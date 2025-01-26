Golden Scorpion MT4

1

Golden Scorpion EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that.

This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings.

This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal.

MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129678


Benefits :

  • Not a Grid or Martingale
  • It supports SL and TP
  • Risk management in two forms fixed volume or fixed risk
  • Prop Firm Ready
  • Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)


    Strategy : 

    • A_MODE >>>                                   High Risk      >> A_MODE + B_MODE + C_MODE
    • B_MODE >>>>> Combine >>>>> Average Risk       >> B_MODE + C_MODE
    • C_MODE >>>                                  Low Risk       >> B_MODE | C_MODE


    How To Back test : 

    • Run back test and enable XAUUSD or GOLD metal
    • Set the Time frame to 1H
    • Enable all three strategies : A_MODE – B_MODE – C_MODE 
    • Set your risk in two ways [ % ] (based on Balance) or [fix] (fixed Volume)

    Brokers And Prop firms :

    • IC Market - Cash Account (Broker)
    • Robo Forex (Broker)
    • Alpari - ECN Account (Broker)
    • FXIFY (Prop firm)
    • Trading funds (Prop firm)

    You can use this EA to overcome the challenge : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633


    Specifications :

     Pair   XAUUSD, GOLD
     Timeframe  Any    
     Strategies  A_MODE – B_MODE – C_MODE
     Deposit  $ 500 (USD)
     Settings  Default
     Digits  2 - 3
     Leverage  > 1:100
     Account Type  Any - Hedging - Low Spread - ECN
     VPS  24 / 7


    Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer :

    Like other EAs it will have losing trades - or periods of losses - if you cant tolerate them then this EA is not for you.

    All risk minimization steps have been taken and no one can promise you a guaranteed profit.

    Past performance dose not guarantee future results.


    Warnings : 

    • The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
    • By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.






