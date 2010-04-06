Price action Telegram

Price action Telegram is designed to follow the price while away from the trading terminal. There is no need to remember how the name of the currency is spelled correctly, those currencies on which expert is installed are available, because the trader does not jump aimlessly from currency to currency, he knows what he wants and what he is waiting for.

Through telegram, you can work with any timeframe and currency on which the expert is installed. You will always be aware of the market situation at the time you need. The main work takes place in the terminal when the trader is preparing for the next day. It exposes its levels and trend lines. On the levels, you can add a description of the level and / or your thoughts on what needs to be done to achieve this level.

To create a signal are used:

  • Horizontal lines
  • Vertical lines
  • Trend lines
  • Moving average
Price action Telegram allows you to:

  • Receive messages via telegram about reaching the level designated by the user in the trading terminal
  • Get information about the level (user comments)
  • Get information about moving average crossovers
  • Open trades except for pending orders
  • Close deals, delete pending orders
  • Change trades (change StopLoss and Takeprofit levels)
  • Get information about open orders
  • Get account information
  • Get a screenshot of the level reached
  • Get a screenshot of a closed deal
Parameters used in Price action Telegram:

  1. Bot's token - a unique code of your telegram bot (instructions for creating in the description)
  2. ChatID - Chat number to which messages and screenshots will be sent (instructions for obtaining ChatID in the description)
  3. Screenshot width - width of the screenshot window in pixels
  4. Screenshot height - screenshot window height in pixels
  5. Start bar - Number of the first visible bar on the screenshot. If the value is 0, then the screenshot is taken from the current first visible bar. If the value is not specified, or a negative value is specified, then a screenshot of the end of the chart is taken, taking into account the right indent.
  6. Screen Scale - The scale of the graph displayed on the screenshot. It can take a value from 0 to 5. If the value is not specified, or a negative value is specified, then the current chart scale is used.
  7. Turn ON/OFF Moving average - turn on the signal for the price to reach the moving average (true-enable / false - disable)
    1. MA period - parameter for the moving average that gives a signal (if parameter 7 = true)
    2. MA shift - parameter for the moving average that gives a signal (if parameter 7 = true)
    3. MA method - parameter for moving average signal (if parameter 7 = true)
    4. MA price type - parameter for the moving average that gives a signal (if parameter 7 = true)
  8. Line's color under price - color of the line under the price
  9. Line's color above price - color of the line above the price
  10. Tracking line - the name of the line that the indicator will follow. The name can be anything.


Indicator operation after installation on the chart:

Tracking horizontal levels - just put a horizontal line on the chart. If the line has changed color to the one specified in the settings, and/or the line name has become equal to the price at which this line is set, it means that the indicator has accepted this line and is tracking it.

For vertical lines - you need to put a vertical line on the chart, go to the line properties and change the name of the line to the one that is in the tracking line settings (default is "signal"). The line should change its name on the next incoming tick, adding a number to the name.

For trend lines - put a trend line, change the name of the line to the one that is in the tracking line settings (default is "signal"). The line will change its name to include a number, confirming that the line has been added to the list of tracked objects by the indicator.



The program can be supplemented with functions or information if necessary and a large number of requests.

It should be mentioned that in order to work, it is necessary that the terminal is available, either on a computer or on a remote server - VPS.

Comments and suggestions are welcome.

The video instruction is accompanied by subtitles - do not forget to turn them on while watching.

