DoEasy 函数库中的时间序列（第五十八部分）：指标缓冲区数据的时间序列

关于操控时间序列的主题总结，诸如组织存储、针对存储在指标缓冲区中的数据进行搜索和分类，如此即可在程序里利用函数库创建指标值，并进一步据其执行分析。

构造指标数据时间序列的概念类似于构造时间序列集合的概念：为每个指标创建一个列表，以便存储其所有缓冲区的所有数据。 指标缓冲区列表中的数据量应与指标计算所依的相应时间序列的数据量对应。 函数库的所有集合类的一般概念，能够轻松地在相应的集合中找到必要的数据。 在今天创建的类中，也可分别完成同样功能。



更进一步，我将创建一些类，依据存储在函数库中的所有数据进行分析。 这将提供一个非常灵活的工具，如此即可全方位统计研究任何函数库集合的数据。



改进库类

指标缓冲区数据的集合类会自动更新所有依据当前柱线创建的指标数据；每当出现一个新的柱线时，它会在指标缓冲区创建新数据，并将其放置到集合中。

在 NewBarObj.mqh 文件里我们已拥有了为时间序列集合而创建的 “New bar” 类。

它存储在函数库目录中的时间序列类文件夹 \MQL5\Include\DoEasyPart57\Objects\Series\ 当中。

现在，还需要跟踪指标缓冲区数据集合类中的新柱线。

因此，将其移动到服务函数和函数库类的文件夹 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\ 当中。

删除先前位置的文件。



鉴于 “Timeseries” 类会用到 “New bar” 类，因此在 “Timeseries” 类文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh 中的包含文件模块里必须更改旧的类文件路径：



#include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh"

指向新的路径:

#include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh"

在文件里 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 加入新的消息索引:

MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_PRICE_ASK, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_PRICE_BID, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_OPEN_BUY,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_BUFFER_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_IND_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, };

和与新添加的索引相对应的消息文本：

{ "Could not get Ask price. Error " }, { "Could not get Bid price. Error " }, { "Could not get time. Error " }, { "Failed to open a Buy position. Error " },

...

{ "Indicator buffer number" }, { "Indicator buffer value" }, { "The method is not intended for working with indicator programs" }, { "Failed to get indicator data timeseries" }, { "Failed to get the current data of the indicator buffer" }, { "Failed to create indicator data object" }, { "Failed to add indicator data object to the list" }, };

从今天开始，我将创建一个新集合，我们来为其设置集合 ID。 除此之外，为新集合计时器创建参数常量，因为指标缓冲区数据将在计时器中自动更新。

将新数据添加到文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 里:

#define COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 6 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 7 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 )

为了在其集合中搜索指标缓冲区数据，必须另外按指标句柄搜索数据（因为数据将与该指标关联，并且对于搜索数据，如果不使用与指标的隶属关系的确切 ID，感觉会很奇怪）。

需为指标数据的整数型属性添加新属性，然后将此类型属性的数量从 5 增加到 6：

enum ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER { IND_DATA_PROP_TIME = 0 , IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD, IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE, }; #define IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 6 ) #define IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

鉴于我们添加了一个新的整数型属性，故需将其添加到可能的排序条件列表之中，以便能够依据该属性进行搜索和排序：

#define FIRST_IND_DATA_DBL_PROP (IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_IND_DATA_STR_PROP (IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_IND_DATA_MODE { SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME = 0 , SORT_BY_IND_DATA_PERIOD, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_INDICATOR_TYPE, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_ID, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_BUFFER_VALUE = FIRST_IND_DATA_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_SYMBOL = FIRST_IND_DATA_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_NAME, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_SHORTNAME, };

存储在集合中的指标缓冲区数据由上一篇文章中创建的指标缓冲区数据类表示。



现在，将其加进（在文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh 中）指标句柄的安装方法，在该类的对象中存储了缓冲区数据。 还有，在类构造函数里添加传递指标句柄的参数，以及其缓冲区的数值。 这样即可在对象创建期间为这些参数设置数值：

void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); void SetIndicatorType( const ENUM_INDICATOR type) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE,type); } void SetBufferNum( const int num) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM,num); } void SetIndicatorID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID,id); } void SetIndicatorHandle( const int handle) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE,handle); } void SetBufferValue( const double value) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_BUFFER_VALUE,value); } void SetIndicatorName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_NAME,name); } void SetIndicatorShortname( const string shortname) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_SHORTNAME,shortname); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CDataInd* compared_data) const ; CDataInd(){;} CDataInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_handle , const int ind_id, const int buffer_num, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const double value );

