HF HistoryDisplay

This indicator will display current logined mt4 account's orders information of current symbol chart.

It also allow import some formated data:
1) MQL5 Signals History CSV file(*.csv)
2) MT4 Account History Statement file (*.htm -> *.txt)


*[Next Version]

Allow Import data form 'HF HistoryExporter(*.csv)'


Sample Data of MQL5 Signals History File

Time;Type;Volume;Symbol;Price;S/L;T/P;Time;Price;Commission;Swap;Profit;Comment

2023.12.20 23:00:02;Buy Limit;0.06;EURUSD;1.08994;1.06024;1.09464;2023.12.21 13:30:42;1.09681;;;;cancelled

2023.12.20 23:00:01;Buy;0.06;EURUSD;1.09324;1.06024;1.09664;2023.12.21 13:30:41;1.09664;;;20.40;[tp]

2023.12.19 15:00:02;Sell Limit;0.06;EURUSD;1.10010;1.12980;1.09540;2023.12.20 22:57:30;1.09331;;;;cancelled

2023.12.19 15:00:01;Sell;0.06;EURUSD;1.09680;1.12980;1.09340;2023.12.20 22:57:29;1.09340;;;20.40;[tp]

2023.12.15 16:00:01;Buy Limit;0.06;EURUSD;1.08844;1.05874;1.09314;2023.12.19 14:52:23;1.09525;;;;cancelled

2023.12.15 16:00:00;Buy;0.06;EURUSD;1.09174;1.05874;1.09514;2023.12.19 14:52:23;1.09514;;;20.40;[tp]

2023.12.14 16:49:03;Sell Limit;3.60;EURUSD;1.10197;1.11087;1.09707;2023.12.15 15:33:58;1.09295;;;;cancelled

2023.12.14 16:49:02;Sell;1.62;EURUSD;1.09847;1.11097;1.09317;2023.12.15 15:33:57;1.09317;;;858.60;[tp]


Sample Data of MT4 Account History Statement File

PU Prime Pty Ltd


Account: 100415678 Name: Demo Demo Currency: USD Leverage: 2023 December 23, 22:45

Closed Transactions:

Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit

46700645 2023.12.05 12:26:49 balance demo 100 000.00

46701322 2023.12.05 13:27:49 buy 0.10 eurusd.s 1.08314 0.00000 0.00000 2023.12.05 13:29:01 1.08264 0.00 0.00 0.00 -5.00

46701458 2023.12.05 13:30:34 buy 0.10 eurusd.s 1.08270 0.00000 0.00000 2023.12.05 13:30:53 1.08230 0.00 0.00 0.00 -4.00

  0.00 0.00 0.00 -9.00

Closed P/L: -9.00

Open Trades:

Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit

No transactions

  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

  Floating P/L: 0.00

Working Orders:

Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  

No transactions

 

Summary:

Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  

Closed Trade P/L: -9.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00

Balance: 98 647.88 Equity: 98 647.88 Free Margin: 98 647.88

 

Details:

Graph

Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 9.00 Total Net Profit: -9.00

Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -4.50  

Absolute Drawdown: 9.00 Maximal Drawdown: 9.00 (0.01%) Relative Drawdown: 0.01% (9.00)

 

Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)

Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%)

Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -5.00

Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -4.50

Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-9.00)

Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -9.00 (2)

Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 2




Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Utilità
Big Ching UH dividend payout EA Mt4
Chi Hang Liu
Utilità
FREE
Breakeven line calculator MT4
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
Indicatori
This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume. This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy. The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description. Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
FREE
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilità
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
Stable Helper
Ka Ka Ho
Utilità
Stable Helper – Keep Your Trading Connection Uninterrupted! Ensure your MT4 stays connected and stable automatically! Stable Helper works silently in the background, monitoring your connection, rescanning servers, and even restarting MT4 if necessary—all without manual intervention. Designed to minimize downtime and optimize server performance , Stable Helper protects your trades from unexpected disconnections and latency issues. Key Features: 1️⃣ Real-Time Connection Monitoring Constantly
FREE
Damascus Dagger
Yu Pang Chan
3 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses scalping as its main strategy based on a statistical model called Bollinger Band. It embedded with two exit market strategies called 1st and 2nd dagger. The 1st dagger exits on the mid line of the band and the 2nd dagger exits by trailing until the maximum profit. It is recommended to use both strategies to lower the risk since it would split the lot into half for each dagger. Recommended: M5/M15, EURAUD/GBPAUD, ECN account Please add the news link ( http://ec.forexprost
Highway Signal Display Dashboard
Gbenga Ayodele
Utilità
This Dashboard displays signals in grid view for the 28 major fx currency pairs. It is Mainly used for forex scalping in between 10 to 20 pips maximum and can be used on major trend market decisions. It Uses mainly Moving average and does not give false signal. All you need to note is the point in the grid where the signal occurs.  A beep sound is heard whenever there is a new signal and it will be displayedat the top of the chart.
Smart Trader AI
Michal Milko
Experts
Introducing to you the revolutionary Smart Trader system, distinguished by unique trading strategies and effective market behavior. Our platform is designed to leverage the levels of large institutions, including banks, and to initiate new trades at these strong levels. This capability allows us to close up to 80% of trades with profit, without needing to open additional positions to support the first trade. However, our platform significantly differs from traditional grid and martingale system
HF HistoryExporter
Wong Sze Wai
Utilità
History Exporter can help to export your orders history from MT4 account. After that you can use another data analysis tools to get what you want.  File format is .csv file, the content such as below OrderID,Symbol,Type,Lots,OpenTime,OpenPrice,StopLoss,TakeProfit,CloseTime,ClosePrice,Commission,Swap,MagicNo,Comment,ProfitUSD,ProfitPips,NetProfit,Duration,(Days),(HH:MM:SS), 21520206,EURCHF,buy,0.05,2020.03.10 08:06:15,1.06304,0.00000,0.00000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.06015,-0.60,-0.05,28282888,RedRab
FREE
Symbol Cost Info MT4
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Indicatori
Introducing the   “Symbol Cost Info MT4”   indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT4” in their arsenal: Real-Time Spread Monitoring : Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times. Pip Value at Your Fingertips : Instantly know t
FREE
Indicator Values Panel
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilità
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
Eau farrow cadjpy
Leandro Morera Delfin
Experts
EA  advantages: Operating using regions's characterizations over the curve with four stages , 1) strong buy, 3) strong, sell, 4) soft buy and 2) soft sell . Market alignment between temporality. Adaptive SL. Operation using zone determination. Operation posibilities for other currencies. …The EA was tested by one year 2020-2020 with a robust behavior over market variations and positive profit with the following:
BTC Miner Pro MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
Experts
BTC Miner Pro   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for   BITCOIN   or   BTCUSD . MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149982 "BTC Miner Pro" [$ 275> Next price   > $ 325] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Portfolio Dashboard Analytics MT4
VALU VENTURES LTD
Utilità
Professional multi-EA portfolio analytics dashboard. Track all your Expert Advisors with real-time performance metrics, P/L, drawdown, and trade monitoring. **Portfolio Dashboard Pro**   - Professional Real-Time Analytics for Multi-EA Traders Transform your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading control center. Portfolio Dashboard Pro automatically detects and monitors ALL your Expert Advisors, displaying comprehensive performance metrics in a beautiful, customizable dashboard. ###  Key Fe
Ultimate MultiPair Price Alert
I Kai Wu
Utilità
Download link for the sound files, it is to be placed in the MQL4 Sound Folder. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762237 Simplify your trading with   Ultimate Price Alert , a lightweight and powerful utility tool designed for MetaTrader 4. This intuitive tool allows traders to set price alerts for all 28 major and cross forex pairs plus gold (XAUUSD) on a single chart, eliminating the need to open multiple charts and streamlining your workflow. Key Features: Multi-Pair Alerts on One Chart :
HF PerformanceReport
Wong Sze Wai
Utilità
This Performance Report indicator is special design for some trader to analyst his/her performance. FREE Version, included: - " Display Language "  -  " Report Grouping "   -  " Count Live Order "  -  " Label Row Dis "     -  " Label Font Size "     Performance Report Pro : : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58287   Input Parameter: " Display Language "   :: [  English / Chinese  ] Display language; " Report Title "   :: Show the report title as you want; " Report Grouping "   :: 
FREE
Ejike Currency Basket
Marcel Igboanugo
Indicatori
Ejike Currency Basket compiles and analyses foreign exchange currency strength and volatility dynamics for the 8 major currencies. Its data are formulated from market prices and volatility. ECB visually cross-references its own reports to generate high probability trade pairs, the build-up to which is interactive that the trader can easily assume the role of Analyst. Its 28-pair real time monitoring involves a constant comparison of its current to past data. On adjusting a parameter, it will cha
