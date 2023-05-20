



Dear traders I am very glad to introduce the Sweet Arrows Indicator to you.

The Sweet Arrows indicator is well designed to help serious investors to trade with confidence.

In short I can say that this is one of the valuable tool to add in your trading tool kit.





INSTANT, FAST AND NON LAGGING SIGNAL



This is an instant signal meaning that you get the signal as soon as the bar opens.

The signals don't lag meaning that it doesn't depend on current candlestick open and close parameters.

NON-REPAINTING SIGNALS

This is a non-repainting indicator.

The design.

The indicator design is very clear and simple.

The indicator signals are presented in red and blue arrows.

Red arrows are for sell signals and blue arrows are for buy signals

About the Signals

The arrows will have both the trend signal and the buy or sell signal within that particular trend. There are four types of signals that you will get at different times.

Buy in Uptrend signal Buy in downtrend signal Sell in down trend signal Sell in uptrend signal

Therefore, as a trader you will choose either to follow the signals that follows the trend or to choose the signals that goes against the trend depending on your trading style and strategy but it is advised to go with the trend.





ALERTS AND NOTIFICATIONS

The indicator is designed with instant

Email alerts.

Audible alerts and

Push notifications.

TIMEFRAMES The indicator works on all timeframes. RECOMMENDED PAIRS This indicator works on any pair you want to trade. MARKETS The indicator works in all markets including Forex, Stock, Cryptos, Binary etc.





DISCLAIMER

There is no 100% guaranteed accuracy signals therefore don't gamble with this tool. Trade and Invest wisely and responsibly.





LAST WORD

If you need any help be free to private message me and I will be happy to help.

Thank you for considering my tools. I wish you all the best!