在简化访问对象属性的方法模块中，加入一个返回指标句柄的方法，并重命名了返回指标缓冲区数据数值的方法（之前的方法称为 PriceValue()）：

datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_TIME); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD); } ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE); } int BufferNum( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM); } int IndicatorID( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID); } int IndicatorHandle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE); } double BufferValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_BUFFER_VALUE); }

在类构造函数的主体中，设置创建新对象时传递给它的新属性数值：



CDataInd::CDataInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_handle , const int ind_id, const int buffer_num, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const double value ) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )+ 1 ; this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(timeframe); this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,time); this .SetIndicatorType(ind_type); this .SetIndicatorHandle(ind_handle); this .SetBufferNum(buffer_num); this .SetIndicatorID(ind_id); this .SetBufferValue(value); }

在返回整数型属性说明的方法中，添加显示指标句柄说明的代码模块：

string CDataInd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==IND_DATA_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TIMEFRAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .m_period_description ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .IndicatorTypeDescription() ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

指标缓冲区数据的时间序列类

函数库中的所有集合类都是基于指向标准库 CObject 类及其衍生类实例的动态指针数组的类而创建的。 指标缓冲区数据的集合类也不例外。



该类允许在 CArrayObj 对象列表中存储一个指标的缓冲区数据对象，以便获取与时间序列柱线开立时间相对应的任何指标缓冲区的数据。 自然地，该列表能够根据存储在其内的对象属性自动进行更新、搜索和排序。

在文件夹 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\ 下的文件 SeriesDataInd.mqh 里创建一个新类 CSeriesDataInd。

类对象必须派生自函数库所有对象的基准对象 CBaseObj。

分析类主体的所有变量和方法：

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\NewBarObj.mqh" #include "DataInd.mqh" class CSeriesDataInd : public CBaseObj { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; ENUM_INDICATOR m_ind_type; string m_symbol; string m_period_description; int m_ind_handle; int m_ind_id; int m_buffers_total; uint m_amount; uint m_required; uint m_bars; bool m_sync; CArrayObj m_list_data; CNewBarObj m_new_bar_obj; CDataInd *CreateNewDataInd( const int buffer_num, const datetime time, const double value); public : CSeriesDataInd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_data; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CDataInd *GetIndDataByTime( const int buffer_num, const datetime time); CDataInd *GetIndDataByBar( const int buffer_num, const uint shift); void SetSymbol( const string symbol); void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool SetRequiredUsedData( const uint required); void SetIndHandle( const int handle) { this .m_ind_handle=handle; } void SetIndID( const int id) { this .m_ind_id=id; } void SetIndBuffersTotal( const int total) { this .m_buffers_total=total; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } ulong AvailableUsedData( void ) const { return this .m_amount; } ulong RequiredUsedData( void ) const { return this .m_required; } ulong Bars ( void ) const { return this .m_bars; } int IndHandle( void ) const { return this .m_ind_handle; } int IndID( void ) const { return this .m_ind_id; } int IndBuffersTotal( void ) const { return this .m_buffers_total; } bool IsNewBar( const datetime time) { return this .m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBar(time); } bool IsNewBarManual( const datetime time) { return this .m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBarManual(time); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_data.Total(); } void SaveNewBarTime( const datetime time) { this .m_new_bar_obj.SaveNewBarTime(time); } int Create( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( void ); double BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const datetime time); double BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const uint shift); CSeriesDataInd( void ){;} CSeriesDataInd( const int handle, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_id, const int buffers_total, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); };

在对象中，函数库所有对象的固有已知方法均可见，还有一组存储对象参数的类成员变量。

在类的公开部分中，声明简化访问对象属性，以及从外部安装的方法。

我们来看一下类方法的实现。

为了创建对象，需向参数类构造函数传递所有属性值：

CSeriesDataInd::CSeriesDataInd( const int handle, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_id, const int buffers_total, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) : m_bars( 0 ), m_amount( 0 ),m_required( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID; this .m_list_data.Clear(); this .m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe); this .m_sync= this .SetRequiredUsedData(required); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); this .m_ind_handle=handle; this .m_ind_type=ind_type; this .m_ind_id=ind_id; this .m_buffers_total=buffers_total; }

