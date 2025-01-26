Golden Scorpion MT4

1

Golden Scorpion EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that.

This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings.

This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal.

MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129678


Benefits :

  • Not a Grid or Martingale
  • It supports SL and TP
  • Risk management in two forms fixed volume or fixed risk
  • Prop Firm Ready
  • Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)


    Strategy : 

    • A_MODE >>>                                   High Risk      >> A_MODE + B_MODE + C_MODE
    • B_MODE >>>>> Combine >>>>> Average Risk       >> B_MODE + C_MODE
    • C_MODE >>>                                  Low Risk       >> B_MODE | C_MODE


    How To Back test : 

    • Run back test and enable XAUUSD or GOLD metal
    • Set the Time frame to 1H
    • Enable all three strategies : A_MODE – B_MODE – C_MODE 
    • Set your risk in two ways [ % ] (based on Balance) or [fix] (fixed Volume)

    Brokers And Prop firms :

    • IC Market - Cash Account (Broker)
    • Robo Forex (Broker)
    • Alpari - ECN Account (Broker)
    • FXIFY (Prop firm)
    • Trading funds (Prop firm)

    You can use this EA to overcome the challenge : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633


    Specifications :

     Pair   XAUUSD, GOLD
     Timeframe  Any    
     Strategies  A_MODE – B_MODE – C_MODE
     Deposit  $ 500 (USD)
     Settings  Default
     Digits  2 - 3
     Leverage  > 1:100
     Account Type  Any - Hedging - Low Spread - ECN
     VPS  24 / 7


    Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer :

    Like other EAs it will have losing trades - or periods of losses - if you cant tolerate them then this EA is not for you.

    All risk minimization steps have been taken and no one can promise you a guaranteed profit.

    Past performance dose not guarantee future results.


    Warnings : 

    • The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
    • By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.
    Jonathan Bastide
    591
    Jonathan Bastide 2025.05.26 21:44 
     

    See first comment, first day and all trades hit stop loss. will change review if any better

    update 16/08/2025: First, no signal from author, second, from the beginning, this EA doesnt make any profits, or at least keeps the balance at breakeven or lower. I've tried many brokers and none of them are profitable

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2159
    開発者からの返信 Rahman Pavaleh 2025.05.27 06:28
    Dear friend, you have only purchased the EA for 1 day and the next day you register a Rewive and claim to make a profit?
    Which EA is there in the store that is profitable every day? Loss is also part of the game!! As mentioned in the product description: Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer: Read this section carefully - To evaluate a trading system, you should consider a period of 3 to 6 months. By the way, the trading history you posted in the comments section is not correct - so why are there no profitable trades in that history? I'll post the full history myself, check it out. Nothing will change with your negative Rewive - because we have the documentation that our users have sent - and you yourself are in the Telegram group and have seen all of them.
    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129678#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=56758392
    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129678#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=56763058
    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129678#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=56763319
    レビューに返信