    Önerilen ürünler
    St MA
    Ting Fung Ku
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Trend Trading with signal based on Moving Average Indicator (Fast MA, Slow MA (in) and Slow MA (out)) Fast MA crossover Slow MA (in) to open order, and Fast MA crossover Slow MA (out) to close order Suggested to trade all 28 pairs currencies in combination of USD, EUR , AUD, CAD, CHF, GBP, NZD and JPY with  a same magic number , and use Take Profit by Magic No Recommended Timeframe: H1 Minimal recommended deposit: USD $1000 per 0.01 lot (28 pairs currencies) As Strategy Tester of MT4 cannot back
    Datrada
    Letiks Business Engineering
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This Expert Advisor takes a look at the market each day and try to study the market direction using the candle formation at a specific time of that day, and based on its conclusions it places trades in opposite directions and wait for the market to trigger either (Buy or Sell) of the directions. Once a direction is triggered, it focuses on that trade until it hits its targets. As such, trades are one per time and runs until a complete predefined circle of profit or loss is reached before another
    Raging Daemon
    Chi Sum Poon
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Raging Demon This EA can place stop orders on both sides up to 1 second before the news release. Please try the demo live version yourself to see what happens first. Use it at your own risk; I do not recommend gambling. The screenshots show actual results from the U.S. non-farm payroll data. It's all real. I tried it three times before daring to share it. It is possible to lose. But winning once can offset 4-5 losses. You can trade major news events on Friday at 8:30(HKT). I've traded CPI, I
    Chefs Arbitrage
    Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Chefs Arbitrage is the Professional EA that uses Bollinger band RSI and stochastic to determine price Action. I have implemented a lot of features and systems in this EA in order to improve its overall performance. MACD as optional filter to boost the  3 additional trading strategies in the Chefs Arbitrage which increase the total profit. The EA has optional features like Advanced Time Management system, Notification System, Friday Exit System, Advanced News Filter and i have added additional p
    Ego Prime
    Victor Chukwuebuka Okeke
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Ego Prime – Smart Trend & Reversal Scalping EA Ego Prime is a powerful and adaptive Expert Advisor designed to follow market trends while strategically capturing potential reversals using an advanced scalping technique. This EA leverages precise entry logic to ride strong trends and dynamically adjusts to market conditions, ensuring maximum profitability with minimal drawdown. Key Features: Trend-Following Core: Identifies and follows strong trends for high-probability trades. Reversal Scalp
    HFT Passing Prop EA
    Rahman Pavaleh
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633 Blogs:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335 Download Set File:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels
    Lemon Cat Scalper Free
    Chun Wan Yeung
    2 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Lemon Cat Scalper Free Version. The ideal time frame of this EA is M15, however lower timeframes are also suitable.  I mainly used M15 and M5 for backtesting. This EA simply uses previous bars to determine the position for opening orders.  It uses a very special strategy for defending losing positions, and it has passed 10 years backtest for most symbols.  This EA is mostly suitable for EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD and NZD/CAD, however other symbols are
    FREE
    Vision Fx v
    Samuel Nancwat Isaac
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing the Vision fx EA, a sophisticated trading robot designed to capitalize on the dynamic interplay of short-term and long-term reversal patterns within the Forex market. Unlike other robots, this EA avoids grid, or arbitrage strategies, ensuring a secure and calculated trading experience. Perfect for traders of all backgrounds, whether seasoned or beginners, the vision fx EA accommodates all skill levels. This versatile trading system comes packed with features, including guarding aga
    GoldAlgo Breaker MT4
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GoldAlgo Breaker EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT5 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144973 "GoldAlgo Breaker"  [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/
    DowAlgo Breaker MT4
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT5 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145606 "DowAlgo Breaker" [$ 150 > Next price > $ 175] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/23
    Best Win EA
    Chun Kit Lee
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Spacial § Two System in this EA,Normal System is a Trend tradeing ， Contrarian System is a martingale . § The Trend trade add order increase profit. § Have a simple CCY Power system. § Recording of top price & reach a certain distance reopen order. § Can Set the Time setting use on night scalper. This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, , or any symbols you like. Defaults setting are not optimized for any symbols, please find your own se
    King Ai Storm Breakout
    Choi Wing Leung
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The brand new and powerful expert advisor using the breakout strategy is presented by KING.Ai. The characteristic of Tiny Drawdown making it one of the best EA in the market . When you trade with 1 lots, the drawdown is just as low as 16%. If you trade with 0.1 lots, the drawdown is even lowered to 6% . It was the breakout strategy composed by J.Granville Rules , with a “secret formula”. The average winning rate is up high to 80% , contributed by the extraordinary breakout strategy. Breakout str
    Momentum Multiple
    Bogdan Mihail Moise
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Hi and welcome to  Momentum Multiple,  The EA   does not use martingale or grid.   It only enters a trade with     active orders  and  uses a stop loss   for each trade! This expert advisor works by comparing signals from Momentum indicators, more specifically the following :  the relation between average Momentum - The current value  -  A specified user threshold (MomentumTrigger = 100 by Default). The number of bars taken in calculation for average and current Momentum can be changed by user
    GBP Miner Pro MT4
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GBP Miner Pro EA   is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on   Price And Time   theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful   Money Management   and   Position Management   system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the   GBPUSD   currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199] MT5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143143  Blog :   https://
    HF PropFirmFastPass
    Wong Sze Wai
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
    Hunting Cat Scalper
    Pak Hong Poon
    4.69 (13)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Hunting Cat Scalper is a fully automated trading robot on mainly USDJPY. It well identifies potential breakout levels in certain price patterns and then trades along with the breakouts.  A FREE copy of Superdog Pro is gifted along with the purchase of Hunting Cat Scalper. Contact me for further details and conditions. Current Price: $349 --> (Next price $449) Live signal: Set C (with trailing stop):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2231094 Main Features Identifies breakout levels in price patter
    Five Star Galaxy
    Lee Ka Ying
