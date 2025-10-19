VM Auto SLTP Pro - Advanced Order and Risk Management EA

Overview:





VM Auto SLTP Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed to automate trade management and risk control. Unlike EAs that open new trades, this tool acts as a dedicated assistant to protect your profits, limit losses, and optimize management for positions opened by other EAs, copy trading services, or manual trading.

It offers a comprehensive solution that can operate on a single symbol or across your entire account, making it suitable for all trading styles, from scalping to swing trading.

Key Features:

Flexible SL and TP Management: Choose between dynamic ATR-based stops or fixed-point stops for simple, precise risk control.

Robust Account Protection: Multi-layered safety features including equity-based close, percentage-based close, and order limits.

Advanced Trailing Stop: Lock in profits with a sophisticated trailing stop that activates based on your initial risk (R).

Smart Breakeven and Partial Close: Automatically move trades to breakeven and take partial profits at predefined targets.

All-in-One Visual Panel: A intuitive control panel directly on your chart for real-time monitoring and instant trade actions.

Detailed Feature Breakdown:

1. Dynamic and Fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit:

ATR-Based SL/TP: Stops and targets adapt to market volatility using the Average True Range indicator. Key Parameters: ATR Period, ATR Multiplier for SL, ATR Multiplier for TP. Benefit: Provides dynamic, market-aware risk management that tightens stops in calm markets and widens them in volatile conditions.

Fixed SL/TP in Points: Set your Stop Loss and Take Profit as static, fixed-point distances from your entry price. Key Parameters: Fixed SL Points, Fixed TP Points. Benefit: Offers straightforward and consistent risk-reward ratios on every trade.



Protect your trading capital with multiple, configurable safety layers:

Close by Profit/Loss in USD: Automatically close all trades when your total profit or loss reaches a specific USD value.

Close by Account Percentage: Close all trades when your profit or loss reaches a set percentage of your account balance.

Maximum Order Limit: Restrict the maximum number of open trades on a symbol or across the account.

Average Profit Target: Close all trades when the average profit per trade (in points) reaches your target.

Trailing Stop by R: The trailing stop activates when a trade's profit reaches a multiple of your initial risk (R). The Stop Loss then trails the price at defined steps, locking in profits until the trade closes at your final profit target.

Partial Profit Taking: Close a specified percentage of your trade volume when the price reaches a profit level defined in multiples of R, allowing you to secure profits while letting the remainder run.

Smart Breakeven: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to your entry price (plus a small buffer) once the trade has moved a certain distance in your favor, eliminating the risk of a winning trade turning into a loss.



Gain full control and real-time insight with an on-chart panel that displays:

EA Status, Symbol, Spread, Number of Trades, and Total Profit.

One-Click Actions: START/STOP: Pause or resume the EA's operation. BUY/SELL: Instantly execute market orders with auto SL/TP. Order Management: Close last trade, close all trades, close all losing trades. All to Breakeven: Move Stop Loss to breakeven for all managed trades. Toggle ATR/Fixed: Quickly switch between SL/TP modes.



Scope of Operation:

Single-Symbol Mode (Recommended): The EA manages only trades for the chart it is attached to. This ensures maximum safety, avoids conflicts with other EAs, and is ideal for running multiple, symbol-specific strategies.

Account-Wide Mode: The EA scans and manages all open positions across every symbol in your account, providing centralized portfolio management.

Why Choose VM Auto SLTP Pro?

High Flexibility: Configurable for any trading style and strategy.

Maximum Protection: Multi-layered rules prevent catastrophic losses.

User-Friendly: Make fast decisions and manage trades directly from the chart.

Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly with orders from any source.

Dual Operation Modes: Choose between focused single-symbol or convenient account-wide management.

Important Notes:





VM Auto SLTP Pro is a trade management and risk control tool, not a signal generator. It is designed to work alongside your existing strategy to enforce discipline and protect your capital.

We highly recommend starting with the default "Operate only on attached chart" mode for maximum safety and control.

Let VM Auto SLTP Pro become your trusted partner in disciplined and professional trading.



Support:



User support is available through the MQL5 product page via comments or private messages





