Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 58): Series temporales de los datos de búferes de indicadores

Concepto

En conclusión del tema de trabajo con series temporales, vamos a organizar el almacenamiento, la búsqueda y la ordenación de los datos que se guardan en los búferes de indicadores. En el futuro, eso nos permitirá realizar el análisis a base de los valores de los indicadores que se crean a base de la biblioteca en nuestros programas.

El concepto de la construcción de las series temporales de los datos de indicadores parece al concepto de la construcción de la colección de series temporales: para cada indicador se crea su propia lista en la que van a almacenarse todos los datos de todos sus búferes. El número de datos en la lista de los búferes de indicador corresponderá al número de datos de las series temporales correspondientes a base de las cuales se calculan los indicadores. El concepto general de todas las clases de colección de la biblioteca permite encontrar fácilmente los datos necesarios en la colección correspondiente, y por tanto, lo mismo también será posible en la clase que vamos a crear hoy.



Posteriormente, crearemos las clases para realizar el análisis usando todos los datos almacenados en la biblioteca. Eso nos proveerá de una herramienta bastante flexible para realizar estudios estadísticos durante una exhaustiva comparación de cualquier dato en la colección de la biblioteca.



Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

La clase de la colección de datos de los búferes de indicador va a actualizar automáticamente los datos de todos los indicadores creados en la barra actual, y cuando aparece una barra nueva, va a crear datos nuevos de los búferes de indicador y colocarlos en la colección. Ya tenemos la clase «Nueva barra» en el archivo NewBarObj.mqh que hemos creado para la colección de series temporales.

Se ubica en la carpeta de las clases de series temporales en el directorio de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasyPart57\Objects\Series\.

Ahora, lo necesitamos también para realizar el seguimiento de una barra nueva en la clase de colección de datos de búferes de indicador.

Por eso, lo trasladamos a la carpeta de las funciones de servicio y clases de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\.

Eliminamos el archivo de su ubicación anterior.



Dado que la clase «Serie temporal» utiliza la clase «Nueva barra», hay que modificar la ruta antigua hacia esta clase en el archivo de la clase «Serie temporal» \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh en el bloque de archivos de inclusión:



#include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh"

introduciendo una ruta nueva

#include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh"

Añadimos los índices de nuevos mensajes al archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh:

MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_PRICE_ASK, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_PRICE_BID, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_OPEN_BUY,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_BUFFER_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_IND_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, };

y los textos de los mensajes que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:

{ "Не удалось получить цену Ask. Ошибка " , "Could not get Ask price. Error " }, { "Не удалось получить цену Bid. Ошибка " , "Could not get Bid price. Error " }, { "Не удалось получить время. Ошибка " , "Could not get time. Error " }, { "Не удалось открыть позицию Buy. Ошибка " , "Failed to open Buy position. Error " },

...

{ "Номер буфера индикатора" , "Indicator buffer number" }, { "Значение буфера индикатора" , "Indicator buffer value" }, { "Метод не предназначен для работы с программами-индикаторами" , "The method is not intended for working with indicator programs" }, { "Не удалось получить таймсерию индикаторных данных" , "Failed to get indicator data timeseries" }, { "Не удалось получить текущие данные буфера индикатора" , "Failed to get the current data of the indicator buffer" }, { "Не удалось создать объект индикаторных данных" , "Failed to create indicator data object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект индикаторных данных в список" , "Failed to add indicator data object to the list" }, };

Como hoy vamos a crear una colección nueva, hay que definir su propio identificador de colección para ella. Aparte de eso, vamos a crear constantes de los parámetros del temporizador de nueva colección. Es que los datos de los búferes de indicador van a actualizarse automáticamente en el temporizador.

Añadimos datos nuevos al archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh:

#define COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 6 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 7 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 )

Para buscar los datos de los búferes de indicador en su colección, tenemos que buscar adicionalmente los datos según el manejador (porque los datos estarán relacionados con este indicador, y sería extraño no usar para la búsqueda de datos un identificador exacto de su pertenencia al indicador).

