TimeToBarEnd

Indicator "Time to Bar End" (TimeToBarEnd)

This technical indicator is designed to accurately track the time remaining until the current candle closes on the chart. It displays a countdown in minutes:seconds format, which is particularly useful for intraday traders and scalpers who need to know the exact closing time of the current candle. The indicator updates in real-time and offers flexible customization of its appearance. The settings include: choice of position from four chart corners, adjustment of digit color for optimal visibility, font size control for easy reading, and precise positioning using X and Y coordinates for perfect placement on the chart.
