para um simples recebimento dos dados da barra solicitada, mas se as propriedades da barra precisarem ser alteradas, nada resultará, uma vez que as propriedades da cópia da barra são alteradas, não as propriedades do objeto original.

Como precisamos de uma atualização em tempo real da barra atual quando surgir um novo tick, o método foi modificado para que retorne um ponteiro para o objeto-barra original na lista-coleção de barras, e não a barra a partir de uma cópia desta lista:

CBar *CSeries::GetBarBySeriesIndex( const uint index ) { CBar *tmp= new CBar ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe , index ); if (tmp== NULL ) return NULL ; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX); int idx= this .m_list_series.Search(tmp); delete tmp; CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(idx); return (bar!= NULL ? bar : NULL ); }

Aqui criamos um objeto-barra temporário com símbolos e períodos gráficos do objeto-série atual e uma barra transferida pelo índice ao método. Estamos interessados no índice da barra na série temporal do gráfico, para procurar o mesmo objeto na lista-série temporal, classificado pelos índices das barras. Como resultado da pesquisa de uma barra com tal índice de série temporal, obtemos seu índice de lista e, com base nele, o ponteiro para o objeto-barra na lista e o retornamos.

Agora, o método retornará um ponteiro para o objeto-barra original na lista-série temporal, e poderá ser alterado durante a atualização de dados em tempo real.



Agora vamos modificar a classe de objeto-série temporal CTimeSeries para rastrear novos ticks e atualizar dados no momento em que o evento é detectado. Um objeto desta classe é uma coleção de séries temporais de todos os períodos gráficos de um símbolo. E isso significa que esse objeto é o local mais adequado para o objeto da classe "Novo Tick", uma vez ao obter o novo tick com base no símbolo do objeto-série temporal CTimeSeries, é ativado o processo de atualização de dados dos objetos-séries temporais CSeries de todos os períodos pertencentes a tal objeto.



Ao arquivo da classe do objeto-série temporal anexamos o arquivo da classe do objeto "Novo Tick", na seção privada da classe definimos o objeto da classe "Novo Tick",

já à sessão pública da classe adicionamos o método que retorna o sinalizador de novo tick no símbolo do objeto-série temporal atual:



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Series.mqh" #include "..\Ticks\NewTickObj.mqh" class CTimeSeries : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; CNewTickObj m_new_tick; CArrayObj m_list_series; datetime m_server_firstdate; datetime m_terminal_firstdate; char IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return IndexEnumTimeframe(timeframe)- 1 ; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeframeByIndex( const uchar index) const { return TimeframeByEnumIndex( uchar (index+ 1 )); } void SetTerminalServerDate( void ) { this .m_server_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE ); this .m_terminal_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); } public : CTimeSeries *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListSeries( void ) { return & this .m_list_series; } CSeries *GetSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); } CSeries *GetSeriesByIndex( const uchar index) { return this .m_list_series.At(index); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } bool SetRequiredUsedData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SetRequiredAllUsedData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncAllData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); datetime ServerFirstDate( void ) const { return this .m_server_firstdate; } datetime TerminalFirstDate( void ) const { return this .m_terminal_firstdate; } bool IsNewTick( void ) { return this .m_new_tick.IsNewTick(); } bool Create( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); bool CreateAll( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); void RefreshAll( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeries( void ){;} CTimeSeries( const string symbol); };

O método IsNewTick() retorna o resultado da solicitação de dados sobre o novo tick a partir do objeto "Novo Tick" m_new_tick.

Por conseguinte, para que o objeto da classe "Novo Tick" saiba qual símbolo usar para retornar dados, é necessário no construtor da classe definir o símbolo para o objeto da classe "Novo Tick" e imediatamente atualizar os dados para ler os preços do tick atual:



CTimeSeries::CTimeSeries( const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol) { this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= this .TimeframeByIndex(( uchar )i); CSeries *series_obj= new CSeries( this .m_symbol,timeframe); this .m_list_series.Add(series_obj); } this .SetTerminalServerDate(); this .m_new_tick.SetSymbol( this .m_symbol); this .m_new_tick.Refresh(); }