A las propiedades enteras de los datos de indicador le añadimos una propiedad nueva, y aumentamos el número de estos datos de 5 a 6.

enum ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER { IND_DATA_PROP_TIME = 0 , IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD, IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE, }; #define IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 6 ) #define IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Por tanto, como ya hemos añadido una propiedad entera nueva, entonces, vamos a añadirla a la lista de posibles criterios de ordenación para tener la posibilidad de buscar y ordenar según esta propiedad:

#define FIRST_IND_DATA_DBL_PROP (IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_IND_DATA_STR_PROP (IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_IND_DATA_MODE { SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME = 0 , SORT_BY_IND_DATA_PERIOD, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_INDICATOR_TYPE, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_ID, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_BUFFER_VALUE = FIRST_IND_DATA_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_SYMBOL = FIRST_IND_DATA_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_NAME, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_SHORTNAME, };

Los datos de los búferes de indicador almacenados en la colección están representados por la clase de datos de los búferes de indicador que creamos en el artículo anterior .



Ahora, tenemos que añadirle (en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh) el método de establecimiento del manejador del indicador cuyos datos del búfer se almacenan en el objeto de esta clase. Además, al constructor de la clase se le añade la transferencia de los parámetros del manejador del indicador y los valores de su búfer, lo que permitirá especificar de inmediato los valores de estos parámetros durante la creación del objeto:

void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); void SetIndicatorType( const ENUM_INDICATOR type) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE,type); } void SetBufferNum( const int num) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM,num); } void SetIndicatorID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID,id); } void SetIndicatorHandle( const int handle) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE,handle); } void SetBufferValue( const double value) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_BUFFER_VALUE,value); } void SetIndicatorName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_NAME,name); } void SetIndicatorShortname( const string shortname) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_SHORTNAME,shortname); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CDataInd* compared_data) const ; CDataInd(){;} CDataInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_handle , const int ind_id, const int buffer_num, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const double value );

Al bloque de métodos para el acceso simplificado a las propiedades del objeto le añadimos el método que devuelve el manejador del indicador, y renombramos el método que devuelve el valor de datos del búfer del indicador (antes el método se llamaba PriceValue()):

datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_TIME); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD); } ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE); } int BufferNum( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM); } int IndicatorID( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID); } int IndicatorHandle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE); } double BufferValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_BUFFER_VALUE); }

En el cuerpo del constructor de la clase, establecemos los valores de propiedades nuevas que se transmiten a él durante la creación de un objeto nuevo:



CDataInd::CDataInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_handle , const int ind_id, const int buffer_num, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const double value ) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )+ 1 ; this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(timeframe); this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,time); this .SetIndicatorType(ind_type); this .SetIndicatorHandle(ind_handle); this .SetBufferNum(buffer_num); this .SetIndicatorID(ind_id); this .SetBufferValue(value); }

El bloque del código para visualizar la descripción del manejador del indicador se añade al método que devuelve la descripción de propiedades enteras:

string CDataInd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==IND_DATA_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TIMEFRAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .m_period_description ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .IndicatorTypeDescription() ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

Clase de la serie temporal de los datos de los búferes del indicador

Todas las clases de colección en la biblioteca están creadas a base de la clase de la matriz dinámica de punteros a las instancias de la clase CObject y sus herederos de la Biblioteca estándar. La clase de colección de los datos de los búferes de indicador no será una excepción.



Esta clase permitirá almacenar los objetos de datos del búfer de un indicador en la lista de objetos CArrayObj, obtener datos de cualquier búfer del indicador que corresponden a la hora de apertura de la barra de la serie temporal. Naturalmente, la lista tendrá la posibilidad de una actualización automática, búsqueda y ordenación según las propiedades de los objetos almacenados en ella.

En la carpeta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\ creamos la nueva clase CSeriesDataInd en el archivo SeriesDataInd.mqh.

El objeto de la clase debe derivarse del objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca CBaseObj.

