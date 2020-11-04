Trabalhando com séries temporais na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 46): buffers de indicador multiperíodos multissímbolos

Sumário

Ideia

A biblioteca que está sendo criada já contém a funcionalidade de criação e manutenção de buffers de indicador multiperíodos. Agora nos resta adicionar funcionalidade para trabalhar no modo multissímbolo para que possamos resolver problemas adicionais de desenvolvimento de ferramentas fornecidas pela biblioteca para uso em nossos programas.

Como se viu, o que fizemos anteriormente com as classes de objetos-buffers já nos proverá essa funcionalidade se introduzirmos algumas modificações. Por esse motivo, hoje iremos fazer alterações e realizar uma criação simplificada de indicadores multissímbolos multiperíodos padrão.

Para fazer isso, precisaremos complementar a classe do objeto buffer calculado de maneiras que ela possa receber, na sua matriz, os dados da matriz com base no identificador o indicador padrão. Em princípio, a biblioteca já dá para fazer isso, porém, as pequenas alterações introduzidas facilitarão muito esta tarefa e permitirão imediatamente exibir dados no gráfico atual vindos de indicadores padrão de qualquer símbolo/período.

Nos próximos artigos, aplicaremos a ideia testada hoje nas classes para trabalhar com dados de indicadores padrão de qualquer símbolo/período e simplificaremos a tarefa de criação de indicadores multissímbolos multiperíodos padrão.



Modificando classes de objetos-buffers para trabalhar com quaisquer símbolos

A classe do objeto-buffer abstrato base contém os valores dos índices das matrizes para os seguintes buffers de indicador, quer dizer, daqueles que podem ser criados após o atual. Neste objeto atual, devemos recorrer a cálculos simples dos índices dos seguintes buffers de indicador, dependendo do tipo do objeto-buffer atual e seu estilo de plotagem. Neste caso, o cálculo também leva em conta a ausência de um buffer de cor para o buffer de indicador com o estilo de desenho "preenchimento com cor entre dois níveis".

Isso pode ser simplificado, para facilitar o cálculo dos índices dos seguintes buffers e não confundir os cálculos ao levar em conta vários fatores. Criaremos outra variável-membro de classe que conterá o número de matrizes total usadas para construir o objeto-buffer. Indicaremos esse valor estritamente especificado ao criar cada objeto-buffer, isto é, cada o herdeiro da classe do buffer abstrato, passando o valor desejado para o construtor protegido da classe do objeto base nos parâmetros do construtor da classe-herdeiro.

Embora pareça complicado, tudo é muito simples: ao criar um novo objeto de buffer de indicador, já passamos alguns valores no construtor da classe do objeto-buffer para o construtor de sua classe pai. Vamos transferir em mais um valor. Para cada objeto-buffer, este valor será o número de matrizes necessárias para construí-lo.



Abrimos o arquivo de classe do objeto base do buffer de indicador \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh e fazemos as alterações necessárias.

Na seção privada da classe declaramos a nova variável:

class CBuffer : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool m_act_state_trigger; uchar m_total_arrays;

Nos parâmetros de entrada do construtor de classe protegido paramétrico, ao ser declarado, adicionamos mais uma variável através da qual vamos transferir o número total de matrizes do objeto-buffer à classe, ao criar esta última:

CBuffer( void ){;} protected : CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS status_buffer, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const uchar total_arrays , const int width, const string label); public :

No código de implementação do construtor também adicionamos esta variável à lista de parâmetros de entrada e atribuímos o valor passado através dela à variável privada declarada anteriormente. A seguir, vamos usar este valor para calcular o índice da matriz base para o seguinte objeto-buffer. Ao calcular o índice da matriz de cores, verificaremos o tipo de buffer; se for um buffer plotado, calcularemos o índice adicionando o número total de matrizes de dados ao índice da matriz base, e já para o buffer calculado vamos adicionar zero, uma vez que o buffer calculado não tem uma matriz de cores:



CBuffer::CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS buffer_status, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const uchar total_arrays , const int width, const string label) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_total_arrays=total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= ( ! this .TypeBuffer() || ! this .Status() ? DRAW_NONE : this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ( this .Status()+ 8 ) ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE] = type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME] = PERIOD_CURRENT ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE] = true ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE] = 0x9F ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA] = (buffer_type>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? true : false ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE] = STYLE_SOLID ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH] = width; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES] = ( this .Status()>BUFFER_STATUS_NONE ? ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 2 ) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR] = clrRed ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS] = num_datas; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT] = index_plot; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE] = index_base_array; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+ ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE] = index_base_array+ this .m_total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? index_plot+ 1 : index_plot); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? EMPTY_VALUE : 0 ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = :: Symbol (); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? label : NULL ); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .DataBuffer,( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS))== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DRAWING_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) if (:: ArrayResize ( this .ArrayColors,( int ) this .ColorsTotal())== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) { this .SetColor( clrBlue , 0 ); this .SetColor( clrRed , 1 ); } int total=:: ArraySize (DataBuffer); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int index=( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+i; :: SetIndexBuffer (index, this .DataBuffer[i].Array,( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA ? INDICATOR_DATA : INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS )); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array, true ); } if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING && this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) { :: SetIndexBuffer (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR), this .ColorBufferArray, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .ColorBufferArray, true ); } if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_STYLE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH)); this .SetColor(( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR)); :: PlotIndexSetDouble (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)); :: PlotIndexSetString (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LABEL , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)); }





Agora em todas as classes dos objetos-herdeiros do objeto base do buffer abstrato adicionamos, à lista de inicialização do construtor da classe, a transmissão do número necessário de matrizes para construir o buffer.

Para o buffer de setas (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh):

class CBufferArrow : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferArrow( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 2 , 1 , "Arrows" ) {}

Para o buffer de linhas (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferLine.mqh):

class CBufferLine : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferLine( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_LINE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 2 , 1 , "Line" ) {}

Para o buffer de segmentos (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferSection.mqh):

class CBufferSection : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferSection( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 2 , 1 , "Section" ) {}

Para o buffer de histograma da linha zero (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram.mqh):

class CBufferHistogram : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferHistogram( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 2 , 2 , "Histogram" ) {}

Para o buffer do histograma em dois buffers de indicador (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram2.mqh):

class CBufferHistogram2 : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferHistogram2( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 2 , 3 , 8 , "Histogram2 0;Histogram2 1" ) {}

Para o buffer do ZigZag (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferZigZag.mqh):

class CBufferZigZag : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferZigZag( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 2 , 3 , 1 , "ZigZag 0;ZigZag 1" ) {}

Para o buffer preenchimento (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferFilling.mqh):

class CBufferFilling : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferFilling( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 2 , 2 , 1 , "Filling 0;Filling 1" ) {}

Para o buffer de plotagem na forma de barras (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferBars.mqh):

class CBufferBars : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferBars( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_BARS,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 4 , 5 , 2 , "Bar Open;Bar High;Bar Low;Bar Close" ) {}

Para o buffer de plotagem na forma de candles (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCandles.mqh):

class CBufferCandles : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferCandles( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 4 , 5 , 1 , "Candle Open;Candle High;Candle Low;Candle Close" ) {}

Para o buffer calculado (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCalculate.mqh):

class CBufferCalculate : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferCalculate( const uint index_plot, const uint index_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_NONE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,index_plot,index_array, 1 , 1 , 0 , "Calculate" ) {}

Assim, não teremos de verificar o tipo de buffer e seu estilo de plotagem ao calcular os índices dos seguintes buffers criados, uma vez que para cada tipo de buffer sempre usaremos o mesmo número de matrizes para o tipo em questão — nós iremos transferi-lo usando os valores estritamente especificados ao criar o buffer.

