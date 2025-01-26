Golden Scorpion MT4
- Asesores Expertos
- Rahman Pavaleh
- Versión: 1.5
- Actualizado: 21 julio 2025
- Activaciones: 10
Golden Scorpion EA trabaja en la teoría de Tiempo y Precio. Como los patrones de precios cambian, no habrá ninguna diferencia en el rendimiento de la EA, por lo que este sistema tiene la estabilidad a largo plazo y el rendimiento. EA encuentra puntos sensibles de precios basados en la teoría de Tiempo y Precio y ejecuta operaciones basadas en eso.
Este sistema puede trabajar con tres estrategias diferentes y cada estrategia con ajustes independientes.
Este sistema funciona de forma 100% automática. Adecuado para el metal Oro.
MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129678
Ventajas :
- No es unGrid o Martingale
- SoportaSL y TP
- Gestión del riesgo en dos formas volumen fijo o riesgo fijo
- Preparado para Prop Firm
- Temporizador para trailing stop (para prop firm)
Estrategia :
- MODO A >>> Alto Riesgo >> A_MODE + B_MODE + C_MODE
- B_MODE >>>>> Combinar >>>>> Riesgo medio >> B_MODE + C_MODE
- MODO_C >>>Riesgo Bajo >> B_MODE | C_MODE
Cómo realizar la prueba retrospectiva :
- Ejecute el back test y activeXAUUSD o GOLD metal
- Ajuste el marco de tiempo a 1H
- Habilite las tres estrategias : A_MODE - B_MODE - C_MODE
- Establezca su riesgo de dos maneras [ % ] (basado en Balance) o [fijo] (Volumen fijo)
Brokers y Prop firms :
- IC Market - Cuenta en efectivo(Broker)
- Robo Forex(Broker)
- Alpari - Cuenta ECN(Broker)
- FXIFY(Empresa de Prop)
- Trading funds(Prop firm)
Puede utilizar este EA para superar el reto : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633
Especificaciones :
|Par
|XAUUSD, ORO
|Marco de tiempo
|Cualquier
|Estrategias
|A_MODE - B_MODE - C_MODE
|Depósito
|$ 500 (USD)
|Configuración
|Por defecto
|Dígitos
|2 - 3
|Apalancamiento
|> 1:100
|Tipo de cuenta
|Cualquiera - Cobertura - Diferencial bajo - ECN
|VPS
|24 / 7
Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer :
Al igual que otros EAs tendrá operaciones perdedoras - o períodos de pérdidas - si usted no puede tolerarlas entonces este EA no es para usted.
Todas las medidas de minimización de riesgos se han tomado y nadie puede prometer un beneficio garantizado.
El rendimiento pasado no garantiza resultados futuros.
Advertencias :
- La venta de este producto es sólo en la tienda MQL5 y el sitio web oficial MQLEXP, así que ten cuidado con los estafadores en línea.
- Al comprar este producto y leer su descripción, usted acepta el riesgo de los mercados financieros.
See first comment, first day and all trades hit stop loss. will change review if any better
update 16/08/2025: First, no signal from author, second, from the beginning, this EA doesnt make any profits, or at least keeps the balance at breakeven or lower. I've tried many brokers and none of them are profitable
Which EA is there in the store that is profitable every day? Loss is also part of the game!! As mentioned in the product description: Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer: Read this section carefully - To evaluate a trading system, you should consider a period of 3 to 6 months. By the way, the trading history you posted in the comments section is not correct - so why are there no profitable trades in that history? I'll post the full history myself, check it out. Nothing will change with your negative Rewive - because we have the documentation that our users have sent - and you yourself are in the Telegram group and have seen all of them.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129678#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=56758392
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129678#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=56763058
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129678#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=56763319