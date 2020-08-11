Trabalhando com séries temporais na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 40): indicadores com base na biblioteca - atualização de dados em tempo real

Sumário

Ideia

No artigo anterior começamos a aprender a trabalhar com a Biblioteca DoEasy como parte de indicadores. Este tipo de programa requer uma abordagem um pouco diferente na hora de construir e atualizar séries temporais, uma vez que existem algumas particularidades ao realizar cálculos de maneira reduzida em indicadores, bem como algumas limitações ao obter dados sobre o símbolo e período gráfico atual do indicador em execução.

Nós construímos uma consulta e um carregamento de dados históricos, tudo da maneira correta, e agora precisamos criar uma funcionalidade que permita atualizar em tempo real todos os dados vindos de todas as séries temporais usadas no indicador (assumimos que o indicador é multiperíodo e recebe dados a partir dos períodos gráficos especificados).

Ao construir os dados do buffer do indicador, executamos um loop desde a barra que tem uma determinada profundidade de dados históricos até a barra atual (zero). Em tal caso, o mais simples é pegar os dados pelo índice do loop, uma vez que esses dados já estão criados no objeto-série temporal da biblioteca, e ninguém nos impede de obtê-los de acordo com o índice. Porém, fazemos isso apenas ao criar dados estáticos. Ademais, enfrentamos problemas de indexação por número de barra ao tentar atualizar dados em tempo real nas listas-séries temporais. Quando uma nova barra é adicionada à lista-série temporal, tal barra possui o índice 0: afinal, é a nova barra que se torna zero (atual) e os índices de todas as barras construídas anteriormente na série temporal aumentam em 1. Assim, sempre que uma nova barra é aberta no gráfico, precisamos adicioná-la à lista-série temporal e aumentar em 1 os números de todas as outras barras na lista-série temporal atualizada.

Isso é extremamente irracional. Por esse motivo, vamos modificar a maneira de fazer/obter a indexação das barras na/da lista para ser como a usada ao trabalhar com o tempo das barras na lista-série temporal: o tempo de abertura de cada barra na lista-série temporal permanece sempre inalterado, e o que necessitamos é usar como ponto de referência o tempo da barra ao acessar qualquer uma delas na coleção de séries temporais da biblioteca. Contudo, manteremos a indexação por número de barra, mas não obteremos o número da barra a partir de propriedades: ao consultar a barra pelo índice da série temporal, calcularemos o tempo da barra segundo o índice solicitado, e segundo esse cálculo teremos a barra necessária desde a lista-série temporal, barra essa que usaremos no futuro.



Modificando classes de séries temporais

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, da enumeração de propriedades inteiras do objeto-barra removemos a propriedade índice de barra:

enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER { BAR_PROP_INDEX = 0 , BAR_PROP_TYPE,

Em seu lugar colocamos a propriedade hora da barra e reduzimos em 1 a quantidade de propriedades inteiras do objeto-barra (de 14 para 13):

enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER { BAR_PROP_TIME = 0 , BAR_PROP_TYPE, BAR_PROP_PERIOD, BAR_PROP_SPREAD, BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK, BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR, BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY, BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR, BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE, }; #define BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 13 ) #define BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Assim, na lista de possíveis critérios para classificação de barras, precisamos da mesma maneira remover a classificação por índice e em seu lugar colocar a classificação por tempo de barra:

#define FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BAR_MODE { SORT_BY_BAR_TIME = 0 , SORT_BY_BAR_TYPE, SORT_BY_BAR_PERIOD, SORT_BY_BAR_SPREAD, SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_TICK, SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_YEAR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MONTH, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_HOUR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MINUTE, SORT_BY_BAR_OPEN = FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BAR_HIGH, SORT_BY_BAR_LOW, SORT_BY_BAR_CLOSE, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, SORT_BY_BAR_SYMBOL = FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP, };

Reconstruímos a classe CBar no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh de modo que trabalhe com o tempo da barra.

Anteriormente, o método SetSymbolPeriod() definia o símbolo especificado, período gráfico e índice de barra, para o objeto-barra. Agora, em vez do índice, definiremos o tempo da barra:

void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time ); void SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates);

Consertamos a implementação do método:

void CBar::SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time ) { this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME,time); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(timeframe); }

Em vez do índice de barra, agora vamos transferir para o primeiro construtor paramétrico da classe o tempo da barra, e para obter mais informações de onde é chamado o construtor da classe CBar, adicionamos uma variável por meio da qual transferiremos ao construtor a descrição do método de classe no qual é chamada a criação do objeto-barra:

CBar(){;} CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time , const string source ); CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const MqlRates &rates);

Corrigimos a implementação do construtor: em vez do índice, agora usamos o tempo da barra, e ao texto que descreve o erro de obtenção de dados históricos adicionamos uma variável que aponta para o método de classe desde o qual é chamado o construtor:

CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time , const string source ) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; MqlRates rates_array[ 1 ]; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe, time ); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyRates (symbol,timeframe, time , 1 ,rates_array)< 1 ) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(1) -> " ,source ,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), " " , :: TimeToString (time) , ": " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), "> " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); MqlRates err={ 0 }; err.time=time; rates_array[ 0 ]=err; } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates_array[ 0 ].time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(1) " ,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), " " ,:: TimeToString (time), ": " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_DT_STRUCT_WRITE), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), "> " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); } this .SetProperties(rates_array[ 0 ]); }

Após adicionar o valor da variável source à mensagem de erro de histórico, conseguiremos encontrar a classe e o método desde o qual é realizada a tentativa de criar o novo objeto-barra que provoca o falha ao obter o histórico.

O segundo construtor paramétrico agora, em vez de índice de barra, também opera com o tempo de barra:

CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const MqlRates &rates) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe, rates.time ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates.time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(2) " ,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), " " , :: TimeToString (rates.time) , ": " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_DT_STRUCT_WRITE), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), "> " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); MqlRates err={ 0 }; err.time=rates.time; this .SetProperties(err); return ; } this .SetProperties(rates); }

À seção pública da classe, no bloco de métodos de acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto-barra renomeamos o método Period() para Timeframe() e removemos o método Index(), que retorna esta propriedade (já removida) da barra:

ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE TypeBody( void ) const { return (ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD); } long VolumeTick( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK); } long VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME); } long Year( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR); } long Month( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH); } long DayOfWeek( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK); } long DayOfYear( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR); } long Day( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY); } long Hour( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR); } long Minute( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE); } long Index( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_INDEX); }

Agora o método Index() o valor calculado com base no tempo da barra:

string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL); } int Index( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ) const { return :: iBarShift ( this . Symbol (),(timeframe> PERIOD_CURRENT ? timeframe : this .Timeframe()), this .Time()); }

O método retorna o índice da barra da série temporal atual para timeframe especificado no parâmetro de entrada do método calculado pela função iBarShift().

