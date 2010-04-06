Connecting KuCoin Spot Futures to MT5 Service
Connecting KuCoin Spot and Futures Expert MetaTrader 5
The KuCoin Spot and Futures to MT5 Expert Advisor is a utility that bridges trading data from the KuCoin exchange to the MetaTrader 5 platform. This non-trading expert uses KuCoin’s official API to stream real-time market data from both the Spot and Futures markets directly into MT5.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Specifications Table – KuCoin Spot and Futures to MT5 Connector
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Category
|
Trading Tools
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
-
|
Timeframe
|
Multi Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
-
|
Trading Market
|
Cryptocurrencies
Overview of the KuCoin Spot and Futures Connection for MetaTrader 5
This connection tool is built using the HTTP protocol, allowing MetaTrader 5 to retrieve market data from KuCoin’s Spot and Futures sections. By using MT5’s built-in WebRequest function, the expert fetches real-time information such as price, volume, and order status directly from KuCoin’s servers, and displays it in the terminal with standard symbols.
How to Enable WebRequest for KuCoin in MetaTrader 5
- Go to the “Tools” menu at the top of MT5 and select “Options”
- Under the “Expert Advisors” tab, check the box “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”
- Add the following URLs to the list:
Adding KuCoin Spot and Futures Symbols in MetaTrader 5
To conduct technical analysis or apply indicators to KuCoin Spot or Futures cryptocurrency data in MT5, follow these steps:
- Open the “Market Watch” window using Ctrl + M
- Right-click inside the Market Watch window and choose “Symbols”
- In the “Custom” section, select “KuCoin” and find your desired cryptocurrency using these prefixes:
- S.KC for Spot market symbols
- F.KC for Futures market symbols
- Click on the symbol you want, then select “Show” to add it to Market Watch
KuCoin Spot and Futures Connection Settings Panel in MT5
- Candle count to download (min=300): Number of candlesticks to be loaded from KuCoin for the chart
- Same Symbols, Different Charts, Equal: Synchronizes data across charts using the same symbol
Conclusion
The KuCoin Spot and Futures to MT5 connector is a powerful analytical tool that integrates real-time data from the KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange into MetaTrader 5. Using the official KuCoin API and HTTP protocol, it delivers highly accurate market data for Spot and Futures markets in a format suitable for deep analysis on the MT5 platform.