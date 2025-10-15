Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier

🚀 Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier — Automate Your Telegram Copy Signals Directly in MetaTrader 5

Tired of missing trades or copying signals manually?

With Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier, every signal you receive on Telegram is executed instantly and automatically in your MetaTrader 5 account.

Fast, reliable, and fully customizable.


Bridge file are needed to connet de Local Web Panel to the MT5 EA - I will upload on instructions page soon (Any questions, contact me 👍 )


Compatible with Windows 10 & Windows 11 - 64 bits - And Windows Server from 2016

⚙️ Main Features

Full compatibility: works perfectly with public and private channels — no restrictions.

Instant execution: detects and places ENTRY, STOP LOSS, and up to 5 TAKE PROFIT levels in milliseconds. (Use pending orders for now)

Custom patterns: easily adapt the copier to the exact signal format used by your Telegram channels — no coding required.

Flexible management: choose to use the original SL/TP or set your own custom ones.

Dynamic RRR mode: define your Take Profit levels based on Risk/Reward ratio (RRR).

Visual Dashboard: Local Web Panel, modern and intuitive interface, integrated with MT5 EA for easy control.

Optimized performance: lightweight, stable, and resource-efficient.


🧠 Upcoming Features (in development)

🔸 Auto Break Even — protect profits once price moves in your favor.

🔸 Dynamic Trailing Stop — automatically adjust SL as the trade evolves.

🔸 Daily Max Drawdown Limit — ideal for funded accounts and trading challenges (FTMO, MFF, etc.).

🔸 News Filter — avoid trading during high-impact events.

🔸 Daily Max Trades Limit — control the number of trades per day.

🔸 Daily Basket Profit Target — automatically close all trades once your daily goal is reached.

🔸 Spread & Slippage Filters — avoid trades under poor execution conditions.

🔸 Time Filter — avoid trades at certain times.

🔸 Statistics by channel — Orders won and lost by channel and amount.

🔒 Fast, Secure, and Fully Local

No external servers or third-party APIs required.

All processes run locally on your terminal, ensuring maximum privacy, speed, and control over your trades.


Beta Version — Limited-Time Introductory Price

This is the beta release offered at a reduced price.

Each new update adds more features and the price will increase progressively.


👉 Buy now your Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier and secure all future updates for free!


🧩 Perfect For

  • Traders who receive Telegram signals and want instant automation.

  • Funded account traders (FTMO, MFF, etc.) needing daily risk control.

  • Users who want a flexible and powerful copier EA with professional risk tools.