No método que retorna o nome abreviado do objeto-barra, agora chamamos o método recém visto com o valor padrão PERIOD_CURRENT, que retorna o índice para a série temporal à qual pertence o objeto-barra:



string CBar::Header( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR)+ " \"" + this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL)+ "\" " + TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD))+ "[" + ( string ) this .Index() + "]" ); }

Do método que retorna uma descrição da propriedade inteira do objeto-barra removemos o bloco que retorna a descrição do índice da barra:

string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BAR_PROP_INDEX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_INDEX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+

Em vez dele colocamos um bloco de código que retorna o tempo da barra (listagem completa do método):

string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BAR_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .BodyTypeDescription() ) : property==BAR_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .m_period_description ) : property==BAR_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_TICK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_REAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_YEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .Year() ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MONTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +MonthDescription(( int ) this .Month()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .DayOfYear(), 3 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription(( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .DayOfWeek()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Day(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_HOUR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Hour(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MINUTE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Minute(), 2 , '0' ) ) : "" ); }

Isso conclui as mudanças na classe do objeto-barra.

Se dermos uma olhada nas listas de classes da biblioteca padrão, no caminho MQL5\Include\Indicators\ veremos dois arquivos: Series.mqh e TimeSeries.mqh.

Também temos na biblioteca arquivos de classe com o mesmo nome. Isso não é correto. Renomeamos nossas duas classes, para isso, ao seu nome e ao dos seus arquivos atribuiremos a abreviação DE (de DoEasy), modificando todos os nomes, quando encontremos uma chamada para esses arquivos e classes. Essas alterações afetaram três arquivos: Series.mqh (agora renomeado para SeriesDE.mqh e classe CSeriesDE), TimeSeries.mqh (agora renomeado para TimeSeriesDE.mqh e classe CTimeSeriesDE) e TimeSeriesCollection.mqh (usa as duas classes renomeadas). Vamos examinar todos esses arquivos e suas classes em ordem.

O arquivo Series.mqh agora está salvo com o novo nome \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh, e agora o nome da classe corresponde:

class CSeriesDE : public CBaseObj { private :

Assim, o método que retorna um objeto desta classe agora tem um novo tipo de classe:

public : CSeriesDE *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; }

Agora renomeamos o método público, que retorna o objeto-barra pelo índice como na série temporal GetBarBySeriesIndex, para apenas GetBar(), e adicionamos um método semelhante, para retornar um objeto-barra por tempo de abertura na série temporal:

CBar *GetBarByListIndex( const uint index); CBar *GetBar( const uint index); CBar *GetBar( const datetime time); int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_series.Total(); }

Assim, agora teremos dois métodos sobrecarregados para retornar o objeto-barra (por tempo e por índice).

Implementação do método para retornar um objeto-barra por seu tempo de abertura:

CBar *CSeriesDE::GetBar( const datetime time ) { CBar *obj= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, time ,DFUN_ERR_LINE); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); int index= this .m_list_series.Search( obj ); delete obj; CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At( index ); return bar; }

Ao método é transferido o tempo pelo qual precisamos encontrar e retornar o objeto-barra correspondente.

Criamos um objeto-barra temporário para a série temporal atual com uma propriedade de tempo igual àquela passada para o método.

Definimos o sinalizador para classificar a lista de objetos-barra por tempo e pesquisamos na lista o objeto-barra com uma propriedade de tempo igual àquela passada para o método.

No final da pesquisa, será retornado o índice da barra na lista, se ele for encontrado, caso contrário, será devolvido - 1.

Removemos o objeto-barra e obtemos a devida barra desde a lista pelo índice recebido. Se o índice for menor que zero, o método At() da classe CArrayObj retornará NULL.

Se o objeto for encontrado com base no tempo, retornamos do método o objeto-barra, caso contrário, NULL.



Implementação do método para retornar um objeto-barra por índice:

CBar *CSeriesDE::GetBar( const uint index ) { datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, index ); if (time== 0 ) return NULL ; return this .GetBar( time ); }

Ao método é transferido o índice da barra procurada.

Através da função iTime() obtemos o tempo da barra pelo índice e retornamos o resultado do trabalho do método GetBar(), discutido acima, que retorna o objeto-barra pelo tempo recebido.

Na seção pública da classe, junto com os métodos que retornam as propriedades principais da barra por índice, declaramos os métodos que retornam as mesmas propriedades com base no tempo da barra:

double Open( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double High( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Low( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Close( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); datetime Time( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); long TickVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); long RealVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); int Spread( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Open( const datetime time); double High( const datetime time); double Low( const datetime time); double Close( const datetime time); datetime Time( const datetime time); long TickVolume( const datetime time); long RealVolume( const datetime time); int Spread( const datetime time);

Consideraremos a implementação dos métodos declarados um pouco mais tarde.

No mesmo local dessa classe, declaramos o método que permite gravar os dados especificados do objeto-série temporal na matriz passada para o método:

int Create( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); bool CopyToBufferAsSeries( const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ); void SendEvent( void );

Digamos que precisamos gravar os dados da série temporal no buffer do indicador de uma vez. Nosso objeto-barra pode conter muitas propriedades diferentes (inteiras e reais). Podemos escrever qualquer uma das propriedades reais do objeto-barra numa matriz usando este método. Neste caso, todos os dados serão gravados na matriz como na matriz-série temporal: os dados da barra atual armazenados no objeto-série temporal no final da lista serão gravados no índice zero da matriz de destino, ou seja, a gravação será feita de trás e para frente.



Consideremos sua implementação:

bool CSeriesDE::CopyToBufferAsSeries( const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { int total= this .m_list_series.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return false ; if (:: ArrayIsDynamic (array) && :: ArraySize (array)!=total) if (:: ArrayResize (array,total, this .m_required)== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; int n= 0 ; for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE && !:: IsStopped ();i--) { CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(i); n=total- 1 -i; array[n]=(bar== NULL ? empty : (bar.GetProperty(property)> 0 && bar.GetProperty(property)< EMPTY_VALUE ? bar.GetProperty(property) : empty)); } return true ; }

Como podemos ver, para o último valor da matriz de origem caia na célula zero da matriz de destino, aqui é calculado o índice desta última. Assim, nossa lista-série temporal (propriedade da barra solicitada) será gravada na matriz (por exemplo, o buffer de indicador) de acordo com a ordem de numeração no gráfico do símbolo, enquanto os objetos-barras na lista-série temporal estarão localizados na ordem inversa — barra com o tempo mais recente (barra atual) estará localizada no final da lista. Isso nos permitirá copiar rapidamente as propriedades de todas as barras desde a lista-série temporal no buffer de indicador se o timeframe da série temporal copiada (para o buffer por meio deste método) coincidir com o timeframe do gráfico.



