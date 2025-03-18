Gain Collector MT5

5

Gain Collector MT5

manages the profits and losses of orders selected by combining orders with different magic numbers and/or symbols on one or more terminals with the same account number.

The selection can be configured based on individual magic numbers and/or symbols, so that magic numbers and/or symbols not selected on the Settings page are ignored.

But why does this make Gain Collector MT5 a particularly useful tool?

For example, when multiple Expert Advisors are installed on one terminal and/or manual trading is also performed.

Each Expert Advisor operates according to its own strategy and sets different SL/TP limits accordingly. In particular, some Expert Advisors initially allow their orders to run relatively far into the profit zone, only to later close them at a loss by triggering the stop-loss limit. However, some Expert Advisors even do not set stop-loss limits at all, which can cause the risk of loss to increase unpredictably.

Gain Collector MT5 helps reduce such risks by combining its own P/L strategy with that of other Expert Advisors, or by overlaying it fully or partially.

If multiple Expert Advisors are trading on the terminal, not all open orders will usually be in profit at the same time. Rather, some will be below their initial price. Nevertheless, the sum of all open positions can already show an acceptable overall profit on average, so closing all open positions simultaneously could already meet the trader's profit expectations.

This is achieved with the [BULK] function. The profit/loss of all orders is aggregated, and the calculated average result is maximized using the virtual profit trailing function. Unlike a static take profit, the trailing stop is adjusted as long as the average result continues to rise.

When the [SINGLE] function is activated, the profit trend of each order is tracked individually and closed individually when the profit target is reached.

Profit trailing is determined in both cases based on the following parameters:

- Minimum percentage of the secured profit at the start of trailing (e.g., 75%) relative to the value set in the "Bulk Start" or "Single Start" fields.

- Minimum distance between the current price and the trailing stop price in points. (10 points = 1 pip)

- Profit Trailing Mode, selected from the dropdown list: "EXPONENT", "PERCENT", "CONSTANT" and "TP OFF."

The "CLOSE" button is used to manually close all open market orders in the selected Magic Number/Symbol range. Confirmation via the "CONFIRM" sub-button prevents accidental closing.

To temporarily deactivate Gain Collector MT5, use the [ON]/[OFF] button without having to deactivate "Algo Trading" on the terminal. This allows other Expert Advisors to continue working without interruption.

Detailed Settings Description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761663

Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01


Nick
215
Nick 2025.03.22 20:32 
 

Gain Collector is a truly useful tool for those working with multiple trading strategies and several open orders simultaneously. It allows you to maximize average profits using the trailing stop without the need to continuously monitor each order or group of orders. It is extremely flexible and adapts to my needs. Highly recommended! It would be great to have a version for MT4 as well