Nos métodos que retornam o sinalizador de sincronização de dados, agora vamos verificar o sinalizador de uso de série temporal, e se o sinalizador estiver desmarcado, não será usada a série temporal no programa, e não será necessário processá-la:

bool CTimeSeries::SyncData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ) { if ( this .m_symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRST_SET_SYMBOL)); return false ; } CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_FAILED_GET_SERIES_OBJ), this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe)); return false ; } if (!series_obj.IsAvailable()) return false ; return series_obj.SyncData(required,rates_total); } bool CTimeSeries::SyncAllData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ) { if ( this .m_symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRST_SET_SYMBOL)); return false ; } bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || !series_obj.IsAvailable() ) continue ; res &=series_obj.SyncData(required,rates_total); } return res; }

Nos métodos de criação de série temporal definiremos forçosamente o sinalizador de uso de série temporal, afinal, se a criamos é porque vamos usá-la:

bool CTimeSeries::Create( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_FAILED_GET_SERIES_OBJ), this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe)); return false ; } if (series_obj.RequiredUsedData()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return false ; } series_obj.SetAvailable( true ); return (series_obj.Create(required)> 0 ); } bool CTimeSeries::CreateAll( const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.RequiredUsedData()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.SetAvailable( true ); res &=(series_obj.Create(required)> 0 ); } return res; }

Nos métodos de atualização de série temporal se for detectado o evento "Nova Barra", adicionamos o envio de mensagem sobre esse evento para o gráfico do programa de controle com ajuda do método SendEvent() do objeto da série temporal CSeries, que analisamos acima:

void CTimeSeries::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) return ; series_obj.Refresh(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); } } void CTimeSeries::RefreshAll( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { bool upd= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.Refresh(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); upd &= true ; } } if (upd) this .SetTerminalServerDate(); }





Adicionamos a classe-coleção de séries temporais CTimeSeriesCollection no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh.

Fazemos com que o tipo de lista-coleção de séries temporais seja do tipo da classe CListObj.

Para fazer isso, anexamos o arquivo da classe CListObj e quanto ao tipo de lista de coleção alteramos CArrayObj para CListObj:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\TimeSeries.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CObject { private : CListObj m_list; int IndexTimeSeries( const string symbol); public :

Na seção pública da classe, declaramos o método para retornar a barra de série temporal especificada pelo índice de série temporal do gráfico, o método que retorna o sinalizador de abertura de nova barra de série temporal especificada e o método para atualizar séries temporais que não pertencem ao símbolo atual:



bool SyncData( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); CBar *GetBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ); bool IsNewBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ); void RefreshOther( void ); void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeriesCollection(); };

No construtor da classe definimos o identificador da coleção de séries temporais para a lista de objetos-séries temporais:

CTimeSeriesCollection::CTimeSeriesCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_SERIES_ID); }

Implementação dos métodos para retornar o objeto-barra pelo índice de série temporal e o evento "Nova Barra" a partir da lista de série temporal especificada:



CBar *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ) { int idx= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (idx== WRONG_VALUE ) return NULL ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(idx); if (timeseries== NULL ) return NULL ; CSeries *series=timeseries.GetSeries(timeframe); if (series== NULL ) return NULL ; return (from_series ? series.GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : series.GetBarByListIndex(index)); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsNewBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ) { int index= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(index); if (timeseries== NULL ) return false ; CSeries *series=timeseries.GetSeries(timeframe); if (series== NULL ) return false ; return series.IsNewBar(time); }

Implementação do método de atualização para todas as séries temporais, exceto a séries temporal do símbolo atual:

void CTimeSeriesCollection::RefreshOther( void ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (timeseries. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () || !timeseries.IsNewTick() ) continue ; timeseries.RefreshAll(); } }

Num ciclo percorrendo a lista de todos os objetos-séries temporais obtemos o seguinte objeto-série temporal, e se o símbolo do objeto for igual ao símbolo do gráfico no qual o programa está sendo executado, esse objeto de série temporal será ignorado.

Neste método, bem como nos métodos para atualizar as séries temporais apresentados abaixo, foi adicionada uma verificação adicional do sinalizador novo tick e, se não houver novo tick, a série temporal será ignorada e seus dados não serão atualizados:

void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { int index= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(index); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.Refresh(timeframe,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) continue ; timeseries.Refresh(timeframe,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); } } void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { int index= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(index); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.RefreshAll(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) continue ; timeseries.RefreshAll(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); } }





A etapa final é fazer as melhorias necessárias no arquivo de classe do objeto principal da biblioteca CEngine.



Abrimos o arquivo em \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.