Em ambos os construtores da classe definimos o sinalizador para classificar a lista-séries temporal com base no tempo das barras:

CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE( void ) : m_bars( 0 ),m_amount( 0 ),m_required( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); this .SetSymbolPeriod( NULL ,( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); } CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) : m_bars( 0 ), m_amount( 0 ),m_required( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe); this .m_sync= this .SetRequiredUsedData(required, 0 ); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); }

No método para criar uma lista-série temporal alteramos a classificação por índice para a classificação por tempo e adicionamos o texto exibido para erros ao criar um objeto-barra e o adicionamos à lista-série temporal:

int CSeriesDE::Create( const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_amount== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return 0 ; } else if (required> 0 && this .m_amount!=required && required< this .m_bars) { if (! this .SetRequiredUsedData(required, 0 )) return 0 ; } MqlRates rates[]; :: ArraySetAsSeries (rates, true ); this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); :: ResetLastError (); int copied=:: CopyRates ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 ,( uint ) this .m_amount,rates),err= ERR_SUCCESS ; if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return 0 ; } for ( int i= 0 ; i<copied; i++) { :: ResetLastError (); CBar* bar= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,rates[i]); if (bar== NULL ) { :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BAR_OBJ), " " , this .Header(), " " ,:: TimeToString (rates[i].time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ()) ); continue ; } if (! this .m_list_series.Add(bar)) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST), " " ,bar.Header(), " " ,:: TimeToString (rates[i].time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); } } return this .m_list_series.Total(); }

O método para atualizar a lista e os dados da série temporal também foi ligeiramente aprimorado:



void CSeriesDE::Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .m_available) return ; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); if ( this .IsNewBarManual(data_calculate.rates.time)) { CBar *new_bar= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, this .m_new_bar_obj.TimeNewBar() , DFUN_ERR_LINE ); if (new_bar== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_series.InsertSort(new_bar)) { delete new_bar; return ; } this .SetServerDate(); if ( this .m_list_series.Total()>( int ) this .m_required) this .m_list_series.Delete( 0 ); this .SaveNewBarTime(data_calculate.rates.time); } int index=CSelect::FindBarMax( this .GetList(),BAR_PROP_TIME); CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; int copied= 1 ; if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol () && this .m_timeframe==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()) { rates[ 0 ].time=data_calculate.rates.time; rates[ 0 ].open=data_calculate.rates.open; rates[ 0 ].high=data_calculate.rates.high; rates[ 0 ].low=data_calculate.rates.low; rates[ 0 ].close=data_calculate.rates.close; rates[ 0 ].tick_volume=data_calculate.rates.tick_volume; rates[ 0 ].real_volume=data_calculate.rates.real_volume; rates[ 0 ].spread=data_calculate.rates.spread; } else copied=:: CopyRates ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,rates); if (copied== 1 ) bar.SetProperties(rates[ 0 ]); }

Aqui também agora a classificação da lista é definida pelo tempo, assim, ao criar um novo objeto-barra transferimos ao construtor da classe o tempo da barra desde o objeto "Nova barra" — afinal, o que estamos fazendo é adicionar uma nova barra à lista somente quando definimos a abertura de uma nova barra, e o objeto "Nova barra" já contém o tempo de abertura desta barra, portanto, vamos passá-lo para o construtor. E, além disso, passamos ao construtor a descrição do método, em que é criado o novo objeto-barra. Se houver uma falha ao criar um novo objeto-barra, uma mensagem gerada desde seu construtor aparecerá no log, em que será gravado o método CSeriesDE::Refresh e a string desde a qual é chamado o construtor da classe CBar.

Para obter desde a lista-série temporal a barra mais recente (atual), vamos encontrá-la pelo tempo máximo de todos os objetos-barras na lista-série temporal. Para fazer isso, primeiro encontramos o índice do objeto-barra com o tempo máximo por meio do método FindBarMax() da classe CSelect, e pelo índice obtido, da lista pegamos na barra mais recente (a atual). Se por algum motivo não obtivermos o índice da barra atual, o valor do índice será -1, e ao obter um item de lista usando o método At() com um índice negativo, retornaremos o valor NULL, se estiver, simplesmente saímos do método de atualização.



Métodos para retornar as propriedades principais de um objeto-barra com base no tempo:

double CSeriesDE::Open( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Open() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeriesDE::High( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.High() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeriesDE::Low( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Low() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeriesDE::Close( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Close() : WRONG_VALUE ); } datetime CSeriesDE::Time( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Time() : 0 ); } long CSeriesDE::TickVolume( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeTick() : WRONG_VALUE ); } long CSeriesDE::RealVolume( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeReal() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CSeriesDE::Spread( const datetime time ) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar( time ); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Spread() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Todos eles funcionam da mesma maneira:

obtemos o objeto-barra desde a lista-série temporal com base no tempo e retornamos o valor da devida propriedade levando em consideração o erro de obtenção do objeto-barra.



O método para criar e enviar o evento "Nova barra" para o gráfico do programa de controle também foi aprimorado levando em consideração a necessidade de receber o objeto-barra atual com base no tempo:

void CSeriesDE::SendEvent( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindBarMax( this .GetList(),BAR_PROP_TIME); CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, bar.Time() , this .Timeframe(), this . Symbol ()); }

Aqui, exatamente da mesma maneira que no método Refresh(), obtemos o objeto-barra atual desde a lista-série temporal, e transferimos o tempo desta barra ao parâmetro lparam ao enviar o evento personalizado para o gráfico do programa de controle.

Assim concluímos a série temporal. Agora modificamos a classe de todas as séries temporais de um símbolo.

Conforme mencionado anteriormente, esta classe CTimeSerirs pode entrar em conflito com a classe de mesmo nome na biblioteca padrão. Por isso, já a renomeamos para CTimeSerirsDE. Assim, dentro da listagem da classe são substituídas todas as ocorrências da linha "CTimeSerirs" pela linha "CTimeSerirsDE" e "CSerirs" por "CSerirsDE", e aqui não consideraremos essas substituições. Apenas como exemplo:

#include "SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Ticks\NewTickObj.mqh" class CTimeSeriesDE : public CBaseObjExt { private :

Na seção pública da classe declaramos um método para copiar na matriz transferida a propriedade real das barras da série temporal especificada:



bool CopyToBufferAsSeries ( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeriesDE( void ){;} CTimeSeriesDE( const string symbol); };

Consideramos esse método acima ao finalizar a classe CSeriesDE. Vejamos a implementação do método:

bool CTimeSeriesDE::CopyToBufferAsSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series== NULL ) return false ; return series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(property,array,empty); }

Neste caso, tudo é simples: primeiro, obtemos a série temporal do timeframe especificado, e depois retornamos o resultado da chamada deste método desde o objeto-série temporal resultante.



