Counterattack MT5

3.4

Counterattack EA is a fully automatic Grid Expert Advisor for Trend Scalping Trading on XAUUSD timeframe M1 but also in others. 

Recommendations

  • The Expert is programmed to work on XAUUSD M1, but you can use all others timeframes also.
  • An ECN broker is always recommended
  • A low latency VPS is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:100 or more.
  • The recommended capital is 10000 ($/cent) per 0.01 Lots or more. For higher Lots please test by yourself
  • Please test Demo before you buy this EA.
If you like this EA and want to help me develop others, you can buy me a beer here --->   https://www.buymeacoffee.com/9tormoddang
or buy my others EA in MQL5 (-; Thank you.

If trade GOLD you must set in the Distance point :
For 2 decimal if XAUUSD = 1978.56 - Set Distance point = 70
For 3 decimal if XAUUSD = 1996.369 - Set Distance point = 700 


Warning: You will not get rich tomorrow with this EA, past performance does not guarantee future performance. (EA could also make losses)
You have to be cautious and use a low risk.
You have to adjust the settings according to your needs and your tests (demo and tester)
Remember that you cannot get a refund after downloading the EA COUNTERATTACK


Reviews 6
171254
1268
171254 2025.07.08 11:57 
 

This bot is simple and aggressive, with impressive performance. I advice to use it in combination with a RECOVERY EA, that will be activated when the total DD will reach the selected MAX DD. Many thanks to the Author !!!

cdw11
29
cdw11 2025.06.26 15:47 
 

An excellent development. I have tested this live in various assets, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US30 in the time unit M1.

Peter Andreas Dietrich
364
Peter Andreas Dietrich 2025.04.17 15:21 
 

I'm testing the expert and running it on a demo account and my real account. It's a powerful expert, and it needs to be monitored at all times. Ideally, another expert needs to be running in the background to automatically set stop losses; otherwise, I risk losing my entire account! BUT, in volatile market phases (like now), it can triple my account—today, specifically, from 1,000 to 3,000! And be careful, it's not for the faint of heart! It can be set on any value—at least, that's what I did. Actually, the integration of a stop loss would be great. But it's free, so a big thank you to the developer!

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Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye
1062
Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye 2026.02.11 08:56 
 

bad

Safuan Akhir
18
Safuan Akhir 2025.07.17 02:19 
 

useless ea, put 2000usd and lost all, sometimes the tp and sl not working, trying to setup the experts but still not going well with the setting

171254
1268
171254 2025.07.08 11:57 
 

This bot is simple and aggressive, with impressive performance. I advice to use it in combination with a RECOVERY EA, that will be activated when the total DD will reach the selected MAX DD. Many thanks to the Author !!!

cdw11
29
cdw11 2025.06.26 15:47 
 

An excellent development. I have tested this live in various assets, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US30 in the time unit M1.

Peter Andreas Dietrich
364
Peter Andreas Dietrich 2025.04.17 15:21 
 

I'm testing the expert and running it on a demo account and my real account. It's a powerful expert, and it needs to be monitored at all times. Ideally, another expert needs to be running in the background to automatically set stop losses; otherwise, I risk losing my entire account! BUT, in volatile market phases (like now), it can triple my account—today, specifically, from 1,000 to 3,000! And be careful, it's not for the faint of heart! It can be set on any value—at least, that's what I did. Actually, the integration of a stop loss would be great. But it's free, so a big thank you to the developer!

valen vongvilaivarin
129
valen vongvilaivarin 2025.03.20 04:06 
 

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