Na seção privada da classe declaramos uma variável para armazenar o tipo de programa que funciona com base na biblioteca:

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_series; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; int m_last_symbol_event; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program;

Na seção pública da classe declaramos um método para processamento de eventos NewTick dos EAs:

void OnTimer ( void ); void OnTick ( void );

Aqui, na seção pública declaramos o método que retorna o objeto-barra da série temporal especificada do símbolo especificado de acordo com o índice da série temporal do gráfico,

e o método que retorna o sinalizador indicando abertura de nova barra da série temporal especificada do símbolo especificado:



bool SeriesCreate( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(symbol,timeframe,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(timeframe,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(symbol,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(required); } CBar *SeriesGetBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ) { return this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index,from_series); } bool SeriesIsNewBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ) { return this .m_series.IsNewBar(symbol,timeframe,time); }

Na mesma seção da classe declaramos os métodos que retornam as propriedades padrão das barras para o símbolo especificado, série temporal e sua posição na série temporal do gráfico (índice de barra):



double SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); datetime SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); int SeriesSpread( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index);

No construtor da classe definimos o tipo de programa a executar e criamos o contador do temporizador da coleção das séries temporais:



CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

Ao manipulador OnTimer() da biblioteca adicionamos o trabalho com o temporizador da coleção de séries temporais (o código extra é cortado):

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .m_series.RefreshOther(); } else this .m_series.RefreshOther(); } } }

O trabalho com contadores de temporizadores de coleções foi considerado ao criar o objeto principal da biblioteca \CEngine, o resto é descrito nos comentários do código.

Uma observação: no temporizador, são processadas apenas as séries temporais cujo símbolo não coincide com o símbolo do gráfico no qual o programa está sendo executado.

Como aqui, no temporizador, atualizamos as séries temporais ao registrar os eventos "Novo Tick" para símbolos não nativos, capturamos esses eventos no temporizador.

E para atualizar as séries temporais do símbolo atual, criamos o método OnTick(), que executaremos a partir do manipulador Ontick() do EA:

void CEngine:: OnTick ( void ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; this .SeriesRefresh( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ); }

Implementação dos métodos para obter as principais propriedades da barra especificada da série temporal especificada:

double CEngine::SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Open() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.High() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Low() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Close() : 0 ); } datetime CEngine::SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Time() : 0 ); } long CEngine::SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeTick() : WRONG_VALUE ); } long CEngine::SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeReal() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::SeriesSpread( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const int index ) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar( symbol , timeframe , index ); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Spread() : INT_MIN ); }

Aqui basta: pegarmos o objeto-barra por símbolo e período gráfico da série temporal a partir do índice especificado da série temporal do gráfico (0 é a barra atual) e retornarmos a propriedade da barra correspondente.



Essas são todas as modificações necessárias hoje para criar atualizações automáticas dos dados de preços das séries temporais usadas no programa, enviar eventos para o gráfico a do programa de controle e receber dados das séries temporais criadas nele.



Teste

Verificamos o funcionamento assim:

criamos três séries temporais para os períodos gráficos atuais de três símbolos, obtemos o objeto da barra zero (classe CBar) a partir do objeto-coleção das séries temporais (CTimeSeriesCollection) e exibimos nos comentários no gráfico os dados desta barra com ajuda dos seus métodos, que retornam o nome abreviado do objeto-barra + descrição dos parâmetros do objeto-barra. Na segunda linha do comentário exibimos os dados da barra zero num formato semelhante, mas criados com ajuda dos métodos do objeto principal da biblioteca CEngine, que retornam os dados da barra especificada do símbolo especificado do período especificado.

Estes dados deverão ser atualizados em tempo real no testador e no gráfico em que o EA está sendo executado.

Também processaremos o recebimento de eventos de objetos da classe CSeries que enviam eventos Nova Barra para o gráfico do programa de controle e observaremos que o recebimento desses eventos no programa em execução no gráfico do símbolo seja bem-sucedido.



Para fazer um teste, pegamos no EA do artigo anterior e o salvamos na nova pasta

\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part38\ usando o novo nome TestDoEasyPart38.mq5.

