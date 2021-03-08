ScreenSender

The indicator sends a Screenshot of the chart to mail when a signal is received. It could be send from anyone timeframe and currency where installed the indicator.

The indicator allows you to send messages to a mobile terminal and to mail. To send screenshots to the mail, you need the screensender.exe mail program.

To create a signal, the following are used: horizontal lines / vertical lines / trend lines / Moving average.


The terminal does not allow sending screenshots to mail. Therefore, the Screensender.exe mail program was created, which receives information from the indicator and sends a screen to the address specified in the settings. The program can be downloaded here: http://felex1983.wixsite.com/screensender

If you do not download the mail program, then only an event signal will be sent to the mail without a screenshot.

NB! to receive messages by mail, you need to configure mail in the terminal. In the tab "Tools" and "Email". The instructions can be found from the Internet.

If you want to receive a message with a screenshot, you need to do the following:

Before downloading the indicator, Save the ScreenSender.exe program to the \ MQL4 \ Files  folder of your terminal. Run the program and fill in the fields: sender's email, password to the sender's mail, address where to send the letter, smtp, port. The address of the sender and the recipient can be specified the same. See the instructions on the website.


Parameters used in the indicator:
  1. Screenshot width - the width of the screenshot window in pixels
  2. Screenshot height - the height of the screenshot window in pixels
  3. Start bar - Number of the first visible bar in the screen shot. If 0 value is set, the current first visible bar will be shot. If no value or negative value has been set, the end-of-chart screen shot will be produced, indent being taken into consideration.
  4. Screen Scale - Horizontal chart scale for screen shot. Can be in the range from 0 to 5. If no value or negative value has been set, the current chart scale will be used.
  5. turn ON / OFF Moving average - enable a signal for the price reaching the moving average (true-enable / false - disable)
    1. Average period - a parameter for a moving average giving a signal (if parameter 5 = true)
    2. Moving moving method - parameter for a moving average giving a signal (if parameter 5 = true)
    3. Price type - a parameter for a moving average giving a signal (if parameter 5 = true)
  6. Color of line under price - color of the line under the price
  7. Color of line above price - color of the line above the price
  8. tracking line - the name of the line that the indicator will follow. The name can be anything.
  9. Name of sender - The name that is sent by mail as the sender.
  10. Send info to Mobile MT4 - Send messages to mobile terminal.
Indicator operation after being installed on the chart:

To track horizontal levels, just put a horizontal line on the chart. If the line has changed color to the one specified in the settings, and / or the line name has become equal to the price at which this line is installed, it means that the indicator has accepted this line and is tracking.

For vertical lines - you need to put a vertical line on the chart, go to the line properties and change the name of the line to the one in the settings (tracking line, default "signal"). Then click OK. The line should change its name by adding a number.

For trend lines - set a trend line, change the line name to the one set in the tracking line settings ("signal" by default). The line will change its name by adding a number, confirming that the line has been added to the list of tracked objects by the indicator.

For the moving average, set point 5 to 'true' and set the period and method of averaging, as well as the type of price.

The signal will come 1 time per candle. Those. If a signal arrives on the current candle, the next one will be, only on the next one, if the price crosses this line again.

Do not forget add comments, is this utility helped you?



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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
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Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
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4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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