À classe de buffer calculado adicionamos novos métodos que nos ajudarão a gravar, na matriz do buffer calculado, os dados do identificador do indicador padrão:

class CBufferCalculate : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferCalculate( const uint index_plot, const uint index_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_NONE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,index_plot,index_array, 1 , 1 , 0 , "Calculate" ) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); void SetData( const uint series_index, const double value) { this .SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,value); } double GetData( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index); } int FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const int start_pos, const int count); int FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time, const int count); int FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time, const datetime stop_time); };

Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos sua implementação:

int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const int start_pos, const int count) { return :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,start_pos,count, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array); } int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time, const int count) { return :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,start_time,count, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array); } int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time, const datetime stop_time) { return :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,start_time,stop_time, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array); }

Todos os três métodos usam três variantes da função sobrecarregada CopyBuffer(). Já o indicador do objeto-buffer (desde o qual são chamados estes método para gravar na matriz do objeto os dados necessários vindos do indicador com base em seu identificador) designa a matriz receptora.



Agora embarquemos na implementação do modo multissímbolo para trabalho com objetos-buffers. E ao criar o material do artigo anterior em que implementamos o modo multiperíodo, faço algumas suposições e me dou certa liberdade.

Na classe-coleção de buffers de indicador, criamos um método para obter os dados das séries temporais e barras necessárias para trabalhar com uma barra do buffer. É neste método que existem todos os dados necessários dos períodos gráficos e dos símbolos, com base no objeto-buffer atual e atribuído para ambos os casos. O método é o mesmo do último artigo:

int CBuffersCollection::GetBarsData(CBuffer *buffer, const int series_index, int &index_bar_period) { CSeriesDE *series_current= this .m_timeseries.GetSeries( buffer. Symbol () , PERIOD_CURRENT ); CSeriesDE *series_period= this .m_timeseries.GetSeries(buffer. Symbol (),buffer.Timeframe()); if (series_current== NULL || series_period== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar_current=series_current.GetBar(series_index); if (bar_current== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar_period=m_timeseries.GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_current.Time(), NULL ,series_period.Timeframe()); if (bar_period== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; index_bar_period=bar_period.Index( PERIOD_CURRENT ); int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (bar_period.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds (bar_current.Timeframe()); return (num_bars> 0 ? num_bars : 1 ); }

Se olharmos de perto, em apenas duas linhas pulei a obtenção de dados do símbolo desejado: para a série temporal do gráfico atual, recebemos dados do gráfico com base no símbolo que é atribuído ao objeto buffer. E, vice-versa, em segundo lugar, pegamos o símbolo do gráfico atual onde é preciso pegar o símbolo do objeto-buffer.

Eventualmente, todas as correções se resumem a apenas dois ajustes em duas linhas de código.

Listagem completa do método corrigido:

int CBuffersCollection::GetBarsData(CBuffer *buffer, const int series_index, int &index_bar_period) { CSeriesDE *series_current= this .m_timeseries.GetSeries( Symbol () , PERIOD_CURRENT ); CSeriesDE *series_period= this .m_timeseries.GetSeries(buffer. Symbol (),buffer.Timeframe()); if (series_current== NULL || series_period== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar_current=series_current.GetBar(series_index); if (bar_current== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar_period=m_timeseries.GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_current.Time(), buffer. Symbol () ,series_period.Timeframe()); if (bar_period== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; index_bar_period=bar_period.Index( PERIOD_CURRENT ); int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (bar_period.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds (bar_current.Timeframe()); return (num_bars> 0 ? num_bars : 1 ); }

Isso é tudo. Agora nossos objetos-buffers podem funcionar no modo multissímbolo.

Ainda nos falta um método que retorne o índice de barras no gráfico do símbolo/período em que cai o índice da barra especificada no gráfico atual. O método é necessário para exibir corretamente os dados vindos de outro símbolo/período no gráfico atual durante o ciclo principal do indicador.



O lugar mais adequado para esse método é a classe-coleção de séries temporais \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh.

Declaramos nele um novo método:

CBar *GetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ); CBar *GetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime bar_time); CBar *GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const int index, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ); CBar *GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const datetime first_bar_time, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ); int IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent( const int series_index, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsNewBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 );

Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos sua implementação:

int CTimeSeriesCollection::IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent( const int series_index , const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(:: Symbol (),( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()); if (series== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar=series.GetBar( series_index ); if (bar== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; return :: iBarShift (symbol,timeframe , bar.Time() ); }

Ao método são transferidos o índice da barra do gráfico atual, o símbolo e o período do gráfico para o qual é necessário retornar o índice da barra correspondente ao tempo passado para o método do índice do gráfico atual.