No método que retorna o índice da série temporal na lista contendo todas as séries temporais do símbolo de acordo com o timeframe, introduzimos uma verificação de timeframe especificado para pesquisa:

int CTimeSeriesDE::IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { const CSeriesDE *obj= new CSeriesDE( this .m_symbol,( timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe)); if (obj== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list_series.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_series.Search(obj); delete obj; return index; }

Ao criar um objeto temporário para pesquisa, verificamos o valor do timeframe inserido e se inserido CURRENT_PERIOD, para realizar a pesquisa usamos o timeframe atual.

No método para atualizar a lista-série temporal especificada ao adicionar um novo evento à lista de eventos usaremos o tempo de abertura da nova barra desde a estrutura data_calculate como valor do parâmetro lparam:



void CTimeSeriesDE::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 || !series_obj.IsAvailable()) return ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(data_calculate.rates.time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, series_obj.Time( data_calculate.rates.time ) ,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ())) this .m_is_event= true ; } }

Isso conclui a classe CTimeSeriesDE. Passamos para a classe de objeto-coleção de objetos de todas as séries temporais de todos os símbolos CTimeSeriesCollection.

No momento, renomeamos duas classes: CSeriesDE e CTimeSerirsDE. Assim, dentro da listagem da classe CTimeSeriesCollection substituímos todas as ocorrências da linha "CTimeSerirs" pela linha "CTimeSerirsDE", e "CSerirs" por "CSerirsDE".

Neste caso, não consideraremos essas substituições. Apenas como exemplo:

#include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private : CListObj m_list; int IndexTimeSeries( const string symbol); public : CTimeSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CTimeSeriesDE *GetTimeseries( const string symbol); CSeriesDE *GetSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);

Na seção pública da classe, declararemos três novos métodos:

um método que retorna um objeto-barra da série temporal do símbolo com base no tempo de abertura da barra,

e dois métodos que retornam um objeto-barra de uma série temporal correspondendo ao tempo de abertura desta barra em outra série temporal de acordo com o índice e com o tempo da barra:



CBar *GetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ); CBar *GetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime bar_time); CBar *GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond ( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const int index, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ); CBar *GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond ( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const datetime first_bar_time, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT );

Além disso, declaramos na seção pública mais dois métodos: um para atualizar todas as séries temporais de um símbolo e outro que copie para a matriz a propriedade double da série temporal de um símbolo:



void Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); bool SetEvents(CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries); void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); bool CopyToBufferAsSeries ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ); CTimeSeriesCollection(); };

Implementação de um método que retorna um objeto-barra de uma série temporal do símbolo da posição especificada com base no tempo:

CBar *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetBar( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const datetime bar_time ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries( symbol , timeframe ); if (series== NULL ) return NULL ; return series.GetBar( bar_time ); }

Ao método é transferido o símbolo e o timeframe da série temporal, desde a qual é necessário obter a barra com o tempo de abertura especificado.

Obtemos o objeto-série temporal com o símbolo e o timeframe especificados e retornamos o objeto-barra obtido da série temporal resultante com base no tempo da barra.

Se a barra não puder ser recebida, ela retornará NULL.

Implementação do método que retorna o objeto-barra (da primeira série temporal com base no índice) que corresponde ao tempo de abertura da barra na segunda série temporal:

CBar *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( const string symbol_first , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first , const int index , const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { CBar *bar_first= this .GetBar( symbol_first , timeframe_first , index ); if (bar_first== NULL ) return NULL ; CBar *bar_second= this .GetBar(symbol_second,timeframe_second, bar_first.Time() ); return bar_second; }

Ao método são transferidos o símbolo e o timeframe do primeiro gráfico, o índice da barra no primeiro gráfico, o símbolo e o período do segundo gráfico.

Obtemos o primeiro objeto-barra desde a série temporal do primeiro símbolo-período com base no índice,

obtemos e retornamos o segundo objeto-barra do segundo símbolo-período com base no tempo da primeira barra obtida.



O método permite obter a posição da barra com base no índice no primeiro período-símbolo especificado, posição essa cujo tempo coincide com o da posição da barra no segundo período-símbolo.

O que isso faz? Como exemplo, podemos marcar rapidamente no gráfico M15 todas as barras H1.

Basta ao método transferir o símbolo atual, o período gráfico М15, a posição da barra com base no seu índice no gráfico (digamos que seja o índice do loop do cálculo do indicador), o símbolo atual e o período Н1. E o método retornará o objeto-barra desde o gráfico do símbolo atual e o período H1, cujo tempo de abertura inclui o da primeira barra especificada.



Implementação do método que retorna a barra-objeto da primeira série temporal com base no tempo correspondente ao tempo de abertura da barra na segunda série temporal:

CBar *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const datetime first_bar_time, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { CBar *bar_first= this .GetBar(symbol_first,timeframe_first,first_bar_time); if (bar_first== NULL ) return NULL ; CBar *bar_second= this .GetBar(symbol_second,timeframe_second,bar_first.Time()); return bar_second; }

O método é idêntico ao método de obtenção de um objeto-barra com base no índice que acabamos de considerar. Aqui, em vez do índice da barra na série temporal, é indicada a sua hora de abertura na primeira série temporal especificada.

Como podemos ver, não apenas os períodos dos dois gráficos, mas também seus símbolos são transferidos para ambos os métodos. Isso significa que esses métodos podem retornar um objeto-barra (de qualquer símbolo-período) correspondente ao do primeiro símbolo-período com sua posição especificada na série temporal. Isso torna mais fácil comparar qualquer uma das propriedades de duas barras de qualquer símbolo-período.

Ao método para atualizar a série temporal do símbolo especificado adicionamos uma verificação de "símbolo não nativo":



void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if ( symbol!=:: Symbol () && !timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.Refresh(timeframe,data_calculate); if (timeseries.IsEvent()) this .m_is_event= this .SetEvents(timeseries); }

Por que isso é necessário? Acontece que atualizamos todas as séries temporais que não pertencem ao símbolo-período atual no temporizador da biblioteca. E a atualização das séries temporais pertencentes ao símbolo no qual o programa está sendo executado deve ser feita a partir do manipulador de eventos Start, NewTick ou Calculate do programa. Por isso, para não verificar no temporizador o novo evento de tick para o símbolo atual (as séries temporais do símbolo atual são atualizadas com base no tick), comparamos o símbolo da série temporal com o símbolo atual e verificamos o evento de série temporal "novo tick" apenas se as séries temporais não pertencerem ao símbolo atual.

