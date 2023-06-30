Fed Chair Gringott MT5

This EA has no stop loss. All risks are at your discretion.

Fed Chair Gringott MT5  EA is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on XAUUSD timeframe M1.  The basic strategy starts with Market order in Trend Following, so this EA Follow the Trend.

Fed Chair Gringott MT5  EA is similar to a Plug And Play package, please test it yourself. hundreds of times before making a purchase.

I choose how it works. You choose the capital to invest. If you like it, buy it.

Investing is risky. Please invest in the amount you are ready to cope with it when you lose. I built it for profit but I can't deny that it can cause total loss as well.

thank you

MT4 version

Recommendations

  • The Expert is programmed to work on XAUUSD M1.
  • An ECN broker is always recommended
  • A low latency VPS is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:100 or more.
  • The recommended capital is 20000 ($/cent) or more.
  • Test Demo before you buy this EA. 


Parameters

  • Magic Number : is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
  • tradeMonday : “true” or “false” (if “true” EA trade on Monday)
  • tradeTuesday : “true” or “false”
  • tradeWednesday : “true” or “false”
  • tradeThursday : “true” or “false”
  • tradeFriday : “true” or “false”
  • tradeSaturday : “true” or “false”
  • tradeSunday : “true” or “false”
  • TimeStart : EA start Time
  • TimeEnd : EA end Time
  • Max Spread : Fill your normal Spread in.

Note, the “tradeDay”, if false, forbid the opening of a new cycle in that day.
DO NOT prohibit the opening of other grid orders in both directions.

Warning: You will not get rich tomorrow with this EA, past performance does not guarantee future performance. (EA could also make losses)
You have to be cautious and use a low risk.
You have to adjust the settings according to your needs and your tests (demo and tester)
Remember that you cannot get a refund after downloading the EA

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