为了给对象设置指标缓冲区数据的时间序列集合的 ID，清除存储 CDataInd 类对象的列表，并为该列表设置已排序的标志。 这些对象的最佳排序方式是按时间排序：如此可确保列表中的位置与指标物理缓冲区中的数据位置相对应。

设置品种和时间帧的方法无需注释:

void CSeriesDataInd::SetSymbol( const string symbol) { if ( this .m_symbol==symbol) return ; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } void CSeriesDataInd::SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if ( this .m_timeframe==timeframe) return ; this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe); } void CSeriesDataInd::SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetTimeframe(timeframe); }

设置指标缓冲区数据的所需数量的方法：



bool CSeriesDataInd::SetRequiredUsedData( const uint required) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return false ; } this .m_required=(required< 1 ? SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT : required); datetime array[ 1 ]; :: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,array); this .m_bars=( uint ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_BARS_COUNT ); if ( this .m_bars> 0 ) { this .m_amount=(required== 0 ? :: fmin (SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT, this .m_bars) : :: fmin (required, this .m_bars)); return true ; } return false ; }

为了在指标里操作，需其他类已可用，因此立即检查启动程序的类型。 如果这是指标，则显示一条消息，并返回 false。 在第三十五篇文章里创建时间序列类时，已分析过类似方法的操作。



创建新指标数据对象的方法：

CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::CreateNewDataInd( const int buffer_num, const datetime time, const double value ) { CDataInd* data_ind= new CDataInd( this .m_ind_type, this .m_ind_handle, this .m_ind_id,buffer_num, this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,time, value ); return data_ind; }

创建一个 CDataInd 类的新对象，并返回指向新创建对象的指针；如果尚未创建对象，则返回 NULL。



指标数据时间序列表的创建方法：

int CSeriesDataInd::Create( const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return false ; } if ( this .m_amount== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return 0 ; } else if (required> 0 && this .m_amount!=required && required< this .m_bars) { if (! this .SetRequiredUsedData(required)) return 0 ; } double data[]; :: ArraySetAsSeries (data, true ); this .m_list_data.Clear(); this .m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); :: ResetLastError (); int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_buffers_total;i++) { int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_ind_handle,i, 0 , this .m_amount,data); if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return 0 ; } for ( int j= 0 ;j<( int ) this .m_amount;j++) { :: ResetLastError (); datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,j); if (time== 0 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME),CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); continue ; } CDataInd* data_ind=CreateNewDataInd(i,time,data[j]); if (data_ind== NULL ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_IND_DATA_OBJ), " " ,:: TimeToString (time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err) ); continue ; } if (! this .m_list_data.Add(data_ind)) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST), " " ,:: TimeToString (time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err) ); delete data_ind; continue ; } } } return this .m_list_data.Total(); }

方法的所有逻辑在其清单中都有详细描述。 该方法将数据从所有的指标缓冲区里复制到数组。 在这些数据基础上，它创建新的指标数据对象 CDataInd，并将它们放到集合列表中。



更新指标数据集合列表的方法：

void CSeriesDataInd::Refresh( void ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return ; } if (! this .m_available) return ; double data[ 1 ]; int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; :: ResetLastError (); datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 ); if (time== 0 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME),CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return ; } this .m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); if ( this .IsNewBarManual(time)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_buffers_total;i++) { int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_ind_handle,i, 0 , 1 ,data); if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return ; } CDataInd* data_ind=CreateNewDataInd(i,time,data[ 0 ]); if (data_ind== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_data.InsertSort(data_ind)) { delete data_ind; return ; } } if ( this .m_list_data.Total()>( int ) this .m_required) this .m_list_data.Delete( 0 ); this .SaveNewBarTime(time); } CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),IND_DATA_PROP_TIME,time,EQUAL); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_buffers_total;i++) { CDataInd *data_ind= this .GetIndDataByTime(i,time); if (data_ind== NULL ) return ; int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_ind_handle,i, 0 , 1 ,data); if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return ; } data_ind.SetBufferValue(data[ 0 ]); } }

