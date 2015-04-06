Looser61

This EA just for fun, EA high risk, full margin. Just use this for fun not for getting money. For better performance please combined with best your SMC knowledge.

Don't injecting just lets your money gone, enjoy wait the best moment to trade in your main account.

The secret idea is manual setting only buy or sell following trend signal from ai or followed signal, 
this EA would only trade on low or high price momentum. Make cut loss decision is better to maintain drawdown.

This EA bot using CCI, RSI, MACD

Just use default parameter, optimizing your RSI for another pair, please use ECN, because this EA using M1 time frame.


This EA does not have live signal, just BT and have fun. Don't get so serious, just see the grid on your screen.

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EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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OborBod
Suharmoko
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This Ea based momentum with rsi, macd, atr, demmarker etc. This EA not designed running yearly, just test monthly with BEP target, need your analytical skills for best time to start this EA not in random condition. No Stoploss, Manual Cut or Floating, need to cut on full slot. Reach me after your purchase, Thank You. This Ea version using for netting with high risk, leveling lot from 0.01, use this tool if your money not very priceless. Channels Mql5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/oborpaw
Hybrid Coco EA
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Hybrid Coco EA  is a modern, tropical-themed automated trading system that blends simplicity with high-performance market technology. Inspired by the balance and clarity of a fresh young coconut, this EA delivers smooth and powerful trading using momentum-based indicators  instead of traditional candle engines. Built for gold and major forex pairs, Hybrid Coco uses multi-layered momentum analysis  to detect early trend bursts, continuation waves, and exhaustion points—giving traders strong, cle
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