Vamos a analizar el cuerpo de la clase con todas sus variables y métodos:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\NewBarObj.mqh" #include "DataInd.mqh" class CSeriesDataInd : public CBaseObj { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; ENUM_INDICATOR m_ind_type; string m_symbol; string m_period_description; int m_ind_handle; int m_ind_id; int m_buffers_total; uint m_amount; uint m_required; uint m_bars; bool m_sync; CArrayObj m_list_data; CNewBarObj m_new_bar_obj; CDataInd *CreateNewDataInd( const int buffer_num, const datetime time, const double value); public : CSeriesDataInd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_data; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CDataInd *GetIndDataByTime( const int buffer_num, const datetime time); CDataInd *GetIndDataByBar( const int buffer_num, const uint shift); void SetSymbol( const string symbol); void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool SetRequiredUsedData( const uint required); void SetIndHandle( const int handle) { this .m_ind_handle=handle; } void SetIndID( const int id) { this .m_ind_id=id; } void SetIndBuffersTotal( const int total) { this .m_buffers_total=total; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } ulong AvailableUsedData( void ) const { return this .m_amount; } ulong RequiredUsedData( void ) const { return this .m_required; } ulong Bars ( void ) const { return this .m_bars; } int IndHandle( void ) const { return this .m_ind_handle; } int IndID( void ) const { return this .m_ind_id; } int IndBuffersTotal( void ) const { return this .m_buffers_total; } bool IsNewBar( const datetime time) { return this .m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBar(time); } bool IsNewBarManual( const datetime time) { return this .m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBarManual(time); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_data.Total(); } void SaveNewBarTime( const datetime time) { this .m_new_bar_obj.SaveNewBarTime(time); } int Create( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( void ); double BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const datetime time); double BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const uint shift); CSeriesDataInd( void ){;} CSeriesDataInd( const int handle, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_id, const int buffers_total, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); };

En el objeto, vemos los métodos ya conocidos que son propios a todos los objetos de la biblioteca, así como, el conjunto de variables-miembros de la clase para almacenar parámetros del objeto.

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos los métodos para un acceso simplificado a las propiedades del objeto y para su establecimiento desde fuera.

Vamos a analizar la implementación de los métodos de la clase.

Al constructor paramétrico de la clase se le transmiten todos los valores de sus propiedades necesarios para su creación:

CSeriesDataInd::CSeriesDataInd( const int handle, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_id, const int buffers_total, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) : m_bars( 0 ), m_amount( 0 ),m_required( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID; this .m_list_data.Clear(); this .m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe); this .m_sync= this .SetRequiredUsedData(required); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); this .m_ind_handle=handle; this .m_ind_type=ind_type; this .m_ind_id=ind_id; this .m_buffers_total=buffers_total; }

El identificador de la colección de la serie temporal de los datos de búferes de indicador se establecen para el objeto, se limpia la lista en la que van a almacenarse los objetos de la clase CDataInd, y para la lista, se establece la bandera de una lista ordenada. El modo de ordenación más conveniente para estos objetos es la ordenación según la hora: con el fin de asegurar la correspondencia de su localización en la lista a la localización de los datos en el búfer físico del indicador.

Creo que los métodos para establecer el símbolo y el marco temporal no requieren comentarios:

void CSeriesDataInd::SetSymbol( const string symbol) { if ( this .m_symbol==symbol) return ; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } void CSeriesDataInd::SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if ( this .m_timeframe==timeframe) return ; this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe); } void CSeriesDataInd::SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetTimeframe(timeframe); }

Método para establecer la cantidad necesaria de los datos de búferes de indicador



bool CSeriesDataInd::SetRequiredUsedData( const uint required) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return false ; } this .m_required=(required< 1 ? SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT : required); datetime array[ 1 ]; :: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,array); this .m_bars=( uint ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_BARS_COUNT ); if ( this .m_bars> 0 ) { this .m_amount=(required== 0 ? :: fmin (SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT, this .m_bars) : :: fmin (required, this .m_bars)); return true ; } return false ; }

Para trabajar con indicadores ya tenemos otras clases, por eso, aquí se verifica de inmediato el tipo del programa iniciado. Y si se trata de un indicador, se muestra un mensaje de ello y se devuelve false. El funcionamiento del método parecido ya fue considerado cuando se creaban las clases de la serie temporal en el artículo 35.

El método que crea un nuevo objeto de datos de indicador:

CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::CreateNewDataInd( const int buffer_num, const datetime time, const double value ) { CDataInd* data_ind= new CDataInd( this .m_ind_type, this .m_ind_handle, this .m_ind_id,buffer_num, this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,time, value ); return data_ind; }

Crea un nuevo objeto de la clase CDataInd y devuelve el puntero al objeto nuevamente creado, o NULL, si el objeto no ha sido creado.