方法的操作逻辑在其清单中进行了详细描述。 该方法将更新基于当前柱线的所有指标缓冲区数据。 当创建新柱线时，它会为当前柱线创建新对象，并将它们添加到集合列表之中。 当集合列表的大小超过所需值，则应从列表中删除最旧的对象。



按时间和缓冲区编号返回指标数据对象的方法：

CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::GetIndDataByTime( const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(IND_DATA_PROP_TIME,time,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty(list,IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM,buffer_num,EQUAL); return list.At( 0 ); }

此处：获取包含与指定时间相对应的指标数据对象的列表，

然后过滤收到的列表，目的是仅在其中保留指定的指标缓冲区对象。

该列表仅包含一个对象。 将其返回。



依据柱线和缓冲区编号返回指标数据对象的方法：

CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::GetIndDataByBar( const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,( int )shift); if (time== 0 ) return NULL ; return this .GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); }

此处：依据指定的索引获取柱线开立时间，然后调用上述研究过的方法返回收到的对象。



按时间返回指定的指标缓冲区数据的方法：

double CSeriesDataInd::BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CDataInd *data_ind= this .GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); return (data_ind== NULL ? EMPTY_VALUE : data_ind.BufferValue()); }

此处：利用 GetIndDataByTime() 方法获取数据对象，并返回写在对象缓冲区里的数值，如果未收到对象，则返回“空值”。



依据柱线索引返回指定指标缓冲区数据的方法：



double CSeriesDataInd::BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { CDataInd *data_ind= this .GetIndDataByBar(buffer_num,shift); return (data_ind== NULL ? EMPTY_VALUE : data_ind.BufferValue()); }

此处：利用 GetIndDataByBar() 方法获取数据对象，并返回写在对象缓冲区里的数值，如果未收到对象，则返回“空值”。



程序中创建的所有指标均应移至第五十四篇文章里创建的指标对象集合。 每个此类对象均含有标准或自定义指标的所有数据。 不过，必须补充一些数据。 如此即可始终知道依据该类对象描述的指标所拥有缓冲区的数量，为此必须添加一个存储指标缓冲区数量的变量。 它与自定义指标尤其相关，因为您无法提前知道所要绘制的缓冲区数量。 另外，我必须添加指标缓冲器数据集合列表，而该类刚刚创建。 在这种情况下，指标对象还要存储其所有缓冲区的数据列表。 从它们当中可以接收每个指标缓冲器的每根柱线上的数据。

打开指标对象类文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh，并对其进行所有必要的改进:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\Indicators\SeriesDataInd.mqh" class CIndicatorDE : public CBaseObj { protected : MqlParam m_mql_param[]; CSeriesDataInd m_series_data; private : long m_long_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; string m_ind_type_description; int m_buffers_total; int IndexProp(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} bool IsEqualMqlParams( MqlParam &struct1, MqlParam &struct2) const ; bool IsEqualMqlParamArrays( MqlParam &compared_struct[]) const ; protected : CIndicatorDE( ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS status, ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, string name, string shortname, MqlParam &mql_params[]); public : CIndicatorDE( void ){;} ~CIndicatorDE( void ); void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property, string value) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CIndicatorDE* compared_obj) const ; void SetGroup( const ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_GROUP,group); } void SetEmptyValue( const double value) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE,value); } void SetName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_NAME,name); } void SetShortName( const string shortname) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SHORTNAME,shortname); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_ID,id); } void SetBuffersTotal( const int buffers_total) { this .m_buffers_total=buffers_total; } ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_STATUS);} ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP Group( void ) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_GROUP); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } ENUM_INDICATOR TypeIndicator( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_TYPE); } int Handle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_HANDLE); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_ID); } double EmptyValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_NAME); } string ShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SHORTNAME); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SYMBOL); } int BuffersTotal( void ) const { return this .m_buffers_total; } string GetTypeDescription( void ) const { return m_ind_type_description; } string GetStatusDescription( void ) const ; string GetGroupDescription( void ) const ; string GetTimeframeDescription( void ) const ; string GetEmptyValueDescription( void ) const ; string GetMqlParamDescription( const int index) const ; CSeriesDataInd *GetSeriesData( void ) { return & this .m_series_data; } void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} virtual void PrintParameters( void ) {;} double GetDataBuffer( const int buffer_num, const int index); double GetDataBuffer( const int buffer_num, const datetime time); };

