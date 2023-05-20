Sweet Arrows Indicator


Dear traders I am very glad to introduce the Sweet Arrows Indicator to you.

The Sweet Arrows indicator is well designed to help serious investors to trade with confidence.

In short I can say that this is one of the valuable tool to add in your trading tool kit.


INSTANT, FAST AND NON LAGGING SIGNAL

  • This is an instant signal meaning that you get the signal as soon as the bar opens.
  • The signals don't lag meaning that it doesn't depend on current candlestick open and close parameters.

NON-REPAINTING SIGNALS

  • This is a non-repainting indicator.

The design.

  • The indicator design is very clear and simple.
  • The indicator signals are presented in red and blue arrows. 
  • Red arrows are for sell signals and blue arrows are for buy signals

About the Signals

  • The arrows will have both the trend signal and the buy or sell signal within that particular trend. There are four types of signals that you will get at different times.
  1. Buy in Uptrend signal
  2. Buy in downtrend signal
  3. Sell in down trend signal
  4. Sell in uptrend signal
  • Therefore, as a trader you will choose either to follow the signals that follows the trend or to choose the signals that goes against the trend depending on your trading style and strategy but it is advised to go with the trend.


ALERTS AND NOTIFICATIONS

The indicator is designed with instant

  • Email alerts.
  • Audible alerts and 
  • Push notifications.

TIMEFRAMES

  • The indicator works on all timeframes.

RECOMMENDED PAIRS

  • This indicator works on any pair you want to trade.

MARKETS

  • The indicator works in all markets including Forex, Stock, Cryptos, Binary etc.


DISCLAIMER

There is no 100% guaranteed accuracy signals therefore don't gamble with this tool. Trade and Invest wisely and responsibly.


LAST WORD

If you need any help be free to private message me and I will be happy to help.

Thank you for considering my tools. I wish you all the best!




Dear traders I am happy to introduce to you my new tool called "Brilliant Oscillator" Indicator. This is one of the indicators that can be used as a stand alone indicator. WHAT I LIKE ABOUT THIS TOOL IS Fast and reliable signals Purpose The purpose of this tool is to assist both newbie and Advanced traders to analyze the market with high level of accuracy in both bearish and bullish market trends. The inputs In the input section you will be able to change colors of the indicator only. Currency p