Método para crear la lista de serie temporal de datos de indicador:

int CSeriesDataInd::Create( const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return false ; } if ( this .m_amount== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return 0 ; } else if (required> 0 && this .m_amount!=required && required< this .m_bars) { if (! this .SetRequiredUsedData(required)) return 0 ; } double data[]; :: ArraySetAsSeries (data, true ); this .m_list_data.Clear(); this .m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); :: ResetLastError (); int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_buffers_total;i++) { int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_ind_handle,i, 0 , this .m_amount,data); if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return 0 ; } for ( int j= 0 ;j<( int ) this .m_amount;j++) { :: ResetLastError (); datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,j); if (time== 0 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME),CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); continue ; } CDataInd* data_ind=CreateNewDataInd(i,time,data[j]); if (data_ind== NULL ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_IND_DATA_OBJ), " " ,:: TimeToString (time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err) ); continue ; } if (! this .m_list_data.Add(data_ind)) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST), " " ,:: TimeToString (time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err) ); delete data_ind; continue ; } } } return this .m_list_data.Total(); }

Toda la lógica del método se describe detalladamente en su listado. El método copia los datos desde todos los búferes del indicador a la matriz. A base de estos datos, crea nuevos objetos de datos de indicador CDataInd y los coloca en la lista de colección.



Método para actualizar la lista de colección de datos de indicador:

void CSeriesDataInd::Refresh( void ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return ; } if (! this .m_available) return ; double data[ 1 ]; int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; :: ResetLastError (); datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 ); if (time== 0 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME),CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return ; } this .m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); if ( this .IsNewBarManual(time)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_buffers_total;i++) { int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_ind_handle,i, 0 , 1 ,data); if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return ; } CDataInd* data_ind=CreateNewDataInd(i,time,data[ 0 ]); if (data_ind== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_data.InsertSort(data_ind)) { delete data_ind; return ; } } if ( this .m_list_data.Total()>( int ) this .m_required) this .m_list_data.Delete( 0 ); this .SaveNewBarTime(time); } CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),IND_DATA_PROP_TIME,time,EQUAL); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_buffers_total;i++) { CDataInd *data_ind= this .GetIndDataByTime(i,time); if (data_ind== NULL ) return ; int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_ind_handle,i, 0 , 1 ,data); if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return ; } data_ind.SetBufferValue(data[ 0 ]); } }

La lógica del funcionamiento del método se describe detalladamente en su listado. El método actualiza los datos de todos los búferes del indicador en la barra actual. Mientras que en la nueva barra, crea nuevos objetos para la barra actual y los añade a la lista de colección. Cuando el tamaño de la colección supera el valor requerido, los objetos más antiguos se eliminan de la lista.



El método que devuelve el objeto de datos de indicador según la hora y el número del búfer:

CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::GetIndDataByTime( const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(IND_DATA_PROP_TIME,time,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty(list,IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM,buffer_num,EQUAL); return list.At( 0 ); }

Aquí: obtenemos la lista que contiene objetos de datos de indicador correspondientes a la hora indicada,

luego, filtramos la lista obtenida de tal manera que se quede sólo el objeto del bufer de indicador especificado.

La lista va a contener sólo un objeto. Vamos a devolverlo..



El método que devuelve el objeto de datos según la barra y el número del búfer:

CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::GetIndDataByBar( const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,( int )shift); if (time== 0 ) return NULL ; return this .GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); }

Aquí: obtenemos la hora de apertura de la barra según el índice indicado, luego, devolvemos el objeto obtenido mediante el método analizado antes.



El método que devuelve los datos del búfer de indicador especificado según la hora:

double CSeriesDataInd::BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CDataInd *data_ind= this .GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); return (data_ind== NULL ? EMPTY_VALUE : data_ind.BufferValue()); }

Aquí: obtenemos el objeto de datos mediante el método GetIndDataByTime() y devolvemos el valor del búfer escrito en el objeto, o bien, un «valor vacío» si el objeto no ha sido obtenido.



El método que devuelve los datos del búfer de indicador especificado según el índice de la barra:



double CSeriesDataInd::BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { CDataInd *data_ind= this .GetIndDataByBar(buffer_num,shift); return (data_ind== NULL ? EMPTY_VALUE : data_ind.BufferValue()); }

Aquí: obtenemos el objeto de datos mediante el método GetIndDataByBar() y devolvemos el valor del búfer escrito en el objeto, o bien, un «valor vacío» si el objeto no ha sido obtenido.