为了令该类看到指标数据集合类的对象，我在包含文件部分中指定了它的文件 SeriesDataInd.mqh。

在该类的保护区域中，声明指标数据集合类 m_series_data 的对象。

m_buffers_total 变量将存储需绘制指标缓冲区的总数。 所有这些缓冲区的数据对象将存储在指标缓冲区数据集合当中。



方法 SetBuffersTotal() 和 BuffersTotal() 设置/返回需绘制的指标缓冲区的总数。



方法 GetSeriesData() 返回一个指向指标缓冲区数据集合的指针。







现在，打开指标集合类文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh，并对其进行必要的改进。



在指标创建期间，会创建抽象指标类的对象，并明确声明与所创建指标类型相对应的所有数据。 然后，将该指标对象添加到集合列表之中。 当利用 AddIndicatorToList() 方法将所创建指标对象添加到集合当中时，会另行设置指标的必要参数，从而对其进行精确标识。

在该方法中添加指定指标绘制缓冲区数量和缓冲区所需的数据量：

CIndicatorDE *CreateIndicator( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, MqlParam &mql_param[], const string symbol_name= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period= PERIOD_CURRENT ); int AddIndicatorToList(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const int id, const int buffers_total , const uint required= 0 );

在创建自定义指标的方法中，还要传递绘制缓冲区总数：

int CreateCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id, const int buffers_total , ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, MqlParam &mql_param[]);

声明按指定时间返回指向指标缓冲区时间序列的数据对象指针的方法，以及创建、更新、和从指标缓冲区数据集合中返回数据的方法：



CIndicatorDE *GetIndByID( const uint id); CDataInd *GetDataIndObj( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( void ); bool SeriesCreate(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const uint required= 0 ); bool SeriesCreateAll( const uint required= 0 ); void SeriesRefreshAll( void ); void SeriesRefresh( const int ind_id); double GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time); double GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const uint shift); CIndicatorsCollection(); };

在 AddIndicatorToList() 方法的实现中，添加设置指标缓冲区数量的设定，并创建其时间序列：



int CIndicatorsCollection::AddIndicatorToList(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const int id, const int buffers_total, const uint required= 0 ) { if (indicator== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; int index= this .Index(indicator); if (index!= WRONG_VALUE ) { delete indicator; indicator= this .m_list.At(index); } else { if (! this .m_list.Add(indicator)) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_IND_TO_LIST)); delete indicator; return INVALID_HANDLE ; } } if (id> WRONG_VALUE && ! this .CheckID(id)) indicator.SetID(id); indicator.SetBuffersTotal(buffers_total); this .SeriesCreate(indicator,required); return indicator.Handle(); }

由于现在指标缓冲区的总数也传递给 AddIndicatorToList() 方法，因此在创建指标对象的所有方法中，必须加入传递缓冲区编号值。 对于标准指标，其确切编号是已知的；而对于自定义指标，编号需在其创建方法中传递。

所有该类的方法都已进行了更改。 我们只研究其中一些。

加速器指标的创建方法：

int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_mql_param, 0 ); CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_AC , this .m_mql_param,symbol,timeframe); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id , 1 ) ; }

当调用把指标对象添加到集合列表的方法时，我还额外指定此指标拥有一个绘制缓冲区。



创建平均方向走势指数指标的方法：



int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateADX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id, const int adx_period= 14 ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_mql_param, 1 ); this .m_mql_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_mql_param[ 0 ].integer_value=adx_period; CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_ADX , this .m_mql_param,symbol,timeframe); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id , 3 ) ; }

当调用把指标对象添加到集合列表的方法时，我还额外指定此指标拥有三个绘制缓冲区。



创建自定义指标的方法:



int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id, const int buffers_total , ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, MqlParam &mql_param[]) { CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_CUSTOM ,mql_param,symbol,timeframe); if (indicator== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; indicator.SetGroup(group); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id, buffers_total ); }