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    According to my 18+ years of trading experience, it is too naive to believe that you will get rich by buying a junk EA and let it run automatically without any fundamental knowledge in investment. For those who want to be serious about investing they should buy this EA and train themselves as professional traders with appropriate minimal intervention to the EA. User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders plac
    Magic Leo
    Lui Shuk Ting
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This is a   trading robot   to work on the   forex market . It uses a very special indicator trend and grid system that will bring you excellent results.   Backtest Now!    Special   OFFER   for this week     Discount price - $58. Next price $149.   BUY NOW!!! Backtest You can run the backtest from   2010.01.01   to   2021.03.01 , mainly in the   EURUSD   pair and preferably in H1 timeframe to do it faster. Use the default parameters, as shown in the below. Recommendations for effective
    Phoenix Alpha Pro EA
    Justice Chinemelum Clement
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is based on Price Action combined with some powerful strategy and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, price action, and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned previously. Phoenix Alpha Pro EA can trade any account size it does not use any risky strategy like martingale or grid. It uses a fix stop loss for every trade. However, an ECN BROKER with Low spread Is highly
    Binary Hedger FV
    Ayman Magdy
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    introduction: Hello, I present to you the advanced and final version of the "Binary Hedger FV" Expert Advisor. I won't delve into extensive details about the EA's concept, as I've covered all the information in the initial version or what can be referred to as the EA's trial version, accessible through the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93688?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page In this presented version, you have a comprehensive and complete release that incorporates all
    ForexEagle
    Hadj Ahmed Slimani
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ForexEagle - Elevate Your Trading Experience to New Heights Ready to revolutionize your trading game? Introducing ForexEagle, the ultimate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to dominate the GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD markets on the M5 timeframe. With a winning combination of advanced Price Action strategy and trend detection algorithm, ForexEagle is your go-to tool for unlocking the full potential of GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD trading. The EA operates during specific hours, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM. G
    News Scalps
    Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
    Awesome Scalper Pro
    Nga Ngan Wan
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Trading Algorithm: Awesome Scalper Pro utilizes the William Percentage Range (W%R) indicator to identify oversold or overbought entry points. A flexible grid system is incorporated to recover from losing positions. This system is designed to trade only at designated oversold or overbought levels. Furthermore, safety mechanisms such as hedging, drawdown reduction, and timeframe adjustments are implemented to minimize drawdown. Live Signal : Running over 17 months, Tickmill account starting with
    PipJet
    Mohamed Marwen Tabassi
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PipJet MT4 EA    is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Its advanced price action based algorithm is trying to predict next candle's direction and opens (or not) the appropriate trade. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions.  Requirements Optimized to work with GBPUSD  Timeframe M1. Recommended deposit is $250 for initial lot set to 0.01 , $2500 for initial lot set to 0.10. Any Broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Com
    WOW Dash M16 Trend Pro Ai Robot
    Nirundorn Promphao
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M1-D1 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M1-D1 Strategies Close by Money Profit  - Close Total Open Profit, Close Total Open Profit Short, Close Total Open Profit Long, Close Profit/Loss Today MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. Ne
    Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
    Mikhail Pigolkin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Reversal Overlap Bot is an automated trading strategy. No technical indicators are used in the work. At the beginning of trading, the first order is placed in a certain direction (at your option). When you open a new candle, this order is closed if it is in profit. Otherwise, the next order opens in the opposite direction. Orders are closed when profit is reached. If there are unprofitable orders on the chart, the robot will close one of them. When closing loss-making orders, the profit covers t
    KT COG Robot
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
    EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
    Ruslan Pishun
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
    Super Turbo AI
    Adeniyi Adedipe
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Super Turbo AI is a Multi Currency Trading Robot which has been carefully designed and rigorously tested for successful and consistent long term trading activities with each trade been potentially profitable. The over twelve years Optimization and back testing stages have both been well completed and default setting is best suited to the EURUSD pair. Attached also is the same EURUSD setting which can continually be used for months and even years to come (please visit the Comments section to dow
    Lemon Cat Scalper
    Chun Wan Yeung
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Lemon Cat Scalper The most suitable time frame of this EA would be M15 or even lower, I mainly use M15 or M5 for back testing. This EA use previous number of bars to determine the position during opening orders.     More, this EA use a very special strategy for defending, and it can pass 10 years back test for some symbols.   This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD, or any symbols you like. Defaults setting are not optimized
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.77 (22)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (170)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Büyüme Doğrulandı
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.39 (36)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.43 (21)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
    GbpUsd Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (90)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (8)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    EA Forex Scalper
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
    Daytrade Pro Algo
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Lansman Promosyonu: Mevcut fiyattan sınırlı sayıda kopya mevcuttur Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın!   (2 ticaret hesabı için) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro Algo'ya hoş geldiniz!   Yıllarca piyasaları inceledikten ve farklı stratejiler programladıktan sonra, iyi bir ticaret sisteminin ihtiyaç duyduğu her şeye sahip bir algoritma buldum: Broker bağımsızdır Bağımsız y
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
    AI Gold Sniper
    Ho Tuan Thang
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (17)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
    Waka Waka EA
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.31 (48)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
    M1 Gold Scalper
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    "M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
    Bitcoin Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.69 (64)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
    Gold Trend Scalping MT4
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
    Sequoia v4
    Yvan Musatov
    1 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