Todos los indicadores diseñados en el programa se colocan en la colección de objetos de indicador creada en el artículo 54. Cada uno de estos objetos contiene todos los datos de un indicador estándar o de un indicador personalizado. No obstante, tenemos que completar algunos datos. Para que siempre podamos saber qué número de búferes tiene el indicador descrito por el objeto de esta clase, hay que añadirle una variable para almacenar la cantidad de los búferes del indicador. Esto es especialmente relevante para los indicadores personalizados, cuando no podemos saber de antemano la cantidad de sus búferes dibujados. Además, tenemos que añadir la lista de colección de los datos de búferes de indicador cuya clase acabamos de crear. En este caso, el objeto del indicador va a guardar las listas de los datos de todos sus búferes, y de ahí, podremos obtener los datos de cada barra de cada búfer del indicador.

Abrimos el archivo de la clase del objeto de indicador \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh e introducimos en el mismo las mejoras pertinentes:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\Indicators\SeriesDataInd.mqh" class CIndicatorDE : public CBaseObj { protected : MqlParam m_mql_param[]; CSeriesDataInd m_series_data; private : long m_long_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; string m_ind_type_description; int m_buffers_total; int IndexProp(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} bool IsEqualMqlParams( MqlParam &struct1, MqlParam &struct2) const ; bool IsEqualMqlParamArrays( MqlParam &compared_struct[]) const ; protected : CIndicatorDE( ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS status, ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, string name, string shortname, MqlParam &mql_params[]); public : CIndicatorDE( void ){;} ~CIndicatorDE( void ); void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property, string value) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CIndicatorDE* compared_obj) const ; void SetGroup( const ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_GROUP,group); } void SetEmptyValue( const double value) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE,value); } void SetName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_NAME,name); } void SetShortName( const string shortname) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SHORTNAME,shortname); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_ID,id); } void SetBuffersTotal( const int buffers_total) { this .m_buffers_total=buffers_total; } ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_STATUS);} ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP Group( void ) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_GROUP); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } ENUM_INDICATOR TypeIndicator( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_TYPE); } int Handle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_HANDLE); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_ID); } double EmptyValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_NAME); } string ShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SHORTNAME); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SYMBOL); } int BuffersTotal( void ) const { return this .m_buffers_total; } string GetTypeDescription( void ) const { return m_ind_type_description; } string GetStatusDescription( void ) const ; string GetGroupDescription( void ) const ; string GetTimeframeDescription( void ) const ; string GetEmptyValueDescription( void ) const ; string GetMqlParamDescription( const int index) const ; CSeriesDataInd *GetSeriesData( void ) { return & this .m_series_data; } void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} virtual void PrintParameters( void ) {;} double GetDataBuffer( const int buffer_num, const int index); double GetDataBuffer( const int buffer_num, const datetime time); };

Para que la clase vea el objeto de la clase de colección de datos de indicador, vamos a incluirla en el archivo SeriesDataInd.mqh, en la sección de archivos incluidos.

En el área protegida de la clase, hemos declarado el objeto de la clase de colección de los datos de indicador m_series_data.

La variable m_buffers_total va a almacenar la cantidad total de los búferes dibujados del indicador. Los objetos de los datos de todos estos búferes van a almacenarse en la colección de datos de los búferes del indicador.



Los métodos SetBuffersTotal() y BuffersTotal() establecen/devuelven la cantidad total de los búferes dibujados del indicador.



El método GetSeriesData() devuelve el puntero a la colección de datos de los búferes de indicador.







Ahora, abrimos el archivo de la clase de colección de indicadores \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh e introducimos en el mismo las mejoras pertinentes.



Durante la creación del indicador, se crea el objeto de la clase del indicador abstracto con precisión de todos los datos en función con el tipo del indicador creado. Luego, este objeto de indicador se añade a la lista de colección. Precisamente en el momento de añadir el objeto de indicador creado a la colección mediante el método AddIndicatorToList(), nosotros establecemos adicionalmente los parámetros necesarios del indicador para su exacta identificación.

