Order flow footprint chart
- Abdul Jalil
- Versione: 6.0
See What Market Makers See! The most comprehensive order flow analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Get institutional-grade volume analysis, real-time DOM, Time & Sales, and intelligent trade signals - all in one powerful EA.
⭐ Why Traders Choose Our Footprint Chart
- ✅ 6 Professional Panels - Complete order flow analysis suite
- ✅ Real-Time Tick Data - Live bid/ask volume at every price level
- ✅ Automatic Imbalance Detection - Spot institutional activity instantly
- ✅ Smart Chart Analyst - Automated trade setup analysis
- ✅ 8 Color Themes - Professional appearance, fully customizable
- ✅ 100+ Parameters - Customize everything to your style
📊 PANEL 1: Main Footprint Chart
The heart of professional order flow trading. See exactly what's happening inside each candle:
- Bid x Ask Volume - Left side shows sellers (bid), right side shows buyers (ask)
- Point of Control (POC) - Golden highlight on highest volume price
- Volume Imbalances - Automatic detection at 2x, 3x, 4x ratios with color coding
- Delta & Cumulative Delta - Net buying vs selling pressure
- Per-Bar Volume Profile - Visual volume distribution within each candle
- Price Connector Line - Live connection to current market price
- VWAP Line - Volume-weighted average price reference
- Bold Imbalance Text - Toggle bold highlighting for imbalance cells
Imbalance Levels:
- Level 1 (2.0x ratio) - Light color highlight
- Level 2 (3.0x ratio) - Medium color highlight
- Level 3 (4.0x ratio) - Strong color highlight
📋 PANEL 2: Depth of Market (DOM)
Professional Level 2 order book display with real-time flash alerts:
- Bid Column - Pending buy orders below price (green bars)
- Sold Column - Executed sells at each level (aggressive sellers)
- Price Ladder - Current price highlighted in gold
- Bought Column - Executed buys at each level (aggressive buyers)
- Ask Column - Pending sell orders above price (red bars)
- Delta (Δ) - Net difference at each price level
- Total Volume - Combined volume at each level
Flash Alerts:
- 🟢 Green Flash - New buying activity detected
- 🔴 Red Flash - New selling activity detected
📜 PANEL 3: Time & Sales (Tape)
Real-time trade feed showing every transaction as it happens:
- Trade Timestamp - Precise time of each execution
- Price & Direction - Green for buys, red for sells
- Trade Size - Volume with big order highlighting
- Big Order Threshold - Customizable alert for institutional trades
- Bar Totals - Running buy vs sell volume for current bar
- RSI Integration - Optional RSI display
- MACD Integration - Optional MACD with histogram
📈 PANEL 4: Session Volume Profile
Powerful volume-at-price analysis with multiple modes:
Profile Modes:
- Bar Count Mode - Profile from last N bars (great for scalping)
- Session Mode - Profile from specific start time (e.g., 09:30)
- Daily Mode - Auto-reset at 00:00 broker time
Display Types:
- Total Volume - Combined buy + sell
- Delta Volume - Net buying vs selling
- Buy Volume Only - Aggressive buyers
- Sell Volume Only - Aggressive sellers
Key Levels:
- 🟡 POC - Point of Control (highest volume price)
- 🔵 VAH - Value Area High
- 🔵 VAL - Value Area Low
🎯 PANEL 5: Signal Meter
Visual gauge aggregating multiple indicators into one clear signal:
Indicators Analyzed:
- RSI - Overbought/oversold detection
- MACD - Trend momentum analysis
- MA 1 (9) - Short-term trend
- MA 2 (21) - Medium-term trend
- MA 3 (50) - Long-term trend
- VWAP - Institutional price benchmark
- Delta - Current bar pressure
- Cumulative Delta - Session imbalance
- Volume Ratio - vs average volume
Signal Zones:
- 🟢 +50 to +100 - Strong Buy
- 🟢 +25 to +50 - Buy
- 🟡 -25 to +25 - Neutral
- 🔴 -50 to -25 - Sell
- 🔴 -100 to -50 - Strong Sell
🤖 PANEL 6: Chart Analyst
Intelligent automated analysis providing actionable insights:
Analysis Sections:
- Pair Info - Symbol, timeframe, daily change %
- Trend + ATR - Direction with volatility reading
- Higher TF - H4 and Daily alignment
- DOM Analysis - Order book interpretation
- Time & Sales - Tape reading (buy vs sell %)
- Order Flow - Delta interpretation
- Volume - Relative to average
- Imbalances - Count and significance
- Key Levels - Support/resistance from POC
- Setup Quality - Trade setup assessment
- Advisor Summary - Overall bias (e.g., 5/6 Bullish)
🎨 8 Professional Color Themes
- Default Dark - Professional dark with green/red
- Classic - Traditional trading colors
- Ocean - Cool blue tones
- Forest - Natural green palette
- Sunset - Warm orange/purple
- Midnight - Deep blue professional
- Monochrome - Clean grayscale
- High Contrast - Maximum visibility
⚙️ Full Customization
- ✅ Global background color for all panels
- ✅ Individual panel positions (X, Y, Width, Height)
- ✅ Toggle any panel on/off
- ✅ Grid lines toggle and color
- ✅ Custom imbalance ratios and minimum volume
- ✅ Font size and style options
- ✅ MA periods customization
- ✅ Big order threshold settings
- ✅ One-click reset to defaults
📋 Input Parameters Summary
Display Settings:
- Bars to display (1-50)
- Price precision (ticks per level)
- Bar width and spacing
- Font sizes
Panel Toggles:
- Show/Hide each of 6 panels independently
- Show/Hide grid, VWAP, price connector
- Show/Hide volume profile per bar
Imbalance Settings:
- Level 1 ratio (default 2.0)
- Level 2 ratio (default 3.0)
- Level 3 ratio (default 4.0)
- Minimum volume threshold
- Bold text toggle
Colors:
- Theme selection
- Global background override
- Individual element colors
- Bull/Bear colors
- Imbalance colors (3 levels each)
💡 How to Use
- Install - Copy EA to Experts folder, restart MT5
- Attach to Chart - Drag EA onto any chart
- Configure Panels - Position panels to your preference
- Select Theme - Choose from 8 professional themes
- Start Trading - Use order flow insights for better entries/exits
📌 Best Practices
- Use on liquid instruments (Forex majors, indices, gold)
- Lower timeframes (M1-M15) show best order flow detail
- Combine footprint imbalances with DOM for confirmation
- Watch for POC tests as support/resistance
- Use Chart Analyst summary for quick bias assessment
- Monitor Time & Sales for institutional big orders
⚠️ Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 (latest version recommended)
- Broker with tick data access
- Minimum 4GB RAM recommended
- Works on all timeframes and instruments
🔄 Updates & Support
- Regular updates with new features
- Responsive customer support
- Detailed documentation included
- Video tutorials available
🎯 Start Trading Like a Professional
Stop guessing where the market will go. See the actual order flow and trade with confidence alongside institutional traders.
Questions? Contact us before purchasing - we're here to help!