Ping MT4
Vagif Shabanov
Utilità
Ping: Ваш незаменимый инструмент для надёжной торговли Ваш интернет-провайдер и VPS обещают стабильное соединение, но действительно ли вы можете им доверять? В мире, где каждая миллисекунда имеет значение, медленное или нестабильное соединение может обернуться упущенной прибылью или убытками. Ping позволяет вам:  * Принимать осознанные решения: Наглядно сравнивайте скорость разных VPS-серверов и брокеров, чтобы выбрать самое быстрое и надёжное соединение для вашей стратегии. * Исключить риски: О
Close MT4 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilità
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
Bullish CD LBT Osc
Igor Semyonov
Utilità
Information is a subject of the market mood. Information is objective when it comes from different sources. If information is identical then we may speak about its convergence. Otherwise, we may speak about its conflict (divergence). Indicators and oscillators are the sources of information of the technical analysis. Bullish CD LBT   Osc  (Bullish Convergence/Divergence Low Bottom Top Oscillator) is a universal analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator between any of the twenty three sta
Super Smart EA
1005880237 Sainbayar
Experts
Introduction: This EA works in two ways: opening a position for each candle included in the candle according to the color of the configured candle or opening a position for each candle included in the opposite candle according to the color of the configured candle. You do not need to analyze the market. You select the desired timeframe, set it, and leave the EA running. The EA will do everything for you. The results are better if the market is trending. You do not need to make assumptions or an
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Utilità
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
Account Risk Analyser
Johannes Schoeman
Utilità
Account Risk Analyser, allows you to keep track of your account risk, risk exposure to individual pairs and risk on base currency pairs. Get notified when your risk on a base currency pair exceed a predetermined risk level. Get notified when your account exceed a predetermined risk level. Risk Analyser based on the NNFX methodology of not over leveraging on any base pairs. Parameter inputs Percentage risk trigger for Trade instruments Percentage risk trigger for Account Alerts Chart Alert Mail A
Url Html And Xml Encoding To Csv
Boubacar Tidiane Traore
Utilità
Presentation The URL html and xml to csv is designed to get contents from URLs with html or xml content, and to download it to an output format as a txt or as a csv file. It enables to get the whole web sites page, starting with the http protocol, in a document for a further use and in additional with downloading directly on the MetaTrader applications and on the desktop. It is a good advantage for taking the most data from events and economic calendars, and also publications related to the inst
Forex Flow Equalizer
Marcel Igboanugo
Indicatori
Forex Flow Equalizer is an indicator that helps to reduce 'noise' in forex price movements. Visit https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751167 for more detailed explanation. It is programmed to enhance traders' focus, and capacity to monitor or manage multiple instruments of interest on preferred timeframe without their minds being over loaded with data or information, thereby, saving them the mental strength for more important trading decision making. Range Mode: is for traders who like to trade
Binary Lab Simulator
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilità
"Binary Lab Simulator" è uno strumento progettato per praticare e verificare strategie di trading. Questo strumento funziona 24/7, inclusi i fine settimana e le ore non di trading, e supporta vari periodi di scadenza come 30 secondi, 1 minuto e 3 minuti, creando un ambiente simile al trading reale. È compatibile con strumenti esterni per analizzare i risultati degli ingressi. Molteplici modelli possono essere salvati facilmente, consentendo test continui dall'ambiente online al simulatore. "Bina
Bullish CD LTB Osc
Igor Semyonov
Utilità
Information is a subject of the market mood. Information is objective when it comes from different sources. If information is identical then we may speak about its convergence. Otherwise, we may speak about its conflict (divergence). Indicators and oscillators are the sources of information for technical analysis. Bullish CD LTB   Osc  (Bullish Convergence/Divergence Low Top Bottom  Oscillator) is a universal analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator between any of the twenty three stand
InvestingDotCom
Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
Utilità
It's a smart Investing.com utility signal analyzer on MT4 chart during 28 pairs ,It uses all technical and candlestick patterns for each pairs to analyze the final trend ,You can use it as base entry signal for each pairs, It's easy to use ,You must add the address ' https://www.investing.com/ ' in the list of allowed URL tab 'Advisors' , Added GlobalVariables for each pairs as buffer simulation to get data from any ExpertAdvasor for trading. Setup So to work with the server, you must add the U
Partial Close MT4
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Utilità
This is a very simple, and easy-to-use Trade Manager with features like   Auto Partial Close, Auto Stop-loss, Breakeven. EA  closes a profitable position in partial closes when the price moves first in the direction of profits, and then comes back. EA monitors the position. If the price moves in the direction of profits, then ea establish the first level of rollback price at a distance. If the price continues to move in the direction of profits, this level of profit continues modifying this lev
Intraday Dynamice Range
Po Fai Tam
Indicatori
Dynamic Range Indicator for MQL4 Introducing our cutting-edge Dynamic Range Indicator , specifically designed for 5-minute charts, featuring a proven back-testing record to ensure reliable performance. Key Features: Blue and Red Lines: The indicator uses two dynamic lines to represent market volatility. Calculation Method: The lines are constructed using the last 14 days' average absolute movement of 5-minute closing prices, multiplied by today's session open price. Indicator Formula: Today's op