Implementação do método para atualizar todas as séries temporais do símbolo especificado:

void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if (symbol!=:: Symbol () && !timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.RefreshAll(data_calculate); if (timeseries.IsEvent()) this .m_is_event= this .SetEvents(timeseries); }

Aqui, o código é comentado e, portanto, espero que tudo esteja claro.

Implementação do método que grava os dados reais especificados da barra do objeto-série temporal especificado na matriz passada para o método:

bool CTimeSeriesCollection::CopyToBufferAsSeries( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries( symbol , timeframe ); if (series== NULL ) return false ; return series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(property,array,empty); }

Já vimos a operação do método ao modificar a classe CSeriesDE.

Aqui apenas obtemos o devido objeto-série temporal com base no símbolo e período especificados e retornamos o resultado da chamada do método com o mesmo nome da série temporal obtida.



Assim concluímos a classe-coleção de séries temporais.

Agora precisamos fornecer acesso aos métodos recém-criados desde os programas baseados na biblioteca. O principal objeto da biblioteca CEngine é responsável por isso.

Abrimos o arquivo em \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh e substituímos todas as ocorrências da string "CSerirs" por "CSerirsDE" e todas as ocorrências da string "CTimeSerirs" por "CTimeSerirsDE".



Na seção privada da classe declaramos uma variável-membro de classe para armazenar o nome do programa:

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; int m_last_symbol_event; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; string m_name;

No construtor da classe atribuímos a esta variável o valor do nome do programa:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); ...

Na seção pública da classe, escrevemos um método que retorna um objeto-barra da série temporal do símbolo da posição especificada com base no tempo da barra,

dois métodos que retornam o objeto-barra da primeira série temporal correspondente ao tempo de abertura da barra na segunda série temporal com base no índice e com base no tempo,

um método que atualiza todas as séries temporais do símbolo especificado,

métodos que retornam propriedades básicas da barra com base no tempo,

um método para copiar a propriedade double da série temporal do símbolo especificado numa matriz e

um método que retorna o nome do programa que trabalha com base na biblioteca.



CBar *SeriesGetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ) { return this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index,from_series); } CBar *SeriesGetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { return this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); } CBar *SeriesGetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond ( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const int index, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { return this .m_time_series.GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond(symbol_first,timeframe_first,index,symbol_second,timeframe_second); } CBar *SeriesGetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond ( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const datetime time, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { return this .m_time_series.GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond(symbol_first,timeframe_first,time,symbol_second,timeframe_second); } bool SeriesIsNewBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ) { return this .m_time_series.IsNewBar(symbol,timeframe,time); } void SeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,timeframe,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh ( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(data_calculate); } CTimeSeriesDE *SeriesGetTimeseries( const string symbol) { return this .m_time_series.GetTimeseries(symbol); } CSeriesDE *SeriesGetSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeries(symbol,timeframe); } CSeriesDE *SeriesGetSeriesEmpty( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeriesEmpty(); } CSeriesDE *SeriesGetSeriesIncompleted( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeriesIncompleted(); } double SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); datetime SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); int SeriesSpread( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); double SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); double SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); double SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); datetime SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); long SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); long SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); int SeriesSpread( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); bool SeriesCopyToBufferAsSeries ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { return this .m_time_series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(symbol,timeframe,property,array,empty);}

...

string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; }

Todos os métodos, cuja implementação está escrita no corpo da classe, retornam o resultado da chamada dos métodos com o mesmo nome da coleção de séries temporais TimeSeriesCollection discutidas acima.



Implementação de métodos que retornam propriedades básicas de barras com base no tempo:

double CEngine::SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Open() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.High() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Low() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Close() : 0 ); } datetime CEngine::SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Time() : 0 ); } long CEngine::SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeTick() : WRONG_VALUE ); } long CEngine::SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeReal() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::SeriesSpread( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const datetime time ) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar( symbol , timeframe , time ); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Spread() : INT_MIN ); }

Aqui tudo é simples:

obtemos o objeto-barra desde a classe-coleção de séries temporais por meio do método GetBar() especificando o símbolo e o período da série temporal e o tempo de abertura da barra solicitada nesta série temporal, e retornamos o valor da devida propriedade da barra obtida, levando em consideração o erro de falha ao obter a barra desde a série temporal.



No manipulador de eventos NewTick do símbolo atual escrevemos a atualização de todas as séries temporais do símbolo atual:



void CEngine:: OnTick (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required); this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); }

Isso permitirá imediatamente, após uma tentativa de sincronização, atualizar nos EAs todas as séries temporais do símbolo atual, de modo a não esperar por tal atualização no temporizador da biblioteca, uma vez que isso às vezes leva à dessincronização dos dados, quando a atualização de dados no temporizador é chamada após a chegada de um novo tick com base no símbolo atual.

No manipulador de eventos Calculate do símbolo atual escrevemos a atualização de todas as séries temporais do símbolo atual após sua sincronização:

int CEngine:: OnCalculate (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) return data_calculate.rates_total; if (! this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required)) { return 0 ; } this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); return data_calculate.rates_total; }

Neste caso, existem diferenças do manipulador OnTick(): até que todas as séries temporais usadas do símbolo atual estejam sincronizadas, o método retornará zero, que por sua vez informará o manipulador OnCalculate() do indicador sobre a necessidade de recalcular completamente os dados históricos.

Conseqüentemente, o método para sincronizar dados de todas as séries temporais agora deve retornar valores booleanos:

bool CEngine::SeriesSync(SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .SeriesGetSeriesEmpty(); if (series!= NULL ) { :: Comment (series.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_WAIT_FOR_SYNC)); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); if (series.SyncData(required,data_calculate.rates_total)) { if ( this .m_time_series.ReCreateSeries(series. Symbol (),series.Timeframe(),data_calculate.rates_total)) { :: Comment (series.Header(), ": OK" ); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); Print (series.Header(), " " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_CREATED_OK), ":" ); series.PrintShort(); return true ; } } return false ; } else { :: Comment ( "" ); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); return true ; } return false ; }

Assim fica concluída a classe CEngine, por enquanto.

Agora vamos tentar verificar como funciona tudo nos indicadores. Como usamos séries temporais diferentes num indicador e podemos receber dados de uma barra que corresponde aos de outra com o tempo caindo nos limites da primeira barra, mas de outras séries temporais, a primeira coisa que vem à mente é criar um indicador exibindo linhas OHLC de barras de outros timeframes no gráfico atual.



