Connect BingX Futures to MT5 Service

Connecting BingX Futures to MetaTrader 5

The BingX Futures Expert Advisor functions as a data bridge between MetaTrader 5 and BingX exchange servers. This tool collects real-time cryptocurrency futures data using the “WebRequest” capability and converts it into a format compatible with analysis and display on the MetaTrader 5 platform.



Specifications Table of BingX Futures to MT5 Connector

The following table outlines the specifications and key features of the BingX Futures to MT5 Expert Advisor:

Category Trading Tools Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type - Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style - Trading Market Cryptocurrencies



Overview of the BingX Futures to MT5 Service

The BingX Futures to MT5 connection service utilizes standard HTTP protocols through MetaTrader 5’s built-in WebRequest functionality. The Expert Advisor regularly sends requests to the official BingX API to receive live market data, including price quotes, volume, and other indicators.

This data is automatically converted and presented as charts within MetaTrader 5 for technical analysis. The tool does not support order execution.





How to Enable WebRequest in MetaTrader 5

To allow the Expert Advisor to send HTTP requests, WebRequest must be enabled in MetaTrader 5. Here’s how:

Go to the top toolbar in MetaTrader and click Tools → Options Select the Expert Advisors tab Check the option Allow WebRequest for listed URL In the field below, enter the official BingX API address: https://open-api.bingx.com and click OK to save





Steps to Add BingX Futures Cryptocurrencies in MetaTrader 5

To display BingX Futures trading symbols in MT5:

From the View menu, open the Market Watch window Right-click inside the Market Watch and select Symbols Locate and expand the BingX Futures group Right-click a symbol and choose Chart Window to load its chart





BingX Futures to MT5 Connection Settings

The internal settings available within the Expert Advisor include:

Candle count to download (min = 300, ...): Sets the number of candles to fetch from BingX (minimum 300)

One Symbol, Different Charts, Equal Candles: Ensures uniform candle count across multiple charts of the same symbol





Conclusion

The BingX Futures to MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor is designed to efficiently retrieve and present real-time futures market data using the official BingX API.This tool provides technical traders with accurate and live cryptocurrency price charts directly inside MetaTrader 5 without executing trades.