Prodotti consigliati
Looser61
Suharmoko
Experts
This EA just for fun, EA high risk, full margin. Just use this for fun not for getting money. Don't injecting just lets your money gone, enjoy wait the best moment to trade in your main account. The secret idea is manual setting only buy or sell following trend signal from ai or followed signal, this EA would only trade on low or high price momentum. Make cut loss decision is better to maintain drawdown. This EA bot using CCI, RSI, MACD Just use default parameter, optimizing your RSI for another
FREE
Closing Assistant Eval MT4
FEATrading OÜ
Utilità
Closing Assistant Eval MT4 Streamline trade management with this efficient tool - close multiple trades instantly with a single click. Designed for fast exits in volatile market conditions, it ensures quick action when every second counts. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops. Trading Assistant - Visual trade configuration with automatic risk calculations.
FREE
Break Even Trailing EA
Etsushi Ishizuka
Utilità
Break Even Trailing EA | Automazione di Breakeven e Trailing Stop Break Even Trailing EA è un Expert Advisor (EA) utilitario per MetaTrader 4/5, progettato per automatizzare la protezione dei profitti nel trading manuale. Questo strumento gestisce automaticamente il rischio e la protezione dei guadagni dopo le tue entrate manuali, rendendo il trading più efficiente e meno stressante. Offre due logiche di protezione dei profitti completamente configurabili , utilizzabili separatamente o in combin
FREE
ScoutFX Panel
Kalinka Capital OU
5 (1)
Utilità
Il pannello ScoutFX è stato creato per rendere più facile il trading per i trader che fanno trading di mani e prendono le proprie decisioni sull'ingresso nel mercato. Questo pannello di trading è un assistente nel processo decisionale, indicando la scelta, l'umore della maggior parte dei trader. Utilizzando i dati presentati, il trader può facilmente decidere la direzione per entrare nel mercato o apportare modifiche alla sua strategia utilizzando i dati del pannello ScoutFX come correttivi o a
FREE
Magic Number Auto Close With Breakeven Demo
Darius Botha
Utilità
A Utility used for accounts with multiple open positions with Magic numbers added via Expert Advisors or manually. The Utility closes specific Magic number open positions when a certain profit in currency $ has been reached. The Utility also closes specific Magic numbers open positions with a break-even feature when the Expert Advisors or manually a certain amount of open positions has been placed. The Utility also closes all buy stops and sell stops when the "Take profit sum $" has been reache
FREE
The Super Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilità
The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Robi Auto
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Robi Auto Expert Advisor works using sharp tick movements. It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency will be. The uniqueness of the Expert Advisor is that it can be run on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the se
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Indicatori
Scopo principale: "Pin Bars" è progettato per rilevare automaticamente le barre dei pin sui grafici dei mercati finanziari. Una barra pin è una candela con un corpo caratteristico e una lunga coda, che può segnalare un'inversione di tendenza o una correzione. Come funziona: L'indicatore analizza ogni candela sul grafico, determinando la dimensione del corpo, della coda e del naso della candela. Quando viene rilevata una barra pin corrispondente a parametri predefiniti, l'indicatore la segna su
FREE
Prop Trade Assistant
Michal Hrubes
Utilità
Prop Trade Assistant — Smart Prop Account Manager Overview Prop Trade Assistant is a utility designed for traders using prop firm accounts (e.g., FTMO, MFF, The Funded Trader, MyForexFunds, etc.). It functions as a risk management tool and dashboard, providing real-time tracking of drawdown, current PnL, profit targets, and other account metrics. Features Calculates profit and loss based on lot size, stop loss (SL), take profit (TP), and break-even (BE) Accepts input values in pips, currency
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Utilità
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FREE
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Experts
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
Lot and Risk Calculator
Siddharam Gaddi
Utilità
Set your Entry Stop-loss and Profit with Lot size calculator in one click. We designed this EA to calculate Lot size automatically based on Risk percentage on Account balance Reward options are alliable to  1:1 , 1:2 , 1:3 cancel not executed trader at one single click. Don't need to go to any position calculator or any lot size calculator get your lot size based on candle price action.
EA New Zealand Bank
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Utilità
EA New Zealand Bank - Automated Trading for NZDUSD Instructions: Compatible brokers: TICKMILL, TitanFX, IcMarkets, FXPig. Symbol: NZDUSD. Recommended account type: LOW SPREAD. Timeframe: 1 HOUR. Please note that I do not recommend using this expert advisor with any broker outside the list. It has been specifically developed and tested for optimal performance with the mentioned brokers and symbol. To get started, I recommend testing the strategy on a demo account. Conduct a thorough strategy test