Criando e testando o indicador multiperíodo

Para realizar o teste, vamos pegar o indicador que criamos no último artigo

e vamos salvá-lo na nova pasta \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part40\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart40.mq5.



Como proceder...? Podemos usar 21 séries temporais, de acordo com o número de timeframes padrão disponíveis. Nas configurações, haverá uma seleção padrão dos timeframes usados para a biblioteca, e já no gráfico exibiremos os botões correspondentes aos timeframes nas configurações. Para não limitar demais as configurações e, consequentemente, o código de manutenção dos buffers, simplesmente vinculamos os buffers do indicador a cada um dos timeframes disponíveis no terminal usando uma matriz de estruturas.

Vamos ativar/desativar a visibilidade da linha de buffer no gráfico e seus dados na janela de dados do indicador, ativando/desativando o botão correspondente. Para cada timeframe, teremos dois buffers: um a ser desenhado e outro a ser calculado. No buffer de cálculo, será possível armazenar dados intermediários das séries temporais correspondentes. Mas, nesta versão, não usaremos o buffer de cálculo. Para não escrever todos os 42 buffers (21 plotados e 21 calculados), criaremos uma estrutura na qual serão armazenados os parâmetros para cada um dos timeframes:

Matriz atribuída pelo buffer indicador plotado

Matriz atribuída pelo buffer indicador calculado

Identificador de buffer (timeframe da série temporal cujos dados o buffer processará)

Índice do buffer de indicador associado à matriz do buffer plotado

Índice do buffer do indicador associado à matriz do buffer de cálculo

Sinalizador de uso de buffer no indicador (botão pressionado/não pressionado)

Sinalizador de exibição de buffer no indicador antes de ativar/desativar a exibição do buffer através do botão no gráfico



Não faremos a escolha de timeframe(s) ou séries temporais nas configurações do indicador. Habilitaremos/desabilitaremos a exibição dos devidos buffers do indicador no gráfico usando os botões que serão plotados de acordo com as séries temporais usadas. Precisamos do sinalizador de exibição de buffer no indicador antes de ativá-lo/desativá-lo com o botão, porque necessitamos tomar uma decisão sobre excluir ou exibir dados do buffer no gráfico apenas ao pressionar o devido botão.



Escrevemos todos os parâmetros de cada buffer do indicador (poderia ter sido definido programaticamente, mas é mais rápido desta forma):

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 43 #property indicator_plots 21 #property indicator_label1 " M1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrGray #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 " M2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGray #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 " M3" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrGray #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 " M4" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrGray #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label5 " M5" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrGray #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_label6 " M6" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrGray #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 1 #property indicator_label7 " M10" #property indicator_type7 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color7 clrGray #property indicator_style7 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width7 1 #property indicator_label8 " M12" #property indicator_type8 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color8 clrGray #property indicator_style8 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width8 1 #property indicator_label9 " M15" #property indicator_type9 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color9 clrGray #property indicator_style9 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width9 1 #property indicator_label10 " M20" #property indicator_type10 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color10 clrGray #property indicator_style10 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width10 1 #property indicator_label11 " M30" #property indicator_type11 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color11 clrGray #property indicator_style11 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width11 1 #property indicator_label12 " H1" #property indicator_type12 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color12 clrGray #property indicator_style12 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width12 1 #property indicator_label13 " H2" #property indicator_type13 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color13 clrGray #property indicator_style13 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width13 1 #property indicator_label14 " H3" #property indicator_type14 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color14 clrGray #property indicator_style14 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width14 1 #property indicator_label15 " H4" #property indicator_type15 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color15 clrGray #property indicator_style15 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width15 1 #property indicator_label16 " H6" #property indicator_type16 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color16 clrGray #property indicator_style16 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width16 1 #property indicator_label17 " H8" #property indicator_type17 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color17 clrGray #property indicator_style17 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width17 1 #property indicator_label18 " H12" #property indicator_type18 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color18 clrGray #property indicator_style18 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width18 1 #property indicator_label19 " D1" #property indicator_type19 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color19 clrGray #property indicator_style19 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width19 1 #property indicator_label20 " W1" #property indicator_type20 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color20 clrGray #property indicator_style20 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width20 1 #property indicator_label21 " MN1" #property indicator_type21 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color21 clrGray #property indicator_style21 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width21 1

Como podemos ver, nós temos que o número total de buffers é definido como 43, enquanto os buffers plotados são 21. Como concordamos em adicionar um calculado a cada um dos buffers exibidos, então 21+21=42. Por que vem um extra? Ele é necessário para armazenar dados de tempo da matriz time[] OnCalculate(). Como em algumas funções precisamos do tempo da barra segundo o índice, e a matriz time[] existe apenas no escopo do manipulador OnCalculate(), a solução mais simples para ter dados de tempo do timeframe atual é salvar a matriz time[] num dos buffers de cálculo do indicador. É por isso que definimos mais um buffer.



No indicador, poderemos e exibir os quatro preços da barra: Open, High, Low e Close. O objeto-barra tem mais propriedades reais:

Preço de abertura da barra (Open)



Preço mais alto durante o período (High)



Preço mais baixo durante o período (Low)



Preço da fechamento da barra (Close)



Tamanho da vela

Tamanho do corpo da vela

Parte superior do corpo da vela

Parte inferior do corpo da vela

Tamanho de sombra superior da vela

Tamanho da sombra inferior da vela

Por isso, não podemos usar o valor desta enumeração (ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE) nas configurações, e criamos mais uma enumeração, na qual escreveremos as propriedades necessárias, equiparadas às propriedades da enumeração das propriedades reais do objeto-barra ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE, que pode ser selecionado nas configurações de exibição e defini,os uma substituição de macro com o número total de períodos gráficos disponíveis:

enum ENUM_BAR_PRICE { BAR_PRICE_OPEN = BAR_PROP_OPEN, BAR_PRICE_HIGH = BAR_PROP_HIGH, BAR_PRICE_LOW = BAR_PROP_LOW, BAR_PRICE_CLOSE = BAR_PROP_CLOSE, }; #define PERIODS_TOTAL ( 21 )

Agora vamos criar uma estrutura de dados de um buffer plotado e de um de cálculo, atribuídos a uma série temporal (a um período gráfico):

struct SDataBuffer { private : int m_buff_id; int m_buff_data_index; int m_buff_tmp_index; bool m_used; bool m_show_data; public : double Data[]; double Temp[]; void SetIndex( const int index) { this .m_buff_data_index=index; this .m_buff_tmp_index=index+PERIODS_TOTAL; } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_buff_id=id; } void SetUsed( const bool flag) { this .m_used=flag; } void SetShowData( const bool flag) { this .m_show_data=flag; } int IndexDataBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_data_index; } int IndexTempBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_tmp_index; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_buff_id; } bool IsUsed( void ) const { return this .m_used; } bool GetShowDataFlag( void ) const { return this .m_show_data; } void Print ( void ); }; void SDataBuffer:: Print ( void ) { :: Print ( "Buffer[" , this .IndexDataBuffer(), "], ID: " ,( string ) this .ID(), " (" ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .ID()), "), temp buffer index: " ,( string ) this .IndexTempBuffer(), ", used: " , this .IsUsed() ); }

Essa estrutura armazenará todos os dados para trabalhar com um timeframe. Cada um dos timeframes do indicador usado terá sua própria estrutura. A melhor solução para isso é a matriz dessas estruturas. Vamos criá-la no bloco para definir os buffers do indicador.

