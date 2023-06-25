Counterattack

4

Counterattack EA is a fully automatic Grid Expert Advisor for Trend Scalping Trading on XAUUSD timeframe M1 but also in others. 

Recommendations

  • The Expert is programmed to work on XAUUSD M1, but you can use all others timeframes also.
  • An ECN broker is always recommended
  • A low latency VPS is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:100 or more.
  • The recommended capital is 10000 ($/cent) per 0.01 Lots or more. For higher Lots please test by yourself
  • Please test Demo before you buy this EA.

    If you like this EA and want to help me develop others, you can buy me a beer here --->   https://www.buymeacoffee.com/9tormoddang
    or buy my others EA in MQL5 (-; Thank you.


If trade GOLD you must set in the Distance point :
For 2 decimal if XAUUSD = 1978.56 - Set Distance point = 70
For 3 decimal if XAUUSD = 1996.369 - Set Distance point = 700 


Warning: You will not get rich tomorrow with this EA, past performance does not guarantee future performance. (EA could also make losses)
You have to be cautious and use a low risk.
You have to adjust the settings according to your needs and your tests (demo and tester)
Remember that you cannot get a refund after downloading the EA COUNTERATTACK


Reviews 1
abdul hameed
20
abdul hameed 2024.03.01 17:39 
 

Tried on demo as well as real account.

Works on MT4 MT5.

This bot works well and give more profit.

Pairs: XAUUSD 1M, 5M. Also works in EURUSD M5, GBPUSD M5, AUDUSD M5 and USDCAD M5.

There are some draw backs, as this is a free bot.

Just be right there, monitor and close the trades as per ur need.

This is my first review, so one star for user support. If I get support as per my requirement, then I can rate more than 5 Stars.

I am from INDIA. Join my WhatsApp group and see the profits made by using this bot.

Link :- https://chat.whatsapp.com/BDsFwkdQC3Y42Hcx1sDRuq

Thank you !

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abdul hameed
20
abdul hameed 2024.03.01 17:39 
 

Tried on demo as well as real account.

Works on MT4 MT5.

This bot works well and give more profit.

Pairs: XAUUSD 1M, 5M. Also works in EURUSD M5, GBPUSD M5, AUDUSD M5 and USDCAD M5.

There are some draw backs, as this is a free bot.

Just be right there, monitor and close the trades as per ur need.

This is my first review, so one star for user support. If I get support as per my requirement, then I can rate more than 5 Stars.

I am from INDIA. Join my WhatsApp group and see the profits made by using this bot.

Link :- https://chat.whatsapp.com/BDsFwkdQC3Y42Hcx1sDRuq

Thank you !

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