Añadimos a este método la indicación de la cantidad de búferes dibujados del indicador y la cantidad requerida de los datos de sus búferes:

CIndicatorDE *CreateIndicator( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, MqlParam &mql_param[], const string symbol_name= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period= PERIOD_CURRENT ); int AddIndicatorToList(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const int id, const int buffers_total , const uint required= 0 );

En el método de la creación del indicador personalizado, vamos a transmitir adicionalmente el número total de sus búferes dibujados:

int CreateCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id, const int buffers_total , ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, MqlParam &mql_param[]);

Declaramos el método que devuelve el puntero al objeto de datos de la serie temporal del búfer de indicador según la hora indicada y los métodos para crear, actualizar y devolver los datos desde la colección de datos de los búferes de indicador:



CIndicatorDE *GetIndByID( const uint id); CDataInd *GetDataIndObj( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( void ); bool SeriesCreate(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const uint required= 0 ); bool SeriesCreateAll( const uint required= 0 ); void SeriesRefreshAll( void ); void SeriesRefresh( const int ind_id); double GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time); double GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const uint shift); CIndicatorsCollection(); };

En la implementación del método AddIndicatorToList(), añadimos el establecimiento del número de los búferes del indicador y la creación de su serie temporal:



int CIndicatorsCollection::AddIndicatorToList(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const int id, const int buffers_total, const uint required= 0 ) { if (indicator== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; int index= this .Index(indicator); if (index!= WRONG_VALUE ) { delete indicator; indicator= this .m_list.At(index); } else { if (! this .m_list.Add(indicator)) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_IND_TO_LIST)); delete indicator; return INVALID_HANDLE ; } } if (id> WRONG_VALUE && ! this .CheckID(id)) indicator.SetID(id); indicator.SetBuffersTotal(buffers_total); this .SeriesCreate(indicator,required); return indicator.Handle(); }

Puesto que ahora al método AddIndicatorToList() también se le transmite la cantidad total de los búferes del indicador, es necesario añadir la transmisión del valor de la cantidad de los búferes a todos los métodos de la creación de los objetos de indicador. Sabemos la cantidad exacta para los indicadores estándar, mientras que para un indicador personalizado transmitimos esta cantidad en el método de su creación.

Ya hemos introducido estas modificaciones en todos estos métodos de la clase. Analicemos algunos de ellos:

Método de creación del indicador Accelerator Oscillator:

int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_mql_param, 0 ); CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_AC , this .m_mql_param,symbol,timeframe); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id , 1 ) ; }

Cuando llamamos al método para añadir el objeto de indicador a la lista de colección, indicamos adicionalmente que este indicador tiene un búfer dibujado.



Método de la creación del indicador Average Directional Movement Index:



int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateADX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id, const int adx_period= 14 ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_mql_param, 1 ); this .m_mql_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_mql_param[ 0 ].integer_value=adx_period; CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_ADX , this .m_mql_param,symbol,timeframe); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id , 3 ) ; }

Cuando llamamos al método para añadir el objeto de indicador a la lista de colección, indicamos adicionalmente que este indicador tiene tres búferes dibujados.



Método de la creación de un indicador personalizado

int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id, const int buffers_total , ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, MqlParam &mql_param[]) { CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_CUSTOM ,mql_param,symbol,timeframe); if (indicator== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; indicator.SetGroup(group); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id, buffers_total ); }

En las variables de entrada del método, transferimos el valor de la cantidad de los búferes dibujados del indicador, y al llamar al método de adición del objeto de indicador a la lista de colección, especificamos la cantidad de búferes dibujados que ha sido transferida al método.



El método que devuelve el puntero al objeto de datos de la serie temporal del búfer de indicador según la hora:

CDataInd *CIndicatorsCollection::GetDataIndObj( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return NULL ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data== NULL ) return NULL ; return buffers_data.GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); }

Aquí: obtenemos el objeto de indicador desde la colección según su identificador,

obtenemos desde el objeto el puntero a la lista de colección de los datos de sus búferes,

devolvemos los datos del búfer especificado según la hora de la apertura de la barra de la serie temporal.