Depois, obtemos o ponteiro para a série temporal do gráfico atual, obtemos o ponteiro para o objeto-barra com base no índice da série temporal atual, e

com base no tempo da barra retornamos o índice da barra correspondente para a série temporal necessária.



Uma vez que o buffer calculado armazenará os dados do buffer do indicador em total conformidade com a série temporal em que foi criado o indicador, com este método obteremos o índice na matriz do buffer calculado que corresponde ao índice da barra especificada no gráfico atual (como um exemplo prático, o índice do ciclo do indicador). Isso significa que, uma vez que podemos dar essa correspondência aos dados de duas séries temporais diferentes, podemos exibi-los corretamente no gráfico desejado.



Para acessar este método a partir de nossos programas, precisamos dar acesso a ele a partir da classe do objeto base da biblioteca CEngine

(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh):

void BufferArrowClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferArrow(number,series_index); } void BufferLineClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferLine(number,series_index); } void BufferSectionClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferSection(number,series_index); } void BufferHistogramClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferHistogram(number,series_index); } void BufferHistogram2Clear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferHistogram2(number,series_index);} void BufferZigZagClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferZigZag(number,series_index); } void BufferFillingClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferFilling(number,series_index); } void BufferBarsClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferBars(number,series_index); } void BufferCandlesClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferCandles(number,series_index); } int IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent( const int series_index, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_time_series.IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent(series_index,symbol,timeframe); } void BuffersPrintShort( void );

Bem, por hoje, essas são todas as modificações das classes da biblioteca para testar a criação e trabalhar com indicadores multissímbolos multiperíodos.



Para o teste, vamos criar dois indicadores multissímbolo multiperíodo: a média móvel e a MACD que vão traçar seus dados no gráfico atual, dados esses obtidos a partir de um determinado símbolo/período. Nas configurações do indicador, vamos definir os parâmetros do indicador e o símbolo com o período do gráfico, a partir do qual é necessário obter os dados do indicador padrão.



Teste: média móvel multissímbolo multiperíodo

Para teste, vamos pegar o indicador do artigo anterior e salvá-lo numa nova pasta \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part46\

com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart46_1.mq5.

O indicador exibirá, numa subjanela separada do gráfico, os candles do símbolo e período selecionados nas configurações, bem como uma média móvel com os parâmetros especificados.



Vamos definir, para o indicador, a exibição de dados numa subjanela do gráfico, inserimos a entrada de dados do símbolo e período gráfico, parâmetros de entrada para a média móvel e definimos as variáveis globais para corrigir os parâmetros MA inseridos:



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 8 #property indicator_plots 2 sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "GBPUSD" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod = PERIOD_M30 ; sinput uint InpPeriodMA = 14 ; sinput int InpShiftMA = 0 ; sinput ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethodMA = MODE_SMA ; sinput ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPriceMA = PRICE_CLOSE ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; CArrayObj *list_buffers; ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; string InpUsedTFs; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[]; int handle_ma; int period_ma;

No manipulador OnInit(), criamos três objetos-buffer: um para a linha da МА, outro para o candle do símbolo selecionado e o último será um calculado para armazenamento de dados da média móvel, dados esses obtidos do símbolo/período selecionado.

Em seguida, definimos, para o buffer de candles, as descrições de todas as quatro matrizes-buffers para a janela da dados, e o mesmo para o buffer da linha da média móvel. Após isso, criamos o identificador do indicador Moving Average:



int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); OnInitDoEasy(); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (InpUsedSymbols, SYMBOL_DIGITS )+ 1 ); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int index= ArrayMaximum (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(ArrayUsedTimeframes[index]); min_bars=(index> WRONG_VALUE ? (num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ) : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); engine.BufferCreateLine(); engine.BufferCreateCandles(); engine.BufferCreateCalculate(); if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); color array_colors[]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray }; engine.BuffersSetColors(array_colors); period_ma= int (InpPeriodMA< 2 ? 2 : InpPeriodMA); for ( int i= 0 ;i<engine.GetListBuffers().Total();i++) { CBuffer *buff=engine.GetListBuffers().At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetTimeframe(InpPeriod); buff.SetSymbol(InpUsedSymbols); if (buff.Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES) { string pr=InpUsedSymbols+ " " +TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod)+ " " ; string label=pr+ "Open;" +pr+ "High;" +pr+ "Low;" +pr+ "Close" ; buff.SetLabel(label); } if (buff.Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_LINE) { string label= "MA(" +( string )period_ma+ ")" ; buff.SetLabel(label); } } engine.BuffersPrintShort(); handle_ma= iMA (InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,period_ma,InpShiftMA,InpMethodMA,InpPriceMA); if (handle_ma== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