    Dynamic Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ️ Zaten Boring Pips EA sahibisiniz? Ekstra %30 indirim hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rusya–Uk
    MM Flip CodePro
    Allistair Kabelo Mandow
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    "MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
    Scipio Gold Bot
    Stefano Frisetti
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
    Rango Gold MT4
    Mehdi Safar
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The price of this expert will increase with each update. Rango Gold EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on XAUUSD(Gold) . Advantages : Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it News filter to protect account when publishing news. Spread filter to protect against fluctuations i
    Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot
    Harsh Tiwari
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    A gold trading expert advisor is a sophisticated software program designed to analyze market trends and execute trades on behalf of the user in the gold market. This type of expert advisor utilizes advanced algorithms to identify profitable trading opportunities and make decisions based on pre-defined criteria and parameters. The gold trading expert advisor is capable of monitoring the gold market 24/7, identifying potential entry and exit points, managing risk levels, and executing trades aut
    Neon Trade MT4
    Evgeniy Ilin
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tüccar için minimum riskle, uzun vadeli ve gerçekçi kazanç sağlamayı amaçlayan karmaşık bir yaklaşımın özü. Temelde, birbirini etkili bir şekilde güçlendiren ileri seviyedeki ticaret konseptleri ve makine öğrenimi bulunmaktadır. Bir diğer benzersiz özellik ise sistemi optimize etmeye gerek olmamasıdır, çünkü bu işlev benim sunucularıma yüklenmiştir. Sistem, minimum kayıplarla ve uzun süreli pozisyon koruma ile muhafazakar ve uzun vadeli ticaret gerçekleştirir. ÜCRETSİZ DENEMEK .SET dosyaları ti
    AI Indices Scalper
    Ho Tuan Thang
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üye var . 10 KOPYADA SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Daha sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  IC Markets:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2321981 AI Endeks Scalper   NASDAQ100 (USTEC) ticareti için GPT-4o'dan yararlanır ve hassas koparma scalping'i gerçekleştirmek için bir   Transformatör tabanlı sinir mimarisi   kullanır. Sistem şunları entegre eder: Çap
    Titan Gold AI
    Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
    1 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Titan Gold AI – Expert Advisor للتداول الآلي تنويه : الأداء السابق أو الأهداف الافتراضية لا تضمن النتائج المستقبلية. التداول في الأسواق المالية ينطوي على مخاطر، وقد يؤدي إلى خسارة رأس المال. يُنصح باستخدام إدارة مخاطر مناسبة واختبار الإكسبيرت على حساب تجريبي قبل التداول الحقيقي. الميزات الأساسية : يعمل على جميع أزواج العملات بما في ذلك الذهب (XAUUSD). فلترة ذكية لجلسات التداول: آسيا – لندن – نيويورك. إدارة أموال ديناميكية تناسب الحسابات الصغيرة والكبيرة. دعم Trailing Stop وحماية متقدمة
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.5 (10)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    BTC Miner Pro MT5
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    BTC Miner Pro   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for BITCOIN or BTCUSD . MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149981 "BTC Miner Pro" [$ 199 > Next price > $ 225]  Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channe
    HFT Passing Prop EA MT5
    Rahman Pavaleh
    4.11 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119512 Blogs:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335 Download Set File:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/
    GBP Miner Pro MT5
    Rahman Pavaleh
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 199 > Next price > $ 225] MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
    GoldAlgo Breaker MT4
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GoldAlgo Breaker EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT5 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144973 "GoldAlgo Breaker"  [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/
    Golden Scorpion MT5
    Rahman Pavaleh
    4.2 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Golden Scorpion EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that. This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
    HFT Passing Prop EA
    Rahman Pavaleh
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633 Blogs:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335 Download Set File:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels
    GBP Miner Pro MT4
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GBP Miner Pro EA   is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on   Price And Time   theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful   Money Management   and   Position Management   system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the   GBPUSD   currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199] MT5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143143  Blog :   https://
    DowAlgo Breaker MT4
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT5 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145606 "DowAlgo Breaker" [$ 150 > Next price > $ 175] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/23
    BTC Miner Pro MT4
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    BTC Miner Pro   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for   BITCOIN   or   BTCUSD . MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149982 "BTC Miner Pro" [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199] Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/c
    GoldAlgo Breaker MT5
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GoldAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144974 "GoldAlgo Breaker"  [$ 199 > Next price > $ 225] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
    DowAlgo Breaker MT5
    Rahman Pavaleh
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145607 "DowAlgo Breaker" [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/23
    Filtrele:
    Jonathan Bastide
    585
    Jonathan Bastide 2025.05.26 21:44 
     

    See first comment, first day and all trades hit stop loss. will change review if any better

    update 16/08/2025: First, no signal from author, second, from the beginning, this EA doesnt make any profits, or at least keeps the balance at breakeven or lower. I've tried many brokers and none of them are profitable

    Rahman Pavaleh
    1877
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Rahman Pavaleh 2025.05.27 06:28
    Dear friend, you have only purchased the EA for 1 day and the next day you register a Rewive and claim to make a profit?
    Which EA is there in the store that is profitable every day? Loss is also part of the game!! As mentioned in the product description: Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer: Read this section carefully - To evaluate a trading system, you should consider a period of 3 to 6 months. By the way, the trading history you posted in the comments section is not correct - so why are there no profitable trades in that history? I'll post the full history myself, check it out. Nothing will change with your negative Rewive - because we have the documentation that our users have sent - and you yourself are in the Telegram group and have seen all of them.
    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129678#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=56758392
    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129678#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=56763058
    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129678#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=56763319
    İncelemeye yanıt