Alteramos o manipulador OnTick() do EA assim:

void OnTick () { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } engine. OnTick (); if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ); if (bar== NULL ) return ; string parameters= (TextByLanguage( "Бар \"" , "Bar \"" )+ Symbol ()+ "\" " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ())+ "[0]: " + TimeToString (bar.Time(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ ", O: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesOpen( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", H: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesHigh( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", L: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesLow( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", C: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesClose( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", V: " +( string )engine.SeriesTickVolume( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 )+ ", Real: " +( string )engine.SeriesRealVolume( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 )+ ", Spread: " +( string )engine.SeriesSpread( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ) ); Comment ( bar.Header(), ": " ,bar.ParameterDescription() , "

" , parameters ); }

Aqui tudo é simples: este bloco de código é um modelo padrão usado ao trabalhar com a biblioteca DoEasy. Hoje adicionamos uma chamada do manipulador de eventos NewTick processado pela biblioteca a cada tick - atualização das séries temporais criadas. Todas as séries temporais ausentes (declaradas mas não criadas pelos métodos Create() são ignoradas, ou seja, a biblioteca não é atualizada). A chamada deste método a partir do manipulador OnTick() para EAs no futuro será necessária para atualizar os dados da série temporal atual.

Em seguida, obtemos o objeto-barra a partir das séries temporais do símbolo e período atuais, criamos uma linha de descrição de dados para a barra recebida e imprimimos duas linhas nos comentários:

a primeira linha é exibida usando os métodos do objeto-barra,

a segunda linha é uma string coletada a partir de dados obtidos através dos métodos do objeto principal da biblioteca, objetos esses que retornam os dados da barra solicitada.



Na função de inicialização da biblioteca OnInitDoEasy(), o bloco de código para criar séries temporais de todos os símbolos usados mudou um pouco:

#ifdef __MQL5__ if (InpModeUsedTFs!=TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT) ArrayPrint (array_used_periods); #endif CArrayObj *list_timeseries=engine.GetListTimeSeries(); if (list_timeseries!= NULL ) { int total=list_timeseries.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries=list_timeseries.At(i); int total_periods= ArraySize (array_used_periods); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_periods;j++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription(array_used_periods[j]); timeseries.SyncData(timeframe); timeseries.Create(timeframe); } } } engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( true );

Aqui, obtemos a lista de séries temporais e num ciclo percorrendo a lista de séries temporais obtemos o próximo objeto das séries temporais de acordo com o índice do ciclo, em seguida, num ciclo para o número de períodos gráficos usados criamos a lista-série temporal exigida, depois de sincronizar os dados da série temporal e os dados históricos.



Na função de manipulação de eventos da biblioteca OnDoEasyEvent() adicionamos um bloco de código para manipular eventos de séries temporais (o código extra é cortado):

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 +msc; else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Новый бар на " , "New Bar on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam), ": " , TimeToString (lparam)); } } }

Aqui: se o identificador do evento obtido estiver dentro dos identificadores de eventos das séries temporais, e se esse evento for "Nova Barra", exibiremos uma mensagem sobre o evento no log do terminal.



Compilamos o EA e nos seus parâmetros definimos:



em Mode of used symbols list o uso de uma determinada lista de símbolo,

o uso de uma determinada lista de símbolo, na lista List of used symbols (comma - separator) deixaremos apenas três símbolo, um dos quais é EURUSD e

deixaremos apenas três símbolo, um dos quais é EURUSD e em Mode of used timeframes list optaremos por trabalhar apenas com o período atual, assim:





Iniciamos o EA no gráfico. Depois de um tempo, no log serão exibidas as mensagens sobre o evento "Nova Narra" nos símbolos usados para o gráfico atual:

New bar on EURUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 12 : 55 New bar on EURAUD M5: 2020.03 . 11 12 : 55 New bar on AUDUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 12 : 55 New bar on EURUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 13 : 00 New bar on AUDUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 13 : 00 New bar on EURAUD M5: 2020.03 . 11 13 : 00

Iniciamos o EA no modo visual do testador no gráfico de um dos símbolos selecionados nas configurações, por exemplo, EURUSD, e vemos como são alterados os dados da barra zero no comentário no gráfico:





Como podemos ver, as duas linhas (cujos dados são obtidos de maneiras diferentes) têm valores idênticos quanto às propriedades obtidas da barra zero e são atualizados em tempo real a cada tick.



O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, corrigiremos algumas das deficiências da versão atual da biblioteca que foram observadas após a preparação da publicação do artigo e continuaremos o desenvolvimento do conceito de trabalho com séries temporais; prepararemos uma biblioteca para trabalhar como parte de indicadores.



Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