No manipulador OnCalculate(), no bloco de provisionamento de dados, precisamo copiar os dados da média móvel para o nosso buffer calculado.

Para não copiar toda a matriz de dados MA a cada tick, precisamos partir do fato de que a variável limit é calculada de tal forma que na primeira inicialização ou quando os dados históricos mudam, ela tem um valor maior que 1, na abertura de uma nova barra ela tem um valor de 1, e no resto do tempo, a cada tick, é zero.

Não podemos copiar dados com base no valor limit, pois é impossível copiar zero barras. Isso significa que precisamos copiar uma barra com o valor limit igual a zero e, em outros casos, copiamos tantas quantas forem especificadas em limit. Assim, estaremos copiando de forma econômica os dados reais da média móvel para nosso buffer calculado:



CBufferCalculate *buff_calc=engine.GetBufferCalculate( 0 ); int total_copy=(limit< 2 ? 1 : limit); int copied=buff_calc.FillAsSeries(handle_ma, 0 , 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ;

No ciclo principal do indicador, primeiro limpamos a barra atual de todos os buffers plotados do indicador (para nos livrarmos de todos os valores desnecessários), em seguida calculamos a linha da МА e os candles do símbolo selecionado com seu recálculo de exibição no gráfico atual:

for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { engine.BufferLineClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferCandlesClear( 0 , 0 ); bar=engine.SeriesGetBar(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,time[i]); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; color_index=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); int index=engine.IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent(i,InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod); if (index< 0 ) continue ; engine.BufferSetDataLine( 0 ,i,buff_calc.GetData(index),color_index); engine.BufferSetDataCandles( 0 ,i,bar.Open(),bar.High(),bar.Low(),bar.Close(),color_index); }

O código completo do indicador pode ser encontrado nos arquivos anexados ao artigo.

Vamos iniciar um indicador para EURUSD M15, tendo definindo nas configurações o símbolo GBPUSD M30 e uma média móvel simples com base nos preços Close com um período de 14 e um deslocamento de 0:





Para efeito de comparação, foi aberto o gráfico GBPUSD com o indicador Moving Average com os mesmos parâmetros.







Teste: MACD multissímbolo multiperíodo



Agora criamos um MACD multissímbolo multiperíodo. Salvamos o indicador recém-criado com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart46_2.mq5.



Vamos definir os parâmetros de entrada do MACD e todos os buffers necessários para seu cálculo e exibição. Precisamos de dois buffers plotados: um histograma e uma linha, para exibir o MACD no gráfico atual, e dois calculados, para armazenar os dados do histograma e a linha de sinal do MACD, dados esses recebidos do símbolo/período especificado nas configurações.