在方法的输入变量中，传递指标的绘制缓冲区数量值，而在调用把指标对象添加到集合列表的方法时，将指定的指标绘制缓冲区数量传递给方法。



按时间返回指向指标缓冲区时间序列的数据对象指针的方法：

CDataInd *CIndicatorsCollection::GetDataIndObj( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return NULL ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data== NULL ) return NULL ; return buffers_data.GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); }

此处：依据集合 ID 获取集合中的指标对象，

获取指向其缓冲区数据的集合列表指针，

按时间序列柱线开立时间返回指定缓冲区的数据。



创建指定指标的数据时间序列的方法：

bool CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesCreate( CIndicatorDE *indicator , const uint required= 0 ) { if (indicator== NULL ) return false ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data!= NULL ) { buffers_data.SetSymbolPeriod(indicator. Symbol (),indicator.Timeframe()); buffers_data.SetIndHandle(indicator.Handle()); buffers_data.SetIndID(indicator.ID()); buffers_data.SetIndBuffersTotal(indicator.BuffersTotal()); buffers_data.SetRequiredUsedData(required); } return (buffers_data!= NULL ? buffers_data.Create(required)> 0 : false ); }

此处：方法接收指向指标对象的指针和需要创建的指标缓冲区数据柱线数量。

从指标对象获取指向其缓冲区数据集合的指针，

设置数据集合的所有必要参数，并

返回请求数量的指标缓冲区数据的创建结果。



创建所有集合指标使用的所有时间序列的方法：

bool CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesCreateAll( const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<m_list.Total();i++) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=m_list.At(i); if (! this .SeriesCreate(indicator,required)) res&= false ; } return res; }

此处：按集合中指标对象的总数进行循环，获取指向其他指标对象的指针，并利用上述方法把据其缓冲区数据创建的时间序列结果加进 res 变量。 直至循环完成后，返回变量 res 的值。 如果至少一个缓冲区数据时间序列未能创建，则此变量所含值为 false。



更新所有集合指标缓冲区数据的方法：

void CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesRefreshAll( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<m_list.Total();i++) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=m_list.At(i); if (indicator== NULL ) continue ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data== NULL ) continue ; buffers_data.Refresh(); } }

此处：按集合中指标对象的总数进行循环，获取指向其他指标对象的指针，获取指向其缓冲区时间序列的数据对象指针，并调用 Refresh() 方法更新时间序列。



更新指定指标缓冲区数据的方法：

void CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesRefresh( const int ind_id ) { CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data== NULL ) return ; buffers_data.Refresh(); }

该方法接收所需指标的 ID。 使用 GetIndByID() 方法获取指向所需指标的指针，获取其缓冲区数据的时间序列对象，并调用 Refresh() 方法更新时间序列。



按时间或柱线索引返回指定指标缓冲区数值的方法：



double CIndicatorsCollection::GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return EMPTY_VALUE ; CSeriesDataInd *series=indicator.GetSeriesData(); return (series!= NULL && series.DataTotal()> 0 ? series.BufferValue(buffer_num,time) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CIndicatorsCollection::GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return EMPTY_VALUE ; CSeriesDataInd *series=indicator.GetSeriesData(); return (series!= NULL && series.DataTotal()> 0 ? series.BufferValue(buffer_num,shift) : EMPTY_VALUE ); }

方法与其它相同，除了在第一个方法中传递柱线开立时间，而在第二个方法中则传递柱线索引。

获取指向集合中所需指标的指针，获取指向缓冲区数据的集合对象指针，并利用重载的方法 BufferValue() 返回指定缓冲区的数值。



为了将函数库类与“外部世界”连接，要用到函数库的主类 CEngine。 它位于文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh 当中，在其内可找到从程序访问所有函数库方法的方法。

添加处理指标缓冲区数据集合的方法

CIndicatorsCollection *GetIndicatorsCollection( void ) { return & this .m_indicators; } CArrayObj *GetListIndicators( void ) { return this .m_indicators.GetList(); } bool IndicatorSeriesCreateAll( void ) { return this .m_indicators.SeriesCreateAll();} void IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll( void ) { this .m_indicators.SeriesRefreshAll(); } void IndicatorSeriesRefresh( const int ind_id) { this .m_indicators.SeriesRefresh(ind_id);} double IndicatorGetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { return this .m_indicators.GetBufferValue(ind_id,buffer_num,time); } double IndicatorGetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { return this .m_indicators.GetBufferValue(ind_id,buffer_num,shift); }

