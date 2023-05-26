This EA has no stop loss. All risks are at your discretion.

This is Free EA, It can make you profitable if you use it carefully. Please don't ask for the MQ4 file, I'm using it to develop other robots.



Gegenpressing EA is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on XAUUSD timeframe M1 but also in others. The basic strategy starts with Market order in Trend Following, so this EA Follow the Trend. M1 Trend…. very very fast.



If you like this EA and want to help me develop others, you can buy me a beer here ---> https://www.buymeacoffee.com/9tormoddang

or buy my others EA in MQL5 (-; Thank you.



Recommendations

The Expert is programmed to work on XAUUSD M1, but you can use all others timeframes also.

An ECN broker is always recommended

A low latency VPS is always recommended.

The recommended Leverage is 1:50 or more.

The recommended capital is 5,000-10,000 ($/cent) per 0.01 Lots or more.

Please test Demo before you use this EA.





Warning: You will not get rich tomorrow with this EA, past performance does not guarantee future performance. (EA could also make losses)

You have to be cautious and use a low risk.

You have to adjust the settings according to your needs and your tests (demo and tester)

Remember that you cannot get a refund after downloading the EA