El método que crea la serie temporal de los datos del indicador especificado:

bool CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesCreate( CIndicatorDE *indicator , const uint required= 0 ) { if (indicator== NULL ) return false ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data!= NULL ) { buffers_data.SetSymbolPeriod(indicator. Symbol (),indicator.Timeframe()); buffers_data.SetIndHandle(indicator.Handle()); buffers_data.SetIndID(indicator.ID()); buffers_data.SetIndBuffersTotal(indicator.BuffersTotal()); buffers_data.SetRequiredUsedData(required); } return (buffers_data!= NULL ? buffers_data.Create(required)> 0 : false ); }

Aquí: al método se le transmite el puntero al objeto de indicador y la cantidad necesaria de las barras creadas de los datos de búferes del indicador.

Desde el objeto de indicador obtenemos el puntero a su colección de los datos de búferes,

establecemos todos los parámetros necesarios de la colección de datos y

devolvemos el resultado de la creación de la cantidad solicitada de los datos de los búferes del indicador.

El método que crea todas las series temporales usadas de todos los indicadores de la colección:

bool CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesCreateAll( const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<m_list.Total();i++) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=m_list.At(i); if (! this .SeriesCreate(indicator,required)) res&= false ; } return res; }

Aquí: de acuerdo con la cantidad total de objetos de indicador en la colección, obtenemos en el ciclo el puntero al siguiente objeto de indicador y añadimos el resultado de la creación de la serie temporal de los datos de sus búferes a la variable res usando el método analizado antes. Una vez finalizado el ciclo, retornamos el valor de la variable res. Si por lo menos una serie temporal de los datos de los búferes no ha sido creada, esta variable va a tener el valor false.



El método que actualiza los datos de los búferes de todos los indicadores de la colección:

void CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesRefreshAll( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<m_list.Total();i++) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=m_list.At(i); if (indicator== NULL ) continue ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data== NULL ) continue ; buffers_data.Refresh(); } }

Aquí: de acuerdo con la cantidad total de objetos de indicador en la colección, obtenemos en el ciclo el puntero al siguiente objeto de indicador, obtenemos el puntero a su objeto de los datos de la serie temporal de los búferes y actualizamos la serie temporal a través del método Refresh().

.

El método que actualiza los datos de los búferes del indicador especificado:

void CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesRefresh( const int ind_id ) { CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data== NULL ) return ; buffers_data.Refresh(); }

El identificador del indicador necesario se transmite al método. Usamos el método GetIndByID() para obtener el puntero al indicador necesario, obtenemos su objeto de la serie temporal de datos de los búferes y actualizamos la serie temporal a través del método Refresh().



Los métodos que devuelven el valor del búfer especificado del indicador especificado según la hora o el índice de la barra:



double CIndicatorsCollection::GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return EMPTY_VALUE ; CSeriesDataInd *series=indicator.GetSeriesData(); return (series!= NULL && series.DataTotal()> 0 ? series.BufferValue(buffer_num,time) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CIndicatorsCollection::GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return EMPTY_VALUE ; CSeriesDataInd *series=indicator.GetSeriesData(); return (series!= NULL && series.DataTotal()> 0 ? series.BufferValue(buffer_num,shift) : EMPTY_VALUE ); }

Los métodos son idénticos, a excepción de que el primero recibe la hora de apertura de la barra, y el segundo, el índice de la barra.

Obtenemos el puntero al indicador necesario en la colección, obtenemos el puntero al objeto de la colección de datos de los búferes y devolvemos el valor del búfer indicado usando el método sobrecargado BufferValue().



Para vincular las clases de la biblioteca con el «mundo externo», se usa la clase principal de la biblioteca CEngine. Se ubica en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh, donde se encuentran los métodos de acceso a todos los métodos de la biblioteca desde los programas.

los métodos para trabajar con las colecciones de los datos de los búferes de indicador

CIndicatorsCollection *GetIndicatorsCollection( void ) { return & this .m_indicators; } CArrayObj *GetListIndicators( void ) { return this .m_indicators.GetList(); } bool IndicatorSeriesCreateAll( void ) { return this .m_indicators.SeriesCreateAll();} void IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll( void ) { this .m_indicators.SeriesRefreshAll(); } void IndicatorSeriesRefresh( const int ind_id) { this .m_indicators.SeriesRefresh(ind_id);} double IndicatorGetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { return this .m_indicators.GetBufferValue(ind_id,buffer_num,time); } double IndicatorGetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { return this .m_indicators.GetBufferValue(ind_id,buffer_num,shift); }

Añadimos a la sección pública de la clase

Todos estos métodos llaman a los métodos correspondientes que han sido añadidos antes a la clase de la colección de indicadores.

