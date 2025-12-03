SLAVE stand alone version
- Utilità
- Abdelhamid Jabour
- Versione: 1.0
This is a stand alone version of the RiskPanel Pro's slave, in case you had issues settings the RiskPanel Pro on multiple Terminals or perhaps you run out of activations, this will let you still using the trading system without having to install RiskPanel Pro on all terminals, since this product is for Free.
RiskPanel Pro link:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152058?source=Site+Profile
RiskPanel Pro has a free trail version with all the features on the MQL market which will expire 2026
the trail version:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156055?source=Site+Profile
