Az OrderGun

  • Utilities
  • Jose Antonio Valle Magana
    Jose Antonio Valle Magana

    Jose Antonio Valle Magana

    The profession of trader is something I love because once you learn a system, you do not need to be learning and learning new things, but all you have to do is apply the knowledge day by day with more and more discipline. I am an architect by profession and a trader at heart.
    1 comment
  • Version: 9.42
  • Updated: 6 August 2026
  • Activations: 5

AZ_OrderGun MT4 - Professional 1-Click Trading Panel

AZ_OrderGun is the all-in-one panel to execute and manage your trades without wasting time setting up SL/TP.

🔥 KEY FEATURES:

1. 4 INSTANT ENTRIES: ✓ Buy SLL - Buy with SL on Low of previous candle ✓ Sell SLH - Sell with SL on High of previous candle ✓ Buy SLO / Sell SLO - SL on Open of previous candle > Fully configurable % Risk

2. ADVANCED VISUAL MANAGEMENT: ✓ Draggable lines for Pending and Market orders ✓ Auto calculation of Lot Size, $ Risk, RR and TP on chart ✓ Configurable RR

3. FULL TRADE CONTROL: ✓ BE All - Move all to Break Even ✓ Close All / Close Pending ✓ Close Winners / Close Losers ✓ Close % - Partial close by percentage Fast, lightweight and 100% visual. No more manual SL/TP setup.

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5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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