FREE
Neonplox Trade Manager
Mr Roberto Carlos Ferreira Silva
Utilità
n3oNpLoX Trade Manager Market Order. Stop Order. Limit Order. To help you Place trades based on the amount of Money in Dollars you want to risk. As it will show in the screenshots you can calculate the right Lot size for the money you want to risk. Calculates Lot Size based on the distance between Stop Loss and Entry Point. 5 Options for TP - (1RR,2RR,3RR,4RR,5RR) It will help you manage your risk and Place trades with the correct Lot Size. So you will not over expose yourself and your money
FREE
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilità
EasyTradePad – Pannello di trading per MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad   è uno strumento per il trading manuale e semi-automatico. Il pannello consente una rapida gestione di ordini e posizioni, nonché calcoli di gestione del rischio con un solo clic. Caratteristiche del pannello: Apri e chiudi le negoziazioni con rischio predefinito (% o valuta di deposito) Imposta SL e TP in punti, percentuali o valori monetari Calcola automaticamente il rapporto rischio/rendimento Sposta lo stop loss al pareggio C
Skull Per
Che Jeib Che Said
4 (1)
Experts
Skull Per https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This is a fully functional Expert Advisor. It is intended for trading major currency pairs with small spread. It uses scalping technique for quick profit and easy to use with simple input parameters. Input Max Spread:  maximum spread allowable for trading. Magic No: unique expert number. Lot: size of lot. Lot Multiplier: size of subsequent lot by multiplication. Take Profit: take profit in pips. Stop Loss: stop loss in pips. Trail
FREE
Fundamental News Panel
Sackaria Nakamela
Utilità
The strategy used by this trading robot is placing stop orders (Pending) before the news event. The news event release time can be accessed from investment.com an app that the trader must download from play store into his/her mobile device. The robot places two stop orders, a Buy Stop and Sell Stop at the same time at least  two minutes before news release time. For example, if the news release time is 15:30, the pending orders will be opened at 15:28(see how to insert the news time at screensho
FREE
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilità
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Session Map
Sara Sabaghi
Indicatori
Indicatore di sessione Ziwox World Map per MetaTrader 4 Porta la consapevolezza del mercato globale direttamente nei tuoi grafici! Il nostro indicatore World Map Session mostra una mappa mondiale in tempo reale come sfondo del tuo grafico MT4, perfettamente sincronizzata con la sessione di trading corrente. Funzionalità principali: Sincronizzazione della sessione in tempo reale : vedi esattamente dove ti trovi nella timeline globale; la candela corrente è allineata alla sua posizione sulla mappa
FREE
NeuroExtMT4
Dmytryi Voitukhov
Experts
https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1516213 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for
FREE
Discret Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Discret Trader è un robot commerciale progettato per generare profitti giornalieri nel mercato dei cambi. Discret Trader è perfetto per coloro che vogliono iniziare con pochi soldi e fare trading automatico. Con una perdita minima e un'elevata precisione di oltre il 95%, Discret Trader è stato appositamente progettato come piattaforma di trading automatico con rischio minimo e opportunità di profitto elevate. Discret Trader è un robot di trading professionale completamente automatico, progetta
FREE
Five Minutes Opening Range Order Block
Benny Subarja
Experts
Discount 50% for 20 first customers  This Trading System from Scarface Trades. This expert does not use dangerous martingale, grid , have stoploss and tp, recommended to use 1% risk and 1:2 RR Ratio. The best pair is Tesla, i use icmarkets to backtest. It scan the 5 min opening range, and define order block after breakout the opening range, will take position on retest the order block. So far i have backtested only Tesla make a good profit. Use default setting Pair: TESLA TimeFrame: M1 Descri
FREE
Change Template All
Sahil Shokeen
Utilità
Change Symbol of all charts with a single click. Place this file in Scripts folder to make it work. Enter your desired chart and me and apply this script to any chart. It will change all charts to that particular chart. For any help - telegram - @binaryguruofficial Feel free to use this free script. May god bless you with big profits Good Luck for your trading. Regards : Binary Guru
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager Advanced MT4 Risk Control
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Utilità
