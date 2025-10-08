Advanced Dashboard Pro
Transform Your Trading Analysis with Real-Time Intelligence
Advanced Dashboard is a powerful, professional-grade analytics tool designed for serious MetaTrader 5 traders who demand comprehensive performance insights and data-driven decision making.
KEY FEATURES
Multi-View Analytics Interface
- 5 Interactive Tabs: Transactions, Chart, Calendar, Hourly Performance & Arena Stats
- Real-Time Updates: Automatic refresh when positions close
- Customizable Filters: Symbol, Magic Number, and Time Range filtering
- Responsive Design: Adapts to any chart size with maximize/minimize options
Calendar View - Monthly Performance Breakdown
- Visual calendar showing daily profit/loss with color-coded cells
- Weekly totals with performance percentages
- Monthly statistics: Total trades, wins, profit, and ROI%
- Navigate through historical months to analyze past performance
- Instant comparison of trading activity across days
Hourly Performance Heatmap
- 7x24 Grid: See exactly which hours and days are most profitable
- Toggle Views: Analyze by OPEN time or CLOSE time
- Trade Type Filters: View BUY only, SELL only, or combined results
- Detailed Popup: Click any cell for comprehensive breakdown:
- Total trades, BUY/SELL distribution
- Win/Loss ratio for each direction
- Individual P&L for BUY and SELL trades
- Identify your best trading windows at a glance
Arena Statistics - Advanced Performance Metrics
Inspired by professional trading analytics, includes:
Sharpe Ratio
- Measures risk-adjusted returns
- Visual scale from 0 to 3+ with interpretation
- Color-coded zones: Red (Poor) → Yellow (Good) → Green (Excellent)
Profit Factor
- Ratio of gross profit to gross loss
- Industry-standard profitability metric
- Real-time calculation from all closed positions
Max Drawdown
- Peak-to-trough decline tracking
- Percentage and absolute value display
- Critical risk management indicator
Performance Feedback System
- Automated Flags: Detects overtrading, stop-loss violations, inconsistent risk sizing
- Positive Reinforcement: Highlights disciplined trading patterns
- Actionable Insights: Specific recommendations based on your trading data
Transaction History
- Detailed list of all closed positions
- Sortable columns: Symbol, Type, Volume, Open/Close Time, Net Profit
- Pagination for easy navigation through large datasets
- Color-coded profit/loss for instant recognition
- Includes swap and commission calculations
Equity Curve Visualization
- Real-time balance evolution chart
- Smooth line rendering with grid overlay
- Respects active time filters (Today/Week/Month/All/Custom)
- Visual representation of account growth
Professional UI Design
- Dark theme optimized for long trading sessions
- Color-coded elements: Green (profit), Red (loss), Blue (neutral)
- Clean, modern interface with card-based layout
- Customizable position and size
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Filtering Options
- Symbol Filters: Track specific pairs or all symbols
- Magic Number Filter: Isolate strategies by magic number (0 = show all)
- Time Filters: Today, This Week, This Month, All Time, Custom Range
- Custom Date Picker: Select any start and end date with calendar interface
Performance Optimization
- Efficient memory management
- Anti-flicker protection for smooth UI updates
- Smart refresh only when new positions close
- No impact on trading execution speed
Compatibility
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3815+)
- Account Types: Hedging and Netting
- Brokers: All MT5 brokers
- Instruments: Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies
USE CASES
For Day Traders
- Identify your most profitable trading hours
- Monitor real-time performance throughout the session
- Quick access to today's statistics
For Swing Traders
- Track weekly and monthly performance trends
- Analyze symbol-specific profitability
- Review historical calendar data
For Strategy Developers
- Compare multiple strategies using Magic Number filter
- Evaluate Sharpe Ratio and Profit Factor
- Monitor drawdown across different approaches
For Portfolio Managers
- Multi-symbol performance overview
- Risk-adjusted returns analysis
- Comprehensive reporting for stakeholders
HOW TO USE
- Installation: Drag and drop onto any chart
- Configuration: Click "Settings" button to set Magic Number filter
- Navigation: Use tab buttons to switch between views
- Filtering: Select time range and symbols to analyze
- Analysis: Review statistics, charts, and performance feedback
Quick Tips
- Click hourly grid cells for detailed trade breakdowns
- Use Calendar view to spot your best trading days
- Check Arena Stats regularly for performance health checks
- Enable symbol filters to focus on your best-performing pairs
PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS
The dashboard provides 6 core metrics:
- Net Profit - Total earnings including swap and commission
- Total Swap - Cumulative overnight financing
- Total Commission - Broker fees summary
- Total Transactions - Wins vs Losses breakdown
- Profit Factor - Profitability efficiency ratio
- Win Rate - Success percentage
Plus 3 advanced metrics in Arena Stats:
- Sharpe Ratio (risk-adjusted returns)
- Max Drawdown (risk exposure)
- Performance Flags (behavioral analysis)
PERFORMANCE FEEDBACK SYSTEM
Automatic Detection of:
- Overtrading: More than 3 trades per day
- Stop-Loss Violations: Trades losing >1.3R
- Inconsistent Risk: Risk variation >0.6% between trades
- Revenge Trading: Risk doubling after losses
- Low Win Rate: Success ratio <40%
- Poor R:R: Average risk-reward <1:1
Positive Reinforcement for:
- Consistent risk sizing
- Strong stop-loss discipline
- Controlled trade frequency
- High win rate (>60%)
- Excellent R:R (>1:1)
WHAT THIS TOOL IS NOT
- Not a trading robot - It does not open or close positions
- Not a signal provider - It analyzes YOUR closed trades only
- Not a strategy optimizer - It's a performance reporting tool
- Read-Only: Safe to use, no interference with active trading
SCREENSHOTS GUIDE
Screenshot 1: Full dashboard overview with all 6 metric cards
Screenshot 2: Calendar View showing monthly performance breakdown
Screenshot 3: Hourly Performance Heatmap with popup details
Screenshot 4: Arena Statistics with Sharpe Ratio, PF, and Drawdown
Screenshot 5: Transaction History with pagination
Screenshot 6: Equity Curve chart visualization
WHY CHOOSE ADVANCED DASHBOARD?
- Comprehensive: 5 analytical views in one tool
- Professional: Industry-standard metrics (Sharpe, PF, DD)
- User-Friendly: Intuitive interface, no complex setup
- Accurate: Real-time calculations from account history
- Safe: Read-only access, no trading interference
- Lightweight: Minimal resource usage
- Customizable: Flexible filters for any trading style
SUPPORT & UPDATES
- Regular updates with new features
- Responsive developer support
- User feedback integration
- Bug fixes and improvements
DISCLAIMER
Advanced Dashboard is an analytical tool for performance tracking. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and you should only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This product does not provide trading signals or automated trading functionality.