Creamos un nuevo temporizador para actualizar las colecciones de los datos de los búferes de indicador en el constructor de la clase:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

En el temporizador de la clase, añadimos los bloques del código para trabajar con series temporales de los datos de los búferes de indicador según el temporizador y el tick (en el Simulador de Estrategias):

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt7!= NULL ) { if (cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } }

Estas son todas las mejoras por el momento.







Prueba

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior y guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part58\ con el nombre nuevo TestDoEasyPart58.mq5

.

La prueba va a realizarse de la manera igual que en el asesor anterior: usaremos cuatro indicadores dos de los cuales son del tipo estándar y otros dos son personalizados.



La diferencia consiste en lo siguiente: en el asesor anterior, creábamos los objetos de todas las clases directamente en él, mientras que hoy vamos a usar los objetos de las clases de colección de los datos de búferes de indicadores creados, estos objetos han sido creados antes en la biblioteca.

Eliminamos los punteros a los objetos de los datos de indicadores del área global:



CDataInd *data_ma1_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma1_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma2_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma2_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama1_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama1_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama2_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama2_1= NULL ;

En el manejador OnInit() del asesor, añadimos la cantidad de los búferes de los indicadores personalizados creados:

ArrayResize (param_ma1, 4 ); param_ma1[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; param_ma1[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5" ; param_ma1[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 1 ].integer_value= 13 ; param_ma1[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 2 ].integer_value= 0 ; param_ma1[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 3 ].integer_value= MODE_SMA ; engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,MA1 , 1 , INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma1); ArrayResize (param_ma2, 5 ); param_ma2[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; param_ma2[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5" ; param_ma2[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 1 ].integer_value= 13 ; param_ma2[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 2 ].integer_value= 0 ; param_ma2[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 3 ].integer_value= MODE_SMA ; param_ma2[ 4 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 4 ].integer_value= PRICE_OPEN ; engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,MA2 , 1 , INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma2);

En el manejador OnDeinit() del asesor, quitamos la eliminación de los objetos de indicador creados:



void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); if ( CheckPointer (data_ma1_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma1_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma1_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma1_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma2_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma2_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma2_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma2_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama1_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama1_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama1_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama1_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama2_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama2_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama2_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama2_1; engine. OnDeinit (); }

En comparación con el asesor anterior, ahora el manejador OnTick() se ha hecho más corto:

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } double ma1_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA1, 0 , 0 ), ma1_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA1, 0 , 1 ); double ma2_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA2, 0 , 0 ), ma2_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA2, 0 , 1 ); double ama1_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA1, 0 , 0 ), ama1_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA1, 0 , 1 ); double ama2_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA2, 0 , 0 ), ama2_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA2, 0 , 1 ); Comment ( "ma1(1)=" , DoubleToString (ma1_value1, 6 ), ", ma1(0)=" , DoubleToString (ma1_value0, 6 ), " " , "ma2(1)=" , DoubleToString (ma2_value1, 6 ), ", ma2(0)=" , DoubleToString (ma2_value0, 6 ), ",

" , "ama1(1)=" , DoubleToString (ama1_value1, 6 ), ", ama1(0)=" , DoubleToString (ama1_value0, 6 ), " " , "ama1(1)=" , DoubleToString (ama2_value1, 6 ), ", ama1(0)=" , DoubleToString (ama2_value0, 6 ) ); if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Compilamos y ejecutamos el asesor en el gráfico, especificando en sus ajustes el uso solamente del símbolo y marco temporal actuales. Los datos de la primera barra y de la barra cero (actual) de todos los indicadores creados se visualizarán en los comentarios en el gráfico:





Para que se vea de forma más clara, en el gráfico se muestran los mismos indicadores con las mismas configuraciones: los datos de indicadores en los comentarios en el gráfico y en la ventana de datos (Ctrl+D) coinciden, y los valores en la barra actual se actualizan.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el siguiente artículo, comenzaremos a preparar la creación de las clases para trabajar con ticks y profundidad del mercado.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y el archivo del asesor de prueba para MQL5. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