Tentei descrever em detalhes todas as ações e lógica nos comentários do código, portanto, aqui veremos apenas as grandes mudanças em comparação com o indicador anterior:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 2 sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "GBPUSD" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod = PERIOD_M30 ; sinput uint InpPeriodFastEMA = 12 ; sinput uint InpPeriodSlowEMA = 26 ; sinput uint InpPeriodSignalMA = 9 ; sinput ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPriceMACD = PRICE_CLOSE ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; CArrayObj *list_buffers; ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; string InpUsedTFs; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[]; int handle_macd; int fast_ema_period; int slow_ema_period; int signal_period; int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); OnInitDoEasy(); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (InpUsedSymbols, SYMBOL_DIGITS )+ 1 ); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(InpPeriod); min_bars=(num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); engine.BufferCreateHistogram(); engine.BufferCreateLine(); engine.BufferCreateCalculate(); engine.BufferCreateCalculate(); if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); color array_colors[]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray }; engine.BuffersSetColors(array_colors); fast_ema_period= int (InpPeriodFastEMA< 1 ? 1 : InpPeriodFastEMA); slow_ema_period= int (InpPeriodSlowEMA< 1 ? 1 : InpPeriodSlowEMA); signal_period= int (InpPeriodSignalMA< 1 ? 1 : InpPeriodSignalMA); CBufferHistogram *buff_hist=engine.GetBufferHistogram( 0 ); if (buff_hist!= NULL ) { buff_hist.SetWidth( 3 ); string label= "MACD (" +( string )fast_ema_period+ "," +( string )slow_ema_period+ "," +( string )signal_period+ ")" ; buff_hist.SetLabel(label); buff_hist.SetShowData( true ); buff_hist.SetTimeframe(InpPeriod); buff_hist.SetSymbol(InpUsedSymbols); } CBufferLine *buff_line=engine.GetBufferLine( 0 ); if (buff_line!= NULL ) { buff_line.SetWidth( 1 ); string label= "Signal" ; buff_line.SetLabel(label); buff_line.SetShowData( true ); buff_line.SetTimeframe(InpPeriod); buff_line.SetSymbol(InpUsedSymbols); } CBufferCalculate *buff_calc=engine.GetBufferCalculate( 0 ); if (buff_calc!= NULL ) { buff_calc.SetLabel( "MACD_HIST_TMP" ); buff_calc.SetTimeframe(InpPeriod); buff_calc.SetSymbol(InpUsedSymbols); } buff_calc=engine.GetBufferCalculate( 1 ); if (buff_calc!= NULL ) { buff_calc.SetLabel( "MACD_SIGN_TMP" ); buff_calc.SetTimeframe(InpPeriod); buff_calc.SetSymbol(InpUsedSymbols); } engine.BuffersPrintShort(); handle_macd= iMACD (InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,InpPriceMACD); if (handle_macd== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,InpUsedSymbols+ " " +TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod)+ " MACD(" +( string )fast_ema_period+ "," +( string )slow_ema_period+ "," +( string )signal_period+ ")" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyDataAsSeries(rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); EventsHandling(); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; engine.BuffersInitPlots(); engine.BuffersInitCalculates(); } int total_copy=(limit< 2 ? 1 : limit); CBufferCalculate *buff_calc_hist=engine.GetBufferCalculate( 0 ); int copied=buff_calc_hist.FillAsSeries(handle_macd , 0 , 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; CBufferCalculate *buff_calc_sig=engine.GetBufferCalculate( 1 ); copied=buff_calc_sig.FillAsSeries(handle_macd , 1 , 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; CBar *bar= NULL ; uchar color_index= 0 ; for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { engine.BufferHistogramClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferLineClear( 0 , 0 ); bar=engine.SeriesGetBar(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,time[i]); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; color_index=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); int index=engine.IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent(i,InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod); if (index< 0 ) continue ; engine.BufferSetDataHistogram( 0 ,i,buff_calc_hist.GetData(index),color_index); engine.BufferSetDataLine( 0 ,i,buff_calc_sig.GetData(index),color_index); } return (rates_total); }

As cores do histograma e das barras da linha de sinal em cada barra correspondem à direção do símbolo/período do candle para o qual é calculado o MACD:





O indicador é inciado para EURUSD M15 com as configurações padrão do MACD calculado com base no GBPUSD M30. Para maior clareza, o gráfico GBPUSD M30 é aberto com um MACD padrão rodando nele com os mesmos parâmetros.



O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, à biblioteca adicionaremos funcionalidade para facilitar a criação de indicadores padrão multissímbolos e multiperíodos.



Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Gostaria de chamar sua atenção para o fato de que neste artigo fizemos um indicador de teste em MQL5 para MetaTrader 5.

Os arquivos anexados estão destinados apenas ao MetaTrader 5 e a versão atual da biblioteca ainda não foi testada no MetaTrader 4.

Após criar a funcionalidade para trabalhar com buffers de indicador e testá-la, tentaremos implementar algumas coisas de MQL5 para MetaTrader 4.

Complementos

