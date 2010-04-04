Connect BingX Spot to MT5 Service

Connect BingX Spot Expert MetaTrader 5

The BingX Spot to MT5 Expert is a dedicated tool designed to stream real-time BingX Spot cryptocurrency charts into MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor does not support buy or sell order execution. Instead, it uses the official BingX API to connect the exchange with the MT5 platform, enabling seamless data transfer for crypto assets.



BingX Spot to MT5 Expert Specifications Table

Feature Description Category Trading Tool Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type - Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style - Market Type Cryptocurrency





BingX Spot to MT5 Connect Service at a Glance

This service relies on MT5’s WebRequest feature to fetch live data directly from BingX servers. Due to platform security settings, users must manually grant permission for WebRequest access to the required domain to establish the connection.





WebRequest Activation Steps

Follow these steps to enable WebRequest in MetaTrader 5:

Open the "Tools" menu and select "Options" In the "Options" window, go to the "Expert Advisors" tab Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" Add the following API address: https://open-api.bingx.com , then click OK to confirm





Adding BingX Spot Symbols

To display cryptocurrency charts from BingX Spot Market in MT5, add the symbols to the Market Watch list:

Press Ctrl + U to open the "Symbols" window In the popup, navigate to "Custom" > "BingX/Spot" Double-click the desired symbol to add it to Market Watch Then, go to the Market Watch panel and double-click the symbol to open its chart

Note: Chart information is displayed in the "Expert" tab of MetaTrader 5.





BingX Spot to MT5 Expert Settings

The Expert includes the following configuration options:

Candle count to download (min=100, max=10000): Defines how many candles are fetched upon Expert launch

One Symbol, Different Charts, Equal Candles: When enabled, ensures all charts with the same symbol display an identical number of candles

Note:

When "One Symbol, Different Charts, Equal Candle Count" is enabled and multiple charts of the same symbol (e.g., ETH/USDT) are opened in various timeframes, a “+” sign is added to each chart’s title (e.g., ETH+, ETH++).

Each chart then fetches its own data from the server while keeping the candle count equal across timeframes.

If the option is disabled, higher timeframes generate their data using lower timeframes, reducing API calls to the server.





Conclusion

The BingX Spot to MT5 Connect Service is an efficient tool for viewing live cryptocurrency prices from the BingX exchange within MetaTrader 5. Acting purely as a data bridge, this Expert retrieves accurate and customizable price data via the BingX API, allowing users to perform detailed chart analysis without executing trades on the platform.