Escrevemos os parâmetros de entrada do indicador:

ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_BAR_PRICE InpBarPrice = BAR_PRICE_OPEN; sinput bool InpShowBarTimes = false ; sinput uint InpControlBar = 1 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

Tudo é padrão aqui, como em todos os EA de teste e indicadores que fazemos para cada artigo. Como hoje testaremos apenas com base no símbolo atual, comentaremos os modificadores sinput nas configurações do símbolo indicando que a variável é um parâmetro de entrada do indicador (modificador sinput indica que a otimização dos parâmetros desta variável é proibida). Assim, estes parâmetros não podem ser selecionados nas configurações uma vez que estão ausentes, e à variável InpModeUsedSymbols será atribuído o valor SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT (trabalho apenas com o símbolo atual).

A variável InpShowBarTimes permite ativar/desativar a exibição de comentários no gráfico — exibição da correspondência entre a barra do timeframe atual e a das séries temporais testadas. Já a variável InpControlBar serve para especificar o número da barra, cujo valor pode ser controlado nos comentários do gráfico.



Finalmente, escrevemos os buffers do indicador e as variáveis globais:

SDataBuffer Buffers[PERIODS_TOTAL]; double BufferTime[]; CEngine engine; string prefix; bool testing; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

Como podemos ver, como setup de buffers de indicador, definimos uma matriz de estruturas, discutida acima. Ao inicializar o indicador, atribuiremos dados às propriedades da estrutura e vincularemos as matrizes da estrutura aos buffers de indicador. Aqui é definido o buffer calculado para armazenar e transmitir o tempo na função do indicador.

As variáveis globais do indicador são todas assinadas, e acho que não suscitam dúvidas.

No manipulador OnInit() do indicador, primeiro criamos um painel com botões que corresponda aos timeframes selecionados nas configurações, em seguida, atribuímos todos os buffers do indicador e definimos todos os seus parâmetros para estruturas localizadas na sua matriz de estruturas:

int OnInit () { prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); ZeroMemory (rates_data); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); for ( int i= 0 ;i<PERIODS_TOTAL;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByEnumIndex( uchar (i+ 1 )); SetIndexBuffer (i,Buffers[i].Data); PlotIndexSetDouble (i, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetString (i, PLOT_LABEL , "Buffer " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Data, true ); bool state= false ; string name=prefix+ "BUTT_" +TimeframeDescription(timeframe); if (!engine.IsTester() && ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name)== 0 ) { string name_gv=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +name; if (! GlobalVariableCheck (name_gv)) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv, false ); state= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv); } Buffers[i].SetID(timeframe); Buffers[i].SetIndex(i); Buffers[i].SetUsed(state); Buffers[i].SetShowData(state); ButtonState(name,state); PlotIndexSetInteger (i, PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,state); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexTempBuffer(),Buffers[i].Temp, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Temp, true ); } SetIndexBuffer (PERIODS_TOTAL* 2 ,BufferTime, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferTime, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Aqui são comentadas todas as strings do loop em que são vinculados os buffers do indicador ao índice do loop com base na matriz de estrutura e são definidos os parâmetros restantes para cada estrutura armazenada na célula seguinte. Se você tiver alguma dúvida, pode sempre perguntar na discussão do artigo.

Funções para trabalhar com botões:

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 20 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int total= ArraySize (array_used_periods); uint w= 30 ,h= 20 ,x=InpButtShiftX+ 1 , y=InpButtShiftY+h+ 1 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string butt_name=prefix+ "BUTT_" +array_used_periods[i]; if (!ButtonCreate(butt_name,x+(w+ 1 )*i,y,w,h,array_used_periods[i], clrGray )) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),array_used_periods[i]); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; } bool ButtonCreate( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color clr, const string font= "Calibri" , const int font_size= 8 ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,name)< 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "не удалось создать кнопку! Код ошибки=" , "Could not create button! Error code=" ), GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,w); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,h); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrGray ); return true ; } return false ; } bool SetGlobalVariable( const string gv_name, const double value) { if ( StringLen (gv_name)> 63 ) return false ; return ( GlobalVariableSet (gv_name,value)> 0 ); } bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } bool ButtonState( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string name=prefix+ "BUTT_" +TimeframeDescription(timeframe); return ButtonState(name); } void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } void PressButtonsControl( void ) { int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); string name_gv=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +prefix+button; bool state=ButtonState(button_name); if (!engine.IsTester()) SetGlobalVariable(name_gv,state); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (button, 5 )); int buffer_index=IndexBuffer(timeframe); ButtonState(button_name,state); Buffers[buffer_index].SetUsed(state); if (Buffers[buffer_index].GetShowDataFlag()!=state) { InitBuffer(buffer_index); BufferFill(buffer_index); Buffers[buffer_index].SetShowData(state); } if (state) { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } else if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } else { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } ChartRedraw (); }

Todas essas funções são bastante simples e claras, além disso, algumas de suas strings são comentadas, e creio que não geraram dúvidas.

Vejamos o manipulador OnCalculate() do indicador:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyData(rates_data,rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); engine. OnCalculate (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); if (rates_total< 2 || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (InpShowBarTimes) { string txt= "" ; int total= ArraySize (array_used_periods); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription(array_used_periods[i]); int buffer_index=IndexBuffer(timeframe); CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries( NULL ,timeframe); if (series== NULL || !Buffers[buffer_index].IsUsed()) continue ; CBar *bar=series.GetBar(InpControlBar); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; string t1=TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()); string t2=TimeframeDescription(bar.Timeframe()); string t3=( string )InpControlBar; string t4= TimeToString (bar.Time()); string t5=( string )bar.Index(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()); string tn=TextByLanguage ( "Бар на " +t1+ ", соответствующий бару " +t2+ "[" +t3+ "] со временеи открытия " +t4+ ", расположен на баре " +t5, "The bar on " +t1+ ", corresponding to the " +t2+ "[" +t3+ "] bar since the opening time of " +t4+ ", is located on bar " +t5 ); txt+=tn+ "

" ; } Comment (txt); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; InitBuffersAll(); } for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { BufferTime[i]=( double )time[i]; CalculateSeries((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)InpBarPrice,i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

Se nas configurações o parâmetro "Show bar time comments" (variável InpShowBarTimes) estiver definido como true, este bloco de código exibirá no gráfico informações sobre a barra especificada na variável InpControlBar ("ControlBar"), bem como sobre sua correspondência com a barra nos timeframes de todas as séries temporais usadas.

Se o valor calculado limit for mais de um (o que significa que é necessário redesenhar todo o histórico, uma vez que houve mudanças nele), definiremos limit como igual ao início do histórico no gráfico atual e chamaremos a função de inicialização de todos os buffers do indicador.

O indicador é calculado desde o valor limit (em condições normais, seu valor é 1 (nova barra) ou zero (é calculada a barra atual)) até zero.

No ciclo principal do cálculo do indicador preenchemos o buffer de tempo calculado desde a matriz time[] (precisamos de um buffer de tempo em outras funções do indicador, onde é necessário obter o tempo por índice e a matriz time[] não está disponível), e chamamos a função para calcular uma barra para todos os buffers do indicador usados.

Funções de inicialização para buffers do indicador:

bool InitBuffer( const int buffer_index) { if (buffer_index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; int draw_type= DRAW_NONE ; bool show_data= false ; if (Buffers[buffer_index].IsUsed()) { draw_type= DRAW_LINE ; show_data= true ; } PlotIndexSetInteger (Buffers[buffer_index].IndexDataBuffer(), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,draw_type); PlotIndexSetInteger (Buffers[buffer_index].IndexDataBuffer(), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,show_data); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Temp, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Data, EMPTY_VALUE ); return true ; } bool InitBuffer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return InitBuffer(IndexBuffer(timeframe)); } void InitBuffersAll( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<PERIODS_TOTAL;i++) if (!InitBuffer(i)) continue ; }

Função de cálculo de uma barra especificada para todos os buffers do indicador usados (para os quais o botão é pressionado):

void CalculateSeries( const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, const int index, const datetime time) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<PERIODS_TOTAL;i++) { if (!Buffers[i].IsUsed()) continue ; CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries( NULL ,( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )Buffers[i].ID()); if (series== NULL || index>series.GetList().Total()- 1 ) continue ; CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,time, NULL ,series.Timeframe()); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; double value=bar.GetProperty(property); SetBufferData(i,value,index,bar); } }

Função de registro do valor da propriedade de um objeto-barra no buffer do indicador com base em vários índices de barra no gráfico atual:

void SetBufferData( const int buffer_index, const double value, const int index, const CBar *bar) { int n= iBarShift ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar.Time()); if (index<n) while (n> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped ()) { Buffers[buffer_index].Data[n]=(value> 0 ? value : EMPTY_VALUE ); n--; } else Buffers[buffer_index].Data[index]=(value> 0 ? value : EMPTY_VALUE ); }

Para exibir corretamente os dados de uma barra de um timeframe diferente no gráfico atual, precisamos encontrar o início do período da vela especificada (barra) no gráfico atual e preencher todos os índices de buffer com o valor da barra no outro período gráfico. E é esta função que toma conta disso.

Quando pressionamos o botão para ativar qualquer período gráfico, precisamos preencher o devido buffer exibido com um valor vazio (se o botão for liberado) ou recalcular todos os dados no buffer especificado pelo botão (se o botão for pressionado). A função de inicialização do buffer é responsável por apagar os dados, enquanto a função a seguir é responsável por preencher o buffer com os dados da série temporal especificada:

void BufferFill( const int buffer_index) { if (buffer_index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; if (!Buffers[buffer_index].IsUsed()) return ; CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries( NULL ,( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )Buffers[buffer_index].ID()); if (series== NULL ) return ; if (Buffers[buffer_index].ID()== Period ()) series.CopyToBufferAsSeries((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)InpBarPrice,Buffers[buffer_index].Data, EMPTY_VALUE ); else for ( int i=rates_data.rates_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped ();i--) CalculateSeries((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)InpBarPrice,i,( datetime )BufferTime[i]); }

O código completo do indicador pode ser encontrado nos arquivos anexados ao artigo.

Gostaria de salientar que este indicador de teste foi desenvolvido em MQL5. Ele também funciona em MQL4 sem necessidade de modificações, mas não totalmente da maneira correta, já que o período gráfico atual não é exibido quando o devido botão é pressionado, em vez disso, começa a ser exibido quando outro timeframe é ativado. Se definirmos nas configurações não padrão para os períodos gráficos do MetaTrader 4, o indicador sempre aguardará sua sincronização.

Além disso, os dados na janela de dados do terminal são exibidos incorretamente, mostrando absolutamente todos os buffers do indicador, mesmo os calculados, o que é natural, porque nem todas as funções MQL5 funcionam em MQL4, e é por isso que precisamos substituí-las por análogos MQL4.

Além disso, o indicador no MetaTrader 5 nem sempre processa corretamente as alterações nos dados históricos, o que é natural, pois esta é apenas uma versão de teste para verificar a operação no modo multiperíodo. Iremos resolver gradualmente todas as deficiências identificadas nos próximos artigos. E só quando tudo estiver funcionando corretamente no MetaTrader 5, corrigiremos o trabalho da biblioteca em indicadores no MetaTrader 4.

Compilamos o indicador e o iniciamos no gráfico do terminal:





Pode-se ver que no gráfico M15, o buffer de dados de M5 mostra os preços de fechamento das barras M5 num terço das velas no gráfico atual, o que é natural, porque numa barra M15 temos três barras M5, e é o preço de fechamento da barra M5 que é exibido na barra M15.



Iniciamos o indicador no testador com o parâmetro definido para exibir os dados das séries temporais no período gráfico atual:









O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos a desenvolver o tópico acerca do trabalho com objetos-séries temporais da biblioteca aplicado a indicadores.



Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Complementos

Artigos desta série:

Trabalhando com séries temporais na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 35): Objeto "Barra" e lista-série temporal do símbolo

Trabalhando com séries temporais na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 36): objeto das séries temporais de todos os períodos usados do símbolo

Trabalhando com séries temporais na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 37): coleção de séries temporais - banco de dados de séries temporais para símbolos e períodos

Trabalhando com séries temporais na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 38): coleção de séries temporais - atualização em tempo real e acesso aos dados do programa

Trabalhando com séries temporais na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 39): indicadores com base na biblioteca - preparação de dados e eventos das séries temporais





