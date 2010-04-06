Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA

Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management

Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant. This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner.

Key Features:

  1. Multiple Pairs Opening:
    • Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs.
    • The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click.
  2. Template Change:
    • Easily customize the view of your charts by applying your favorite templates to all open pairs.
  3. TimeFrame Change:
    • Adapt to your trading style by changing the timeframe for all open charts.

Benefits:

  • Easy Usage:

    • Easy and quick setup through the input panel.
    • Filtering options to apply actions only on certain charts.

  • Time Saving:

    • Manage multiple pairs and settings with ease, saving precious time.

  • Customizable:

    • Choose between major, minor, exotic pairs, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies.
    • Option to add a prefix or suffix for pair symbols.

  • Technical Support:

    • Access to a dedicated technical support group via Telegram for any necessary assistance.

Usage Instructions:

  • To start, select the action you wish to perform: open charts, change timeframe, or apply template.
  • Fill in the necessary details in the filtering sections and specify the pairs and settings you desire.

  • Step 1: Action Selection

    • After installing and attaching the EA to a chart, you will see an input panel where you can select the action you wish to perform: Open Charts ( OpenCharts ), Change TimeFrame ( ChangeTimeframe ), or Apply Template ( ApplyTemplate ).

    Step 2: Filtering Configuration

    • Depending on the selected action, there might be filtering options available.
    • For instance, you can choose to apply a template or change the timeframe only for certain charts, based on index or the current timeframe.

    Step 3: Specifying Details

    • Fill in the necessary details in the respective sections, such as the template name or the desired timeframe.
    • If you choose to open new charts, specify the desired pairs under the sections "Major Pairs", "Minor Pairs", "Exotic Pairs", etc.

    Step 4: Opening and Managing Charts

    • If you choose the option to open charts, the EA will automatically open the specified charts.
    • For the options to change the timeframe and apply the template, the EA will make the changes on all open charts or the filtered ones, depending on your settings.

    Step 5: Verification and Adjustment

    • Check if all settings are applied correctly and adjust if necessary.
    • You can modify the settings and re-apply the EA to make other changes.

    Step 6: Technical Support

    • If you encounter difficulties or need additional assistance, join the Heaven Trading Group on Telegram for technical support.

    Additional Links:

    • Free VPS: Get VPS to run the EA 24/7 without interruptions.


Useful Links:

With Heaven Assistant, trading on the MT4 platform becomes more efficient and less tedious, allowing you to focus on market analysis and making informed trading decisions.