Crystal Trade Manager – Strumento Avanzato di Gestione Rischio e Trade MT4 Panoramica Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) è un’utility professionale per MetaTrader 4 , progettata per la gestione del rischio, l’automazione delle operazioni e il controllo rapido dell’esecuzione . Aiuta i trader a proteggere il capitale, gestire il drawdown giornaliero, controllare la dimensione dei lotti e automatizzare funzioni essenziali come Auto SL/TP, Break-Even e Trailing Stop. Ideale per trader manuali, partecipant
FREE
MultiLimitStop EA Demo
Siti Latifah
5 (1)
Utilità
This EA (TRIAL VERSION) is designed for automatic placing of pending orders (sell limit, buy limit, sell stop, buy stop) including Stop Loss & Take Profit levels (editable) with only one button click. This EA can make order multi pending level / pending orders grid. So, with this EA placing pending orders will be faster, more accurate and more efficient. Main Purposes Automation Pending orders grid style trading. Automation of the process of placing the Pending Orders: fast accurate efficient A
FREE
Twenty Magic Number Auto Close With Breakeven
Darius Botha
Utilità
A Utility used for accounts with multiple open positions with Magic numbers added via Expert Advisors or manually. The Utility closes specific Magic number open positions when a certain profit in currency $ has been reached. The Utility also closes specific Magic numbers open positions with a break-even feature when the Expert Advisors or manually a certain amount of open positions has been placed. The Utility also closes all buy stops and sell stops when the "Take profit sum $" has been reache
ClosedAllPostionen
Dirk Reinkober
Utilità
The Expert Advisor closes all open positions and orders after a specified number. If desired, this can be done in conjunction with the magic number. The EA is useful for grid and martingale systems and manual trading. When the specified number of open positions is reached and the magic number matches, all positions are closed immediately, regardless of other values. Furthermore, after closing all positions, a push notification can be sent to the mobile version of MT4 on your mobile phone.
FREE
Risk Managed Aroon and Moving Average Cross
Ian Anthony Kuzmik
Experts
A basic strategy with advanced risk management. This expert advisor employs a simple trading strategy with a focus on dynamic risk management. Values that determine trade conditions and risk management are all customizable.  The trading strategy is based off of Moving Average and Aroon trend indicators. When the short moving average is above the long moving average, and the aroon up line is above the aroon down line, the trade condition is satisfied, and the advisor will go long unless it alread
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilità
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilità
Basket EA MT4 è un potente strumento per la presa di profitto e un sistema completo di protezione del conto, tutto in una soluzione semplice e intuitiva. Il suo scopo principale è quello di offrire un controllo totale sul profitto e la perdita complessiva del conto, gestendo tutte le posizioni aperte a livello di "cestino" (basket) e non singolarmente. L’EA offre una serie completa di funzionalità a livello di basket, come take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Questi possono essere
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilità
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilità
Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Utilità
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilità
Proteggi facilmente il tuo capitale di trading Proteggere il tuo capitale è importante tanto quanto farlo crescere. KT Equity Protector è il tuo gestore del rischio personale: monitora costantemente l’equity del conto e interviene automaticamente per prevenire perdite o bloccare i profitti chiudendo tutti gli ordini attivi e pendenti quando vengono raggiunti i livelli di profitto o perdita predefiniti. Niente più decisioni emotive o congetture: solo protezione affidabile dell’equity che lavora p
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilità
Partial Closure EA MT4 ti consente di chiudere parzialmente qualsiasi operazione sul tuo conto, manualmente tramite una percentuale scelta della dimensione del lotto e/o per numero di ticket, oppure automaticamente a percentuali specifiche dei livelli di TP/SL, chiudendo una percentuale della dimensione iniziale del lotto su un massimo di 10 livelli di take profit e 10 di stop loss. Può gestire tutte o alcune delle operazioni nel tuo conto specificando o escludendo determinati numeri magici, co
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilità
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Altri dall’autore
ScreenSender
Aleksei Fetjukov
Utilità
The indicator sends a Screenshot of the chart to mail when a signal is received. It could be send from anyone timeframe and currency where installed the indicator. The indicator allows you to send messages to a mobile terminal and to mail. To send screenshots to the mail, you need the screensender.exe mail program. To create a signal, the following are used: horizontal lines / vertical lines / trend lines / Moving average. The terminal does not allow sending screenshots to mail. Therefore, the
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione