Az OrderGun
- Utilities
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Jose Antonio Valle MaganaThe profession of trader is something I love because once you learn a system, you do not need to be learning and learning new things, but all you have to do is apply the knowledge day by day with more and more discipline. I am an architect by profession and a trader at heart.
- Version: 9.42
- Updated: 6 August 2026
- Activations: 5
AZ_OrderGun MT4 - Professional 1-Click Trading Panel
AZ_OrderGun is the all-in-one panel to execute and manage your trades without wasting time setting up SL/TP.
🔥 KEY FEATURES:
1. 4 INSTANT ENTRIES: ✓ Buy SLL - Buy with SL on Low of previous candle ✓ Sell SLH - Sell with SL on High of previous candle ✓ Buy SLO / Sell SLO - SL on Open of previous candle > Fully configurable % Risk
2. ADVANCED VISUAL MANAGEMENT: ✓ Draggable lines for Pending and Market orders ✓ Auto calculation of Lot Size, $ Risk, RR and TP on chart ✓ Configurable RR
3. FULL TRADE CONTROL: ✓ BE All - Move all to Break Even ✓ Close All / Close Pending ✓ Close Winners / Close Losers ✓ Close % - Partial close by percentage Fast, lightweight and 100% visual. No more manual SL/TP setup.