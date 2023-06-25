Counterattack MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 9 July 2023
Counterattack EA is a fully automatic Grid Expert Advisor for Trend Scalping Trading on XAUUSD timeframe M1 but also in others.
Recommendations
- The Expert is programmed to work on XAUUSD M1, but you can use all others timeframes also.
- An ECN broker is always recommended
- A low latency VPS is always recommended.
- The recommended Leverage is 1:100 or more.
- The recommended capital is 10000 ($/cent) per 0.01 Lots or more. For higher Lots please test by yourself
- Please test Demo before you buy this EA.
or buy my others EA in MQL5 (-; Thank you.
If trade GOLD you must set in the Distance point :
For 2 decimal if XAUUSD = 1978.56 - Set Distance point = 70
For 3 decimal if XAUUSD = 1996.369 - Set Distance point = 700
Warning: You will not get rich tomorrow with this EA, past performance does not guarantee future performance. (EA could also make losses)
You have to be cautious and use a low risk.
You have to adjust the settings according to your needs and your tests (demo and tester)
Remember that you cannot get a refund after downloading the EA COUNTERATTACK
This bot is simple and aggressive, with impressive performance. I advice to use it in combination with a RECOVERY EA, that will be activated when the total DD will reach the selected MAX DD. Many thanks to the Author !!!