Gegenpressing

4.2

This EA has no stop loss. All risks are at your discretion.
 This is Free EA, It can make you profitable if you use it carefully. Please don't ask for the MQ4 file, I'm using it to develop other robots.

Gegenpressing EA is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on XAUUSD timeframe M1 but also in others.  The basic strategy starts with Market order in Trend Following, so this EA Follow the Trend. M1 Trend…. very very fast. 

If you like this EA and want to help me develop others, you can buy me a beer here --->   https://www.buymeacoffee.com/9tormoddang
or buy my others EA in MQL5 (-; Thank you.

Recommendations

  • The Expert is programmed to work on XAUUSD M1, but you can use all others timeframes also.
  • An ECN broker is always recommended
  • A low latency VPS is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:50 or more.
  • The recommended capital is 5,000-10,000 ($/cent) per 0.01 Lots or more.
  • Please test Demo before you use this EA.


Warning: You will not get rich tomorrow with this EA, past performance does not guarantee future performance. (EA could also make losses)
You have to be cautious and use a low risk.
You have to adjust the settings according to your needs and your tests (demo and tester)
Remember that you cannot get a refund after downloading the EA


Recensioni 7
Andrii Kosharnyi
164
Andrii Kosharnyi 2024.03.25 16:48 
 

Good job. Deserves 5 stars. The author of the advisor is always in touch and provides qualified support.

Abbey166
386
Abbey166 2023.07.07 10:43 
 

Tested on Demo account. Es ist very good programmed robot for XAUUSD of a @Free sections@'s advisors. The trailing should to be adjusted a bit more carreful - but in general is 5 Stars!

mohe1377 Sadoghi
322
mohe1377 Sadoghi 2023.06.14 20:20 
 

this ea is good and author is an honorable man . thank you so much bro

Rispondi alla recensione