在类的公开部分中

所有这些方法会调用已添加到上述指标集合类中的相应方法。

在类构造函数中，创建一个新计时器，从而更新指标缓冲区数据集合：

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

在类的计时器当中，添加按计时器和即时报价操控指标缓冲区数据的时间序列的代码模块（在测试器里）：

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt7!= NULL ) { if (cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } }

这些就是目前的改进。







测试

为了执行测试，我们借用来自上一篇文章中的 EA，并

将其保存到新文件夹 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part58\ 之下，新命名为 TestDoEasyPart58.mq5。



遵照上次 EA 中相同的方式执行测试：四个指标，其中两个是标准指标，两个是自定义指标。



不同之处在于，在先前的 EA 中，我立即在其中创建了所有类的对象，而现在，我将用所创建的指标缓冲区数据集合类的对象，和在函数库中创建的那些对象。

从全局区域删除指向指标数据对象的指针:



CDataInd *data_ma1_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma1_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma2_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma2_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama1_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama1_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama2_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama2_1= NULL ;

在 EA 的 OnInit() 处理程序里，添加已创建自定义指标缓冲区的数量：

ArrayResize (param_ma1, 4 ); param_ma1[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; param_ma1[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5" ; param_ma1[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 1 ].integer_value= 13 ; param_ma1[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 2 ].integer_value= 0 ; param_ma1[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 3 ].integer_value= MODE_SMA ; engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,MA1 , 1 , INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma1); ArrayResize (param_ma2, 5 ); param_ma2[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; param_ma2[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5" ; param_ma2[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 1 ].integer_value= 13 ; param_ma2[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 2 ].integer_value= 0 ; param_ma2[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 3 ].integer_value= MODE_SMA ; param_ma2[ 4 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 4 ].integer_value= PRICE_OPEN ; engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,MA2 , 1 , INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma2);

在 EA 的 OnDeinit() 的处理程序中，把删除已创建指标对象的代码取消：



void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); if ( CheckPointer (data_ma1_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma1_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma1_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma1_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma2_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma2_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma2_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma2_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama1_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama1_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama1_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama1_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama2_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama2_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama2_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama2_1; engine. OnDeinit (); }

与以前的 EA 相比，现在的 OnTick() 处理程序变得更简洁了：

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } double ma1_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA1, 0 , 0 ), ma1_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA1, 0 , 1 ); double ma2_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA2, 0 , 0 ), ma2_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA2, 0 , 1 ); double ama1_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA1, 0 , 0 ), ama1_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA1, 0 , 1 ); double ama2_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA2, 0 , 0 ), ama2_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA2, 0 , 1 ); Comment ( "ma1(1)=" , DoubleToString (ma1_value1, 6 ), ", ma1(0)=" , DoubleToString (ma1_value0, 6 ), " " , "ma2(1)=" , DoubleToString (ma2_value1, 6 ), ", ma2(0)=" , DoubleToString (ma2_value0, 6 ), ",

" , "ama1(1)=" , DoubleToString (ama1_value1, 6 ), ", ama1(0)=" , DoubleToString (ama1_value0, 6 ), " " , "ama1(1)=" , DoubleToString (ama2_value1, 6 ), ", ama1(0)=" , DoubleToString (ama2_value0, 6 ) ); if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

编译 EA，并在图表上启动它，设置为仅使用当前品种和当前时间帧。 在图表的注释中，将显示所有已创建指标的第一号和零号（当前）柱线的数据：





为了更清晰起见，在图表上绘制了含有相同设置的相同指标 - 图表注释里的信息和数据窗口（Ctrl+D）中的指标数据，且与当前柱线更新数值相匹配。



下一步是什么？

下一篇文章将开始准备创建处理即时报价和市场深度的类。



下面附有当前函数库版本的所有文件，以及 MQL5 的测试 EA 文件。 您可以下载它们，并测试所有内容。

请在文章的评论中留下您的评论、问题和建议。

