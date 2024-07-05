HFT Passing Prop EA MT5

4.11
HFT Passing Prop EA is a fully automatic robot.
It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading (within minutes).

With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely.


    MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119512

    Blogs: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335

    Download Set File: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020


    Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp

    Note: If you have any problems running it, please message me.

    Back test:

    • Symbol: US30

    • Timeframe: M1

    • Modeling: 1-minute OHLC (Not tick-by-tick) 


    Key Features:

    • Does not use Martingale, Hedge, or Grid strategies.

    • No VPS required (but VPS can be used if you prefer)

    • All settings are fully accessible to the user.

    • Unlimited support for beginners.

    • Usable on all timeframes.

    • Primary symbol tested: US30 (can be adapted per prop firm requirements)


    Important Notes and Recommendations:

    • We are not responsible for the policies or results of any Prop Firm; you should perform your own due diligence.

    • This EA is designed to assist with passing Prop Firm challenges, not as a guaranteed solution for live funded accounts. Use at your own risk.

    • Beware of internet scams. The sale of this product is valid only through MQL5 and the official website. We are not responsible for purchases made via other channels.

    • Before purchasing, ensure your account and broker permit HFT-style trading and that your broker's rules do not block rapid-succession orders.


    Warnings : 

    • The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
    • By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.


    Reviews 12
    Brendan Hajduk
    152
    Brendan Hajduk 2025.09.04 20:18 
     

    Super service, great ea 100% recomend

    Jurgen Arapi
    53
    Jurgen Arapi 2025.09.04 14:12 
     

    The Best EA

    abuaman
    111
    abuaman 2025.08.22 13:54 
     

    Recently I bought this. I am a beginner and I am still learning how it works. But their team helped me pass my EDEN funded account. I am satisfied with their support. Once I have enough money, I am planning to buy their other products as well. Thanks again.

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    Filter:
    elkonsis
    281
    elkonsis 2026.07.24 08:24 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2715
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2026.07.24 08:28
    Thank you, my friend.
    [Deleted] 2026.01.15 15:52 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2715
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2026.01.25 12:55
    Hello my friend. Thank you for your purchase. We have replied to you and are waiting. . .
    Brendan Hajduk
    152
    Brendan Hajduk 2025.09.04 20:18 
     

    Super service, great ea 100% recomend

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2715
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2025.09.05 06:37
    Thank you, my friend.
    Jurgen Arapi
    53
    Jurgen Arapi 2025.09.04 14:12 
     

    The Best EA

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2715
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2025.09.04 14:13
    Thank you, my friend.
    abuaman
    111
    abuaman 2025.08.22 13:54 
     

    Recently I bought this. I am a beginner and I am still learning how it works. But their team helped me pass my EDEN funded account. I am satisfied with their support. Once I have enough money, I am planning to buy their other products as well. Thanks again.

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2715
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2025.08.22 13:58
    Thank you, my friend.
    Dende John
    143
    Dende John 2025.08.14 14:01 
     

    c'est robots c'est du pire arnaque, je l'ai acheter est a l'heure de son ouverture il m'a fait cramé tout l'argent qui etait dans le compte propfirm fundednext... pour commencé quand vous essayé de le bactesté deja avec les tick réel ou tick par tick en mt5, le robot ne fait que perdre et le 11 minute OHLC ne reflète pas la réalité du vrais marché mais plustot juste l'ouverture et la fermeture de la bougie. donc fait très attention de ne pas tombé dans ce piège

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2715
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2025.08.15 10:06
    Have you read the product description? Do you know that this robot is designed only to pass the Prop Challenge and is not useful for other accounts!!
    We have stated all this in the product description!! Is Funded Next listed as a supported company for this robot? We have listed in the description which companies are supported - It is your mistake to have activated an HFT robot on a simple account - Please send me the historical documentation.
    Marcus Vinicius
    137
    Marcus Vinicius 2025.07.18 21:12 
     

    2 horas e ja estava passada a conta we funds 100k e agora vou pra cime deles com tudo com o GOLDEN SCORPION..........e so agradeço ao Rahman pela atencao e por criar essas EAS que nos da a oportunidade de comer uma boa parte dessa fatia do bolo.

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2715
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2025.07.19 05:06
    Thank you, my friend.
    tyler76
    140
    tyler76 2025.04.24 03:34 
     

    I passed 8 HFT prop firms just in one day. This EA works perfect. Then I use golden scorpion EA for funded accounts. Perfect one stop shopping from Rahman. From pass the challenge and steady profit for funded account! And he always there for help. Thank you my friend!

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2715
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2025.04.24 07:10
    Thank you my friend - you are our loyal customer.
    xigercompany1
    30
    xigercompany1 2025.04.10 14:46 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2715
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2025.04.10 14:58
    Thank you
    Tibor Hartmut Sturm
    1991
    Tibor Hartmut Sturm 2025.03.19 13:37 
     

    Well, what should I write... 100k TopStepFx HFT Challenge. 1st day - Challenge lost. 5.700 USD losses. Then the Seller says, it is not in his list (never mentioned it in the text) and it is not an hft challenge (bs) and so on. Stay away from this ea. I lost my Challenge and then I did a test on a Admiral Demo and lost there too 3,5k within minutes. I was a HFT Challenge and this seller doesn´t even see that. Again: With the HFT Bot from Dilwyn Tng I PASSED a hft challenge from this Prop Firm. Stay away from him, because he is looking for false excuses of this weak EA

    Update: 31.03.2025 -- After another 3 days of testing this weak EA with Admiral Markets he made a few trades, but ALL IN LOSS! Whoever made these five star reviews: I hardly think they are bought from fiverr or so. This EA is a total waste of money. Proven!

    Update 27.05.2025 -- I tested the EA again with an HFT PROP FIRM and lost everything within the first day. I don´t believe that these reviews are real. The seller is not kind nor supportive. I smell scam.

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2715
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2025.07.27 10:44
    Thanks for your feedback Your account does not support HFT - because the profit is different for each trade In HFT accounts the profit should be fixed, not variable - I have requested documentation from you in a private message, but you have not sent me anything.
    727887
    47
    727887 2025.01.18 13:19 
     

    The product worked as described. And its support has been answering me full time. I recommend this product to everyone.

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2715
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2025.01.18 13:34
    Thank you
    bevanlinv
    155
    bevanlinv 2025.01.15 07:33 
     

    This seller is one of the kindest and most supportive individuals I have ever encountered on this platform. From testing the robot to helping me troubleshoot why it initially didn’t work properly, he not only listened to my situation but also assisted me in reaching out to the prop firm for information and investigation. And, of course, I successfully passed an HFT challenge within an hour! Once again, thank you very much for the exceptional service, dedication, and professionalism. I highly recommend this seller to anyone seeking quality and support! (*Just be extra careful of the chart suffix and the brokers each individual prop firm uses to prevent any unnecessary losses during the challenge)

    Rahman Pavaleh
    2715
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2025.01.15 09:09
    Thank you
    Reply to review